Duchess Kate wore blue Jenny Packham for Day 1 of the Keen Caribbean Tour

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Belize on Saturday, in what was the late afternoon in that country. For some reason, I had the impression that Saturday would be a full day of “touring” for the Cambridges, but not so much. They arrived around 4:30 pm in Belize, did the greeting on the tarmac, William did a “troop inspection” and then the keens did a quick meeting and photo-op with Belize’s Prime Minister Johnny Briceno and the First Lady of Belize. And that was it for Day 1 of the Keen Caribbean Tour. I get that it was a long flight and they needed to decompress… but they could have flown out earlier??
For the arrival, our favorite button-covered flag-cosplayer wore a royal blue Jenny Packham suit. This suit actually took me back – Kate used to wear this kind of thing all the time eight or nine years ago. While the lack of buttons is very un-keen, it’s good to remember that Kate also loves doily fashion. She loves lace dresses, the fussier the better. The combination of lace, peplum, V-neck “collar,” shoulder pads and puffy shoulder detail… well, it’s not great, and it’s very “I’m going to a keen wedding!” But as I said, it’s old-school Kate. This was how she liked to dress before Meghan came around and before Kate started dressing like a Victorian. And yes, Belize’s flag is a coat of arms on a field of blue. Kate is a “literal dresser.”
Love the color…..that’s all I got.
Me too. Love the color. And the skirt length is a good one imo. That’s it.
She’s also not wearing panty hose 😱😱😱 I thought that was *standard*protocol* for EVERY “Royal Woman”.
What, no tears about the tights now???
@Jan, when I looked at the photos quickly earlier, I thought she was wearing pantyhose, but after reading these comments I went back to look again and yikes, you’re right. The brightness of my phone screen was turned way down earlier, but now it’s brighter and the uneven spray tan is much more noticeable.
She actually SHOULD have worn pantyhose to at least even out the color a bit.
Love the colour, the pattern and the cut except for the weird collar. She looks really good here.
I like the colour and the outfit is actually nice, business appropriate, but it’s styled so so poorly with the matching shoes and clutch.
I would have paired it with a black clutch and shoes with a black belt in the waist it would look I think a bit less bland/matchy matchy. Even her jewelry is a similiar colour.
She could accessorized with the other colors from the flag, since it’s more flag cosplay from her. Might as well go all in.
You know when match-matchy was zealously embraced? From the 80s through the 90s. She really is a SWF student of her late M-I-L. One might think she’s achieved her Master’s in it… time will indicate she’s all in for her PhD. Now I’m going to start speculating on her thesis… anyone else? 😆
The colors nice… but why did Kate look like she was on a completely different tour than everyone else? The lace looks too heavy to wear in a tropical climate and even her jewelry feels too flashy for an airport greeting.
She looks overdressed compared to baldy, the PM and first Lady
I think the jewelry is perfect for the event. Very pretty without overwhelming the look.
The thing I like about it is that it is a distinctly Kate-esque look. It’s not even close to what Meghan would have worn for an event like this. It’s not super relevant to modern women. But it is conservative and ladylike in a way a grandma would like and that is truly Kate’s best lane by far.
Lace is also a bit tricky if you have curves because it can bunch and make shadows. So Kates very angular, tall figure is working here.
Stop with the baldy comments. Just mean.. Loosing hair at a young age is quite traumatic for a young person. My beautiful kind hearted son lost his hair at quite a young age and it took a toll on his mental health…so enough with the name calling..
@joan He’s hardly young, but fine I’ll go back to calling him PWT. My best friend has been bald since 19. He’s the first one to make light of it and laugh about it.
Also if you’re offended by name calling you’re on the WRONG site lady
I’m with you, Gruey. This is who Kate is, and she should stick with it. She’s never going to be Diana, or Meghan, or QEII, and that’s fine.
All I had was the dress, matches the “ring”. It is a pretty color.
I too love the color. And she does look good in it. If this were the 90’s she’d get a gold star from me.
Bill looks like he’s there to sell them insurance.
I *used* to wear print peplum outfits like this… in the 1980s.
Party like it’s 1992 I guess
I have to agree, lol. The shoulder pads, uugghh….I wonder what her dresser was thinking?
She’s got her tan going on, the dress color is ok, everything else is dated and boriiiiiiing as usual, that includes her husband which I forgot to even check out on the pics. I dont think this increases the pakham sales – who in the world is gonna wear this???
Yep caught the tan too. Looks like a spray tan. And the new pictures show her toes painted. Funny, she’s supposed to wear nylons and wear no color nail polish. Isn’t that what Meghan was attacked for?? Double standard again. Ugh …
Like it’s 1992 and she’s the Mother of the Groom.
Subtract 10 years! 😆
Some days I think her dresser is trolling her. Too matchy-matchy in this case and wearing something I can see Carole wearing in the future. Also, she looks really brittle and severe in these photos.
It’s not attractive, but it fits and is appropriate for the occasion. She’s cleared the low bar, unlike her rumpled husband.
Willy is looking particularly wrinkly, isn’t he?
