Wootton: The Cambridges’ disastrous colonialist tour is all Duchess Meghan’s fault

It was the most predictable thing ever, and every single one of us knew that it would happen as soon as the Keen Caribbean Tour morphed into the Racist Colonizer Caribbean Tour. As soon as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s tone-deaf words and imagery from their colonialist holiday were exposed, of course someone was going to blame Meghan. Of course this would all be Meghan’s fault, somehow. Meghan is minding her business and raising her children in Montecito, but Dan Wootton is still trying to drag her into Buttons & Incandescent’s gigantic mess. Wootton even begins his column with “Imagine Prince William’s fury.” Yeah, we get it, Dan. That dude is always full of fury. Do y’all think that’s why Jamaica is like “we don’t want to still be around when that guy is king”? Some lowlights from Wootton’s unhinged Daily Mail column, “Shame on Meghan Markle as her propagandists use the fantasy that the Royal Family is racist to derail Wills and Kate’s Jamaican tour and destroy the Commonwealth.”
Wootton actually typed out “yawn” here: “As his royal tour to Jamaica with Kate is increasingly overshadowed by a toxic row over local calls for reparations to compensate for British colonialism (yawn), it’s the words of his own sister-in-law being weaponised against the Royal Family. In fact, Meghan Markle’s pack of lies to her nodding BFF Oprah Winfrey suggesting the monarchy is a racist institution and casting doubt on its senior members is now providing a significant boost to the fast-moving republican cause in Jamaica at the worst possible moment.
This brings up the question about why the royals didn’t firmly deny it: “This was always the concern of senior courtiers when Meghan’s claim to Oprah about a so-called unnamed ‘royal racist’ who asked about her unborn baby’s skin colour went unchallenged: Republicans across the Commonwealth would try to use the claims to bring the Queen’s reign to an end in the monarch’s twilight years. That’s exactly what’s happening – and campaigners are using the media attention around William and Kate’s trip to inflict maximum damage.
A nightmare scenario: ‘This was the nightmare scenario after Meghan’s Oprah lies – now it’s coming true,’ says a concerned royal insider.
Wootton attacks Reparations advocate Bert Samuels: Samuels told Newsweek: ‘Jamaicans were very torn up to hear about Harry and Meghan’s issue, and Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, and that has torn us. That’s William’s brother, that’s his nephew, and for Harry to have been treated the way he was, and worse yet Meghan.The Jamaicans are very hurt by the treatment of an African American woman in that family. William needs to speak to that when he comes and as it were, he should come here with an apology, not only for slavery but for the treatment of a black woman who had to run out of the palace with her husband. That’s a strong issue and that’s a fresh wound.’
Wootton corrects the ‘record’ about why the Sussexit happened: As the journalist who broke the most stories about former Suits star Meghan’s tumultuous time in the Royal Family, including the Sussexes decision to Megxit, it’s utter hogwash to suggest her race played any role in the ensuing rows. Meghan wasn’t pushed out of the Royal Family because of ethnicity and to even countenance such a fantasy is irresponsible. In fact, she was given a huge amount of support from the Queen down but scarpered because, as a pampered actress used to assistants giving into her every whim, she wanted to return to the comfort of Hollywood and make the serious big bucks she thought she deserved. Meghan soon realised a life of service wasn’t for her. She had zero interest in supporting the Royal Family and zero interest in the Commonwealth, but cared a whole lot about her bank balance and celebrity status.
Kate was “rudely snubbed”: That came hot on the heels of Lisa Hanna, a former Miss World turned politician with the People’s National Party, a republican who has campaigned for reparations, rudely snubbing Kate during yesterday’s ceremonial arrival.
The “question of reparations”: I think there’s zero chance of that happening, which is why it’s unconscionable for public sentiment to be whipped up using total falsehoods propagated by Meghan to Oprah. After all, in the year since the CBS interview, claim after claim has been resolutely debunked, resulting in the Queen’s extraordinary statement that ‘recollections may vary’ and William publicly stating furiously that ‘we are very much not a racist family’. That said, the Duke of Cambridge is a modern man acutely aware of Britain’s history and he will do his best to show Jamaicans he has listened to their concerns.
[From The Daily Mail]
There are a million things to discuss, but I’m really struck by “This was always the concern of senior courtiers when Meghan’s claim to Oprah about a so-called unnamed ‘royal racist’ who asked about her unborn baby’s skin colour went unchallenged…” So… why didn’t they challenge it? They launched a full-scale smear campaign against Meghan before the Oprah interview even happened, they were all perfectly capable of coming up with a reasonable explanation for why and how Meghan “lied.” All we’ve gotten in the past year is vague theories about who did and did not say it and why, if someone did say it, they didn’t mean it in a racist way, it was just an innocent question!
It’s also notable to me that Wootton feels like the inflection point was Meghan *reacting* to the racism she experienced, not the racism itself. It’s not the fact that numerous senior royals have long histories of racist words and behavior, it’s that Meghan left and then spoke about racism. Throughout Meghan’s time on Salt Island, there were those of us taking the wider view and saying “the world is watching how salty racist British people treat Meghan” but they wouldn’t listen, and what’s happening on the Cambridges’ disastrous tour is evidence that Meghan’s treatment was not forgotten. The royals and the royal machine thought they could control the narrative the entire way and merely smear and discredit Meghan to the point where no one would believe what she said. But in the act of smearing and discrediting her, people like Wootton proved Meghan’s claims.
Photos courtesy of Instar, Backgrid.
