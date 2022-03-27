Duchess Kate wore green Self Portrait in Nassau, then played around on a boat

Here are some photos from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s day-activities in Nassau, The Bahamas on Friday. Their first event of the day was the Junkanoo street festival, then a visit to a local school, and some kind of open-air reception for health care workers. After all of that, Kate and William did a regatta, because they both love boats and clearly they have not gotten the message that perhaps they need to dial down the elitist imagery. The Junkanoo festival was pretty much rained out – there was a torrential downpour on Friday morning and Will and Kate still could not manage to recreate Harry and Meghan’s umbrella photo.
For much of the day, Kate wore a pastel-green £350 Self Portrait dress, with £525 Jimmy Choo heels and a pair of earrings from Nadia Irena, a local designer. The dress is… very Kate. During the Disaster Tour, she didn’t do much of anything to reflect local designers or even British-based Caribbean-diaspora fashion designers. The only things she changed up were some jewelry pieces and purses from local designers and that’s it. William didn’t do anything either, although (to be fair) we never hear any details about what he’s wearing, probably because he wears clothes so badly and everything is so wrinkled and moose-knuckley.
Kate also made a speech at the event at Sybil Strachan Primary School. People were taking bets on how the Cambridge children would be referenced and what William and Kate would say that their kids “liked” about Belize, Jamaica or The Bahamas. Well, who had “the kids love being by the sea” on their bingo card?
Kate Middleton had her three children on her mind as she delivered a speech to young students in The Bahamas on Friday. During Kate and Prince William’s visit to Sybil Strachan Primary School in Nassau, the royal mom spoke at an outdoor assembly that was attended by students at the school and virtually by students across The Bahamas. During her address, she thanked everyone for the couple’s warm welcome and jokingly apologized for the rainy weather, telling them, “I hope you didn’t get too wet coming here and apologies for bringing the British weather with us.”
“We are so thrilled to be here in The Bahamas, a country that made us feel so at home as soon as we set foot on its soil,” she continued. “I only wish we were able to visit all of your 700 islands during our stay!”
She then told the students that her own three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 — would “love” to visit the Caribbean country.
“Our three children, George, Charlotte and Louis, all love being by the sea, so I hope they will be able to experience your clear waters and beautiful beaches before too long,” the Duchess of Cambridge, 40, said.
[From People]
Other asides from Friday’s activities: William said the rain is better in The Bahamas because at least it stays warm (my dude, you’re in the tropics). He also said George has been following their progress on his own map/globe and telling his siblings where his parents are. Kate tried to take on a mulligan on her awful photo-ops in Jamaica – in which she greeted Black children behind a chain-link fence and visibly recoiled when Black people got too close to her – by touching at least one child at the Junkanoo Festival. All in all… a mess.
Photos courtesy of Instar, Backgrid.
Nassau, BAHAMAS – Prince William and wife Kate Middleton, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pictured Meeting with Key Workers at the Garden of Remembrance, Nassau, Bahamas, Recognising the impact of COVID-19 in The Bahamas, The Duke and Duchess will meet key workers who have been on the frontline of the response to the pandemic. They will hear about their experiences and thank them for their incredible work in helping to keep local communities safe.
Nassau, BAHAMAS – Prince William and wife Kate Middleton, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge are treated to a parade at Nassau, Bahamas during the Royals 3rd and final stop on their 2022 Platinum Jubilee Caribbean Tour.
How can people this young can look so uncomfortable?
I now see why W needs H….he clearly has a partner whose brain must NOT have a single thought except for exercising, smiling and waving!
W himself sounds like an idiot and must be surrounded by sycophants! back to the salty island with a press who can only write about hair, clothes and the kids, let’s not forget the kids….
In fairness she also shops, gets her hair done and has an extensive Meghan /Diana / Betty pinterest board. That pinterest board must take half the day!
Mam. She cant even smile correctly.
And where is her speech video?
Dang it, i really want to see it.
So the only memorable thing she had to say in that speech was about her kids? She’s so bad at this. What are they going to do when their kids depart that “cute” stage? My guess is that is why she wants a 4th.
The dress is nice enough i guess.
It is pretty, but a little girly for a 40yo, I thought. I wore dresses with a similar silhouette in senior high–so 15-17 years old–made from one of my favorite Simplicity patterns.
First off, @ Kaiser, brava on Moose-Knucley!!! 👏👏
Though I wish I knew what it meant!!! But is sounds brutal anyway!!