He had a new suit made in the same colors as his brother but he can’t pull it off and looks weird
I was thinking this is the same colour suit Harry wore on tour before. I’ve never seen William wear this type of suit before.
It must be so demoralizing to try and change into the people they abused and chased away and to always know they’re not enough
@Lurker I’ve seen William in the light tropical weight suits before. He wore a cream colored suit to an event in Jerusalem.
Meh, this IS prince Harry’s signature color suit. Billy the basher can try to imitate but prince Harry he’ll never be. And Keen is as susal wearing the Belize flag color, how original and imagintive, NOT. Cleared the low bar indeed.
And his shoes are waaaay too dark for his suit.
So wrinkled SMH. And what’s with the dark brown suede shoes with a light blue suit? It sure doesn’t look like he’s trying to a good impression..
@Chrissy-
The adjective “slovenly” comes to mind.
Photo captions:
What Kate looks like when she runs out of Meghan outfits to replikate.
What Bully thinks he looks like (Harry) vs what he actually looks like.
@Jackie, I didn’t know that. Thank you for the correction.
Will is trying a prince Harry but More and more he looks like prince Edward. I like the color but not the peplum and lace that’s too much and it should’ve been one or the other. The jewelry shoes and everything else is fine they’re just a boring non hot couple
Since Edward is the least offensive of his generation, I applaud the effort.
Yes, I think she looks ok – in the way I would consider anyone I don’t care about. As for William’s wrinkles – when I traveled a lot for business, I would wear a comfy outfit on the plane and then change into my suit before we landed. That way I could go straight to a meeting without looking like I’d slept in my clothes.
@Christine, I lol’d at this. Truer words…
hindulovegod, I don’t think the lace is appropriate. She looks too formal for the occasion. Ditch the lace and it would be alright. What’s that peplum about?
@saucy&sassy I’ve been convinced you’re right. While I initially thought she looked fine for meeting a head of state, I wasn’t considering the location and weather enough. She is overdressed for this.
Lace is entirely evening restricted, IMO. Unless, I suppose, you are a bride.
Mother of the bride with a low neckline. It looks cheap and like she got it from a David’s Bridal. The color is nice.
No style whatsoever, and considering how low her neckline is, this isn’t about needing to dress conservatively as a royal. It’s so severe and uptight and boring and the neckline doesn’t change that.
Also Kate is starting to look a bit gnarled.
It’s 80 and humid, miserable choice.
Definitely giving off Mother of the bride vibes, David’s bridal is right😳
Should see Maxima, Mathilde or Letizia ( but her are mostly working aid trip) to warmer climate for wardrobe execution. They get it right.
This is just a big no from me! She is way too overdressed. The style is outdated with padded shoulders and the peplum and the lace overlay and 3/4 sleeves in that heat must be stifling. And her posture is horrific! William looks like he is in a suit too large and he doesn’t even match! He is wearing brown shoes that don’t match. And in one of the pictures, he is hitching his pants up to his waist like an old grandpa. They will end up “working” a total of 2 days”.
“Mother of the bride” omg yes. I can’t I see it.
The sleeves also are a weird length on her and make her forearms look weirdly long. Not sure why she didn’t go for a sleeve that was cut midway in the upper arm. With a neckline like that she moved past conservative anyway. Also not sure why she thought highlighting Diana’s sapphires was a thing to do on a tour. Especially when there has been talk of reparations and colonialism and stolen jewels. It is no longer the time to show off pretty things during these trips. But then again I don’t expect kate or her staff to be in touch with the real world at this point.
What?! You say it’s not the time to show off pretty things during the trips? Then why should Kate bother going if not for the fashion show?
Yes I was just going to say she already has her outfit for Charlotte’s rehearsal dinner.
And re wear an outfit?? You jest.
I find her “style” so boring. Everything is always appropriate but there’s never any thing exciting.
It looks like she is now shopping from her own wardrobe for this tour so back to her own ugly old woman’s clothes
I don’t really know how to describe it but this look is very old. Not necessarily in the sense that this is the type of thing she used to wear but in the sense that i can see Camilla wear the same thing (altered to her size ofcourse)
Yeah, it’s not that bad on it’s own, and if one of the older royal ladies wore it, I’d be all in. I think it’s a combo – the fabric seems too heavy and formal compared to what others are wearing, and the harsh makeup and hair are letting her down.
Picture this same suit with more of an updo – still dated, but at least it makes sense! I don’t know why Kate always insists on keeping some remnant of little girl curls.
Honestly i think its the lace. Was this any other fabric i think i would have actually liked it but the lace overlay makes it look dated.
Dark(ish) doily dresses in a tropical setting is just stupid. THIS would’ve been the space for a dress like she wore in Australia, the yellow sheath with the white inset at the knee. Or any one of her flighty little dresses with the hems NOW weighted down. This screams winter wedding to me.
At they *least* she could’ve been a bit more “modern” with her hair in a mid/low ponytail.
She will NEVER get it (all of the “moving parts”) right.
