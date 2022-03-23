Prince William will ‘acknowledge the issue of slavery’ in a speech tonight in Jamaica

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Keen Caribbean Tour is not so keen after all. Everyone knew that William and Kate’s behavior would be problematic, and everyone knew that these two lazy dumbasses would do the bare minimum, sprinkle in some racism, and then jet off, convinced that everything had been a galloping success. Well, something amazing has happened. Will and Kate are getting their asses handed to them!! Before they even flew into Belize, they pissed off Belize’s Indian Creek community and they were being protested as colonialists and disrespectful idiots. As they flew into Jamaica, their trip was called “pointless” because the Jamaican government will begin the process to remove the Queen as head of state as soon as the Keens leave. Also happening before they arrived in Jamaica: massive protests and people openly talking about how the royals need to apologize for slavery and start talking about reparations.
One could argue that William and Kate would believe that they’ll get a better reception in The Bahamas, the last leg of their tour. But it looks like they’ll fly into a sh-tstorm there as well. Yesterday, The Bahamas National Reparations Committee made a big statement demanding a full and formal apology from the Windsors about their role in slavery.
#BREAKING – The Bahamas National Reparations Committee releases statement on the upcoming visit to The Bahamas by Duke & Duchess of Cambridge; calling for a full & formal apology from the British Royal Family on its role in slavery; "The time is now for reparations" (EWN) pic.twitter.com/11h2ZFTczs
— Kevz Politics (@KevzPolitics) March 22, 2022
It should be noted that, to my knowledge, none of these countries has asked for Prince William to apologize specifically. Jamaica and The Bahamas are asking for/demanding an apology from the Royal Family, and they want something specific and formal. Well, Nadine White reports that William is “aware” of the protests in Jamaica and he is “expected to ‘acknowledge the issue of slavery’” in a speech this evening. The speech will be given at a dinner hosted by Jamaica’s Governor General. Who will be out of a job in the next few months. And no one wants William to be the one to speak about this because A) he’s not important enough, B) he’s an idiot and he’ll f–k it up and make it worse and C) it’s actually insulting to these countries that the royals think they can be placated by Baldemort dropping a few sentences into a stiff speech at the Governor General’s home. In the immortal words of Beenie Man, nobody wants to see that.
NEW: A royal source said Prince William was aware of the reparations protests taking place in Kingston and is expected to "acknowledge the issue of slavery" in a speech tomorrow night during a dinner hosted by the Governor General of Jamaica, PA reports.#RoyalTourCaribbean
— Nadine White (@Nadine_Writes) March 22, 2022
Photos courtesy of Getty & the Cambridges’ Instagram.
International incident and #princewilliamisracist trending coming in 3,2,1…
Kaiser your coverage has been EXCELLENT!
ITA. *Chef’s kiss*
BRAVA!!!
I can’t wait until tomorrow when you report on Dan Wooten’s latest insanity.
All I have to say is that Harry and Meghan when they were with the QCT were castigated when they said that in order to move forward they needed to have difficult conversations.
You know…like acknowledge the ills of the past…
A man and woman ahead of their time. Do the courtiers realise that they, the family and the media got rid of the very people who could have made this journey less painful..
I thought at the time that the press ripping into harry for those words was doing the rest of the windsors No favours.
Yes the right wing media aka UK media, decided to mock Harry for being woke when he was acknowledging an issue that the rest of the world has already been discussing for decades.
Yes, the old Windsor motto; “Never complain, never explain”!!
Whereas Baldimort is hoping that if he acknowledges the travesty that his ancestors committed for centuries, that the issue will suddenly disappear.
But…but …The Jubbly….The Queen of Belize
There is something about “Queen of Belize” that clarifies EVERYTHING.
I mean i think most people had a speech on their bingo cards to calm the waters a bit.
I wonder what we’ll get. Either it will be completely tone deaf or it will be a rip off of what harry said 2 years ago.
Definitely a tone-deaf rip-off. These people lack self-awareness and compassion.
Blackfembot, I thought the same thing. I read that byline and thought OH NO just no!
