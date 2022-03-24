Duchess Kate wore tulle Jenny Packham & William says ‘slavery was abhorrent’

Here are the photos of the big black-tie reception in Jamaica last night. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were feted in Kingston, at the Governor-General’s home, just hours after Prime Minister Andrew Holness brought them into his office and fired them before he even offered them a seat. It was amazing. But the show must go on, and obviously, Kate would not deviate from her preplanned costume changes. My first reaction to this dress was that it was reminiscent of something Scarlett O’Hara would wear. This has become, in my opinion, increasingly common with Kate. It’s not just her general Victorian energy. She’s actually going back in history even further for imagery evoking the American Civil War, or Antebellum cosplay. It was that way with her 40th birthday portraits too.

Anyway, Kate wore this Jenny Packham gown in green. That is a lot of tulle and so many sparkles. I get that she had to wear evening-dress, but this is a bit much, especially given what had already happened on the Keen Tour. Her jewelry is all Royal Collection, meaning she borrowed it from the Queen. She wore her special medals on her gown – the Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victoria Order (GCVO) and the Royal Family Order badge. “Green” for Jamaica’s flag.

As for Prince William, of course he delivered a speech at the event and of course he mentioned slavery, which everyone at the palace foreshadowed:

Prince William is expressing his deep “sorrow” for the horrors of the slave trade — and the role that Britain played in it. “I want to express my profound sorrow. Slavery was abhorrent. And it should never have happened,” he said in a landmark speech in Jamaica on Wednesday evening that acknowledged his country’s role in the trafficking of people to the Caribbean and the United States. “While the pain runs deep, Jamaica continues to forge its future with determination, courage and fortitude,” he continued. “The strength and shared sense of purpose of the Jamaican people, represented in your flag and motto, celebrate an invincible spirit.” He echoed the words of his father Prince Charles, who denounced the “appalling atrocity of slavery, which forever stains our history,” in a speech he made in Barbados last year at the country’s transition ceremony, which saw Barbados remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state and swear in its first president. William said he “strongly” agreed with his father’s statement.

[From People]

Beware the historical passive voice. “Slavery was abhorrent. And it should never have happened.” It’s true, “it” just “happened.” IT sprang up like a natural disaster! No one person is to blame for IT. “If only someone could have stopped slavery,” says the man whose ancestors not only failed to stop slavery, but codified it, signed off on it and massively profited from it.

Windsor caution wins the day. The defence is saying sorry is too political. The reality is William could have apologised for the active role his ancestors played in the slave trade. An opportunity to shape history has been ducked. https://t.co/nbIogcY5Lh — Peter Hunt (@_PeterHunt) March 24, 2022