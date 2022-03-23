Prince William will ‘acknowledge the issue of slavery’ in a speech tonight in Jamaica

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Keen Caribbean Tour is not so keen after all. Everyone knew that William and Kate’s behavior would be problematic, and everyone knew that these two lazy dumbasses would do the bare minimum, sprinkle in some racism, and then jet off, convinced that everything had been a galloping success. Well, something amazing has happened. Will and Kate are getting their asses handed to them!! Before they even flew into Belize, they pissed off Belize’s Indian Creek community and they were being protested as colonialists and disrespectful idiots. As they flew into Jamaica, their trip was called “pointless” because the Jamaican government will begin the process to remove the Queen as head of state as soon as the Keens leave. Also happening before they arrived in Jamaica: massive protests and people openly talking about how the royals need to apologize for slavery and start talking about reparations.

One could argue that William and Kate would believe that they’ll get a better reception in The Bahamas, the last leg of their tour. But it looks like they’ll fly into a sh-tstorm there as well. Yesterday, The Bahamas National Reparations Committee made a big statement demanding a full and formal apology from the Windsors about their role in slavery.

#BREAKING – The Bahamas National Reparations Committee releases statement on the upcoming visit to The Bahamas by Duke & Duchess of Cambridge; calling for a full & formal apology from the British Royal Family on its role in slavery; "The time is now for reparations" (EWN) pic.twitter.com/11h2ZFTczs — Kevz Politics (@KevzPolitics) March 22, 2022

It should be noted that, to my knowledge, none of these countries has asked for Prince William to apologize specifically. Jamaica and The Bahamas are asking for/demanding an apology from the Royal Family, and they want something specific and formal. Well, Nadine White reports that William is “aware” of the protests in Jamaica and he is “expected to ‘acknowledge the issue of slavery’” in a speech this evening. The speech will be given at a dinner hosted by Jamaica’s Governor General. Who will be out of a job in the next few months. And no one wants William to be the one to speak about this because A) he’s not important enough, B) he’s an idiot and he’ll f–k it up and make it worse and C) it’s actually insulting to these countries that the royals think they can be placated by Baldemort dropping a few sentences into a stiff speech at the Governor General’s home. In the immortal words of Beenie Man, nobody wants to see that.

NEW: A royal source said Prince William was aware of the reparations protests taking place in Kingston and is expected to "acknowledge the issue of slavery" in a speech tomorrow night during a dinner hosted by the Governor General of Jamaica, PA reports.#RoyalTourCaribbean — Nadine White (@Nadine_Writes) March 22, 2022

