Jamaican Beenie Man: People want to see Harry but ‘William, nobody wants to see that’

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are due to arrive in Jamaica today. The stage has been set for a pretty chaotic leg of the Keen Caribbean Tour. To be fair, I kind of believe that William and Kate did know that their tour was not going to be met with wall-to-wall positivity. They knew they were being sent to Belize, The Bahamas and Jamaica to strengthen Commonwealth ties and ensure that Jamaica in particular does not remove the Queen as “head of state.” That being said, I don’t think Kensington Palace understood that the Keen Caribbean Tour would be such a moment for local activists on the ground in Jamaica to organize protests and shine a spotlight on the cause of independence and slavery reparations. Basically, Will and Kate are flying into a politically sensitive sh-tstorm today. And it doesn’t help when British outlets are doing these kinds of pieces:

“Jamaicans don’t want the Queen… If Harry [was coming], people would react different. People would go and meet Harry. But William, nobody wants to see that” – Dancehall star Beenie Man on Prince William and Kate’s visit to Jamaica (via @GMB)pic.twitter.com/hLBNaMvQXb — Dionne Grant (@DionneGrant) March 22, 2022

As Beenie Man says, it would be different if Harry was coming to Jamaica…lmao. And he doesn’t even explain it, because we all know. Harry is his mother’s son. Harry talks to people and he can relate to anyone and he has charisma oozing out of every pore. No one wants to see William and no one finds him or his wife charismatic, especially since they’re just on a colonialist holiday. I do think it would be different if the Queen was making the trip too. Even Charles would get a much different response from Jamaica.