“Kanye West’s Grammy performance has been canceled for obvious reasons” links

Good. Get therapy, meds and check your ego Kanye. It will be worth it in the long run.
His performance is cancelled but they’re letting him accept his awards if he wins. How does that work? He’s gone rogue at many awards ceremonies. What’s going to stop him this time?
He fore sure will go off during an acceptance speech. That’s a guarantee. I always thought Kanye hated the Grammy’s and found them irrelevant? Didn’t he boycott them last year along with numerous other artists?
Aren’t they worried he’ll try something (verbally or otherwise) with Trevor Noah as well??
That would be my concern if I was in the group of Grammys board of performers. Kanye is an active threat on ANY platform, whether it be the Grammys or IG, Twitter or as a guest on a talk show!! Kanye is in need of some serious intervention. Why no one has intervened is beyond me. Kanye should start saving his money as he is destroying his career with his own actions.
He wont win so no problem.
He was sure to go off during his performance. Good I cant deal with him anymore. Put Pete on.
They can always cut the mic and go to commercial if he goes off the rails during an acceptance speech. Allowing him 5 minutes of unfettered showtime seems like an unnecessary gamble.
So Mr. “imma let you finish” is not going to perform& the Grammys believe they can control him? Sure Jan
It would be easier to list the things Oscar Isaac doesn’t look hot in.
Seriously.
+1
I cant remember the source, but I read last night that it was never confirmed by anyone but Kanye’s team that he had ever been booked or removed. I would not surprise me in the least if he was never booked in the first place, but made this up in his own head and his team of yes-men is playing along
I was only there for Deep Water to check out the beautiful New Orleans real estate. The movie had too many plot holes to take seriously.
I watched it on Saturday night because I was in the mood for something really stupid. And it delivered all the stupidity I could want, and then some.
A life without the Maury show. How sad is that. have a great retirement Maury and thanks for all the entertainment
I thought he was gone years ago!! Better late than never!!
Jennifer Hudson looks stunning!!! And I love the choice of her pumps even though RCFA didn’t care for them!!!!
As for Oscar Isaacs, I think he’s been hot since he came into the scene years ago!! He looks yummy here!! I would like to spread him over some toast with a little jam……😋
I watched Deep Water over the weekend.
Grace Jenkins, who plays Trixie, was the best thing about that movie.
I will say this though, Ben Affleck really does strong work when he is cast with child actors.
The bathtub scene with the two of them was both heart warming and creepy because of the topic of discussion.
I forgot about that, but in the moment I was like “this kid can act.” Otherwise, I’m not sure if something got lost in the adaptation and the book was actually decent? I’ve seen better productions on Lifetime.
The book came out in 1957 so this feels like it tracks.
1957?? Okay that got me interested in the angle of the book (1957 not being an especially friendly era for female sexuality) . Yeah, the story is told quite differently in the book, working in some ambiguous morality. Not that it sounds like a great book, but the plot makes a tiny bit more sense in that context.
Louis CK is again showing himself to be a douche in the worst way possible. His declaration that he couldn’t swear to being “clean” and placing the blame on Bad Vegan is another pr!ck move by him. Always blaming the women in his life! When is Louis CK going to be canned for his misogynistic behaviour?
That story about Louis is soooooo gross. He’s a terrible human being, and he’s so twisted in his treatment of women. He’s a complete predator.
great. now do Coachella.
thank you for bringing back the Baked Potato-Ye pic. lol
Shades of Tobias Funke “I blue myself”
Kanye not being cancelled is a testament to the fact that violence and threats of violence against women are still not taken seriously in 2022
If he wins and gets to make a speech, here’s hoping Taylor is around to interrupt him and take it from him to give to some other more deserving person.
If he gets a mic, he will definitely show his ass!
Maury cannot go off the air until I find out who my son’s father is!!!
We have a question a day book and a few weeks ago the question was “what famous person would you like to meet?” And my son said “my dad.” Except a) he knows his dad and 2) his dad is not famous. So my whole premise for being on Maury is that my 5 year old insists his father is famous so HE wants the DNA test.
LOL. That’s hilarious, Meghan.