This trip has certainly fulfilled this tour as charmless, offensive, degrading, colonialism and an utter lack of wanting to know the people and who they are and what they want. You don’t see them mingling closely with anyone either. But I guess when it’s children, CopyKeen seems to be slightly less concerned about being close to them. 🙄
(I can’t speak about the Bahamas as I never been there but I have been to Jamaica and Belize, so I know a little and both countries were suffering when I sent and I am certain with the pandemic, they are all suffering immensely!)
Moose Knuckle = large unsightly Camel Toe. What cannot be unseen when viewing at pants too tight in the crotch area.
There is a website called Urban Dictionary, for those like me who can’t figure out what today’s terms and descriptions sometimes mean. I last used it when the album WAP came out to figure out what WAP was. It’s very useful, although some responses can be a little shocking.
I thought the dress was fine until I saw the sleeves. What is up with the royals and sheer puffy sleeves? They’re like the sleeves someone slapped on Beatrice’s wedding dress (ruining its otherwise retro-chic vibe.)
omg, that pic of Willnot pointing his fingers at the two women!
Gah. He is such a bell end. Apart from his station in life, what does she see in him?
And dear Kaiser: I’ve never heard the term before, but I’m loving it! Moose-knuckley. 😂😂
“But wait! There’s more! How much would you expect to pay for this colonialist cosplay?”
These two went on this trip for photo ops and they sure got them 😂
Her last sentence sums it up, really. She wants her children to be able to come and vacation there (see “the clear water and beautiful beaches”). Nothing about learning the culture, nothing about meeting the people. These two are beyond useless. I really hope the narrative continues to be that The Other Brother and Kkkeen have lost several of the CW countries and they’re not fit for the job. Chuck must be loving this.
And…recreating Harry and Meghan’s iconic umbrella picture? They really were going for it but…honey, no.
Also, Kaiser, please oh please say you’re going to do a post with her yellow monstrosity of a departure dress. It’s like every single favorite item on one dress! Peplums and buttons and bows, oh my.
Not to threadjack but I am dying waiting for that to be featured (both here and at Tom and Lorenzo)!
Tom + Lorenzo absolutely tore Kate to shreds in their most recent podcast episode. Definitely worth a listen.
I heard a clip on Twitter and it was brutal. I don’t follow them much so I don’t know if they are normally critical of kate but somehow I doubt it.
That yellow monstrosity actually made me flinch.
I just went to People.com to see what you were talking about….good lord. My hands literally flew to my mouth in horror. She must be trolling us at this point. TRAGIC!
In law school my roommate had sofas he inherited when his nana passed. That dress made me have flashbacks to those horrid sofas. It was every bad thing from every bad decade rolled into one!
@ swirlmamad, I wish I had taken your comment to heart…..I just looked at it. It is the worst monstrosity I have ever seen!! I need to bleach my eyes out now!!
Tragic and disgusting all in ONE dress!
I have a theory that her yellow departure dress was the result of a contest to see how many hideous 80s motifs could be crammed into one dress. It’s so over-the-top horrible that I am actually in awe of it. Hard to look away, even though you know it will give you nightmares.
@ SussexWatcher, KUDOS!! Of course CopyKeen references the kids being able to visit, but again, it’s all about how they can visit the island for the beauty of the water but ZIP about the people OR their lives!!
I will say that this tour has certainly pointed out how terribly ill prepared both BB and CopyKeen. They have nothing to offer any form or function of The Monarchy. Though they have proven to be lazy, unwilling and unworthy of their positions and I don’t see them changing for any reason.
This dress is the best looking one on her for this entire tour, including all the tragic evening wear. That’s all I’ve got.
But she couldn’t order the Androsia print clutch ahead of time to find an appropriate color to compliment the dress color. That the blue shade of the Bahamian flag btw, not that light blue shade worn on arrival.
Duchess Kate . . . played around on a boat. As one does.
Uh, average annual rainfall in Bahamas 44 inches and average annual rainfall in Britain 33.7 inches. Nitpicky, I know but what makes her think rain is exclusive to the UK?
She just repeated the comment William made when they arrived to the school. Side note, Kate was first greeted by a teacher and talked to her and then William came and shaked her hand… then and only then she shaked the teacher’s hand… I don’t know if this is some kind of protocol rule, but considering her attitude towards poc, I doubt it.
Well shit, she’s finally got me clutching the pearls. I know we have very different jobs but my work would have a serious conversation with me if I wore those shorts to any of the communities we service. Did they get mixed up between their public event calendar and private tourist schedule (a la scuba diving)?
