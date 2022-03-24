The Cambridges got fired live on camera by Jamaica’s prime minister

The first item of business for Day 5 of the Keen Colonialist Caribbean Tour was a trip to see Jamaica’s prime minister. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge started their day in one of Prime Minister Andrew Holness’s offices, with a full spray of journalists, photographers and videographers documenting what was originally supposed to be a simple-yet-formal meeting between a Commonwealth country’s elected leader and the future hereditary head of state. PM Holness didn’t even let William and Kate sit down before he told them off!! He announced to William and Kate – and the cameras – that Jamaica will absolutely be rejecting the Queen as head of state:
Prime Minister Holness told the Cambridges:
“We’re very, very happy to have you and we hope you’ve received a warm welcome of the people. Jamaica is a very free and liberal country and the people are very expressive —and I’m certain that you would have seen the spectrum of expressions yesterday… There are issues here, which as you know, are unresolved, but your presence gives us an opportunity for those issues to be placed in context, to be out front and center and to be addressed as best we can. But Jamaica is, as you would see, is a country that is proud of its history and very proud of what we have achieved. And we’re moving on and we intend to… fulfill our true ambitions and destiny to become an independent, developed and prosperous country.”
That was honestly a very diplomatic firing. But it was still a firing. William and Kate went in to see the principal, thinking that they were about to get a gold star for keenness, but the principal told them they were being permanently suspended from the school and good riddance to them. This is absolutely the first time William and Kate have been fired, and the fact that there were cameras around… well, it was perfect.
Mrs. Juliet Holness’s face was giving IDGAF-about-royals vibes in every photo too. Love her. In this angle of the same event, you can really see Kate’s bobblehead energy. She doesn’t seem to understand what’s happening, so she just nods whenever the prime minister looks at her.
The PM of Jamaica, @andrewholnessJM, welcomed Prince William & Kate Middleton on their 1st visit to the country by telling them Jamaica is “moving on” in “short order” & intends to “fulfil our true ambitions as an independent developed prosperous country.”pic.twitter.com/FplKBmieHV
It was EPIC! William looked like a deer in the headlights and Kate, well she was just clueless. The RR are working overtime….Clean up aisles 7,8, 9 and 10!! They walked into Jamica and tried to BUY a crowd to adore them. What a bunch of idiots. They are so childish which is why the PM treated them like children. 2 silly children.
It truly was. The way he didn’t even let them sit down.
It was a brilliant move doing that. Not only did it put them in their place, he made it crystal clear to the media what he was saying so the UK press couldn’t twist it.
I also loved the part when he said “so you have your photo ops now” to the press and THEN made his remarks. Like he was making it clear what he thought of this trip.
One of the funniest parts of this to me was chris ship was so busy lecturing others on the children-behind-fences images that when someone asked him about this he was like, “well I haven’t heard about that” so the person shared the video lol. It was just so funny how he was caught off guard.
I have words. Lots of them. But I’ve been on a nonstop cackle fest for days. Karma doesn’t have a menu but you get served what you deserve.
I like how he placed them to the side and gave himself center stage. I bet nobody bowed and curtsied either. I hope not.
It’s a moment that will be replayed in history over and over again.
So smart to do the firing on camera. He left no room for spinning by BRF or UK press.
Every single thing about it was PERFECT. His comment about “getting their photo op.” Not letting them sit down. They looked like children called to the principal’s office for a scolding. Yesterday was the best day on Twitter in so long.
Do we know what William’s immediate response was? I haven’t seen a transcript anywhere but would love to know what the first words out of his mouth were after being caught off guard like that. (Their stans were saying it was “disgraceful” for W and “Catherine” to be put in such an awkward position, lmao.)
I love his off the cuff, “did you get your photo op(s)?” That burn sizzles even now. 🔥🔥
@becks1: chris ship acting like their unofficial spokesperson and pr agent on twitter is honestly embarrassing for him. And then for dicky arbiter to chime in about “fake news” while he was happy to comment on an interview he hadn’t even seen yet.
Love him. Even on a basic keenness level, why is Kate wearing the colours of the opposition party? No wonder the look on Mrs Juliet Holness’ face was priceless.
