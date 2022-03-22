Keen Caribbean Tour Day 3: Bill & Kathy see the ruins of a Mayan sky-palace

Monday was Day 3 of the Keen Caribbean Tour, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were still in Belize. For Day 3, they cosplayed explorers, with a colonialist edge. They both wore shades of olive and khaki and both wore versions of cargo pants, although I doubt Kate could fit much into her, uh, skinny cargo pants?? Cargo jeggings? At least she didn’t wear wedges again though – she wore comfortable-looking Superga sneakers and a scoop-neck t-shirt. This was basically a tourist visit to beautiful Mayan ruins. They even got a personal tour with an English-speaking tour guide:

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited ancient Mayan ruins at an archaeological site deep in the Chiquibul Forest where they learned about the history and were taken to the stunning Caana (“sky palace”). The couple, who looked like tourists in casual clothes and sunglasses, was shown around by archaeologist Allan Moore, who toured them around the ruins before they climbed the magnificent 141-foot “sky palace.” From there, they looked out over the tops of the tree line across Belize.

“Wow,” Kate, who wore a simple white T-shirt tucked into khaki skinny cargo pants and her go-to white Superga sneakers, exclaimed as she took in the view. The Mayan civilization built the temple palace 3,000 years ago and it would have been the center of a community of around 200,000 people.

“What you are seeing here is like the inside of Buckingham Palace,” Moore, associate director of the Institute of Archaeology (NICH) Belize, explains. “The visit is important”

Asked about the significance of a modern prince coming to an ancient site of kings, Moore tells PEOPLE, “Perhaps for the same reason as anyone — to see what life was like back then and to compare to what life’s like now and how society has evolved. Three thousand years ago they would think that was modern. It is a contrast, a comparison for him.”

After the archeological lesson, William, 39, took what the palace calls “a trip down memory lane” when he and Kate, 40, spent time with BATSUB (British Army Training Support Unit) in the jungle, which gives tropical environment training to British troops and international partners.

The Mayans were super-advanced. Stories about the Mayan civilization are always heavily featured on Ancient Aliens, and many scientists today can’t even believe that the Mayans figured out so much about structural engineering, astronomy, the Mayan calendar, the mathematical concept of zero, the production of chocolate (and other regional crops) and on and on. I would love to hear more about the Mayans, but this is about how Kate said “wow” as she flapped her jazz hands on top of the sky palace, and William looked like a neo-colonialist villain.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

157 Responses to “Keen Caribbean Tour Day 3: Bill & Kathy see the ruins of a Mayan sky-palace”

  1. L84Tea says:
    March 22, 2022 at 7:28 am

    They are the living embodiment of bran cereal come to life.

    Reply
    • Marilee says:
      March 22, 2022 at 7:50 am

      Eh, not really. Bran cereal serves a purpose.

      Reply
      • L84Tea says:
        March 22, 2022 at 7:54 am

        Touche! 😀

      • LaraK says:
        March 22, 2022 at 8:09 am

        Yeah, bran cereal makes you run to the bathroom. So do these two. Checks out.

      • Crowhood says:
        March 22, 2022 at 8:57 am

        Definitely read the first and following comments as “brain cereal” and was like “I really love this site’s comment section always learning new things I wonder what Brain Cereal is!?”

        Pour me a bowl I guess because I’m Bran Dead.

      • Jan90067 says:
        March 22, 2022 at 10:22 am

        Lara, Bran comes out of the *other* end (than what these two induce).

      • SomeChick says:
        March 22, 2022 at 8:39 pm

        Crowhood – lol, bran dead!!!

    • Janettrain says:
      March 22, 2022 at 8:01 am

      I can’t. That’s the best thing I’ve heard
      in a bit! These two scoops of Raisin Bland just keep showing their lack of awareness. Instead of hiring people to manage the PR, how about…I don’t know…googling colonialism? How about Drunk History does a season, just for the royal family? Hopefully after they watch it, they can theme dress appropriately and not have to wave their arms about with such shock and awe.

      Reply
    • CC says:
      March 22, 2022 at 8:37 am

      That reminds me of an insult Stephen Colbert once delivered on ‘The Colbert Report’ about some bland politician: “He is made of manila envelopes.”

      Reply
    • alexc says:
      March 22, 2022 at 9:18 am

      Nah, they are actually fiber-free white bread enriched with sawdust.

      Reply
    • Ktae says:
      March 22, 2022 at 10:17 am

      I was thinking Indiana Jones Cosplay. Cause they’re explorers 🙄

      Reply
    • Rice says:
      March 22, 2022 at 12:42 pm

      I was thinking that, in the photo of them both wearing shades and walking together, they look like Terminators.

      Reply
  2. Kalana says:
    March 22, 2022 at 7:28 am

    Kate literally wore a safari shirt. That’s actually the name of the shirt. Considering all the protests, did it never occur to her to not dress like the stereotype of a white person going to these countries?

    Has she made any effort to wear any local designers?

