Duchess Kate wore tulle Jenny Packham & William says ‘slavery was abhorrent’

Here are the photos of the big black-tie reception in Jamaica last night. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were feted in Kingston, at the Governor-General’s home, just hours after Prime Minister Andrew Holness brought them into his office and fired them before he even offered them a seat. It was amazing. But the show must go on, and obviously, Kate would not deviate from her preplanned costume changes. My first reaction to this dress was that it was reminiscent of something Scarlett O’Hara would wear. This has become, in my opinion, increasingly common with Kate. It’s not just her general Victorian energy. She’s actually going back in history even further for imagery evoking the American Civil War, or Antebellum cosplay. It was that way with her 40th birthday portraits too.
Anyway, Kate wore this Jenny Packham gown in green. That is a lot of tulle and so many sparkles. I get that she had to wear evening-dress, but this is a bit much, especially given what had already happened on the Keen Tour. Her jewelry is all Royal Collection, meaning she borrowed it from the Queen. She wore her special medals on her gown – the Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victoria Order (GCVO) and the Royal Family Order badge. “Green” for Jamaica’s flag.
As for Prince William, of course he delivered a speech at the event and of course he mentioned slavery, which everyone at the palace foreshadowed:
Prince William is expressing his deep “sorrow” for the horrors of the slave trade — and the role that Britain played in it.
“I want to express my profound sorrow. Slavery was abhorrent. And it should never have happened,” he said in a landmark speech in Jamaica on Wednesday evening that acknowledged his country’s role in the trafficking of people to the Caribbean and the United States.
“While the pain runs deep, Jamaica continues to forge its future with determination, courage and fortitude,” he continued. “The strength and shared sense of purpose of the Jamaican people, represented in your flag and motto, celebrate an invincible spirit.”
He echoed the words of his father Prince Charles, who denounced the “appalling atrocity of slavery, which forever stains our history,” in a speech he made in Barbados last year at the country’s transition ceremony, which saw Barbados remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state and swear in its first president. William said he “strongly” agreed with his father’s statement.
[From People]
Beware the historical passive voice. “Slavery was abhorrent. And it should never have happened.” It’s true, “it” just “happened.” IT sprang up like a natural disaster! No one person is to blame for IT. “If only someone could have stopped slavery,” says the man whose ancestors not only failed to stop slavery, but codified it, signed off on it and massively profited from it.
Photos courtesy of Instar.
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220323-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a dinner hosted by Patrick Allen, Governor General of Jamaica, at King’s House, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day five of the royal tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Lady Patricia Allen
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220323-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a dinner hosted by Patrick Allen, Governor General of Jamaica, at King’s House, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day five of the royal tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Lady Patricia Allen
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220323-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a dinner hosted by Patrick Allen, Governor General of Jamaica, at King’s House, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day five of the royal tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220323-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a dinner hosted by Patrick Allen, Governor General of Jamaica, at King’s House, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day five of the royal tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Patrick Allen, Lady Patricia Allen
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220323-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a dinner hosted by Patrick Allen, Governor General of Jamaica, at King’s House, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day five of the royal tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Patrick Allen, Lady Patricia Allen
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20220323-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge arrive for a dinner hosted by Patrick Allen, Governor General of Jamaica, at King’s House, in Kingston, Jamaica, on day five of the royal tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Toby Meville/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
Oh dear. Never go full Barbie Princess. And she was doing so well…
Also, I’m no lawyer but maybe the refusal to apologise for slavery by the BRF is in part for legal reasons, in that an apology implies that you accept you caused harm and therefore can be sued (eg in international courts)? Not that it justifies it AT ALL but just wondering if that’s part of it….
Yes, it’s my understanding that this is a big part of why the Vatican won’t apologize for its role in residential schools here in Canada.
Kevin Rudd’s apology in Parliament for the Stolen Generations was how it can and should be done. Still worth a watch on You Tube.
similarly, the former Japanese emperor and empress would express sorrow for the suffering during WWII when they visited the Pacific and WWII historic sites, but would never actually apologize for their country’s role in causing that devastation (I used to live there and the suffering was still very much in living memory).
@Emma, I remember watching a video about one of the last living ‘comfort women’ and her attempt to have the Japanese government recognize her and the truth of her past.
Of course, they infuriatingly did no such thing because admitting that her story is true would force them to have to acknowledge the reality of what their government did to those scores of poor women. It’s my understanding that comfort women are not allowed to be mentioned even in history books used in school.
It’s one of the areas in which Germany gets things very, very right: they are open with acknowledging what their country did in the hopes that it will never happen again. That’s why it’s crazy that there are so many, as The Good Place excellently put it, ‘Look, there are plenty of awful people and thoughtless jerks, and, I guess, Nazis again, somehow.’
Hi there, Thirtynine. I came on to say the sne thing. It was quite a moment, wasn’t it? There’s still a long, long way to go for us, but Kevin Rudd opened the door that had been nailed shut for many generations, finally starting the process of reconciliation. It can be done and it should be done.
Right? She’s gone all Disney Princess, stolen jewels, stupid ‘honours’ and all after being trashed for her rediculously expensive wardrobe in countries that are poverty-stricken. Every so often I feel sorry for Kate but not really. She’s so incredibly dumb, clueless etc. She’s so self absorped. All that matters is her pics that make her look good. I know a professional said here recently Kate isn’t a narc but it doesn’t mean she doesn’t have traits. That’s traits. . She’s appalling. I hope the dragging really gives her gravel rash. She deserves it.
Queen Noor wore a great deal of inexpensive, locally made dresses on state visits, even for formal evenings. In her memoirs, she recounts how dismayed Margaret Trudeau was that the Queen didn’t bring a tiara or jewels for her visit to Canada. When you are a person of substance, and can relate to anyone, converse with academics in an erudite fashion, a tiara becomes redundant. Our dear Waity will never not need the BRF trappings of rank.
I actually think this is more 1950’s southern debutante. Again, totally wrong for the occasion.
exactly – parliament so it’s privileged and can’t be used to help the victims sue
it was was something and more than anyone else has done – but the victims deserve an apology outside of parliament and the financial recompense that would flow from that
There’s something extra wrong with Kate’s face. Her mouth, especially her smile, is lopsided- pulling down on one side
Mia1066 – Honours? Couldn’t figure out what that rag was hidden in the fluff at her chest. BRF is ridiculous in quantity of awards they give themselves.
Yes! She’s beauty queen Barbie circa 1987.
1987 prom was my instant thought. Total flashback for me. My dress was black but it had sparkles and tulle. Key point – I was 17 not 40.
