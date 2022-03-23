Duchess Kate wore vintage Yves Saint Laurent for their keen Belize departure

I’ll stop you right there, partner! We’re seeing a glorious return to BUTTONS and I counted eleven big buttons on this jacket! ELEVEN! These are photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge leaving Belize on Tuesday and boarding their private “royal plane.” They both treated this like an event, and Kate got all dolled up and finally wore her hair pulled back. She had her hair down and on her neck and in her face for the entire Belize leg of the Keen Caribbean Tour. It was bad. I don’t really like this particular hairstyle (it looks like two big sausage curls to me), but at least she’s finally got it pulled back.

As for the buttons, they are glorious. She has missed her button friends. The jacket is vintage Yves Saint Laurent and Kate has apparently owned it since university. No one has an ID on the best part of the ensemble, the white trousers which are actually a great cut. Her purse is Mulberry. This is a very rich-bitch look for Kate, which I think is unusual for her. Usually she dresses too dowdy or two girlish, but this is closer to what she really is: a bored 40-year-old on a holiday.

Speaking of, as William and Kate left Belize, their social media accounts published a video of some of Will and Kate’s “behind the scenes” activities in Belize. It seems like there was a reason why Will and Kate were largely MIA during their first days in Belize: they were scuba diving on their vacation. That’s what the video is, the two of them scuba diving by the coral reef on the coast of Belize. These two f–king idiots honestly thought that people would appreciate that, a little glimpse into their taxpayer-funded holiday. How tone-deaf and arrogant.

Belize is home to the second largest barrier reef in the world 🐠🐟🦈. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/KDRbhM1tz5 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2022