Duchess Kate wore The Vampire’s Wife to a Belize reception: not too bad?

Photos from Day 3 of the Keen Caribbean Tour: on their final evening in Belize, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a special party/reception at Cahal Pech, the Mayan ruins, with Belize’s Governor-General and Prime Minister Johnny Briceno. I barely look at what Prince William is wearing at any given event, especially if his wife is with him, but he’s such a distraction in these photos! He’s too underdressed compared to Kate. I feel like Kate actually “nailed” the dress code while William – the future future king – showed up in chinos and a sport coat to what was a dressy-cocktail dress code. Plus, his pants are now distractingly ill-fitting. It’s gross that he can’t get his slim-cut pants tailored properly around the crotch.
As for Kate, her hot pick dress was The Vampire’s Wife, a label she’s worn a few times. Notably, she wore a sparkly green dress from that label when they were on tour in Ireland in 2020. I don’t really hate it? I mean, I would have put her in something else, but this is very “Kate” and she loves this silhouette. She paired the dress with an embroidered Mayan clutch (which I also love) and dangly earrings. William gave a speech:
“Catherine and I are delighted to be here with you tonight in Belize at the beginning of our first official visit to the Caribbean. You could not have chosen a more beautiful and evocative setting, here at Cahal Pech.”
“Earlier today we also had the chance to visit the extraordinary ruins at Caracol, deep in the jungle, and marvel at the ingenuity of your Mayan ancestors,” he continued. “These sites are a testament to Belize’s long and proud history and culture. And climbing up all those steps is very good exercise!”
He also recalled his grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s trip to Belize in the ’90s: “I am honored to convey the very warmest wishes from my grandmother, The Queen of Belize, on the occasion of her Platinum Jubilee. She always speaks so fondly of her visits to Belize, which of course included a memorable stop here at Cahal Pech in 1994… Yesterday we also had a taste of Belize’s wonderful cultural diversity — from Mayan chocolate to Garifuna drumming. And yes, you even got us dancing! Belize may be small, but your rich blend of ethnic groups contributes to the harmonious tapestry of life.”
“Belize has joined many others in condemning the invasion and standing up for the principles of international law, peace and security,” William said. “Today we think of those struggling in Ukraine and we stand with them in solidarity.
“The last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic have been hugely challenging, but it is reassuring to have heard from so many people that things are on the up. COVID rates are low, the vaccination program is going well, and it is wonderful to see the hotels filling with tourists again.”
Finally, he shared that he and Kate hope to bring their three children — Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 — to Belize one day. “We hope to return again soon and to show our children this wonderful country,” he said. “They are rather jealous that they are not here with us now!”
[From People]
He sounds like a 7-year-old doing a presentation on his summer holiday. You know his staff were just like “follow the script, read the lines, no improv!” For now, he’s listening. He’ll probably get bored of following the script by the time he has to make a speech in Jamaica though. That’s when all of the shenanigans will ensue.
Photos courtesy of Instar.
No. That’s ugly on her.
Looks like a 1980’s prom dress. Horrible for the occasion as well.
She is in a sparkly, full length gown (while all other women are in short cotton type dresses), and HE is in chinos, with an open collared shirt. Do they not SEE the disconnect???? We’re they at two different parties in their own heads??? WHO DRESSES THESE IDIOTS?? Lolol
William is actually dressed as the rest of the crowd. Kate and the sparkly prom dress is the outlier here.
Exactly what I meant, Nic. SHE is dressed for a formal EVENT. HE is dressed casual like everyone else in the crowd (thought let’s face it, this is practically ALL he wears lately). The disconnect is not *just *between* them* (although that kind of dressing seems to be happening more and more frequently as we’ve noticed), but she is *totally* out of place with the other women.
Kate was way WAY overdressed for the occasion. No one else was in anything like full evening dress if you look at group pictures. Will was much more appropriately dressed.
The dress is lovely and it’s a lovely color on her, but all wrong for the place and time. It’s tasteless and try-hard to overdress and show off when your hosts are in cocktail dress (or more casual even).
Plus the earrings and bag (I do love the clutch, which looks like it is local and handmade — did she support local groups or designers for once???) don’t match the dress at ALL. Come on Kate / Kate’s team!
@ Jan90067, yes!!!! Please tell me who dresses these two?!?!!!! Kate looks completely out of place!! And as I mentioned in another post, she is dressing as if she is still in Britain. As for TOB, someone please take him to a TAILOR!!! His pants look awful and they are all ill fitting!! Kate, again, looks out of touch and the only thing that I like is the clutch, but the rest of her attire is 1980’s prom!! My gawd, all that MONEY wasted!!
Such a try-hard look. All the pieces are clashing. The clutch is beautiful but jarring when paired with that loud gift-wrapper of a dress and overwrought earrings. Everything about her styling here screams at you.
The British Royal Family can’t read the room. They are singular focus on the Jubbly. Nothing else matters. My guess is William is incandescent with rage when he is out of the public’s view. Upset with the coverage and lack of interest from EVEYONE about his tour.
Something must be up with the Invisible Contract. The Times has no pic of Kate in her pink gown anywhere on their front digital page, and neither does The Guardian. No blurbs about the tour on the front page. When has The Times skipped a chance to say Kate Stuns in Pink Gown? They put Kate’s piano performance front and center for an entire day and totally do the royals’ bidding.
I wonder if the palace wants the tour de-highlighted since protests are coming in Jamaica today. Burger King probably wants no coverage of that.
Yes, I think that’s exactly it. There is no coverage, bc they can’t cover the light and fluffy aspects of this tour, without the readership coming along and highlighting (correctly!) that the press in Britain are refusing to cover the protests and calls for a republic in Jamaica.
Nobody wants to talk about that in the news in Britain, not this close to the Queen’s jubbly. So, rather than face up to the criticism, or report the honest truth, they’re settling for saying nothing at all.
Once again she makes herself look like a linebacker with huge shoulders on her very thin straight frame.
For the love of God, why!?
Her hands are manly
I feel she’s been dancing with being too skinny for a long while now. She looks unhealthy to me.
I’ve always wondered if she was bulimic. She is painfully skinny but her face always looks puffy.
She’s not my favourite person but if anyone even has an ounce of love for her, they should intervene. It’s extremely concerning. Very shades of Diana.
When did she start getting scary thin? Was it after the whole 🌹 drama? Is she trying to emulate 🌹 who is naturally waifish? Her stature before was actually quite beautiful as an athletic built woman, now she just looks sad and tired.
I agree. I really don’t like to comment on people’s bodies, this just really stands out to me. I hope she’s not having any health issues.
