Prince Charles & Camilla had a successful tour to Ireland last week, how interesting

It’s pretty amazing that Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall arranged for their tour of Ireland to run concurrent to the last days of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Flop Tour in the Caribbean. It’s almost as if Charles wanted that comparison. Will & Kate’s colonialists-on-the-plantation imagery smash-cut to Charles laughing and dancing a jig with friendly Irish peeps. Of course, it helps that Ireland is already a republic. Charles and Camilla weren’t visiting their “subjects.” They were visiting a neighboring country as modern allies. Of course, Charles absolutely arranged it on purpose and make no mistake, he had no problem with William and Kate getting the worst press of their lives. He has no problem throwing them under the bus.
I watched this video compilation of Charles’s speech combined with his dancing and sight-seeing and I was left with the impression that… yeah, Charles is actually good at all of this. He played his hand well. He defanged the Cambridges, he marginalized the Middleton contingent and he once again positioned himself as the wise elder statesman. Even his Gaelic sounded good to me.
Something else pretty striking about Charles’s Irish tour is that he hasn’t leaked one word, good or bad, about the Flop Tour. There’s a Charles-sized hole in the stories yet again, which is what happened during so many of the Sussex-Cambridge dramas too. Charles plays his cards close to his chest, especially about his sons. I wonder what he’s plotting long-term. While I wouldn’t put it past him to stick a knife into William’s back, it won’t be a mortal wound.
This man. This man would eat his children just to become King. It's fascinating to watch him sacrifice them to save himself. pic.twitter.com/d4U6hMaKxB
County Tipperary, Ireland -20220325-
Prince Charles and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall are shown the steps of a traditional Irish dance at the Bru Boru Cultural Centre in Cashel, County Tipperary prior to attending a farewell stage performance followed by speeches, at the end of their visit to the Republic of Ireland.
-PICTURED: Prince Charles
-PHOTO by: Brian Lawless/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Waterford, Ireland -20220324-
Prince Charles and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall during a visit to Waterford in the southeast of the Republic of Ireland.
-PICTURED: Prince Charles and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall
-PHOTO by: Brian Lawless/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
County Tipperary, Ireland -20220325-
Prince Charles and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall are shown the steps of a traditional Irish dance at the Bru Boru Cultural Centre in Cashel, County Tipperary prior to attending a farewell stage performance followed by speeches, at the end of their visit to the Republic of Ireland.
-PICTURED: Prince Charles and Camilla Duchess of Cornwall
-PHOTO by: Brian Lawless/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
This man is a snake! I don’t think a worse father could exist …..another Thomas Markle
If Charles had made time for Harry and really been a good father and not cast his lot with William, he would have been much better off. All the “jolly” Charles photos most likely will not bring back Harry and Meghan.
There is no way on this earth Chuck would cast his lot against the next in line. Not publicly anyway. Because if he did, it brings the entire hereditary line of succession under scrutiny.
That train has left the station.
It’s more than that. No good father would see one son push out the other. If HM and Charles had gotten William under control some years ago, the Harry and Meghan situation would not have happened.
At least Charles is always appropriately dressed. No brown shoes and his pants fit without being inappropriately tight in the crotch. Small victories. He always looks like he’s having the best time as well, unlike the bitter pill Bill and glue gun smile.
So true on both counts. Always impeccably dressed and he does seem to actually enjoy the business of royaling. Side question , why does every royal jaunt to another country require the locals to put on traditional dances?
I despise this couple to bits but you’re right. It’s the first thing that occurred to me looking at the photos above. C & C were dressed appropriately for their ages and for the occasion. There was no indication that Charles had slept in his clothes like William all week, or that Camilla just HAD to wear the brightest plumage of all the women at the event like Kate did all week. Yes, I realize that Camilla’s older but, trust me, Kate will be doing this as long as she’s in the public eye.
He is looking more and more like Philip and it’s fascinating because I never thought he really did before. Not sure if it’s just the aging and grey hair but in that video he really looked so much like him, especially his profile.