@Chloe – RIGHT? I think its bc Chris Ship likes to act like he’s “above it” and he’s not a trashy tabloid RR, he’s a legitimate journalist (lol) so he puts out these holier-than-thou tweets that are just embarrassing. He was doing the same thing last week for William’s racist comments about war in Europe. (or was that two weeks ago?)
i responded to Arbiter, I couldn’t help it, and I usually try not to engage with the RRs but that one was just too easy.
@Elizabeth Regina – orange and white are opposition party colors, oh wow! And she wore them twice on this trip! That is nuts!
Wearing the colors of the opposition party was not only nuts it’s the height of arrogance. Who steps foot for the very first time in someone’s country and completely disrespects them in their home? Only a child that’s who which is why they received the dress down they deserved.
Elizabeth Regina, I was wondering why she was wearing those colors! I don’t think she’s ever worn orange that I can remember, and a white suit is definitely a choice after the lengths she went to to avoid touching Black folks. Thank you for the context.
I watched this at least three times yesterday, they looked like interns who got pulled into a meeting with the grown ups.
Caribbean people are very serious about party colours. My mum will not wear red out in public since it’s the colour of the party she does not support.
Wearing the opposition colour to meet the prime minister is high level disrespectful. Shouldn’t her people know this?!
Kate knows nothing about party colors in Jamaica in my opinion. If so it’s very sloppy choosing colors of the opposition party.
I thought wearing orange on this Carribean tour was Kate anticipating that Meghan will wear orange in her style at the Invictus Games next month. She got the hint when Harry recently displayed full orange in his IG promovideo, the Dutch national color. It’s obvious that the Sussexes will honor their Dutch hosts with orange.
Maybe Kate is aware of being called Copy Kate for imitating Meghan’s style and now her fans and sycophantic royal reporters can “accuse” Meghan of being a copycat at the IG because Kate wore the orange style first in Jamaica. I may be wrong but it could be this petty reason. Always looking for something to bash Meghan.
Wait he really said that?! How did I miss that!
@ALS, yes her people should know this, and my personal opinion is that they did the work on the ground beforehand for other tours, but simply didn’t consider Jamaica worth “bothering.”
Damn, I don’t know about you guys, but I think I need a cigarette after watching that.
Will gladly join you. I’m breaking out a Cohiba cigar.
To quote one of my favorite movies, Soapdish – “Yummy, with a spoon.”
The whole thing was savage. My heart is full. I did not expect to be so completely satisfied this week!
Anyone who quotes Soapdish is aces in my book!
Is it just me or is this also Kate’s version of the Alexander McQueen suit with the white bodysuit that Meghan wore for the first award’s ceremony she went to with Harry. Meg was black and Kate’s white. Meg had a white bodysuit Kate’s orange. The orange is definitely after Harry so that’s cosplay
Me too!! That was an excellent display of being given notice that you are NO longer needed, wanted OR an “invitation” during your next “charm” tour!!
I couldn’t even bring myself to watch this a second time, I had such secondhand embarrassment for them. What I wouldn’t give to know what was going thru their heads at the time. This was truly the moment that this bomb of a tour ignited and blew up in their faces. I hope they are regretting it now and maybe–just maaaaybe–getting a sense that outside the padded and protected UK bubble they live in they are not the bag of chips that they believe they are. Such a delicious burn!
They are not that deep. He only has one emotion, incandescent rage and she only knows how to cosplay. If you put them together you get heads rolling on a cosplay Pinterest board.
I have watched this on a loop, from every angle, and it gets better each time. Prime Minister Holness showing William how one actually leads a country.
As for Kate, it is guaranteed she was not listening and someone had to explain to her why Burger King was blowing up in the SUV afterward.
She was nodding vacantly throughout, but you could tell when she sensed that the mood in the room wasn’t quite right. She just didn’t understand why.
Yeah, she was also swaying around a lot which I thought was weird.
If someone said kate was medicated during that meeting I would not be shocked. She did not seem present for most of it.
Kate seemed so out of it, you could practically hear the Looney Tunes theme playing in her head.
After watching it many times (and laughing my ass off), I realized that the only thing she is thinking about is camera angles. She is not paying any attention to what is being said. She is only focused on how she will look in the photos.
The body language and every word of Prime Minister Holness projected so much calm, confidence, and authority. Now that is leadership!
As f*cking amazing as I think this is, I couldn’t watch even once lol the people pleaser in me is too strong to watch someone get so throughly owned.
But I have been so happy to read as many articles on it as I can find!