    Have they brought any gifts from the Queen thanking the people of Belize or is this just everyone else shelling out to pay for the Cambridges? This trip seems pointless.

    Reply
    • Pink Flamingo says:
      March 22, 2022 at 7:34 am

      Hey now, they did learn jungle survival tips during this vacation. Because ya know, that is totally something useful for these two living in their multiple 10,000 square foot mansions in England.

      Reply
    • hindulovegod says:
      March 22, 2022 at 7:35 am

      These two are so classless and selfish. Of course it wouldn’t occur to them to bring gifts and be grateful and gracious for the hospitality. Embarrassing.

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      March 22, 2022 at 7:38 am

      the local designer thing is throwing me off because that is something that Kate does usually do – yes there’s always lots of McQueen and Packham and Catherine Walker on her tours, but we do usually get a few local designers, especially with jewelry (I guess because its easier to throw on a pair of locally made earrings than to get an entire outfit?) but I don’t think we’ve seen anything local this tour. Wearing local jewelry with her tory burch dress the other day would have been so much better.

      Reply
      • Kalana says:
        March 22, 2022 at 8:33 am

        She carried a Mayan made purse at the evening event. That seems to ve about it. I hope they at least highlight it on their social media.

    • textileMama says:
      March 22, 2022 at 8:01 am

      Comments on the Daily Fail are getting *interesting* – lots and lots of angry Brits wondering why they’re paying for this nonsense when costs are skyrocketing in the UK and while Ukraine is suffering. Never seen these kind of pointed critiques of this do-nothing, lazy, useless, spoiled couple at such a high volume over there. Spoiler alert: The $2,500 evening dress that follows this Mayan ruin adventure is equally next level inappropriate and tone deaf. Also – Kate needs help. Can’t stand her, but she deserves support & treatment . . .

      Reply
    • Sue E Generis says:
      March 22, 2022 at 10:28 am

      I think people give Kate way too much credit. Kate is a simpleton, and doesn’t really think much beyond shiny buttons. The only time I think she’s calculating is when it comes to status. Then she’s sly, mean, SWFing etc.

      Reply
      • Nic919 says:
        March 22, 2022 at 5:15 pm

        Kate thinks about being the thinnest woman in the room and attracting attention from her husband or other men. There is not much there outside of that.

  3. Abby says:
    March 22, 2022 at 7:31 am

    “Wow.”

    That’s all I’ve got.

    Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      March 22, 2022 at 2:49 pm

      @Abby, at least it’s better than “how interesting” upon seeing mutilated children in India. Baby steps.

      Reply
  4. Lady Esther says:
    March 22, 2022 at 7:33 am

    Is it me, or is this “tour” a little light? Not many activities. Charles and Camilla at least pack in tons of events when they go somewhere…

    Reply
    • Alexandria says:
      March 22, 2022 at 7:36 am

      They’re only heavyweights at being lazy, bullying people, hunting, shopping, holidaying, jazz handing, furrowed browing and uh…a smile or two lol.

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      March 22, 2022 at 7:40 am

      This is the lightest tour I can remember of theirs, ever. I mean today is the fourth day and so far they arrived, had a brief meeting with the PM, danced on the beach, and visited a mayan palace. I also saw that there was an event last night but that’s it.

      I commented below on how weird the release of pictures/schedule has been, and I wonder if that’s because KP is trying to cover up how light the tour is.

      Reply
      • Eurydice says:
        March 22, 2022 at 8:01 am

        Yes, this morning I had the realization that I’m following the holiday pics of random strangers, rather than an official visit by UK representatives.

      • Sofia says:
        March 22, 2022 at 9:12 am

        Yeah this tour seems light even by W&K standards. I even went on WhatKateWore to see if I was missing things but no. Apparently not.

      • goofpuff says:
        March 22, 2022 at 9:30 am

        That’s because it’s more vacation than work.

      • Harper says:
        March 22, 2022 at 9:34 am

        I expected at least one formal fancy-pants dinner. But all they did was a cocktail reception.

    • rawiya says:
      March 22, 2022 at 7:42 am

      It’s beyond light. They didn’t do anything the day they arrived (as the meet & greet is customary). The second day, they danced, ate chocolate, and had a little sit down about conservation (I’m guessing). The third day, they went touring and had a dinner party. So, the sit down and dancing were it.

      Reply
    • Ginger says:
      March 22, 2022 at 7:53 am

      They don’t start until the middle of the day. Someone that is from there said they do all of their engagements in under 3 hours. They stayed at the reception last night for only 45 minutes. It’s a very light tour.

      Reply
      • The Duchess says:
        March 22, 2022 at 8:16 am

        I expect nothing different from them. These two lightweights will be the end of the monarchy and I can’t wait.

    • Amy Too says:
      March 22, 2022 at 9:28 am

      It’s heavy on shoe changes. Seriously they must have someone who follows them around with a bag of other shoes. “I want to wear flats on the beach but high heels when I’m ‘dancing.’ And then I want to wear white sneakers when walking on grass but hiking boots when walking on dirt. Make that happen.”

