“Mackenzie Scott donated $275 million to Planned Parenthood” links
  • March 24, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Mackenzie Scott donated $275 million to Planned Parenthood. This is the single largest donation in PP’s history. [Buzzfeed]
Bravo is rebooting RHONY. [Dlisted]
Simone Ashley’s Gucci look is horrendous! [GFY]
Joe Jonas did a Bridgerton spoof with Tanqueray. [OMG Blog]
Jon Stewart defends Pete Davidson for some reason. [JustJared]
A Republican senator opposes interracial marriage. In 2022. [Pajiba]
Lainey’s take on the Cambridges’ horrific tour mess. [LaineyGossip]
Brittney Griner is apparently in “good condition” in Russia. [Towleroad]
Jared Leto’s Gucci looks and incredibly annoying. [Tom & Lorenzo]
An exclusive about Love After Lockup. [Starcasm]
Idaho bans nearly all abortions. [Jezebel]

32 Responses to ““Mackenzie Scott donated $275 million to Planned Parenthood” links”

  1. Sakura says:
    March 24, 2022 at 12:31 pm

    Mackenzie Scott is so much better than her ex-husband. I stan this remarkable woman.

    Reply
  2. Bookie says:
    March 24, 2022 at 12:36 pm

    I love Mackenzie Scott as much as I love Meghan.

    Reply
  3. Erin says:
    March 24, 2022 at 12:42 pm

    That senator is my senator and I hate it so much. He is the worst but sadly he is a very good representative of the people around me and I can’t wait to move out of this god forsaken place.

    Reply
  4. Bettyrose says:
    March 24, 2022 at 12:45 pm

    I can see why Jon Stewart feels protective of Pete D. He’s probably familiar with Pete’s psychological struggles and knows this is the last thing he needs. Is Jon secretly advising him to break up with Kim, tho? That’s the real gossip potential here.

    Reply
  5. OriginalLaLa says:
    March 24, 2022 at 12:48 pm

    She is a dynamo – wow!

    Reply
    • dc says:
      March 24, 2022 at 3:09 pm

      Absolutely wonderful role model for women who want to make a difference to women’s struggles in the world. We need more women like her.

      Reply
  6. Lady D says:
    March 24, 2022 at 12:49 pm

    Three cheers for Ms. Mackenzie Scott! So happy to know there are people like her out there.

    Reply
  7. Murphy says:
    March 24, 2022 at 12:59 pm

    anyone else out there thought the “Tanqueray” was really Tanqueray from People Of New York? She’d make an excellent Lady Danbury.

    Also good job MacKenzie Scott. Keep it comin’

    Reply
  8. Stacey Dresden says:
    March 24, 2022 at 1:10 pm

    Love to you Ms Scott. You are doing great things!!!

    Reply
  9. TangerineTree says:
    March 24, 2022 at 1:28 pm

    Mackenzie Scott will be looked upon as one of the greatest influences of the century.
    I would love to hear Mackenzie on the Archetypes podcast!

    Reply
  10. BW says:
    March 24, 2022 at 1:44 pm

    OK, I’m not a Jonas Brothers fan, but that Bridgerton ad made me snort laugh several times.

    Reply
  11. Flowerlake says:
    March 24, 2022 at 2:11 pm

    Good job

    Reply
  12. Chickie Baby says:
    March 24, 2022 at 2:32 pm

    As the saying goes, “She’s good people!”

    Reply
  13. eb says:
    March 24, 2022 at 2:42 pm

    Omg! She’s kicking a–!

    Reply
  14. Lena says:
    March 24, 2022 at 2:44 pm

    I think McKenzie is beautiful inside and out. Bezos matches much better with Lauren Sanchez though. That’s not a compliment tbh.

    Reply
  15. Emma says:
    March 24, 2022 at 2:44 pm

    Mackenzie Scott, thank you!!! So nice to see such good news.

    Reply
  16. GR says:
    March 24, 2022 at 2:45 pm

    Has anybody else noticed that Jon Stewart seems to be going off the rails? Like a couple months ago he went on Colbert and said that covid had been deliberately created by China?

    Reply
  17. HeyKay says:
    March 24, 2022 at 3:05 pm

    God Bless this woman with many years of good health and happiness!
    She is an excellent example of what to do with enormous wealth.
    Donate large amounts to the charity of your choice. 😀

    Reply
  18. Willow says:
    March 24, 2022 at 3:15 pm

    Why are we still using pictures of MacKenzie Scott with her ex-husband? They’ve been divorced for a while and she is remarried. Every article and every photo. It bugs me and it probably bugs her too. They don’t do this to her ex.

    Reply
  19. incognito08 says:
    March 24, 2022 at 4:36 pm

    MacKenzie Scott rocks! She epitomizes class and appears to be thoughtful in her giving to worthy causes. Planned Parenthood is very near and dear to my heart. I have always been impressed by their commitment to serving women in underserved communities and providing health resources to young women.

    Reply
  20. Celina says:
    March 24, 2022 at 4:47 pm

    I think she should get custody of all that money. He’s spending it on sending rich people on short field trips to space. She is helping take care of people who need it.

    Reply
  21. Grant says:
    March 24, 2022 at 5:12 pm

    Mackenzie Scott is a GD saint.

    I kind of like Leto’s outfit! If women can dress crazy and over the top, why can’t men? I love his high-heeled boots and that cow print coat! I know he’s extra AF though.

    Reply
  22. Cortney says:
    March 24, 2022 at 5:17 pm

    Jon Stewart is entering his Bill Maher era which eventually turns into the Dennis Miller era. It’s pretty typical.

    Reply

