Duchess Kate wore vintage Yves Saint Laurent for their keen Belize departure

I’ll stop you right there, partner! We’re seeing a glorious return to BUTTONS and I counted eleven big buttons on this jacket! ELEVEN! These are photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge leaving Belize on Tuesday and boarding their private “royal plane.” They both treated this like an event, and Kate got all dolled up and finally wore her hair pulled back. She had her hair down and on her neck and in her face for the entire Belize leg of the Keen Caribbean Tour. It was bad. I don’t really like this particular hairstyle (it looks like two big sausage curls to me), but at least she’s finally got it pulled back.
As for the buttons, they are glorious. She has missed her button friends. The jacket is vintage Yves Saint Laurent and Kate has apparently owned it since university. No one has an ID on the best part of the ensemble, the white trousers which are actually a great cut. Her purse is Mulberry. This is a very rich-bitch look for Kate, which I think is unusual for her. Usually she dresses too dowdy or two girlish, but this is closer to what she really is: a bored 40-year-old on a holiday.
Speaking of, as William and Kate left Belize, their social media accounts published a video of some of Will and Kate’s “behind the scenes” activities in Belize. It seems like there was a reason why Will and Kate were largely MIA during their first days in Belize: they were scuba diving on their vacation. That’s what the video is, the two of them scuba diving by the coral reef on the coast of Belize. These two f–king idiots honestly thought that people would appreciate that, a little glimpse into their taxpayer-funded holiday. How tone-deaf and arrogant.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I say this with great pain: I actually like this look. It has separates, well-tailored trousers and I’m a sl*t for a good vintage piece. I agree she looks like a rich bored white lady, this is who she is and she’s leaning into it. I could get behind that.
I like the pieces too but I wish she had done something so it wasn’t so boring.
The outfit isn’t boring; she is boring. But if she wanted to go 100% rich lady, she should have had an Hermes scarf tied to her handbag.
Eurydice, that was my thought as well! lol. I actually LIKE what she’s wearing (SHOCKING, I know, but it’s crisp, tailored, and actually fits!). I might’ve gone with a more daring, multicolored little bag, maybe a red/print shoe but that’s me). But yes, she missed it by not getting a little boldly printed scarf and tying it to the handle. Then it would be *truly* complete for that look! lol
Agree with Eurydice that the outfit isn’t as boring as the racist bitch dutchess wearing it, but the scarf suggestion is spot on. Coral and white with some touches of blue either tied around the neck or her ponytail would really add something. I have not heard of scarves being tied around handbags. Is that a thing?
@Gabby – the scarf is tied to the handles of the handbag – it’s been a thing forever. It’s a way to add color to an outfit, also to show off an expensive scarf. And it’s kind of practical, too. If you’re wearing a scarf with a coat – what do you do with the scarf when you take off the coat? Easy to tie it to the handbag and then you won’t lose it.
I like this outfit too. I just don’t understand why she had to change out of it when they landed in Jamaica
There’s no orange or white in the Jamaica flag. When they touched down in Belize she made sure to wear a royal blue ensemble.
I actually like this look a lot. Great pants, like the orange vintage top. She looks rich as hell which is fine because she should stop cosplaying middle-class. Her love of buttons never abates. I picture her dresser, crazily mumbling about buttons.
Me too, I love it and it looks great on her, weather-appropriate, situation-appropriate. I even like the hair. I can usually count on the fingers of one hand an outfit of Kate’s that I would wear and this is one of them. Her stylist is doing a good job this tour!
I think this is my favourite look on this whole cursed tour, and she’s wasted it on… boarding a plane? Whyyyyyyyy
Maybe she’s recalibrating from the heavier, fussy looks and pulling out more appropriate pieces?
Or maybe it’s an attempt to inspire a breathless dm article about how wondrous it is that Kate can still fit into clothes she wore in university – and after three children, too!!! What an achievment. How does she do it?
Me too. I like it a lot. Though it’s still giving a colonialist vibe.