{Checks pantry for popcorn}
They thought they were going to be welcomed with bows and bouquets, not a shovel to clean up a skyscraper-sized pile of fecal matter. A princely quest straight out of a fairy tale.
Gonna be … interesting.
I too made sure there was popcorn for when I read his speech.
On a side note, Kate must be thrilled – we have an actual pic where Wills has his arm around her!
OMG…. that photo with the children and the chain-link fence. That really is appalling. What is wrong with them? I know, I know, they are tone-deaf, entitled, racist idiots…. but still, that photo!
YES, appalling to say the least. I was shocked and then the smile on Dim and Dimmer’s faces was made so much worse to look at.
It reminded me of the children crossing the border during the last administration. Tone deaf and refusing to face the moment in any capacity of a being human.
I know he isn’t, but It looks like he’s trying to hold her back, like “don’t get any closer”.
I laught when I saw the photo with Bob Marley. When a statue looks more alive then you, it’s time to make some changes.
That photo op is the most tone deaf thing these two dummies have ever done, and that is sincerely saying a lot. My God, no one thought how awful it would be shaking black hands that are held back by chain link?!
Did you see her recoil from taking the hand of the Minister of Arts? Bitch backed up and pulled her hand away.
I’ll be haunting Twitter this evening, waiting for the nuclear fallout from his “acknowledgment” of slavery. The Charles Conspiracy Theory builds … “William, say a few words about how unfortunate slavery was to Jamaica, will you? Also, be sure to say how we stand with Ukraine during these challenging times, if you would.”
Not just Jamaica, but the world. As my History lecturer once said, “The greatest usurpers in history are the British. They didn’t simply conquer lands, they dehumanised and tortured us, carried out genocides, stole from us to build their empire, and forever entwined themselves in our minds and lives making it hard for us to break free.”
Agree. I’d say the Spaniards were a close second, all documented in real time by the priests they brought along on their expeditions.
I don’t even know my true name. My last name is Anglo-Saxon. These muddascunts stole our history, names, bodies, labor, religion & so much more. And yet, had they simply treated our Good Sis with a modicum of kindness, folks would have followed her good deeds as a royal and cheered her on. The RF would have benefitted from her excellence in myriad ways.
I can not shake how Kate treated Meghan. I used to defend her as a “mother with young children.” I embarrassed myself with that nonsense. Thank you Belize, Jamaica, & the Bahamas.
Oh, please give this speech William so you can dig a deeper grave! We all know he will f it up big time. We can’t expect anything from this lazy, dumb man child. Nothing great ever comes from these two.
NOTHING he could say will be good enough. I noticed they say he will acknowledge but I didn’t see anything about reparations. Short of him pulling up with several boatloads of money, everything will ring hollow.
“Yes, we enslaved a whole lot of you, and we are terribly sorry. Everyone is deserving of basic freedom and respect. Unless you marry into our family. Then you deserve what’s coming to you. Oh, and no reparations. With inflation and whatnot, you know how it is, haha.”
“Also, we stand with Ukraine. But there will be no money for Ukraine. What with inflation and all.”
“We do have a smile to give. Here and there. Not too many. Too much work. And we will, of course, continue to shake Black hands for photo ops. As long as they remain in their rightful place (behind chainlink fences and barricades). Thank you very much. Good night and don’t forget to tip your royals.”
Who needs reparations? Kate can just bake them a dozen granola bars instead. /s
I am glad Harry and Meghan are far away from this mess. Them touring would have been a bit more welcomed but there are still staunch anti royalists who would have still petitioned. That would have given the BM a delusional spin on its probably an anti H & M reaction.
Black people forced Cain to voluntarily touch Unable, there is a video of a black woman trying to hold Unable’s hand, and she pulled back and kept her fist closed.
They knew they were facing backlash in Jamaica and asked footballer Sterling to fly to his birthplace, to get crowds of people, desperation and this is only the start.
Where is Usian Bolt?
They have never toured the Caribbean expect for vacation, Harry visited a lot of the islands and is well liked.
Where can I find the video of Kate recoiling?! Must see
It is on Twitter, a couple of SussesSquad had it up, I’m surprised that it’s not here.
The video is in the CB post about problematic photos.