I could ladle soup into her collarbone. I don’t understand how she or no one else around her can’t see that she needs an intervention
I really hate this outfit. The shoulder pads need to go and she would have looked better if she had paired the lace skirt with a plain white blouse. The whole outfit is just so old.
Perhaps they can see it but are choosing to ignore it. The royals always leave their kitchen burning until someone notices.
I dont think its body shaming when you can grasp that this individual goes to great lengths to be and remain this unhealthy size and why ?
Her arms and legs always look ok. I wonder if she has a bony torso. She did look healthier pre wedding back in 2011 but I’m sure the pressure to look flawless from EVERY angle is high. I don’t know that she’s in a danger zone with her weight, but I’d be willing to be she has an EXACT number she tries to stay on. Being “pin thin” is kind of her thing and I think that is Willy’s type. I could see him thinking a woman with a BMI over 17 was obese.
Exactly. His type is more of the Jecca Craig and Rose Hanbury physique.
I find pics of KKKhate extremely triggering. I inadvertently developed an ED after a bad break up. I got depressed and anxious and couldn’t eat. This then progressed (regressed?) into a full blown ED. I battled for 9 years. During this time, I tried to become an absolute perfectionist. So people never knew that I needed help. I have often wondered if Kate is like this. I wish she would get help. But we already know the BRF does NOT fkn GAF about the mental health of the married in wives.
@Hannah — I too had a brief bout of EDs after a bad break-up but I did get help from concerned friends. Unfortunately my older sister developed EDs later on and it led to her death in 1989. So I too find photos of Kate triggering, she is definitely walking a tightrope with her restrictive calorie intake.
William’s type is well known enough that even Uncle Gary made comments about it in a typically vulgar manner back in the day. The sad part is that he’s never going to bother with her and this is all for nought.
They didn’t really care when Diana was experiencing severe symptoms of her eating disorder. We only found out later after Diana got help. So I doubt they will do anything here.
This is the one time I will maybe disagree. I have 2 close friends with whom I spend a ton of time who are this thin. Both very tall like Kate. Athletic like Kate. 40 and 39 respectively. Neither has an eating disorder. Except maybe eating entirely too much candy because always hungry. It’s genetic for some very rare lucky people. Pippa looks the same. They’re very small boned people.
Kate was never this thin in her 20s prior to the engagement and she was very fit at the time. She didn’t have protruding collarbones like like she does now.
And neither Pippa or Kate are small boned. They have wide shoulders, no waist and no hips. And when you compare Pippa to kate, you can see that Pippa does not have the protruding collarbones that kate has now. Pippa remains fit without looking scrawny. Pretending otherwise does Kate no favours.
In the daily fail comments section there’s a bunch of comments about how thin she is. Everyone can see that her thinness is not heathy. The establishment is going to look really bad when it comes out that another woman in its mist needed help and didn’t get it.
And she has not always been this thin. Her pre-wedding weight was healthy and she looked good. Her skin no longer has a healthy glow. I don’t think she is healthy or at least I think she is not at a healthy weight.
Her pre-wedding weight was promoted on pro-ana sites. When asked about it, Kate replied ‘it is all part of the plan’. Whatever her weight it, it is a deliberate choice. She has gone through several deliberate weight loss periods in her life.
Seriously this woman is unwell. And all the people around her who are ignoring it or worse, praising her for it, are complicit.
I wonder if her own family have tried to intervene.
Her own family let her know her worth o Lu matters if she remains married to William no matter how he treats her.
When the media tries to pretend that the Middletons are a normal and well adjusted family, this is what needs to be exposed, which is that they are prepared to sacrifice the dignity and health of their child just to be close to the throne.
I actually love this on Kate. The collar I could do without but otherwise I think it’s all very spot on.
I’m more bothered by the reasoning behind this whole “we’re not racist, please don’t Barbados us” tour. It ain’t working.
The look on her face in the second to last photo, wow, we are not happy, yikes!
I like the outfit,the colour is great on her as well as the hair. She looks convincing in this outfit,like this is her true style. The blue bag and shoes are a bit over kill ,she could have chosen black for either one or both of those accesories.
I was thinking the same, great color but the shoes and purse could have been a different color.
At first I really liked this on her, but the more I look at it the more I don’t like it. So very strange. Maybe it’s all the lace.
@Noki, that’s exactly it! “Convincing.” This is Kate dressing like Kate— very reminiscent of her 2010–2013-ish style, when I generally liked what she wore — and as a result, she does look more confident.
I don’t hate this one…I don’t *love* it, but it’s definitely marginally better than some of the other messes she’s worn recently. And I’m a sucker for the half-up hair (I know! I’m in the minority on this one, lol.) IMO it would have looked better if the shoes weren’t so matchy-matchy.
But overall I think she looks really pretty.
She looks too matronly IMO. The dress suit is for an older woman. And she needs to change her hairstyle.
I couldn’t sleep so I went looking for these pics last night. There is one in People of the Kerns, the Governor General and her husband. It is so awkward and cold. Kate and Will couldn’t look less like a couple and the GG and husband are standing so far away from them. I really don’t think they got a warm welcome at all. I don’t think they’ll be doing anything with the public.
