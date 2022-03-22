Duchess Kate is serving up a ‘masterclass in maintaining sleek hair’ on the tour??

If we’re not talking about Duchess Kate’s buttons and flag-cosplay, we’re talking about her hair. How has Kate’s hair looked during the first days of the Keen Caribbean Tour? I’ll admit that I haven’t paid much attention either way, I was too busy looking at her fashion and accessories. Which, honestly, I think is the point of why Kate chose to do such understated hair styles during the Belize leg of the tour: she wanted the focus to be on accessories and fashion. Thankfully, the Daily Mail is here to remind us that Kate is in a tropical climate and she’s probably battling frizzy hair… which is why she’s straightening her hair and wearing it down? When my hair is frizzing up in high humidity, I throw it back in a ponytail or bun so fast. But clearly, Kate has a particular hair look she’s trying to achieve.

The Duchess of Cambridge delivered a masterclass in maintaining sleek, stylish hair in heat and humidity as she joined Prince William for a busy day in Belize yesterday. Kate, 40, kept her brunette locks straightened in a classic middle parting as she toured the ancient Mayan archaeological site of Caracol, learned survival skills in the jungle and joined William, 39, at a glitzy engagement last night. Speaking to FEMAIL, celebrity stylist Tom Smith explained the hairstyle is a clever choice for a hectic royal tour when there is lots of rushing around between engagements, particularly ones outside in a tropical henvironment. It helps avoid the dreaded frizz Kate has suffered with on previous foreign trips, like her and William’s 2016 visit to India. ‘Long smooth hair with a middle parting tucked behind the ears is a really good way for the hair to look tidy, tailored and polished,’ he said. ‘As Kate is in a humid area, having it anchored behind the ears is a clever way for the hair to look “done” but keeping it away from a potentially sweaty face. Having it sleek and anchored behind her ears minimises the chance of the hot air getting inside the hair as it has been flicked behind – it should therefore remain in place.’ Lily Jeffreys, Senior Stylist and Colour Technician at Taylor Taylor London, agreed: ‘It’s quick, easy and simple for her to do without lots of different tools or stylists to help. All she needs is a heat protectant, a pair of straighteners and some hairspray to keep it in place all day. When on tour in such humid places a simple straight hairstyle will cope much better than a curly one as there will be less chance of frizz.’ Ricky Walters, director of London’s SALON64, speculated on how the look might have been achieved, saying: ‘This is different to the 90’s where hair used to be straightened within an inch of its life. We are far more knowledgeable these days. Hair tools have improved as well as hair products. Kate’s look has started with a beautiful straight blow dry and then simply helped along its way with a pair of straightening irons. My guess is Kate could have opted for a light keratin treatment. A game changer within the hair industry, it keeps looks like Kate’s locked in for as long as possible and perfect as we approach summer.’

Kate actually has some natural curl to her hair – if she washed it and let it air dry, I assume it would be wavy and naturally fluffy. So yes, she probably is doing something to straight it, although I kind of doubt she’s getting a keratin treatment. In Belize, mostly her hair has looked rather thin and too long, like she removed her wiglets, falls and extensions, and the combination of too-long hair and the center part is dragging her down. I seriously don’t know how she climbed up the Mayan ruins with her hair down like that. There’s nothing wrong with a sleek ponytail either, and Kate looks fine with ponytails.