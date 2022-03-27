2022 Oscars Open Post: Hosted by Ukraine’s President Zelensky (updates)

Here is our 2022 Oscar Open Post! Our open post host this evening is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, one of Ukraine’s most beloved actors and celebrities, and now a respected wartime president fighting a full-scale Russian invasion. Zelensky has gotten shout-outs and well-wishes during awards-show speeches for more than a month now, and the actor community sincerely believes that Zelensky is one of their own. Which is why there are strong rumors that President Zelensky will make some kind of satellite appearance at the Oscars.
Amy Schumer (one of the Oscar hosts) mentioned that producers were trying to get Zelensky to make a live-via-satellite appearance but she wasn’t sure if it would happen. ABC isn’t confirming anything as of this moment, because (I would assume) if it happens, they want it to be a surprise. Mila Kunis is also expected to speak at the Oscars about what’s happening in Ukraine.
Because Sean Penn can’t help himself, he also decided to enter the Zelensky-at-the-Oscars conversation. Penn did an interview on CNN where he threatened to boycott the Oscars if producers didn’t invite Zelensky to speak. Dude! Clearly, the problems involved with the Zelensky appearance (if it happens) are ones of logistics, availability and secrecy? No one, at this point, has any issue standing with Ukraine. Business, tech and Hollywood have all pulled out of Russia. Everyone is on Team Ukraine. Slava Ukraini! Glory to Ukraine. Glory to the heroes.
Update by CB: Ariana DeBose has won Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Anita in West Side Story. She ended her speech by saying “You see an openly queer woman of color who found her strength through art. That’s what we’re here to celebrate. To anybody who has ever questioned your identity, I promise you this, there is a place for us.” Congratulations to Ariana!
Update by Kaiser: Troy Kotsur from CODA won Best Supporting Actor. He got a wonderful standing ovation and everyone in the audience “applauded” in sign language. Kotsur spoke about his father and thanked the deaf-theater community where he honed his craft. What a lovely story Kotsur’s Oscar journey has been. So well-deserved!!
Update by Kaiser: This isn’t about a winner. Will Smith genuinely struck Chris Rock after Rock made a “GI Jane” joke about Jada. Rock was stunned and Will shouted at Rock. This clip will probably be taken down soon.
Update by Kaiser: Billie Eilish won Best Song for the James Bond film. Beyonce lost! Ugh. Congrats to Billie.
VIA JAPANESE TELEVISION: The uncensored exchange between Will Smith and Chris Rock pic.twitter.com/j0Z184ZyXa
— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 28, 2022
Update by CB: Jane Campion won Best Director for The Power of The Dog.
Update by CB: Will Smith has won Best Actor for King Richard. He was back in the audience after having punched Chris Rock over Chris’s joke about his wife being bald. Word is that Denzel Washington took him backstage and talked to him afterwards. Will kissed Jada before going on stage and looked like he was crying. He gave a long speech which he opened by referencing Richard Williams being protective of his family. He apologized to his family and the Academy but he didn’t apologize to Chris Rock at all or express regret for what he did! He also said that Denzel gave him advice backstage.
In this time in my life, in this moment I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do and be in this world. Making this film I got to protect Aunjanue Ellis who is one of the strongest, most delicate people I ever met. I got to protect Saniyya and Demi. I’m being called on in my life to love people, and to protect people and to be a river to my people.
To do what we do you’ve go to be able to take abuse… you’ve got to be able to take people disrespecting you and you’ve got to smile and pretend like that’s ok. Denzel told me he said ‘at your highest moment, be careful that’s when the devil comes for you…’
I want to apologize to the Academy I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment and I’m not crying for winning an award. It’s not about winning an award for me, it’s about being able to shine a light on all the people… Love will make you do crazy things.
Update by Kaiser: Jessica Chastain won the Best Actress Oscar for The Eyes of Tammy Faye. I genuinely enjoyed that movie and I’m very happy for her! I think it’s a “career Oscar” for her body of her work. Chastain used her speech to speak about “radical acts of love” and how crazy everything is in the world right now.
Update by CB: CODA has won Best Picture! I’m so happy for them. We’ll have full Oscar coverage tomorrow!
Photos courtesy of Zelensky’s Instagram.
I hope he told them to get f*cked. Such a gross thing to ask of a man who is LITERALLY in the middle of a war.
My thoughts exactly!
This goes to show the air-head-mentality that reins in Hollywood and this industry in general; thinking it’s a good idea bringing a satelitte call from someone in the midst of a destructive WAR on a egocentric and narcissistic show like the Oscar’s where people have wasted millions on make up, dresses and mindless luxury.
I’m not usually one to turn to anger, but this provoced me to the core.