-
-
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220322-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge meet locals during a visit Trench Town, the birthplace of reggae in Kingston, Jamaica, on day four of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220322-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge meet locals during a visit Trench Town, the birthplace of reggae in Kingston, Jamaica, on day four of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220322-
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge meet locals during a visit Trench Town, the birthplace of reggae in Kingston, Jamaica, on day four of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince William attend Anzac Day Memorial Service, at Westminster Abbey, London, UK
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 25 APRIL 2018
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend an Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey.
Pictured: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 25 APRIL 2018
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend an Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 25 APRIL 2018
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, CANADA ** Sydney, AUSTRALIA – The Duke of Sussex and Duchess of Sussex watch the wheelchair basketball final, the last event at the Invictus Games 2018 in Sydney.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 26 OCTOBER 2018
BYLINE MUST READ: Vantagenews / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Kingston, JAMAICA – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Catherine are pictured while arriving in Jamaica.
Pictured: Kate Middleton
BACKGRID USA 22 MARCH 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
North America Rights Only – Kingston, Jamaica -20220322-Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica, on day four of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: Jane Barlow/PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
Alphabetti Spaghetti is the person you would want to slap so hard but shouldn’t because sh*t splatters and you don’t want to get your hands dirty
This clown (which tbh calling him that is an insult to clowns) works on the sh*truest news channel and the sh*ttiest tabloid on the sh*ttiest place on earth. B*tch, shut your mouth and get a life.
Also, boohoo for the delicate little rose petal to whom the badass black woman (whose shoes Keeny couldn’t even shine btw) was so mean
He’s getting the engagement he wants now. With him, there’s a deep-seated hatred of successful black women made worse by the fact that the Aryan Barbie he backed to the hilt is severely lacking.
Aryan Barbie? Jesus.
I’m sorry but anyone (especially a white, male British guy) who is BORED with colonialism can go stuff it – absolutely disgusting. Also totally emblematic of what Baldingham and the BRF think of their (and their ancestors) destructive and abhorrent actions.
This. I am absolutely gobsmacked by the “yawn” comment. Stunned.
I mean, 1. How f*cking dare you yawn at hundreds of years of abuse and exploitation 2. On a more surface level, how did this get by an editor?!?
@colby same. I gasped aloud, reread it to make sure I wasn’t misunderstanding, and then gasped aloud again. So profoundly offensive.
The editor has to be just as racist and tone deaf. Also calling the calls for reparation toxic. WTF! No wonder the Caribian islands can’t get rid of the queen fast enough.
We all waited for them to blame Meghan for this, so no surprise there, but this is another level of unhinged. How can any reader with any common sense NOT react to this sh!t? He’s telling on himself and the RF bigtime!
I gasped out loud as well. I’m shocked. I can’t believe no one stopped this.
I’m stunned too. Even for the daily mail that’s shocking.
Sadly his attitude isn’t uncommon. Living in the south, there are many many people who take the position “slavery is over, so your ancestors got freed, what more could you want, anything else is just a money grab.” This is why honest, earnest anti-racist education is so necessary.
The “yawn” is exactly why Jamaica is leaving the commonwealth.
I was thinking just that. The UK media has no idea how much they have contributed individually and collectively to the damaged reputation of the UK. He should look in the mirror if he wants to point fingers at someone.
Let them keep digging that grave. My only wish is that these countries W & K are “gracing” with their presence all remove the queen as their head of state. Alright, I lied, I have another fervent wish: That they do it WHILE she’s living, not wait until her death, because I want her to know about it too.
They’re not leaving the commonwealth, yet. They’re removing the Queen as head of state. That’s 2 separate things. But I totally get what you’re saying.
@Debbie, ITA, let them keep digging. All this article will serve to do is further anger and antagonize the people who are already anti-monarchy. It’s beyond patronizing and condescending, disregarding agency and autonomy of the Jamaican people, to make it all about Meghan. That is so insulting I can’t even.
Maybe it will embolden some politicians— who will, in the future, be put in the same position that Jamaica was this week— to be just as savage in their treatment of the BRF when they read that *this* is the response from a “prominent” (🙄) British publication.
Yet there are people still alive in the U.S. who can remember segregated schools. That came out in yesterday’s Supreme Court hearing of Judge Ketanji Brown jackson. She shared her parent’s terrible memories.
What’s worse is that he’s not British and is in fact a New Zealander who knows or should know the history and cost of colonialism on his homeland’s indigenous population. That’s what pisses me off about this prick even more.
it’s not the colonialism he’s bored with – he’s perfectly fine with all of that. it’s people objecting to it that he’s over. well, too bad dude. the British empire is all but done and dusted.
I’m just surprised it took so long for the Meghan blaming to start. I suppose that’s because they first had to admit that the tour was a dismal failure.
it’s also interesting that he says that the Sussex squad is having an actual effect! good job, squaddies!
which palace does he work for again?
There is a pic out there showing him attend an event with James Middleton. It may not be a palace directing this but Buckleberry manor.
Disgusting. They ought to sue Wooten for slander and endangerment. This is not only lies but puts Meghan at risk. Some wacko might agree with Wooten, and hurt Meghan in retaliation.
They really won’t be happy till they get her killed.
Wooten is beyond dreadful he cannot leave her alone, and desperately needs to keep writing about her for clickbait.
This tour has proved to be an unmitigated disaster and total waste of time and money on both sides. Mission Not Accomplished! I knew it would not be a good tour but I never imagined that it would be such a complete calamity.
The Jamaican PMs announcement in front of the Cambridge’s and the cameras that the country would be removing the Queen as Head of State while the tour was ongoing was a total embarrassment. Someone likened it to being fired on the job, which was supposed to be a tour to shore up the Queen’s role as Head of State.