I’m so glad you said it first. I was embarrassed by that much leg showing, while everyone else (men and women both) were in long Bermuda shorts. I’m always weirded out when while women dress like they are home when visiting foreign countries (or worse, when they wear khaki like military/explorers). Am I the only person that makes an attempt to blend into local culture a bit when I travel?
Agreed. Just to be clear, I wear short shorts and think every woman of every age and size should wear short shorts if they wish.
But she’s been travelling for a week in the region, I haven’t seen people in the crowds wearing short shorts, ergo I would err conservative. And that’s just from being on the ground as a tourist! Not on a heavily briefed diplomatic tour! FFS.
I agree with you! I will say, though, as someone who has traveled & worked a fair amount in tropical & equatorial zones, wearing lighter weight fabrics & colors (white, khaki [tan]) is better than heavier & dark (black, navy, blue jeans). Dark colors absorb the heat of the sun while light colors reflect it. And absolutely, read up ahead of time on local culture & customs before packing. If short shorts are only worn at the fancy-schmancy hotel that you’re booked into (and then only at the pool or beach), then don’t wear them for a work event!
Isn’t this what she wore for the actual yacht race? I think they were soaked to the skin by the time they got back. It’s not like she wore shorts to visit a school or something. And when I look at how long her torso is, Bermuda shorts would have made her legs look super short.
Some yacht clubs have dress codes and Kate’s shorts wouldn’t meet the standard in some of them. But it’s Kate and so of course exhibiting is what she does.
It’s still an official engagement even if it’s sporty. Those shorts should be at least mid-thigh.
Ugh, Kate always looks like she’s going to church to compete against other women’s church dresses.
They def toned it down a notch in Bahamas. All of her clothes there seemed to be more her than cosplaying other people. Personally I wouldn’t wear the dresses cause they seem matronly.
But holy cow those white shoes. Whyyy?!?
They also seemed to add more to their schedule versus just prancing around pretending to be busy.
Someone got a call from the palace…
The Bahama leg of the tour seemed significantly more toned down. I think they did get a very humbling phone call.
If they did, they didn’t heed the warning. The fact that they are still dressing as if they are attending an event at BP, there is no need to wear such expensive clothing, jewelry and shoes. She hasn’t toned down her expensive jewelry OR her clothing.
Plus, the shorts for the regatta were much, much too short!! I agree with @ SAS, @ Moss and @ BeanieBean!! Her shorts are MUCH too short!! She should have dressed more appropriately. But it’s CopyKeen and she uses her very thin body to showcase it as she has nothing else to offer!!
Nah, I don’t think anything changed based on any phone call. These things are planned well in advance, suitcases full of unsuitable clothing already packed. They may have dropped things & gone to Plan B in Belize, but I think W&K scheduled in a lot of ‘me time’ in Belize that we just weren’t informed of, so it looks like more in The Bahamas.
Also, I love the look on the face of the man behind Kate in the header pic. I believe that encapsulates the response from all of the islands to this deeply incompetent, racist sh*!show, that they are having to pay for.
I bet when the firm was planning the very special Jubbly, W&K picked these islands so they could have a fun tropical vacation and left visiting the less fun Commonwealth countries to the lesser members, just to have it blow up in their faces on an epic scale. They are now the faces of the fading, unnecessary, clueless and racist monarchy.
@Pinkosaurus, I lol’d at that, too, and have realized over time how consistent that is. If Kate is in a photo with POC, at least one of them, if not more, have that same type of expression on their faces. She must be quite a piece of work IRL.
And while we all knew that this was a vacation for the Cambridges that they tried to disguise as “work,” at least we know they couldn’t have enjoyed that vaca very much, lmao.
When kate is in a photo with a person of colour that she can’t dominate then she has that look. See Lebron James, Beyoncé.
She’s better with children of colour because she can be superior to them.
So that’s also why we got the weird look when Lisa Hanna happened to not pay attention to her. It’s Kate’s face that makes it look like a snub because she expects deference and Lisa Hanna was minding her own business.
So yes Kate seems to show that she has an issue interacting with persons of colour who are equal to her. And it’s a bad look that she’s doing this after a decade of being in the public eye.
@Nic, more often than not, lots of children side-eye her as well, or look at the camera like “wtf?” There must be something about her in person that just creeps people out, even lots of small children. (My guess would be the hyena grins.)
Soon she’ll only be able to interact with infants if she wants to avoid embarrassing photos.
Sometimes I think the observations about copy keening are a stretch and then comes along something like this photo in the rain and omg it’s painfully embarrassing that adults are engaging in this one sided competition
And W&K are so bad at it! Instead of a couple sharing a moment & a look under a single umbrella, a la M&H, we have two very separate people, each under their own umbrella, with one looking desperately at the other, and the other deliberately avoiding that look.