How could you sit there in the midst of the biggest wank-circle of ego’s on the globe and see a man fight for his country, his people and his life. He doesn’t need air time for other people’s amusements, he needs actual H E L P.
F*** these people, honestly.
I’m with you,Oria, and M.
If SP has his panties in such a bind, why doesn’t he ask that the Oscars set up a donation drive of the entire audience? They certainly have money to burn and it would be for a fabulous cause!! Instead of sitting around and patting each other on the back, maybe they could reflect how lucky we ALL have it.
That’s what THEY could do to honour Zelensky and the Ukrainian people!!
Srsly? Ur angry tht they might hv invited him to spk via satelite? Firstly I’m sure it wd be a recorded presentation….not live, for the sake of security.
Secondly, when it comes to big egos, actors & politicians are right up there at the top. Its an inevitable prerequisite for both professions & Zelenski is both. I’m sure he wdnt mind pleading his case to this audience.
When this former comedian became president of a country within putin’s orbit he knew it wdnt be smooth sailing.
As we’ve seen, he takes every viable opp to plead for his country & the Oscars is one such globally viable opp.
War is ugly. And theres no ‘decent’ or ‘appropriate’ or ‘acceptable’ way to fight or win it.
Needs must.
He did a 4 minute video message during a fundraising concert yesterday in our country. https://tvthek.orf.at/profile/Ukraine-Benefizkonzert-YesWeCare/13893794/Ukraine-Benefizkonzert-YesWeCare/14129649/Videobotschaft-Wolodymyr-Selenski/15136346
Not sure if this link works….
Do they want the man to miss whatever little sleep he’s able to get for them? Time zones, people! It will be after midnight in Ukraine.
Sean Penn needs to take a step back and calm down. Zelenskyy is in the middle of a war zone with tens of thousands of his citizens under siege and facing literal assassination squads looking for him and Sean Penn is worried the guy won’t get the chance to give a shout out to the glitterati at their self aggrandizing award show in Los Angeles? This epitomizes why the public in general sees Hollywood as elitist and out of touch.
Would like to see Worst Person in The World win Best International Feature Film, because I was deeply moved by it. But sadly Drive My Car is nominated in that category and in the Best Picture category, which basically means the Best International Feature Film winner is a foregone conclusion.
Flee is also in that category and Flee is an amazing film.
Called it like mad
This is such a tacky ask. From Zelenzky’s point of view it would bring more attention, maybe even pressure, money, supplies, etc but his time is probably better spent staying alive and talking to world leaders.
Yes, and hiding so that the snipers don’t get him as he does have a price in his head! I can’t believe they would even flout this idea around! Bunch of egotistical idiots!!
Anyone watching the red carpet?
Rita Moreno was adorable.
Laverne cox is constantly yelling.
Jessica Chastain. Omg so awful
I don’t know if I would know that was Jessica Chastain if it didnt tell me on the screen. whoo boy.
Her dress would have been beautiful without that dust ruffle on the bottom.
I’ve looked at some pics coming in and I’m…not impressed with a lot of it?
Who decided it was ‘poorly fitting barely covered boobs” year? Like, I don’t mind showing assets at all, but what I’ve seen so far from the low neckline crowd (mostly, not all) is just incredibly ill-fitting.
Zendaya is the only woman that I thought looked amazing, and a few others looked pretty good (Serena, Alana Haim). But a lot of women were soooo close but had something that made it a nope (wrong color, wrong details, wrong fit, etc.).
The men seem to be having fun this year. I do like that it’s not just overwhelmingly black suit/black tie as it has been in years past.
I love Tracee Ellis Ross but her dress is cut sooooo low that it’s insane. I hope she’s glued in.
Trace’s boobs were falling out of her dress. She looked ridiculous.
Laverne Cox is very charismatic and could be a great hostess, but good lord stop YELLING! She needs to simmer it down.
Unflattering boob cuts was a theme this year. Are tailors on strike?
I was LMAO when I saw Kristen Stewart’s outfit. I need to give credit to whoever it was who said her new more formal and elegant style was totally the work of an Oscar campaign advisor (she was hungry as hell for a nom. No shade, most of them are). And sure enough once the votes are in and it doesn’t matter anymore? She barely puts on pants. LMAO, well OK then.
Best dressed?….uhhhhh. I’ll get back to you. Lupita’s hair was amazing, I’ll say that much.
Kirsten Dunst looks beautiful.
her dress was absolutely exquisite.
It may sound tacky on the surface but it’ a globally watched show. And any chance he can get to safely speak to a wider audience. He needs to take it. This may actually make me watch this bore fest.
I agree with you. I don’t think that it necessarily has to be live but speaking to the citizens of the world could be helpful. If enough citizens voice their opinions the politicians may fullfil more of Zelensky’s requests and/or donate goods and money.