The same dimwits who created the mess that pushed the Sussexes out of the RF must have overseen this fiasco. These overseas tours have little benefit to the hosts it is all about trying to make Britain look good on a world stage. In this case it has resulted in nothing more than a glossy representation via Kate’s wardrobe to feed the British tabloids and magazines in their stables.
Well done Jamaicans for standing on principles….on to the Bahamas….
He has an absolutely unhinged obsession with her. He’s like those people who are, it’s 2022 and they are still screaming to lock up Hillary Clinton.
I started reading his article early this morning, Sydney time. My first thought was that they should sue him and the filthy rag that employs him. I don’t know how he can get away with not only saying those things, but having them published. I could not finish the article. It was sickening. What a despicable excuse for a human is Wooton. He’s a maggot.
of course it has nothing to do with the UK deporting the Windrush generation, or rude/dismissive comments in 2015 from the PM, or centuries of discrimination. Just meghan.
Lol @anna don’t you know, Meghan time traveled and forced it all to happen. She started coronavirus aswell don’t you know
I’m certain they believe people would have forgotten about it and moved on if Meghan didn’t remind the world just how racist they are. In reality, it was the last straw.
That’s EXACTLY what I was thinking!! I’m like “wasn’t I just reading about the Home Office deporting a generation of Jamaicans a couple years ago?” So needlessly cruel. Pulling an American-style detention and deportation policy…and then they thought they’d be welcomed in Jamaica??
It is also the context of the deportations- the British government welcomed and invited its citizens from colonies into Britain after the end of the Second World war to rebuild its economy. The positioned it as a joyful thing and and made a huge fuss about it. And to screw those people 2 generations later after they built their entire adult lives in Britain(after arriving at the Crown’s request). Just ugh!
they are still deporting people. the deportations were “paused” during the tour. apparently there actually is some concept of optics among those fools.
Yeah, it is so absurd. Like Meghan, across the sea and across another continent, is the problem and not the Tories who are actually in control of the government or the Queen who has actually been ruling for 70 years.
What appalls the most is that the papers are calling the Windrush deportations the ‘removal of criminals’.
This misrepresentation is infuriating to one who knows the history. Britain ASKED people from the Commonwealth to move there to rebuild the economy after WWII. Folks did…and now, 2 generations later, the press are calling these people CRIMINALS.
It hasn’t received a lot of coverage, but the misrepresentation in the papers adds insult to injury. I’m incensed. Incandescent, in fact.
Meghan obviously has nothing to do with William and Kate’s utter failure at diplomacy. But whoever is at fault (William? Charles for raising him like this?) maybe should get CREDIT, not blame, because monarchies shouldn’t exist in the 21st century. If William and Kate contribute to its downfall, that is a GOOD thing.
Maybe I remember wrong, but wasn’t there a rapport a while back which concluded that there wasn’t any institutionalised/unbiased racism in the UK? Everyone knows it’s BS, but the tories and the RF have swept any uncomfortable topics under the carpet for centuries. They’re still living in their own blenda white bubble. So many other countries have addressed wrong doings in the past, and are trying to repair damage, but these bunch are still living in the Victorian era. The Firm and the tories think they can keep ignoring the issues because the toxic press agrees with them. Adding Brexit and them cosying up to saudi royals and russian oligarchs they’ve forgotten most of the world have evolved and find their behaviour disgusting.
@couchpotato Yes, there was. My grandfather on my dad’s side came to Britain as part of the Windrush generation and stayed so most of my family on that side is British. Let me tell you how the family Whatsapp group was poppin after that report was released. The main reaction being laughter and ‘da fuq’
Just no awareness at all.
Wooton’s headline and articles do the RF no favors.
This. The more they make these farcical claims blaming Meghan for everything, the more people with an ounce of sense balk.
I’ve seen a lot of random people who don’t care about royalty ridicule articles like this. The tabloids have managed to turn blaming Meghan into such a laughable, well-understood cliche and the Palaces seem so complicit.
In America, we’d say, “Thanks, Obama!” when the Republicans blamed him for everything, including events that occurred before he was born, or actions taken by prior (Republican) presidents.
Agreed. The British royal family has no credibility in today’s world, no respect, and no impact.
@Debbie, idk know how this never occurred to me but you are exactly right— this is 100% their, “Thanks, Obama.” These articles serve the same purpose as a “thanks, Obama” accompanied by an eyeroll. Except in the US, we’re all in on the joke.
There is no professional in that so called firm that seriously considers the optics of having tabloid writers on their side. The firm is a sham with no credibility, no professionalism, no accountability and no transparency. It’s really a scam but hey some are contented to pay to be scammed.
I know that Meghan is a far better person than I am, but for sure – if someone put in print that I’d told “a pack of lies” I’d be getting MY lawyers involved. And gleefully dropping receipts.
I would too, at this point. This is beyond the pale, it’s just too much.
That’s what they want. Meghan is doing the right thing ignore them because they are not worthy of a response.. Let them wallow and drown in their own filth. If she responds it lifts their profile. Right now they are tabloid writers on a tiny island and becoming more irrelevant by the day.
Absolutely! That’s why it is a very good thing I am not Meghan. I would be scorching the earth, at this point.
You know the tour is going bad when someone from the rat rota admits it’s going bad. Blaming it on Meghan is typical and a ridiculous reach. He was rightfully dragged on twitter for this.
Lol good point. If they had any pretext for claiming the tour was a success, they would try.
Funny how the only people bored by racism are the ones who perpetuate it. Very curious. This dude is too busy huffing the Queen’s farts to say anything truthful.
yupppp!