      Reply
      • Lady D says:
        March 22, 2022 at 9:51 am

        The shoes she’s wearing in the second picture are black. In all the rest of the pictures she’s in white shoes. Anyone else bring a second pair of shoes when hiking?

      • BeanieBean says:
        March 22, 2022 at 12:24 pm

        I found that weird, too. No reason to change out of those sneakers or boots (I’m not sure which thing they did first). My guess is the sneakers were more comfortable & lightweight for the Mayan temple steps, although I think boots would have been more secure for the ankles. I’d’ve stuck with the boots for the whole day. Keep the bugs & snakes & etc. away from my ankles.

    • equality says:
      March 22, 2022 at 9:51 am

      Maybe there have been other things that had to be dropped because of local protests and the media didn’t report it.

      Reply
    • Sue E Generis says:
      March 22, 2022 at 10:29 am

      What do you expect from two dim, self-involved bulbs? They’re lightweights.

      Reply
    • The Hench says:
      March 22, 2022 at 10:30 am

      Yes, it is weirdly light. Especially since we had those stories beforehand about the fact that Kate and Will were going to split up and do activities separately. If they split up they’re going to have half an activity each a day 🙄

      Reply
    • Lionel says:
      March 22, 2022 at 1:13 pm

      I mean, I do more things in a day when I’m on VACATION! And I’m not even a super-energetic person, but if I’m lucky enough to be in a new part of the world I don’t want to miss a thing. That their work trips/charmless offensives are lighter than my work *breaks* is unconscionable.

      Reply
      • Lorelei says:
        March 22, 2022 at 2:55 pm

        @Lionel I was thinking the exact same thing. The only time I laze around is if we’re in Montauk or something. If I’m in another country, or even another city, I want to pack in as much as possible every day and make the most of it! And I am not a energetic person either, but what is the point of traveling somewhere if you’re not going to use the time to see and do things? These two waste so many opportunities.

  5. Alexandria says:
    March 22, 2022 at 7:33 am

    I’d rather see Edward than William now. They look the same age and sometimes Burger King looks older yikes.

    Reply
  6. Pix says:
    March 22, 2022 at 7:33 am

    Wow – those pants are terrible.

    Reply
    • ncboudicca says:
      March 22, 2022 at 7:47 am

      She looks hot and like her pants are sticking to her sweaty legs. If there was ever a time for some nice wide-leg linen pants, it would have been for that event. Big wide pants would look great on a tallish, slender-hipped person like herself, too. Oh well.

      Reply
      • L84Tea says:
        March 22, 2022 at 7:55 am

        It’s a vanity thing with Kate. I believe she really loves showing off how thin she is.

      • WiththeAmerican says:
        March 22, 2022 at 9:12 am

        I was thinking exact same thing. She could have worn a linen T shirt tucked into a wide legged, high waisted tan linen pant. I would love to be able to wear pants like that. Hair up in high pony and local earrings or bracelet.

        I’m not a fan of this T shirt neckline on her with skinny pants either, it’s too much.

      • BeanieBean says:
        March 22, 2022 at 12:27 pm

        I actually like the pants for fieldwork. I just checked the website, Kate’s wearing hers way too tight, plus the fabric is wrong for this climate–they’re 97% cotton, 3% elastane. You want less cotton in high humidity areas, and you want a looser fit.

      • Tigerlily says:
        March 22, 2022 at 7:33 pm

        @ncboudicca I was thinking the same thing. Clingy tight jeggings in hot, humid weather? Nope. Loose, breezy linen slacks would be perfect. And definitely lose the ‘safari’ jacket.

    • Jezz says:
      March 22, 2022 at 7:58 am

      Sorry to sound like a “man in grey” but are those skin tight cargo leggings at all “protocol”? They are seriously embarrassing — literally: bare ass.

      Reply
      • Sue E Generis says:
        March 22, 2022 at 10:31 am

        They certainly don’t rise to the level of polish and sophistication expected of royalty. Kate doesn’t have any style.

      • Lorelei says:
        March 22, 2022 at 3:05 pm

        @Jezz, I’ve thought for years how inappropriate the skintight jeggings are when she’s working (aka “representing the Queen”), but apparently it’s not an issue. If Meghan had worn pants that tight on an official visit, we’d still be hearing about how disrespectful it was to dress in such a manner while representing her majesty. The protocol is bs on a case-by-case basis, and it never seems to be Kate who is violating it. Ever.

        ETA: I specifically remember thinking (and posting it! Either on WKW, or fb because I was still on it back then) this when she wore them in 2012 for some Olympic events, and I still really liked her back then. But I still criticized her for something I thought was just wrong. Now, I doubt her stans would ever say anything that wasn’t fawning and complimentary.

      • Mina_Esq says:
        March 22, 2022 at 9:21 pm

        My theory is that they don’t mind her tight jeggings because she doesn’t have a hot body and isn’t at risk of being sexualized.