I strongly disagree and think that on the surface it looks like a good idea to give him a wider audience. But it depends on the audience and the value the platform holds.
The values of the Oscar’s and what the president needs are not coinciding. It will become entertainment.
A traumatized man begging for help is not entertainment.
And let’s get real about what the Oscar’s really is about. It’s an event created by and for an industry that holds values of greed (among other things); narcissism, elitism, discrimination and unhealthy competition.
The illution of the Oscar’s is the “goodwill” and “importance” it has.
People are on stage accepting awards making their speech about terrible world events, while also feeding their ego and worrying about whether they looked good on the red carpet. Being invited is like being accepted to the cool kids table at school.
Millions are spent on luxury items and surface level stuff like make up, looks, clothing, venues, goodie-bags with products worth millions ect. ect.
Humanity and human values are outshined by sparkly dresses and golden awards.
We cannot continue to talk about the Oscar’s as only a “celebration of art and talent” without talking about how superficial it also is.
There are other ways to give him a wider audience. To be allies and supportive.
And there are other ways to help than to let him fight for his voice to be heard while he simultaneously fights to survive and save his country and people.
They can actively do something and not just say: “here is some air time, make time out of your daily schedule handling war”, or wear ribbons of support. That’s passive action and the easy way out. It’s like saying “war is bad”, what does it help? We all know, we are all thinking the same (except some Russians), we are all witnesses.
A few action-oriented suggestions: Raise money, put pressure on politicians DIRECTLY and collectively, open up your (luxury) homes for refugees (I say luxury, because the people wanting to bring him on the show are rich), donate money, take time out of YOUR schedule to give voice on your platforms.
They have the ability to influence because of their fame, but oh man, this is not the right event, venue or audience to raise awareness, because the values of this event (and perhaps a lot of these folks) and the values of decent humanity is not the same.
We just tuned in, later than I normally do, I feel very behind lol.
Not loving Kristen Stewart’s look.
It would’ve worked with tuxedo pants. In fact, she and Timothy Chalamet would practically be twinsies, but those daisy dukes are so reminiscent of KStew in the late OOs, which wasn’t her finest era.
Okay we watched King Richard last night and I thought it was really good. A lot better than I expected actually. my husband may have cried lol, and I think it takes a lot to do that for a sports movie when you already know the ending.
So I like the idea of Will Smith winning for that one. Wouldnt mind if it won Best Picture.
I hope he wins!!! He was great in the movie.
I’m watching for his win (and also cuz I just read hear about Zelenskyy’s possible appearance. Had to go with a free trial on YouTubetv.
Rosie Perez!!! The fit was perfect and she looked so amazing. Lupita also looks good. Kristen Stewart is funny. I appreciate it even if I don’t love it.
Lupita is a goddess. Kristen Stewart does not look like she is going to the Oscars.
Lupita Nyong’o knocked it out of the park as per usual.
Zendaya looked great.
The two young actresses from “King Richard” (I forget their names) looked lovely and very appropriate.
KStew — just go home and stay home.
Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney. I googled their names. Saniyya especially looked beautiful.
I kind of like Kristen Stewart’s outfit.. her hair is a hard pass though.
Okay this opening with Beyonce makes me happy.
Ariana Dubose looked lovely in that red pant suit looking outfit.
Lupita knocked it out of the park as usual.
Jessica Chastain….no…just no
I am not mad at Amy Schumer! That was a great opening.
Agree. Good opening
I thought it was really good so far.
Ariana!!!!!
YES!!!! YES!!!! I was hoping she would win but thought there would be an upset. I am so happy. Ariana DeBose deserved it. She took an iconic role and made it her own. I can’t imagine the pressure she felt, taking on that role, but she nailed it 100000%.
She has my heart. Her acceptance speech was beautiful.
It made me tear up. It was perfect.
Regina hall’s pcr test was terrible cringe.
@Beller my husband and I both said the same thing. Not fans of that.
@beller. So cringe.
@beller, I think that bit is going to be the huge story this week. It was legit sexual assault if the guys weren’t in on it – and if they were – they deserved their own Oscar nominations.
At best it was a LONG BAD JOKE.
@beller… I thought the same thing. It was extremely uncomfortable to watch – especially paired with her her “covid test backstage” schtick. I couldn’t tell if the guys knew beforehand that she was going to do that.
Wesley Snipes, OMFG 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
ARIANA!!!
I actually like Jessica Chastain’s dress. The detailing on the fabric is really pretty and I like how it’s kind of sheer.
HATE K. Stew’s look… I’ve actually enjoyed what she’s worn during awards season but this is a head scratcher.
I am so happy for Ariana. She looked fantastic and her acceptance speech was loving and heartfelt and kind. Lovely and so well deserved.