I’m surprised Ma Meddlesome hasn’t intervened in her daughter’s noticeable thinness. Being underweight, over-exercising, smoking — all can cause problems with bone density as she heads towards her peri-menopause years.
It’s been years really except around her pregnancies. You can look at photos of Diana at her thinnest and Kate is pretty much there. Maybe she isn’t bulemic but this definitely isn’t her natural frame/weight. And if she does have an issue, shame on those around her for not stepping in. Because this is not recent.
Nobody will intervene with Kate regarding her weight bc, sadly and despicably, being rail thin to an unhealthy degree is considered as the ideal among the aristocratic set. Even if people think this is unhealthy, in that crowd, they’d rather be unhealthy and skinny, than healthy and a size 4 or 6.
Anna Pasternak said it best when she talked abt this in the documentary about the press coverage of the royal family–in the circles that she belongs to and moves within, saying that Kate looks thin in an alarming way is considered a compliment. When people in the posh toff, or the rota set, call Kate thin, it is all meant in an admiring way.
So nobody will intervene. Kate’s mother certainly won’t. If Kate does have disordered eating habits, her mother is probably the primary instigator of it all from the very beginning.
Definitely alarming how gaunt she is. There is no way she’s getting enough nutrients.
It’s a hideous dress and I don’t think those large earrings suit her. But I do love the clutch. It’s terrific and so nice that it’s not her usual matchy-matchy.
Burn the earrings. They’re hideous and they don’t suit her.
It’s a pink disco ball version of her gold disco ball dress from the Bond premiere. UAF.
I like the color- for myself, it’s fine on her- but the ruffled sleeves, yeesh. A simple cap sleeve would have been better.
agreed. I like the color, or the idea of it, but the sparkly is no bueno, nor is the style/fit of the dress.
it is also several inches too long! all that money and they can’t hem it properly?!
Thank God someone said it! It’s giving me Josie Grossy goes to Prom and I can’t unsee it.
Okay, you nailed it.
All I can see is a T shape from the frilly sleeves /shadow under her boobs and down the front of her dress, plus the Meghan wannabe hair, earrings and clutch (and scarecrow arms)
A hard pass for me
I really hate this dress.
I don’t understand the torso part of her dress.
What is happening there?
He looks preposterous. Love her clutch.
It’s like a plastic action figure torso.
She looks like a sparkly plastic model of the female reproductive organs that your gyno has on his/her/their desk in the office!
Yeah, the torso is weird. It almost looks like her boobs are an extension of the ruffled sleeves or something.
The mid-section of her dress looks like a Yip-Yip. (Brrrrrrrrrring!!!) Or an outstretched uterus with ovaries. Not good.
Sorry Thats… Didn’t see your comment when I posted above (and I can’t edit on my laptop!).
Half the photos I’ve seen make her boobs all lopsided. I assume some kind of photoshop shenanigans that’s dragging the puppies out of line.
Is the dress intentionally creating that unnatural boob structure? Is that the point? Because there’s no way Kate could have tried that on beforehand and nobody noticed.
yes that weird boob structure on the dress looks awful. I don’t think she looks great. the color is good but the dress on her is not flattering at all.
She has that on a lot of outfits. I don’t get it. It’s so unflattering and distracting.
I thought I was going overboard when I’d mention it but this officially confirms it. She’s got a Meghan mood board that she obsessively preens over.
four words….
Single. White. Female. Overload.
She looks so painfully thin.
The camera adds 10 lbs…can’t imagine what she looks like in person.
She’s never worn her hair like this beforee – super straight, super long with a middle parting.
She’s trying too hard to look like her SIL and not being subtle about it.
I noticed that she had started copying Meghan’s middle part on this trip.
And of all places to copy pin-straight hair — in a humid climate? The obsession is real.
@Layla, I’m no Kate defender, but I don’t remember Meghan ever wearing anything like this…? She did wear a long pink dress on tour once, but it was much more casual and I believe she had her hair up. And I don’t even remember her wearing anything super sparkly. What exactly are you referring to? (not being snarky, I’m probably just forgetting a Meghan appearance!)
Her hair is Meghan-esque, but she’s been doing that for a while. I think this dress is actually very “Kate.” (VERY tone deaf right now, but Kate’s style)
I saw the photos and video of her last night and my jaw fell to the floor. When I saw the khaki pictures, I thought, hmm look at that very straightened sleek hair, wonder where she’s going with that. Then when I saw the pink dress photos, I was like ‘Oh no she didn’t!’ She actually went there. Ripping off Meghan’s farewell tour hair down to the sleek, parted down the middle, pinned behind the ears, complete with large chunky earrings. I shouldn’t be shocked at this, but I am. For all of Kate’s shameless cosplaying of Meghan, something about this one absolutely takes the cake for me. For a split second I actually thought Kate was trying to be somewhat original on this tour, but it’s clear as day that she has studied Meghan down to her last hair follicle and is a hair’s breadth away from turning Meghan into a suit for her to wear. How can she not be embarrassed by this? How can her stans not be embarrassed? It’s beyond creepy. It’s downright diabolical.
The dress itself is very Kate (I said below that it reminds me of her pink Packham, and she did wear that awful dress from the same designer on the Ireland tour two years ago) but the styling is very Meghan – the sleek hair, the center part, the earrings.
Yep, the Andes Mint Wrapper dress as I refer to it. I’m not a fan of that sparkly-shiny fabric, but I do like the silhouette of this dress. She lost me with the hair though. I am just blown away that she stole that look.
I bet the dress was gonna be red… so predictable. I thought this dress looked good on her. She looks hmmm regal? With a partner with khakis on. Willie is her worst accessory. And about willies pants – I think he’s wearing long boxers or a gurdle for men that’s why it keeps sticking to his body and the cloth doesnt fall down properly.
THIS would’ve been the exact time to pull out one of her floaty sister-wife dresses! Tea length and cottony material, like the other women.
She is *truly* clueless.
I just got a chuckle thinking of other royal women (Lettie, Mary, Max, etc) seeing this pics in the papers over morning tea, and choking with laughter!
It is disgusting and creepy but it’s also deliberate. She’s trying to phase out Meghan’s image so that everyone will forget how awesome And original Meghan is. I don’t know abut you guys, and I know it doesn’t make sense to keep thinking like this but I saw that photo and the photo kaiser retweeted on her Twitter and my blood ran cold. It’s so creepy. Im remembering how Melania Trump did the same to Michelle Obama.
@Layla, Kate can try but the problem for her is that Meghan is the original. There is nothing she can do that can take away from that. She co-opted Meghan’s over the shoulder hairstyle and Meghan simply took it back at the NAACP awards.
Meghan just has a light within that glows. Kate is a poor imitation and she really needs to stop messing with her face which is aging her at a more rapid pace. They’ve been trying to recreate the rain photo and they always fail.