YES. Remember how Barbie made special Christmas Barbies every year that were dressed in sparkly ballgowns? That was my first thought when I saw this.
I posted a pic on Kaiser’s twitter last night….this is the 1990 holiday barbie, in the hot pink sparkly dress. Just substitute the pink for green and bam, here you are.
Haha yes my prom dress was similar to this in the 80s. I was also 17
1995 had Barbie in the Dark green sparkle dress that looked like it came straight from Gone with the wind… I unfortunately owned her among others. My ex mother in law & my mom used to buy me holiday Barbies for a while there. (I used to portray Barbie in the 80’s for a famous store).
Kate obviously and definitely has had Botox and fillers (face and lips). Where did all her wrinkles go? Where are the deep hard lines in her face? She’s also heavily Photoshopped. I want to see the unedited/ unphotoshopped photos of her. The royal rotas really take their time to do the Photoshop work to embiggen Kate. She looks like wax. Still looks so fake.
Her left eye is especially wonky…and her mouth is now twisted to the right.
Botox can unpredictability affect muscles asymmetrically.
Agreed – she’s definitely started getting lip filler, which I think is new for her.
Honestly it looks good? Her lips are exceptionally thin, and I think a tiny bit of plumping in that area balances her features a bit.
It looks as if she got a trouchup on this trip. Her left mouth area is drooping and her left eye is up? This makes her look like she is having a stroke – I don’t understand the strategy here…
That one eye has long been acting different from the right but this is particularly bad.
Does she have a Botox person traveling on the jet?!
Agreed, she’s had a lot of work but I must admit it’s good (i think)
She looks fresher and plumper – on her face. Truly it’s a privilege of the rich that you can choose both your arse and your face. She must be quite haggard without the work.
Um @Boo I respectfully disagree that it looks good. Half her face is going in a different direction than the other.
If you are not willing to apologize and follow through with the legal repercussions of a true apology for the ghastly things your ancestors allowed, you have personally benefited from and continue to ignore then there’s no point in touring the country.
This is why these countries no longer see use in belonging or remaining tied to the Commonwealth. There is no meaningful economic exchange that can’t come out of tourism. Members of the Commonwealth don’t have travel/residency privileges in the UK.
And the Cambridges made clear why they saw Jamaican people as valuable: music and sports. I suppose that’s all Black people are good for! Their trip is representative of a vacation. Where was the importance of the Early Years, for the children of the Caribbean? Of conservation or mental health? No? Just Bob Marley wax photos? Okay then…
Lemons so true did they meet with one business person, any thought leaders or entrepreneurs? Nope just dancers and sports.
Agree. I actually liked most of her looks on this tour, to my great surprise. This is an awful awful color and cutesy design. Not even a good prom dress.
Yeah…. definitely the moment to break out the jewels and “honors” bits and bobs. Read the room! Oh wait, forgot who I was talking about….
Seriously. These two are like cast mates in a Christopher Guest movie. Oh they’re not that into us? Let’s show off our big guy awards we got for being born/dealing with a cheating heir. That’ll show them how cool we are!!
I feel so much more for Meghan. To be treated as poorly as she was, was bad enough, but it had to be crazy making listening to these idiots tell you that they know better.
However, I do bet she was going to wear a big necklace and left it off. There was a necklace size hole in that outfit for me.
Totally agree.
A nice emerald or diamond choker would have been nice to see.
Totally agree Colby
It’s such a joke to see her wear ribbons and sparkles because she married a certain man and then didn’t leave him when his cheating was made public. William looks silly too but the medals are less obvious.
It really shows how the royals are only good at promoting themselves and have no clue about the real world. Kate is one of the dimmest people alive and no one would even care about her but for who she married. Ivanka trump was laughed at for trying to stick herself in important matters and really kate and William are no different here. They are all rich arrogant dummies out of touch with everything and with an exaggerated sense of self based on nothing. The main difference is that Ivanka was pushed out once her father was out of office. These two are given legitimacy but they are jokes on the same level.
That dress is hideous. It’s Christmas tree green, looks scratchy and it’s boring.
I guess Kate has no interest in local designers? One accessory in Belize and one accessory in Jamaica and that’s it. So disrespectful and lazy.
This b- wore two bracelets from Jamaica and that’s it. Which were barely noticeable due to her white McQueen sleeves. No local designers.
I have been VERY surprised at the lack of local designers on this trip. So much McQueen, Packham etc. Tonight would have been a great opportunity to showcase a Jamaican designer. She keeps changing clothes, she has plenty of chances to work in a local designer, and instead we’re getting the same old, same old.
Usually on her tours she does rely on Packham and McQueen for the really big events but she also works in some local designers.
My guess is Kate’s pissed at the negative reception and is being rude.
Two safari style tops? A vintage 50s dress? A white McQueen suit? Kate’s all about conveying messages with her wardrobe.
It’s just lacking so much grace. Yes, the tour isn’t going great but she could still show good-faith by wearing some local designers. It’s really an eff-u to Jamaica and Belize that she hasn’t. But being diplomatic and graceful are not proving to be Kate’s thing so?
Jeez, if Kate is conveying messages @kalana what the hell is the green antebellum colonial Scarlett dress saying? This lady’s mind is gone with the wind.
Is it tone deaf or deliberate? I’m legit starting to wonder.
@kalana I COMPLETELY agree. And remember the YSL suit was vintage too. Unusual for Kate to do so much vintage on one trip?
Anyway this green monstrosity is visually violent and, yes, rude.
Clothes are the only way dainty, silent Kate even knows how to speak. We can all hear her, thank you.
It’s unusual for Kate to do vintage in general. Was the YSL blazer vintage when she bought it or was it new? If new, then that’s pretty on par for Kate – she does keep thinks for decades, even if she only wears them once a decade (remember in Ireland two years ago she busted out her white coat from William’s Sandhurst graduation ceremony?) but vintage isn’t really her thing besides that (if that counts as “vintage”) and never has been. So I was surprised to read that the dress from two days ago was vintage.
I’ve been wondering why she’s choosing not to go with local designers, too – given how much emphasis there always is on Kate’s wardrobe, that’s usually one of the selling points – Kate will singlehandedly jumpstart her host country’s economy! That’s why she “deserves” a new wardrobe! So why can she only muster a half-assed accessory this time?
I don’t accept that she doesn’t have access to designers with at least some connection to the region. We know money is not the barrier.