I saw this somewhere else and I am not sure if it is legit, but I still love it. In honor of our host:
https://youtu.be/S40i4NZR0pQ
@Beller. I couldn’t watch after the first 10 seconds of the bit. It was sexual assault. All the guys looked super uncomfortable and like they weren’t part of the bit AND SHE JUST KEPT ON GOING. STOP GIRL. IT’S SO SO BAD.
If the roles were reversed security would and should have tackled the host. Cut their mic, SOMETHING!
Christ, I guess I need to watch Dune.
I mean sure if it’s your kinda thing, but the movie that sweeps the technical awards is often nothing special. I think the next Dune movie will be the truly great one. Zendaya will even have a speaking part.
Best dressed: Mila Kunis, Kiki Dunst, Megan Thee Stallion, Aunjanue Ellis, Jason Momoa
Worst: Maria Menounos, Maya Rudolph, Amy Schumer, Tracee Ellis Ross (sob!), Julianne Hough
Full WTF: Maggie Gyllenhall and Wesley Snipes (neither one a huge surprise)
Jamie Dornan looked like a mortician. So much so that I wrote it in my notes.
Did not love Ariana’s look, but I didn’t think it was terrible. Duchess Meghan is the only person I’ve seen pull off that weird demi-cup bra look and I’m hoping the trend is short-lived. But the color is great on her and she looked fine otherwise. So glad she won.
I didn’t think it looked good on Meghan either. She usually hits it out of the park but that demi-cup dress was a fail IMO.
It says a lot that that dress has made no one look good. One of Meghan’s few wardrobe missteps.
Oh gosh I love the butterflies on Sebastian Yatra’s suit.
Encanto!!!!! My boys are THRILLED. They love it so much.
I have never cried this much watching the Oscars..*sob*
Marlee Matlin told me to behave!!!! I can’t, this is glorious.
I wasn’t crying until Troy Kotsur. And then when he said Joe & Dr Jill I fell in love with him a little.
When pundits are screaming about being “woke”, the people they want to exclude are Troy Kotsur. That was fucking amazing.
SAME! I cried with Ariana Debose and Troy Kotsur.
Troy Kotsur. I’m not made of iron. Wow.
And Drive My Car wins Best International Feature. 😴
Yeah. That feels like a preemptive consolation prize. But King Richard and Coda would also be epic and historic wins for Best Picture.
Well so far I am loving the acceptance speeches and crying a little bit at each one.
The spirit of Oklahoma! Somehow, Reba has looked exactly the same for my entire life, but I’m pretty sure she looks younger than me now.
Wow, Lupita’s dress wasn’t all that in photos, but it’s great in motion!
Lupita always kills it. She’s got fabulous taste and she can wear the hell out of any color.
She was sitting by Will Smith. She managed to retain her dignity.
Cruella had amazing costumes! Not usually a category I have strong feelings about.
It deserved the Oscar for the garbage truck gown alone. And the leathers Cruella wore were phenomenal
My mind went immediately to the garbage truck gown. All the costumes were fab but that was truly inspired. I think I need to watch it a third time.
Cruella posed a lot of costume challenges. The change from 50s staid to 60s hippie to proto-punk alone was a major project on its own. But that the heroine pulled off her tricky looks using what materials were to hand—just amazing work. I’ll be the first in line when these costumes hit the Academy Museum/Smithsonian. And it was extremely cool to see Ruth Carter presenting this award. 🙂🙂
This is my first time seeing it tonight – LOVE Lupita’s dress!
As a mom, I was here for this song.
WTF did they do to our favorite song?!
Yeah, they were clearly told to cut it by half. I guess we know why no one watches awards shows live. That was so bad. It is probably the only movie their viewing audience has seen, and they acted like it was a filler.
They did even worse than cut it in half, they added a bunch of crap about the Oscars in the song! And you are right, that was the whole reason I watched this was to see the whole cast sing that song!
I am right there with you.
This is Branagh’s first Oscar??? He’s never won for anything before – acting, directing, writing?? I had always assumed he had at least one Oscar….
Yes! Can you believe it? I’ve been a fan since Dead Again in 1991.
OMG, a fellow Dead Again fan! Hi!!!
Glad to know that there are others who remember this movie.
Dead Again is everything. One of Robin Williams’ best performances, to boot. And Branagh didn’t win anything for Hamlet? Wow.
Dead again fan here too 👋
Before tonight, I would have sworn he won for Much Ado About Nothing.
It is shocking.
“Work Harder” that was perfect
That made me chuckle and I loved that it made Dench laugh.
WTF WAS THAT?!?!?!
My tv froze up right when that happened. So I was like … was that real? Did it get censored? Gotta find the replay online.
