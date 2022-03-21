“Kanye West’s Grammy performance has been canceled for obvious reasons” links
  • March 21, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Kanye West’s Grammy performance has been canceled over his stalkerish and creepy behavior in recent months. [Dlisted]
Oscar Isaac looks hot in a kilt. [LaineyGossip]
Jennifer Hudson looked stunning in gold at the PGAs. [RCFA]
Trevor Noah: Try to counsel Kanye West, not cancel him. [Just Jared]
A great review of Ti West’s X. [Pajiba]
Yuh-Jung Youn at the premiere of Pachinko. [Go Fug Yourself]
The good parts of Deep Water, which already sounds like a classic. [Gawker]
Former Countess LuAnn de Lesseps apologizes. [Towleroad]
Maury Povich’s show got canceled!! [Seriously OMG]
Meanwhile, I’d like a sugar daddy to pay my cable bill. [Egotastic]
Ukrainian rock star Andriy Khlyvnyuk is fighting for his country. [Buzzfeed]

30 Responses to ““Kanye West’s Grammy performance has been canceled for obvious reasons” links”

  1. girl_ninja says:
    March 21, 2022 at 12:42 pm

    Good. Get therapy, meds and check your ego Kanye. It will be worth it in the long run.

    Reply
  2. Deanne says:
    March 21, 2022 at 12:44 pm

    His performance is cancelled but they’re letting him accept his awards if he wins. How does that work? He’s gone rogue at many awards ceremonies. What’s going to stop him this time?

    Reply
    • ME says:
      March 21, 2022 at 12:47 pm

      He fore sure will go off during an acceptance speech. That’s a guarantee. I always thought Kanye hated the Grammy’s and found them irrelevant? Didn’t he boycott them last year along with numerous other artists?

      Reply
    • Jan90067 says:
      March 21, 2022 at 12:55 pm

      Aren’t they worried he’ll try something (verbally or otherwise) with Trevor Noah as well??

      Reply
      • BothSidesNow says:
        March 21, 2022 at 1:17 pm

        That would be my concern if I was in the group of Grammys board of performers. Kanye is an active threat on ANY platform, whether it be the Grammys or IG, Twitter or as a guest on a talk show!! Kanye is in need of some serious intervention. Why no one has intervened is beyond me. Kanye should start saving his money as he is destroying his career with his own actions.

    • Myjobistoprincess says:
      March 21, 2022 at 1:04 pm

      He wont win so no problem.
      He was sure to go off during his performance. Good I cant deal with him anymore. Put Pete on.

      Reply
    • Dutch says:
      March 21, 2022 at 1:08 pm

      They can always cut the mic and go to commercial if he goes off the rails during an acceptance speech. Allowing him 5 minutes of unfettered showtime seems like an unnecessary gamble.

      Reply
    • Snappyfish says:
      March 21, 2022 at 4:53 pm

      So Mr. “imma let you finish” is not going to perform& the Grammys believe they can control him? Sure Jan

      Reply
  3. bettyrose says:
    March 21, 2022 at 12:51 pm

    It would be easier to list the things Oscar Isaac doesn’t look hot in.

    Reply
  4. Colby says:
    March 21, 2022 at 12:54 pm

    I cant remember the source, but I read last night that it was never confirmed by anyone but Kanye’s team that he had ever been booked or removed. I would not surprise me in the least if he was never booked in the first place, but made this up in his own head and his team of yes-men is playing along

    Reply
  5. Matilda says:
    March 21, 2022 at 12:55 pm

    I was only there for Deep Water to check out the beautiful New Orleans real estate. The movie had too many plot holes to take seriously.

    Reply
    • bettyrose says:
      March 21, 2022 at 1:11 pm

      I watched it on Saturday night because I was in the mood for something really stupid. And it delivered all the stupidity I could want, and then some.

      Reply
  6. Myjobistoprincess says:
    March 21, 2022 at 1:02 pm

    A life without the Maury show. How sad is that. have a great retirement Maury and thanks for all the entertainment

    Reply
  7. BothSidesNow says:
    March 21, 2022 at 1:26 pm

    Jennifer Hudson looks stunning!!! And I love the choice of her pumps even though RCFA didn’t care for them!!!!

    As for Oscar Isaacs, I think he’s been hot since he came into the scene years ago!! He looks yummy here!! I would like to spread him over some toast with a little jam……😋

    Reply
  8. TIFFANY says:
    March 21, 2022 at 1:35 pm

    I watched Deep Water over the weekend.

    Grace Jenkins, who plays Trixie, was the best thing about that movie.

    I will say this though, Ben Affleck really does strong work when he is cast with child actors.

    The bathtub scene with the two of them was both heart warming and creepy because of the topic of discussion.

    Reply
    • bettyrose says:
      March 21, 2022 at 1:43 pm

      I forgot about that, but in the moment I was like “this kid can act.” Otherwise, I’m not sure if something got lost in the adaptation and the book was actually decent? I’ve seen better productions on Lifetime.

      Reply
      • TIFFANY says:
        March 21, 2022 at 3:04 pm

        The book came out in 1957 so this feels like it tracks.

      • bettyrose says:
        March 21, 2022 at 3:36 pm

        1957?? Okay that got me interested in the angle of the book (1957 not being an especially friendly era for female sexuality) . Yeah, the story is told quite differently in the book, working in some ambiguous morality. Not that it sounds like a great book, but the plot makes a tiny bit more sense in that context.

  9. BothSidesNow says:
    March 21, 2022 at 1:37 pm

    Louis CK is again showing himself to be a douche in the worst way possible. His declaration that he couldn’t swear to being “clean” and placing the blame on Bad Vegan is another pr!ck move by him. Always blaming the women in his life! When is Louis CK going to be canned for his misogynistic behaviour?

    Reply
    • Tiffany:) says:
      March 21, 2022 at 2:46 pm

      That story about Louis is soooooo gross. He’s a terrible human being, and he’s so twisted in his treatment of women. He’s a complete predator.

      Reply
  10. whatWHAT? says:
    March 21, 2022 at 1:56 pm

    great. now do Coachella.

    thank you for bringing back the Baked Potato-Ye pic. lol

    Reply
  11. Dizza says:
    March 21, 2022 at 2:11 pm

    Kanye not being cancelled is a testament to the fact that violence and threats of violence against women are still not taken seriously in 2022

    Reply
  12. WiththeAmerican says:
    March 21, 2022 at 2:53 pm

    If he wins and gets to make a speech, here’s hoping Taylor is around to interrupt him and take it from him to give to some other more deserving person.

    Reply
  13. JRenee says:
    March 21, 2022 at 4:38 pm

    If he gets a mic, he will definitely show his ass!

    Reply
  14. Meghan says:
    March 21, 2022 at 7:37 pm

    Maury cannot go off the air until I find out who my son’s father is!!!

    We have a question a day book and a few weeks ago the question was “what famous person would you like to meet?” And my son said “my dad.” Except a) he knows his dad and 2) his dad is not famous. So my whole premise for being on Maury is that my 5 year old insists his father is famous so HE wants the DNA test.

    Reply

