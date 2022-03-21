Duchess Kate wore Tory Burch for Day two of the Keen Caribbean tour: actually cute?

Day 2 of the Keen Caribbean Tour: the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s first full day in Belize. They arrived in the late afternoon on Saturday and basically only did an airport greeting, troop inspection and a quick photo-op with Belize’s prime minister. For the arrival, Kate wore a terrible Jenny Packham suit in a heavy-looking royal blue lace.
For Day 2, at least Kate and William both seemed to dress a bit more for the climate. Kate wore this Tory Burch dress which… I actually think is really cute? I know Kate picked it because she’s a flag cosplayer and this dress has all of the colors of Belize’s flag, but you know what? The dress is good. The earrings are from “trendy French brand Sézane” according to the Daily Mail. The earrings retail for £55. They were a bad choice. As were the Wedges of Doom. I thought she burned those wedges in a cleansing fire but no. They were just waiting to come out for a beach trip. She’s going to break an ankle trying to walk in those wedges on the sand.
William and Kate started their Sunday activities at a cocoa farm, just not the cocoa farm they were originally scheduled to visit. They ended up canceling the original visit to an FFI-owned farm in the Indian Creek community because villagers felt massively disrespected. After the thrown-together visit to a different farm, William and Kate went to the beach village of Hopkins, where they “danced” and tried to interact with people from the local Garifuna community. Regarding the canceled trip to Indian Creek, People Magazine had some interesting news:
Villagers in Indian Creek were photographed on Friday with signs saying, “Prince William leave our land.”
PEOPLE understands that William, Kate and their staff were happy to continue with their planned visit to the sustainable farm in the foothills of the Maya Mountains and talk to the indigenous people at the heart of the dispute, but the local Belizian authorities advised against it.
Instead, the couple visited the family-run Che’il Mayan Cacao Farm and Chocolate Factory in Maya Center Village, where they toured the farm and learned about the chocolate-making process.
Of their canceled visit to the Maya Mountains, a royal source confirmed that the visit had been canceled for “sensitive issues” involving the community in Indian Creek.
[From People]
So did they cancel it because of “sensitive issues” or because Belizean officials told them not to go? William should have used his incandescence for good and argued that they still needed to go and listen to the protesters and amplify their voices. LOL, of course he didn’t do that.
Also, the vibe is pretty odd between William and Kate already. It’s like they’re two complete f–king strangers on a trip together.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instar.
-
-
North America Rights Only – Belize City, Belize -20220320-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attending the Festival of Garifuna Culture in Hopkins, a small village on the coast which is considered the cultural centre of the Garifuna community in Belize, during their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
North America Rights Only – Belize City, Belize -20220320-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge their visit to the Che il chocolate farm in Belize as part of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
-
-
Belize, BELIZE – The Duke and Duchess will travel to Hopkins, a small village on the coast that is considered the cultural centre of the Garifuna community in Belize. Here, Their Royal Highnesses will spend time with Garifuna people and witness a demonstration of Garifuna culture. They will then meet a small group of marine conservation specialists to learn more about Belize’s unique marine environment.
Pictured: Prince William and wife Kate Middleton, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
BACKGRID USA 20 MARCH 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Belize, BELIZE – The Duke and Duchess will travel to Hopkins, a small village on the coast that is considered the cultural centre of the Garifuna community in Belize. Here, Their Royal Highnesses will spend time with Garifuna people and witness a demonstration of Garifuna culture. They will then meet a small group of marine conservation specialists to learn more about Belize’s unique marine environment.
Pictured: Kate Middleton, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
BACKGRID USA 20 MARCH 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
North America Rights Only – Belize City, Belize -20220320-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge their visit to the Che il chocolate farm in Belize as part of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
The dress is absolutely adorable on her. I actually love her Stuart Weitzman Minx wedges but I agree they were not a good choice for walking on sand, which is why she probably chose to change shoes.
I truly hope Kate is surrounded by people that care about her. This dress reveals more than it conceals and it’s VERY concerning.
Yea if people were concerned the other day, this should ring all the alarms.
What does this mean? its so vague and cryptic
I agree. Her extreme thinness is very concerning. I really hope she gets the help she needs.
Please stop concern trolling.
She looks like a matchstick. I too hope she gets some help and our concern is genuine and well meant.
I did not notice it with this dress, but I just saw the pics of their visit to an ancient Mayan city and… yes, you are so very right.
Love the dress, and I don’t hate the earrings either. She looks good here. I do agree about the wedges, but see she changed into flats at some point. Are those TOMS?
The dress is cute – they could be selling something like this at Old navy.
The earrings are cute.
The wedges I would wear.
The problem is that not it doesnt go well together. It’s a tacky ensemble.
Her stylist is rotten – she/he should get fired.
Sarahlee- no they are not Toms. They are $1000 Stella McCartney espedrilles. Likely bought for the trip and for the sole purpose of walking on sand.
Ankle bracelet???!!! I didn’t see that coming. How incredibly odd. It seems very “unroyal” of her to think, oh let me add an ankle bracelet.
The anklet is part of the shoes apparently.
100% certain the people of Belize will be happy to see them GO
Agreed! Great dress, perfect for the occasion and weather, and I like the wedges swapped out for espadrilles. I also think her hair is right looser and without so much puff and sausage curls. It shouldn’t be this hard for her to get it right, but she did for day 2.
