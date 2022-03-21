“Kanye West’s Grammy performance has been canceled for obvious reasons” links

Kanye West’s Grammy performance has been canceled over his stalkerish and creepy behavior in recent months. [Dlisted]

Oscar Isaac looks hot in a kilt. [LaineyGossip]

Jennifer Hudson looked stunning in gold at the PGAs. [RCFA]

Trevor Noah: Try to counsel Kanye West, not cancel him. [Just Jared]

A great review of Ti West’s X. [Pajiba]

Yuh-Jung Youn at the premiere of Pachinko. [Go Fug Yourself]

The good parts of Deep Water, which already sounds like a classic. [Gawker]

Former Countess LuAnn de Lesseps apologizes. [Towleroad]

Maury Povich’s show got canceled!! [Seriously OMG]

Meanwhile, I’d like a sugar daddy to pay my cable bill. [Egotastic]

Ukrainian rock star Andriy Khlyvnyuk is fighting for his country. [Buzzfeed]