    • AmB says:
      March 22, 2022 at 8:07 am

      Leggings, jeggings, whatever, they aren’t pants. Anything that sticks that closely to your calves and ankles has to be made of at least 10% spandex and that’s leggings. Stop calling them pants. And yes, @L84Tea, they’re all meant to show off how thin she is.

      Honestly, she really is a fashion plate – for a mall somewhere in 1995.

      Reply
      • Honora says:
        March 22, 2022 at 9:55 am

        Historical correction.. No one was wearing pants like that in 1995. It was the flair and wideleg jeans era. Levi’s were popular. Lots of black polyester pants and skirts, beige cargo pants. Loose basketball pants with the button sides. no tight ankles or tight pants or leggings, all pants had to be somewhat big at the bottom. i remember being very upset that my mom who kept the same cotton clothes for as long as they lasted was still wearing her 80s mom jeans. Around 2000 there were the black yoga pants at least on the west coast. In 2004 or so black leggings came back. Mary-Kate or Ashley Olsen wore them with short denim shorts over them in nyc and they became ubiquitous not long after. I remember seeing the photo and being like… ok… 80s leggings but with shorts, like yoga pants without the bottom,fine I’ll try it. (Flat ballet shoes were also popular.) I wouldn’t be surprised if Parisians or London did it first but I was in Europe in 2001 and Asia a bit after that and leggings were definitely not happening yet. Kate’s pants are not really on trend but they aren’t really 95. Jeggings got big not that long after leggings and treggings are the less denim more twill version. They are still popular for kids and some men are still into the skinny jeans /skinny twill pants worn in a douchy way (man bun etc). It’s interesting how many random looks Kate can basically pull off and look Sophisticated just by being as thin as a barbie. Interesting to me because I have big hips and a lot of stuff I think is a cool style just doesn’t look very good on me. It’s either frumpy or « too much »

      • BeanieBean says:
        March 22, 2022 at 12:29 pm

        Nope, the fabric content is 3% elastane, 97% cotton. Kate’s just wearing hers a size too small. For whatever reason, she has a need to show off just how thin she is, just how flat her stomach is, etc.
        ETA: I did fieldwork in ’96 in an equatorial zone in pants very similar to Kate’s, even down to the fit. Turned out to be a poor decision on my part, that’s too much cotton for that kind of humidity & it’s too close-fitting to get the pants down & up in a hurry (ahem).

      • Feeshalori says:
        March 22, 2022 at 3:25 pm

        All l can think of is an encased sausage when l look at that skin-tight fit. I’d have to cut those pants off me.

  7. Tw says:
    March 22, 2022 at 7:34 am

    I would love to see her in a lightweight linen pant. It’s not so complicated.

    Reply
  8. Agreatreckoning says:
    March 22, 2022 at 7:35 am

    Bill & Kathy’s Colonizer Adventure. To be continued…

    Reply
  9. Becks1 says:
    March 22, 2022 at 7:36 am

    This really is just one big holiday to them, isn’t it?

    Why were these pictures/this visit embargoed or not released? I saw on their IG this morning that these pictures were posted 9 hours ago. (that was around 7 am EDT.) So they posted the pictures at 10 pm? I’ve followed most of their tours and the delay in posting pictures and releasing their events seems very “off.” Wonder if they really are worried about protests etc so they are not making their schedule public?

    Reply
    • L84Tea says:
      March 22, 2022 at 7:40 am

      They’ve literally done nothing so far on this tour besides look around, smile a little, and dance for 3 seconds. Kate has likely spent longer periods of time getting herself dressed and doing her hair than the amount of minutes they’ve been “working”. This tour is an absolute joke.

      Reply
      • RoyalBlue says:
        March 22, 2022 at 8:41 am

        But she said “WOW”. Think of that. Reporters reported on the fact that the duchess said the word wow. Such is the quality of representatives of the queen, sent on a mission to celebrate her jubbly,

      • BeanieBean says:
        March 22, 2022 at 12:33 pm

        She spent more time shopping for this trip than she’s spent at any single event, or all events combined.

    • equality says:
      March 22, 2022 at 7:59 am

      All the pictures and video seem to be tightly focused in and not showing many people around them. At the sky palace there are wider shots but with only them and the tour guide around. I bet they are strictly limiting who can be around them or are cropping out any protestors. On the videos all you can hear is music so you wonder why they are excluding any conversations.

      Reply
      • The Duchess says:
        March 22, 2022 at 8:22 am

        They have a very limited rota with photographers following this tour. I guess they wanted to keep it hush on how bad the tour is going, but Jamaica had other ideas…

        Thanks to the protests and the awareness raised on social media, the Jamaican government are going to work towards establishing a Republic when these two lightweights decide to go back home. Hallelujah!

    • Nic919 says:
      March 22, 2022 at 8:53 am

      I didn’t see anything until, about 10 pm (I had to watch the gilded age so if they came out earlier it wasn’t much earlier). What I did see referenced either by Palmer or Becky English was that yesterday was a “no comms” day so there was only video of them looking at the Mayan palace and then later at the reception.

      There was no reason for this kind of delay for these events and I suspect they did this so that they would be showing in real time just how little fric and frac did yesterday.