Very much said with the same hair flip as Kate “choosing to focus on her big girl work” when her flowergirl lies came out.
They’re going to need a lot of royal cloak to hide him under that wheelchair.
Thank you, M, I needed that laugh!
I wouldn’t be surprised if William called Dan himself and dictated the “article”.
Yep! There are a whole lot of thoughts from palace insiders in this one. Someone is airing their grievances here.
It was the *yawn* that sealed it for me. I can’t believe he actually had the gall to write something like that, and if anything has been the main idea for K&W’s reaction to the changing world of “wokeness,” it’s definitely *yawn*. I can’t believe KP is doubling down on racism in 2022. It boggles the mind. I’ve never seen anything so tone deaf and short-sighted. I realize that perhaps the writing is on the wall for the end of the Commonwealth and all of that, but they could be more gracious about the changing times. They’re out of touch snobs who never bothered to learn anything about the world, and they have the nerve to blame M for their reception in Jamaica? That’s incredible to me. Just astonishing. Nothing is ever William’s fault. There’s never anything W&K could do better or differently. No matter what happens and no matter how it all goes wrong, they link it back to MM. Just breathtaking. The RR and RF are in shambles, and the wheels were in motion long before 2018. I’m enjoying the fallout, but I still can’t believe I’m watching all of this collapse in real time.
Burn, baby, burn!
(I couldn’t resist.)
Well said, SueBarbri!
Well, thanks Dan, I guess, for being so openly vile about the entire issue of colonialism and slavery that you make it even easier (not that they needed more reasons) for Commonwealth nations to justify giving the RF the heave-ho.
I love how he’s trying to mask for the royals’ racism with racism, the blindness is staggering.
If your reply to the legitimate grievances of descendants of slaves is “yawn”, you need to take all the seats, outside in the rain, and think about which of your sh*tty life choices led you to this place.
I’m baffled, how do they not realize how bad this looks for them? That if they keep making morons like Wootton talk, they’re just digging their graves?
They keep making themselves look angry incompetent racists, and each time someone of that circus keeps digging so low I’m afraid there’s only hell left there.
The one thing Dan is good at is writing articles that convey the exact opposite of whatever message he is trying to get across.
I recall someone saying the same thing about Samantha Grant’s book when she was writing about Meghan. Isn’t it interesting how some people become so obsessed that they become twisted and that becomes reflected in their writing?
Oh…my…god.
“The “question of reparations”: I think there’s zero chance of that happening, which is why it’s unconscionable for public sentiment to be whipped up using total falsehoods propagated by Meghan to Oprah.”
Sure it’s Meghan, not history.
This stuck out to me too – the way he conflates reparations and the Oprah interview. It makes no sense at all, but sadly there are some people who will believe it and repeat it as truth.
Wooten is a sick and dangerous dude.
Sadly this is the attitude of much of the British establishment to questions around colonialism. They just want it forgotten, now please.
Like when the PM said about the Kohinoor diamond “yeah they are not getting that back”. It’s just casual dismissal of centuries of oppression because it was “long ago” and everyone needs to “let it go” . So this is not surprising in the least, and he believes it too!
Meghan is not even the most recent reason to be done with the UK’s racism. Windrush anyone? He is a clown.
It was only a matter of time before they did this. Derangers are saying she paid off the protestors…and politicians…and journalists reporting it, too.
People keep saying Harry would have been better for this and I agree, because Harry and Meghan are not stupid and they would have pushed back on the idea of at 1950’s “royal tour” had it been dictated to him. William and Kate are racist and all for it, but Harry and Meghan know it is 2022 and would have turned it into a diplomatic mission finding out about work being done on the ground for various initiatives, not scuba diving and standing awkwardly next to Bob Marley’s statue and doing caged-children photo ops.
Do the derangers not remember that Meghan and Harry have a mortgage to pay, employees to pay and a company to run? They don’t have the taxpayers purse to dip into to drop money all over the Caribbean. And the Unpleasants don’t need any assistance from Meghan to make them look like racist fools, they have that act down pat.
It’s all “Sunshine Sachs!! RRRAAAAA” nonsense.
Well, then – in a way Wootton is right. Not about Meghan lying or that it’s her fault, but that the treatment of Meghan resonated much more than the RF thought it would.
It’s pathetic that Wootton thinks William will listen to Jamaica’s concerns. The only thing he has to listen to is their decision – they don’t want any part of him. He couldn’t even listen to his own SIL’s concerns.
It’s getting tedious blaming Duchess Meghan for all of the Cretinous Cambridges shortcomings. Waity and Baldy are the antithesis of decent ambassadors of the UK, not Meghan’s fault. Perhaps making a very dignified, heartfelt apology for the travesties the Empire has subjected many Carribean countries to in person might help elevate the dynamic duo but quite frankly, I’d want Liz or Chuck to be apologizing both in public on camera and in writing, for a start. Any other terms of the apology can be negiotiated by legal counsel.
50 years from now, whatever
50 years from now, whatever is left of the royal family will still be bitching about Meghan. Old William will be sitting in whatever broke down leaky roofed palace he has left, angrily gumming a stale biscuit, muttering about republics and shouting “It’s Meghan’s fault” as Old Kate vacantly twirls a lock of wiglet around her fingers, still claiming “Meghan made ME cry. ME!”
I think, for them it’s better to blame Meghan for everything than admit their mistakes. For Christ’s sakes, William couldn’t even say sorry for the role the royal family played in the slave trade. Instead said that slavery shouldn’t have happened.
It went unchallenged because it can be proven it was said and then all kind of skeletons will come out with the truth.