As for the outfits, my first thought with Kate, that’s awful. It’s a beautiful color but so inappropriate for the location.
Is William still doing a total ignoral around his fragrant wife, or has someone advised him to at least look like he respects his plus one in public? Mail on Sunday had a blind item on a member of the RF listening to hot music with an old flame?! For some reason I thought of Basher and Jecca!!
I’m going to watch how these 2 interact with each other on this tour which is probably going to be the most interesting part anyway
I watched the video of them leaving the Prime Minister’s. They each reached out and touched each other on the back once. Other than that, he’s still ghosting her eye contact.
According to that tea that was dropped here a few weeks ago, the Royal Sidepiece is supposed to be on the tour with him. Of course we don’t know if that tea was true or not, but it’s very interesting.
I don’t remember the royal tea that a side piece is supposed to be on this tour. I remember a tweet about someone being fired bc they helped a side piece go on tour with him in the past. Obv, there’s nothing solid to go on but keep an eye out for a blonde that could have been the girl in the car photo. I think you mentioned that photo happened after a FFI event in London, which is interesting.
According to the tea dropper, it’s not a blonde. She said William doesn’t like blondes. Kate really should not put up with this charade if any of this is true.
Kate is going to put up with everything to keep her future titles. She’s done it for almost 20 years as it is. Another woman with more self respect would have dumped William in the dating years when the cheating was non stop.
@ladydigby he’s ignoring her in the pic. She is standing arms akimbo. Next is him. There is distance between them and his hands are crossed at his crotch. Then arms length away is the other couple looking like a couple.
Bulliam looks so much like the Earl of Wessex in that last photo.
The color is gorgeous but that’s it. I really don’t understand her style, granted all I ever wear is leggings and a tee shirt! But she has the money to wear anything yet she wears clothes I never see on anyone else
Exactly, not to compare because Meghan isn’t even a fashion icon but her outfits always have pieces I can see myself wearing but everything is just so old and severe on Kate even down to the boring clutch and shoes
Looking at kate i always thought she should have stuck with her old style pre meghan instead of trying to copy meghan’s style. Because now that she’s getting older and showing it in the face (which is normal) i feel like sleek and modern simply doesn’t really suit her. The wide leg trousers are just not a trend for her.
However i feel like this outfit ages her.
Kate’s early style was copying what Carole thought a royal spouse should look like. Which is why this looks like a version of what Diana would wear in the early 90s except through Carole’s filter, hence the unnecessary lace.
I love the colour too. I actually have a dress in this colour but completely different style.
I don’t understand how she has all the money and access in the world and wastes it. Well I do understand, she’s as lazy as a cut buck.
She could have worn something by a Belize designer. It took me one minute of googling to find some beautiful contemporary clothing that would honour and highlight the country’s fashion industry without veering into “cosplaying as a local”.
The keens and their whole team are so bad at what they do – I’d be embarrassed for them if they weren’t such a—holes.
What is happening with her legs, they look odd. Did someone forget to photoshop the lower part?
I think it’s bad spray tan. I am Ridiculously obsessed with spray and self tanners and that just looks like she did a decent job at home or had a shitty professional one. And that she doesn’t understand moisturizing!
That explains it, a spray tan gone wrong.
Those are her legs and the Middleton women all have roughly the same shape – legs and torse.
I think Kate knows how they look in longer skirts so she would/will opt for shorter lengths – seeing the entire leg is way more flattering than this. I too choose above the knee because the longer hem line just looks awful to me.
I think her calves and feet look a tad puffy due to the long plane trip.
This is new, right? I mean, it’s an old silhouette, but it’s not a rewear? If she wanted to commission something new, I wonder why she didn’t choose a designer with at least some connection to the places they will be visiting.
If Camilla or the queen wore this, I’d be like “She looks great!”, but Kate is only 40!
And I guess any local designers that were hoping for a sartorial gesture from the duchess will have to keep on waiting.
Looks like she has a fresh spray tan. Her face looks pretty and the dress/suit fits her well. That’s about as much positive commentary that I can muster.
She’s orange. I don’t know why that shade of spray tan is considered attractive.
Just seeing a different silhouette after two coat dresses that looked kind of baggy is an upgrade.
Seems like their are more photographers than just Chris Jackson on the tour. Samir Hussein actually got a photo of her from the side with her hair blowing back that looked pretty cool. Im thinking it was still photoshopped though.
I wore that style of outfit in the same colour to my cousins wedding in 1988.
I cringe at the memory of it now. However mine fitted me properly while Kates looks like it shrank in the wash.
This feels very OG 80’s Dynasty to me. Which I’m sure she would love to have a fountain fight with Duchess Meghan, but Meghan probably has Black Widow moves instead of just screeching and hair pulling.
This whole look is a throwback to the kind of thing she wore when they were first married. It was hideous then and it’s hideous now. Also if she has blue shoes the why the f**k did she not wear them with the blue coat dress from the other day?? She wore navy shoes with an otherwise all blue outfit! (Which was also hideous. As are all the shoes she owns. No shoe game at all.)