GAH! There is a new post here on Celebitchy with all the problematic images. and jan you are so right, I had to take a second look and she did keep her fist closed!! how insulting!
Yes! Lets get a photo of the white British royals shaking the hands of the locals through a chain-link fence! Those optics are GREAT.
Again I will ask…Who thought that this tour was a good at idea?
I think anything he says about slavery is just going to be compared to the pictures of Black children reaching through a fence to touch them.
At this point William has backed himself into a corner. Nothing he will say will change the course of events he put in place.
My prediction is he’ll 1) say something tepidly bland as per usual, and or 2) try to plagiarize Harry (a la Melanoma vis Michelle) and botch it. Either way, anything short of an “acknowledgment” of how his ancestors subjugated the Jamaicans’ ancestors, and continue to do so TO THIS DAY (among other things, requiring Jamaicans to get a visa to enter Britain WTF?!), will just prompt more protest and criticism. As it should. He’s incapable of saying anything meaningful.
I’m betting he will blame it on “the past”, as in “We acknowledge the slavery of years past and regret the role the monarchy played in it all those years ago…yadda yadda”. In other words, I believe he’ll throw his ancestors under the bus as the guilty parties in order to excuse himself as one of those who participated. While William may not have actual slaves, he still benefits daily from the slavery of the past–especially his wallet. It will be a patronizing mess.
L84Tea, that’s a viable third option, for sure. It’s *almost* meaningful, so I doubt he can pull it off, but anything’s possible. No royal is going to admit that they benefit TO THIS DAY from their past as slavers and colonial overlords, even as they boldly wear their stolen booty. This Jubbly is really shaping up, isn’t it?
It’s truly been a glorious “tour” as we see how Baldimort “handles” these issues that have been placed at his feet!! I guess he should have been learning what is expected of his as the FFK for the last 20 years, but he has refused to learn anything due to pure selfishness!!
This is Baldimorts future coming to his feet!! Yes he isn’t TQ, but he is the FFK!! It’s time to face the facts and what is to be done, whether you like it or not Baldimort.
I am certain he is having a stroke right about now….
Followed by incandescent in about 3, 2, ……..
“We are very much not a pro-slavery family!”
HA!!! Perfect.
This is…………….bad. Like objectively bad. I keep thinking, “they coulda had a bad bitch.”
I’m interested to hear what he says because if he says anything close to what Harry said two years ago the press better condemn his statement.
Who are we kidding you know they won’t. they’ll just ignore it or praise him for being revolutionary.
But the GB news lovers/his base won’t be happy about it. They’ll say he’s gone woke.
I think he’ll say something similar to Charles and quickly move on but I do love the fact that his team clearly knows he’s seen as racist. I love that for them.
@Polo: Don’t get me wrong. I know the press will only praise William whatever he says and the double standard will be exposed if he says exactly what Harry said on the QCT video. I have no doubt that his comms team are watching that video right now to copy Harry’s words.
Brace yourself for another tone deaf and patronising AF speech from Billygoat….
Twitter fingers at the ready for the dragging that will ensue 🤞🏾😁
Isn’t it strange that the British press are covering all the negative elements? They normally sanitize for their audience. Are they mad at the Cambridges?
I’ve only seen the independent and mirror cover more of the negative aspects of the tour. The independent especially but that’s because of Nadine staying on their necks. If the rota weren’t just pushing propaganda this is what royal coverage would be like. Sigh
But the usual suspects are still working that “charm offensive” angle.
“People of Jamaica, I’m so bored with slavery.
We can’t give you any reparations, only the odd smile here and there.
Now can we talk about your birthrates?”
That will be the gist of it. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
This is gold! lol
Nailed it.lol
“George hates slavery too, he’s been reading about William Wilberforce so much lately!”
@Kalana that is perfect!
OMG! Can you imagine if he said this? The tone deaf racist creep might just do it. Hold on to your hats!
Still getting a laugh about Harry’s last Caribbean trip that ended in B’dos and Harry hopped a plane to Toronto and left the press Jackals in Barbados, they thought he would be returning on the plane with them.