She’s had some of her most decent looks in awhile on this trip. I like that yellow dress pretty well and the print dress she’s wearing with Bob Marley.
This is about the only nice thing there is to be said about this tour.
Gotta say, these pants, with a “dressier” top, (maybe a chiffon overlay with a shell under?) would’ve been ONE HELL OF A LOT better than that pink disaster she wore to the reception, IMO.
I like it too.
the jacket is very “safari colonizer” and the trousers are half an inch too long, dragging on the ground. I bet they had to be talked out of wearing actual pith helmets on this trip!
The outfit is nice but the tailoring on the trousers is awful. It’s too long covering even the shoes. I see why Kate doesnt like trousers, I keep saying it, her legs are so short they dont know how to tailor it for her. Makes her have weird proportions. But I could wear this look without being boring and racist lol. It’s true @eurydice it’s missing a scarf on the bag.
See, I thought she needed a scarf on her bag or worn the usual way, but thats what I would have done. I do love everything about this look except the shoe choice, length of the pants and the handbag! It’s much too small!! She needs a pop of color to accentuate the coral.
Kate’s ready for an early bird special in Boca Raton.
JMHO! It’s ugly and ill fitting on her.
Howling. YES!
Why does that make me like it more tho? I’m into Golden Girl dressing (sorry maybe it’s blasphemy to associate GG with keen in any way lol).
I thought of the Golden Girls too and I just couldn’t.
Lord, yes, lol. It reminds me of my mother in the 70s.
Exactly! This screams high fashion brunchwear—- if you’re an octagenarian.
Yep yep yep. And Jesus Lord what is that hairstyle?!
I think this outfit ages her. She looks like a young-looking-50-year-old to me. I really don’t like it.
I have to agree. I actually think it’s a nice outfit and looks good, but it would look far better on someone at least 10 years older. Queen Maxima of the Netherlands would look perfect in this.
I do think it ages her… but I was thinking a young-looking woman in 60s. I’m a young looking woman in her 50s and most people think I’m in my 30s. It’s not so much that I “look” young, but it’s my attitude & “youthful” way of dressing that “tricks” people into thinking that I’m younger.
If this really was a top from her university days, it ages her because she’s that much thinner than she was in her 20s and it hangs off her kind of like some clothes does with very elderly people.
You hit the nail on the head, the gauntness and her posture are that of someone who needs to be reminded to drink their Ensure.
Omg she has a topsy tail! The 90s infomercial hair tool that can create that style for a mere 14.99 plus shipping and handling!!!
I like the jacket too but it doesn’t seem right for her. Not sure if it’s color or length. Proportions are so important in styling and she has odd ones so if the waist is too high it can look weird.
The infomercial hair! All yours for such a bargain.
William just looks slovenly. Not casual relaxed, his clothes are ill fitting and look like they’ve been dragged off the floor after a big night out. I half expect to see drink stains on his shirt.
Seriously — why is his suit jacket SO wrinkled?!? It’s almost like he’s sending messages through his clothes how little he cares about being on this tour.
It’s obscene how rumpled he looks. Does he not have anyone caring for his clothes? It’s not like he does that himself.
Then again, unless he’s in a tux, BB’s clothes are either those suede bootie shoes, wrinkled chinos with a button down, sleeves either rolled (or with a sweater over), or brown shoes and a blue suit w/ wrinkled, ill fitting, too tight pants. He *rarely* varies, and he ALWAYS looks wrinkled.
The ONE THING he *SHOULD’VE* inherited from Chaz is his dress sense, instead, he got his narcissism, jealousy, paranoia, and bad temper.
@ Jan90067, yes, Charles dresses impeccably, and his mother was no slouch either! Charles still has suits from the ‘70’s, I would imagine. But BB looks like a slob here!! Could he not find a jacket that wasn’t either wrinkled to death or one that actually fits? I would imagine that are not sharing a room and they must not have the usual butlers to walk around picking up after themselves. I guess George isn’t getting his tidiness from Pops 😉
She’s got George Washington hair and is wearing a jacket she didn’t tailor judging by all the excess fabric.