However, knowing she was going to break out something in the same shade of blue for day 2 makes me dislike the lace suit even more. The impact of the color is diluted by seeing it multiple times in a row.
I agree. Blue for 2 days is a row is, again, boring and dilutes the effect. But Kate is lazy and this is what lazy people do (for hard workers it would be time effective): they make it a no brainer for her: to make sure things are easy to swap around, the colors are the same so she doesnt have to think and can just wear whatever she feels like and it would still be color matched. The last day will be the punch color day – I’m betting on red or white.
While the dress is lovely, she looks like someone on a sun holiday who will shortly be browsing the local markets. It is inappropriate. But the whole trip is ghastly, crass, clueless and tone deaf.
How exactly is the dress inappropriate? Would you prefer she wear a business suit to the beach?
I agree. She wouldn’t need to dress a suit to look a bit more appropriate. There are certainly many other options (trouser + blouse, another kind of dress…) that would look less like she’s on a beach holiday.
I agree, cute dress but too casual for FFQ. Maybe a lightweight blazer or cardi on top? Earrings are awful. Wedges not great. Blue or cream espadrille flats would be an improvement over the white. But what do I know? And…no hat? No sunhat, or fascinator or headband, even? Horrors!
Oh, I get it. This is Keenless dressing as something other a matron. Someone should tell her that ignoring the fact that she’s WORKING isn’t a god look. Maybe she thinks the entire tour is a vacation? That dress says vacation to me.
Why can’t she hire a professional stylist? She is currently married to a future king. Her clothes should be properly selected and archived. No more repeats of those dumb boots or those ugly wedges.
What if she does become Queen consort…. Does that mean she will just start wearing Princess DI’s actual clothes???? Is this her cosplay goal?!?!
I was shocked when I found out that she does have a stylist! It’s Natasha Archer who is married to the royal photographer. Maybe they think the clothes photograph well and prioritize that? Not sure they’re pulling that off though since I think she looks costumey more often than not.
The top half of this dress is very similar to one worn by Meghan on her visit to the Royal Variety nursing home when she was pregnant with Archie. It also had flowers. The comments about Meghan’s dress were not very complimentary, as I recall. The trolls had fun that day.
I like the dress. It’s very on trend for right now, even with the big earrings. And she doesnt look like she’s trying to cosplay anyone else- not her SIL, not the Queen, not her dead MIL.
I wish she had just worn a platform sandal though and not those big wedges.
I’ve got no criticism for the dress, earrings, hair … the white espadrilles are perfect and she should have gone with those for the whole event, but then we wouldn’t be able to see her festively painted toes! I think about the entourage that has to follow her around with wardrobe, makeup and hair repairs and changes.
I knew we’d have to watch them dance. GAH 🙄
@C-SHELL not only have to watch them dance but it looks like Wills couldn’t wait to stop dancing.
Just chiming in again to say that I watched the dancing video on my phone and yikes. That’s so awkward. Why do they make them do that lol.
The dancing was very embarrassing. The rota were trying to say how good of a dancer Will is but he was awful.
No rhythm whatsoever lol. I keep seeing comparison videos on Twitter of Harry dancing on his Caribbean tour and our Duke of Success can actually move his hips.
Becks, he’s a fantastic dancer all right!! Haven’t you watched his dad dancing? I have to say never saw him dancing with so much passion (even if awkward)… He was really enjoying himself.
@c-shell @becks1 @kaiser I’m not saying anything about Willileaks. He was ridiculous. As for keeny, search up ‘Theresa May Dancing Queen’
I read a headline that says Kate was flirting with William while they were dancing. But when I watched the video of them dancing they were so far apart without a care for each other. These journalists are crazy doing a lousy reporting— doing it only for clicks. There was no interaction between the couple at all in the video . And they were dancing so awkwardly.
The rota is just posting lies about their ability to dance. It was awkward as usual but the rota gets paid to try to make a holiday tour by the direct descendants of colonizers look like something of value.
That’s another thing Charles, for all his flaws, also has all over William. He’s a very good dancer. His Australia dance with Diana was great. William’s dancing just makes me cover my eyes and think ‘oh the humanity’.
Anyone else get “Dancing Queen” vibes by ABBA?
“Getting in the swing
You come to look for a king
Anybody could be that guy
You are the dancing queen”
Copyright to ABBA – no plagiarism intended
Those earrings are the ugliest things I have ever seen.
I’m not the biggest fan of the style but they are definitely very “in” right now, for better or for worse.
It’s only ugly becuase Keen is wearing it with a light summer dress with prints. Those earrings are supposed to be the focal point of the outfit, and there’s too much going on with hers. The prints, the big earrings, the empty straw purse, the wedges…
@Jezz, I’m with you. They look like she got them in a Christmas cracker. Gah.
Those earrings are awful lol. The dress is not bad but the wedges of doom almost caused an ER visit
I swear she’s one earrings like this before, only in red, which I think would have been a better choice for this dress.
@Myjobistoprincess – Agreed. I like big bold earrings but like you said, they’re supposed to be the focal point of a look. The bold matchy-matchy thing is the issue. All of it together… I just always come back to the point that she has terrible style. Even when one item of a look is pretty good she can’t pull a look together. Also, all wedges need to be given a Viking burial. The white espadrilles are so much better.