I don’t think the flop tour had anything to do with charles. Did he see the writing on the wall? Probably and he let the Cambridges walk into that trap. But the amount of tone deafness and horrible optics was all the keens doing.
It has always been interesting to me that despite the age difference charles is so much more of a modern monarch. And he’s much better with the optics part too.
Exactly. W&K could have said no to riding around on the truck instead of walking to “view the troops”. I doubt PC told them what to wear to events. It’s not C&C’s fault that they look less stiff dancing than W&K. It’s not PC’s fault that W&K are so boring they have to bring along soccer stars to gain attention.
Yeppers. Charles isn’t the villain here. He is down with people (relatively). Those two think they are royalty of olden days, and it’s just foolish.
Charles is more savvy than William about optics but he is so tone deaf about his own family. Meghan and Harry would have been so great on the tour, and Charles messed up. That’s the trouble with Charles.
I think he chose the Caribbean for them and they were psyched about a holiday. Then he knew what KP was planning, knew it would be received terribly, and didn’t stop it. THAT is the payback for all those Charles skipping stories. He took the long view, exercised patience, and let them have enough rope to hang themselves with.
W and K are going to wearing this tour for a long time – Charles will make sure of that. Anytime the Middletons or Willy step out of line, a RR will throw a line in a story referencing their Colonialist Tour. It’s going to be great leverage for Charles. Pretty brilliant.
@startip spouse: hhmm. I really don’t know. William and kate have been craving for an opportunity to wash the stench of meghans racism accusations off of them. Meghan didn’t name the person who had concerns about archie’s skintone but many believe it to be william and that is a problem for him. So I actually wouldn’t be surprised if the Cambridges themselves asked to be sent to the Caribbean. This tour was just as important for the Queen and the monarchy as an institution as it was for the Cambridges pr wise. Just look at the pictures. Kate middleton was dying to be photographed with young black children. Kind of reminiscent of meghan with kids in during their tour of SA.
In other words Charles let William and Kate be themselves. Hardly a machiavellian plan. A lot of people thought their tour would be a disaster. They are so focused on being the future king and queen William and Kate really haven’t put in the work of what that means.
I think that would require a level of planning and communication that the KP crew aren’t capable of. I can absolutely see Will saying don’t tell Pa’s team anything
William and Kate thought being carried on thrones was cute in 2012. Charles attends the same country and chose not to do that. He’s just generally better on this type of thing and despite William being younger, William is more out of touch with modernity.
I don’t think charles actively did anything to make William look bad. I think he just knew that William’s ego would botch up this tour and he let him be hoisted on his own petard. Charles in the past has been openly critical of the staff William has hired and how they are run, so he probably wasn’t shocked that so many missteps were made. But ultimately this was William who didn’t do the prep work and looked a fool.
Charles is not brilliant. He blundered big time not reining in William and letting him push Harry and Meghan out. Charles I think does not feel he did wrong, his behavior as a father to Harry was appalling. Charles could have fired Knauf or confronted William about how Knauf wanted the ‘investigation’ of Meghan.
@Chloe For sure, W&K wanted an opportunity to prove they are very much “not a racist family.” I guess it doesn’t matter who decided W&K would go to the Caribbean, but I think Charles – who I believe does his homework – would have known that any royal going to the Caribbean would be stepping into a pile of s**t. Then when it’s W&K and he sees the plan that KP’s clown car of advisors put together (and I don’t believe he would be in the dark about such things)? I’m sure he knew this would go sideways and didn’t say anything. He then conveniently planned for his own tour to overlap so there would be contrasting images and messages. That wasn’t an accident or pure serendipity.
@Tessa, Agree that Charles is a terrible father. There is no question he royally screwed up with M&H and that is a huge loss that the BRF will never recover from. But that doesn’t mean he’s not strategic. He just makes mistakes – sometimes big ones – because he has the wrong strategy. But not here. I think he’s going to make W&K eat this for a long time. I guess we’ll see if those throne skipping articles disappear!
