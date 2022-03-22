Duchess Kate is serving up a ‘masterclass in maintaining sleek hair’ on the tour??

If we’re not talking about Duchess Kate’s buttons and flag-cosplay, we’re talking about her hair. How has Kate’s hair looked during the first days of the Keen Caribbean Tour? I’ll admit that I haven’t paid much attention either way, I was too busy looking at her fashion and accessories. Which, honestly, I think is the point of why Kate chose to do such understated hair styles during the Belize leg of the tour: she wanted the focus to be on accessories and fashion. Thankfully, the Daily Mail is here to remind us that Kate is in a tropical climate and she’s probably battling frizzy hair… which is why she’s straightening her hair and wearing it down? When my hair is frizzing up in high humidity, I throw it back in a ponytail or bun so fast. But clearly, Kate has a particular hair look she’s trying to achieve.
The Duchess of Cambridge delivered a masterclass in maintaining sleek, stylish hair in heat and humidity as she joined Prince William for a busy day in Belize yesterday. Kate, 40, kept her brunette locks straightened in a classic middle parting as she toured the ancient Mayan archaeological site of Caracol, learned survival skills in the jungle and joined William, 39, at a glitzy engagement last night.
Speaking to FEMAIL, celebrity stylist Tom Smith explained the hairstyle is a clever choice for a hectic royal tour when there is lots of rushing around between engagements, particularly ones outside in a tropical henvironment. It helps avoid the dreaded frizz Kate has suffered with on previous foreign trips, like her and William’s 2016 visit to India.
‘Long smooth hair with a middle parting tucked behind the ears is a really good way for the hair to look tidy, tailored and polished,’ he said. ‘As Kate is in a humid area, having it anchored behind the ears is a clever way for the hair to look “done” but keeping it away from a potentially sweaty face. Having it sleek and anchored behind her ears minimises the chance of the hot air getting inside the hair as it has been flicked behind – it should therefore remain in place.’
Lily Jeffreys, Senior Stylist and Colour Technician at Taylor Taylor London, agreed: ‘It’s quick, easy and simple for her to do without lots of different tools or stylists to help. All she needs is a heat protectant, a pair of straighteners and some hairspray to keep it in place all day. When on tour in such humid places a simple straight hairstyle will cope much better than a curly one as there will be less chance of frizz.’
Ricky Walters, director of London’s SALON64, speculated on how the look might have been achieved, saying: ‘This is different to the 90’s where hair used to be straightened within an inch of its life. We are far more knowledgeable these days. Hair tools have improved as well as hair products. Kate’s look has started with a beautiful straight blow dry and then simply helped along its way with a pair of straightening irons. My guess is Kate could have opted for a light keratin treatment. A game changer within the hair industry, it keeps looks like Kate’s locked in for as long as possible and perfect as we approach summer.’
[From The Daily Mail]
Kate actually has some natural curl to her hair – if she washed it and let it air dry, I assume it would be wavy and naturally fluffy. So yes, she probably is doing something to straight it, although I kind of doubt she’s getting a keratin treatment. In Belize, mostly her hair has looked rather thin and too long, like she removed her wiglets, falls and extensions, and the combination of too-long hair and the center part is dragging her down. I seriously don’t know how she climbed up the Mayan ruins with her hair down like that. There’s nothing wrong with a sleek ponytail either, and Kate looks fine with ponytails.
Photos courtesy of Instar, Backgrid.
-
-
North America Rights Only – San Ignacio, Belize -20220321-
At a special reception at the Mayan ruins at Cahal Pech in San Ignacio, Belize, hosted by Froyla Tzalam, the Governor General of Belize, in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, during day three of their tour of the Caribbean.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Caracol, Belize -20220321-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge look out from the Caana at Caracol, an ancient Mayan archaeological site deep in the jungle in the Chiquibul Forest in Belize, during their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – San Ignacio, Belize -20220321-
At a special reception at the Mayan ruins at Cahal Pech in San Ignacio, Belize, hosted by Froyla Tzalam, the Governor General of Belize, in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, during day three of their tour of the Caribbean.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Belize City, Belize -20220320-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attending the Festival of Garifuna Culture in Hopkins, a small village on the coast which is considered the cultural centre of the Garifuna community in Belize, during their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Belize City, Belize -20220320-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge their visit to the Che il chocolate farm in Belize as part of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – San Ignacio, Belize -20220321-
At a special reception at the Mayan ruins at Cahal Pech in San Ignacio, Belize, hosted by Froyla Tzalam, the Governor General of Belize, in celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, during day three of their tour of the Caribbean.