The Meghan cosplay is downright scary at this point. The only part that says Kate is the buttons. Every other item looks like she stole it from a closet in Montecito.
GEORGE WASHINGTON HAIR!!! Now I can’t unsee it!
So good!
I can’t believe she’s had this YSL jacket since university days and we’ve never seen it. Like, where on earth does she store her clothes??
This particular look isn’t bad, I actually kind of like the jacket and pants, but it is a very “rich bitch” look. Like if you’re watching a movie and this person walks in you know she’s going to be a problem.
Also Kate looks really tired in all the pics from yesterday, even with Chris Jackson’s best efforts.
The scuba diving was SO tone deaf, I couldn’t believe it. I tried to figure out what was so tone deaf about it and why it was so shockingly bad to me, and I think its because they really just went scuba diving and tried to pass it off as work after the fact. They didn’t go scuba diving as part of a bigger event, they weren’t there meeting local conservationists and discussing their work (I know they tried to act like that was what it was, but all we saw was scuba diving), they didnt meet a local scuba diving club, or kids learning how to do it, etc. No. Will and Kate wanted to go scuba diving on vacation, so they did.
I understand why they wanted to go scuba diving – the diving in Belize is some of the best in the world. But turn it into an event to raise awareness for environmental conservation or something.
That’s the thing – of course they “wanted” to go scuba diving in Belize. But its not a vacation, so if they really were going to do this anyway, they needed to try a little bit harder to make it seem like work.
Becks, I constantly wonder about the bowels of clothing storage she must have, and the employees tasked with lovingly and carefully wrapping $49.99 specials from Zara from 2009 in preservation paper and placing in climate controlled closets, for her to bring out such pieces decades later.
And I agree, if she’s had it since university days, why have we never seen it? Is it because you need to be this emaciated to wear it?
Truly. I genuinely do wonder what the wardrobe situation is like for royals. Do they store their clothes in their house in a walk-in closet or something or is there a warehouse/a whole floor dedicated to clothes where the stylists just get what they need?
This carribean tour has been nothing but a fashion show for Kitty-Button McMumbles. The Sussexes always tried to include their pet projects such as women empowerment/education/women in business/etc. I remember other royal ladies went on solo royal tour and she worked on highlighted childrens blindness or something. In short, their tour is “meatier” than the FFture King and Kween.
I came to say the same thing. It’s just a giant fashion show for her Keenness.
Also;
Kate: Hello, my name is Kate and I am a buttonaholic.
Everyone: Hi Kate
I remember H&M’s African tour: M purposely dressed “down” because she knew that it would be bad optics to wear new clothes worth thousands of pounds in front of people who had so little, she left her engagement ring and other pieces at home (only wore her band), and WORKED, actually interacted with people.
What a difference, eh?
I mentioned that the other day with her gawd awful addiction to espadrilles, with the chain on the strap. Plus her blue dress was well over £1,500.00, and as for the shoes, they weren’t cheap either. What she wore that one day was probably more than a family of 4 live on in Belize. And of course she never leaves home without that giant sapphire on her finger as well!! Such incredibly tone deaf and insensitive people……no one was going to stop them from diving and creating a smoke screen of it being an activity for work. 🙄
They wonder why the countries aren’t scurrying to bow down to them and kiss their hands all while acting as if they are repulsed by dancing with the locals.
She looks like the true blue colonizer she is.
If I didn’t know better, I would think who is helping her pick these outfits out hates her.
I did something I never do: I read the comments on the Twitter post. Holy alternate universe, Batman! I am not sure the Sussex stans are that cloying in their fandom. Who knew Will and Kate were such dynamos?
They make racists feel good about themselves.
The trousers are too long!
She doesn’t need a handbag to walk from the SUV to the plane! This whole trip is just a fashion photo shoot for Kate.
And she changed at the end of what must have been a very short plane ride!! She wore something completely different when they landed in Jamaica! It’s so ridiculous!! But this will tally as a different event–departure from Belize, one each, W&K.