Is the problem that this tour was slapped together? Maybe. It does seem like a lot of this tour has been shambolic, but you would think “buying clothes” would be the one thing Kate has the skill set for, you know?
She had no problem finding local fashion in Australia, Canada, and New Zealand if I recall. If she wasn’t willing to make the same effort for Belize, Jamaica, and Bahamas, then she should have done rewears.
She plans her outfits out way in advance of tours though, no? So she couldn’t have known say, a month or two ago quite how badly this tour would turn out and she’s not “deep” enough to have thought to express any displeasure through her clothes. So we can deduce that it never even occurred to her to call ahead and speak with local designers to come up with looks in each country, or more likely she simply didn’t want to deal with developing a working relationship with anyone in those countries.
Let’s say the obvious. Kate is racist and likely didn’t want to wear any of the clothes from local black designers because she finds them too ethnic.
These tours and wardrobes are too planned for this not to be intentional.
Even in the Pakistan tour she wore one or two local designers. The rest were ugly colonialists knockoffs from Catherine Walker pretending to do Pakistani looks.
She could have found a designer of Jamaican decent in the U.K. She simply was not going to wear a dress made by a black person. How dense is this 40 year old woman that she thought a gone with the wind style dress was a good idea for a reception to a country she’s trying to charm into keeping ties with a colonialist monarch.
@swirlamad, yes, in theory, the clothing should be planned well in advance, especially because ( let’s face it) what Kate wears usually makes up the bulk of her whole contribution to a tour. This whole trip has seemed half-assed – very few events, little of substance, and even then they can’t seem to move an inch without encroaching on indigenous land or creating a horrifying photo op. Is it possible that Jason, their previous PR advance man, was the brains of this operation all along???
Or, you know, maybe they think the Caribbean nations will be dazzled by their colonialist splendour. Isn’t it enough that they were honoured by a royal visit?
Have we seen the latest outfit? No local designers. Straight throwback vibes to the 50s.
I’m glad they got fired on camera.
Jais, I am right there with you. I don’t know how this happened (par for the course with Cannot), but apparently the hubris is so big, whoever styles her, and I say that with a side eye, is actively working against her. If EVER there was a time to highlight local designers, this is it. No big surprise every single person involved in Cannot’s life is lazy.
at this point @christine, I’m also thinking her stylist and possibly Kate is getting kickbacks of some form from McQueen and Packham. Very under the table but happening. But even with that, there are still choices and these choices are beyond the pale. How arrogant to not wear one Caribbean designer. It’s a deliberate choice and message.
All she is missing is “I don’t really care, do you?” On her back
The dress is incredibly bad! And tone deaf. And the continued flag cosplay is as lazy as she is.
I get the flag cosplay thing Khate always always does, but I *hate* the color of this dress. It may have looked better in person, but it’s awful in photos. Now that Kaiser has said it’s Scarlett O’Hara-esque, I can’t unsee it. The antebellum messaging seems intentional and a slap in the face in the midst of this moment.
Yes that’s all I saw. Miss Scarlet and her curtain dress. Which is on theme with her birthday “phots”. Full slave owners cosplay.
The style, fabric, trim and embellishments of this dress reminds me of dresses Brenda Glücksburg and Yvonne Jones wore in the late 1940’s and early 1950’s.
Even Diana at the high peak of her “high princess phase” would not have worn this dress.
On the other hand, the First Lady of Jamaica looks absolutely stunning and perfect: regal and of the people at the same time. . It is difficult to look regal without jewels but the First Lady of Jamaica hit a home run in this department.
The first lady looks divine, her dress is magnificent, a glaring contrast to Keen’s ridiculous pagent attire, and smug smirk.
Diana had a lot better taste (eons better) than Kate.
Disney Princess Barbie Christmas tree cosplay? Yep, I see it.
Has Kate ever worn anything from a black designer?
Yes this question needs to be asked. More than once.
I assume she doesn’t want to wear clothes by a black designer and that’s why she didn’t feature any local designers on this tour.
I ask this question as well now. I cannot think of anything she has worn that was designed by a black designer. I am so glad to finally see some discussion of the almost complete lack of clothing and accessories by local designers. I find it incredibly rude. What local designs she has worn is almost more offensive than not wearing anything. Because while I’m happy the Jamaican bracelet designer will get some additional business, the inclusion of the bracelets and the Mayan clutch in Belize scream “token accessory that I know I had to throw on and either doesn’t go with the outfit (clutch) or is the least noticeable part of the outfit (bracelets)”. I used to be ambivalent toward this pair. Ever since Meghan, I’ve been increasingly disgusted by their arrogance and condescension and entitlement. The absolute least and easiest thing Kate could have done was wear local designers with a couple of British designers. She completely failed even that. Ugh.
IMO she’s not wearing local designs because she’s not celebrating the countries, she’s celebrating the “empire” and overall superiority.
She was clearly trying to cosplay the Jamaican flag with the green and yellow and it backfired miserably.
The neckline looks like a bath scrubbie.
As predicted, William’s speech was vague and insincere. Plus, it wasn’t even an apology. They are never going to apologize. As for Kate’s fairy princess gown, I will say exactly what I said on Twitter about it last night.–it’s like every bad ballet, tap, and jazz recital costume rolled into one. I’m not sure she could’ve worn anything more awful. The color is the only nice thing I can say about it.
It really is hideous. And that tulle ruffle at the neckline makes everything worse. Maybe if it was a different fabric it would look better
@L84Tea – IMAO, Kate’s dress would looked better in a very light weight velvet.
Then the Scarlett-Wearing-The-Drapes motif would be complete! 😂 Not that I disagree.
The fabric is the biggest issue for me. It’s too Glinda, Witch of the North. A velvet would’ve been lovely. I do actually like the color, but I’m also partial to greens.
I am very uncomfortable with the amount of collarbone.
Sad part is that she thinks this looks good.
@Merricat— I have never seen so much of Kate’s collarbones and general thinness as I have on this trip. It’s something she’s clearly very proud of and enjoys showing off— time and again she’s made sartorial choices which not only show, but emphasize how thin she is. She’s put it on display so blatantly, as though relishing the opportunity to show off because she’s on her Caribbean holiday. We all know Kate makes statements with her clothes. She seems so pointedly pleased with herself in these outfits, but I have no idea who she’s trying to smirk at or what exactly she’s trying to say.
