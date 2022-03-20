Duchess Kate wore blue Jenny Packham for Day 1 of the Keen Caribbean Tour

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Belize on Saturday, in what was the late afternoon in that country. For some reason, I had the impression that Saturday would be a full day of “touring” for the Cambridges, but not so much. They arrived around 4:30 pm in Belize, did the greeting on the tarmac, William did a “troop inspection” and then the keens did a quick meeting and photo-op with Belize’s Prime Minister Johnny Briceno and the First Lady of Belize. And that was it for Day 1 of the Keen Caribbean Tour. I get that it was a long flight and they needed to decompress… but they could have flown out earlier??

For the arrival, our favorite button-covered flag-cosplayer wore a royal blue Jenny Packham suit. This suit actually took me back – Kate used to wear this kind of thing all the time eight or nine years ago. While the lack of buttons is very un-keen, it’s good to remember that Kate also loves doily fashion. She loves lace dresses, the fussier the better. The combination of lace, peplum, V-neck “collar,” shoulder pads and puffy shoulder detail… well, it’s not great, and it’s very “I’m going to a keen wedding!” But as I said, it’s old-school Kate. This was how she liked to dress before Meghan came around and before Kate started dressing like a Victorian. And yes, Belize’s flag is a coat of arms on a field of blue. Kate is a “literal dresser.”

Arriving in Belize, the first stop of our Caribbean tour! 🇧🇿 🇯🇲 🇧🇸 pic.twitter.com/3x6vRVfYbr — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) March 19, 2022