Love the dress and think it is flattering but it does show how thin she is looking which is worrisome. I actually love the earrings and am a huge fan of Sezanne in general but the styling is off. Like with accessories that are so dramatic you would typically play down the hair(by throwing it into a ponytail or an updo) .
The dancing is very very very bad but they seems to be trying? I really don’t know how they make every appearance awkward.
Sunny: “The dancing is very very very bad but they seems to be trying? I really don’t know how they make every appearance awkward.”
Because Cain & Keen are awkward! This whole tour is an awkward, fakakta cosplaying, W&K embiggening extravaganza.
Am I the only one who recognizes that the ‘dancing with natives,’ is completely orchestrated, and a huge cosplay taken directly from what W&K were jealous seeing M&H having fun doing in South Africa??? The huge difference is that the dancing we saw from M&H in South Africa, and famously from Harry in Jamaica some years ago, was spontaneous!
What we see here from W&K is just an awkward prearranged setup. Plus, neither Cain nor Keen know how to dance. Yuk!
I love the dress. Hate the earrings personally, and I don’t think she wears them well (just because something is trendy doesn’t mean everyone should wear them if the look is off). But outside of the earrings, I think her look today is a million times better than the mother of the bride look from yesterday.
The dancing was, erm, interesting. That’s all I got about that.
@Becks1: “I like the dress. It’s very on trend for right now, even with the big earrings. And she doesnt look like she’s trying to cosplay anyone else- not her SIL, not the Queen, not her dead MIL.”
Yeah, the dress is pretty. Kate looks okay in it. Her overall styling as usual is a bit off. But that’s because Kate is cosplaying all the way. She doesn’t have an original bone in her body.
While the dress is pretty and looks good on her, that’s likely just a happy accident. As others have said, I think the blue in the dress is too close to the shade of the dress she wore the day before when they arrived in Belize.
Moreover, to my eyes, Keen is very obviously and diligently doing the most to pattern herself after Meghan. This to me is a play on the sun dresses and beach dress Meghan wore in Australia, and the wraparound dress by an indigenous designer that Meghan wore in South Africa. Not exact copies, but very much that similar vibe.
By now, Keen has Meghan cosplaying down to a science. In fact, this entire Caribbean tour is clearly an exercise in cosplaying Meghan and Harry!
@Aftershocks. Nah. Kate dressed very similarly when they visited the Solomon Islands in 2012, long before Meghan was on the scene. Even the dancing is very similar to that trip.
the truth is that Kate and William lack imagination when it comes to these things, so Kate really does just think “beach vacation = new sundress.”
When I had looked at the earrings before, I thought it was a strand of the balls descending in size, not these monstrosities!! I thought those earrings were cute!
We can ALL see she has her photographer on hand her pictures were heavily airbrushed.
As for their dancing they both look extremely uncomfortable!!!
Per the DF, “ The last Royal visit to Belize was a decade ago, when Prince Harry marked the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee. He danced at a street party, prompting Bob Marley’s widow, Rita, to describe him as ‘a gift from God’, and he raced Usain Bolt.”
Now we know WHY they plan on celebrating Bob Marley!!
I cannot stand this 1970s renewal of smocking and dust ruffles in this spring’s fashion trends. Ugh. They were awful then, and they remain awful now.
That style of elastic and gathered material wasn’t kind to the boobage. Remember the itch factor and surprised the style is making a comeback.
Twitter was dragging the press about this. There were large protests about their visit to this chocolate farm and they continue to visit colonizer locations and use Black and Indigenous people as props. The Belizean press were not kind and did a lot of negative stories about earthshit and the legacy of land grabbing. And everyone pointed out the cost of the trip and how.few people were actually there.
Do you have a link? I’ve only read an article about The protest to Indian creek and the fight for their land that was taken by a charity of which william is patron of. I haven’t seen the other stuff.
This is the MOST disgusting issue right now!!! TOB is patron to the land that was stolen from the Indigenous people and he refused to visit the leaders and try to discuss the issues at hand. He is right there!!! But as usual, he ignored the issue plagued by those that have NO voice, NO power and NO one to stand up for them!!
Article?
https://mobile.twitter.com/MariaShanks/status/1505832366161465344
This is just one. Go down the rabbit hole of #abolishthemonarchy on Twitter. It’s got tons of links.
she looks good in this outfit but everything’s just flat. they are tourists on a holiday instead of doing actual real work. and it’s so insulting to use people as props. at least highlight important issues, charities, etc. not just act like tourists.
^^ Exactly @GoofPuff. The people around W&K were carefully selected and told to dance with these two awkward ‘colonizers.’
Cain & Keen even purposely found a boardwalk to stroll onto for posing. Again, an obvious cosplay of M&H’s more lighthearted stroll across the boardwalk on that island in Australia. M&H walked leisurely across that longer boardwalk in order to get to the other side.
While there is always an element of arranging aspects of tours for photo-ops, at least M&H are more natural and spontaneous with each other, as well as relaxed and genuine in their engagement with the people they meet.
100% what is happening. That’s why it’s so icky, beyond the lack of rhythm, they’re using ppl as props, which seems to be all they do. They came for photo opportunities, I hope someone local gets a photo that blows up Twitter/social media. May they be fully seen for the first time.
They look so uncomfortable, especially while dancing.
His resting bitch face is very telling. It seems like this is the last place he wants to be.