@ Nic919, I agree with your assessment. Chaz didn’t purposely sabotage Two Tone Deaf tour. Chaz knew that Elegant Bill and his ego were the driving force as how the tour was handled. Any suggestions or opinions that Chaz may have wanted to offer or become involved with their Disastrous Charmless tour would have been declined. Elegant Bill thinks he “knows” exactly what he should do, but he has refused for his entire life to do the work necessary for him to accomplish even the slightest engagement, from the moment he became an adult.
@Louise177, agree. No machiavellian planning needed. He’s observed them enough over the years. W&K are like teenagers or like the heavy drinking friend a lot of us know. They’re going to do what they want to do no matter how hard you try to tell them it’s a bad idea. Then, the next day, it’s your fault for not stopping them even though you’ve tried previously. The palaces & BM have covered up for Will for years & years. Will & Co. have essentially been showing a mutiny on Charles being future King for years.
As much as I dislike/sideye how Charles handled/mishandled Harry & Meghan, I’m loving that he’s not excusing the b*llfuckery of the Cambridges. Right now, I will say, any BM that uses Charles to ‘splain away W&K’s behavior, is BS. The vroom vroom in the Land Rover down the pavement was a middle finger to the actual future monarch. That was Will’s(Kate’s) statement/opinion on Camilla being called Queen Consort. So happy that Harry & Meghan checked out of the Game of Thrones.
LOL. C & C are much more natural dancers in their 70’s than W & K at 40. Irish dancing is hard.
I wonder if that has something to do with his upbringing? His mother didn’t have time for him, and favours Pedo, while his father sent him to the school he prefered, but didn’t suite Chuck. Is the organic farming and interests in the environment (in a time when saving the environment was something few talked about) his rebellion against his parents?
My theory is that Charles had an idea of how the Caribbean tour would go and let them fall flat on their faces. So he didn’t set them up per se but he didnt help them at all either.
Yet Harry and Meghan are still being slammed shamelessly by some in the media.Where is Charles help for them and when will Harry get security.
This is where I land. I don’t think Charles set up a trap for the Cambridges. When he saw how bad things were getting on this tour, he also didn’t step in and try to save them from themselves. He just sort of let things happen.
William probably wouldn’t have listened to Charles, anyway, if Charles had offered advice.
Cams and Chuck have probably been doubled over in laughter since the idea of sending these two to the islands came up. Camilla knows who they are.
I sincerely doubt that ANYONE could have changed Keenless’s mind regarding the attire and jewelry she chose. I agree with everyone who said that this was supposed to be KEENLESS showing Meghan that she could draw adoring crowd’s so she wanted to dress to outdo anything that Meghan has ever worn. She was going to show the people of these countries that she is the superstar future future. In my opinion, this is the only idea in her head. I’m not sure why her husband was there. I guess for the soft diplomacy, which he’s not that great at. Instead of being able to breeze right along because he deigned to be in their presence, he discovered that they weren’t impressed. The same was true for the witless one. I can’t believe that those two would have listened to anyone, because they knew what to do and they were right. I have no doubt that both of them are raging and blaming everyone but themselves. It’ll be interesting to discover if Willi finally sees that his wife is not an asset but a liability, and what he’ll do about it. I don’t think Chuck realized the tour would be this bad. I assumed it wouldn’t go well, but not to this extent. Here’s my question: What do you do with these two now?
The Windsors have visited Ireland more times in the past 2 years than the earlier decade combined!!😏😏
And Northern Ireland isn’t a republic.
The BRF want to keep it that way. Especially post-Brexit.
Yeah they went to both which I don’t think is clarified in the post – they were in NI for a few days and then visited the Republic of Ireland.
Jegede, why does the UK want to keep Northern Ireland? I don’t know much about the inter working of the UK when it comes to places like Scotland and Northern Ireland.
Without a doubt, Charles knew the Cambridges and their weren’t up to the task. He and his team were also well aware of the current sentiment in the Caribbean to become republics. Charles also knew that Kensington Palace wouldn’t take Clarence House’s advice or help even if it was offered to them.
These jubbly tours were always going to happen. Even if Charles is gleeful at them fucking it up, the Cambridges still had to be deployed to somewhere. It’s literally their job.