I know what you mean. I had to put it on pause several times to get through it. I was doing a Chrissy Teigen face throughout.
Usually things with Royals aren’t so direct. This was REALLY amazing in that it was so blunt and told straight to their faces. It wasn’t cluttered with flowery language. It wasn’t a break-up where they spent a lot of time flattering the person before letting them down easily. Love it!
Did they sit down at any time in the meeting? There was a presentation of a bottle of rum on video then they are filmed leaving.
When they arrived and were greeted by the PM there was a slight bow of the head from Mr Holness but nothing resembling a curtsey or bow from Mrs Holness.
William was representing the Queen so this was like keeping her standing and telling her she was no longer needed. It won’t have gone down well in the Palace.
This is in striking contrast with Harry’s visit 10 years. Harry was 27 and on his first solo foreign tour. Prime Minister Portia loved him! She hugged him, linked his arm, held his hand. The whole trip was a huge success.
Guilty of viewing it a couple of times. It was delightful seeing them get notice of the pink slip along with Will’s face going from pasty to violet.
Kate in her white McQueen suit… she can go be the McQueen of somewhere else because Jamaica doesn’t want her or William.
I guess the next time they want to visit Jamaica, they’ll have to pay for their own vacation.
She’s more Burger Queen than Alexander McQueen
Dairy Queen. As vanilla as you can get.
Ice Queen…
HaHaHaHaHaHaHaHa…. that’s all I’ve got. Couldn’t have happened to a more deserving couple.
I kept watching this video, Kate definitely thought they were going to sit down and have a nice pleasant meeting and then….he fired them LOL. She seemed so antsy during it, I was watching her and it just reinforced the notion that she is so out of her depth. She reminded me of when I have to stand during a long presentation or introduction or something and I start to zone out and get antsy. I don’t think she even understood what was happening.
The PM was so nice and polite about it but it was a very clear message. “don’t bother sitting down, I have something to say first, and this is my ‘house’ so you’ll sit when I sit.”
The PM’s eye contact. Looking them directly in the eye and not mixing his words. Spoke with such clarity as he basically told the children it was over. According to the British Press the Keens job was to save the Commonwealth, seriously the lost 2 countries. Who does that and still the British Media is trying to spin it all. The PM outsmarted the RR because they had their own media present. NO editing of the video please.
Lmaoooo did you see her continuously smiling meekly to the cameras. The Pm called out the photo ops loud and clear and she was still going for them
This is where them not having real life jobs or actual skill at diplomacy comes through. And Kate seemed to not be present for much of it. Her mind was focused on getting a photo op and that’s about it.
Love how he announced it, so diplomatic but also very matter of fact! And that he didn’t even let them sit down, amazing!
I wish Trudeau would take heed and do the same. He won’t, but I wish he would
It really was a thing of beauty.
It was!!! I think that CopyKeen wasn’t even in the room as she had no idea, not one iota, of what was actually happening!!
I am going to enjoy how the rest of their “charm” tour plays out as apparently they lack the charm and the diplomacy to engage with country officials! BB will be screaming with rage all the way home, and CopyKeen will be wondering why they aren’t stopping in Mystique as they had originally planned.
Could not have happened to a more deserving “man” of incompetence with NO clue, after having been born into this role, of how much he lacks the ability to rule. Then you add CopyKeen whose only interest is fashion, well bad fashion, staying married to BB for her FFQ and trying to conquer her SIL!
When the the rota rats write about this, I wonder how they will twist it to somehow be Harry and Meghan’s fault.
Oh they have already like clockwork. Deranged bootlicker Dan Wooten has already blamed H&M and their Oprah interview for the dragging the Dumbridges are copping over this tour. Smh
The power they give Meghan. Meghan is a bad bitch if she can tell a country to leave the Commonwealth! She’s a bad bitch if she can demand that a PM tell the FF King/Queen sorry but not sorry….she’s one bad bitch!
Yeah. But luckily, no one is falling for it. He is getting dragged HARD.
No, he actually blamed ALL of this fakata disaster solely on Meghan!! It was her fault as she was only interested in being rich and famous in CA!! But yes, he did allude that it was also Harry’s fault due to the Oprah interview!!! I was up reading Twitter all night about the disastrous speech given by BB!!
Many people were chiming in that Harry said it better!!
They already are! Some RR’s (I won’t even name them) have already blamed this entire tour’s failure on Meghan, implying that when she did the Oprah interview she basically poisoned the world’s view of the RF, which is why they’re being dumped.