-PICTURED: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Caracol, Belize -20220321-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge look out from the Caana at Caracol, an ancient Mayan archaeological site deep in the jungle in the Chiquibul Forest in Belize, during their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Caracol, Belize -20220321-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge look out from the Caana at Caracol, an ancient Mayan archaeological site deep in the jungle in the Chiquibul Forest in Belize, during their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
Belize, BELIZE – The Duke and Duchess will travel to Hopkins, a small village on the coast that is considered the cultural centre of the Garifuna community in Belize. Here, Their Royal Highnesses will spend time with Garifuna people and witness a demonstration of Garifuna culture. They will then meet a small group of marine conservation specialists to learn more about Belize’s unique marine environment.
Pictured: Prince William and wife Kate Middleton, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
BACKGRID USA 20 MARCH 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Belize, BELIZE – The Duke and Duchess will travel to Hopkins, a small village on the coast that is considered the cultural centre of the Garifuna community in Belize. Here, Their Royal Highnesses will spend time with Garifuna people and witness a demonstration of Garifuna culture. They will then meet a small group of marine conservation specialists to learn more about Belize’s unique marine environment.
Pictured: Kate Middleton, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
BACKGRID USA 20 MARCH 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Chiquibul Forest, BELIZE – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit the British Army Training Support Unit in the which delivers tropical environment training to troops from the UK and international partners.
Pictured: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
BACKGRID USA 21 MARCH 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
North America Rights Only – Belize City, Belize -20220320-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge their visit to the Che il chocolate farm in Belize as part of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
Yes, I love this style on her. She looks so polished and chic and modern. Finally, for God’s sakes!
I agree. I really like this look. But realistically keeping her hair sleek in a humid climate probably takes hours of grooming. I have super curly hair and would just put it a ponytail or bun in this environment (letting it fly free when not in official business).
She just needed to copy Meghan.
Defined by her hair…. 40 year old women has nothing that defines her but her hair and lack of style.
I think it is better that way … as soon as she opens her mouth ( like her comment today ), you can see she is not that bright! Even peen deserves better!
What did she say today?
As to the hair: I think keeping it in this style is probably very cumbersome and time consuming, especially in a humid climate. Why not a sleek pony tail or bun? And isn’t all that hair hot? Personally, I think she needs to cut several inches off her hair. But I think it is obvious what she is trying to achieve here.
Am I the only one hearing a racist dog whistle in this “sleek hair” coverage when there is another princess who they’d love to criticize about her un-sleek nappy hair. (And haven’t they complained about her hair before?) Sorry, but I see everything the tabloids say through their racist lens. (And maybe I’m off & I’m happy to be wrong, lol)
Nope, I’m a black woman and that was my first thought too. “Look how straight white people can keep their hair! And its so easy for her, unlike Meghan, who must spend hours on her coarse hair.”
Nope, that’s what I was getting, too. I didn’t necessarily think of Meghan, but definitely thought it was a weird fetishistic focus on her straight hair
Same here! Such a weird focus on sleek hair 😳
This was exactly my thought. It is gross to praise someone simply for lacking any texture to their hair, especially while they are touring nations that are decidedly not white. This popped out at me, especially with the discussion of the CROWN act this week.
Nope. I’m white and it sounded like creepy colonial caucasian hair porn to me. It also seems hella condescending and out of touch with local history, culture and custom.
I would be so embarrassed and angry if I was a 40 year old woman and the only thing people could really say is a comment about keeping sleek hair.
This isn’t a swipe at who wrote the article, but rather me SMH at her for doing so little and not using all the opportunities open to her, to better herself and others too.
I was thinking the same thing: aaaaand here we are, talking about her hair again. Really? They can’t report on anything else? These two define lightweight, lol.
I have straight hair. Like STRAIGHT. So they don’t frizz or anything. At all. But I sweat a lot. I wouldn’t let my hair touching my body in heat. That’s what I want yo know. How I don’t see sweat stains anywhere? I need that secret.
