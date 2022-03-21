Prince William & Kate will face widespread protests in Jamaica upon their arrival

The way I see it, various royals were always going to be “sent out” to tour Commonwealth countries this year, in honor of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubbly. Princess Anne will go to Australia, the Earl and Countess of Wessex will tour, and Charles and Camilla will also travel to Commonwealth countries in the coming months. The Queen no longer travels, unless she’s going back and forth to one of her many homes, so that’s why “senior royals” are being sent out. My point is that no matter who got sent on a Keen Caribbean Tour, there would have been protests and criticism. The fact that William and Kate – two lazy, undiplomatic neo-colonialists – were sent to tour Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas has just added to the attention for the protests and criticism. Well, it looks like William and Kate will be flying into a sh-tstorm when they do travel to Jamaica this week:

A protest calling for slavery reparations is due to take place in Jamaica as Prince William and Kate continue their Caribbean tour. The demonstration will be staged near the British High Commission in the capital of Kingston on Tuesday morning from 10.30am. Arranged by the Advocates Network, a human rights coalition of Jamaican activists and equalities organisations, the event will be supported by 60 reasons for an apology and compensation from the crown in keeping with Jamaica’s upcoming 60th anniversary of independence. “It is important as we turn 60 years old as an independent nation that we stand as “adults” on solid ethical, moral and human justice grounds to say to Britain, who was once our “parent”, that you have done wrong in enriching yourselves off of chattel slavery and colonialism,” co-organiser Nora Blake told The Independent. “Morally this requires an apology, and it is only just that reparations be made. Many precedents have been set for this. Today we are setting the conversation of our future generations, for them to have something to build a brighter future.” The collective has also penned an open letter to the monarchy calling for an apology and reparations for chattel slavery reparations. Backed by 100 figures from a wide cross-section of industries including politics, business, the clergy and arts, signatories include iconic reggae artist Big Youth and Mike Henry – one of Jamaica’s longest serving MPs. “We will not participate in your Platinum Jubilee celebration!,” the letter reads. “We see no reason to celebrate 70 years of the ascension of your grandmother to the British throne because her leadership, and that of her predecessors, have perpetuated the greatest human rights tragedy in the history of humankind. We are of the view that an apology for British crimes against humanity, including but not limited to, the exploitation of the indigenous people of Jamaica, the transatlantic trafficking of Africans, the enslavement of Africans, indentureship and colonialization, is necessary to begin a process of healing, forgiveness, reconciliation and compensation.”

[From The Independent]

Again, this isn’t about William and Kate specifically, it’s more about how the royal family and how the royals represent the decaying husk of British imperialism, colonialism and white supremacy. William and Kate are being sent to Jamaica as the Queen’s soft diplomats, and they’re being tasked with nothing more than keen photo-ops for the Jubbly. They’re not capable of doing much more than that, although Buckingham Palace certainly seems to believe that with enough keen photo-ops, Jamaica will somehow decide to “stay” in the Commonwealth and keep the British monarch as their head of state. To that, Carolyn Cooper, Professor Emerita at the University of the West Indies in Jamaica, told the Independent:

“It’s quite presumptuous of Buckingham Palace to assume that a royal visit is going to change our conviction that we need to disengage from the British monarchy. This “charm offensive” is quite unlikely to work. The people who want to continue to have the Queen as head of state in Jamaica will welcome the visit; one of my friends said they are already pulling out their long gloves and practicing curtsies – because they’re still mentally enslaved, to quote Marcus Garvey. It’s that need for mental emancipation that is so important; we’ve had flag independence for coming up to 60 years now but that doesn’t seem to have resulted in any fundamental transformation of the political institutions that we inherited. We have to complete the decolonisation process and that means getting rid of the Queen as head of state.”

[From The Independent]

I’ve wondered, as others have wondered, if William and Kate were sent on this tour because Prince Charles had an ulterior motive: to hang it around W&K’s necks when Jamaica removes the Queen as head of state, and when the Cambridges leave a path of destruction in their wake during this tour. Clearly, there are activists and advocates on the ground who see the Keen Tour as an opportunity to energize, mobilize and educate. It’s no secret that the Cambridges are incapable of doing anything substantive. Was this an orchestrated disaster? I really wonder.