They give Meghan so much power and yet they also claim she is irrelevant. Like, which is it? She can’t be both.
I wonder if Charles masterminded this trip to put Will and Kate in their place. Lol. If so, we’ll played, geezer. Well played.
Also ironic how Kate finally starts dressing beautifully and it all goes to shit diplomatically. No amount of styling and photoshop can fix a photo that screams “don’t touch me” like one that divides her from the people with a chain link fence. No Jenny Packham gown can pivot Jamaica from removing the crown as their head of state. M & H must be watching this all unfold with a giant tub of popcorn in hand.
This whole tour has been bad for the Cambridge image. It will be more difficult for them to leak stories against other family members so they can embiggen themselves.
I don’t think there is gloating in Montecito. Although we know these fools as racist clowns, Harry knows them as family, the bad and good. Even as he came to realize how they used him and hurt his wife, he has to feel some pain on some level watching his family self-destroy themselves in front of the world. I feel sorry for Harry and Meghan.
I don’t feel sorry for Harry and Meghan. I feel relieved for them.
Meghan threw W&K a bone by announcing her pod cast. Now, the headlines can be about how she’s tried to steal the spotlight from the FFK&Q, again. Meghan and her team are amazing. They know there won’t be good press across the pond, but really, any press is good press…unless you’re W&K!
M&H are feeling no pain. On the other hand, I don’t think they’re dancing a jig either. I think they’re both so far removed from that pit of toxic sludge that it’s not even pinging on their radar.
M&H are such amazing, empathetic types of people they probably feel quite embarrassed for William & Kate and pity how they are.
Bravo to the Jamaican PM and Mrs. Juliet Holness and fellow Jamaicans. No soft pedalling of Jamaica’s future intentions to the Dumbridges so it would suit their and BRF’s PR op and optics. Making the Dumbridges stand and squirm on the spot on was chef’s kiss. As an anti-monarchist Aussie, yeah I’m petty like that.
Yes, Jamaica delivered!
This was unbelievable to me. At first it looks like he is motioning them toward the seating so they can sit down. Then he continues to stand and drops this bomb! William wears an uber-constipated/shocked face, and Kate looks like she doesn’t get what’s happening. What a disaster! But couldn’t some of the disasters on this tour have been anticipated? Did “The Firm” really think that sending William and Kate on a “charm offensive – keen tour” would keep everyone firmly in The Commonwealth? What planet are they on? Oh yes, look at Kate’s clothes. Her hair is so sleek! What great tonsils she has when she smiles! And William looks so nice in his sloppy clothes! His bored face is great! So let’s stick with the Queen.
There have been so many moments on this tour that have been just disastrous. The tour is a combination of embarrasing moments and a travelogue of two rich idiots on holiday. (The holiday part is so inappropriate, considering what’s happening in the world right now.) I have to believe that a certain amount of effort went on to “insure” this tour was a success. But who put in the work… a bunch of preschoolers?
“what great tonsils she has when she smiles” Lol
Lol that made me giggle too
😂 🤣
This really exposed the Cambridges for being the lazy dolts they are. The UK media has covered for them from day one and their relative youth protected them for a long time. But this is adult time and no more games are going to be played in certain countries.
Knowing that Barbados recently leaving would be sparking conversations everywhere, if William had done any work he could have spoken with people from Jamaica and get a sense of what was going on there. But he did not and just assumed they would be greeted with deference and as their “ betters”. Clearly Holness didn’t just decide this in a whim. Discussions would have been going on for a while. William just didn’t care to do the work.
Yes. William has never learned to extend himself to others–he’s never learned to think of anyone but himself.
It was delicious. “You have the photo ops?” Because heaven knows that’s all this has been about for them.
You can see that split second immediately after photos that William clearly thinks they’re about to sit down and the PM keeps them standing. LOL
Kate having absolutely no clue what just happened during and after the speech. You know some aide had to break it down for her afterward.
*chef’s kids* 10/10. Would recommend!
Oh, I don’t know if she was TOTALLY clueless – I think the second nod/hair flick showed profound understanding and empathy. /eyeroll
No, she was clueless. She kept shaking her head in agreement without listening to a word he was saying. I agree with @ Neners that it had to be explained to CopyKeen. She had no idea what was happening in the room!!