And did they complain, and the BRF said Harry would’ve to pay for the Canadian trip.
Harry was only able to spend 24 hours and had to take an overnight flight back, because he was due to attend a telephone auction, so straight off the plane to the auction.
Even with a speechwriter, William is gonna fuck this up. Because his team is full of racist, colonizers who don’t understand or care to understand the situation.
Remember when he “gave a speech” about the BAFTAs lack of diversity? So impactful 🙄 I see this “speech” going down the same drain.
Of course he will f#ck this up, as he hasn’t a bone of compassion for anyone but himself!
I am thinking that their plans to stay in Mystique for a few days just went out the window as he will be hoping with incandescent rage until he gets back to Windsor to blast his father and TQ for “setting him up” for their actions, as he wasn’t born when the slavery was an ongoing issue, that will be his interpretation. Which will also be his excuse for the current Windrush propaganda as well!!
Maybe they could dig up some writers from The Benny Hill Show, so that they could incorporate some funny British humor, no?
This made me chuckle. You know they’d think this a good idea!
Lol, I always hear “Yakety Sax” when I read about the remaining British royal family. Clowns.
Oh god. A speech by William. Wonderful. I’m sure it’ll be a rousing success (sarcasm). But what are they doing? Serious question. What exactly are they doing on this tour? Because everything I’m reading seems to me that they’re just doing a bunch of activities you see on a swanky island resort’s “things to do” list. Where are the meetings with charities? Meetings with leaders? (I know they visited GG of Jamaica and the Belize PM and his wife). This just seems “holiday in the Caribbean but on the taxpayers dime”.
In addition to hiding from the protesters and skirting the issue that the land trust that Baldimort is affiliated with in Belize, nothing but wasting everyone’s time and spending the money of the host countries that are in desperate need of funds for their own people. Oh, and fleecing the citizens of taxpayers money!! It’s not as if Britain is giving out ££££ to help them!
I’m sorry, I know you were sincere in your question but that was all I could come up with. 🤷🏻♀️
They didn’t really meet much of anyone in Belize, right? Just the official hosts & the folks who run that one cacao farm. Oh, and the dive master for their little dive. That’s a pitiful waste of time & resources. Oh, forgot about the Mayan temple trip & the soldiers. Still that’s very few people. The photos indicate the temple was closed off to everyone else while they were there, same for that evening’s cocktail party. They probably encountered more people at the hotel bar or by the pool than they did in official engagements.
the Jamaican Minister of Culture tried with Kate, but she wasn’t having it. stepped back, had to be pushed, and kept her hands tucked in like cat paws.
they were very happy to be photographed with the wax statue tho!
Charles gave a speech like this a few years ago in, Ghana, maybe, acknowledging that the history of Britain’s role in the slave trade was atrocious, but I don’t know that he mentioned his family specifically and he definitely didn’t cut a check. When the Caribbean says they want reparations from the Royal Family, what does that look like?
@TeamAwesome: In Ghana, Charles made a statement that was palatable to the British audience. He never implicated the Royal Family in slavery nor did he condemn the British Government’s actions. So he gets no praise for his comments about slavery and the slave trade. And more importantly his statement was made at a Portuguese slave port not the world famous Gold Coast slave port which was run by the British and is one of the biggest heritage sites in Ghana.
I think that Chaz and Baldimort might actually destroy the Monarchy by their very own words and inaction!! How wonderful!!!
I keep saying it, but I have never in my entire life seen a better example of karma. I can’t look away!
Unless he says something about Windrush and put his buddies in government on blast, he can keep his funky words about ‘slavery’.
The. Irony. That. Is. Over. The. Head. Of. This. Moron.
As long as there’s no action behind his words nothing will matter.
Until they do right by Meghan they’ll continue to be seen as racists.
Charles made his speech and no one paid attention.
A few months later I think the one dude came out with a book and Charles was headline news for potentially being the royal racist.
Sooo I could see the same happening for Willy boy. They won’t be able to get away from this…
“We’re truly not a racist family so I don’t know why you insist on pinning slavery on us. Slavery is bad so we’re sorry it happened to you. Also reparations are off the table because we still owe money to the slaveowners”
“Mistakes were made… you’ll feel so much better if you just try to put all of this horrible past behind you.”