By this point, we watched our “version” of it a few time, we’ve seen the Australian broadcast, and the Japanese broadcast.
I feel confident saying it was not planned, and Will Smith was actually pissed at Chris Rock. ‘
I’m a big Will Smith fan, but this……..its not good, It’s assault. It’s bad. Like……WTF was he thinking!!??!?! We are aghast, for lack of a better word, over here in my house.
Just watched the Japanese version and it’s jaw dropping for sure. No way a scripted bit had that much swearing.
Was that for real with Will Smith and Chris Rock?!
That was weird right? Were they cursing? What happened there?
I believe so. Will Smith definitely said to keep my wife’s name out of your f’ing mouth.
I haven’t been watching any of it but just saw a link to the whole uncensored exchange via Japanese television. WTF?!?!?
https://twitter.com/bubbaprog/status/1508270716063469576?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet
Benedict Cumberbatch chuckling at Chris Rock’s “raw dog” joke is going to carry me a little bit further…
I believe it was real Chris rock really seemed disoriented and off his game after the interaction. I don’t think he’s that good an actor.
Over a GI Jane joke though? Jada doesn’t seem like the type to need Will to do anything for her. Her reaction face was PERFECTLY searing.
Maybe on top of the Regina Hall joke? Or perhaps there is some bad blood between them?
@Mindy that was my thought, I thought her reaction was just perfect, and I was surprised that Will felt he needed to defend her. But the people I’m watching with thought he may be sensitive because her hair is short due to her medical condition.
Read on Twitter she may have alopecia?
The internet seems to think it was real. 😧🤭
Jada and Chris have been making snide comments at each other for years. Something must have happened between them quite a while ago.
Rock continued to look a bit stunned after that moment and was shaking his head walking off with Questlove. Diddy just made a reference to it but IDK!!
I think SOME of it was a bit – like the hitting? MAYBE? IDK!!
The punch did not seem real, but quite a lot was bleeped out. l guess we will find out tomorrow.
I can’t wait to talk about this tomorrow!!!
The internets are also saying that will said “keep my wife’s name out of of your motherf**** mouth.”
Someone posted on Twitter the japanese TV version and it was uncensored. It was real. I could tell that Will Smith said take my wife’s name out of your f’ng mouth.
I just saw it! Definitely real! Wowie!
Rock sounded drunk or high.
And God knows what Smith was thinking. Disgraceful—Sidney Poitier would never have pulled something this stupid and unneccessary.
@deering24 I didn’t get the sense that Rock was drunk or high… He just seemed shocked. Never thought I would see Chris Rock visibly shaken or speechless!
And even if he was drunk or high… So what?
Sunshine, he was acting kinda off when he first took the stage, like he was disoriented. That may be why he misjudged this joke in the first place.
Questlove. The acceptance speeches are beyond emotional tonight.
I understand that Jada suffers from alopecia but nothing, and I mean nothing, justifies a violent assault. Will Smith should be arrested for what he did. Anyone who does something like this should be arrested and charged. No excuses.
And let me just add, if my husband did something like that “on my behalf” over a joke, I would be mortified.
Honestly Chris Rock is so problematic I feel like this was likely based on some bad blood. Chris rock has made many missteps in the past and even recent years. I don’t think Smith would have reacted so harshly unless something else was also going on- seems pretty unlike him considering he’s a Oscar contender.
@Anna356 – still though, you just don’t do that. It’s just so…beyond.
He was out of control. There is enough violence going on in the world right now. No one needs that crap on a damn awards show.
We know Will and Jada have been having their issues in recent years, that’s what my mind instantly went to on seeing his over reaction.
Will was kind of publicly humiliated with that whole “indiscretion” thing, even though they were broken up or everyone was aware whatever the story, that coming out involved a lot of people reacting negatively at Will’s expense. I think that’s why he snapped at Chris 100%.
He wasn’t going to let somebody publicly disrespect his wife and by extension him again. And had to prove “he wasn’t weak” or some stupid toxic masculinity shit.
Maybe the alopecia is known, but I read ALOT of cleeb gossip and this is the first I’ve ever heard she has alopecia.
Violence is violence. No matter what bad blood there is Will Smith assaulted a man over a joke. Maybe a bad joke, maybe tasteless, but it was a joke that Will laughed at initially. And he could have easily addressed it, even yelling from the audience any retort, come across as the bigger man. Anything. But he didn’t. He chose assault. And in doing that he chose to look like a violent man and total uncontrollable trash.
Disappointed in Will for putting his hands on Chris Rock. SmH!
In 2016 when Chris Rock hosted, he took some savage jabs at Jada and Will for boycotting the Oscars (I think that was the Oscar so white year???). If I recall, he said she was on TV anyway and then he jabbed at Will for getting paid $20mn for Wild Wild West. Will needs to control himself. Now I don’t want him to win an Oscar tonight!