Outside of a colour swatch of the flag, their outfits show 0 thoughtfulness to their destination. They look ridiculous next to the prime minister (and in other photos, his wife). Consider local styles, fabrics, norms. I’m a regular Joe traveler who can’t afford a custom wardrobe for every trip and even I do that.
Agree about the fabric. Was expecting to see a more lightweight material. This looks like something she could wear in england as opposed to Belize.
It’s the wrong fabric for the location and occasion. They’re meeting the PM, sure, but it’s not a cocktail party or wedding, and as described above, that’s a mother of the bride dress. It’s blue for the flag cosplay, I guess, but it just shouts “I’m lazy and couldn’t be bothered to put much thought into this.”
The blue bag and shoes, esh. Mutton Buttons looks unhappy, too.
The color is great on her though. I’ll give the look that much.
I was really surprised at how fussy and formal this look was. But hey, points for her choosing a skirt that did not blow up as she disembarked. I do like her hair this way.
@Harper, I feel like she’s one of those people can only think about one thing at a time. On other tours, her skirt flew up as she was getting off the plane, so she made sure to fix that — but failed to focus on any other details. She creates a new issue while correcting another.
Kate is not well travelled, has shown no interest in other cultures, and looks down her nose at people of color so even if she was shown dresses from Caribbean designers or the fabrics that would better suit the climate she would dismiss them. She’s also pretending to be someone that she not, an aristo, and misses the nuances. Rose would have nailed it.
Another day, another boring outfit. Two walking sleeping pills. Zzzz.
Nice color. I’m “shocked”at the low neck line. Is it appropriate? 😏
The blue goes nicely with the egg on their faces.
Well done Merricat.
@Merricat lmao 😭
Why didn’t she consider something in linen? A shorter jacket with a knee-length skirt and an open-toe sandal would have been more appropriate. And she would have matched more with what her husband was wearing. (shrug) They look like they’re going to two separate events.
OMG she’s in the tropics! I cannot imagine a more uncomfortable, inappropriate fabric.
The crazy thing about this is she has a similar blue dress that she wore on the last tour to Canada that she could have worn yesterday. This dress is terrible.
It’s giving Southern pastor and First Lady of the church.
Ding ding ding! Nailed it! And they’re trolling to add to the “ building fund”
It’s very 80s wedding guest/mother of the bride for me. But if it was in a different fabric I don’t think I’d dislike it as much. And William’s turning into his Uncle Edward looks wise.
Surely Kate is aware that there is something called the day dress. Lace in this part of the world is worn for mostly weddings.
Marketing and especially ‘branding’ is frowned upon in the former ‘colonies’ since the ancestral enslaved populations were branded like livestock with hot iron. It was barbaric act to bestow ownership on human beings.
William has on a black tie and wearing black shoes. If Kate had mirrored that and worn black shoes and a black purse the “in your face” royal blue would be softened a bit. The overdose of sapphire jewelry would also look better. Trying to go for one color head to toe just doesn’t work here. Less is better here.
He’s wearing brown shoes! It’s a black tie, black suit buttons, and brown shoes! It’s absurd! Who does that?!
Kate looks like she is already over this trip.lol
I don’t know who told her tight fitted dresses would be flattering🙈on her they always show how extremely unhealthy she is, basically borderline anorexia😐this is no laughing matter and it’s alarming how none of her relatives stepped in to help! I mean you could see her sternum & such…
Very uptight and matronly looking. It seems like the one time you want to have some fun with your clothes is when you’re visiting a tropical island. This very much has a feel of the overlords visiting the plantation and its creepy.
Belizean here: I can tell you that when they stepped off that plane, into the Belizean heat, it felt like stepping into a sauna. Five minutes on the tarmac and William’s face/head was pink and looking flushed…and I dare say Kate, looking skinnier that ever, was sweating under all that lace. Bet she’ll drop ten pounds before this trip is over. SPF90 for William’s bald head or he’ll be hurting…
Ha! Keep us posted! With the media not being allowed to ask questions, I think (hope) all the juicy stuff is going to come from social media.
I read somewhere they stayed with the prime minister for about an hour and that was it for the day.
And yet they wracked up some ‘work’ points: two each for the arrival & the meeting back at the official residence, plus an additional one for W for ‘reviewing the troops’ at the airport.
Love how the first picture their twitter posted makes it look like they *might* be holding hand! Good job social media person! Hahaha!
Two events within a few days of each other where she is wearing this blue. Which (not) coincidentally is the same spectacular blue Meg wore to that award show.
Also, someone mentioned Kate creating triangle shape with her 80s shoulder pad choices….and I can’t unsee it.
Ah, we are harkening back to the doily days! I had forgotten all about her love for dressing like this and wow—she hasn’t lost her touch. Stiff, formal, fussy and tight, just right for the tropics.
I sweat too much to wear something like that in the tropics. Then again, I can’t imagine ever wearing something like that; the very thought of all-over lace makes me itch.
