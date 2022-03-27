Duchess Kate wore green Self Portrait in Nassau, then played around on a boat

Here are some photos from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s day-activities in Nassau, The Bahamas on Friday. Their first event of the day was the Junkanoo street festival, then a visit to a local school, and some kind of open-air reception for health care workers. After all of that, Kate and William did a regatta, because they both love boats and clearly they have not gotten the message that perhaps they need to dial down the elitist imagery. The Junkanoo festival was pretty much rained out – there was a torrential downpour on Friday morning and Will and Kate still could not manage to recreate Harry and Meghan’s umbrella photo.

For much of the day, Kate wore a pastel-green £350 Self Portrait dress, with £525 Jimmy Choo heels and a pair of earrings from Nadia Irena, a local designer. The dress is… very Kate. During the Disaster Tour, she didn’t do much of anything to reflect local designers or even British-based Caribbean-diaspora fashion designers. The only things she changed up were some jewelry pieces and purses from local designers and that’s it. William didn’t do anything either, although (to be fair) we never hear any details about what he’s wearing, probably because he wears clothes so badly and everything is so wrinkled and moose-knuckley.

Kate also made a speech at the event at Sybil Strachan Primary School. People were taking bets on how the Cambridge children would be referenced and what William and Kate would say that their kids “liked” about Belize, Jamaica or The Bahamas. Well, who had “the kids love being by the sea” on their bingo card?

Kate Middleton had her three children on her mind as she delivered a speech to young students in The Bahamas on Friday. During Kate and Prince William’s visit to Sybil Strachan Primary School in Nassau, the royal mom spoke at an outdoor assembly that was attended by students at the school and virtually by students across The Bahamas. During her address, she thanked everyone for the couple’s warm welcome and jokingly apologized for the rainy weather, telling them, “I hope you didn’t get too wet coming here and apologies for bringing the British weather with us.” “We are so thrilled to be here in The Bahamas, a country that made us feel so at home as soon as we set foot on its soil,” she continued. “I only wish we were able to visit all of your 700 islands during our stay!” She then told the students that her own three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 — would “love” to visit the Caribbean country. “Our three children, George, Charlotte and Louis, all love being by the sea, so I hope they will be able to experience your clear waters and beautiful beaches before too long,” the Duchess of Cambridge, 40, said.

[From People]

Other asides from Friday’s activities: William said the rain is better in The Bahamas because at least it stays warm (my dude, you’re in the tropics). He also said George has been following their progress on his own map/globe and telling his siblings where his parents are. Kate tried to take on a mulligan on her awful photo-ops in Jamaica – in which she greeted Black children behind a chain-link fence and visibly recoiled when Black people got too close to her – by touching at least one child at the Junkanoo Festival. All in all… a mess.

Taking to the sea yesterday for a very special regatta here in The Bahamas. Thank you to the crew for braving the rain! It was a close race… pic.twitter.com/bsgcvKd5xX — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) March 26, 2022