Growing up in the south, every small town would have its own beauty pageant to name the annual “Miss” for the town. What Kate is wearing is exactly what teen girls would wear when participating in such a pageant back in the 80s. I can just picture her rustling through balloon-bedecked arches and across a plywood stage in front of a crowd of people sitting on metal folding chairs on the floor of the high school gym with a basketball hoop looming in the background. The medals she has on reminded me of how each contestant would have a number on their dress so that the pageant judges could make notes about them without supposedly knowing their identities.
I have seen so many comparisons made about this dress. This is a great one!! VERY small town pageant.
In what world is this a normal, modern dress?
@Gruey, exactly! Idk wtf it is, but it is for sure NOT a normal, modern dress that most women would even think of wearing in 2022.
Even the prom dress comparisons…back in the 90’s my friends and I never even wore dresses this hideous to school dances/Sweet 16s, whatever. I remember wearing mostly black, and once, a replica of that famous black & white Brenda/Kelly dress from 90210, lol, but I think that was the tackiest it got.
This monstrosity is truly stunning to me. I have no idea how a single person thought this would look good (appropriateness and tone-deafness aside).
I’m also from the south — and this cotillion ball, antibellum plantation aesthetic was totally white and segregated (along with the pageants for pecan queen, cotton queen, sports team queen, etc.). There were always black people in the background — this is such a bizarre choice for a “good will tour” intended to remind these countries of their historic relationships with Mother England so they will choose continued subordination.
I am absolutely astounded by the continued train crash this trip is. I know its the keens and all but the government plays some role in planning these trips, didn’t anyone have any clue? Kate has the snobby white lady face that she used at the commonwealth with Meghan and Harry. The dress is overdone and looks like she trying to lord it over, the jewels are way over the top and the dress is just awful no matter where she was.
Agreed. The flashiness and sheer volume of the dress is offensively ostentatious and designed to pull focus.
She’s lucky that the other dress has a vaguely similar silhouette, but it’s far calmer. When is a dress like this even appropriate for? Not the Oscars, it’s too unfashionable. A debutante ball??
Up until last night, I found her wardrobe tone-deaf and was shocked she didn’t incorporate any Jamaican designers into it. Since the only thing that can ever be written about Kate is her clothing, she’s *usually* smart enough to wear some local designers; the pink & green dress she wore in India where she was playing…some sort of sport comes to mind.
It gets her excellent press when the previously-unknown designer is interviewed and excited and talking about how their orders increased by like 1000% overnight after Kate was seen in something of theirs. I have no idea why she didn’t do it during this tour (the time when the goodwill was most needed!!).
But last night seemed to me a purposeful FU. W&K were pissed about how they feel they’ve been treated on this tour, and she specifically wore something flashy that would get attention when she should have done the exact opposite, imo. Because there’s *no way* she doesn’t bring a few options on tours with her and this was the *only* gown she could possibly wear. Last night felt deliberate to me.
It *could* be because this tour was thrown together relatively last-minute, but that’s still not an excuse. I’ve read articles about how her advance team goes and seeks out local designers and brings back options for Kate to consider, and it seemed like that never happened here. Someone just ran to a local store or market and grabbed some earrings and a clutch.
Before I really started following the RF to the point of understanding their role in “soft diplomacy,” I thought they were fun precisely because they’re anachronistic. I love historical dramas with the fashions and outdated mentalities, and this one plays out in real time. Now that I’m paying closer attention, I don’t find them quaint or darling at all. I find them in equal parts offensive and bizarre. How can one live in today’s constantly connected world, where events are streamed in real time before they can be spun, and not understand *at all* how public image works?
It’s a full on 80s prom dress. She looks ridiculous
Absolutely ridiculous. It’s so sad that she continues to dress to “honor” her deceased mother-in-law from the 80’s. It’s downright creepy.
I’m honestly confused as to why she would wear a dress that evokes antebellum themes on this tour. Clearly, she and her team are tone deaf but this is beyond.
It’s deliberate. Remember the racist painting when they hosted the Obamas?
Maybe, it is deliberate but I do not think Kate is smart enough to add 2+2 and 22.
I think she choose this dress off a large rack of dresses brought to her for her perusal with no forethought what-so-ever.
This is custom. She chose this fabric, color and cut.
it’s giving plantation owner’s wife. so much for sensitive ‘sartorial diplomacy’!
Fashion does have codes and vocabularies that absolutely are based in history. This is a Hollywood version of the antebellum South.
I encourage everyone to google Gone with the Wind dresses if you don’t quite remember them: There are a lot of echoes there.
The off-the-shoulder ruffles reads Scarlett goes to the BBQ at Twelve Oaks, with Burger King playing the role of the weak dullard Ashley Wilkes.
And I should say I only googled Scarlett because of Kaiser. I didn’t quite remember the costumes. Kaiser was spot on
I’m confused as to why she’s wearing her royal orders – those are usually just worn at home at State Dinner. And she has never worn them on previous tours.
Yes! After I got over the initial shock of the frou-frou disaster of a gown, those royal orders stuck on there so randomly surprised me the most. She looks like a Christmas tree that someone started to decorate the tree but then had to leave unfinished to take the dog out for a walk.
Everyone knows she got her first order for not bolting after the affair with Rose broke; does she wear it to taunt Burger King?
I can think of some messages she might be trying to send and none of them are good. Something something royalty hierarchy pageantry empire.
She didn’t have any orders the last time she was on tour with a similar event, which I believe was in Pakistan. I saw some reference that this was a state dinner, but it really isn’t a good look to be putting on fancy ribbons for just staying married. The whole system is a joke.
Am I the only one who thinks Kate’s particular orders look juvenile? Admittedly this isn’t her fault, but IMO the orders that come with sashes at least look regal. The ones she’s received, with those silly ribbons, look like an early Victorian adornment: something only my 6 year old daughter would think looks good today..
Those orders look like tin sheriff badges.
This is what Kate is all about at the core of it. She hung on all those years for this. This is what she has been waiting for–visiting the peasants and having them wave to her and adore her while she wears resplendent gowns and jewels. This is what getting that FFQ status is all about for her. Kate really believed she was gonna go to the Caribbean in her fancy clothes and just kill it.
Exactly. Kate isn’t modern and doesn’t care about what modern women aspire to like being intelligent and helping others. Kate wanted a title and a tiara and for people to defer to her. So she will stay married because she won’t get any of this outside of marriage.
I will give her a pass on the antebellum look – that is an American historical era that I am confident neither Kate nor her staff/British government reps would even know about much less consider. Dress is horrible, as was the pink gown. Overall, I thought the yellow Roksanda her best look and I liked the vintage YSL jacket but would have tailored it more precisely and either eliminated the belt or replaced it with something more modern. White shoes were a miss, but I liked the suit. She so needs a new stylist who will move away from Packham, McQueen etc. And I also find it odd that there are no local designers, although I have no idea what the fashion industry is like in the Caribbean. She has staff who could have delved into this if it was a priority.