      This has probably been their lightest tour yet, which ten years in is a pretty sad situation.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        March 22, 2022 at 1:58 pm

        Now its 2pm EDT and so far I have seen nothing from today. I know they’re traveling to Jamaica but I can’t imagine the flight is that long.

    • Jais says:
      March 22, 2022 at 9:45 am

      Could the delay in pics be because they need time to edit them to perfection before releasing? Editing out any weird looks at each other or from others and any facial lines. But I agree that the delay between the events and the actual pics is really weird.

      Reply
      • Lorelei says:
        March 22, 2022 at 3:15 pm

        @Becks, ITA, there’s just something “off” about everything on this tour. When I don’t want to get sucked into hours on Twitter, I’ve just been Googling them to see the most recent events.

        In the photos from yesterday, it looks like all of the (approved) photographers were kept pretty far back — it’s particularly noticeable in that top photo where William is pointing at something/someone. Are they literally letting only Chris Jackson even get that close to them? WTF is happening? It’s all very odd.

        I wish that local journalists who’ve been banned from covering this joke of a “tour” made a bigger fuss about it, so more people knew how tightly controlled this BS is.

  10. UNCDANCER says:
    March 22, 2022 at 7:38 am

    The literal dressing is … something. All I can say is wow.

    Reply
  11. Bets says:
    March 22, 2022 at 7:40 am

    Copycat Kate enchance her lips and copy Meghan mannerisms,even the way Meghan walks.

    Reply
    • SourcesclosetoKate says:
      March 22, 2022 at 3:31 pm

      I wish she would just be proud of her lips and leave them alone, but you can’t if you’re whole being is chasing male beauty ideals.

      Reply
  12. equality says:
    March 22, 2022 at 7:42 am

    I guess I am still missing any way the tour actually helps Belize. One of their oh-so-bright fans on Twitter said it brought awareness because they hadn’t heard of Belize before now.

    Reply
    • Merricat says:
      March 22, 2022 at 8:12 am

      Lol, that does not surprise me. I’m sure the existence of Belize was new to Kate, as well.

      Reply
      • Lorelei says:
        March 22, 2022 at 3:21 pm

        @Merricat, MTE. Bringing awareness to…what? Belize’s existence? I’m pretty sure it’s been known as a luxury vacation destination since forever. I don’t know that I could have found it on a map, but I’d certainly heard of it and was vaguely aware that it was tropical. (However if I was actually lucky enough to be GOING there, I would have read a ton about it beforehand, which I highly doubt either one of them did.)

        Honestly, the most ‘awareness’ this tour has brought to anything is the protests— seeing locals with those “Go Home William” signs is making far more people interested enough to read up on why there are protesters in the first place, so it’s served at least one purpose.

      • Nic919 says:
        March 22, 2022 at 5:21 pm

        I don’t think the Mayan pyramids were unknown.

  13. SAS says:
    March 22, 2022 at 7:42 am

    I don’t have a problem with these outfits.

    However I just can’t imagine their cognitive dissonance to visit such an incredible cultural site some 3000 years old, and know that you are the literal embodiment of the lie of colonialism, to believe that England has “ownership” of the land (as of a paltry 150 years ago). And to not be sickened by that! They can play tourists, but they’re not- Mayans are still living in Belize today!

    Reply
    • LaraW” says:
      March 22, 2022 at 9:05 am

      You mean those primitives who protested the helicopter landing on football pitch are descendants of the people who built these ruins? INCREDIBLE! I wonder if they could share some ideas with the Africans on how to reduce their numbers. /s

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      March 22, 2022 at 12:40 pm

      Yeah, the disconnect is something else. I would hope the archaeologist presenting this tour made it clear that descendants of the Mayan people who built that phenomenal structure are here today, culture intact. 3000+ years of continuous occupation is nothing to sneeze at.

      Reply
  14. CindyP says:
    March 22, 2022 at 7:43 am

    Why is that t-shirt tucked in? For some reason, it really bugs me. She does this with sweaters too

    Reply
  15. Jay says:
    March 22, 2022 at 7:44 am

    Well, congratulations to both for resisting what I’m sure was a strong urge to wear pith helmets with these khaki outfits.

    I feel sorry for their English speaking guide – he clearly tried to make this tour interesting and relevant to these dullards, making the comparison to Buckingham palace and giving examples about how advanced the Mayans were. And all he seemed to get for his troubles was a slack-jawed “Wow” at the view from the top. Le sigh.

    Reply
  16. Eurydice says:
    March 22, 2022 at 7:46 am

    Why is BATSUB a trip down memory lane – did William train to fight in jungles?

    Reply
    • Chaine says:
      March 22, 2022 at 8:40 am

      Celebitchy missed a golden opportunity by not posting photos from the BATSUB session. The Fail has some hilarious shots of each of them “drinking water from a vine in the forest” and “building their own palm shelter.” It also looks like they were maybe offered some sort of forest plant to eat, and Kate is pictured looking as if she is about to push it up her own nostril.