I guess they could argue they could have been sent to countries with less brown and black people who are not eager to dump them. But if they are going to be King and Queen one day, they have to do these kind of visits. They’ve had over a decade to prepare and they did nothing. That’s on them.
Charles just let the inevitable play out. He may come out looking better at the job, may shut down the skip the line talk, but the future of the monarchy is still in jeopardy.
Is he not thinking long term? Is there truth to the speculation that he wants to be the last king and to shut it all down? Or does he think the Cambridges have finally been humbled and will finally cooperate?
I don’t know, man. I don’t see the Cambridges capability of humility and change.
Well said.
Charles and William are both not popular with some IMO. But William’s days as the Golden Prince are long over now.
Charles also doesn’t look like a colonial dictator when he goes on tours. He knows how to read the room and he let KP and their team have their jollies and fall into their own pit.
Exactly. During their South Pacific tour Willileaks and the TopCEO let themselves be carried on litters by the citizens, and were proudly grinning the whole time. When Charles went after them, he was smart enough to decline being carried and asked to walk with the group. That says it all.
I don’t think there are any pictures of Charles being carried in a litter on any of his tours. I have seen some with the Queen back in the 50s and 60s but nothing has surfaced about Charles. And he’s done many tours. So maybe Charles is just more aware of things like this.
In earlier times, this visit (as encapsulated in the video) would have drawn a big yawn from me, but after the last week of watching the Caribbean Cat 5 Keen Disaster engulf Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas, it has a lovely, nostalgic feeling. Charles and Cam look like they’re genuinely having fun, their dance skills aren’t cringe-worthy, and Charles’ speech is deft in content and delivery. Very much a “never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake” vibe going on here.
Omg Caribbean Cat 5 Keen Disaster!! 😂😂😂
I feel like I’m in topsy-turvy land when a C&C Caribbean tour would have seen fewer colonial offensive gaffes. Don’t make me start to like PC you keen fools!
I am old enough to remember, in the early seventies, that Charles had declared his special interest in ornamental landscaping. ( Not the actual craft or labor, but as manicured hedges to admire at gin hour.) His advisors pushed him into a stated concern for the environment, as it was less privileged and out of touch for the public to absorb. Whenever I read about his wine fueled car publicity and obvious, unnecessaey energy waste, I feel ill.
If he truly cared for others, he would immediately house refugees and plant wheat on his multitudes of land to prevent starvation throughout his beloved planet. Acting teary eyed over the suffering of others is empty and false when he has so many resources for real philanthropy.
The “Gentleman Farmer” needs to stop the tours and put in the work and sacrifice that brought admiration to the Family in the past century. Dude is clueless.
@ C-Shell, Category 5 KEEN Disaster!!! Brilliant!!! Comment of the day!!!! Chefs kiss 💋 💋💋
Word is Charles was worried that William and Kate’s tour was going to overshadow his in Ireland. You have to wonder why he chose to go to Ireland at the same time as the Cambridges but I don’t believe that he had some dastardly plan to set up William and Kate for failure. He would have wanted William to succeed and success would have been Jamaica staying onside with monarchy. The fact that CH hasn’t leaked against the Cambridges means he’s eager to keep William happy and on his side.
I mean, the Caribbean Tour of Doom DID overshadow the Ireland tour, but not in a way that would hurt Charles’s image.
I commented on this further down. There is still the double standard (by the media etc.). When Meghan did an appearance, and Camilla did a speech there was “outrage” in the media. So I don’t get why there were no complaints of overshadowing Charles and Camilla by the Cambridges.
Tessa, you are absolutely right. Every single time Harry or Meghan does ANYTHING, the British media loses their mind that they have “overshadowed” whatever particular thing any member of the Salty Isle royals is doing on any given day. They get heated when Harry and Meghan just release a statement of support for something, screeching about how it is so disrespectful, blah, blah, blah.
None of that here, even though it was basically dueling tours.