Vivian Leigh was British and married to Olivier for a time and so it is unlikely that they don’t know her most famous role in Gone with the Wind. They may not know antebellum but they know Scarlett O Hara.
The antebellum look is pretty egregious in these circumstances. If she were attending a state dinner at Buckingham Palace, fine. But to wear antebellum dress at dinner held in a country with a history of slavery is terrible optics. Slavery wasn’t just American–plantations in the Carribean were notoriously gruesome–slaves were cheaper than the sugar they harvested at one point, and it was common to work them to death. Anything that suggested slavery should have been avoided–dressing like she was attending a Daughters of the Confederacy pageant in Jamaica makes is absolutely, beyond belief tone deaf.
One of America’s gifts to the world is the Hollywood film industry. Of course she knows about Gone With the Wind. It was once the most popular movie in American cinematic history. It’s why foreigners go on those plantation tours. America spread the hatred of black Americans and everyone’s superiority over black Americans with this film and many, many others.
Just like Ukrainians are rapping about their cause, American popular culture is global.
@Nic/@Lanne, I agree there is NO excuse. Scarlett O’Hara popped into my mind immediately upon seeing this mess, and any designer as high-profile as Peckham absolutely would have known exactly what this dress evokes.
The fact that she wore jewels and that stupid royal order (for the first time ever on a tour, right?) said to me it was her putting on more armor, in a way; proving to herself (and in her mind, proving to “those Jamaican peasants”) that SHE was still the princess, the leader, the wealthy and important one— regardless of the messages the Jamaican people were clearly sending to the Cambridges. She is disgusting.
ETA: when I first saw the photos of them all standing in a circle as Jamaica told W&K exactly what they thought of them, for some reason I did feel like Kate must have felt very “exposed,” standing there awkwardly in a white suit while listening to everything. So it seemed like last night was her trying to reclaim her confidence, somehow? Putting on as much armor as possible to steel herself for whatever came next, and as a deliberate FU to her hosts. (IDK, this is all just sort of train of thought.)
I’m standing by my holiday barbie comment on Twitter. This would be a GREAT dress for a holiday barbie!!
In itself, if the dress did not have the big tulle neckline, it wouldn’t be so bad. I don’t think I would love it but it would be just another sparkly Packham dress, but the tulle around the neck/shoulders just takes it to a whole different level.
William’s speech was….whatever. How daring, he said slavery was abhorrent and he clung to his father’s coattails from his speeches. As long as they keep using the passive voice to describe it, and as long as they refuse to say “sorry,” then its just meaningless. I saw some people saying he was apologizing for his family’s role in slavery and that’s…..not what I heard, at all.
And then he mentioned Windrush, which was probably not the best idea.
finally I feel like every time Kate shows up on tour with jewelry that we haven’t seen for a while, it just reminds people of how much is actually in the royal collection and how much we never see.
The tulle neckline is definitely the worst part of it. It reminds me of the awful green feather boa I had to wear (along with a red, pink and purple!) in my senior pictures! 😀
The tulle ruffle wreath on the holiday Barbie dress just serves to make her look even more like a bobblehead. We often mention that she doesn’t pull her back/up when she wears certain dresses with detail that should be showed off…well, maybe this is why.
The speech was robotic and just words strung together. Particularly this part: “I strongly agree with my father, The Prince of Wales, who said in Barbados last year that the appalling atrocity of slavery forever stains our history.” Burger King sounds like he’s taking one of those personality aptitude tests companies give to decide if they should hire you. Statement 1. Slavery was bad. Pick the answer that most aligns with your first reaction. Disagree, Disagree slightly, Agree, Strongly Agree.
Two, he sounded like a little boy hiding behind Charles’ statement. His speechifying was on Katie-Keen’s level of mastery last night.
Tbh, Him repeating his daddy’s words signifies more clearly how he’s “fed up” and “bored of” racism.
Agreed @Beck… Holiday Barbie 1995. dark Green & speckled w/ sparkly jewels. Only thing Kate is missing is the hair bow..
LOL William takes a brave stand against slavery.
Her hair confuses me… was it meant to be a middle parting, cause it looks off-centre to me…?
The dress is giving Toddlers and Tiaras – very on brand for Kate.
But those collarbones almost makes me want to cry for her. Reminiscent of that old photo of Diana wearing a ball gown that highlighted how shockingly thin she was.
Was the thinking here “if I wear this joke of a gown, the press won’t talk about what a dumb idiot my husband is”?
It’s artificial Christmas tree!
Ugly dress. Does she or her people know that there are great designers in Jamaica? Still laughing my ass off about that early conference … this tour has been epic! Hahaha… can’t wait for Bahamas to hand it to them.
They clearly don’t, and it is so embarrassing. There are so many Jamaican designers right now, and there are so many Jamaican/American Jamaican/British designers. I suppose that acknowledging that given British’s hostility to allowing Jamaicans to stay and work in Britain, it would be awkward to acknowledge that huge numbers of Jamaicans live in the United States – slightly more than the UK.
Sigh. Whatever.
I think you may speak for many of us with this comment. I know you speak for me.
Or as Wooton would say, 🥱
I love the frothiness of the dress, and the colour. Earrings are fab and the makeup and hair suit her.
But honestly who cares cause this tour has been such a complete shit show, that alllllll of her efforts to look beautiful have been overshadowed by their tone deaf behaviour and Jamaica’s quest to remember be the queen as head of state.
A total PR disaster.
*Remove not remember!
I keep thinking about how effective Harry and Meghan could have been in this situation, speaking with empathy and understanding. But then I am so glad they are not there aiding the monarchy, which needs to fail, to disappear.
I could see H&M sincerely congratulating Jamaica on becoming independent also.
For her next public event Meghan should show up wearing an outfit by a Jamaican designer.
tbh I’m glad they’re not in this situation. It would have put them in a very awkward position. Let the conservative, white power royals sort out the mess they made and their beloved empire made for themselves.
But tbh with all the staff changes and shenanigans at the CW trust, I have a feeling that Meghan was getting frustrated with what she was permitted to say and do with respect to CW nations.
Bill just copied what Chuck already said. How embarrassing. I’m not a fan of Kate’s dress, I’m surprised it didn’t have a hoop skirt, it’s so antebellum.
With Will that was likely the safest way to play it. If he came up with his own speech it would have likely been more offensive.