      Reply
    • equality says:
      March 22, 2022 at 9:53 am

      What they posted on Twitter made the BATSUB seem problematic to me. They take over the local jungle for their military training but help guard out locals from cutting any trees. Military maneuvers have an adverse effect on the flora and fauna of a region also.

      Reply
      • BeanieBean says:
        March 22, 2022 at 12:44 pm

        I don’t know how the Brits do it, but I do know that the American military, at its overseas training areas, are required by US federal law to do their NEPA analysis first (National Environmental Policy Act), so at least the possible adverse effects to various resources (including cultural) are considered.

    • BeanieBean says:
      March 22, 2022 at 12:42 pm

      Yes, he did, during his gap year.

      Reply
  17. Thelma says:
    March 22, 2022 at 7:51 am

    Just to note: English is the official language in Belize. Belize used to be a British colony (British Honduras). So stands to reason the tour guide would be English speaking. I used to work there. Lovely country with an interesting history. They deserve better than these two lightweights!

    Reply
  18. Louisa says:
    March 22, 2022 at 7:59 am

    I work at a clothing store.
    We have customers who try to find the best fit and look tailored and polished.
    Then we have the customers who insist on buying things too big, which isn’t the best look for anyone. I call them the ‘swimmers’
    Then there are customers who squeeze into the smallest size of whatever style. I call them the. ‘Stuffers’
    Kate is a stuffer.
    Which is truly a shame, because she could look so good in a great pair of straight leg tailored trousers. Or even a slim boyfriend jean.
    But these jegging things she insists on wearing are just yuck.

    Reply
  19. Mrs. Smith says:
    March 22, 2022 at 8:07 am

    It would be great to see Kate in just regular pants. I know we’ve covered her pants game here over the years, but WTF? We all get it — she is thin, but this outfit really bothers me. She is proudly broadcasting her size 00 frame to the world with this look and it feels inappropriate? She must think she looks amazing to go for a silhouette like this.

    Reply
    • Merricat says:
      March 22, 2022 at 8:25 am

      When you’re that thin, clothes look better on you than nakedness (speaking from experience).

      Reply
      • Mrs. Smith says:
        March 22, 2022 at 7:12 pm

        Oh Merricat—that is hard to hear! I hope you are much better now (you’re wit speaks volumes!). Frankly, I think her team reads the comments since her departure look included REGULAR pants. My popcorn is waiting for the Jamaica leg.

    • Insight says:
      March 22, 2022 at 12:22 pm

      One of the only great outfits she ever wore was when they were in the jungle early in their marriage. She needed to repeat that, it evened out her proportions and looked actually chic.

      Reply
  20. Amy Bee says:
    March 22, 2022 at 8:09 am

    Will and Kate at their colonial best. This tour is just a vacation for them.

    Reply
  21. swirlmamad says:
    March 22, 2022 at 8:11 am

    I am still laughing at how the only thing they could quote Kate as saying is “Wow”. Vapid is too nice a descriptor for this woman.

    Reply
  22. Kaede says:
    March 22, 2022 at 8:12 am

    Someone saw Lara Croft too often. Only the ponytail is missing.

    Reply
  23. beff says:
    March 22, 2022 at 8:15 am

    How is it that you were able to post images of them speaking to one another and engaged in actual conversation, whereas, all of the RR coverage shows them not interacting at all and looking past one another? So weird.

    Reply
    • Over it says:
      March 22, 2022 at 9:57 am

      I might be seeing wrong but I don’t see any pictures when they are looking at each other. I see her look at him, he ignores her, for example the one when her hands are spread wide as to demonstrate something or the other and he is looking the opposite direction of her and her hands

      Reply
  24. Mustlovedogs says:
    March 22, 2022 at 8:22 am

    What on earth is she holding in her hand in that second pic wth the manic grin.? Looks like a pair of tiny wizened balls… Serves me right for zooming in!
    (middle of the night here and can’t sleep lol. )

    Reply
  25. beff says:
    March 22, 2022 at 8:22 am

    Best comment of the day was from Becky English while they were visiting the Mayan Palace. She literally had to crawl down on her hands and knees to get down it was so steep and overwhelming. Where are those pictures?!

    Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      March 22, 2022 at 3:33 pm

      @Beff unless they somehow managed to be super-flattering to Kate, they’ve already been deleted.

      I don’t understand why more people aren’t angrier about their bullying of the press on this tour. This is exactly what people accuse the Sussexes of doing: only giving access to outlets that will give them positive coverage. (Which isn’t even true.) Why isn’t everyone up in arms that the Cambridges are doing the exact same thing?

      Reply
  26. Chaine says:
    March 22, 2022 at 8:22 am

    How is it that they cannot just go on a vacation on their own dime to see this historic site? It doesn’t seem that there was any diplomatic purpose to going to it.

    Reply
    • Merricat says:
      March 22, 2022 at 8:29 am

      What’s the point of being “figurehead royal” if you don’t gobble up everything in sight without a thought or obligation? They are wastrels and they can’t believe people see them for what they are.