Kate has a problem. Her need to copy Meghan, Diana and William’s female friends is ultimately going to be her undoing. She needs professional help. It’s not a normal thing to do.
@Lurker8: Agree. Not only is Meghan the original, but Meghan is also BETTER at this than Kate. Meghan’s NAACP look was flawless. Here? The hair, the earrings, the clutch, the dress, none of it goes together!
EXACTLY Layla. You said it so well. I agree 1000 percent about her intentions in copying.
It is so increasingly clear how intensely Meghan effected her on a deep level. Everything about Meghan rattled and frustrated Kate. It is pathological. There is something wrong with her.
I don’t blame William for wanting nothing to do with her.
This dress reminds me of “the” jenny packham dress – the one she wore to….the Tusk trust event in 2011, I think? and then of course to the EACH fundraiser at Houghton Hall with Rose Hanbury lol. But when I first saw the pics I thought it was Packham.
The dress is fine, the earrings are nice and I like the clutch. Without seeing the other attendees I can’t decide if she’s overdressed or if William is underdressed, but they look like they are at two different events.
I would not be surprised if William’s speeches were prepared by Charles’ staff and he was told not to deviate at all. It’s usually when he’s making his “witty” off the cuff remarks that he gets in trouble anyway.
From the photos of the event in the Fail she is waaaay overdressed. The Governor General was in what I would call a garden party dress and there were some people staged on the ruins wearing traditional costumes, but all of the other women pictured are in what I would describe as knee length dressy casual.
The dress code is clearly cocktail dress or garden party. Kate looks completely out of place. She must have known it wasn’t an evening dress event since William is in ‘smart casual’. It’s the height of bad manners that she has purposely overdressed in order to be the centre of attention.
The photos I saw seemed to have others dressed more like what William was wearing. Kate’s sparkly dress was out of place but of course it made her the centre of attention so she’s all over that.
I also think it’s not great that she hasn’t used any local designers yet but just tacks on an accessory that doesn’t really match. We don’t need to see the same old British designers that aren’t that original. And this dress also has the boob darts or nipples showing situation going on again.
I also think she’s removed the extensions because her hair looks much thinner.
I wonder if she feared her extensions would be problematic in the Caribbean heat and humidity?
And that’s weird (that she is so overdressed while William isn’t) because don’t their people talk? Isn’t there any kind of effort to coordinate their outfits for an event like this? their George of the Jungle outfits (thanks to whoever said that, I think Rapunzel lol) coordinate more than these two do.
I think the extensions are still there, just ironed down for this event.
She has had no problem stopping events in the middle of heat and humidity to restyle her hair in tours before (the pause in the Bhutan “hike”), so I don’t see why she’d be cautious here.
THIS would’ve been the time to LET her natural waves shine (as they did on that first tour), as the heat/humidity would bring it out, not fight it w/a flat iron. But our Keen always does get it wrong.
Also, did you see the pic of BB “hold her hand, helping her” down the stairs; The Fail is swooning over how “gentlemanly” he is LOLOL. This is the SAME “gentleman” who wouldn’t help his PREGNANT wife navigate the stairs, or hold an umbrella over her head multiple times. *SOMEONE* got the “Put on some PDA for God’s Sake!”
I’m trying to be objective here. I guess there is a certain kind of woman who would think this looks great. I dunno, for me something about this just makes me wince. Is it that it’s so sparkly, a ball gown, the skirt is so long and heavy? The effect is just…ugly? I guess that’s the word.
I really don’t know what happened. There was actually a time when I would see Kate in like a Prabal Garung or Erdem shift and thought she looked awesome and I wanted the dress. Maybe 2007. But somehow all that fell off.
I used to be the same way @Gruey. I think its a combination of two things – one, Kate has worn the same things for a decade now, so what you may have liked in 2011 now you think, meh. For example, I LOVED the blue lace Erdem that she wore when she arrived in Canada in 2011. I thought that dress was gorgeous and looked good on her etc. But now, while I still can’t help but like it, I also think “ohhhh so that was just the beginning of her obsession with lace Erdem dresses and dressing like a doily.” A pretty coatdress in 2011 for a service at Westminster Abbey? I probably liked it. Now I’m over them bc its always the same and she always has to buy new ones.
and the other thing is that I honestly just think her styling has gotten worse. I don’t know if its a matter of trying to fit into a box (I think she was a little more “daring” in the early days of her marriage, even if not actually daring fashion-wise, she didn’t always see like she was trying to dress like her elderly grandmother in law), or that when she does try something new or takes a fashion “risk” she can’t style it properly so it falls flat and is just meh. Like how many things have we seen her wear over the past year where so many of us said – “it could be so much better IF [different shoes, different hair, different jewelry, different styling].”
Part of it is that she doesn’t know how to dress her body.
She’s got a very long, thin, straight torso (and even more so now that she’s so skinny). She looks better in clothes that break up the straight line from her shoulders to her ankles. This is why she looks SO much better in separates. The Jenny Packham you’re referring to had some extra sparkle at the waist that had a similar effect.
And yet, for some reason, she keeps electing to wear long, fitted dresses in one solid color–probably one of the least flattering things for her body type. *sigh*
@becks1 part of it comes down to how much I dislike her personality. I feel like we haven’t heard a genuine word from this woman in over a decade. Even setting aside how she treated Meghan, I absolutely loathe the stepford wife, never-put-a-foot wrong version of motherhood and womanhood that she supposedly represents. All these prissy, ugly looks just go hand in hand with an ideology I despise.
And here she is propping up such a distasteful wanker of a husband, and this is what all this “fashion” is in service to. Let’s say every word of the Rose story is false. We’ve heard him be racist so many times (who could forget him yucking it up about his guards searching a delivery person, let alone the more recent comments). So 10 years ago, as a young working woman who also went to bars, I could identify with her. But now?? Yeah these Miss-priss dresses just aren’t it.
Hold on @gruey, we’ve actually heard two genuine words from her in the past decade. Don’t forget “what else?” which was very genuinely said.
@jais! You read my mind! My friend and I were texting about how there has to be something so wrong with Kate because we NEVER hear anything from her, but then we remembered that tragic school visit lol!
Is this their last day? Reading all the comments, I feel like they are going to cut the tour short and Katie is pushing out her best outfits before leaving that’s why willie’s so underdressed/she’s overdressed.
That would make sense; I just read that Jamaica wants to cut ties to the monarchy immediately once they’re gone : )
The speech seems kind of disjointed like he just wanders here and there in his thoughts. It would be weird to me to have somebody referred to as the Queen of a country she hasn’t been to for years. She just “sends her regards.”