It’s 2022 for the love of God and time for the monarchy to end, along with their ties to countries half way around the globe. Hell, if Ireland and Scotland want to separate from England, imagine how the people in Jamaica feel like.
As far as the comments on Oprah, we have said it again and again – had the saltines treated them with love and compassion that could have been avoided. I would say they should attend church with Liz a bot more bit as the saying goes: You can lead a donkey to water but you can’t make it drink.
Forget love and compassion. Even a modicum of common sense on behalf of the Cambridges would have prevented all this. For people bred to be figureheads, they’re shockingly bad at knowing when to shut up and smile.
I read an article by a Black British journalist who said she totally understood why Meghan was leaving the UK, and that was before the Oprah interview. I don’t think Black folks needed to hear the interview to know that some racist sh** went down.
The world laughs AT the British Reporters and AT the Royal Family. On another note: Kate playing the drums pre-PM meeting vs Kate post PM meeting (LMAO)….what happened to the inappropriate open mouth ridiculous laugh? The PM literally wiped that fake laugh off her face!
Honestly I think some of the RR are also mortified on this trip because yes the world is laughing at them. It’s so v clear now how fake and sycophantic and hagiographic their coverage truly is. They are in their feelings right now.
Did William tell him to write that or James Middleton, who he seems so friendly with? Got to blame Meghan for the Jamaicans wanting a republic. 🙄 Can’t stand that little rat.
He is all in his feelings because Unable was publicly snubbed, where was his outrage when she did it to Meghan in church no less.
Harry told Meghan about his family members worried about the color of the baby skin. What were they going to challenge?
They can’t help blaming Meghan because she was not going to cave in and deal with pirates with a press pass.
Unable is really a blank canvas.
If Wooten sounds this incandescent that the Meghan smears failed worldwide, one can just imagine how the Men In Grey feel. All that hard work for nuthin. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Yes, and all the work to remove the Sussexes so that the Cambridges could shine alone, and look how they have failed during this disastrous tour and made themselves look like complete fools. Even Charles and Camilla managed to go to Cuba relatively successfully. The last major royal tour will go down in history as the Oceania tour.
The dirt under my shoes shines more than them, honestly. Who thought it was a good idea to begin with? lol
Will & Kate even make Sofie seem safe and sound, if anyone could remember who she was…
As many CB commentators have said before, hit dogs holler and all the criticism that the Dumbridges copped so far have hit some nerves . Dan Wooten is a BRF backed nut job. Glad to know he’s getting mightily dragged on SM.
I think his article is backfiring….
I mostly use Twitter for UK news and politics – royals rarely mentioned – but this tour has cut through and the comments are priceless.
This article just reminds everyone how bad and ridiculous the coverage of Meghan is. Outside of the royalist bubble people are not buying the RRs propaganda.
Someone called him ‘Ku Klux Dan’ lol
That’s a well deserved name!
“As his royal tour to Jamaica with Kate is increasingly overshadowed by a toxic row over local calls for reparations to compensate for British colonialism (yawn)”
On the one hand, I believe Wootton is being offensive and using Meghan to get engagement from both her haters and the Squad (the Fail’s sales of paper copies is at an all-time low). But, that statement with the 🥱 is horrific. He’s trivializing centuries of subjugation of indigenous and enslaved people and cultures! The fact that Jamaicans (and other Caribbean Commonwealth countries) feel recent history, such as the Windrush generational abuses and the overt and covert racism Meghan endured, as fresh pain just exacerbates the deplorable legacy of colonialism.
I recently read a dissertation on cultural causes for violence in the Caribbean that quoted from the journal of some slave owner casually talking about his day. I don’t think what he wrote is fit to repeat here…it was shocking – the total brutality and dehumanization of slavery. THAT history is what the Carribbean is determined to overcome, not a remark by Meghan.
I just read Ashley’s Sack by Tiya Miles, and while she doesn’t share the most horrific events enslaved people suffered, what she does share is just unbelievably inhumane and traumatizing. I can’t get it out of my mind after reading the book. And trauma is inherited, and the trauma of slavery has never been addressed, let alone rectified.
I wouldn’t even think that the Incandescent One would like this article in this context. JBFC.
“With friends like these, who needs enemies.”
Meghan is “used to assistants giving into her every whim” as an actress? Sounds more like what you would get as part of the RF, so kind of telling that she didn’t. I think this hints at how the people supposedly working for them were allowed to treat her. Nobody refused PA his “every whim” in organizing his teddy bears. It’s Meghan’s fault for speaking but not the fault of the RF who could have spoken up and silenced the racist behavior of the media and the courtiers?
I mean, Meghan had a nice job on a successful TV series, but she wasn’t the star of Friends or something, getting a million an episode and being treated like TV royalty. She was successful and I’m sure she was treated well on set and she was able to buy nice things for herself and all that…..but she wasn’t living in palaces with someone helping her into her clothes every day.
Exactly! I have experience on set. Yes, assistants bring you things (basically food and water). Yes, someone does your hair and makeup. But otherwise, you do all the work yourself. You are only told your call time late the day before the shoot, you show up on set (usually at some very early hour), and you are usually there for a very long time. Working. Shooting scenes, re-shooting scenes because the lighting wasn’t ideal, the director didn’t like that take, an assistant coughed during the scene, whatever. And you have to smile and say “no problem, let’s do it again” and then shoot it all over again, all day long. And in between jobs, you audition like crazy and almost never hear anything back. It requires a serious amount of hustle and stamina.
I think the life of a royal is guaranteed to be easier, and the pay is certainly better. And until yesterday, the job security was a lot better too.