Maybe I’ll wear something like this when my son gets married?
LOL KAZZZZ – it is a lovely consideration for a mother of the groom dress, especially for a formal ceremony!
Everything matches so I’m guessing this is another outfit put together by her mother? You can tell when Kate does it as nothing matches… green coat dress with a different tone of green for the hat and another one for the shoes topped off with emerald earrings in yet another green… all that money but she doesn’t take the time to check! Imo she’s wearing this to match big blue (of course) plus she wants to follow on from the electric blue outfit of the Commonwealth Service, no flag matching intended here. Again it’s my opinion, but I think Kate wanted to match, or better, Meghan’s stunning green outfit from that last Commonwealth Service and that blue outfit has been sitting in her wardrobe over a year waiting for Kate to get the same phenomenonal photos. She must have been furious when the service was cancelled the following year due to covid?
But this outfit is a nope from me, wrong place to wear it as it just makes her look really out of place with everyone else. And that colour in lace reminds me too much of what was usually left on the sale racks in C&A, in 1988.
The china plate dress Kate wore to the Taj Mahal would have worked here. Same blue and cotton fabric
Yes! That would be a great choice, but I doubt we see any rewears, unless it’s a jegging or boots.
So where the press allowed on the tarmac?
I don’t see any locals ‘welcoming’ them.
The British press was on the plane with them and came out after them. I did see a video and there didn’t seem to be any locals around. Just dignitaries and the military on the tarmac. Everyone was wearing masks outdoors except them form what I saw as well.
Interesting that the press was with them the entire 11 hour flight. They must surely have seen the private dynamic between these two. You can only keep up the facade for so long until the mask slips. When will they start spilling the tea?
Julia you can almost bet the house and college funds that BB was at one end of the plane and Keen was at the other, with journalists between them. There wouldn’t be any sitting together with these two.
They were welcomed from the plane with a 21 gun salute, from 3 tiny toy canons lined up on a table and operated by pulling a piece of string.
As someone mentioned above, I was wondering about the heat. It looks like W took a note from his recent Dubai trip and wore a light weight fabric (hence the wrinkles). Is he hoping K will have a heat stroke in that heavy-ass long sleeved dress?? Seriously, she really might not feel well being so puny looking, overdressed and sweaty. It makes me feel kinda nauseous on her behalf.
I like her better in vivid colors like this, but other than the color what both she and Wills are wearing look so out of place for the tropics, heavy and rumpled. In other articles you can see the Belizean First Lady wearing something light and sleeveless, and the PM in a lovely casual button down. Someone should have studied up on what the locals wear in advance.
To add to this, in other photos on the Fail you can tell someone still hasn’t learned about wearing briefs to keep certain parts corralled. Royal Dong is clearly on display!
What about Kate’s tights? Surely one must wear tights to each and every royal event. Who will shed tears over this debacle?
In the photos shown here she’s not able to muster up her usual fake smile. I bet it was a very tense flight and maybe William said something cutting just before they disembarked. Yup gonna be an interesting week
That was my thought as well. She looks unhappy and checked out. Something is definitely up.
Love the colour. Remove the collar; remove the peplum; remove the skirt and turn it into a top. Pair it with some flowy white linen pants instead and she would have been able to do the same flag cosplay, but look nice. Honestly though, I think she’s miserable and is dressing how she feels.
That would have been quite pretty! With maybe some black & white flats (e.g., Chanel ballet flats), black clutch?
Ohhhh! I like that! I was thinking the blue as a pencil skirt (even with the lacy) and a white linen button up shirt. It’s probably too modern/Meghan adjacent, but it’s what I would do.
Omg Kaiser, I just reread what you wrote and I nearly chocked on your last sentence, Kate is a coat of arms aka coat hanger, Jazz hands in blue , it’s brilliant.lol
Doesn’t fit her quite right and it is too “fussy”.
I’m happy they refrained from bringing George as “the heir.” He should have a childhood.
I don’t understand the need for the clutch! What is the point of it? If you need something in your hands to stop fidgeting, at least get a fun bag! If she needs it, why isn’t it in a contrasting colour?
Boring, fussy, out of date, out of style, unsuitable for the weather and grossly overdressed in comparison to both her hosts and even her husband with his lightweight light blue tropical weight suit. There are belizeans greeting her not only blues but rich complimentary greens and plenty of clothes that would reflect those tones. She looks like a doll or a 50s beauty pageant contestant.
So in other words – very Kate, and as Kaiser says, the exact cuts, with that now a decade out of date peplum, she was wearing decade ago.
In the top photo, I imagine Will and Kate are asking, “And which way is Mustique?”
They’ve been desperately trying to get a ‘back’ photo, like the one of the Sussexes during their last royal duty. This is at least the fourth attempt. They need to stop. It’s annoying now. Why post that ugly photo of them coming out of the airplane. Baldy isn’t even holding her hand. That they have to use a photo that gives the ILLUSION of handholding, because no actual handholding is taking place, is pathetic. I’m not even going to comment on the ugly clothes.