The reference to the Queen of Belize was clearly put in remarks as part of their effort to cling to the Caribbean nations still part of the Commonwealth. But those words–about a woman who hasn’t visited Belize in decades, and from a mediocre white male who owes everything he has to luck of birth, and next to ruins from a civilized culture whose people still live in the country today–just reinforces the fact that they’re nothing but a bunch of d**m colonizers. They’re acting nostalgic about freaking Colonialism. The whole ‘the white lady with no real ties to your country and who lives thousands of miles away but yet is your queen sends her regards’ feels wrong and gross. Everything about this tour feels wrong and gross.
Outside of that, of course the kiddies are jealous their parents are in Belize (eyeroll). I’m surprised they didn’t talk about how obsessed George is with Mayan culture. Mutton Buttons is way overdressed for the occasion. Elegant Bill does not…look very elegant.
That what I thought – “Queen of what, now?!?”
This jumped out to me as well. Do they sincerely have no idea how awful it looks (and actually is!) to call Liz “The Queen of Belize”, in the same breath as pointing out she hasn’t even been there THIS CENTURY? Has the royal family always been this clunky, and I just didn’t notice until Meghan made everything really clear? And by Meghan, I mean their treatment of Meghan, while she was just owning all of them.
I vote that the last picture -the close up of kate guffawing like a maniac – joins her official bday portraits on tour. Looks more like her than any of the others lol
Lmao word! I think we can see her tonsils
Maybe they’re trying to break the stereotype of Brits having bad teeth (is that still around?) – there’s an awful lot of orthodontia on display here.
Has anyone else tried to imitate this expression while standing in front of a mirror? I have TMJ, so I actually have to crack my jaw to get close.
Somehow trying to do it myself underscored how insane it is. I can’t recall a single other human (not in my personal life or a public figure) who unhinges their jaw like this to imitate laughing.
Tried it and it feels extremely unnatural. When I do it my forehead wrinkles up but hers doesn’t seem to. Too much botox or extreme practice on her part?
I knew one person who did this, and somehow I didn’t get along with her. Don’t know why, but we just didn’t click.
You can’t do it without scrunching your forehead, and crinkles around your eyes which shows just how much botox she’s got to do it and be line free.
I also have TMJ and trying to do this expression would land me at urgent care 🤣
Remember Meghan’s blue print dress in Morocco?
Kate’s overdressed. A deep claret colored dress in a lighter material would have been so much better than this sickly pink sparkly over the top look.
YES. She’s way over dress. It looks like she went to some formal reception event, she should have picked “less dressy” dress. Especially when she’s pictured along side Wills with his unbutton shirt without tie. LMAO.
The front of the dress looks like a sword of some kind hiding in the dress. Am I the only one that sees it looks like a breastplate that she’s going to the gladiator field.
I think she looks fabulous, but they look like they are attending two completely different events. She’s dressed for the BAFTA’s (was this her BAFTA’s dress??) and he looks like he’s going to the opening of a hospital.
This dress could have worked for the BAFTAS but here it looks overdressed. William’s clothing actually looks more in line with what other people are wearing. To me, it’s cringey to see her in such a fancy dress when others are literally in cotton and chinos.
That would be kind of funny. She has her look all planned out and then Will says, “nope, not going”.
I don’t usually comment on weight issues but the dress really accentuates the slimness of her arms and neck. It is concerning. It is a feeling reminiscent of when Diana was struggling with her weight.
I hope she has someone who cares enough about her to guide her in the right direction.
My youngest battled anorexia for a few years. It is an all encompassing devastation.
@Mamasan — it is devastating and I sympathize with you. My sister died from complications of eating disorders. We know William doesn’t care about her, but where is her mother? Her sister? I hope your daughter is fully recovered now.
I looked at other photos from the event and Kate’s overdressed again. The hostess was in a knee-length cotton dress. Very few men had jackets. Their advance team is criminally lazy.
That was my thought, too — I personally hate this dress, but shouldn’t the fact that she was so overdressed for the event be the fault of her team? *They* should have known how the other guests should be dressed. I can (and do, lol!) fault her for many things, but it seems like the blame for this is on whatever advisor is responsible for this kind of thing.
She completely copied Duchess Meghan’s last royal tour down to the pin straight hair parted down the middle. She’s a messy-a** robot and I cannot stand her. I really don’t think the dress does her favors and He looks a damn mess. I just can’t with these two lazy clowns.
Check out this link if you think that copying was bad
https://twitter.com/thehappyduo/status/1505839666418880518
Yikes. That’s all I have,
Why does she always do over the top crazy when smiles? It looks so fake. Am I the only one that notices this. Yes the jazz hand thing she does is distracting but the crazy smiley face is more so to me.
It does look like a lot of cosplay on many levels, although to be fair, any number of us could be caught in the same pose in a similar situation. But I notice that in the Meghan pic, she is connected to the lady she is dancing with, and Kate is not. She is “unto herself” so to speak. I get the impression that Kate connects with very few people.
Carole does the same thing. Kate is imitating her mother.
There were pictures of Carole at a sporting event with Michael, the one where she’s drinking mini bottles of wine, where she makes the same over the top expressions.
That’s seriously disturbing. That gave me chills and not in a good way. Holy guacamole!
Holy cow.
This dress gives her some weird-looking abs.
I can’t tell if the dress is appropriate, but I don’t like it. I get flashbacks to a bridesmaid dress I wore in the 90’s. Plus, there’s the usual weirdness in the bust area – aggressive darts? No bra? Both?
Will looks like he packed a single carry-on for the entire trip.
No offense, but I doubt she has much to fill out the bust area of the dress. It always looks like weird stiff cups are sewn into her dresses, which results in the bizarre “aggressive darts” situation (good descriptor, btw!).
It’s beyond bizarre that her dresses run into this boob dart issue or no bra issue over and over again. Meghan would be crucified for this happening once much less again and again.
I like how Kate’s dressing lately; this dark sleek haired Kate looks stunning. She looks very Jolie-esque.
Except she’s copied Duchess Meghan’s signature sleek straight hair and middle part. She’s trying to be something she’s not. And that’s Duchess Meghan.
I’ve seen video of her in this dress and I hate it. It doesn’t flow well and I’m guessing the sequins must be scratchy because her arms are doing something weird as she moves.
Quite frankly, this dress hangs on her and the extra volume at the sleeves makes her proportions look very odd. And I’m not a fan of whatever the fabric/fit is doing under the bust.
But the color is good for her and the hair is an improvement over her usual. It just needed a bit of volume I think.
Even if she ripped off the style, this is the best look she’s had in a while. But these pictures make me uncomfortable though. If anything though I can see that the sausage curls and the coat dresses have been hiding her frame. Copying aside, it does seem like there is reason to be concerned when a dress wears a person to this extent.