Rachel Z with this I wasn’t invited to the Oscar drama annoys me. They got her an invite and then she ‘jokes about it’. Girl is milking it considering Ansel E didn’t get invited (yes I know they’re saying it’s because of the accusations and that would be fair point- but I don’t believe that’s was the deciding factor
All she did was come off as unprofessional and immature
@Bananabread It bothered me too that she made reference to it and did a fist pump. Very immature to bring it up while she was up there presenting on the Oscar stage. Her attitude turned me off in the worst way.
Not loving the show this year. It just feels very…….flat
Ugh on both the whisper singing winning best song and the best director win. Ane I am shocked that Will Smith lost it the way he did. So much damage on what should have been a great night for him. Chris R should charge him with assault. Just such a damn mess after the great supporting actor wins earlier.
My sister and I called each other immediately – I posted the link to the uncensored video above. I’m embarrassed for all brown and black people there. As a POC myself. The first time the Oscars are cool and interesting and WE FIGHT?! We do love and hip hop on the stage?! and he just won!? WTF.
GROSS.
I’m also bewildered by the disproportionate reaction to the bad joke. He couldn’t have just taken the mic and shamed Rock if Jada is bald due to alopecia?
He’s gross. This is gross.
I’m still in complete shock. WTAH?!? How unbelievably embarrassing to have this throwdown take place live on the Oscars stage. I had to turn off the tv and forgo the last 15 minutes (or however long it took to wrap up the last categories) of the show. What a disgrace!
And now I hear WS won — sure I wouldn’t have been able to stomach a word he had to say in his acceptance speech.
@Mindy_DeLaCalle I agree 1000% – “He’s gross. This is gross.”
Wow.
I’m glad I’m not the only one who feels like this. The joke was in appalling taste, but the violence was absolutely the wrong reaction and unjustified. Like you said, shame CR by highlighting the condition and the appalling “joke”, don’t react with violence.
Exactly. The ‘joke’ was appalling but I couldn’t believe Will actually struck him. He’s always so professional and on his game that for something like this, it went beyond the crack. Especially on a night he was virtually guaranteed to have won. If he wasn’t such a shoo in they likely would’ve removed him. He committed assault on live tv. He could’ve just said something cutting during his speech, anything, but to assault Rock? I’m still stunned.
I thought it was a misfired joke at first. This is the kind of crap racist Hollywood and the right wing are going to dine out on. 😡😡 How ironic Sidney Poitier—the working definition of cool under pressure—got a memoriam at this ceremony.
Is this speech all about Will Smith trying to excuse his behavior??
Yes, his speech was ridiculous. I was shaking my head the entire time. Poor Will Smith suffered such abuse at the hand of the “devil” Chris Rock
Right? His whole, actors put up with so much and it’s so hard! Boo hoo – try working in the service industry for shitty pay serving rude customers and wondering how you’re gonna pay rent every month. So out of touch
I really thought he was building to an apology on the basis of his need to protect his loved ones. Then it took a weird turn with the devil talk.
Oh, man, I interpreted the devil comment as Denzel warning him not to let himself be tempted by the devil to do evil things, like, say, committing assault. It never occurred to me that he meant Chris Rock was the devil in this scenario. Yikes.
Whole lots of eye-rolling at his speech.
Yes, ummm his whole speech seems to be exactly an excuse minus an apology to the guy he clocked. I thought the joke was tasteless as hell but the assault in the middle of the ceremony Jeez US
and saying LOVE makes you act crazy like it’s a good excuse. That’s a scary ass excuse. and bringing God into it and also saying he’s acting like a father and a protector? There are A MILLION other ways to protect and love people that aren’t VIOLENT. WTF.
Yeah, his speech just kept getting worse and the excuses just kept getting worse.
He was acting as if he does some Nobel thing for the world by acting. He was saying he protected the people, dude, you did it in a MOVIE! I guess we all owe him our lives since he saved the world on July 4th as well! 😜
Ok, so I’m not the only one who thought that.
Yes, that’s basically what it was.
I don’t blame him for being upset on Jada’s behalf, and I can even maybe understand reacting in the heat of the moment, but the time it took him to get up and walk all the way over to Chris Rock…he had more than a few seconds to reconsider what he was doing.
Yes, agree about the walk to the stage – he had a little time to consider his actions. I’m still shocked about what happened.
Chris Rock should apologize to Jada and file charges against Will Smith. No one has a right to lay their hands on you.
Jessica Chastain was amazing in that role.
She was! So happy for her!
