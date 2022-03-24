The Cambridges got fired live on camera by Jamaica’s prime minister

The first item of business for Day 5 of the Keen Colonialist Caribbean Tour was a trip to see Jamaica’s prime minister. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge started their day in one of Prime Minister Andrew Holness’s offices, with a full spray of journalists, photographers and videographers documenting what was originally supposed to be a simple-yet-formal meeting between a Commonwealth country’s elected leader and the future hereditary head of state. PM Holness didn’t even let William and Kate sit down before he told them off!! He announced to William and Kate – and the cameras – that Jamaica will absolutely be rejecting the Queen as head of state:

Prime Minister Holness told the Cambridges:

“We’re very, very happy to have you and we hope you’ve received a warm welcome of the people. Jamaica is a very free and liberal country and the people are very expressive —and I’m certain that you would have seen the spectrum of expressions yesterday… There are issues here, which as you know, are unresolved, but your presence gives us an opportunity for those issues to be placed in context, to be out front and center and to be addressed as best we can. But Jamaica is, as you would see, is a country that is proud of its history and very proud of what we have achieved. And we’re moving on and we intend to… fulfill our true ambitions and destiny to become an independent, developed and prosperous country.”

That was honestly a very diplomatic firing. But it was still a firing. William and Kate went in to see the principal, thinking that they were about to get a gold star for keenness, but the principal told them they were being permanently suspended from the school and good riddance to them. This is absolutely the first time William and Kate have been fired, and the fact that there were cameras around… well, it was perfect.

Mrs. Juliet Holness’s face was giving IDGAF-about-royals vibes in every photo too. Love her. In this angle of the same event, you can really see Kate’s bobblehead energy. She doesn’t seem to understand what’s happening, so she just nods whenever the prime minister looks at her.