Saw pics of other people in that reception, they went with smart casual clothes (even Wills!) so I don’t know she needs to wear floor length dress. It’s not like she went to the middle east where women usually wear long dresses out of modesty (of islamic value). If I were her, I’d choose midi/tea length cocktail dress. but you know she has to copy Megs style cuz she has just one working brain cell.
I don’t think wearing a long dress is the problem, it’s the completely wrong fabric for the locale. She should be wearing something soft and flowy regardless of the length. There are plenty of dress choices out there that would be appropriate for an evening event in a tropical setting. But as usual, she gets it wrong.
That dress in a non sparkly material would have made it fit in better with the more casual vibe everyone else was wearing. Vampire weekend is known for this sparkly material so it’s weird she chose this for this event. It’s the type of dress she should have used for the Bond premiere.
She is completely overdressed. MAYBE if the dress were cocktail length and a different lighter color it MIGHT have worked .still think it would have been the wrong choice. Every designer and dress available to her and this is what she picks? He looks like he is going to a country club lunch and she looks like she is going to a gala. How with all of their resources did they get this so wrong? To me, this is a pretty good indication they are not living in the same home. Their staff could have at least taken pics of each outfit to make sure they coordinated with each other .
I hate the dress, it’s too sparkly and way overdressed it looks like the Cambridges are attending two different event. And it’s fascinating how everyone seems to be glossing over the huge life issue here which is she has the same waist size as Charlotte.
This dress is fugly.
I can’t believe anyone who has ever been to the Caribbean would ever think that dress was a good choice for this trip but then again we saw how she dressed to deplane. That fabric and dress are horrible for anyone not attending a Prom.
Love the clutch.
It seems like these two are dressed for different events. I think Kate looks like she’s going to a junior prom circa 1988, that fabric is straight up awful, and there’s some weird darts or something around her chest.
The colour is good, though, I’ll give her that. And I appreciate the sleek hair as opposed to sausage curls and an Alice band. Might be less of a choice but more of an acknowledgment of the humidity.
Is this purse the first element of “local” fashion that we have seen? I’m kinda surprised, usually if Kate gets new clothes for a tour she attempts to incorporate some designers with a connection to the region they visit. I wonder why not? Was this tour finalized super last minute? It’s starting to feel that way.
He says “first official trip to the Caribbean”— don’t they go there frequently for “getaways” or is this vacation different because it’s “work”?
That’s because Mustique is definitely “unofficial” and under the radar!
This is their first trip to the Caribbean on behalf of/representing the queen.
I don’t understand why she always chooses clothing that emphasizes her shoulders!! I don’t want to sound like I’m criticizing her body itself, but WOW, she really does NOT choose the silhouettes I would choose if I was dressing someone with her shape.
To quote Dorothy in my beloved Golden Girls: She looks like the mother of a Solid Gold dancer. Just no.
And, she tried it with the bag, but it doesn’t even remotely go with the style and aesthetic of the dress.
She probably bought during her free time yesterday and thought to carry it after reading different comments – complains about the lack of items /clothes made by local designers
She looks like she could snap in two if she fell over.
Also her knuckles are about the same colour as that dress. What was she doing, scrubbing out the pots and pans in the kitchen? (As if.)
I don’t usually comment on her clothes but dress is awful. First, she is in a poor country and dress is far too expensive. People throughout the world starving. It is a hideous dress and she is much too overdressed. Why not a long, cotton patterned dress. I could go on but I won’t.
Kate was overdressed.
Yes! Kate was so overdressed. Everyone else was in habitat appropriate medium length dresses made of cool materials. William looked like he rolled out of bed 5 minutes before the event and left on his rumpled clothes, but even he looked more consistent with the locals. She stands alone in her hot pink sequins and pretty pretty Meghan hair. Jeez it looks so awkward. The dress is very pretty…it just isn’t meant to be worn at a more casual event. And does the FFK own an iron?
It’s a very pretty dress (certainly among the best that fugly designer makes), but it’s really mismatched to Will and the event. Way too fancy to be outside and in daylight.
It’s funny that you mention daylight because when I saw the headlines this morning (before my coffee) I thought they said Kate was dressed as the vampire’s wife, not in The Vampire’s Wife.
Haha! You’re not the only one. I was envisaging “Brides of Dracula”. When I saw the dress, I thought ‘OK, neckline’s a bit higher than I imagined for a vampire’s wife but I get it.’ 😀
I read the Fail headline as “Bride Of Belize’ LOL.
Colonial vampirism.
😂
I don’t like this dress and it looks horrible on her.
Apologies to fashion people, but what is with this Vampire’s Wife brand? Every dress of theirs I’ve seen—Kate, a York sister—are in this odd fabric. And while I am sure it is designer and costs $$$, the fabric looks like something on a dress at Forever21. No shade to F21 but I just think if you’re spending $$$ it should look $$$.
Now I will go back to eating my breakfast in my Gap sweater and pants.
I saw this dress over £4.5K pounds, so almost $6K US, give or take. SO not worth it!
The Vampire’s Wife line is designed by Nick Cave’s wife, Susie. I’m sure she’s “thrilled” with the association with the Keens. A lot of the line is the type of thing that looks great on someone like Florence Welch—Victorian silhouettes and interesting patterns. I’m not sure who greenlit this dress on Kate. She looks ridiculous.
She may be overdressed and she may be copying Meghan, but she actually looks really good in this. Her hair especially looks modern and almost Ali McGraw-esque. The color looks great on her as well. Too bad she and her husband look like they are at two different events.
Way overdressed and this proves that her staff is inept as they should be seeing to her attire choices and their appropriateness.
Or maybe Kate vetos them? I wonder if she just buys a bunch of fancy stuff she wants and just shoehorns it into her event dressing so Charles has to pay?
Not too bad? She looks deformed. Is that weird front part of the dress? Because that is not the usual human form and I’ve never seen it in anything else she’s worn. Horrible dress.
Kate was over dress in that sparkly pink number. In pictures you can see that the other attendees dress more casual.
I don’t think Will in his speech needed to refer to his grandmother as “the queen of Belize”. He could have left that reference out of his speech. When countries are saying they are tired of the remnants of colonialism it felt like salt to the wound.
I read some articles referring to Will as future King of Belize. Way tone deaf.
The good: color of the dress, her make up and hair all make her look good.
The bad: dress is too sparkly and too formal for this event. She and Peen look like they are going to different events and just highlights that their respective staff members don’t communicate. Also looks like she’s not wearing a bra.