@Izzy, love Carribbean Tour of Doom. I will say again, that the Meghan overshadowing Camilla story did not come from Charles/CH. That story did not benefit Camilla in any way, shape or form considering Harry had an event with Lewis Hamilton the same day. KP posted pics of W&K in Ireland? the same day. That story was a BM or KP contrived controversy.
Might be using the terminology wrong, but pretty much anything the RR’s/BM is a non sequitor when it comes to stories praising Cambridges vs. Sussexes.
Amy, I think Charles is clever enough to see which way the wind is blowing and realizes it is inevitable that most of the Caribbean countries that still have QEII as head of state will be following Barbados’s lead. Letting Willileaks and his TopCEO be the ones to do this tour and take the fall was a great example of let it happen on purpose.
It could have just been RRs stirring the pot but they did say that Charles’s team was annoyed that the Cambridges would get all the coverage before the tour started. In the end it worked out for him cause Willy and Kate bombed it. He got to sail through quietly, charming the people. Right now it’s looking like Charles is firmly in the drivers seat.
I read the comments under that Twitter thread and it’s delicious with my morning coffee
Believe it or not, Irish people like ole Charlie not in a admiral way but genuinely think he is OK and doing a good job !!! He did well here all my friends went to see them and they aren’t even Royslist !!!!
He seems really charming, in all the videos I’ve seen of him on tours. Even this week, the day after the video of Kate flinching away and the Cambridges arms length away from kids behind a fence, there was a video of Charles greeting people in a crowd. He was right up with them, shaking everyone’s hand, smiling, making all the senior ladies blush. It was nice.
I don’t know how any ladies could “blush” for Charles. I don’t see anything charming about Charles although he has more knowledge of what’s going on around the world than William and Kate do.
Years ago I worked with someone who was on Charles’ staff. She adored him and said he was well liked by his people. This doesn’t excuse O so many faults the man has and mistakes he’s made but it’s an interesting counterpoint to some of the staff stories about Andrew, for example.
ETA my parents-in-law once ended up having him for tea in their house. They also reported he was charming then too.
@ The Hench, how interesting that you have these details of encounters with Chaz. He does seem to be much more engaging with people as well as respectful in the video that was shown. But we mustn’t forget that Chaz has been working hard at his position for decades and has put in the work.
Charles stopped by an Irish group that I love and support – GIY Ireland. They were thrilled to have him stop by and raise awareness of their message.
@The Hench, I am skeptical about peoples stories and royals. I kind of hope yours is true. Charles decisions with Harry & Meghan are bad. Over Will & Kate, C & C&C are a better choice. If only due to Charles’ work history compared to the lazy/vacationing ones. IMO, deep down Charles is discomfitted Harry called his bluff. Also, deep down, Charles respects Harry for calling that bluff and can’t say it out loud. Harry did the thing his father & grandfather always wanted to do.
Charles knows how to deliver a speech. Oddly enough, people recognize when there is actually true feeling behind it. It’s why so many people here would say they would rather spend time with C&C than W&K. Charles seems to have a curious nature about others and their interests. Will lacks curiosity about other people. Charles’s complete lack of support for Harry, the good one, may very well be his downfall. Though, W&K’s behavior is a great reason to excise them out of things or exile somewhere to put their ‘listening & learning’ into action & truth.
Another thing, there’s an ulterior motive for the Windsors’ frequent visits to Ireland and it all has to do with brexit and its inevitable fallout. They want to keep Northern Ireland British. And perhaps Charles was happy to be overshadowed by William and Kate this time so that no one would pay attention to his possible missteps in Ireland.
I really don’t think they do want Northern Ireland at all. It’s a massive PITA for them, costs a fortune, and Brexit has only made it worse. The trouble is the Republic doesn’t really want it either but we’d never admit that officially.
I agree. I don’t think they want NI. They are hard work, and Brexit has demonstrated the Westminster government don’t give a shit about them and barely gave them a second thought until it all went pear-shaped. The Commonwealth realms are different, because they don’t cost anything, but the Royals love them because they can pretend they still have an Empire.
Also,.I actually admired Charles for requesting a private meeting with Ashling Murphy family, a young teacher murdered earlier this year while on a run after school had finished ,. I know people will say ohhhh PR , maybe but it meant a lot to her family only mentioned slightly on de news , quite discreet!
