Keen Caribbean Tour Day 3: Bill & Kathy see the ruins of a Mayan sky-palace

Monday was Day 3 of the Keen Caribbean Tour, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were still in Belize. For Day 3, they cosplayed explorers, with a colonialist edge. They both wore shades of olive and khaki and both wore versions of cargo pants, although I doubt Kate could fit much into her, uh, skinny cargo pants?? Cargo jeggings? At least she didn’t wear wedges again though – she wore comfortable-looking Superga sneakers and a scoop-neck t-shirt. This was basically a tourist visit to beautiful Mayan ruins. They even got a personal tour with an English-speaking tour guide:

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited ancient Mayan ruins at an archaeological site deep in the Chiquibul Forest where they learned about the history and were taken to the stunning Caana (“sky palace”). The couple, who looked like tourists in casual clothes and sunglasses, was shown around by archaeologist Allan Moore, who toured them around the ruins before they climbed the magnificent 141-foot “sky palace.” From there, they looked out over the tops of the tree line across Belize.

“Wow,” Kate, who wore a simple white T-shirt tucked into khaki skinny cargo pants and her go-to white Superga sneakers, exclaimed as she took in the view. The Mayan civilization built the temple palace 3,000 years ago and it would have been the center of a community of around 200,000 people.

“What you are seeing here is like the inside of Buckingham Palace,” Moore, associate director of the Institute of Archaeology (NICH) Belize, explains. “The visit is important”

Asked about the significance of a modern prince coming to an ancient site of kings, Moore tells PEOPLE, “Perhaps for the same reason as anyone — to see what life was like back then and to compare to what life’s like now and how society has evolved. Three thousand years ago they would think that was modern. It is a contrast, a comparison for him.”

After the archeological lesson, William, 39, took what the palace calls “a trip down memory lane” when he and Kate, 40, spent time with BATSUB (British Army Training Support Unit) in the jungle, which gives tropical environment training to British troops and international partners.