As someone who ordinarily loves sparkly dresses and the color pink, I hate this dress. I like the color, but it’s just wrong. It is too heavy for the clinate. The sleeves are just stupid and fussy, the dabric equivalent of a row of buttons. The clutch does not work with the dress AT ALL. I do like the earrings, though.
Whenever I see Khate wrecking another fashion opportunity, I think of Meghan, newly pregnant in Australia (or sonewhere on that tour), wearing the long, striped cotton maxi sundress. She got a lot of crap for that dress, but it aas one of my favorites that she’s ever worn.
She was way overdressed! Everyone else was more cas. It just looks candy wrapper material to me. Plus the weird boob dart thing is so tacky. Her photg friend was desperately trying to take a Harry /meghan style photo and of course it doesn’t happen. And so many negative comments on the Fail, it was epic.
They are so mismatched it is giving me Earthshot green velvet and lilac PTSD. William looks terrible. Like he didn’t take a single bit of effort in his appearance at all. Just throws on whatever wrinkled thing his valet pulls out of his wardrobe bag. Kate really overdid it — there is nothing worse than being the most overdressed at an event. I would feel stupid.
So there was no official dinner in Belize? Just a cocktail reception? Seems like Burger King has a limit on these events … an hour for the photos and they are out. He is just phoning it in.
When do the separate engagements start?
I know nothing about valets except what I’ve read in British mysteries, but don’t they have some pride in how their “gentleman” is dressed? Or maybe William insists on dressing like this. I can imagine the poor valet – “Sir, I’ve laid out our wrinkled khakis and here is our live ferret to put down the front.”
LOL. Dead.
Lol, an observation worthy of PG Wodehouse
There are SO MANY well dressed Englishmen out and about, from celebs to every day people. That he constantly looks like this has to be some kind of tantrum reaction to his well dressed Dad.
In the DF comments section people were saying things like “William hangin” and “to the left, to the left”. It’s not a good thing when you’re a future future king and people are commenting on how you need to buy some underwear.
Maybe he likes the idea of leaving little to the imagination — he probably thinks that it will make him seem more “attractive” to the female masses. And now I need some brain bleach. UGH.
Respectfully, Jeeves would never!
Oh, most certainly Jeeves would never. He would purse his lips, say “Very good, sir” and then send the trousers to the Salvation Army and give the ferret to the cook’s grandson.
Charles must be mortified. Many men wouldn’t notice/care but Charles is always so dapper and meticulously dressed, lol.
That dress is hideous and it does nothing for her, furthermore it’s me again with the criticism of a woman’s body, but she is frightening skinny. As for him, I try very hard to pretend I can’t see the incandescent egg head
OMG I have been thinking the same thing about the crotch of his trousers! Did gain weight? What is going on?? It’s gross. I do not want to be looking at his crotch but it’s unavoidable. And yeah, they don’t look like they’re going to the same event. He is so underdressed that it’s disrespectful.
She was overdressed and he was underdressed. Some fresh clean pants and shirt was called for. It was disrespectful of him to dress that way.
50 years ago, the Cambridges could be awful and still revered. Unfortunately for them, while the monarchy may have remained virtually unchanged, the rest of the world marched on. In the digital age, their awfulness is seen around the world for exactly what it is.
Fifty years ago, it was the ‘70s and a lot of countries (former colonies) had already sought and won independence. England still clinging desperately to its “empire” in 2022 is just sick.
So, I actually think that these sort of vintage ’70s glam (or ’30s Hollywood? I can’t decide) kinds of silhouettes usually work really well for Kate and look great on her. I wish she’d go for that more often instead of staying in the Victorian cosplay lane. They are rare moments of Kate seeming to have fun with fashion (however it may or may not succeed in our personal opinions). My issue, as always, is with the styling/accessories. The earrings and the clutch are great individually but simply do not belong with each other or with that dress. Same w/her blue arrival outfit; the clutch was actually really fun & youthful but the rest of the outfit was the opposite. It boggles my mind that she has had a privileged place in the royal family for THIS long and yet STILL seems to get inept styling advice. Or does she get good advice but rejects it? And given how many months in advance these looks are planned, it’s a real shame that she hasn’t featured Belizean designers/artisans.
I don’t hate the silhouette or even the colour, I just really dislike the fabric. Makes the dress look cheap (even though I’m sure it isn’t) and a little too “prom dressy” but then again, I don’t like this brand anyways.
That dress was worth over $3,000. The per capital income for Belize in 2020 was a little over $4,000. She should have picked something less expensive and more appropriate to the occasion. When you visit a poorer country it’s not the place to show up with expensive clothes and flashy jewelry.
Also on the flip side for William, just because you’re in a poorer country doesn’t mean you show up in wrinkled clothes that looks like they’ve been worn a few times without washing.
I would think she could see how manic she appears in so many photos with that huge mouth open as far as it can. She should work on keeping it closed.
@BethanyKarger, I’ve spent (way too much, lol) time thinking about this, and by now, she *must* have seen tons of photos with the maniacal grinning yet she continues to do it. Aside from her facial skin sagging when she does not imitate a hyena, the only other explanation I can come up with is that she thinks it makes her look fun-loving or something?
Her stans are always saying they think her expressions are adorable, so she really might think it’s her signature “Kate” thing, sort of like Julia Roberts’s smile? But, it’s not. She just looks crazy because she does it all. the. time. When no one else in the photos is laughing at anything. It’s impossible that there is always something THAT funny happening, everywhere she goes. It’s so bizarre but she must think it’s cute and flattering.
When I look at them all I see is how put upon he always looks and how she seems to be anxiously trying to cover for him with her giant smiles and guffaws. He looks constantly annoyed and impatient, and just over it. I wonder how he comes across when talking to the people at their events. His speech also sets a very low bar. I feel a little sorry for her; I think he is probably very hard to live with.
I doubt they live together.
Hate this dress on Kate. It is such an unattractive fabric. Also, what’s happening in the chest area? Is Kate not wearing a bra?
Sorry but ewwww…. that is some seriously hideous fabric and the color just looks meh on her. Also, I had a prom dress in high school that was that exact style (I made it myself!) , and I’m really old.
Am I crazy or does her upper lip look plumper? Like she didn’t over do it with HA but her lip was thinner. I noticed this in her Denmark visit and it seems it is more noticeable with every photo taken.
YIKES!
I am glad someone else notice her lips. It’s enchanted. No doubt about it. Copy cat. She had no top lip before.
Right?! I thought I was seeing things. I also don’t have an upper lip and her lips looked like mine and now they’re just perfectly balanced out.
They might as well be cardboard cutouts for all the charm and presence they exude, which is done. There’s no chemistry between them. You can see the stiffness. So mismatched in clothing and everything else. Fail.
There is a video floating around on Twitter of them walking in to this reception and a few seconds in you hear the cameraman in a British accent say “what a waste of time”.
