Prince Charles & Camilla had a successful tour to Ireland last week, how interesting

It’s pretty amazing that Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall arranged for their tour of Ireland to run concurrent to the last days of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Flop Tour in the Caribbean. It’s almost as if Charles wanted that comparison. Will & Kate’s colonialists-on-the-plantation imagery smash-cut to Charles laughing and dancing a jig with friendly Irish peeps. Of course, it helps that Ireland is already a republic. Charles and Camilla weren’t visiting their “subjects.” They were visiting a neighboring country as modern allies. Of course, Charles absolutely arranged it on purpose and make no mistake, he had no problem with William and Kate getting the worst press of their lives. He has no problem throwing them under the bus.

I watched this video compilation of Charles’s speech combined with his dancing and sight-seeing and I was left with the impression that… yeah, Charles is actually good at all of this. He played his hand well. He defanged the Cambridges, he marginalized the Middleton contingent and he once again positioned himself as the wise elder statesman. Even his Gaelic sounded good to me.

Something else pretty striking about Charles’s Irish tour is that he hasn’t leaked one word, good or bad, about the Flop Tour. There’s a Charles-sized hole in the stories yet again, which is what happened during so many of the Sussex-Cambridge dramas too. Charles plays his cards close to his chest, especially about his sons. I wonder what he’s plotting long-term. While I wouldn’t put it past him to stick a knife into William’s back, it won’t be a mortal wound.

This man. This man would eat his children just to become King. It's fascinating to watch him sacrifice them to save himself. pic.twitter.com/d4U6hMaKxB — Carmen's Granddaughter (@CarmenGranddau1) March 26, 2022