They are literally praising her for tucking her hair behind her ears, like millions of women do every day. There is nothing else to say about her I guess.
What annoys me is that I can recall seeing plenty of criticism for Meghan doing the same. Meghan even got criticized because the wind blew her hair.
Every article about her gives me flashbacks to writing college papers, at times when I didn’t have the material mastered or hadn’t turned up much research but needed to fill the word count! I truly think this is how writing sounds when there’s nothing to say but blank spots to fill!
In the job of Future Queen, once you bear the appropriate number of children, the traditional requirements are just to dress up and smile.
Without Meghan around to tax her brain, Kate should be able to accomplish this.
Yes, it is insanely embarrassing that all people can report on is her hair. Not that she is making any kind of difference but omg sleek hair that women everywhere already know how to do. She probably has her stylist following her doing touchups before photo ops like she did on previous tours.
Damning with faint praise, I suppose.
Oh this definitely proves she’s copy keening…and wanting to be seen as doing Meghan’s hair better than Meghan.
Gross af. And not even accurate. Her hair looks frizzy and brittle. Meghan’s looks luscious.
Exactly look at meghans hair at the mountbatten music festival in 2020 and compare it to kate’s hair yesterday.
A masterclass originally taught by meghan.
Yep, Meghan’s sleek hair in the red dress was so memorable. It’s hard to see Kate’s hair now without thinking of it.
Looking at the photos her hair has more fuzzies than a dandelion 🙄..
The only ones who should be giving master classes are the members of her glam team. We all know she’s traveling with her own hairdresser. Let’s not pretend she does anything with her hair herself other than twirl sausage curls.
She’s still cosplaying. I have on my Caribbean tour bingo card that she does wear a pony tail and Bullyam at some point “helps” her with it.
Along with flag cosplay.
@heatherc which one of Meghan’s looks do you (and everyone else) think will be copykeened in Jamaica and the Bahamas?
I think the “helping with the ponytail” will definitely be copied.
I can’t think of what else I expect to see. A jumpsuit like M wore in South Africa? The blazer, blouse and scarf that she wore in Morocco? Rothy’s?
I think we’ll see a cape dress.
@heatherc @becks1
Turns out it was wearing something vintage, white wide leg trousers and aquazurra’s again 🙄🙄🙄
Her hair looks good. She looks miserable. I can’t unsee it. Her husband is a cold, cruel fish.
Has anyone seen on video him once, just once looking at his wife? I briefly dated a man in my twenties who iced me in public so I overcompensated by grinning like a loon to cover my pain and humiliation. This couple need to have honest conversations because this is painful to watch and ignoring a spouse in public is just horrible and causes more upset and tension in their relationship.
I just saw a video where they walk down some stairs and Kate literally has to slap William to remind him to hold out his arm to help her as he walks in front of her, completely ignoring her. Once they were down stairs, she let go immediately of his arm, as if utterly repulsed by him. It’s so obvious they hate each
I saw that video. DM is commenting on that saying how Will is an ultimate gentleman for helping his wife… I feel such a second hand embarassment watching this. I also haven’t seen ONE picture where he looks at her, at this point I have to say that he is actively trying to not look at her, because how can you not even glance for a second at a person standing next to you for an hour?
Yes, A, I did. The DM put it front and center naming it a rare PDA gesture.
She extends her arm for him, otherwise he wouldn’t and at the end of the stairs she retracts it so fast you would think she was on fire.
Does anyone have a link to that?
Anyone here remember the pics of her walking down the steps from some black tie event, IN *HIGH* HEELS, heavily pregnant (I think with George or Char), and the boiled egg just walks out in front of her, never offering to help her.
And there are *countless* other of times he leaves her and walks off, with the umbrella, standing in the rain. And the Diamond Jubbly, where HARRY had to tell him to share the umbrella with Keen.
Yeah…SUCH a loving husband/gentleman.
@Jan90067 I don’t remember that but I do remember her walking down the steps from a plane in Norway when she was pregnant with Louis and there was some sort of precipitation (cant remember if it was snow or freezing rain or what) and William just left her and didnt even look behind him to help her down etc.