It’s in the Twitter link someone posted above. It’s amazing!
ugh, i can’t find it! can you post the link? Thx!
It’s right under comment no 10
OMG — is that in reference to the Keens or to the event itself? Either way, that’s horrific (and fills my petty self with glee)
The minute I saw the photo, OMG skipped across my mind. I must say, that dress hurts my eyes-it’s too sparkly for late afternoon. It would be different for an evening event when sparkly dresses are usually worn. The silhouette seems very 70’s, when everyone wore maxi dresses and had high waist bands that tied at the back. I think the colour is stunning, and in another fabric and shorter length, it would be a great cocktail dress. Kate looks good copying Meghan’s straight hair look. With those sleeves, though, there just seems to be too much going on. The line is interrupted. In Meghan’s case, the silhouette was straighter. Unfortunately for Kate, she didn’t have a Prince Harry in his Marine dress kit. Kate and William do look like they are at separate events. Without William’s cooperation, she really can’t cosplay Harry and Meghan as a couple. In copying Meghan’s business looks, I think Kate looked very good and well-dressed.
I have a similar body type to her and believe me when I say BIG SHOULDER DRESSES DONT FLATTER US. I have a dress with almost identical sleeves (it’s short though) and I never wear it. Why? I look like a deranged triangle on top.
You need some lower body balance to carry sleeves like that. No shade, like I said, I have a similar build. But some people think skinny means you can pull off any trend….. nope.
It’s a formal dress worn with casual accessories here.
Reminds me of the scene in Heathers: “Heather would have wanted you to have her Swatch. She always said you couldn’t accessorise for shit.”
So much access, so little style.
I like the way this hair style looks on her though. Definitely a good change up from the hot rollers prom baby curls.
Meghan wore the slicked down centre part too, yes, but that’s because it’s very in right now.
Agree on both fronts.
The accessories and hair were clearly their attempts to make the look more casual. Nothing can make a full length, sparkly gown “casual”, but the hair does look stylish and objectively great.
Exactly. Maybe she is following the trend and not necessarily copying Meghan, just like thousands of other women in the world.
Her hair looks great. That is all.
A dress with the kind of embroidery that is on the clutch would have been lovely.
I find the dress to be an eyesore. What is wrong with me?
I hate it. Kate is very narrow with broad shoulders and all this does is make her look like a linebacker.
If MM were wearing this you would all be drooling and tripping over yourselves gushing 🙄
Go ahead and attack in 3,2,1…
Girl no. This looks like an 80s prom dress. Meghan would never and Kate never should have. Period. And nobody is attacking you, you like what you like, I guess.
Nah. We all criticized Meghan for various outfits she wore as a working royal. if you go back and look at the archives from the Australia tour or even the South Africa tour you’d see that. There were lots of things she wore then (and wears now) that I’m not the biggest fan of. But, she always dressed appropriate for the event, she and Harry never looked like they were at two totally separate events.
There were several outfits in Australia that not everyone liked and I know many commented on the fit of certain outfits at other events as well.
It’s not even like everyone is hating this outfit either so the requirement for blind adoration just seems fascistic to me.
The funny thing is, Meghan has worn the same exact hairstyle Kate has worn many but Kate suddenly straightens her hair? Lol that’s funny.
No. Meghan would never be caught dressed in this ugly frock.
Nobody’s attacking you and there’s need to be so testy. And MM wouldn’t be caught dead in a dress like that.
LMAO. No I wouldn’t. Just the other day when we were talking about the pillbox hats I said it looked terrible on Kate and it looked terrible when Meghan wore it too. Not to mention, Meghan wouldn’t wear this tinfoil mess, but you tried it.
I’m sure you can go find the thousands of Meghan hating sites to go praise keen. What a rediculous comment to make here. Trolling isn’t appreciated.
Always know a troll because they only come here to throw out insults.
I hate the dress. hate the color, hate the fabric. looks cheesy and budget. and she’s so skinny she looks like a lollipop. really bad.
and William’s outfit? jeez who is styling them? the awful clothes, the fake smiles, what a hot mess these two are.
She looks emaciated. This is an eating disorder, how does her family not get that.
As I said above, I wonder why Carol(E) hasn’t stepped in to help her? William clearly doesn’t care even though he’s a major part of the problem. She needs therapy.
The sad part is maybe she’s getting encouragement from somewhere (CarolE?) to keep her figure to try and keep her husband’s attention. Really unfortunate if that is the case.
I didn’t know the fashion brand Vampire’s wife existed. When I heard the pink dress was a Vampire’s wife’s dress my first thought was if Kate was sending a hidden message like royals often do. See Diana’s revenge dress.
As she seems increasingly thinner I thought this might be her secret SOS message that her husband William is sucking her dry…! Crazy idea I admit, lol! But we know that abused royal women are supposed to keep a stiff upperlip in the Firm.
Now I’ve researched and found out it’s a familiar fashion brand among celebrities and royals. My conspiracy theory goes straight into the bin! Lol.
Oh, there was no hidden message in Diana’s dress. Lol That was straight up ‘in your face’ dressing! I’m old enough that I remember my jaw hitting the floor when I saw the papers.
Kate is going to stay with this marriage IMO no matter what. That dress she wore was like a prom dress not the chic dress Diana wore that night.
I like the dress. It’s such a shame that she has no style… the earrings and purse don’t match. I think with a dress this busy, she should have gone with a more delicate pair of earrings and a pony tail or a messy bun…
This tour has been a total miss for me…
I don’t like this brand, that sparkly fabric they use over and over is the worst. And it has nothing to do with Kate either. That fabric looks cheap, too shiny and disco. Imo.
I don’t hate this dress per se but I don’t like it on Kate. She is way overdressed in comparison to the other attendees and her husband, she looks like she’s going to a charity gala and not an outdoor cocktail reception. Also just a weird dress to wear next to some Mayan ruins. I don’t like the color on her, raspberry pink is not her color. Also the sleeves are too fussy. The earrings are cool and the Mayan designed clutch too but they don’t at all go with the dress. It’s weird how some of her outfits are great and others complete misses. I loved the Tory Burch dress she wore with wedges, that would have been a great choice for the reception.
@AmelieOriginal, I actually thought she looked good in the raspberry-ish color she wore to Eugenie’s wedding (I’m pretty sure it was Eugenie’s wedding?). But this sparkly mess? Absolutely not. This is a monstrosity.
I think she looks pretty and I like this designer. I know it’s shimmery and girly but I like that, and the bubble gum red suits her very well. The clutch is neat but doesn’t match the dress. I love the shoes and I can’t wait to see the ID on those.