Sending letters of condolence is actually something that Charles does regularly and has done for years – I remember him doing it for Harry Dunn, for example. It’s made public if the families choose to make it public. This is one of the nice parts of the royal family’s existence, like the Queen’s telegrams to pensioners, that isn’t flashy but endears them to people. And it’s something that the Cambridges probably don’t think about, or if they do find too boring and unglamorous, like cutting ribbons and opening things.
I think Charles played his hand perfectly this time. I do. William and KP are always putting out stories about Charles abdicating/the public wanting William to be king next. So, Charles gave him his first big test…and Willy failed, on a global scale. This wasn’t a few little mishaps reported on by royal watchers. The world was commenting. The juxtaposition of Keen flinching from a Government official while Chucky was happily meeting hedgehogs? The differences between Cam/Chuck happily jigging while Baldy had to be persuaded to try a little dance in Belize? It was great. Even if he didn’t plan it, it worked out perfectly for Charles!
I don’t think any of the royals should “perform” and do those dances. Camilla and Charles look awkward in those photos. Charles messed up big time, if he had not let William treat Harry the way he did, he could have sent the Sussexes out. I don’t think Charles played any hand perfectly he messed up Big Time.
I believe Charles knew this tour was pointless, and that he knew handing it to the Cambridges would be disastrous, because neither of them have ever done the preliminary work that goes into these events. Charles let them have it all their own way, and they absolutely did it to themselves.
The Cambridges indulged their own worst instincts, catering to William’s leaning toward dictators and Kate’s desire to see herself as superior to everyone else. They were genuinely shocked to discover that outside of England, no one finds them admirable.
It was absolutely worth the price of admission to see that realization dawn.
Charles has been going to Ireland a long time, and he knows better than to come in expecting people to revere him–he’s there to revere them, as far as he is able. He is celebrating them, I believe is the idea.
It is a reflection on Charles no matter what. He is in a way William’s “boss”. He should have pulled the plug on the tour, a long time ago. Bad move. If Charles knew it was pointless, a lot of money went in the tour, heaven knows how much he had to pony up for Kate’s wardrobe alone, he should have canceled it. sent the Cambridges to a place where they could do less harm.
Press reports are saying her wardrobe cost £35,000 (!) for this tour. All that, to look like an overdressed dowager duchess from a century ago. It’s obscene really. She’d have done so much better if she’d chosen to showcase some local designers. But that’s not really Kate’s thing is it.
While it’s cringe-inducing to look at photos of Kate smiling broadly at children behind chain-linked fences, Kate playing bongos wildly and William looking like he’s examining his bongo for explosives, and it’s downright painful to see Kate cringing from the extended hand of an official person, (and let’s not even talk about the colonial photo of W & K inspecting the troops like it’s 1954!) – I think it’s better that the world got to W & K for what they are. It captured them as the relics they are, in spite of their age.
Now many more people are aware of the “republican” talks going on in commonwealth countries, the protests going on, and how anachronistic and un-romantic this whole royal system is. Had there been less drama for the Cambridges/any other royal sent, or had W & K handled their tour better, people would have just praised them for no reason (as usual) and the talk would have only been about what Kate wore. Instead, we have even the British Media (always the last to know) remarking on the fact that KP is still a diversity-free zone, that W & K brought embarrassment to England, its people and their monarchy, and that it 2022 when playing white savior and evoking images of the colonial past is a bad thing. That’s a spectacular display of incompetence you don’t see every day.
Lol, after all the “skip Charles and give it to William” nonsense, I’m sure Charles thought it worth the price of losing countries that had already made up their minds, just to show William and Kate that they are, in fact, not ready. They’re exceedingly wealthy.
This tour was definitely a contrast to the Keen Caribbean tour and while I don’t think that was necessarily intentional, I do think Charles came across as SO MUCH BETTER this week. He was engaging, interested in what he was learning, he participated without seeming patronizing, etc. we tend to forget that Charles is actually pretty good at what he does, and this week proved that.