@ Becks1, I think that there have been many times he has left her to her own devices except when the kiddos are with them. Every other time he leaves her hanging. I cannot honestly recall an event that they were in synch with each other. There was also that time, late last year, where she flinched when he touched her, giving a “don’t you dare touch me” vibe.
She had a chance to ditch him when he broke up with her in 2007, but she waged a “campaign” to win him back. I have no sympathy for her after the way she treated Meghan.
Not a fan of this style on her. She looks cute in a ponytail which would have been a ton easier to manage. Now the reason for posting; has anyone looked in the mirror and tried to unhinge their jaw into this gaping grin? I can’t do it without dislocating. Not only can she do this, but can hold the look for photos. Amazing.
I’m certain she thinks this makes her look fun and charming, but it is actually unnerving because it is soulless.
It’s upsetting as it looks maniacal! I am surprised she doesn’t suffer from TMJ!!
Throwing modesty out the window but my hair is amazing and get tons of compliments which I redirect to my stylist who I pay a pretty penny to achieve my look and I refuse to wear it up! Maybe if no one else sees me but I love how it frames my face and feel not as put together with it up.
I don’t understand what the Mail is doing here. An article on hair?
If I were a taxpayer in Britain I would be very tired of even a cent of my money going to these people to do, what exactly…? Travel? And the outcome is an article on hair.
All the money that goes to supporting these parasites so they can “highlight” charity organizations or commonwealth destinations would be better spent on those organizations and countries directly.
Exactly. Headline: They’re Saving the Monarchy, One Strand of Hair at a Time!
So is Kate’s “sleek” hair supposed to cast shade on those with curly hair? Asking for a British journalist.
But more than that, she’s been serving a masterclass in patronising Single White Femaling
I always have to remember that we’re listening to white people who use the term “curly” very loosely.
I think she looks better with the sleeker hair, but it seems to me that wearing it up would have made a lot more sense, especially for climbing the palace steps. Wonder if she brought a glam squad along for a refresh halfway up a la Bhutan?
100% she has a hairdresser. I don’t think she’s ever travelled without one. She even took hair breaks in Denmark.
Oh I know she has a hair stylist with her, I am specifically wondering about the climb up the palace steps though and if she stopped so her hair and makeup could be redone before reaching the top.
Unless she has neck tapes on to tighten the skin.. just saying it would be a reason to keep the hair down.
I’ve never heard of those.
@LAYLA drops 🎤
This is the best she’s looked in years. Too bad for it is the last overseas royal tour.
Kate’s wall of hair normally annoys me, but I like that she’s done away with the sausage curls on this tour. It is too long though. Just ugh, trim a good 6 inches and it would look so much fresher and more youthful.
candy, I really don’t like her in a center part. She needs to stick with aside part. She really misses the opportunity to wear a ponytail. I’ve had looooong hair and if I was in the heat and humidity I would not wear it down because it would be too hot. Also, I can’t imagine how many hours in the day she is spending to keep her hair straight and unaffected by the humidity.
Anything to keep Kate in the news, I guess. Or rather, there’s nothing else to talk about.
I like the outfit on her, just found it funny that the papers commented that she re-wore the T-shirt. Some of her clothes must be borrowed and returned to the designer after the event because it makes no sense to keep buying expensive clothes just to wear once.
They’re wearing olive/ green so they must be at an archeological site (think Jordan)
I don’t think she wears anything twice. I believe that “repeats” are actually one of multiples.
So I think this style is more flattering than all of the fussy wiglets and sausage curls, but something about this article is rubbing me the wrong way.
All of this emphasis on how Kate’s hair has to be “sleek” and “perfect” and that only after being treated and ironed will her hair look “tidy, tailored, and polished”? Is it just me? Am I seeing things?
Maybe it’s because we talked about the “Crown” act a few days ago, and how wearing textured hair or protective styles often carry a stigma. Not that Kate would be discriminated against if she did wear waves! That’s all part and parcel of privilege, but given the context that the Cambridges are visiting the Caribbean, using words like “tidy” and “polished” feel like codewords. You can tell she’s the FFQ cuz her hair is soooo smooth.
Put it this way, if the Cambridges meet with an important figure in Jamaica tomorrow who wears their hair in braids or locks, will there be a follow up article extolling how “professional” and “clean” this style is?
The sleek bone straight hair makes her look skinnier than ever I think that’s why people like it, but we can’t say that.