Yes I noticed that too. They shaded the hell out of that plane photo so that if you didn’t look you might think they are holding hands. They need to stop with this because the body language is not just neutral but often hostile and pretending they are tactile is going to massively blow up on them.
They were welcomed from the plane with a 21 gun salute, from 3 tiny toy canons lined up on a table and operated by pulling a piece of string.
Twee x 21!
I’ve now watched the video and it wasn’t a 21 gun salute it was just one little pop from the three toy cannons together.
They both looked ill at ease on the video. Not a good start to the ‘charm offensive’. Even the daily mail comments seem to be more negative than positive.
Wonder what she had to do to get him to colour/theme co-ordinate with her.
Those photos – he looks every inch the buffoon and her the hard faced wicked stepmother. The bad make up isn’t helping either.
Mother of the bride/groom.
Looking just at that outfit, I never would have guessed that they’re in the Caribbean.
How about a lightweight, length appropriate dress with closed toe sandals?
After reading all of the comments, I think I’ve narrowed down what my problem is with their outfits. Kate’s dress is too formal and too heavy for the tropics and Williams is the same shade or similar shade of color as Harry’s suit but it’s so wrinkled at the crotch, I can’t take my eyes off of that. It just looks so unkempt.
Kate should’ve worn a lighter material. A linen. It might’ve been very difficult to keep it ironed and wrinkle free, but she would’ve appeared more in line with the first lady and the president than what she looks like now. I swear I’ve seen the same dress except for that ridiculous V collar on her at a church service in England during the winter. Specifically thinking of the pink lace that she wore to some church service. Either way it’s not the right type of dress for the tropics. And William well he’s not Harry so that’s his problem
Temperature in Belize this week 86 with 70% humidity. If I can googl e it why can’t her team.
Ha! Right? I always add the city to my phone’s weather app about a week before I need to pack for travel; that helps me make decisions.
Late 80’s power suit. Looked overwrought and busy then, looks overwrought and busy now.
Is she not wearing pantyhose? I thought that not wearing any broke “protocol” 🙄
As other have stated the outfit was very much Kate’s style before she started copying other people. The color looked good on her. I thought the neckline a bit low, especially given that she’s a head taller than everyone and would probably have to bend to talk to people. Diana’s jewelry was best left back in the UK, but it was probably a case of POCs love Diana so wear something to remind them of the connection to Diana.
Kate must read these comments, a few days ago people commented on the different greens she had on, so she made sure to match everything and now the comments are about her being too matchy-matchy. Let’s count ourselves lucky that she didn’t go with a red purse to really copy the flag of Belize.
Glad to see William bought a new suit but the fitting around the crotch area is still off and I don’t understand the obsession with brown suede shoes.
On the subject of William, did you all see the pictures of him reviewing the group? Everyone, EVERYONE had a mask on except for William. In one shot he was practically in a soldier’s face maskless. He’s traveling with an entourage of 15 people. I’ll bet none of them quarantined before this trip, fingers cross they’re not going from country to country maskless and spreading Covid.
And not just brown shoes, but brown shoes while wearing a black tie and a suit with black buttons! It just makes zero sense.
Absolutely no excuse for just one event. Particularly one that is really just a fancy greeting. Yes. It’s long flight. But this is taxpayer funded work. It would have been so easy to arrange something. They literally could have just stopped somewhere on their way from the airport to wherever they are staying. A hospital. A orphanage. A charitable organization. Anything. Or the could have had an informal dinner reception. No need to even change clothes. But an opportunity to meet a variety of people in a low stress way. And yes. Imagine what they could have done if they had gotten their lazy bums out of bed and left earlier in the day UK time. The time difference would have meant they could have had all of the afternoon and evening. It’s just inexcusable. If they would just care more and work harder they could build themselves up instead of relying on the tabloids to tear down others to cover their inadequacy.
@Catherine … I’m surprised not to see mention of it in this article, but the news yesterday was the Belize visit/walkabout was cut short due to ‘we want out of the Commonwealth!’ protesters in one of the villages.
I assume there were some there to greet William and Kate as well due to the sour look and side-eye glance on Kate’s face in the second to last photo.
They were protesting the sale of indigenous land to FFI which is one of Basher’s patronages — he’s the newly elected president and seems to care about it as much as he does the BAFTAs. Little by little Mayan land has been taken from them without their input or permission.
Yes, Kate’s dress looks David’s Bridal, but Will’s ensemble is a mess! His suit has black buttons. He is wearing a black tie (whose knot is too small for that shirt collar). Yet he is wearing brown shoes. My eyes are FAR more offended by that than Kate’s outfit.
Her dress is too ordinary for God’s sake. She looks too damn thin as well. She must find a new stylist. Get it together Kate.
Agreed. Her dress is very Sunday School teacher, not Royal Representative.
She could at the very least thank Meghan for setting the bare leg precedent. At least her legs can breathe.
Cotton eyelet would be just as girly and much more appropriate.
This color is nice. I love the vivid blue. But I don’t understand why she always dresses so fussy.