That’s not making excuses for him as a person, just how he is as a working royal.
Charles has had a messy personal life that got exposed in the media for years, but in terms of the type of work that a royal is expected to do, Charles has always been good at that part. He has had some gaffes, but normally he seems to know about the place he is visiting and not just wanting the locals to perform for him. He has actually diplomatic skills in a way that William does not and likely never will.
He has more skills and knowledge about diplomacy than William for sure. But he really messed up the monarchy the way he was and is treating Harry and Meghan.
This UK tayer wants a referendum on Monarchy versus Head of State especially after the Flop tour really put focus on how relevant is the BRF at home or abroad. While I wait I am relieved that CC and not Ken and Barbie as our next monarchs. It has been manna from heaven to see the Fail try and spin the Flop tour this weekend after their own Jan Moir compared Ken and Barbie to a dodo!
Much as I would love the same, bigger change needs to happen or we’ll just end up with the likes of BoJo as president not PM. The 1% should not have more than 1% of power in a democracy and corporations should not circumvent democracy by avoiding taxation while using that money for lobbying.
I am wondering why a “big fuss” was not made about William and Kate ‘upstaging’ Charles and Camilla. I remember how Meghan was criticized by some in media for ‘upstaging’ Camilla’s speech. Shows things have not changed, same old double standard.
That’s a good point, considering that C & C are senior to W & K and Charles is actually the next in line. My uneducated guess is that although the BM wanted Meghan (and Harry by extension) to fail, they could not help covering them (magnetism). However, the BM hated themselves for giving H & M coverage and attention and when H & M did things well that just angered the BM all the more. Hence all the nitpicking about nail polish, wearing trousers, leg crossing, etc. when they couldn’t find anything seriously wrong to complain about.
I do believe Charles generally does his prep/research when he goes on trips like this. It makes all the difference.
(And we know PW doesn’t bother to read his briefing papers because he’s actually admitted it).
Kate seems to just prep by figuring out what gowns and dresses to wear. William fumbles the speeches.
You know on Breaking Bad when Gus Fring sets everyone up and ends up being the head of the Cartel on both sides of the border and just closes his burner phone and walks off like nothing? Charles is the Gus Fring of the BRF.
I remember the story put out during the Oceana tour about Meghan asking Charles about taking a tiara with her and Charles telling her “no” supposedly because it would have been seen as a vestige of “colonialism” and not a good look. So Charles is aware of optics on some level. its hard to believe someone from his office or even Charles himself didn’t make a phone call when the signs were there the tour was flopping. So its very easy to conclude that this was a set up or at the very least a case of “when your enemy is destroying himself, don’t get in his way”. I was surprised early on that CH didn’t issue some type of statement of support or something because this makes all of them look bad. But maybe Charles views this as a chance to “rescue” the monarchy and play the hero.
I understand your larger point, but it’s very hard for me to believe that Charles was more acutely aware of “the vestiges of colonialism” than Meghan the American Markle. (For those who are so aware of “the vestiges of colonialism” to insist on keeping those very same treasures doesn’t speak of great sensitivity to me). With all due respect, I always thought that was a story leaked during or after the Oceana tour to chip away at Meghan’s success on that tour. It’s sort of like the story that Meghan wanted to wear a bigger crown at her wedding, but so-and-so said no. I have a feeling those stories were put out there to elevate someone else at Meghan’s expense.
So, while Charles may have seen or been aware of the protests going on in Caribbean countries, I don’t think he’s the all-knowing sage that some want to crown him as. Smart enough to out-fox a Cambridge? Yes, but still a product of his upbringing and impulses.
I’m not implying that Charles is all knowing at all, @Debbie,but it was pretty obvious that the Cambridges needed to change course early on and I think Charles was aware enough to give Cambridges a call or intervene in someway. He’s not totally dense and we know he cares about his image above all else. But somehow that didn’t happen and you have to wonder why. I think that if Charles did try and warn them or intervene, it would have been leaked in a heartbeat. Since the post was about whether Charles deliberately helped sabotage the Cambridges or not, I’m just saying I think that’s a strong possibility. As for the tiara story, in Finding Freedom, it was written that Angela Kelly tried to block Meghan’s access to the wedding tiara and then later tabloid reports said William and Angela wanted to block Meghan’s access to other jewelry. So I think its plausible she would ask Charles about it. At that time, it was reported that there was a closeness between the Sussexes and Charles before the Sussexes wanted to leave and Charles turned on them.