I like the white pants (I kind of want them for myself) and I’m into this whole outfit. She looks good from the front, the hair is.. . Not great. someone called it forefathers hair above and yeah, that’s what it reminds me of. Haha, she never nails her looks but this one is close!
Y’all… his pants! His crotch…. So gross.
He looks slovenly.
He looks like he packed his entire wardrobe for the week, rolled up in a carry-on gym bag.
@Erin I noticed his crotch in some pictures from Philips funeral, and now it’s all can I see. It looks like he’s pulling his trousers to high up around his waist so it’s illfitting further down. I’ve seen this on people who’s put on weigh and use the same clothes as before.
William’s crotch is all you can see?!! Good Lord, thoughts and prayers to you.
Wonder if Kate wore big blue to go scuba diving? I peeked in on a Deranger IG acc’s stories and something like 89% of responders said yes she is wearing it. OMFG 💀 Deceased https://instagram.com/stories/fromberkshiretobuckingham/2799712672134432031?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&utm_medium=copy_link
OMG what if she pulled a machine gun kelly/megan fox and put thorns on the inside so that if Will ever tries to divorce her, she’ll have big scars on her ring finger, so it keeps him from doing so 😀 😀 😀 this is canon to me now hahahah
It wouldn’t have been the worst thing in the world if that cursed ring were lost forever at the bottom of the ocean. But if she really is wearing it, this chick is even dumber than we thought.
When I saw the scuba video at first I just thought it was a nature video. But then I saw one of the royal fashion bloggers posting about what the divers were wearing and I realized it was William and Kate. They were better off keeping that video to themselves because it just confirmed that this tour is a vacation.
The whole look is very Melania. Love the pants though.
She has somehow made the YSL look dowdy, which is impressive. I do like her pants and she’s got those amazing shoes on again. He isn’t even worth a mention.
The amazing shoes being Aquazarra, a famous beloved Italian brand that Kate is wearing for the first time after Meghan wore them for decades.
I did notice it’s a Meghan favorite brand.
Shoes she probably never would have worn had Meghan not introduced her to Aquazzura. Tragic.
I said this on the other post but I’ll comment again here – Kate has worn Aquazurra before, clothes and shoes. This is not the first time Kate has worn the brand. For some reason this is gaining traction (that Kate has never worn this brand before) and i’m not sure why because she definitely has.
@becks1 I was generally curious about this because you mentioned it but all I’ve seen after searching is that Keeny wore Aquazzura after Meghan entered. Before that she was all “Emmy London and jimmy Choos. What times are you referring to? (I know she’s worn Altuzarra before but never heard of her wearing Aquazurra
This is the best I have ever seen her look. Sleek and professional. That’s all I got from this clothing parade tour.
Someone mentioned before but this outfit reminds me of Queen Maxima. I like it. Her team has done a great job on the colors for this tour. I hate the Meghan cosplay but Meghan is the standard.
But I can’t help but think this is all just a fashion show and she’s the prop??
Besides her fans who love it I do think more people are turned off by it. No speeches no substance.
they are getting eviscerated for the scuba diving. If people didn’t think it was a vacation before they do after that video.
Another outfit I like. And yeah the scuba diving video isn’t the best thing to post especially under the guise of “conservation” when you’ve had to cancel a visit because of protests against a conservation charity that you’re a patron of.
I asked for regular pants and she wore them. They look so much better than those skintight jeggings she wore at the ruins. That said, I cannot believe how awful, arrogant, selfish and tone deaf they are at every moment. I could set my watch by it. I haven’t gotten into the coverage of the Jamaica leg yet, but I shudder in advance knowing it’s gonna be BAD.
This is one of her best outfits so far on the tour. However, I am becoming increasingly irritated by the amount of new or new to us clothing she is wearing. She has plenty of hot weather clothes from previous tours that could have been used again.