I’ll bet he’ll want a cookie just for acknowledging that slavery existed. I hope the audience kisses their teeth at him instead of applause.
“Recollections may vary.”
“I know you all are talking about slavery but recollections may vary!”
Lol we posted the same thing!
💀💀
@C, @LaraW zing! LOL
I’ll laugh if the protests show signs of Harry and Meghan, especially Meghan. Billy can’t address the evil of slavery when he can’t own up to the evil the BRF committed to its biracial member.
“Look, we’re totally not a racist slavery supporting family. Now, could all you coloreds please continue to bow down to my GanGan? “- Prince William, probably tonight.
They’re gonna vote QE2 out no matter what he says. This tour really is a waste of time.
This, except he’s gonna call her the “Queen of Jamaica.”
“I’m so bored with racism…oops, wrong speech!”
I’m howling at that awkward photo of them posing next to Bob Marley’s statue, but hey, I guess now we know that they ARE occasionally willing to stand close to some Black people under specific circumstances.
“Acknowledge the issue of slavery”? Do they know what the word “acknowledge” means? It’s means to accept or admit the existence of something. So, in the year 2022, the RF is finally going to admit the existence of slavery. I’d say baby steps, but this is glacial.
Oh and lol at the Bob Marley picture. Wills’ arms behind his back body language is offensive, like he thinks he’s gonna catch cooties.
And look, Katiekeens is uncomfortable around black men, even in statue form.
I am sorry for any POC that are about to be hurt by their thoughtlessness and blatant racism. But, I’m also going to grab some popcorn and watch this train wreck unfold in real time.
How much further can this man’s foot fit into his mouth? These lazy racist leeches are going to “acknowledge “ slavery. WTF does that even mean? Their days are numbered. If this is as idiotic and tone deaf as his words about the horrors going on in Ukraine, I can’t imagine the fallout.
I am cringing at the thought of Pith helmet man “acknowledging ” slavery. Is he aware it is and was horrendous and not just like , a life style choice of people in the distant past which I suspect he might actually say out loud?! Anybody know who writes his speeches for him? Has he got Jason on speed dial complaining that Meghan is the real cause of mass ingratitude!!
That statement by the Bahamas Reparations Committee is killer, just brilliant.
I know the point of this tour from a PR / jubilee perspective but there’s a lot to be learned here if william is so inclined. 1) He’s gonna have to work it if he wants the monarchy to maintain it’s reach and influence and income stream. 2) He’s now got to stand on his own two feet or fail badly. 3) He can no longer hide behind his brother and/or father.
I predict he will shrug off responsibility for this failure as a historic turning of the tide and return his ambitions to only Britain because he’ll either have a reckoning or maintain the lazy status quo. And it’s hard to imagine him having a reckoning
I think you’re right & this is what I’m very curious about. We know the Windsors believed Harry was crucial to King William’s future reign for…reasons. I suspect he is lazy, but we’ve also seen recently that he’s disastrous at the “soft power” thing that is required of him. Harry, of course, is very good at that.
It occurred to me the other day that for all of the assumptions about his laziness, it’s equally possible that the BRF just realized after he graduated college that he was unfit to “work” as a royal, so they kept stashing him in different places as an excuse as to why he wasn’t doing public duties. First he was at university with media heavily restricted to protect him. Then he was a newlywed, off in Wales, which the media characterized as his “Malta years. Then he was supposedly working as a pilot, then he had to work on a mysterious “bespoke” agricultural course. All of this while much older family members performed much bigger numbers of public duties. It’s like a small family business where everyone knows the boss’s son is useless. He doesn’t do any work, but he gets an office in the back so he feels important.
I don’t know if he’s unfit for some hidden reason because simply being petulant and lazy is enough to make anyone ‘unfit’ especially in this role, with no practice. Anyone wanting to do a better job would do a post tour analysis and insist on better and more thorough research. The future will tell if he learns anything or tries to tuck tail and resist all efforts to get him out there
“Sorry, we can’t pay reparations, granny had to pay out a huge settlement for uncle Andy. Don’t worry, we’re not helping the Ukrainians either. By the way, wanna see a cool video of me scuba diving?”