I noticed that Duchess Keen got a manicure. In all my years of following Celebitchy, she has NEVER worn nail polish. She chose the same neutral color that Meghan had. When will the SWF stop?? This tour is an epic fail and this dress as one commentator stated looks like a Christmas tree. And that orange McQueen suit yesterday was the colors of the rival party which is a HUGE no-no
She also has had a pedicure and wore colored polish on the toes on this tour, and somehow the British press didn’t stop spinning on its access. After literally a decade and a half of hearing how she eschewed both as impractical.
She has worn colored polish on her toes before (not every time we see her in strappy shoes but some of the time). Notably you see this on their tour of Germany and Poland when Kate wore strappy sandals and a two-piece floral dress to visit a concentration camp. I remember because many of us were really, um, surprised.
I don’t think we’ve ever seen her with colored nail polish but she does usually wear a clear shade or sometimes a very pale neutral. I have always thought the reason she doesn’t wear a colored polish is bc it would distract from Big Blue.
Anyway, that’s why the criticism of Meghan for – gasp – wearing nail polish was always stupid and just one more example of the racism she faced while a working royal. It had nothing to do with protocol or what was or was not allowed. It was always about racism and jealousy.
Is it the exact shade. The way her hands are she wants you to see it. Up to this point she’s not wearing nail polish so that stood out to me even when she wore the first pink gown. It looks like it’s the same color.
For her wedding, I remember reading that she wore a few shades mixed together, but the overall effect was “Ballet Slippers.” I’ve actually been surprised at how little nail polish she’s worn since, considering she leans into her ‘femininity’ as much as possible, making that basically her entire identity.
I prefer the Vampire Wife dress that she wore in Belize. She should have worn that and saved this dress for some event in the UK. It’s clear from his speech that William lacks the emotional intelligence of his father, and that’s saying something. ‘Slavery was abhorrent and should never have happened?” No kidding, Sherlock.
Who ever put Jamaica on their island hopping vacation must be a total dope.
The press even announced that they were delaying sending back a plane load of Windrush Jamaicans until the Lamebridges left the Island.
Why bother even mentioning slavery if they aren’t going to give the topic the gravity is requires. William was insincerely checking a box and it actually makes him look worse.
The very clear Scarlett O’Hara referencing with this dress is, ooof…they keep showing their (racist) asses. #AbolishTheMonarchy
Said the same.. but she must have raided a child’s room for the toole drapes. Very Katie Scarlett O’Hara
Definitely Katie Scarlett vibes..
All she needed was the curtain rod from the Carol Burnett sketch. What a way to celebrate Jamaica, by hearkening back to slavery.
Still one of the funniest comedic skits ever🤣.. loved the Carol Burnett show.
Katie Scarlett! You win the comment section today.
Thank you, but that is really her name in the book/movie Katie Scarlett O’Hara her nickname was Scarlett it wasn’t my doing🤣 but it does fit.
Firstly sorrow is not sorry
Secondly that dress is giving coloniser wife vibes and “borrowing the queens jewels” feels tone deaf. Where do you think these jewels are from?
“Sorrow is not sorry” — you got that right. His sorrow is at the fact that nobody’s buying what they’re selling anymore. I guarantee he does not feel one iota of sympathy or sadness at what the people of these Commonwealth countries are protesting about.
See I keep reading “sorry not sorry” and that’s essentially what William said.
@Snowpony, I don’t think Kate is a particularly bright person, but I do think she knows EXACTLY where those jewels came from, and that’s why she chose to wear them last night.
It almost came across as a taunt — “you can kick us out and embarrass us but we’ve still got all of the wealth” (and in her mind, that probably equals power), and the jewelry was an effective way of getting that message across. Because you know they had to be mortified at how the day went, and she definitely strikes me as someone who would go for “revenge” instead of humbling herself.
I have liked most of Kate’s clothing this trip (whether it’s all been appropriate or not is another story) but this dress is a fail. I like the color, but to break out the glitz and glamour after the public “firing” just makes them look silly. (She might not have had anything else to wear.) I understand it was a formal event, but she looks like a woman in her fifties wearing her daughter’s discarded prom dress.
She looks so thin. Not healthy.
To think she waited almost a decade for him, and this.
Had she welcomed Meghan, she’d have an ally in her, and Harry.
To be fair if she befriended Meghan it would have ended her marriage and all positive pr from the tabloids.
Kate would rather tolerate a cheating husband than become a divorcee, and would prefer to be alone than overshadowed by Meghan.
Agreed. She looks gaunt. A voluminous dress or one with distracting details (shiny pink fabric, ruffled sleeves from the other day) can be useful if you’re trying to hide extreme weight loss.
I LOVE that dress because it does remind me of holiday Barbie and I am a sucker for big poof dresses. The color is gorgeous. Her hair is very harsh and has been through out the trip. She could have softened the look.
Now, I do agree with so many above – this dress was not for this trip. She, again, did not read the room. The jewels and medals all screamed MONARCHY and well, people connect the dots.
I would have changed the look – send out someone for a dress by a local designer and do not wear the medals. You just got fired – game change. WOW is all I can say.
And Willy’s speech lacks feeling so let’s not even go down that psychological rabbit hole.
Ugly dress from Goodwill.
At least someone had the good sense to remove the tiara. You KNOW she packed one for this dinner.
Nothing would surprise me with this clueless person.
On Packham’s website, the sparkles are on a black dress. This makes them pop much further, etc. The sparkles are washed out on this trendy, winter-y forest green. The dress also, as usual, “combines two elements” of separate Packham, creating a FrakenPackham that reflects not the designer but rather an arrogant brat pointing at different dress saying, “I want it!”
According to various websites, the earrings are from the Emir of Qatar, yet another totalitarian then monarchy that is currently building a World Cup infrastructure using people from other countries as slaves.
“FrankenPackham” omg I love this and I’m stealing it 😭
Her dress is very white witch of Rose Hall. It’s a missed opportunity that she didn’t wear a Jamaican designer.
@Duchess yessss! From the Annie Palmer collection
I can’t fathom any reason why Cannot is gesticulating like a crazy eyed T-Rex in that photo. Child, you’re on a free vacation, have some manners.
I was wondering when we would see the smooth right bun a lá Meghan. (The Urdu word “besharam” applies very strongly to these two) As for the mess of a gown, it’s giving me discount Rory Gilmore debutante’s ball vibes.
