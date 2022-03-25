“Clarence Thomas never recuses himself from cases involving his MAGA wife” Links

Clarence Thomas has never recused himself from a case involving his MAGA wife, Ginni Thomas [Pajiba]
It wasn’t just that Clarence Thomas didn’t recuse himself. He knew Ginni was in constant contact with Mark Meadows about stopping Biden from being elected.
She was involved in some aspect of the Insurrection and he knew about it.
He needs to resign and be investigated. What did he know and when did he know it?
It’s also that because SCOTUS justices are not required to follow the same recusal rules as every other judge on the federal bench. Federal judges must recuse themselves when their could be even an appearance of impropriety. If someone they have a close relationship with (spouse is the quintessential example) either has more than a de minimis interest in the case or could be called as a material witness, then a non-SCOTUS federal judge would be required to recuse under the ethics rules. SCOTUS justices are only required to recuse if they have a significant financial interest in the case or if their spouse is actually a party. John Roberts has been arguing for years that SCOTUS can police itself and doesn’t need oversight. Based on this, I think Roberts is delusional, at best.
Clarence Thomas has been concealing his conflicts of interest for a very long time now and there is absolutely a reasonable basis to conclude that it may have affected his decision-making. He was the only justice to vote that the Trump could prohibit the National Archives from turning over legally subpoenaed material. He never explained that vote. Even the three justices nominated by Trump voted against him. It doesn’t add up and that’s why Thomas needs to be impeached and very likely removed from office.
Agreed @Another Anna
“John Roberts has been arguing for years that SCOTUS can police itself and doesn’t need oversight.”
Yes, and we need to hold ROBERTS accountable for this failure on his watch. His feet need to be put to the fire for allowing this to happen. He can’t argue against oversight at this point.
The question is, Does Roberts have it in him to do anything about it? This is a huge stain on his court. He needs to speak up.
I can and can’t believe what is coming out about Ginni Thomas. He should be removed from the bench.
Jane Mayer talked to legal experts who say Thomas should recuse himself from cases related to the election. If that is all that happens, justice is not served.
Ginny Thomas is a racist traitor and must be prosecuted and Clarence Thomas needs to be removed from his Justice seat. Periodt.
The Thomas’s are just so so repulsive in looks and deeds.
They have always been a disgusting couple.
This is such a delegitimizing story for the Supreme Court.
Ginny and Thomas both need to see consequences for this breach of conduct (especially that Clarence was the only dissenting opinion on the release of the Jan. 6th documents). Her actions were 1 wrong, but his continuing to participate in cases that we now know directly involved her is a 2nd wrong.
Thomas has been delegitimizing the Court since his nomination and the utter travesty of how Anita Hill was bulldozed when she courageously came forward.
I agree, and at the same time, this is a remarkably bigger degree of de-legitimization because it directly involves a case that Thomas ruled on. The function of the Court is in question.
Agreed, this was an attempted coup. So scary.
Does anyone find it really odd that SCOTUS isn’t giving updates on Clarence’s health? He was supposed to be out of the hospital on Monday, and then they stopped giving updates.
WaPo reported he’s out of the hospital now.
He was released from the hospital today. I find it weird he was in for so long. My dad had shorter stays when he was on life support for respiratory failure.
It is very odd that it was such a lengthy stay.
Don’t they have an impeachment process for Supreme Court justices that have spouses trying to overturn free and fair elections? What is happening with this country??
There is an impeachment process
Gawd, I hope they go down 🙏
To be clear, recusal would be the bare MINIMUM he should observe. The problem is that he can’t technically be made to do anything. I’d hope that the other Justices, especially the Chief Justice, are pressuring him to recuse himself from any cases implicating January 6th, the 2020 election, etc. It is the minimum he must do to preserve the integrity of the court. Right now, he looks totally compromised. Even IF he does not discuss politics with his wife and was not aware of her actions (and I have a very hard time believing he was fully unaware), he needs to correct course immediately.
I for one always believed Anita Hill. Clarence is strategically out of the public eye while all this becomes public knowledge. Thomas lacks integrity and should have recused himself during the ACA hearing Ginni was also a founding member of the Tea Party movement as well. That “Best friend” Ginni keeps referencing in her texts is Clarence Thomas her husband on the supreme court. Thomas was the lone vote of decent when the vote was held to make the texts public because he knew it incriminated him and his wife .
The problem is Trump filled SCOTUS with GOP puppets, so they will do nothing about Thomas. Maybe the Jan 6th committee will take down his wife and drag him with her.
He needs to be impeached. All rules lower federal judges have to follow. Needs to apply to the US Supreme Court. It makes sense why he vote no.
The Dropout is amazing and everyone is doing a great job including Amanda S and the actor playing Sunny. Walgreens guys were ok, but last nights episode was the best. The George Schultz adoration of Holmes and his grandson becoming one of the whistleblowers that brought her down is a plot line that no one would believe in a made up script. William Macy is also great and almost unrecognizable.
Thomas isn’t going anywhere. You need 67 votes in senate to impeach a Supreme Court justice. If Judge Brown gets 3 Republican votes that will be victory for “bipartisanship”.
sadly, most likely true re the impossibility of kicking out Thomas. However, we can try to do what is right, I suppose. I added a petition link below…to whatever extent that helps.
But if enough of a head of steam is got up…who knows…
For those who want to sign and share…
https://sign.moveon.org/petitions/clarence-thomas-must-go