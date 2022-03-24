“Mackenzie Scott donated $275 million to Planned Parenthood” links

Mackenzie Scott donated $275 million to Planned Parenthood. This is the single largest donation in PP’s history. [Buzzfeed]
Bravo is rebooting RHONY. [Dlisted]
Simone Ashley’s Gucci look is horrendous! [GFY]
Joe Jonas did a Bridgerton spoof with Tanqueray. [OMG Blog]
Jon Stewart defends Pete Davidson for some reason. [JustJared]
A Republican senator opposes interracial marriage. In 2022. [Pajiba]
Lainey’s take on the Cambridges’ horrific tour mess. [LaineyGossip]
Brittney Griner is apparently in “good condition” in Russia. [Towleroad]
Jared Leto’s Gucci looks and incredibly annoying. [Tom & Lorenzo]
An exclusive about Love After Lockup. [Starcasm]
Idaho bans nearly all abortions. [Jezebel]
Mackenzie Scott is so much better than her ex-husband. I stan this remarkable woman.
She is #goals. The only reason I’d ever want to be that rich is to do this. PP barely notices my piddly monthly donation (tbh I give more to local charities who don’t attract high profile donors).
I adore her. I may be a stan at this point too!
She is such a great role model. I stan her too!
the timing couldn’t be better with all the anti-abortion laws being passed everywhere.
I love Mackenzie Scott as much as I love Meghan.
That senator is my senator and I hate it so much. He is the worst but sadly he is a very good representative of the people around me and I can’t wait to move out of this god forsaken place.
I can see why Jon Stewart feels protective of Pete D. He’s probably familiar with Pete’s psychological struggles and knows this is the last thing he needs. Is Jon secretly advising him to break up with Kim, tho? That’s the real gossip potential here.
She is a dynamo – wow!
Absolutely wonderful role model for women who want to make a difference to women’s struggles in the world. We need more women like her.
Three cheers for Ms. Mackenzie Scott! So happy to know there are people like her out there.
anyone else out there thought the “Tanqueray” was really Tanqueray from People Of New York? She’d make an excellent Lady Danbury.
Also good job MacKenzie Scott. Keep it comin’
I did too! I was like “wait what”?
that would have been AMAZING
ME TOO!
Love to you Ms Scott. You are doing great things!!!
Right on. So generous.They must be so thrilled.
Mackenzie Scott will be looked upon as one of the greatest influences of the century.
I would love to hear Mackenzie on the Archetypes podcast!
OK, I’m not a Jonas Brothers fan, but that Bridgerton ad made me snort laugh several times.
Good job
As the saying goes, “She’s good people!”
Omg! She’s kicking a–!
I think McKenzie is beautiful inside and out. Bezos matches much better with Lauren Sanchez though. That’s not a compliment tbh.
Mackenzie Scott, thank you!!! So nice to see such good news.
Has anybody else noticed that Jon Stewart seems to be going off the rails? Like a couple months ago he went on Colbert and said that covid had been deliberately created by China?
Yes!!!
God Bless this woman with many years of good health and happiness!
She is an excellent example of what to do with enormous wealth.
Donate large amounts to the charity of your choice. 😀
Why are we still using pictures of MacKenzie Scott with her ex-husband? They’ve been divorced for a while and she is remarried. Every article and every photo. It bugs me and it probably bugs her too. They don’t do this to her ex.
MacKenzie Scott rocks! She epitomizes class and appears to be thoughtful in her giving to worthy causes. Planned Parenthood is very near and dear to my heart. I have always been impressed by their commitment to serving women in underserved communities and providing health resources to young women.
I think she should get custody of all that money. He’s spending it on sending rich people on short field trips to space. She is helping take care of people who need it.
Mackenzie Scott is a GD saint.
I kind of like Leto’s outfit! If women can dress crazy and over the top, why can’t men? I love his high-heeled boots and that cow print coat! I know he’s extra AF though.
Jon Stewart is entering his Bill Maher era which eventually turns into the Dennis Miller era. It’s pretty typical.
Accurate. And a bummer.