“Mackenzie Scott donated $275 million to Planned Parenthood” links

Mackenzie Scott donated $275 million to Planned Parenthood. This is the single largest donation in PP’s history. [Buzzfeed]

Bravo is rebooting RHONY. [Dlisted]

Simone Ashley’s Gucci look is horrendous! [GFY]

Joe Jonas did a Bridgerton spoof with Tanqueray. [OMG Blog]

Jon Stewart defends Pete Davidson for some reason. [JustJared]

A Republican senator opposes interracial marriage. In 2022. [Pajiba]

Lainey’s take on the Cambridges’ horrific tour mess. [LaineyGossip]

Brittney Griner is apparently in “good condition” in Russia. [Towleroad]

Jared Leto’s Gucci looks and incredibly annoying. [Tom & Lorenzo]

An exclusive about Love After Lockup. [Starcasm]

Idaho bans nearly all abortions. [Jezebel]