@one of the marys … I came here to say the same thing. All the comments have been about Kate’s clothes, jewelry, and Baldemort’s stern demeanor, but the first thing I noticed was that Kate’s photographer finally had an opportunity to duplicate Meghan and Harry’s ‘Perfection in the rain’ picture. Absolutely shameless, but not unexpected.
As competitive as Kate is with everyone in her life, especially William and her sister Pippa, how can anyone in England still believe Kate’s behavior towards Meghan was motivated by anything other than envy and jealousy?
The comments about the rain were idiotic and some of the rota was saying similar things. Believe it or not it does rain in the Caribbean. We have 6 months which is called the rainy season. And it does get cold at times.
IKR? Their unpreparedness and utter stupidity astounds me. SMH
Exactly! It’s embarrassing to visit a country that literally has a rain season and then say they brought the rain from England? It’s such ignorant and lazy small talk
I lived in England for 10 years and 85% of all work conversations had are about the weather. Creeped the hell out of me.
What is she holding in the last 2 photos? Is it a bag or a folder? If it’s a folder it’s lovely.
I think it’s a gift they’ve gotten. Can’t read what it says on the label.
I was thinking maybe a folder to hold her notes since she was making a speech? It is very pretty.
It’s a folder but she is holding two as it seems to be one for each of them that they were given by the Bahamian authorities, as it references their CW Jubbly tour.
I think she might be scaring that little girl. Just act natural kate, black children are human Just like white ones. The man behind her is like stay calm. She is almost done
They can’t recreate H & M’s umbrella photo because to do that Will would actually have to hold the umbrella for Kate and be under it with her, which isn’t going to happen because he keeps at least two to three feet away from her at all times.
The DM had a piece about how this umbrella photo was taken by the same photographer who took the H&M one – I had to laugh at the difference between the two photos.
Twitter Sugars were going APESHIT saying, “Oh, look…IT’S THE SAME PHOTOGRAPHER who took “that pic” of H&M, he “captured the same moment” for Buttons and Bitter!”
Except….lolololololol! The pic of the two of them…they were under SEPARATE umbrellas, each holding their OWN…Buttons was practically drooling looking at Bitter, and as usual, Bitter Brother was looking right past her!
BUT …BUT…. RAIN DROPS!!! UMBRELLAS!!! SAME PHOTOGRAPHER!!!! BUT…nope. Not even close! lololololololol
The Cambridge rain photo captures William in a classic Mr. Burns from the Simpsons silhouette. Not exactly the romantic figure one wants to be caught in the rain with, so no wonder they cut him out and just show the Kate side of the pic. Also, saw a bit of gossip from Kate Mansey of The Fail that William told the tabloids to stop cutting him out of the photos. Pout. Scowl. Rage. He never stops being grand and angry, does he?
The Fail reporter said it made her remember Charles jealousy of Diana when they toured together but Bhwana’s aides were merely trying to remove extra pressure from Barbie’s shoulder if she graced the front pages solo! I boggled at their presumption given Ukraine war and UK budget that the Flop tour merited front page coverage!
@ Harper, how wonderful!! The ugly rage monster has raised his head again!!! Is that all he knows how to do? Complain and become enraged? My, my, what a precious ego we do have BB!!
Haha, Mr Burns! Yes that’s perfect. I will say that the umbrella picture looks cute … as long as W is cropped out and the viewer doesn’t know about the iconic Sussex version.
I don’t hate this dress. It’s very Kate. It reminds me of one she wore on tour in the South Pacific 10 years ago. Someone on TikTok pointed out that these paler colors are better bc it lets the vibrancy of the local costumes etc show through and makes Kate less the focus which I think is a good point.
Anyway I laughed at the line about bringing the kids. Maybe they can stop off in the Bahamas on their way to Mustique.
@Becks, I don’t hate it either, and that’s a good point about the pale colors.
I did think there were places where it looked a little tight— like right above the waistband, and it’s just like..she’s so tiny already! Just wear a comfortable size!
@ Becks1, I have been saying that they were certainly planning on staying in Mystique on their way back to Britain, but as disastrous as this entire trip has been, I am wondering if they will be given permission to go now that they have left a trail of destruction, which they certainly have from day one.
This entire tour has proven that BB and CopyKeen are clearly out of touch and tone deaf to the point of no return. Neither one of them has made one single attempt at learning about the locals, their customs, the food or more importantly, WHAT they need from the their Head of State! It’s been an entire trip of showing up, maniacal gaffs, tone deaf comments and utter disrespect to their hosts.