The bun and sleek hair is a Meghan ripoff for sure, but let us point out the obvious, which is that the knot is an obvious hairpiece. One is not able to create that complicated bun on the limp untextured hair with extensions removed we have seen on this tour. It is attached to the back of her head as if they went to a bakery and spray painted it brown.
This smooth/slicked back look is definitely Meghan. I don’t think we have seen Kate ever wear her hair so slicked back as it is here. Usually when Kate wears her hair back there is still some looseness and volume around her face.
@Blujfly I thought the same about it being a hairpiece, which I didn’t fully get. Just knot your hair at the back and it would look sleek and elegant.
The other dignitaries are dressed so well. If Kate wasn’t so adamant about being the center of attention she wouldn’t look so ridiculous.
She can’t even wear the family order correctly with that tulle froth. Also, the lining or the bustier is showing through.
The Green Christmas tree dress tells us that Mutton Mcbuttons will have to wear black when she departs, in order to complete her Jamaican flag colour wheel.
This train wreck tour and the Christmas tree dress makes it feel like Christmas all over again
My God, her face is like my 3 year old niece’s when she plays dress up. She’s just pleased as punch to have her jewels and fripperies.
She’s gone from jungle colonizer to plantation wife at the ball.
This is tone deaf, offensive and the Cambridges deserve whatever hate they get. You know they planned this to be their crowning “Star” moment to outshine H&M, and I’m so glad it failed.
I was going to say the same! She completely changed her wardrobe this whole tour and has gone over the top. It’s like this was supposed to be their defining moment and they decided to lean into fashion because she has nothing else.
Instead we’ve gotten controversy after controversy.
Exactly what they deserve.
Not good enough from William and I didn’t like Kate’s dress
That dress looks like something that one of the dolls my Nan used to put toilet rolls under in the 70’s/80’s wore.
I think the minister knew what was going to happen so she prepared herself for it. It’s trying communicating with someone living in a completely different reality.
Looks like that dress was removed from “Holiday Barbie” and given to her to wear. Very tragic how someone so young looks so dated most of the time.
Yup, that was my first thought, Holiday Barbie 2022 edition. All she needs is a white “fur” stole. If Barbie was a person she would probably be thinking “B*tch stole my look!” lol. How on point of Kate to rip off a look from a plastic doll.
It looks like William went ” Is that what you’re gonna wear?”
*p****d off face*
He seems so fed up.
Ugly ugly dress.
Absolutely hideous!
The dress looks awful. It made me think of a Christmas tree as soon as I saw it. Yet again, another expensive new dress that will be worn once and never seen again.
I adore that the Governor General’s wife is wearing a watch (her only visible jewelry/accessory). I stan! Her dress is stunning, of course and puts Khate’s trumped up Antebellum Barbie in the shade.
I hate to say this, but did she wear this dress thinking Jamaica was nothing but plantations? Because that’s the era she’s imitating with her dress. She truly looks like a modern day Scarlett O’Hara. The jewels and ribbons are an added touch of tone deafness. Isn’t she roasting in all that tulle?! I just don’t understand her fashion this tour. It’s something out of an 80s Bond movie set in the Caribbean.
And William’s speech didn’t do anything. Didn’t reach the level of contrition or empathy one would expect, but it’s William and the BRF and they’ll never admit fault. Ever.
Kate is not bright so she probably did think it was the island of fun plantations. She showed up wearing jewels which are the spoils of slavery and colonialism even though there are protests on the island denouncing how the British monarchy directly profited from these things over the centuries.
It’s just unfathomable how badly planned this entire tour was. I mean…when she & her dresser were picking out clothes did it not occur to them that this wasn’t appropriate? No feeling in the back of her empty head that maybe these fugly dresses and jewels and fake honors wasn’t it? I’m just flabbergasted how badly they screwed this up.
@TheOriginalMia, same. It’s baffling. The only explanation is that their team is as stupid and clueless and they are, if not moreso. Every single thing about this tour has been poorly planned, and they were completely unable to change course and react appropriately once they saw the tone the entire thing was taking on. She just kept to her original playbook (which was bad to begin with) instead of trying to alter anything to show some GD humility.
I mean, how did not even freaking Jenny Packham realize how inappropriate this was??
How does she do it? Kate, I mean, how does she manage to display her lower teeth while conversing? I tried to do so in front of the mirror which involved all manner of contortion and frightend myself.
What is going on with the left side of her mouth? It looks very weird in some of these photos.
My first thought was that she looked like she’d had a minor stroke. I know Botox can distort a face, but I didn’t know that side effect could be delayed.
I said the same thing above that l thought she had a stroke.
My guess is that it’s a Botox side effect – the same thing happened to Meredith on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
Whew, what a difference a firing makes. The PM and First Lady are GLOWING in those pics. GLOWING. 😂
I believe that is the Governor General and his wife. I think he is probably glad to get away from this mess.
Thanks for catching my mistake. I jumped the gun on my excitement.
The GG and Wife of GG are GLOWING.
Why do I get the feeling Charles and Camilla are back home laughing their @sses off? Shouldn’t they offer some kind of statement of support? The whole monarchy is being tainted by this. This really is a strange “family”. They throw one another to the wolves on the regular. The Cambridges are clearly out of their depths on this trip with no one but Dan Wootton as a life preserver. Oh well, karma.
The monarchy was tainted already. As much of a disaster as this tour is, the bar was already on the floor. How could it go lower?
@Gabby, it was quite a feat, but somehow the Cambridges managed to do it. The bar is now subterranean and as invisible as they think their contract with the media is.
Charles did not rein in William, he messed up badly when he cast his lot with William and allowed Harry to be driven out.
What a lame, offensive speech. No doubt, even I could have done better – and english is not my first language.
“Slavery was abhorrent”.. what about your apology for the RF and UK role in it? What about the impact it had and what can be done NOW? What about some suggestion for repairing the damages it has done?
Even a fool could have delivered a better speech.
It’s so stupid, a kindergartener would have more to say about slavery. Kate’s speech makes it seem like slavery was just an unfortunate weed that popped up one day. There was a reason slavery existed, our ancestors. Own it. And it is still happening. And the repercussions of it are ongoing. It is not abolished and things are far from OK.
Kate is the anti-trendsetter. Any designer she wears has made me seriously side-eye their taste levels.
And I don’t mean for working with Kate (mostly), I mean whatever she’s chosen from them is clearly not their best and it’s disappointing to see that these pieces passed their bar.
I used to love Jenny Packham’s gowns…in 2009. Then I stopped being a teenager with a ~mO0d~ board and I haven’t thought of her much since. When I see things like this I think, that’s okay.
