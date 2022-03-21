Duchess Kate wore Tory Burch for Day two of the Keen Caribbean tour: actually cute?

Day 2 of the Keen Caribbean Tour: the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s first full day in Belize. They arrived in the late afternoon on Saturday and basically only did an airport greeting, troop inspection and a quick photo-op with Belize’s prime minister. For the arrival, Kate wore a terrible Jenny Packham suit in a heavy-looking royal blue lace.

For Day 2, at least Kate and William both seemed to dress a bit more for the climate. Kate wore this Tory Burch dress which… I actually think is really cute? I know Kate picked it because she’s a flag cosplayer and this dress has all of the colors of Belize’s flag, but you know what? The dress is good. The earrings are from “trendy French brand Sézane” according to the Daily Mail. The earrings retail for £55. They were a bad choice. As were the Wedges of Doom. I thought she burned those wedges in a cleansing fire but no. They were just waiting to come out for a beach trip. She’s going to break an ankle trying to walk in those wedges on the sand.

William and Kate started their Sunday activities at a cocoa farm, just not the cocoa farm they were originally scheduled to visit. They ended up canceling the original visit to an FFI-owned farm in the Indian Creek community because villagers felt massively disrespected. After the thrown-together visit to a different farm, William and Kate went to the beach village of Hopkins, where they “danced” and tried to interact with people from the local Garifuna community. Regarding the canceled trip to Indian Creek, People Magazine had some interesting news:

Villagers in Indian Creek were photographed on Friday with signs saying, “Prince William leave our land.” PEOPLE understands that William, Kate and their staff were happy to continue with their planned visit to the sustainable farm in the foothills of the Maya Mountains and talk to the indigenous people at the heart of the dispute, but the local Belizian authorities advised against it. Instead, the couple visited the family-run Che’il Mayan Cacao Farm and Chocolate Factory in Maya Center Village, where they toured the farm and learned about the chocolate-making process. Of their canceled visit to the Maya Mountains, a royal source confirmed that the visit had been canceled for “sensitive issues” involving the community in Indian Creek.

[From People]

So did they cancel it because of “sensitive issues” or because Belizean officials told them not to go? William should have used his incandescence for good and argued that they still needed to go and listen to the protesters and amplify their voices. LOL, of course he didn’t do that.

Also, the vibe is pretty odd between William and Kate already. It’s like they’re two complete f–king strangers on a trip together.

