2022 Oscars Open Post: Hosted by Ukraine’s President Zelensky (updates)

Here is our 2022 Oscar Open Post! Our open post host this evening is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, one of Ukraine’s most beloved actors and celebrities, and now a respected wartime president fighting a full-scale Russian invasion. Zelensky has gotten shout-outs and well-wishes during awards-show speeches for more than a month now, and the actor community sincerely believes that Zelensky is one of their own. Which is why there are strong rumors that President Zelensky will make some kind of satellite appearance at the Oscars.

Amy Schumer (one of the Oscar hosts) mentioned that producers were trying to get Zelensky to make a live-via-satellite appearance but she wasn’t sure if it would happen. ABC isn’t confirming anything as of this moment, because (I would assume) if it happens, they want it to be a surprise. Mila Kunis is also expected to speak at the Oscars about what’s happening in Ukraine.

Because Sean Penn can’t help himself, he also decided to enter the Zelensky-at-the-Oscars conversation. Penn did an interview on CNN where he threatened to boycott the Oscars if producers didn’t invite Zelensky to speak. Dude! Clearly, the problems involved with the Zelensky appearance (if it happens) are ones of logistics, availability and secrecy? No one, at this point, has any issue standing with Ukraine. Business, tech and Hollywood have all pulled out of Russia. Everyone is on Team Ukraine. Slava Ukraini! Glory to Ukraine. Glory to the heroes.

CB, Hecate and I will be live-tweeting the Oscars and updating this post with some of the big winners. There should be some surprise winners, that’s my prediction. You can follow CB here @celebitchy. You can follow Hecate here @HecateatCB and you can follow me here @KaiseratCB.

Update by CB: Ariana DeBose has won Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Anita in West Side Story. She ended her speech by saying “You see an openly queer woman of color who found her strength through art. That’s what we’re here to celebrate. To anybody who has ever questioned your identity, I promise you this, there is a place for us.” Congratulations to Ariana!

Update by Kaiser: Troy Kotsur from CODA won Best Supporting Actor. He got a wonderful standing ovation and everyone in the audience “applauded” in sign language. Kotsur spoke about his father and thanked the deaf-theater community where he honed his craft. What a lovely story Kotsur’s Oscar journey has been. So well-deserved!!

Update by Kaiser: This isn’t about a winner. Will Smith genuinely struck Chris Rock after Rock made a “GI Jane” joke about Jada. Rock was stunned and Will shouted at Rock. This clip will probably be taken down soon.

Update by Kaiser: Billie Eilish won Best Song for the James Bond film. Beyonce lost! Ugh. Congrats to Billie.

VIA JAPANESE TELEVISION: The uncensored exchange between Will Smith and Chris Rock pic.twitter.com/j0Z184ZyXa — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 28, 2022

Update by CB: Jane Campion won Best Director for The Power of The Dog.

Update by CB: Will Smith has won Best Actor for King Richard. He was back in the audience after having punched Chris Rock over Chris’s joke about his wife being bald. Word is that Denzel Washington took him backstage and talked to him afterwards. Will kissed Jada before going on stage and looked like he was crying. He gave a long speech which he opened by referencing Richard Williams being protective of his family. He apologized to his family and the Academy but he didn’t apologize to Chris Rock at all or express regret for what he did! He also said that Denzel gave him advice backstage.

In this time in my life, in this moment I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do and be in this world. Making this film I got to protect Aunjanue Ellis who is one of the strongest, most delicate people I ever met. I got to protect Saniyya and Demi. I’m being called on in my life to love people, and to protect people and to be a river to my people. To do what we do you’ve go to be able to take abuse… you’ve got to be able to take people disrespecting you and you’ve got to smile and pretend like that’s ok. Denzel told me he said ‘at your highest moment, be careful that’s when the devil comes for you…’ I want to apologize to the Academy I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment and I’m not crying for winning an award. It’s not about winning an award for me, it’s about being able to shine a light on all the people… Love will make you do crazy things.

Update by Kaiser: Jessica Chastain won the Best Actress Oscar for The Eyes of Tammy Faye. I genuinely enjoyed that movie and I’m very happy for her! I think it’s a “career Oscar” for her body of her work. Chastain used her speech to speak about “radical acts of love” and how crazy everything is in the world right now.

Update by CB: CODA has won Best Picture! I’m so happy for them. We’ll have full Oscar coverage tomorrow!