      Reply
  27. Rapunzel says:
    March 22, 2022 at 8:34 am

    They look like the villains from a George of the Jungle movie. Wow, indeed.

    I wonder how much time they’re actually spending together on this trip when not at events… Will still doesn’t seem to be looking at her. Is the light schedule partially due to his inability to be with her for long periods?

    Reply
  28. Harper says:
    March 22, 2022 at 8:36 am

    Boring.

    Reply
  29. girl_ninja says:
    March 22, 2022 at 8:38 am

    Do we yet know the purpose of the tour or is it just me who doesn’t know? I don’t know why they are doing this and why these people are subject to this nonsense.

    Reply
  30. Likeyoucare says:
    March 22, 2022 at 8:42 am

    Dang it.
    The 1st picture she looks like a praying mantis.

    Reply
  31. Lola says:
    March 22, 2022 at 8:42 am

    How can they make ray-bans look tacky?!?!?!?

    Reply
    • swirlmamad says:
      March 22, 2022 at 8:49 am

      I was just thinking that whatever style they are wearing, it doesn’t work for either of them as far as face shape.

      Reply
  32. Kyliegirl says:
    March 22, 2022 at 9:06 am

    It seems like they have designed the tour to keep Will and Kate’s movements and interaction with people limited so the potential for protests is minimal. I don’t know why they said they wanted to meet as many people as possible. Today they met their tour guide, Army personnel and people selected by the GG for a reception which they only stayed at for 45 mins. Someone also posted on twitter that Will and Kate were at the bar of the resort they are staying at on Monday night. They probably spent more time there then they have at any of the events they have had on this tour.

    Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      March 22, 2022 at 3:37 pm

      Before every tour, we hear about how keen they are to meet as many people and learn as much as they possibly can about (insert destination). Then they get there and “work” about four hours a day. It’s really abhorrent and they should be called out for wasting other people’s money.

      It is allllll about photo ops. That is the only reason this is happening. (Well, and to pad their numbers.) To show the British how “important” and respected and revered they still are, I guess? It’s a joke.

      Reply
  33. Nora says:
    March 22, 2022 at 9:08 am

    What is with her hyena like laugh all the time ?!? It looks so unnatural. No one else laughs like her!

    Reply
  34. Over it says:
    March 22, 2022 at 9:10 am

    Oh look the plantation owners out in the village today to inspect their property. Cause that’s all I see when I look at these two .
    I was going to call them another name commonly used in the Caribbean their type but it might not be allowed

    Reply
  35. SarahCS says:
    March 22, 2022 at 9:11 am

    I love the line about them looking like tourists. That’s because THEY ARE. This is a holiday, pure and simple that they’re bing paid to go on. Wrong on every level.

    As for the clothes, yikes. Colonial explorer vibes today aide, obviously she has to remind us all how skinny she is but if they thing consistently coordinating their outfits will make us think all is well in the marriage they are very wrong.

    Reply
  36. Sofia says:
    March 22, 2022 at 9:15 am

    Nice casual outfit for walking in Mayan ruins.

    But they both seem so… bored??? I don’t know if they’re bored of each other or bored of the tour itself but it just seems like they’re going through the motions.

    Reply
    • candy says:
      March 22, 2022 at 11:24 am

      I’m noticing this too, like they can’t even fake it for the cameras anymore.

      Reply
    • Athena says:
      March 22, 2022 at 12:13 pm

      For these two to be bored just shows how little interest they have in anything outside their immediate circle. They’re not curious about the world at all. Charles and Diana showed an interest in the world, this son of theirs did not inherit any of that.
      So it would be best for him to be just the King of England if that’s the limit of his interest.

      Reply
  37. aquarius64 says:
    March 22, 2022 at 9:25 am

    The Sussexes’ Oceania tour had some substance. Meghan gave speeches. Kate is there as arm candy.

    Reply
  38. Polo says:
    March 22, 2022 at 9:32 am

    This is a nice little vacation..ahh oh to have a “job” like this.
    The jeggings are awful and Will looks old.
    I said earlier but for such a big tour if you look at the rotas social media not many people are paying attention which is kinda surprising.
    But what is going VIRAL twice over is colonialism and Jamaicans protesting with Kate and Wills pics front and center. Yikes

    Reply
  39. Cee says:
    March 22, 2022 at 10:12 am

    Lip filler alert. She suddenly has a noticeable upper lip.
    I would know, as I also lack one and used fillers once.

    Reply
    • candy says:
      March 22, 2022 at 11:23 am

      I noticed this a couple weeks ago as well, she definitely did some light fillers there.

      Reply
    • HeatherC says:
      March 22, 2022 at 3:53 pm

      Waste of time and money for her. With her hyena grins, her top lip gets stretched across her too big veneers and you can’t tell she had anything done, really.

      Reply
  40. dido says:
    March 22, 2022 at 10:40 am

    Yep, literally colonial explorer costumes. They just need a frigging pith helmet. What are they trying to do? Appeal to the era of colonial rule????? Love that Keen’s version of “modernizing” is making her cargo pants into jeggings. Even as everyone’s protesting around her, she still needs to show off how much she doesn’t eat.