The whole tour is showing how irrelevant the royal family are. It is just a tax payer funded holiday for the Keenbridges. The much-maligned Charles and Camilla have a full programme of events when they go on tour which are more substantial and heavyweight. Also, they do separate events as well as joint ones. The Keenbridges rarely do this.
There was that article a couple weeks ago or so on them doing more separate events. I wonder if the plans changed? I expected some separate events on this tour.
I like the separates, but her hair is ridiculous.
These two really don’t care how selfish and self absorb they come across. Scuba diving on the Belize and British tax payers dime. God almighty
More “wealthy colonialist trying to kidnap George of the Jungle’s friend Ape” vibes from her clothing. But better than yesterday.
The teeny bag is comical though. Copying Meg (who uses adult sized bags) and emphasizing her uselessness…no working materials on her, ever.
I love these two pieces but her hair needs some TLC. And her posture is ridiculous. That is my complaint with Kate and I will say it again and again: the clothes wear her and not the other way around.
Also, the tine clutch bags look ridiculous. Ditch the bag, stand up straight and own that place Kate. But she can’t do that. She used to, pre wedding. It’s almost like they have broken her.
I think anyone who had to live with Incandescent would be broken. I think there’s a reason why Meghan said she’s a good person, she saw how badly Kate was treated.
Oh, for crying out loud. If you can’t cite any independent instance of Kate acting “nice” and instead must throw Meghan there as if to say “See?” then I have news for you, She ain’t nice.
It’s really vile to use the very person Kate abused and maligned for years to give cover to her abuser.
Meghan likely felt sorry for Kate re: the Rose incident. Any woman would sympathize with the wife of an adulterer, especially since he allegedly ‘adultered’ with someone who was supposedly her friend. However I think Meghan was excusing her for the behaviour around the crying incident and nothing more. She did say Kate apologized, sent her flowers and a note, but certainly didn’t excuse her for the other bad behaviours because it wasn’t covered in the interview.
Take a close look at her hands. I am six years older than Kate and my hands look way younger. Granted, she is a lot thinner than I am, so that may be why, but Lord do they look like old lady hands. I feel the need to moisturize stat!
yes, she is thin – which doesn’t help and she is also traveling. Traveling by air is harsh on the body and who knows how Wills is reacting to this backlash. Plus, sometimes it’s also genetics. I am not nearly as think as Kate but my veins do pop at times on my hands.
It’s also the heat. All our hands will do this in that kind of heat & humidity.
Hem. Your. Trousers.
That’s all.
She doesn’t have to clean the hems, or repair them, so…it probably won’t happen.
It’s a very Melania Trump look. I do like St. Laurent though.
Queen Lizzie always has lots of buttons, usually big. Just look at all her coats. I think Kate copies granny to try & look more queen-like. Kate didn’t invent the button habit.
Becks1, aquazurra doesnt make clothing. It does appear that you’re confusing them with Altuzarra. I stand by what I said, aquazarra heels did not touch Kate until Meghan entered the family.
This is the chicest she’s EVER looked. Except for the stupid hair. A chic chignon would have been perfect.
That YSL I bet fit correctly in her university days.
I think she looked quite nice here. The color combo is a nice pop and looks very flattering. There are multiple details that would have elevated the look (details on the bag, too long pants that she’s just not pulling off, the pointy things sticking out at the bottom of the sleeve etc.) but overall, I really like this look on her.
I don’t think Kate is someone with style. She can never look chic, but she can and does look nice here.
Wait…but I thought pants and pant suits were against some sort of protocol that they made up to trash Meghan with. Now Kate is all about the long wide leg pants and pant suits on official events. And Aquazurra pumps? Since when?
She is also wearing a white pant suit with orange top today as well. And she is getting high praise for doing so…such a great look…oh pant suits…how modern and fresh. UGH.
Fun fact: She’s wearing the color of the opposition party.
Given her aversion to shaking hands I would have assumed that she’d have gloves for each outfit, like TQ in the 1950s!
William looks like he slept in his clothes. Kate’s pants will be ruined at the bottom; they’re too long.