Yes, their dancing is so bad that it positively made my day! (We all knew they’d be totally terrible & awkward at it, right?)
I’d assess it as thinly veiled contempt for their duties and to these people.
The earings are hideous ,she needed something more dainty since the dress is already loud. I cant blame her for the floral dress i mean they are in the tropics. We all wear hawaaii patterns,ponchos,cowboy hats etc when the location and occasion calls for it.
Hmm…not sure I agree with this? Well, maybe SHE needed something more dainty, because she doesn’t have that “thing” which some women have which allows them to carry off bold jewelry. But this kind of look is incredible on women who DO have that “thing.”
(And no, as much as I love her, I don’t think Meghan has it either. Rihanna does, among others.)
They’d look good on queen Maxima. She really has the “thing”.
Yes, I’m not quite sure what the “thing” is. I’ve got the opposite “thing” – I’m 5’2″ (if I really stretch) but delicate jewelry gets lost on me. I have to wear big pieces for them to show up.
@Teecee: “(And no, as much as I love her, I don’t think Meghan has [the thing to carry off bold jewelry] either. Rihanna does, among others.)”
Sure @Teecee. But the big difference is that Meghan has her own unique style, and she knows what looks good on her. For the most part, Meghan wears minimalist jewelry, because that’s her style.
On the few occasions when Meghan does wear large statement jewelry (such as the oversized earrings at the Image Awards), she is able to carry it off. That’s because Meghan knows how to make the accessories she chooses work with her outfit, and with the occasion.
One of my favorite Meghan looks was from the South Africa tour. She was wearing a black sleeveless linen jumpsuit, her hair was pulled back in a bun, and she was wearing large gold earrings, with an open cutwork pattern. It was when she was photographed kissing the young girl’s hand at a meet and greet. She carried off those large earrings perfectly, but they meshed with her entire look, and she was so elegant. She’s known for her delicate jewelry, but I love it when she mixes it up occasionally. Just like I love her occasionally using glamorous darker makeup colors.
+💯 @Babz, and thanks for citing that memorable Meghan look. It’s another great example of Meghan’s stylish ability to accessories thoughtfully, and to carry off statement jewelry well, when it suits the occasion and what she’s wearing.
Oh my goodness, those dancing videos! So intensely cringey, and William looks like that’s the last place in the world he wants to be. The CHARM! Lol
I saw a different video of Willy dancing, attempting to get his ass and hips involved and I choked laughing.
For some reason, William’s internal dialogue popped into my head. I imagined him saying to himself, ‘Come on William, this is for the monarchy, close your eyes and think of England. Swing left, I’ll be king one day soon. Swing right, it’ll all be over in a few days. Show teeth….’
Cackling at “attempting to get his ass and hips involved” 😆
^^ LOL! 😂😂🤣🤣
It’s TOB trying to get down like ‘light-skinned,’ charismatic Harry, and failing immensely! Tee hee! 😆
It looked creaky. Like they were moving parts that had never been moved before. I felt like William was going to do a vigorous handwashing when he was finally by himself.
He only heard the offensive part of charm offensive.
This may be the best comment for the entire tour.
💀💀💀
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
The dress is good. Miles better than the stuffy lace even though it’s the same color. They are so cringe though and trying to show affection that isn’t there.
They’ve been getting so much heat for this tour though and that’s going to surprise them. Not only in Belize and Jamaica, but in the UK too. The replies under the BBC’s tweet are brutal.
They can’t hide the fact that they’re going on a fancy holiday for their own PR that isn’t for the benefit of the countries they’re visiting. All while there’s a cost of living crisis in their own country and a war going on.
Speaking of holiday, the norwegian royal family were to celebrate the kings birthday on a nice vacation spot. They cancelled the trip and went home as soon as the war started. It’s a stark contrast to these two.
@Couch potato – nothing must stop the Jubbly!!
@Sarahlee The way the queens health seems to be declining, it’ll be a funeral, not a jubbly.
I do like the dress. It’s nice and summery and something is wear. Not sure on the wedges especially when dancing on sand. I’d be worried about hurting my ankle as the ground is unsteady. I only hope Kate is looking after herself as she has lost a lot of weight.
Oh cripes those wedges need to be burned! I prefer the white tennis shoes she changed into. The dress is kind of boring (cute print though) but kate is kind of boring so it works I guess lol
Agree, but problem is tennis shoes don’t even go with the dress. She should’ve worn TB flat sandals (maybe the Miller) and called it a day.
I liked the dress and the earrings. A really good look. But I hate the wedges. Wedges are ugly.
Much better than the old lady Sunday suit. This dress at least looks comfortable and weather appropriate. The shoes are tragic, both the wedges and the flats. Meh on the earrings but with long hair I guess you need a bolder look.
The dress is good. Much better than the stuffy lace one in the same color. They are intensely cringe though and look so uncomfortable, especially when they’re trying to force affection that isn’t there.
More importantly, they’ve been getting a lot of heat for this tour that I think will surprise them. Not just from Belize and Jamaica for the stench of colonialism, bit from the UK too. The replies to the BBC’s tweet are not positive.
Who could have predicted that going on a fancy holiday that’s only meant to boost your pr instead of help the countries you’re visiting would go down badly? Add in a cost of living crisis in your own country and a war and you have to wonder why they went ahead with this at all.
I like her little straw fan bag.