The invisible contract is burdensome, the clothes that Kate chose to wear in Belize is widely inappropriate.
(Despite influencers in the west for marketing, people in other parts of the world wear sustainable fashion.)
In an effort to fulfill the contract Kate is forced to be a human clothes hanger to generate income for the fail.
Consequently, her choice of clothing, on this trip make her stand out like a sore thumb: while they are current in western style, seem wildly inappropriate in this particular setting.
Clearly the intended benefactors of this trip are the Johnson government and its extension, the british media: as Kate is trying to please them, but to what avail?
PS: A mid-calf cocktail dress would’ve suitable for this occassion.
Wow, what a way to highlight the problem with a monarchy. “Queen of Belize” who hasn’t been there in over 30 years.
I spoke to a friend from Belize and she was shocked and appalled by that Queen of Belize statement.
Kate looks terrible. Her dressers did her dirty. This is a stark reminder to her that her staff ultimately work for the Crown.
She and her mother have overplayed their hand pushing the narrative that “Kate never puts a foot wrong” and that she’s more than ready as the FQ.
This is Charles, William, and Camilla’s reminder that she’s overstepping her boundaries.
This is exactly what happened to Diana, right down to the untreated eating disorder and not being able to trust the staff.
Kate is overpraised by her stans. Diana worked and was interested in working and causes, unlike Kate. Despite the eating disorder. Kate has low work numbers, still. I do think Kate thinks she looks “great” in those outfits and may even believe the stans overpraise of her. Diana was proactive and stopped the dowdy (matronly outfits) and had a style sense Kate will never have IMO.
Her and William look like they are going to 2 different events. There is just such a visible disconnect with here with everything. Honestly, it is cringeworthy to watch and awkward AF. TBH, no other royal family does tours like this anymore. This is so old fashioned. They are tone deaf to changing times and have zero ability to read any room at all. But times have changed and they show on the daily how out of touch they are.
The dress is totally not appropriate for the event. Look at how everyone else is dressed. Doesn’t she have a team that helps with dressing according to the event? She stands out (which may have been the objective). I will say it…she looks like a flamingo at a disco. She just never looks at ease/comfortable no matter how much she preens.
“A flamingo at a disco” Perfect 😭
On its own, the dress is ok. It would look far better and more appropriate at formal dinner back home, not at a business dress cocktail hour in the afternoon. It’s too showy. While W looks like he slept in his clothes, he at least seems better outfitted here.
And for real it looks like they are totally separated until they meet up at the car to drive over and are comically mismatched. I guess even the stylists aren’t speaking to each other??
That speech was dumb & patronizing as all get out.
Day 4,769 of me quietly raging about her OPEN MOUTHED PHOTO ADDICTION. I just want some PR person to tell her to staaaaahp it. It’s not cute.
And AMEN to all the comments above about the inappropriateness of this sparkly gown for this event.
She’s also just standing around posing for pics from her photo guy and not doing anything, barely engaging with anyone. She’s just gawping open mouthed or posing. What a waste of space.
I looked at Twitter last night when I was in the Target parking lot to see the Cambridge’s arriving. I looked again when I left the store to see that they were leaving the reception. The Keens were there for only 45 minutes- what’s the point of getting all dressed up like that for a 45 minute appearance?
It only reinforces that for W&K, “work” events are photo ops. Full stop. Once they get their photos taken, they’re done.
I don’t understand how they’re not embarrassed to behave like this, or why Charles hasn’t told them to stop with this bouncing after 45-minutes BS because it makes it very obvious how little they care and isn’t the RF worried about “optics?”
Meghan had to leave a market early on a tour FOR SECURITY REASONS and she was torn apart— and she was still probably there longer than W&K’s average attendance time.
I like the dress. I like the colour and the style. However, it seems as if she and William were dressed for separate events. I thought at first he was under-dressed but it appears he was styled more appropriately than Kate when you see how the other guests were dressed.
Love this dress it’s beautiful… I thought it was a gorgeous colour and sillouette just a shame that Will didn’t match
This dress is ugly, and she does not look good in it, at all. She looks like a mannequin–weird and plasticky, and I think much of the reason for that is because of the lighting used for these pictures. They’re overlit, the lighting is way too harsh, and it makes the fabric look cheap and her look really weird.
That photo of her with her mouth open is very unflattering – looks like someone photoshopped (and badly) her head onto her neck. Her lower face looks too big.
Plus, the poker straight/middle parter hair – as others have said that’s a total Meghan cosplay and am not sure its flattering on her.
The dress seems a bit too loose on her, like it could’ve used more tailoring around the under boob and midsection
Someone needs to meme him hugging that binder with his monogram on it. Where the “body language readers” at? Probably eating crap at the Carnival of so called experts declaring this colonial tour a “triumph” and chomping at the bit for M and H to speak outloud so they can change the narrative.
Whoever is organizing her outfits has zero clue. The yellow dress she wore off the plane in Jamaica (which it pains me to say I actually like) is what she SHOULD have worn to the reception in Belize. Would have been way more appropriate. I guess it is difficult to dress appropriately for events when you have zero identify of your own.
Hurrah Jamaica! https://jamaicans.com/open-letter-from-jamaican-advocacy-group-requesting-prince-william-the-duchess-of-cambridge-kate-apologizes-for-uk-colonial-past/
The fact they sent so many photos dancing with POC and ZERO photos along side POC at this fancy event speaks volumes!
looks like she was going for the ‘christmas tinsel chic’ look with this number.
Does she think that guffawing expression is flattering to her? She keeps on doing this.
It reminded me of cruise ship “rules” where casual dress is indicated for the first dinner at sea. Kate looks like a cruise ship passenger who chose to dress up despite the customs of dressing casually.
Why is Kate’s mouth always wide open in her pictures. Is she always laughing? Earlier pictures of her show her making weird facial expressions.
They’re dressed for two different events and she is overdressed, and the clutch doesn’t work. Can’t stand that brand’s wacky, candy wrapper designs. This whole trip just seems so blah and unfocused. I really don’t get what this couple is about and what exactly they’re supposed to be doing for the crown. The Commonwealth is long past this type of stuff and Brexit has really diminished the UKs clout. The Caribbean is basically beholden to the USA and China, with the UK having less influence, with other minor players like Cuba and Mexico in the mix. I wouldn’t be surprised if these countries do more trade with just the state of Florida, than with the UK.
Like so many of us here, I’m wondering the same thing.
Why is her mouth wide open in these photos at every event lately. Does she think that’s attractive? She must pose like that right? What sort of things are people saying to make her guffaw like that? Willy certainly says nothing hilarious. What’s so funny about colonialism Kate?
In the picture above where they are side by side grinning-they both look like they are screaming get me the hell out of here