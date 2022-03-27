Duchess Kate in Phillipa Lepley at The Bahamas formal reception: too much?

Here are photos from Friday evening’s reception in The Bahamas. Note: William and Kate arranged for these “receptions” in all three countries of their tour, mostly because (I believe) Kate wanted to wear gowns and borrow Royal Collection jewelry. There were ways to have receptions at various governors-general mansions or embassies without Kate keening herself up in blood diamonds and unnecessary couture. This too was part of why this tour was so tone-deaf. Kate has treated this tour like a fashion show to exhibit her latest extravagant purchases.

As for Kate’s look at The Bahamas reception, the best I can say is that at least she didn’t look like Sister Kitty, the plantation owner’s wife. Kate went with a silk gown by British designer Phillipa Lepley. She styled the gown with a Lulu Guiness clutch, Gianvito Rossi pumps and jewelry by Van Cleef & Arpels. She’s worn the necklace and earrings before, to the 2020 BAFTAs. The Van Cleef pieces didn’t go with that McQueen and they’re too informal for this gown too. This was a gown which actually needed some Royal Collection diamonds. But Kate is always kind of terrible with putting the right jewelry with the right clothes.

William was clearly pissed off about how poorly the tour had gone, and I’m sure he had been on the phone, being told what to say and what not to say. ITV’s Chris Ship theorized that the Queen’s private secretary was writing William’s speeches at this point, which makes sense because the Kensington Palace team has made it abundantly clear that they’re not up any task of any size. The message the BP courtiers settled on was honestly not that bad? The message was basically: you can become republics if you want, and we’ll still love you and be your friend.

The Duke of Cambridge has suggested that if Jamaica, Belize and the Bahamas were to decide to become republics, they would be supported with “pride and respect”. William’s comments are expected to reverberate around the region, where five other countries also have the Queen as head of state. Speaking during a reception, the Duke said: “Next year, I know you are all looking forward to celebrating fifty years of independence – your Golden Anniversary. And with Jamaica celebrating 60 years of independence this year, and Belize celebrating 40 years of independence last year, I want to say this: We support with pride and respect your decisions about your future. Relationships evolve. Friendship endures.” A few days after the royals left Belize, prime minister Johnny Briceno’s government indicated the People’s Constitutional Commission, a new body, will be consulting across the country on the issue of the continuing decolonisation process. Henry Charles Usher, minister for constitutional and political reform, reportedly told Belize’s parliament on Thursday: “Madame Speaker, the decolonisation process is enveloping the Caribbean region. Perhaps it is time for Belize to take the next step in truly owning our independence. But it is a matter that the people of Belize must decide on.”

[From The Independent]

Yeah, did you catch that? Belize waited like three full days after Buttons and Moose Knuckle left and then they were like “so we’ll probably become a republic too, why not.” And honestly, William’s message was kind of fine, because what else could he say? Clearly, William and Kate have been eating sh-t for a whole week, hoisted on their own petard and getting a front-row seat to their own irrelevance. It would not surprise me at all if The Bahamas was like “yeah, we’ll probably exit out of this mess too” in a few days. Note: I’m covering William’s whiny social media statement separately.

William was seething though, I bet his hand hurt from balling it up in a fist all night.