I can’t believe Wooton thinks that being a working actress is easier and pays better than being a royal. Maybe he should try it sometime.
Anyone else wish this jerk would be placed in a room alone with Mrs. Holness where he had to look her in the eye for ten minutes and wither under her beautiful, exacting, all-knowing gaze? Gutless tiny-souled man.
First off, I thought Harry was closer to Oprah than Meghan was? And, unless this has already been refuted, I 100% believe Harry is the one with the “burn it down” mentality and I think he would have named names if not for Meghan. That’s not a slam on her- I think she is a truly good and decent person down to her core who wouldn’t come out guns a’blazin against her husband’s family no matter how terribly they treated her. She will set the record straight and not just take the abuse but she’s not some kind of evil mastermind.
And Sophie even told us that no one knows who Oprah is! And if salty Isle doesn’t know who Oprah is then SURELY those weeny little other countries who don’t even have electricity know who Oprah is. (Sarcasm there)
Of course it’s Harry leading the scorched earth approach. It was his family terrorizing his wife and child. Meghan tried to make it work. Harry knew at some point there was only one outcome if they stayed.
Wooten and the RR/BM comments are disrespectful to Jamaicans and other Commonwealth countries. It’s insulting to bring Meghan into this conversation. Jamaicans fight for reparations and complete independence is not linked to one woman. It is linked to the deportation of Windrush generation, the long lasting effects of colonialism and the disregard for citizens rights to total self governance. The racism being shown by the British media clown show is beyond words.
So true! He makes it sound like it’s only a bunch of crazy people calling for this, while it’s PM’s, politicians and well educated activists who’s working for it on behalf of their nations people.
Wooten says out loud what Will and Kate are thinking right now.
Black Twitter destroyed him when this story was released. BT always had the Sussexes back, and Diaper Dan really don’t understand the Twitter assignment.
Dan Wooton is the poster child for white fragility.
And it’s stiff competition with this lot. Yeesh. If you’re angry you can’t wear your pith helmets outside, you may be very much a racist family/journo/supporter.
People raging on the wrong side of history to no one while those outside the bubble laugh. You love to see it.
He is only saying in public what the monarchists are thinking in private. They long for the glory days of Empire and are screaming expletives and furiously pounding the walls of their bedrooms as the realization of its demise dawns on them. Anger.
Five stages of grief: Denial, Anger, Bargaining, Depression, Acceptance.
Next up, is bargaining.
I am another one who thinks that Dan Wootton got a call from KP and is gleefully following orders.
Do I think the treatment of Meghan hurt the BRF’s global image/reputation? Yes, I do, but I also think a lot of POC weren’t surprised either. I think for many people (in a country like Jamaica), her treatment just reinforced what they already thought about the royal family – that they’re racist, classist, xenophobic, and really just toxic in general.
I mean, this is what many of us have been saying about the royals for a while now….if you don’t want people to think you’re racist, then don’t be racist. If you don’t want people to hate you for how you treated your SIL, then maybe you should have treated her better. If you don’t want harry and meghan to tell the truth about how you treated them, then maybe you should have treated them differently.
I would agree that countries like Jamaica who had been under UK rule for a long time were well aware. The harm was more likely in the US where people don’t give the RF very much thought.
There maybe up to a million Jamaicans living in Britain that are experiencing every day what Meghan went through.
It looks like this has come as a shock to those who have been denying H&M’s story – well, also denying a whole lot more. Just as the next generation of royals has waning respect in the UK, so it is in the rest of the world. They’re flailing to find an explanation.
I wonder if he’s claiming Meghan lied in order to force the Sussex hand in suing. In that type court case, wouldn’t it likely be forced to come out *which* royal(s) asked about the baby’s skin color?
I think it was Buckleberry Manor.
If the Duchess of Sussex is so powerful that comments she made a year ago are causing a nation to divest themselves of the Queen now, then why didn’t the RF work to keep her in the fold? It beggars belief that they would push out such a compelling voice when they need it most, non? Almost as though there was something else about her that they found objectionable.
They didn’t just read the room wrong; they read the planet wrong.
Typical racist deflection. They will always seek to blame some individual or organization rather than the fact that people are fed up with the system and the behavior. That’s why the issue is “Black Lives Matter” rather than police brutality or “Critical Race Theory” instead of actual racism. “There wouldn’t be any issues, if people would just stop talking about the issues!” So sure blame Meghan or Oprah or Hillary Clinton or whoever you want, anything to keep from looking at what’s really going on.
Exactly. Oh please cue the 2022 British BLM protests. The links between the monarchy and government need to come out more plainly. They all need a reckoning.
When it comes to Meghan, Caribbean folks know what they saw, especially in Daily Fail coverage, and how the Royal Family responded, trashing her instead of protecting her. But that’s just one piece of a much bigger picture of British neo-colonialism.
It’s so patronizing to Caribbean people to say they can’t think for themselves but are just puppets of “Meghan’s propagandists”. I have lived in the Caribbean and obviously, anger over colonialism, slavery and calls for reparations and republicanism far pre-date Meghan. To dismiss that all with *yawn* … Go kick rocks Dan. Caribbean people think for themselves.
Ha. I saw that on Twitter. You can find me in his mentions. 😝
The British Monarchy has been around for 1200 or so years.
They’ve had more than 60 monarchs.
A black woman from Los Angeles has, according to Dan Wooton, left the BRF crying because their feelings have been hurt by Jamaica and elsewhere (all Meghan’s fault) and rendered them unable to fulfill their cushy duties (also all Meghan’s fault).
I have never been so proud to be a native Los Angelino in my entire life.