Is Carole Kate’s stylist? Because that would explain a lot, including why her shoes are always bad and 80s.
I would not be surprised to learn she owns a “I really don’t care do you” jacket.
Me either. And at least if she wore it she’d be honest for once.
@MrsH, imo her getup last night *was* Kate’s version of that jacket. She couldn’t wear the actual jacket, but she sent the same message.
Good point!
Frighteningly skeletal Kate.
The dress isn’t the worst thing shes ever worn but given the tone surrounding this tour, the big puffy ballgown feels inappropriate. Its very “let them eat cake”.
“Dated” for 10 years and married for 11, these two still look like 2 teens on an awkward prom date.
Green for Envy/Jealousy!
Goodness i used to love Jenny Peckham. This looks like something I made in home ec! Yeesh!
She knows she’s in the Caribbean in 2022, right? She has looked like she brought the wrong suitcase for the whole trip. All it does is bring to mind how on-point Meghan’s clothes were when she and Harry visited Australia.
I can’t believe that she still wore jewelry from the royal collection after knowing how the Caribbean feels about slavery and colonialism and all the theft
This tour is in the worst possible taste for many reasons, but especially in light of what is happening in Ukraine.
I find both William and the whole premise of this tour abhorrent. These clowns have been touting Brexit and how they need to be independent from the EU, but turn around with this colonial fumes pantomime, with these clowns who have the gravitas of seaweed. He gives this weak sauce statement on slavery, then they show up literally copying the Queen surveying her colonial subjects. GTFOH.
Someone said the dress makes her look like a Christmas tree. Remember the Sussex Christmas card year before last? There was a potted evergreen with a big red Christmas ribbon and a couple of other things hanging from. It was identified as Archie’s own little tree, and he decorated it all by his own little self. The decorations looked a bit random, and that is how those two orders look on Kate- a bit random. Also, considering the circumstances, I don’t think wearing orders was appropriate, even if it protocol.
Pump the breaks on the Botox, Kathy, the left side of your face is droopy.
I might be in a minority but I find Kate gorgeous, and I love the dress on her.
On the other side, William looks bland.
Ostentatious, vulgar and ugly. And that’s not even the dress. The world is teetering on the verge of WWIII and I would have thought William might mention the enslavement of peoples as regards what’s happening in Ukraine. That autocratic regimes still exist and Ukrainians are being hauled off to prison camps in the Gulag and we must all work together to make reparations to those who have suffered enslavement and genocide. But no. Just more mindless pap.
comparing two situations and drawing conclusions? Will?
@Anna
I laughed so hard. 🤣🤣🤣
William and critical thinking don’t belong in the same sentence
I was going to say Dynasty chic or bad 80’s prom, but Scarlett O’Hara works, too.
The dress is just terrible IMO. She may have thought it looked great on her.
So have the UK tabs done a running tally of the costs of all Kates clothes on this trip, down to her engagement ring? Are they talking about the carbon footprint and the jets? I see she’s really leaning into the sparkles for evening looks now. The one time I wish we had a really wet tropical storm. The never ending tour trudges on.
She does love the prom dresses. Her hair would have been perfect if she just had it in a simple, chic chignon. Instead she went for this curly, fussy, bun mess. Ugh!
I kept looking at the photos wondering what that nub was sticking out at the top…
And the optics of doom continued today with William in military uniform and cate in some white lace thing and huge satellite dish riding standing up in some old jeep (what are they…the Pope?!
This tour is proof positive that these types of tours just no longer are appropriate, they don’t work and are outdated. Especially in light of how other royal families have evolved. NO other royal family does tours like this anymore!
She was cosplaying the Queen on one of her tours, l think to Australia. And that was the same Jeep she and Philip rode in on their tour of Jamaica. The good old days!
I knew that whole “ride in the same open Jeep that the Queen and Philip did on that same route” was part of the plan, but I do not know why in the name of god someone — just ONE PERSON on their team — didn’t have the brains to cancel that particular event after everything that went down yesterday.
It seems as though they and their team are unable to improvise. This really wasn’t the time to double down on the colonialist imagery.
Surveying the masses from their elevated perch on that vehicle was comparable to being carried on those elevated thrones in Tuvalu. Awful tone-deaf optics back then and now.
@Iz_Q, “satellite dish” heheheheheh
They really are too dense to know that this is not the time to double down on the colonialist imagery! Their cluelessness is really astounding.
I would have put her in some awesome Black designer with good colors and fabrics for that climate maybe Fe Noel
The entire trip, from top to bottom, is a massive train wreck. They are so clueless, entitled, tone-deaf and just plain stupid it’s amazing. You’d think with all of the resources available to them they’d at least appear to not be what they plainly are.
The fawning press doesn’t help them either, like if they secretly hated them.
Maybe I’m a tacky b but I love this dress. Was it a smart dress for the occasion, no. I’m just laughing that the charm offensive just turned out to be offensive
Quinceañera vibes
Considering how much planning goes into her outfits, the fact that she has not chosen Caribbean designers is deliberate. This whole trip is a throw back to ‘great British imperialism’ and they aren’t making any apologies about that. That’s sort of the point. I don’t know why it surprises anyone either.
I said that too earlier, she’s not wearing local designs because she isn’t celebrating the countries and culture, it’s a celebration of all things British as the superior ruling class. That message is loud and clear.
Agree Fee, 100%
what’s even more grating is that Kate stans (media) compare the gown to Diana’s green gown she wore from her engagement portrait back in 1981.
The green dress is symbolic for the entire tour – completely inappropriate.
Holy creeping shit, that dress is an abomination. Every bad prom dress and Cinderella costume boiled down into one horrorshow in tulle.
Have you seen the comedian Munya Chawawa’s satire takedown of Prince William when he gets home from Jamaica? He does not miss, it is truly a work of art.
https://mobile.twitter.com/munyachawawa/status/1507060485530824711
That was brilliant, thanks for link.
After being fired anyone else would have gone back to the Hotel and rejigged everything? Right? But these 2? Sigh, I’m not sure they should have been let out of the palace at all? You just got fired, and yet you appear at a dinner wearing the medals which serve to remind everyone that this is the end of the Empire? Would it not have been better to leave them off? Or was Katie keen to display her white woman trappings?
But the shaking hands through the fence made me feel sick. Has this happened before on tour and it was only down to #poorjason that we didn’t see it?
Call me crazy but weren’t we to expect soli engagements in this tour as per the stories (leaks) about how Kate gets anxious about disappointing Will in public while in tour?