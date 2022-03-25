“Clarence Thomas never recuses himself from cases involving his MAGA wife” Links



Clarence Thomas has never recused himself from a case involving his MAGA wife, Ginni Thomas [Pajiba]

Megan Fox and MGK mobbed by fans in San Paulo [Just Jared]

Heidi Montag blames Lady Gaga for her failed music career [Dlisted]

Rihanna on whether she’s engaged [LaineyGossip]

Eiza Gonzalez looks much different as a blonde [RCFA]

Ralph Lauren attendees featuring Janelle Monae and Jessica Chastain [Go Fug Yourself]

A primer on Gaylor, the fan theory that Taylor Swift is gay [Jezebel]

Amy Schumer cosplayed Ellen on Ellen [Seriously OMG]

Jenna Dewan is so pretty but this dress is a no [Hollywood Life]

Money saving tips from workers at retail stores [Buzzfeed]

I agree that the Walgreens guys are the best part of The Dropout (this is CB filling in for Kaiser!) [Gawker]

Embed from Getty Images