I love the color, I was thinking of painting my dream kitchen island a bright blue like that. But the fussiness is so overwrought. Someone above said this color in a sheath dress would have been spot on and I agree.
My mom wore a suit just like that at a banquet or something in the early 90s. Same 80s/90s electric blue, same peplum, the lace, all of it. It’s just sooo dated.
I prefer this to the ugly crap she wears on the regular now. I actually miss the coat dresses and frilly skirts she used to wear. I also tend to dress like more like her earlier years irl soooo I could be partial. I just don’t understand how one actually chooses the Victorian style she has been doing recently. I get trying to change it up, but it’s not a good look for her. At All. Hardly anything she has been wearing, including her attempts at smart separates have been successful.
I am not a big lace lover so this outfit doesn’t do it for me. Besides, I think the top is really ugly… looks too “girly” and outdated. I am always really shocked at how a woman with her money, height and weight always looks so bad and outdated.
Oh, the contemptuous and disapproving scowl (think Mikayla Mulroney @ the Olympics!) on Katie Keen’s face in the solo shot, looking out at the paltry reception they received as she descends to the tarmac. Enough military regalia, but only a couple handsful of fence-lurkers to observe and commemorate . Such popularity!!!
Dress is matronly, old-fashioned, and ugly as per her usual style.
In the year of our lord Rhianna’s baby 2022 I feel such embarrassment when I see these tours. Colonialism is indeed all I can think about. These white people touching down in places that are still largely marked by poverty and inequality, largely because of the history of white colonialism. Grinning like idiots and getting 21-gun salutes. Being fawned over and expecting no less. I’m still hoping at least one person in one of the countries asks them about their poor treatment of Meghan. 🤞🏽
This made me laugh raucously- not saying we should stop saying x year of our lord beyonce, but x year of our lord rihanna’s baby is pretty funny… maybe the year of our lord rihanna junior, 2022 should become a regular part of our lexicon.
He went to pay her back, and the look!?
https://twitter.com/ddofccourt/status/1505340384628592641?s=20&t=RB2Y0A5UHzzc9j7q-6oztw
Oh that look she gave him out of the corner of her eye! That’s almost as good as Melania’s handclap of The Donald at the airport! Or Kate’s own shoulder shrug!
That slow mo on the Twitter page isn’t doing what they think it’s doing. I thought the back pat to hand was kind of nice but she doesn’t smirk or smile or register it as something nice at all. It could have been their Oscar Isaac/Jessica Chastain moment but nope!
He was slowing her down, she was walking in front of the heir. That’s my theory, she immediately slowed.
How many years in the “job” and Kate still marches off in front of William? Or she lags behind so much that everything and everyone is held up.
Perhaps she can’t sweat. Being so thin
Botox is used to prevent sweating as well.
This entire look, including the hair, is hideous. It’s like she’s trying to dress right out of the colonial era! Cringe.
Imagine putting this outfit on and thinking it was a good choice. She was clearly feeling herself in it and thought the Daily Mail would eat it up. Yikes.
If this is a taste of what’s to come for the rest of the tour, I don’t want it.
Now that her horrible posture and hunched shoulders have been pointed out I can’t unsee it. The outfit is just too much. She is unable to find a middle. Her fashion goes from too to too little girlish. And she needs to get an actual hairstyle. Kate can put on as much fashion as she has access to but she is not fashionable. If that makes sense.
Lace is too much for the Caribbean. Add that to her hair and she’s dressed like the mother of the bride at a home counties wedding. This time meghan cos play would have been better.
All the money in the world and this is how she dresses… Boring, unfitting to the weather and very very outdated. I don’t understand. Don’t they pay people to choose their clothes?
Cartoon Kate: extra lacy, extra blue, extra fussy. Seeing her very well-developed calves, she brings to mind images of Popeye’s girl, Olive. Apart from that, she might be considered extra bony as well as extra bored.
Astonishing and arrogant how their arrival time is arranged in such a way that it will not be possible to do any meaningful engagements – even though they have done nothing but rest, watch movies, and be fed 5 star food from breakfast until teatime all day. Their sense of entitlement is sadly breathtaking.
Thank you for pointing this out! She also wore blue to visit the Ukraine Culture Center a couple of weeks ago. It feels very repetitive.
Many female public figures use their clothes and jewelry as a diplomatic tool. Catherine’s repeated flag cosplay is her attempt at diplomacy, but diplomacy at an elementary school level rather than at the master level.
The shoulder pads feels very dated and the lace seems inappropriate for a day event. It looks terribly out of place when they were standing next to Belize’s Prime Minister and his wife.
William should have on black shoes with that black time. Honestly, doesn’t he know this! Lordt!
William’s smile looks strained, just shows his teeth with a fixed look on his face.
Tight-fitting mother-of-the-bride lace dress in Belize? I’m sweating like a pig just thinking about it. But she’s so thin she’s maybe one of those people who’s always cold.
I’d rate it ugly and inappropriate.
Never mind the dress…she looks emaciated!