But aren’t royal women supposed to wear tights at all times? I thought bare legs were against protocol? Or did I miss a memo?
Not a fan of the earrings on her. Mel, one of the judges on Masterchef Australia always wears giant earrings and totally owns them, I think the issue for Kate is she has no personality of her own so anything she wears ends up wearing her.
She looks cute and the flats are better. These videos were bad but there’s one floating out there of willy that had me on the floor. Hip thrust action. And is this ALL they did the whole day?
Yeah I wondered this too. It seemed like just one event but they worded it as 3 separate things but it was in just one place. Maybe bc of the last minute change due to the protest.
Wow, Kate looks gorgeous. Love this dress. She looks relaxed and like she’s having loads of fun.
If you look at the unphotoshopped pics or the one above where she’s trying to do her serious face? You can see how much her face is collapsing, and the thickness of the foundation and brown combination for the cameras. To me this outfit another of her ‘ethnic cosplay’ fails along with closely mimicking Diana’s fav ‘caring dress’ pattern. Once again this is W&K showing up to be entertained instead of doing anything useful, like admitting the theft of local lands by a conservation charity William supports.
He face is “collapsing”? What are you talking about? She looks fine to me. I don’t snark on women’s faces or bodies.
You’re welcome not to comment on gossip on a gossip site. The rest of us have commented on Kate’s collapsing face for years, before and after the People stringer wrote a scathing bit about how Kate’s unprofessional manic behavior and expressions are an attempt to cover up her facial decline.
She’s not having loads of fun. She’s going through a useless, performative *tour* with her sneering, disdainful excuse of a husband, and with a bare minimum of effort. She’s so thin she’s had to pump up her face with injectibles and botox, and utilize the best efforts of her favourite photographer’s photoshop skills. This is not snark, it’s reality.
She does look gorgeous.
I see the 70’s style is here to stay, but this is really cute & fun. I couldn’t see the earrings at first, so I was expecting an atrocity but I like them! I’m probably desensitized by Suzanna Dai’s jewelry line every season.
I will give Kate credit for looking like she had fun dancing, at least in this video. William’s attempt at dancing was half-hearted and offensive to the hosts.
Kate’s dress & clutch are cute. I agree Kaiser, they should have used their voices to help the indigenous villagers, otherwise this is nothing but an expensive photo-op.
But that was always the point of the whole tour – an expensive photo op.
Dress is a home run in my book. Basically it’a the perfect prototype of “tropical vacation dress.” And it actually works in the same vocabulary as the coat dresses while being somewhat contemporary (though more timeless, this look has certainly been around forever). Wish they could figure out how to do this more often.
“Wish they could figure out how to do this more often.” How to do what? vacation on other peoples money?
Kate is wearing a gold anklet chain in the photo with flats. How is that on protocol?
The ankle chain is cos-playing the chains around slaves ankles, I was told. I wore one once, got told that, and never wore one again I was so horrified.
I’ve never heard that before, it’s an interesting interpretation. Would the same hold true for bracelets? Ankle chains themselves are an item of jewelry (personal adornment) that go back millennia–at least as far back as the ancient Egyptians. You can see anklets on women (men, too, I think) in their wall paintings & the actual anklets in the jewelry section of the Egyptian Museum in Cairo.
I didn’t know that.
Anklets have been worn by women (and men) of different cultures for thousands of years, and often have very significant meaning, or are even a form of cultural expression themselves (e.g., an integral part of a dancer’s costume).
Seaflower- it’s part of the shoe, not an anklet. Those 1000$ Stella McCartney espedrilles have a chain on one shoe.
There are a ton of espadrilles that could have been brought without being that crazy expensive. The money this woman wastes for her vanity and for the empty life she leads is truly astounding.
She could have purchased $20 ones from K-mart and a $5 chain
I love espadrilles, so comfy! these look too big for her. you’re supposed to start out with them snug, and then as you wear them they flex and fit perfectly.
you can get genuine Spanish espadrilles for a fraction of the price, and they would probably be better made.
Why did she need an entire new wardrobe. I’m sure she already has tons of summer clothes, shoes in her closet. No taxpayers outrage?
I do actually love her dress and it looks good on her. No shade here. The dancing however was awkward. They are trying to Harry so very badly.
She looked good but I would have worn a pair of flat sandals instead of the wedges.
This dress is really lovely. I would wear it! Kate looks sooooo much better in this than those prim old lady doilies and coat dresses.
Kate looks pretty good for a racist Mean Girl with the brain of a sand flea. I bet she was up half the night worrying about where to put Ukrainian refugees.
I like this look so much. I wish she get some help for her body issues.
Maybe when she starts fainting on the job, they’ll do something?
The dress is great, probably the best Kate’s looked in the past year. Now, for the dancing. This angle of her “flirty” dance (as it is now being referred to online) is different than the one I first saw. In this view, William actually puts his hands up to stop her from getting too close, which isn’t visible from the video that was just the view of Kate’s back.
I wonder if Kate loses any points in her Royal Tour behavior chart for over flirting and making him uncomfortable? You know, scoring 500 plus behavior points on the tour buys her a ten day Mustique vacay reward with CarolE and the kids. Two back touches (giving and receiving) per outing earns her points each, but overdoing it will deduct 50? I don’t know–seems like CarolE would have an incentive program worked into this to make up for all the forced together time and Burger King would want sanctions worked in as well.