This is what is being unsaid.
I completely agree; the whole “straight hair is so sleek and polished, MUCH better than frizzy curly hair!” when natural hair is such a huge topic/stigma/white supremacist gatekeeping tool just seems gross to me.
@Sunday thank you! This whole “frizzy curly hair= bad so let’s applaud women who have figured out how to keep their hair straight in humid climate” is sick.
Agreed. I made a similar comment above before I saw this.
As a white woman, I was going to ask my fellow commenters with better insight if this read to them like a criticism of the more textured, natural hair of the women who are actually from the region. I see I’m not alone in feeling that way.
100%. I commented down below before I saw yours. The language in the article jumped out to me immediately. I actually gasped.
I 100% agree – like her hair is magically sleek in the humidity vs “unruly” curly or natural hair, yikes! It seems like a very unsubtle dog whistle to me.
Ironically, I like her hair this way, it looks better than all the giant extensions or hairpieces or whatever she’s always using for her too-long curly styles. But I guess it was too much to say her hair looks good without also winking at the racists reading.
I’m curious to know what that dip in salt water does to her hair. It was flowing behind her today. Good thing she took those scuba lessons years ago. See it paid off
If this is the best that can be said of me at the age of 40, then that would make my hair stand on end, not lie down flat.
This is the main reason why the political West , has to be de-centred.
There is no substance nor meaning.
Its stiffling presence in other societies offer nothing but marketplace and its emphasis on scarcity to accumulate profits. It has nothing meaningful to offer towards a promising egalitarian and cultural diverse environment.
I welcome the day when the former colonies can be rid of them and their dysfunctions.
Who cares about Kate’s hair?
” And that’s the crux of the matter : the colonialism or at least neo- colonialism at the heart of a generational patronage that have just so happened to invest in land considered indigenous communal land.”
As told to 7newsbelize.com
Rushing to and from engagements, like where, I see no rushing. I see a commonwealth Caribbean funded vacation
Right?! We already know they are moving around in a helicopter, that is why they were booted from the first engagement.
What a diplomatic coup.
This is definitely not something I know enough about to speak about intelligently, but I’m going to put it out here for discussion… Does anyone feel like it’s a little racially problematic for the press to praise her for having sleek straight hair while she’s visiting a culture that’s different from her own? Are they going to praise her for maintaining “English Rose” complexion in the strong sun? I’m not saying this as eloquently as I’d like to, but it’s uncomfortable, right?
I’m not dinging Kate for this narrative, since it’s coming from the RR, but it’s weird, isn’t it?
Also, I I have to say I don’t know how she does it. I’m miserable when I get hot and the idea of my hair sticking to my sweaty neck in that heat makes me feel claustrophobic.
Oh it’s weird all right. I immediately read it as them praising white beauty.
Absolutely. Those European beauty “ideals” are one of the damaging legacies of colonialism, right? What a bizarre thing to draw our attention to.
Yeah, I’m a middle aged white woman and I saw it. I imagine it screamed to WOC.
A “masterclass” in hair maintenance? Really? That’s the big compliment for this 40-year old woman??
I can’t imagine how horrified I would be if I went on a business trip and the feedback was “while on a business trip to maintain and enhance relationships with an important client, Roo conducted a masterclass on keeping her cuticles soft and tidy.”
Are these “journalists” really so afraid to say that these two are a disappointment?
Absolutely. Before the pandemic, I was an event planner. At the end of a big event if my feedback was “I loved her shoes” or “Her makeup was on point” and nothing about what I *did* I’d be absolutely mortified.
Her hair looks dry. This is a very severe look for her face.
I’m not sold on it only because I feel they should have just given her a sleek ponytail or even a cute side bun if they wanted to spice things up. They obviously took out her extensions and it just makes her face look much longer. I feel like her team doesn’t realize you can switch up styles depending on the occasion. The blue dress is cute though, looks like those house dresses that Target decided to start selling in 2020.
Saying that tucking hair behind ears is “clever” reminds me of Pippa Tips.
There is a certain tone deafness to praising someone’s ability to wear straight hair on a tour of a tropical nation where natural curls and frizz might be considered indigenous and a source of pride. Up to the people but um this chorus of proud hairdressers sounds just clueless to me.