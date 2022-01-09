Duchess Kate released three photo portraits for her 40th birthday

The thing is, there has genuinely been a lack of portraiture around the Duchess of Cambridge. She (arguably) will be the Princess of Wales and Queen Consort, and I’ve always wondered why Kate doesn’t organize real, formal portraits done for her birthday. Maybe she was just waiting for her big 4-0. Kensington Palace released these three portraits, all of them by photographer Paolo Roversi, last night in advance of Kate’s birthday today. They will be installed in the permanent collection of the National Portrait Gallery (of which Kate is patron), but before that, they will be part of a traveling exhibition called Coming Home. They will be exhibited in Berkshire, St. Andrews and Anglesey. Hm, why not Norfolk??
The portraits were taken at the Royal Botanic Gardens last November (when she disappeared for several weeks). Roversi, an Italian fashion photographer, came in from Paris to do these (why not a British photographer?). In the color photo, Kate wore a new, custom Alexander McQueen gown. In the daguerreotype-esque black-and-white side portrait, Kate wore diamond-and-pearl drop earrings which belonged to Princess Diana.
As always, Kensington Palace can’t stick with one narrative for Kate, and it’s especially notable for her 40th birthday. Literally all of the press around Kate – every British outlet ran huge editorials on and before her birthday – is that Kate is a normal person, she’s shy and withdrawn, she’s unglamorous on purpose, and most importantly, she’s not attention-seeking in the slightest. And yet she masterminded a wall-to-wall “I’m better than Meghan” PR campaign for her birthday, AND sought attention with three portraits taken by an Italian fashion photographer.
As for the quality of the photos… while the daguerreotype photo is crazy for a Millennial woman in the year of our lord Beyonce 2022, I find it the most striking in a “her ghost still haunts Houghton Hall” sort of way. The close-up is very 1980s mall-glamour shot, or better yet, it looks like a soap opera actress’s headshot in 1985. The color photo is also striking… striking because she’s weirdly unrecognizable. The airbrushing elves worked overtime on that.
Photos courtesy of Paolo Roversi for Kensington Palace.
Omg Glamour Shots! 🤣 That’s exactly what that middle pic looks like.
I’m sorry but I just don’t like them. Beyond my personal beef with Keen I just don’t think these photos are objectively good. The soft focus is weird, the color grading makes her look like a ghost and the photos overall just seem joyless/life less. In the words of the great drag queen Ra’Jah O’Hara: I’m not gagging.
Yikes. Not flattering at all. The first one is kinda okay, then we’re straight going to Victorian ghost town. How did anyone look at those photos and was like “yeah, looks great”.
I don’t recognise the woman in any of these.
But sure, ‘glamour’ is bad and ‘Hollywood’ which the BRF are just too good for. Maybe that’s why she’s been photoshopped to oblivion, it’s prep for a future gaslighting campaign when the press start telling us this isn’t actually her.
So according to the telegraph the pictures are supposed to represent different royal era’s. The one with the side profile is supposed to be reminiscent of Queen Victoria and in my humble opinion this is the best picture in the series. To me, it looks proper regal.
The black & white one where she is looking at the camera is supposed to be reminiscent of Diana and her shoot with Mario Testino. Now, the pic isn’t bad, but it isn’t good either. Diana had something ethereal about her which is what Kate lacks. I didn’t even get the reference until i read so on the telegraph’s instagram page. She should really stop to try to emulate her mother in law.
I find it quite ironic that the picture that is supposed to represent her era (the future of the monarchy) is without argument the worst one. Any hairstyle that Kate has worn in the past would have been better than the one they used here. The angle at which the picture is taken is absolutely awful and makes her head look gigantic. The make up is bland, and i don’t know what camera/filter the photographer used but it makes her skin look grey.
It’s actually quite sad that even in her own milestone birthday portraits, they feel the need to reference other royals that came before to try and inject some kind of character into Kate’s pictures.
The only one that even really looks like her is the Cecil Beaton rip off with Big Blue front and center.
That red dress really shows how skinny her waist is (which I do not consider to be a positive thing). I know some people are naturally that slim, but I really don’t think Kate is. I really feel for her on that front.
The red dress picture is kind of fun, but her face looks really strange in it. Like I’ve never seen her forehead and nose look so large before. Her waist looks tiiiiny, which may be why they picked this one, but it’s not a good picture of her face.
The opposite of what is said about Kate in the press is the reality. Plus I thought black and white/sepia pictures were unroyal, I guess that was a lie too. I also noticed that the press didn’t go with the picture KP had released last night instead going for the colour photo that KP released this morning. That should tell you that these photos are not great. Kate needs a whole new team.
They look very dated to me. The one where She’s wearing a red dress at least has a bit of movement in it. The last one (where she’s looking into the distance) has the feel of a 1920′s German expressionist movie, and that’s not a compliment. I really wish they had gone for something more modern.
So, she took off all that time to get more injections for this, then spent a freaking fortune on stylists and custom designer gowns, not to mention the Italian fashion photographer/airbrush expert, and all this will be preserved for posterity in the portrait gallery. All to look like a 19th/20th century debutante. And unrecognizable. My god.
The dragging she’s getting on Twitter is awesome.
I think she looks absolutely stunning. Now we know why she disappeared for a few weeks, presumably letting the face work settle…or if it’s due to different makeup as well, she should really keep going in that direction.
That said, our problem with Kate isn’t that she isn’t pretty enough or doesn’t clean up nice, but that she’s shallow, selfish, lazy, and vindictive.
Yeah, I’ve been trying to figure out what’s not quite right about these portraits. The misty black and white looks like she’s waiting for Heathcliff, but at least she resembles herself. I think the one in the red dress is pretty, but that doesn’t look like her face – the shape seems different, her nose, mouth, jaw. And the same with the prom photo close-up. I can’t quite put my finger on it – maybe that photographer taught her how to smile without grinning? Whatever, none of the portraits look authentic to who she is and has been as a person.
These don’t even look like Kate, not even a younger version. They have managed to airbrush away anything slightly interesting about her face. And once again Kate manages to make a new expensive dress look cheap and dated (not in a cool, vintage way).
It’s her forhead. Like the hair and the lighting and the angle they were shot highlights her forehead really weird. And she barely has any colour on her face so with that filter she’s giving Victorian lady ghost
I really like the hair and dress in the 3rd photo. BUT, these look nothing like her. Is this supposed to be like the Obama presidential portraits which were painted in the style of the artists they picked? What I mean is, are these photos are meant to be as much about the photographer and his art, as they are about the subject? If so, then these photos make sense.
Happy birthday to Kate. I had predicted she would do a magazine profile with glam pics for her birthday. Wasn’t that far off as she’s done a fashion shoot. I think I know what they were going for especially in that side profile shot but it looks SUPER old fashioned & I don’t think these pics are great. but her wavy hair looks nice
Yeah, those black and white ones are very civil war widow, not the vibe I would choose for my 40th. The red dress is nice, but that angle makes her look like a bobblehead. And I see that a one-shouldered neckline and putting your hands in your pockets is now okay for duchesses! Good to know.
My big questions: why pay for a professional to take your photo at the botanical gardens, and then use a beige background?
I don’t dislike any of these and I actually really like the red dress (the dress, not the photo) – but her face doesn’t look like her. None of these photos look like HER.