Cute dress, dated-looking shoes, cute little bag (although I don’t know why she carries a bag) and hideous earrings. There’s something so staged and uncomfortable about them.
The dress is lovely. The wedges are awful but the white espadrilles she wore later are nice and looked much better with the dress. The less said about the earrings the better.
I thought the dress was cute. Should have worn the espadrilles all day. They are cute too. What’s interesting is they had a really short day for a couple who want to meet as many people as possible to really learn. Their fans were reporting that the rest of the afternoon was to be spent privately. They seemed to think that snorkeling or scuba was involved. They can’t help themselves can they? Work for a bit, then do what they want to do on the taxpayer dime.
They were done for the day by 1 pm local time. It’s pretty pathetic that they had such a short day after doing so little on the first day.
Their day ended so early it was like they had a brunch reservation to get back for. Then the rest of the day sunning at the pool most likely. Really grueling.
Not even a half day and I imagine there are at least three working ( you know, dancing, waving etc.) events in the CC. This is how they will claim at the end of the year that they have ‘stepped up ‘.
Oh that is pitiful, just really…reprehensible. All that time & money to send them there, and Day 1 is arrival at the airport & a quick photo op at the official residence, and Day 2 a quickie trip to a cacao farm, with a little forced dancing? That’s it??
It was done once Kate got her desired shot.
And today it is past noon local time and they still haven’t been spotted anywhere.
This is the best look she’s done in ages. It suits the venue, her personality (or the one she trying to convey), it’s on trend, appropriate, approachable, and even the accessories, her hair, etc work. Whomever styled this deserves a prize.
Cute dress. The earrings however…today’s exchange rate pounds sterling to US Dollars….I wouldn’t pay $72 for earrings when they look like something I could have gotten at Claire’s for 7. Had it been a Belize based brand instead of a French brand, I would have shrugged. Another missed opportunity.
Her face. She doesnt look like kate anymore.
Too much photoshop?
I think she got her Botox topped off for this trip? I noticed her forehead and eyebrow area seems super flat.
Botox and Photos Photoshop for her rough skin texture
She is looking off/different. Pancake makeup, scouse brow, and a suspected lip lift.
I confess to just going down a rabbit hole to look up the term “scouse brow”, which is unfamiliar. I did something I have not done in years and clicked on a DF link from 2011. I was so shocked to see how times have changed in coverage of Kate. I’m not sure if I am allowed to link or quote it – but this is what it said – “Kate is, of course, the most high-profile desperate housewife of them all and I worry that unless she finds more worthy causes to champion, then she will be sucked into the same trap of treating ‘pampering’ as a means of filling her time…”
wow. Never puts a foot wrong hmmm? The BM tell on themselves and reinvent history to their own racist agenda.
She also got veneers at some point. Her teeth are HUGE now. I can’t not see it now. Once you notice it, it’s glaring.
Never mind Kate. As a Virgo, I just can’t cope with –
BROWN
SUEDE
LOAFERS
ON. THE. BEACH.
Yeah, we need some posts/comments on William’s clothing. My god. 😱 He still has a nice figure but he’s as bad at styling, etc as she is.
Would it have been hard for Kate to have worn some Caribbean designers for the tour ?
My god, they can’t even do the simplest things right. How easy would have been for Kate to have worn a designer from Belize? Clowns to the left of them and jokers to the right, I swear. Wearing a local designer would be the smartest Meghan cosplay that Kate could do. I’ll bet the thought never occurred to either her nor to anyone on her team.
Has Kate EVER worn a non-white designer?
She wore a few Pakistani designers during that trip and they were the nicest outfits. The Catherine Walker and Jenny Packham attempts at emulating Pakistani culture were pretty bad. And formed the majority of her wardrobe.
So Elizabeth Homes brought up in her So Many Thoughts insta that when The Lamebridges went to the Solomon Islands, Keen ended up in a dress from the COOK Islands. I’ve seen stories that her dresser ran out and grabbed it, but I’ve also seen that it was a gift from their host and Kate thought she was supposed to wear it instead of the dress she brought with her. But like Nic919 says she usually ends up in one of her stand by designer’s interpretation of local design.
Has anybody asked how the Belizeans benefit from this visit?
Do we have an ID on the clutch/bag? I love it. Very cute look overall.
Just checked What Kate Wore website (for future reference)–it’s Anya Hindmarch from several years ago.
Love the dress, love the earrings, hate the wedges. Why is she wearing British designers?? and not someone local she could showcase and actually make a difference for. You know… The Kate Effect. She could really help out some indigineous designers.
Bloody lazy a**holes!
Photoshopping is notable in most pictures, but the one that wasn’t is telling, bags around eyes, blusher to heavy on jowls.
A pretty dress and some awkward dancing are no match for the truth, which is that the Cambridges have no intellectual or emotional weight and the Commonwealth is falling apart.
The Commonwealth (of 54 nations) will be fine. The 14 members that have not yet dumped the royals will do so when the Queen passes.
They get no sympathy from me they completely disregarded everything Meghan and Harry did and the people and their life’s work they were affiliated with.
It’s the Tory Burch version of the Nap Dress Meghan wore on James Corden last year…but much more hectic
The dress is cute on her and I think the wedges are fine. At least it’s not Meghan or Diana cosplay. That said, I would never get a little sun dress like this from a designer brand. I could make this or get something very similar from H&M.
