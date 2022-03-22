Duchess Kate wore The Vampire’s Wife to a Belize reception: not too bad?

Photos from Day 3 of the Keen Caribbean Tour: on their final evening in Belize, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a special party/reception at Cahal Pech, the Mayan ruins, with Belize’s Governor-General and Prime Minister Johnny Briceno. I barely look at what Prince William is wearing at any given event, especially if his wife is with him, but he’s such a distraction in these photos! He’s too underdressed compared to Kate. I feel like Kate actually “nailed” the dress code while William – the future future king – showed up in chinos and a sport coat to what was a dressy-cocktail dress code. Plus, his pants are now distractingly ill-fitting. It’s gross that he can’t get his slim-cut pants tailored properly around the crotch.

As for Kate, her hot pick dress was The Vampire’s Wife, a label she’s worn a few times. Notably, she wore a sparkly green dress from that label when they were on tour in Ireland in 2020. I don’t really hate it? I mean, I would have put her in something else, but this is very “Kate” and she loves this silhouette. She paired the dress with an embroidered Mayan clutch (which I also love) and dangly earrings. William gave a speech:

“Catherine and I are delighted to be here with you tonight in Belize at the beginning of our first official visit to the Caribbean. You could not have chosen a more beautiful and evocative setting, here at Cahal Pech.” “Earlier today we also had the chance to visit the extraordinary ruins at Caracol, deep in the jungle, and marvel at the ingenuity of your Mayan ancestors,” he continued. “These sites are a testament to Belize’s long and proud history and culture. And climbing up all those steps is very good exercise!” He also recalled his grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s trip to Belize in the ’90s: “I am honored to convey the very warmest wishes from my grandmother, The Queen of Belize, on the occasion of her Platinum Jubilee. She always speaks so fondly of her visits to Belize, which of course included a memorable stop here at Cahal Pech in 1994… Yesterday we also had a taste of Belize’s wonderful cultural diversity — from Mayan chocolate to Garifuna drumming. And yes, you even got us dancing! Belize may be small, but your rich blend of ethnic groups contributes to the harmonious tapestry of life.” “Belize has joined many others in condemning the invasion and standing up for the principles of international law, peace and security,” William said. “Today we think of those struggling in Ukraine and we stand with them in solidarity. “The last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic have been hugely challenging, but it is reassuring to have heard from so many people that things are on the up. COVID rates are low, the vaccination program is going well, and it is wonderful to see the hotels filling with tourists again.” Finally, he shared that he and Kate hope to bring their three children — Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 — to Belize one day. “We hope to return again soon and to show our children this wonderful country,” he said. “They are rather jealous that they are not here with us now!”

He sounds like a 7-year-old doing a presentation on his summer holiday. You know his staff were just like “follow the script, read the lines, no improv!” For now, he’s listening. He’ll probably get bored of following the script by the time he has to make a speech in Jamaica though. That’s when all of the shenanigans will ensue.