That’s about right!
That image of children behind a chain link fence is the image that the Royal Family, and specifically, William and Kate, should never be able to erase.
I have been trying to imagine what the speech might sound like and all I could come up with was WWJD: what would Jason do?
Sorry if I’m thread-jacking but I’m about to burst. The press conference with the Jamaican PM just now was EPIC! He did not even allow them to sit before essentially saying, “Y’all got your photo ops? Great, thanks for coming. We’re over you and movin’ on. Don’t let the door hit you in the ass on the way out. Peace!”
Man, this made my week.
https://twitter.com/royal_suitor/status/1506671174704525313
That was pretty priceless. Barely nods of response from the British couple. They literally looked like interns pulled into a big meeting, not 40 year olds.
And wow, Kate’s outfit of glowing white seems….. Pointed. I normally would like her wearing a suit, but a bright white one after all these recoil things? 😯
The orange is the opposition party’s color, btw.
Holness was amazing! William and Kate were completely outclassed. Just wow. I really hope the other islands follow.
He basically told them to take a long walk over a short pier.
Kate wasn’t smiling anymore, was she. Somehow they need to blame the loss of the commonwealth on Meghan. Just wait. They’ll figure out a way to shift blame away from themselves.
Looking forward to tomorrow’s discussion of this!
Derangers and RR’s are literally saying Meghan is paying for all of these letters and protests and opposition. I can’t! 💀
Lol, no one with a grain of intelligence would buy that stretch, so who cares?
The labour government under Tony Blair, refused to apologize acknowledging that doing so could be miscued as an admission of guilt.
David Cameron addressed both Houses of Parliament in Jamaica and told them to get over “it” and move after offering the Jamaicans £50 million to build prisons.
What can be worse than that?
This was an imposed trip on the three specific independent states which by colonial law has a monarchy as head of state. The governments had to choice but to cooperate their citizens do not, instead they have resisted by reiterating the need for reparations and a formal apology.
What can he possibly say as the representative of the Monach, who is just the face of the “selected/elected” Gov’t?
This is not about the Jubilee nor tourism, it is about the squandering of soft power and continuing systematic disrespect and micro/macro aggression towards the Caribbean/SA since the 1980s, slavery and colonialism notwithstanding.
He is experiencing what he wanted he brother to endure?
Reports from all three countries are clear and transparent, as to crux of the matter. This trip is just latest nonsense from the export of neoliberalism that has morphed into neocolonalism.
It is intolerable and unnecessary in nation building.
So proud of the Bahamas.
What can he say that will appease the Jamaicans? Especially in the face of the Windrush deportations. There is no way to make this family/institution/country seem any less racist. Their actions are speaking louder than their words.
William will say..words, and believe everything is fine after that.
I’m sure the Chuck is desperately clutching his pearls, maybe even making calls who knows, thinking how he could have benefitted from H&M instead of those two clueless idiots he chosed to support. Never been more happy that they left this mess behind them (and please leave it there).
Wow…some stans are in the Prime Ministers mentions being absolutely horrible to the PM, his wife and Jamaica in general. They are not happy and anxious for W&K to leave Jamaica for The Bahamas where they are sure W&K will be received with the respect they deserve.
Dan Wootton’s sunk to a new all-time low by blaming Meghan’s comments about racism from the Oprah Winfrey interview, and it’s all her fault that Kate and William are getting backlash from their *charmless* offensive.
Dan Wootton is a lunatic. The people who believe his rot are beyond saving anyway.
Let’s see if someone mentions the Queen exempting her household hiring practices from laws that prevent race and sex discrimination. Definitely not a racist family Willnot? The only good thing from this stupid tour is that it proves unquestionably that you and your family ARE.
I admit I am delighted that we’ve had a front row seat for the Karmic Express Tour. After the horrible Commonwealth “celebration” in which Kate and William showed the world what wretched people they are, we all wanted the universe to balance accounts, and to do so while we watched. The KET has been very satisfying in that respect, and I have a feeling that the universe is just getting started.