    Reply
    • Athena says:
      March 22, 2022 at 12:03 pm

      Melanie’s Trump did the same thing when she went to Africa, Boer hat and all.
      I use to think the Royal family hires the best and brightest, now I know it’s the opposite. No one in the planning committee thought to seay don’t dress like a colonial explorer. This is the problem with not having a diverse staff, not only in color but in thoughts.

      Reply
  41. Ameerah says:
    March 22, 2022 at 10:46 am

    All she could muster was “Wow”? Lol!

    Reply
  42. candy says:
    March 22, 2022 at 11:12 am

    I could have enjoyed this tour without seeing her ass crack so vividly. But it’s not a keen tour without some jeggings!

    Reply
  43. Miasys says:
    March 22, 2022 at 11:52 am

    Ugh! Not enamored of either of them so color me surprised that they’re off to a lousy start. Their body language is off the charts awful. With Chuck & Di, at least they passionately loathed each other. These two bland, emotionless bots are as exciting as watching paint dry.
    If I were British, I’d be pissed about funding this performative dollar store Barbie tropical cosplay, yuck.

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      March 22, 2022 at 7:15 pm

      Charles and Diana DID keep up appearances for as long as they could, both said so. ANd they did this in a convincing way, they were estranged when they danced together on a tour ca. 1986-87. It became super obvious that they were on the outs, ca.1991 and through the run up to the 1992 separation. William cannot even make the effort to keep up appearances, although Kate tries.

      Reply
  44. Athena says:
    March 22, 2022 at 11:56 am

    The most he could say about the Mayan ruins was what a workout it was to walk up.

    Reply
  45. BeanieBean says:
    March 22, 2022 at 12:20 pm

    This is killing me. I’m an archeologist & this is one of the places I have longed to visit. Seriously, I would give my eye teeth to explore Mayan ruins, and these two nitwits get a personal tour? All for the photo op? What a waste. Cute field pants on Kate, much as it pains me to admit. I’d wear ’em, although not in a hot humid environment.

    Reply
  46. Lady Digby says:
    March 22, 2022 at 1:41 pm

    Do we spy the ruins of a marriage? Or is it performance art, like their strained relationship mirrors the monarchy dislike of POC but not wanting to let go of Common wealth because it BELONGs to me and gives me status? Asking for a British taxpayer!

    Reply
  47. Digital Unicorn says:
    March 22, 2022 at 3:00 pm

    In a couple of photos of her wearing the sunglasses I thought it was Pippa at first (Pippa usually wears her hair straight).

    Her outfit was awful – it was far too skin tight but I think that the skin tight outfits are a way to get his attention, as I think their joint engagements are the only time that she gets to see him on her own.

    Reply
  48. Twinkle says:
    March 22, 2022 at 3:04 pm

    Does she buy her clothes in the kiddie section? She’s even skinnier than the models.

    Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      March 22, 2022 at 3:54 pm

      @Twinkle, I saw Jennifer Aniston in person, close-up a few year ago, and the first thing I said to my friends as soon as I got back to my seat was “she must shop in the children’s section” and I was not kidding. They must have to buy size 00 and then have even them altered. She was literally not wearing adult-sized clothing. She was minuscule.

      Reply
  49. Tessa says:
    March 22, 2022 at 7:13 pm

    The outfit was very unflattering (not figure flattering, it made her looks way way too thin). The shirt should not have been tucked in.

    Reply
  50. SenseOfTheAbsurd says:
    March 22, 2022 at 7:22 pm

    Neo-colonialist villain is bang-on description. He looks like somebody from a Wilbur Smith novel who is gleefully stealing land and diamonds with total disregard for indigenous people’s rights.

    Oh, wait, that’s exactly what he is.

    Reply
  51. AC says:
    March 22, 2022 at 10:38 pm

    I didn’t read it correctly, I thought they were in a sunken place. 😂😂

    Reply
  52. K-law says:
    March 23, 2022 at 2:22 am

    At the risk of overstating the obvious, this tour makes absolutely no sense on every imaginable level. The timing is so oddly terrible on so many fronts. The messaging is tone deaf at best. What a waste of money and resources. I’m thankful the local protests to the tour are getting media coverage.

    To me this tour only underscores the useless/harmful nature of the British monarchy.

    I’m embarrassed for the Cambridges although it’s likely lost on them. The whole thing is bizarre but if the tour shines a light on the insensitivity and entitlement of the BRF and serves to hasten its demise so much the better.

    Reply
    • Lady Digby says:
      March 23, 2022 at 4:46 am

      Exactly I feel embarrassed as a Brit that this neo colonist duo are waltzing around Commonwealth unwanted and grabbing more freebies from the local population who want past wrongs acknowledged and reparations not more patronizing from this yawning pair. NOT IN MY Name, maybe in future this couple should remain in the UK rather than embarrassing us at home and abroad!

      Reply