So awkward! And also interesting that they separated W and K like that. It really did seem like they were naughty kids called to the principal’s office.
William’s reactions as the PM’s announcement went along were so telling … his facial expression started as bland and somewhat bored, and he, like Kate was nodding every time the PM looked at him. Then as it proceeded he went on to blinking and lip pursing, then doing it more intensely, gave the impression he was barely containing a reaction (like if he was in private he might have acted out)
Then when the PM said the word “independent” TOB’s eyes flew wide open and the blinking completely stopped, like “oh sh*t!” full deer in the headlights mode.
Oh, well Angry Bill, maybe you and your racist family, institution aren’t really the ginormous gift to the little people of the world you imagined. The only correct response at this point is to go home, rethink his position and attitudes and try to do better. But given his track record that’s never gonna happen. He’s going to retreat to his palaces and his rose garden and his bubble as his family’s monarchy crumbles around him.
@North I have been trying to find the language for what you described above. This, to me, is the absolutely best part of the whole interaction. For a man so prone to incandescence, so often displaying superiority, boredom and annoyance, the sight of him nodding and blinking like a schoolboy in the Principal’s office was absolutely priceless. Can’t ask for more.
Does anybody think the deadly duo commiserated with each other afterwards or did Basher do a full Tasmanian devil meltdown leaving FakeKate vaguely aware that something about those POC upset him again but I am flicking a,wiglet at anything spoiling my vacation!!
Oh boy. Just imagine the tantrum William must have thrown in the car ride back.
Kate went to visit the PM wearing the opposition’s colours: white and orange! So much for all of her ~diplomatic dressing~
Her Stan’s are under the Jamaican PM’s page trolling him and abusing Jamaicans, they’re also attacking Lisa Hanna
An honest question from a complete ignorant regarding the Jamaica’s politics: the opposition party is in favour of keeping the queen as head of their country or not? Maybe the colors chosen by Kate aren’t totally an innocent mistake..
It wouldn’t surprise me, coming from Literal Kate.
They are not. In fact, the opposition PNP was the party originally in favor of being a republic, and they still are.
I suspect this is just Kate acting like the complete nitwit that she is. She cosplays flag colours but I bet that neither she nor her thought beyond that.
@First Comment: The opposition party is firmly Republican and have been for years! As a matter of fact, there was a scathing open letter to Kate yesterday in the Daily Gleaner from the women of the opposition party. The Leader of the Opposition is firmly Republican as well, so the Lamebridges will not get any sympathies from the Opposition PNP.
They kept bobbing their heads up and down but I would LOVE to have had bubble thoughts above them so I could read their thoughts during all of this and then the conversation between Dim and Dimmer.
Well done Jamaica. Well done.
William: How dare he! Who does he think he is? Doesn’t he know he’s in the presence of his betters?! I am so incandescent right now!
Kate: Keep nodding and smiling. I hope we’ll be sitting down soon.
What William wanted to say was “you colored folks and your sense of humor. Well done, well done old chap, you had me going there until you said independence. Well played, well played. Now let’s sit down so the photographers can take more pictures.”
They’re gonna over compensate so hard in the Bahamas. I wonder why these countries let themselves be used like this especially since they don’t really get any tangible benefits from the commonwealth. If they’re so desperate to hold on to former colonies then former colonies especially in the Caribbean should demand free visa free travel to the UK and other special exemptions, it’s the least they can do
@em it’s colonialism in action that we are seeing. That’s why. It’s not so much that they ‘let themselves be used’ it’s that this is in fact what modern day colonialism and oppression looks like.
@EDI YES. This can’t be loud enough. Soapboxing for a second but…National anthems include the Queen/King. National and provincial flags, park signs have another country’s emblems on them. These are things you are expected to learn as a child. You see these symbols on your parents’ money before you’re taught history or how to engage with it.
Civic studies isn’t just a colonial thing, obviously, but it’s just an example of WHY the colonial mindset is so insidious: it is inextricable with forming self-identity—like all nationalism—but when that nation is based on very overt racist ideals (no matter how much it’s downplayed when the colonialists in power give speeches), well, you get internalised racism. And if you’re a POC, you’re primed towards internalised racism against your own race, your own self. Even where your race is the majority in or native to that country.