I don’t think that story was true. Especially after all the hell they gave Meghan over her wedding tiara!
So I wonder if a house in Windsor has been settled on yet? Cuz W+K just lost some bargaining chips. They’d be lucky to get a shed at this point.
Yup. I said this on Friday. This man is evil and set his son and daughter-in-law up to take the brutal hits they did on their tone deaf racist tour. Chuck knows what he’s doing and he won’t stop.
I remember reading about William having tea regularly with granny while he was at Eton. I think William’s thinking is rather more in line with the Queen’s courtiers than the 21st century. It’s almost like William is a throwback. At least Charles has carved out a role for the Prince of Wales and started a charity that helps young people. Harry has been influenced by both his parents in that respect. William strikes me as intellectually incurious and therefore lazy. Charles seems to be more intellectually curious and has a thought or two. Don’t know what the Queen is like intellectually because she never speaks in her own voice and was not given a proper education. Also, the Windsors have a reputation for being rather “dim” in the brains department. If you look at the other crown princesses in waiting, such as Mary, Letizia, and queen Maxima, they all had careers before marriage. They had made their way in the world. Kate, on the other hand, has been supported first by her own family and then the royal family her whole life. I think the problem with Kate and William is that they live in only the royal bubble. I think Harry pointed out in an interview for Charles’s 70th birthday, that his stint in the royal navy was his only chance to meet people outside his circle- and I got the the impression during the interview that William rather scoffed at this.
Well, didn’t William said that the next commonwealth leader shouldn’t be royalty? He was angry and targeting his father, I don’t think they have the best of the relationships. Charles is a horrible father anyway, he was a bad for Harry but he also couldn’t keep William in line, he neglected both but in different ways. What a weird family that his worries is that William could overshadow him and now he celebrating that his son was humiliated.
That aside Charles is the best leader, surely. Or at least the most tolerable of the two.
I listened to the speech. Every syllable was clearly and distinctly enunciated. He and Camilla are much more natural in public: even if it is entirely fake, it seems to move so smoothly and unaffectedly. I really hope that this man is having as much fun as he can before he takes a guillotine to Royalty, in one sweeping support of the environment and all his neighbors.
Baldy and keen are the new scapegoats meant to shield the very next in line for the Throne. The strategy is so transparent. These people really have no loyalty or foresight. Baldy and Keen wanted Harry and Meg out of the way so bad now their heads are on the chopping block
It’s payback for all those “William should be the next king” articles! But it also makes sense that Charles, being an elderly man, would not want to do a grueling tour?
Hear that cackle? Camilla has been waiting a looong time for this. Slap down that ffq crap!!
I think Charles is enjoying his golden years and like most people his age, understands that the next generation must find its own footing, just as he did. I don’t recall him & Camilla mucking up an overseas tour this badly though.
I think the British government thought William and Kate were more popular, but Charles is a better diplomat by far. He also strikes me as a people person, which W&K are not. I know who I’d rather sit with in a pub. That stuff matters.
This tour seemed to go well. It’s in direct juxtaposition to the Caribbean Flop.
To me, that reads as a direct response to “Skip Chalres and give us William” stories. He set up a direct contrast and compare that clearly shows he’s prepared for the diplomacy part of the job while William clearly is not ready and needs more time in the nursery to develop the requisite skills.
Well played Charles.
Charles knew it would go down south, he just let it play out. He not that clever, but he knows how these things work.
I bet you Clarence House en co. we’re the ones, okaying all the ‘tone deaf’ narratives, the bbc and daily fail highlighted, to my suprise
Wow. Amazingly they both come across and charming and down to earth here. Who’d have thought.
It’s such a contrast. But is it deliberate?