Chris Rock shouldn’t have joked about Jada’s alopecia. Period. I don’t know what his issue is with her, but making fun of her medical condition is disrespectful. Especially when he made a whole freaking movie about the complicated relationship between black people and their hair. Maybe in that moment Will should have restrained himself or maybe he glanced at his wife and realized this joke had cut her deeply and reacted. If Chris wants to press charges, he will.
Jada’s alopecia is the least embarrassing thing about her. And we don’t even know that Chris knew about it. Chris was doing was he was hired to do – make some light jokes about the famous attendees. Will should have been ejected from the event.
Jada has spoken about how hard it has been to deal with the loss of her hair. So, no, it isn’t the least most embarrassing thing about her. It hurt her to lose it. She’s dealing with the trauma. Chris could have chosen any number of things to joke about, but he chose to pick on a black woman dealing with an ongoing medical condition. He does not get a pass. As I said, if he wants to press charges, he should. If Will faces the consequences of his actions, I’d be shocked as plenty of past Oscar winners haven’t suffered from their various sexual assaults & abuses.
I hope Chris Rock is getting a lot of support tonight. I’m still shocked at what I saw and I can’t believe Rock was able to keep his composure like that. I read a ton of gossip and this is the first I’ve heard she has alopecia. Rock made a lame joke, not an evil joke. There is NO excuse for violence like this, especially at an awards show on live tv! Will Smith is unhinged. And to say “love makes you do crazy things”?? How many DV victims and their children have heard this excuse a thousand times. I know I did growing up. Sick. If he was so pissed, have a conversation with Rock after the show. I predict a trip to rehab for this lunatic. Him and his wife overshare EVERYTHING. I’m sure they’ve heard worse than a bad hair joke about a movie nobody even remembers.
Yes. What a great message to send out to DV abusive victims, hey love makes you do crazy things. Ughh this is textbook classic abuser. Not saying he is, but don’t normalize your temper. Own it and apologize.
I’m still shocked!!
Nonetheless, I think Will definitely misinterpreted Denzel’s words backstage.
Watching the show with my 14 year old daughter. I’m in shock. She says to me: “I thought you said the Oscars are boring?”
I’m pissed. I’ve been watching the Oscars faithfully for 25 years. In 2017, my baby started crying just as La La Land was announced for Best Picture, so I turned off the TV and went to take care of him. Didn’t find out about the Moonlight mix-up until the next morning. This year, I couldn’t get my antenna working properly until it was almost 11:00. Why, Oscar gods!? Why can’t you reward me for my years of loyal viewership by letting me witness one of these rare dramatic moments live!?
This is bananas!!! As far as I can tell that’s the first time EVER someone has been punched at the Oscars.
Which is saying something considering in it’s history some random streaker ran on stage at David Niven, George Raft was a literal gangster, Joan Crawford and Bette Davis were always there around each other.
🍌🍌🍌🍌!!!!
The worst part is, Jada is totally able to defend herself and answer to the bad joke in whatever way she feels best. But no, Will had to make it all about himself.
And the look she gave him scorched.
Exactly. 🔥
Very disappointed in Will Smith tonight, I’m still shocked he did that. You can’t do that. You can’t just go assault someone like that. Chris Rock is highly problematic but this was a tame joke for him. Also, this isn’t the time to talk about how hard it is on actors.
I’m still processing this too Shelly. It’s such a disappointment, WE WERE ALL ROOTING FOR YOU WILL!!
Imagine if ANYONE else had acted like that they would have been escorted out. I’m surprised they still gave him the Oscar. I wish they would pivoted and given it to Denzel.
Right?? I mean….??? How absurdly full of himself he is.
And Chris was just doing exactly what he was hired to do – make some jokes about the famous people in the room.
Will’s Oscar will be forever tainted by his violent actions.
Yep, seriously! How do you work for decades, hustling in every medium of the entertainment biz, finally get taken seriously as a real actor and get great roles, keep working for years to finally win and then throw the entire triumph away by overshadowing it with attacking someone?!
This is why there’s NO WAY it was staged. No one would ruin their career crowning moment deliberately for this clownery.
Chris was hired to give out an award. Not make personal jokes at members of the audience. Chris Rock is an A-hole for making a personal joke about Jada. Having said that Will needs to understand self- control. He was out of line and frankly gave that A-hole Chris Rock to much of himself by hitting him.
Have you seen Rock’s previous Oscar bits? The academy hired him for a reason and also have a history with him. I’m sure they had a very good idea if what Rock was going to say – he’s not the one who went rogue.
Will smith should have been escorted out by security. It makes me wonder if he’s on drugs to act like that. You go to a show like the Oscars and expect to be roasted. That’s why they hire comedians.
Did you see the look on Lupita Nyong’o’s face? She was sitting right behind him.
The slap was clearly staged. Will was laughing at the joke he supposedly offended by.