Not directing this at @em, just generally to thought: It’s not as easy as POC and colonial countries just not wanting the best for ourselves. The hard work is unlearning everything that was taught not just in school, or by parents and friends, but by all media and even that nice old lady across the ocean we’ve seen on plates before, saying that THIS IS what’s best. And “it’s not THAT bad is it?” “please do this dying woman a solid and let my son be on your money. We’ve ALWAYS done it like that.”
And when you’re bombarded everyday with everyday injustices, sometimes the useless monarchy we never hear from or engage with anyway wins out, and is left at the bottom of the priority list and their legacy lives on a day longer.
(I mean, the whole modern world working itself out from under the colonial mindset is a whole other topic.)
HMMMmm, KATE. This is your area of expertise, right? Early Childhood Education and its foundations in forming healthy, happy adults?
I’m almost wondering now if these countries went along with this tour just to shine a bigger spotlight on these issues. So far both Belize and Jamaica have had a LOT of headlines around their desire to break free from the Queen, and many who weren’t paying attention/aware have it on their radar now. In that regard, this tour is sparking a lot of conversation and debate — this might have been a well-played chess move.
I think that’s spot on @swirlmamad. Give ’em enough rope and they’ll hang themselves. Lure them in with the promise of a free Caribbean vacation and worshipful crowds then hit ’em with the big stick. Masterfully played by the PM!
I just read that Jamaicans need a visa to visit the UK. I was left dumbstruck. I would have waved the middle finger at Dim and Dimmer if I was in the crowd. Their arrogance is ASTOUNDING.
I would have assumed they didn’t because Canadians don’t. This is a pretty racist policy. I don’t see why a country that has the queen as head of state requires a visa just for a visit.
I don’t think US citizens need a visa to visit the UK…..but Jamaicans do? Yikes.
At the very LEAST, no commonwealth nation should need a visa to visit the UK. There is literally no benefit or perk to the commonwealth. Just gross.
@swirlmamad and they dare call Betty the Queen of Jamaica. Gross. It’s all so very very gross.
Why on earth are they visiting the Bahamas, the country seems to have closer ties with the US, it is just a 30 minute plane trip to Miami.
I love a little schadenfreude for breakfast! They for sure didn’t read their briefing papers before this trip, otherwise they would’ve known this was coming. Jamaica has not been quiet about its desire to be independent. The Prime Minister is a total G for this. Such a power move to make them stand.
It was the only thing Holness could have done.
YESSS! Go Jamaica! I wish Canada had the guts to do this
The monarchy is too tied to everything. Canadians aren’t interested, imo, based on the cost and time it would require. Probably just wait until the UK forces our hand, they have more reasons to abolish
How in the world did they not know this was going to happen? It’s not like Jamaica has been hiding its intentions – like “Oh, do please come, we love the monarchy. Ooops, Gotcha!”
PM Andrew Holness: Tell Lizzie, I want her to know it was me 🎤
cackling! Perfect comment
Ha ha ha ha, @Layla you are so wrong for this.
Excellent! I actually lol’d at your comment.
Lol perfect
OMG, YES!!!!!
Brava….the comment is perfection.
So funny. Awesome comment.
Best comment ever!!!
Ahhhh! Brilliant!
Dyin’. 🤣🤣🤣
The only thing that possibly could have improved yesterday is if we’d had a livestream of Charles and the Queen watching it as it went down. Otherwise, five stars.
Ok yes this was amazing and all but can I just stop and say- I love the PM and his wife holding hands!! They look so sweet, this body language is amazing- she obviously knew exactly what he was going to say and was behind him all the way.
I loved this! Will and Kate were the worst royals to send on this tour. William looks devastated and Kate looks….clueless as usual.
Definitely. Even Charles and Camilla would have been better. Kate was just in Jamaica for a fashion parade to keep the tabloid press and their magazines happy, neither of them did anything of substance.
Hahaha! Loving this tour so far. Can’t wait to see what will happen in Bahamas! I hope Kate continues dressing like she is in the American civil war and that Bill continues talking and giving nonsense and meaningless speeches 😂
Last night I was reflecting on the visit to Trenchtown, many friends of Jamaica heritage had so much to say- the fact that they flew in Raheem Sterling to attract a crowd, one of the richest and most high profile footballers in the UK who is Jamaican born and has a charity based in the area. He campaigns against guns and gang crime, as his own father was shot dead when he was aged 2. He’s been the victim of the most racist trolling and was even physically attacked outside a football stadium- all of which PW has never mentioned.Raheem was also awarded a MBE, so I guess he’s got to earn it. I also saw on Twitter shock and outrage from Rastafarian pastors that W&K were allowed to be part of a drumming and chanting ceremony sacred to them. A different Rastafarian community could be heard loudly drumming their protests outside the military compound they visited yesterday according to local news reports. Many people also noted that not 1 member of the Marley close or extended family was there to be photographed with them so they had to make do with grimacing next to a statue.