^^ @Nyro the entire intention by Kate is ‘Meghan cosplay.’ The entire trip is an effort by Cain & Keen to cosplay keynotes of M&H’s successful tours to the South Pacific, to Morocco, and to South Africa. It’s very obvious.
W&K do not have any original ideas of their own, much less any authenticity or sincerity.
They always look legitimately happy on these trips.
I flinched at her clavicles though. Especially in the last pic.
For once, she did it. With her hair in a pony with those earrings, she’d have hit a home run in the flats.
She still doesn’t have charisma and nothing in this ensemble makes me want to buy it, but I’m starting to really grasp that she dresses for Williams approval and he probably only likes her hair down, because misogyny.
Good point about her hair being down. It’s so warm and humid there, it had to have been hot with her hair down. I’m a huge fan of braided hairstyles, particularly Celtic and Scandinavian braids. With all of her hair, she could have worn a beautiful, classic French Braid – my personal favorite – and crushed it in her outfit. She would have looked cool and chic, and the earrings would have worked.
Not saying that the dress isn’t cute but I see the same type dress at TJ Maxx, Kohls and even Walmart.
I actually really, really like this look on her. Even those lambasted wedges, and even those big honking earrings. This is the best she’s looked (without trying to copy anyone) for a long time.
But Tory Burch? I’m sure there’s a local Caribbean designer who has dresses like this one. Kate tends to choose expensive First World designers who take ethnic prints and sell them to an expensive, predominantly white audience; could she not have found a local designer?
@Lexistential:
“This is the best she’s looked (without trying to copy anyone) for a long time.”
Kate’s entire MO is cosplaying. While this dress is not an exact copy, the intention and the vibe is copying of Meghan all the way. The entire trip was done to try and ‘be like’ M&H, because M&H always hit home-runs, without visible effort.
Cain and Keen are trying to ‘be like’ M&H, even as they desire to ‘erase’ M&H, which of course, W&K are too boring and insincere to accomplish.
Her gurning and braying laughs wreck any outfit she wears. It gets so annoying. She needs to be advised it is not flattering.
Interesting that the video is from Richard Palmer. Is he doing his penance for reporting William’s remarks about how war is only for Africa and Asia? Otherwise I can’t see his editor authorising his expenses to travel to the Caribbean….
If the earrings contrasted the dress – were in the red or beige I think I’d like them more. Her “everything must be the same shade” just does not work for me.
Is that kates scalp showing though on the profile picture, with the big ugly earrings on blast.
This is Kate’s best look in years! I would actually buy and wear this dress, and I can’t remember the last time I said that about one of her outfits. The arrival outfit was awful, but this is much better.
YES!!! This was my first thought as well, the Duke and Duchess of keen are really trying to mimic and compete with M&H,popularity. Instead, they give an impression of being disingenuous and performative
I actually really like her outfit with the flats. She looks good here.
This whole trip is cringe. What’s the freaking point. Kate is still under the misguided idea that showing up somewhere, looking put together and smiling is “enough”. Such an extremely out dated world view. The only people commenting positively are out of touch pensioners like my mother in law.
If Harry and Meghan had done this trip there would have been real connection with the people. They would have brought some relic stolen from Belize by Britain and returned back to its rightful spot. Worn a local designer. Highlighted charities. On and on.
What a freaking waste.
Dress is cute, although it does show just how crazy skinny she has gotten, yikes. I think the earrings would have been a lot better with a different hairdo. Like a simple updo and maybe some wisps around the face to soften the look. Overall Kate really needs to lose some of the hair–I would cut off at least six inches and add in some layers. The way it is now is just in the way and weighing her down.
It’s more like an outfit for a private vacation. It looks a bit out of place on a tour. I agree she needs to change her hairdo and get a good trim.
Well, here is the height of hypocrisy. Now their stans are protesting the Royal Rota and want reviews done of who is included due unfair reporting and reporting of lies and how just unfair they are to the Royal Family. NOW the RR is not useful to them it seems. Guess someone dared to write about the protests and the little stans are not happy about it. They really are showing their entire backsides aren’t they.
“For some reason, William’s internal dialogue popped into my head. I imagined him saying to himself, ‘Come on William, this is for the monarchy, close your eyes and think of England. Swing left, I’ll be king one day soon. Swing right, it’ll all be over in a few days. Show teeth….’”
This comment and that whole thread killed me.
And what, because that woman wasn’t lily white and skinny as a rail, William couldn’t dance for more than 2 seconds with her?! That was the cringiest part of the whole video for me, the way he just kinda suddenly stopped and the poor woman had to go off dancing by herself.
And then in Kate’s video, she is at least trying, but as soon as she gets to him, she stops dancing. He is the biggest buzzkill
Oh my, de DM l mean Carole is now reporting Kates wants another baby !!!!!! Reason, well she made her way over to William and danced for a nano second however ture to form William promptly put an end to that .!!!!
Seriously she needs to stop……
I posted something like this after you did–and the dancing to William seems to equal (or so the DM says) with wanting another baby. Odd.. It is truly “cringe” as some commentators in the DM say (in fact a lot of them). Kate needs to stop this annoying Spin.
I like the earrings. I think they’re pretty and I would wear them. What I don’t get is her attachment to wedges. It’s so circa 2005. And she’s a tall woman. She could have worn a cute pair of flats or sandals.