Rota: The Sussexes are irrelevant!
Also the rota: Everything that is wrong right now is because of two irrelevant people who left two years ago!
It’s telling that Wootton talks about “modern man” William doing his best to listen to their concerns. Does that mean Bill’s not capable of taking action, just listening? Lol. I guess listening is all Bill can handle.
How could you forget he said they *could* offer the occassional smile!
This hit piece only reinforced the negative opinions of the BRF. Dan Rotten did the Cambridge’s no favors.
Dan Wootton is delusional and unhinged.
This Rota clown is Ted Cruz. Degrading a woman of color so he can check his mentions. Pathetic.
Couldn’t click on this yesterday. This shit makes my blood boil. Of course a white, British man is more mad about Meghan calling out of the family’s racism more than the family’s centuries of slavery and racism itself.
If you sue someone in the UK who said you were a liar who told a pack of lies, does the person need to prove you what you said was lies or do you need to prove you told the truth? Asking for a friend.
Nothing better than a racist ‘journalist’ telling about how it’s all Meghan’s fault LOL, sure Wootton.
The yawn though..that sums up his thoughts, clearly. He doesn’t gaf about racism, colonialism and the effects it had and still continues to have.
“The pack of lies” he referes to, nobody has been able to decostruct them because *drums rolls*, they ARE the truth, you toxic idiot. Meghan exposed the RF but make no mistake, everybody already knew -to a level – how racist they were.
“..She wanted to return to the comfort of Hollywood and make the serious big bucks she thought she deserved” ???? Meghan wanted to simply do her job, work to make things better and she saw how problematic things were – and oh, I’m sure they’re all eating their salty tears now because they desperately need her and know they have f*cked up.
Wootton should take it up to himself and his kind of toxic-racists-monanarchists for propping up Billy, the incompetent idiot, and his dull shallow wife.
They ruined the monarchy themselves; the RF, aided by the media and all the courtiers who kept praising Billy and Keen everytime they as much as farted.
If I were the royal family, I would distance myself from this crazy racist dude as quickly as possible. He writes as if he has a white hood in his back pocket and he’s on his way to a rally. He wrote “yawn” after a discussion of slavery during a tour of British colonizers to a majority black realm? He’s simply providing more ammunition to the countries who want to become republics: this is how the British think of their colonies. He’s doing the royal family no favors. They really made a Shaitan’s bargain with the media. The RF benefited from the racist media, and now they get defined by the racist media. It’s exactly what they deserve.
All I can say is karma is real!!! Sweet karma. This makes everything Meghan has been through peanuts. This tour was an epic shit show of the highest degree. This tops everything. It’s true what people were saying on this site, the higher the climb the harder the fall, but I never thought I’d live to see it so gloriously. Couldn’t have happened to a more deserving people. I’m sure Meghan is too nice to be happy about this but I am. If I was Kate I would die of humiliation, imagine Carole and Mike watching, imagine Williams other woman she probably dumped him after. Oh the humiliation of it all.
I need more info about this rude snub. Fill me in!
it was at the airport when they had just landed in Jamaica. Kate looks over and Ms Hanna looks away. there’s video of this in one of the previous Jamaica posts. even Bulliam the Incandescent doesn’t usually snub her that hard! altho considering how he treats her in general, she’s probably rather accustomed to being iced out.
Lisa Hanna advised that the video was edited and she did not cut Kate as the tabloids tried to say. She wrote an op Ed about it for the guardian. And I am sure she was polite because as an MP she would not do that for a variety of reason but one of them being that black women face more barriers and if they snap out it’s worse. See Ketanji Brown Jackson But she did end her op Ed by saying that they still want reparations.
Wootton’s gonna wootton, I guess.
That story is so bonkers. When I saw the headline last night I wanted to bang my head agains the wall! Megan has NOTHING to worry why Jamaicans want to escape from the monarchy! He also managed blame Black Lives Matter too in other parts of the article. The daily fail really has it out for Megan. They print a story about her every single day and she is just quietly living her life in California
“They didn’t mean it in a racist way.”
Perfect illustration of racism in its most insidious and damaging form.
You mean he was being passive-aggressive?
Lol, these idiots. While you were faffing about Brexit deadlines you kept not taking seriously and whinging about H&M deciding to NOT make taxpayers fund their “extravagant” lives, the rest of the world (UK citizens included) got the slap round the head that there is no “not racist way” to do something racist.
I don’t even know who they’re playing to. Their readers are not the majority of the UK, let alone the entire world. You may as well just whisper directly into Will’s ear at night while sucks his thumb for all the good it does the public opinion.
@kaiser you are doing the Lord’s work wading through yet another Wooten story. I got to the “yawn” part and felt such rage I simply could not continue. This guy can choke on it.
Seriously, I could not search out and read all of their bullshit, day after day. We get to read your version that always injects levity, and outright mocking.
So the Commonwealth falling apart is all Meghan’s fault? Riiiggghhhtt.
This creature is undoubtedly vile, but at least his unhinged article is a tacit acknowledgement from someone in the BM that W & K’s tour is disastrous. Even if they won’t put the blame where it squarely belongs, at least they’re not saying that everything was going well, and that W & K are being welcomed enthusiastically. I can’t stand the gaslighting.
The wannabe Piers Morgan, that is Dan Wootton , is so low down that he makes fool Morgan sound like Einstein. He is so cringeworthy and ignorant that only more ignorant people like the RR and DM followers can bear to read his filth. Harry was the one who had to listen to his family discuss Archie’s skin tone. He says he told Meghan about it, so why is she being called a liar? The people of the Caribbean are reacting to centuries of oppression like all other people who had to endure slavery and colonialism, and the moron Wootton blames Meghan for the reaction of Caribbean people?