The whole tour has been so badly managed, tone deaf and quite frankly an insult to Caribbean people – kudos to the Jamaican PM for putting them in their place.
@Roseberry thank you for continuing to share your insights here. I think I did see on Twitter an interview with one of the Rastafarian pastors talking about “sell-outs” but did not understand the context, so your post adds some much needed background.
I’ve really appreciated your comments @Roseberry.
Your comments are so enlightening Roseberry, thanks for posting!
My eyes aren’t the best so my brain keeps seeing “Holiness” for their names and honestly, I’m fine with that – they earned it and then some. I’d kiss that ring.
Will and Kate: we’re going on a charm offensive tour of Jamaica to save the Commonwealth
Jamaica: we don’t want you.
W&K: we’re coming anyway and you’re paying for us.
Jamaica: we don’t want you.
W&K: we’re here, let’s take some photos.
Jamaica: alright, we’ll take photos since you’re here at our expense. But this is the last time, because we’re getting rid of TQ. We told you we don’t want you.
W&K: What!!?? How is this happening!!??
And they still have The Bahamas to go. Soooooo…..no photo op of them leaving Jamaica?🤣🤣🤣🤣
Apparently protests are planned there too.
Good.
They did a photo-op leaving where they really buckled down on the colonialist imagery, trying to recreate an image of the Queen and Philips standing in an open jeep, wearing white. That was clearly planned but that plan really should have been ditched but they seem unable to improvise.
That was a pretty repulsive image, also Kate was cosplaying the Queen by wearing a similar lace dress that HM wore on a past visit to Australia. And that was the exact vehicle the Queen and Philip used on their visit to Jamaica in 1962.
It was really awful. As though the were trying to turn back the clock, whose idea was that? It is so selfish just putting together things that British people want to see, instead of concentrating on what Jamaica needs. Can you imagine what Meghan would have done in Jamaica, she would have had some good discussions with women and girls and given them some good points to take away and act on.
I loved the way the PM’s wife did not take her eyes off Kate the entire time her hubby was talking.
I would loved to have been a fly on the wall after Willnot and Cannot left. I bet they had a great giggle.
Oh, to have been a fly on the wall among the Cambridges and their team after this as well. William must have been absolutely incandescent and his staff was probably panicking big time.
Kate would have needed someone with jazz hands to explain it to her.
The pm wife is like, please I could take this bony B, I have eaten ground provision bigger than her for lunch. Coming in here with her white pants suit acting like she still owns the plantation and we are her servants. Don’t make me drag your ass out into the yard and get my pea tree stick
He told them what time it was immediately, I was honestly embarrassed for them.
please please please KP set the date for the US tour. I literally can’t wait for it.
Anju made the Diaspora proud yesterday!
He asked about their photo ops, didn’t offer refreshments or seats and told them to keep it moving!!!
Couldn’t happen to a more deserving set of people!
I was giddy! My mom found it hilarious.
It was just SO REFRESHING to see someone finally treat these two the exact way they deserved to be treated.
They’re so cosseted, kept away from protesters or reporters with questions; even other world leaders who we KNOW think they’re a joke always show deference to them because of their position. You could tell that Princess Mary wanted to laugh out loud at Kate when she was in Denmark, but she couldn’t— and I love that the Jamaicans just didn’t care about all of the reasons that others keep silent. They were out of fcks and weren’t afraid to show the world!
Cosseted is a great way to describe it and I cosign that it is refreshing after all the embigenning and alternate realities that have been going on.
It was the photo opp comment for me and then when kate tried to sit and he was like not yes missy. Lolol.
And yes to the PM wife face . I want her to be my best friend.
+1 — so amazing, and so happy we get to see it.
Their lack of preparation and lack of a canned response is a diplomatic embarrassment for Great Britain.