The Firm must be kicking themselves for chasing away Harry and Meghan. They would have made this tour a raging success instead of the racist sh*t show it was. OTOH, I am so happy they got away
So their first activity of the day was to watch a Junkanoo festival. You know, that cultural expression deeply entwined with the country’s history of slavery. Something that originated when slaves were allowed two whole days (!) off after Christmas and is the embodiment of their being able to express spirituality and jubilation despite lives in captivity. No acknowledgement of the festival’s history. Just more Black people as props.
Their chosen activities throughout the tour have been mindboggling. As is Elegant Bill’s petulant and very reluctant, after-the-fact acknowledgement that some countries just might maybe not want to be part of the Commonwealth without really saying why (the abstract ‘yeah so slavery was bad’ speech doesn’t count).
Sigh. In regards to that rain photo….you tried, dear. You got a nice shot by yourself, I guess?
In other related news…someone on Twitter called her Ctrl-C and I howled.
“Ctrl-C”
Lmfaooo I am stealing that!
She looks soooo awkward touching that little girl – the way she’s holding her hand, its like she’s hovering her had over her dress careful not to touch.
The maniacal grinning is always a clear sign of how uncomfortable she is.
“I’m not racist I swear”.
I like this green dress better than the pink one , but they all have that Pat Nixon vibe. Is that what is in style now? Anyway, the Cambridges need to go back into the mothballs or cold storage now, enough already.
I mentioned above that I wore that silhouette in senior high, which was the mid-70s, so spot on with the Pat Nixon reference.
For once I won’t mind them taking their month off to recover from “working” for a week lol. That green dress is very Sunday School teacher forward, And then she has the short shorts yikes
I keep seeing photos ( I think they are from yesterday) of “adventurous” Kate eating some kind of sea snail with the same verve she had when shoving bugs in her husband’s face at that reception last year. William made the obligatory “ew” face. So charming!
Cuz, you know, eating anything other than steak and chips is weird and “so daring”. Big colonizer energy.
That was from a conch and supposedly an aphrodisiac so of course stupid talk about a fourth baby happened. But she also set up a shot that will make photo shop fun in the future.
Because that’s the only tool in their toolbox.
No one told her that both have to eat it? It doesn’t work if only she is in the mood and he’s off in his own hotel suite doing whatever Mr William Burns does in private.
Are they trying to set a record for missteps?
Also, her shorts are ridiculous. I had a work event yesterday and it was 95 degrees where I live. I wore knee length shorts because I didn’t want to flash everyone when I was sitting or bending over to work. Let alone pictures shared around the world. I think she’s a very ostentatious person and that’s putting it nicely.
@Candy, and you weren’t representing the Queen of England, knowing you’d be constantly photographed from every angle and those photos blasted all over the world. But you were still careful to dress appropriately for work.
Exactly!
OK, I’m going to say it since no one else has. She’s got killer legs & I am so envious. Must be all that skiing & working out, and genetics, of course.
Oh Lord, now Kate’s going to be trying EVEN HARDER to show she’s very much not quite racist. Hide your children!
When I saw yet another photo of her under the umbrella, all I thought of was: Keep trying, Cambridges.
She always looks like she’s just waiting for the cartoon birds and mice…
@Jane Wilson, this comment is absolutely hilarious and somehow, so accurate
My impression from DF coverage was that they were only giving her white babies and small children to interact with after the train wreck that was the Jamaica leg of the tour.
Chiffon, satin and closed toed shoes in the tropics. Just, no.
Exactly.
Janice Hill, I’m actually flabbergasted that she chose this material. This is during the day, right? She’s at a school, and this is what she chose. The only positive thing I can say is at least it doesn’t have darts. If she has a stylist, she needs to fire them and get someone with a brain. It’s quite apparent Keenless doesn’t understand why this fabric is so totally wrong, because if she did she would have insisted on something that makes sense at a school.
I wonder if Willie will use this debacle as an excuse to dump Kate. “It’s her fault!”
Beth Coffee, all I can say is Clueless needs someone who will make him look good and reduce the number of foot in mouth moments. Keenless is incapable of making herself look good. I think her days should be numbered so that there might be a chance someone with something on the ball can be brought in through a second marriage. Because these two just keep showing us how bad they are together.
Looks like William “spilled” something on the crotch of those light blue pants.
All I’ve got is something is far too aggressive about the way she is touching/hyena grinning at the child. It is correct to converse with children at eye level, but children have just as much need for personal space boundaries as adults.