In the future, when the Cambridge kids get engaged, the fiancées should be required to spend 12-18 months accompanying the working royal on his/her official duties to get a taste of the media scrutiny. There should also be required lessons on “titles”, line of succession, finances, proper etiquette and the royal protocol. This will be especially important for the future spouses of Charlotte & Louis.
IMHO, many of the issues that Meghan experienced would have been eliminated had she known the complete picture of the institution she was marrying into.
The media scrutiny in general wasn’t the issue for Meghan. the RACIST media scrutiny was. Line of succession wasn’t the issue for meghan, nor was proper etiquette or royal protocol. The RACISM was the issue.
I respectfully disagree. Meghan talked about Archie not being a prince during the Oprah interview. As the Queen’s great-grandchild, Archie wasn’t a prince at birth because his father is not a direct heir. That’s the rule & it’s based on the line of succession.
If you listen to the actual interview she means he wouldn’t ever get one. And technically George, Charlotte and Louis shouldn’t be titled yet either but exceptions were made for them. There is no point in learning “rules” and “protocol” that are basically made up as they go along.
@goldfish yes she has spoken about racism on her blog. She also did a advertisement talking about racism..all before joining the royal family. She was also adamant about having a black father on Suits to producers to accurately represent her being biracial.
Also it’s funny how those “protocols” that Meghan supposedly broke everytime she went out for an engagement have all of a sudden disappeared. In fact Kate is now doing/acting/wearing Meghan. She’s literally trying to become Meghan.
No goldfish trainer, if i remember correctly,Meghan said in the interview that when Charles became king that they were talking about changing the rules so that Archie won’t have a title, and Like Becks said,the racism was the issue against Meghan, all day every day for 4 plus years. How much more walking around and getting use to racism was she supposed to take in your respectful opinion?
Yes, Meghan said the discussions were about changing the rules after Charles becomes King.
I don’t think Meghan didn’t know, or was unaware of the “rules.” It was disgraceful that that Vogue editor brought up this very notion. I believe they were trying to decide how to avoid giving the mixed race child from getting a title, and even from being in the line of succession.
But from my understanding of the rules, Archie would immediately become HRH the minute the Queen passes, so if they don’t want Archie to have HRH ever, Charles would have to make the Queen issue specific letters patent excluding the children of the second son. That would also affect William’s children then. So if they constantly change the rules, there will be no doubt that their motive is to avoid having mixed blood in the line of succession.
Fortunately for the rest of the UK/unfortunately, perhaps for the cambs-kids, by the time they come of age, the monarchy will be long over and theyll be too busy worrying abt how to create and have a real life – not the soul-crushing one demanded by the old grey monarchists who really run the monarchy (all of whom will be dead and gone by then, anyway.)
The thing is Meghan was subject to the negativity in the media from the first moment she was seen with Harry. I think William should have had training to get over his bad attitude. If he had just stopped trying to break up Harry and Meghan, the outcome would have been a lot better for all. ANd Kate should have joined him in the training. When she started up on Meghan about wedding “protocol” KATE should have been the one corrected.
Jaysus, what an a$$hole! Meghan’s treatment just added fuel to the fire. It was the UK’s own actions that set the course for this disastrous tour. I mean…what did anyone in the BRF/UK government think was going to happen when they denied citizenship and kicked out a generation of Jamaicans living in the UK? Did they really think William & Kate were going to be viewed as white saviors and feted as such? Come on! The racism, the abuse, and the disrespect has been building for decades. Meghan wasn’t the catalyst. She was the manifestation on a primal level that even she, as a member of that family, was going to be treated less than human. And it hasn’t stopped and she’s been gone for 2 years. Wootton can shove it. Nothing is going to stop the Commonwealth from splitting apart once Queen Elizabeth is gone. Too much has happened. Too much continued to happen for it to stop. Should have treated those they victimized better.
Imagine in 100 years the history books will say that Duchess Meghan marrying into the British Royal family and exposing their racism triggered at least three Caribbean islands to get the moxie to dump the royal family and establish full independence. I love it.
Wait, I thought Meg and Harry weren’t successful and had no influence, yet she’s got the cash and the power to derail the monarchy? Sure Jan……
This entire discussion encapsulates why it is ridiculous to have a hereditary monarch as a head of state in 2022. Hereditary monarchies are inherently racist and sexist.
This is the most common play in the racist handbook, if not the most instinctual.
Blame the POC for the *why* of bringing up racism, rather than blame the offender for doing something racist.
exactly @Goldfish Trainer
If the BRF wants “very much not a racist family” to stop being a viral punchline for the rest of their “reign” (until the next inevitable slipup at least) they need to stop hiding behind it.
OR, they could also just stop clinging on to the monarchy like it changes anything about their lives and just go be bored rich people like all their friends.
Dan Wooten’s obsession for Meghan is extremely creepy. The same for Piers Morgan. Their white grievances are on full display with their vitriol against BLM and their denial of institutionalized misogyny and racism in the UK.
These white men target women of color and fan hatred; it’s no wonder Harry is concerned about the safety of his family when visiting the UK.
The poster KIt above stated everything right-keep notice of Piers and Wooten-they will constantly attack any black woman or poc every chance they get-make a list of names and show this list at the end of the year-it will be so long they both can start using it for toilet paper-evil hearts will not continue to succeed in a world where a large percentage of people have melanin in their skin-they need to worry when they and their love ones go about in this world and feel the sting of a slam. Peace and good luck to the Sussex family.