It’s all over the internet. It wasn’t staged. It was real. Smith should have been escorted out.
I thought so at first but nope. The uncensored version he was so angry. He may have smiled at first, and sort of referenced in his speech, but something quickly changed. Maybe he was prepared to fake it but saw Jada was upset or something.
Will Smith is trash. You don’t assault people for making jokes, no matter how awful the joke may be. I hope Chris files charges. Not like he won’t have enough evidence to prove it!
Same! Press charges immediately. Will’s speech and reaction is seriously misogynistic. His wife needs his protection over a stupid joke? They’re a bizarre couple, very troubled and they just blasted their mess for the world to see.
I was stunned when Will slapped Chris. I wish it was staged. Omg surely he knows jokes will be told at the oscars. Imagine Nicole slapping Amy over a joke. Will is a strange fellow. His rambling speech proved that. Just wow. I didn’t know Jada has alopecia. Maybe Chris didn’t know and thought he was making an innocent joke. What a night lol
Way to overshadow the rest of the night, Will Smith (and hell, probably what came before). Well f–kin’ done.
Overjoyed for Ariana DeBose and Troy Kotsur, who both made me cry, Jessica Chastain, and the Adapted Screenplay and Best Picture wins for CODA!
I don’t condone violence and Will shouldn’t have hit him, but Chris has been problematic so I’m finding it hard to sympathize with him.
He’s been so problematic you think this attack was justified? How so?
Whether or not Chris Rock is a dick isn’t the question. And now every Oscar winner gets to have their award linked to the night Will Smith went nuts. Good move, pal! /s
Still reeling over that smack. Shook
I thought King Richard was a really enjoyable movie about a caring family man who protected his family until I read about all his other neglected kids. Maybe will smith should find other heroes.
They both behaved like complete assholes. Terrible “joke”, equally terrible response.
The Violent attack committed by will smith is not equal to someone making a joke.
I really feel bad for Questlove. His speech was so moving but all that chaos overshadowed it. Will should’ve stayed in his seat and waited for his moment. The Jada joke would have been forgotten by tomorrow – now it’s etched in popular culture forever.
I feel so bad for questlove too, I’ve been a big fan of Will for yrs but I’m so disappointed
I’m so disappointed in Will Smith oh my gosh. He finally won after all these years, should of been an amazing night for him and now all everyone is gonna remember is this smack. So unnecessary I don’t understand. Wtf happened
I sincerely hope Will Smith is charged with assault. Disgusting behaviour.
LAPD says Rock declined to press charges. But the Academy should make Smith give his Oscar back.
So glad I don’t watch award shows. It was unfortunate what happened with Smith to mar his win. It was a tasteless joke but the reaction was so out of character. As for Rock, the had three very funny women comedians hosting but they still had to bring him on with jokes, after he hosted in the past. That was a terrible idea and disrespectful to the hosts. I honestly don’t feel sorry for him and bad that what happened won’t just affect Will but Black Hollywood as a whole.
…when you are a European follower of this blog and can’t wait for the Americans to wake up and celebitch about the Oscars 😀
Was it for real? Scripted? Standing up for the fams like 👑 Richard, in honor of the Oscar he was gonna get? Did Chris know, that something was gonna happen, but he didn’t know what? Making the Oscar’s relevant again? All attention is good attention, right?
Why didn’t Will slapped August like this, for saying ‘worser’ things about his wife??
The only time a black men is in charge of organizing this overrated show, 2 black men get in a scuffle, giving all the Karen’s and Ken’s, exactly the stereotypes they love to hate. As a POC, I hate it. I’m not watching that mess.
Isn’t the telecast usually delayed by 5 mins to cut out any such incidents? My guess is the Academy is thankful for this episode – keeps them relevant and encourages people to watch the telecast live instead of saying “Oscars so boring”. And please, this is the same Academy that has awarded a child molester with a standing ovation and booed Michael Moore when he spoke against a war in Iraq (you know, the one where brown people are involved so Hollywood didn’t care much). This surely can’t be the most embarrassing incident that happened and ever will.
Also this might be the Oscar year of insulting women. Amy Schumer’s “joke” about Kirsten Dunst being a seat filler didn’t exactly come off well. Jesse Plemons did not look amused at all and was ready to throw down (albeit verbally).
Come to think of it, maybe Jayda is ‘sick’, as in not the hair decease sick, but something else, if not planned.
At least she got to see Will his 2pac side
Something just doesn’t add up. I can’t wait to hear the ‘real’ story. You know red table talk, needs to start season 5 (no date set yet, after today it will get one) with a bang.
I am shocked at the lack of self control a grown displayed last night. Appalled as well at the string of profanities out of his mouth. Gross display of lack of self control on Wills part. And he showed his scary side. WOW.