Both Charles and Harry would have been prepared for the possibility of this speech by the Prime Minister and had a canned response at the ready. William’s lack of response and “Catherine’s” failure to comprehend what was going on is solely due to their refusal to prepare and their reliance on the absolute hacks in the current Tory government. Any former Jamaican ambassador or diplomatic attaché (they aren’t called ambassadors in commonwealth countries but I forget what they are called) could have and would have prepared them for this. But the likes of Ben Goldsmith probably would not have been capable of it.
That photo op comment was perfection. You can tell that was the only burn that Keen’s two itty bitty, taxed, brain cells could compute. The rest went right over her head while Baldy looked like a deer in headlights. What a glorious feast of schadenfraude this week has been. Next stop, the Bahamas. Can’t wait!
I like to think Harry texted Will after in a delightfully petty move. He and Meghan should vacation in Jamaica soon
Absolutely!
Holy cow. That was excruciating to watch. Good for Jamaica.
Kate was so focused on the cameras and how she looked she wasn’t even listening to anything the PM said! Bahahaha!! This tour can now be found in the dictionary under the definition of utter sh*t show. As @originalkeri said above “what a glorious feast of schadenfreude this week has been.”
💯 utter $hit show is the best definition of this entire tour. The clothes, the laziness, the fire from local leaders. Love it
Death by a thousand cuts! The PM definitely told them to take a long walk over a short pier. What a reality check for these creampuffs and l am fully riveted by this Final Destination tour.
They didn’t see it coming and you can tell from their faces they were initially wondering where this speech was going, even nodding along at first. William should have been prepared for this. The policy person, the communication person traveling with them should have a response prepared just in case. Sort of like the presidential debates where the candidates prepare responses based on various scenarios, but I guess that would have been too much for Will and Kate to handle.
Those two have no depth, no substance, and this was a moment which required both so they failed miserably. I wonder if after this they will both realize that they are not as prepared to be king and queen as they thought and will now do the work to prepare themselves.
Is the opposition party in favor of keeping the monarch as head of state? Could that be why she wore those colors. I’m giving Kate too much credit.
@Athena, the key word is “prepare.” Political candidates spend hours and hours doing run-throughs and practicing answering any possible question that could be thrown at them. W&K do not prepare for anything, ever, and this is the result.
This week was better than Christmas. It was even better than when T*ump was diagnosed with Covid. It was the best day in so, so long, and we desperately needed it right now.
Vanity is the constant enemy of dignity.
I knew it was gonna be good when I saw Will do a double take at the absence of the British flag. He looked pretty annoyed too, lol. He probably was thinking that he was going to have his people give a good talking to the black prime minister, having no idea that the black prime minister was about to fire him and his wife on live television. LOL, lovely.
This is the best royal tour ever!! I am loving the karma so much!!
Not gonna lie… this has been my lunchtime tea! I’ve been enjoying sitting down during my breaks this week to watch this show.
So smart to do the firing on camera. He left no room for spinning by BRF or UK press.
It’s a good thing they limited W&K’s tour to three countries. At this point they should cancel Edward’s and Sofie’s upcoming tour.
Exactly. How much is all this costing?
It was a farewell tour then. Will’s and Kate’s jobs get more and more insignificant and obsolete.
They should never be allowed to do this kind of mindless, useless stuff again. They fail at the art of soft diplomacy every goddam time.
There is probably lamenting among the leaders in Belize that they missed the perfect opportunity that Jamaica grasped. Maybe some inspiration for the Bahamas? And possibly for Ed and Sophie’s tour spots?
This was so good I need a smoke and a glass of wine
Dyin’. 🤣🤣🤣
😂 😂
Karma is something. Keen Kate needed a mask around the folks of color, even though she has not been wearing it anywhere else.
I just found out that the moving on comment made by Holness is an echo of when David Cameron dismissed the request for reparations by telling Jamaicans to move on.
Masterful!
This tour is making all my dreams come true!! The host countries, especially Jamaica, have really delivered. I hope it keeps going til the bitter end of this wretched tour!! W&K just have it eat it over and over again. Let the pile on continue!!
Ps: Did Wills bring only ONE pair of shoes on this trip??
So, by my count, Philip’s memorial event is not until next week, right? Do you think they can add on a few days in Mustique before they have to go home and report back on their disastrous charm offensive? The jet’s just sitting there, after all!
How many days on the beach does it take to wash away the stench of failure?
I wouldn’t be surprised to see some heads roll back at the Palace after this disastrous and wasteful trip.