Agree, I love the earrings, and the dress looks great on her. I hate those wedges, there are so many better options! Sigh….
The problem is that they didn’t have the right message for this tour. Charm offensive was wrong, keeping the countries in line was wrong. On a BBC coverage they presented this tour as them thanking those countries for their 70 year support of the queen. Had they stuck to that message and came bearing gifts (which would have had to be planned well in advance) such as a new playground, a local health clinic, a real thank you gift, this tour would have been okay. But this seems to be have thrown together at the minute after Barbados opted out.
Honestly there’s no reason to dance with the natives, unless you’re on vacation at a resort. Not the right look for a statesman in 2022.
Tory Burch is my absolute favorite designer. It pains me to see her work on that woman. Ugh.
Sorry I got distracted by the expression on William’s face and can’t see past it now.
The dress is pretty, for sure. The dancing…hmmm. It really feels like they were trying to mimic Sussexes South Africa tour, except they aren’t loved by the people, they aren’t fun or genuinely enjoying dancing, and they don’t seem to care about what they’re doing or the people they’re meeting. Like all of their attempts at copying, they only caught a shadow of the original, and it shows.
This, like so much of Kate’s fashion (when she’s not cosplaying other women), is very 2012. It’s when she had the most international goodwill and popularity. I feel like stylistically speaking, she’s trying to recapture what worked during those halcyon days – but it goes deeper than that.
So much of Kate’s fashion is a gendered performance that reflects her choices. If women are objects defined by their spouses position, she’s done well. By reveling in toxic aspects of feminine gender performance (dieting, competing with other women) she romanticises the kind of womanhood that took centuries to overcome.
That’s why she dresses regressively, because if the ideal woman is oppressed, none of her failures are her fault.
I just don’t like the engagements they do. They don’t seem to engage with adults on equal terms. It’s all about them playing sport and baking and making things with kids. If they were the same age as Lady Louise Windsor then fine but they are not. They should have interests and be doing engagements that cover the whole British population. They should be working with dozens of charities – what about some charities to do with old people – dementia, loneliness, lack of money. It is ageist to say the oldsters in the RF can be doing that. Diana was anorexic/bulimic. Why are they not helping with that? They should not be playing to the gallery and going where the crowds are the whole time. As for William saying he is going to be a p-t royal then get on with it but with homes and money befitting a p-t royal.
She looks like she bought everything off a mannequin in a cruise ship shop, Karen-ly removing each piece without asking for help and in fact saying “no, I got it” when a sales associate, biting their tongue, asked if they could get something for her because she was clearly struggling stepping over the market bags with scarves tied on the handles that decorated the window floor without damaging them.
Or yeah, all this but in an Old Navy.
I don’t like the outfit but it is not as bad as the Gurning and her being “flirty” with William on the dance floor.
Couldn’t even watch! The second-hand embarrassment is blinding and I’ve cringed into a ball just scrolling past.
I’m amazed by how even when she wears something half decent she always managed to miss the mark. If she wears a kind of cute dress she HAS to wear hideous accessories. If she wears nice accessories she HAS to wear a hideous outfit. It frustrates me to no end that someone with all the resources in the world can’t dress to save her life or at least find a good stylist.
IMO that is because while having access to fashion, Kate is not fashionable. She is always awkward in some way that detracts from whatever she’s wearing. She just does not exude self-confidence in the clothes. Therefore, the clothes itself (even if expensive or nice or whatever) suffer.
She doesn’t wear clothes, the clothes wear her. That’s the problem with not knowing your own style well enough for it to come out even in outfits or colours you don’t normally wear.
That’s why some people can look good, amazing, at ease in or otherwise rock boring white dresses, and other, much more objectively “designed” and expensive dresses fall flat on the wedding day.
If it’s not ~you~, you won’t look subconsciously “good” in it, and that’s what projects moreso than colour or fit. even if everything is tailored to a T and you have no “trouble spots” to hide. Humans with personalities are more interesting for clothes than dressing mannequins ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
I’m amazed by how even when she wears something half decent she always manages to miss the mark. If she wears a kind of cute dress she HAS to wear hideous accessories. If she wears nice accessories she HAS to wear a hideous outfit. It frustrates me to no end that someone with all the resources in the world can’t dress to save her life or at least find a good stylist.
The coverage of the dancing in some of the media implies that Kate dancing over to William means she wants to have another Baby. That seems to be all there is to Kate plus her wardrobe.
You know, even the awkward dancing could look charming if the couple doing it looked as though they were leaning into their awkwardness, at least *trying* and enjoying themselves, wanting to be apart of the people surrounding them.
But these two just make everything look so damn painful, like being around these lesser-thans is literal agony and the very last thing they want to do, and their penance for new toys and beach vacation. They are a literal charm vacuum.
Sezane actually had a pretty bad ethics/colonialism scandal back in January that I’m surprised more people haven’t heard about:
https://www.vice.com/en/article/4awnxw/mexico-sezane-racist-photo-shoot-zapotec-woman
With a few bananas on her head, she would be twins with Miss Chiquita. It’s cosplay, inappropriate and silly looking. It looks like a dress that sisters under the age of 12 would wear for a matchy family photo. I know she gravitates to empire waists because of her long torso and short legs, but sometimes it’s just too juvenile.