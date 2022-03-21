Countess Sophie doesn’t get interest from ‘the Instagram generation’ like the Sussexes

The Countess of Wessex’s four-day tour of New York came and went and the only photos of her from the tour were from the photographer she brought along. Again, I cannot emphasize how weird that is. The fact that a royal brought their own photographer is not unusual, but the fact that the in-house photographer was the *only* one taking pictures is pretty f–king strange. The intention behind Sophie’s trip was likely a “soft reentry” for the Windsors into the American market, yet only a handful of outlets covered any part of her tour. Vanity Fair’s piece seemed like it was written straight from the press release, as did People’s coverage. Meanwhile, the Daily Mail decided to throw Sophie a bone and they did yet another story about how Sophie is amazing because her New York tour was so brilliant (so brilliant that hardly anyone noticed). The DM’s headline was, no joke, “Sophie steps into Meghan’s shoes: High profile New York trip cements her position as the Queen’s ‘secret weapon’ even though ‘the Instagram generation are not obsessed with her’, royal expert claims.” LMAO.

Sophie Wessex ‘undoubtedly benefits’ from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping back from royal life because it has ‘raised her profile’, a royal expert has claimed. The Countess, 47, who is often been noted as the monarch’s ‘favourite’ family member, has embarked on a rare high profile solo trip of New York in recent days, cementing her position as the Queen’s secret weapon within the new look monarchy.

Royal expert Russel Myers has now explained how the mother-of-two has seen her star rise after the Duke, 38, and Duchess of Sussex, 40, stepped down as senior royals and moved to California last year. Speaking on True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat, he explained: ‘Are the Instagram generation going to be as obsessed with Sophie and Edward Wessex as they are with the Sussexes? Obviously not. However, when you’re dealing with them… Sophie’s really across her subject matter. It’s not just for show and she has really grown into that. With the Sussexes not here, the Wessexes will undoubtedly benefit.’

Meanwhile he also pointed to how similar the Meghan and Sophie’s interests are, saying: ‘The similarities between Sophie and Meghan are there to be seen. Sophie’s working with girls’ education, she’s done a lot of stuff about violence against females in Africa.’

[From The Daily Mail]

“Are the Instagram generation going to be as obsessed with Sophie and Edward…” I guess they’re just looking for an excuse for why Sophie has never managed to find a foothold in royal coverage. Now it’s the “Instagram generation” ignoring her. When really, everyone ignores her. All generations are like “Sophie who?” And how many times do we have to hear about Sly Sophie positioning herself as the replacement for the Sussexes? Stop trying to make fetch happen!

As for the similar subject matter between Sophie and Meghan… I’ve seen commenters suggest that certain issues were “taken away” from Meghan and “given” to Sophie while Meghan lived in the UK, but I don’t think that’s what happened. I think Sophie was already working on those issues before Meghan married Harry, and then Sophie’s nose was put out of joint because she possibly felt like Meghan was encroaching on “her” territory. I find it far more likely that Meghan was told “Sophie was here first, so she gets priority, nevermind that you would actually draw more attention to this important work.” I also think that’s what happened with Camilla and Meghan too – Camilla was massively perturbed to see a charismatic, beautiful American get so much attention and her pick of patronages.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid and Instar.

98 Responses to “Countess Sophie doesn’t get interest from ‘the Instagram generation’ like the Sussexes”

  1. Harla says:
    March 21, 2022 at 9:47 am

    I used to like Sophie and enjoyed her sometimes quirky fashion but the CW service a couple yrs ago, when she ignored Meghan and Harry really proved that she’s just as horrible as the rest of that family. And as I no longer have the time or energy to pay much attention to mean girls and their self manufactured drama.

    Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      March 21, 2022 at 9:58 am

      Same here, I used to follow her on IG (ha!) as she did some interesting work but knowing what I know now I can’t look at her in the same light.

      Reply
    • ohrhilly says:
      March 21, 2022 at 10:33 am

      Same. I really liked her. But as time went on she became more grand than the actual royals. Then she proceeded to show her tail at the Centopath service, Commonwealth, and Pip’s funeral. She started to drink her own Kool Aid.

      Reply
    • Tee says:
      March 21, 2022 at 11:43 am

      Same. I used to like her as well until she showed us who she really is. She really told on herself when Meghan came into the family.

      Reply
    • Megan says:
      March 21, 2022 at 11:55 am

      Sophie and Edward are never going to cross anyone who will control the royal purse strings. They’ve been sucking up to William and Kate for years.

      Reply
      • Lauren R says:
        March 21, 2022 at 4:45 pm

        How much must it suck to have to suck up to the Duke and Duchess Of Cambridge when Sophie is almost 20 years older than them… I would find that difficult especially since she was a career women before marrying Edward. She should have kept her pre-Royal career which might have at least paid the energy bills on their massive house that was gifted to them by the Queen.

    • Isabella says:
      March 21, 2022 at 6:50 pm

      Massively insulting to the queens’ own children: The Countess, 47, who is often been noted as the monarch’s ‘favourite’ family member

      Reply
      • Saucy&Sassy says:
        March 21, 2022 at 7:20 pm

        Isabella, Edward is 48 and Sophie is 47. I actually looked up their birthdates. They’re not much older than the Shamebridges. I don’t understand why Chuck is so ambivalent about letting them do more. I see they’re going on tour, too. It’ll be interesting to discover if anyone notices. It’ll also be interesting to see if they have protests wherever they go. Edward was the only one at the Commonwealth service who talked to the Sussexes, when everyone else was too busy being mean and racist. I’m not sure what to make of that. Does he just have better manners than the rest of them, or was he sensitive to their feelings?

      • Saucy&Sassy says:
        March 21, 2022 at 7:32 pm

        Okay–never said I was a math person. It’s 57 & 58.

      • Meghan says:
        March 21, 2022 at 10:10 pm

        @Isabella- my thought was that the Queen has more “favorite” family members than I can count. Who hasn’t been listed as a favorite family member at this point? Anne’s husband? (Though I feel like I vaguely recall some article praising him to the skies in the past couple of years….)

      • Gabby says:
        March 21, 2022 at 10:46 pm

        It’s an understandable mistake, Saucy&Sassy, because the Cambridges look much older than they are.

    • Kathleen Williams says:
      March 21, 2022 at 8:08 pm

      Me too. The Commonwealth service was a big eyeopener for me but when she claimed not to know who Oprah was, after spending time at her school in Africa, that was IT. She is an ill mannered snob and a LIAR.

      Reply
      • kirk says:
        March 21, 2022 at 11:52 pm

        Kathleen Williams – Thanks for the reminder of Soficita crap-talking Oprah after supposedly ‘shining’ in visiting Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls in 2013. Gag 🤧. FWIW Oprah Interview with Meghan and Harry ranked #2 in 2021 at 13.9M viewers per Deadline, surpassed only by 15.2M views of 5/9/21 episode of BBC’s Line of Duty. Soficita Who?

        Per VF, Soficita showed off “impressive…pantsuits” (was she ever seen in pantsuits pre-Meghan)? She planted a little rosemary bush in QEII Garden in Financial District (following in PH footsteps, who planted native American magnolia tree in same garden in 2009). Other garden flora includes multiple non-native hollies considered invasive in parts of U.S. While near the Financial District she championed cause of 100 Women in Finance? I thought PR was her gig, that and selling RF access to fake sheikhs.

    • YappetyYap says:
      March 22, 2022 at 1:21 pm

      I don’t recall the CW service, but Meghan and Sophie looked perfectly happy together at Royal Ascot. Sophie’s twenty years older, so they were hardly going to be bosom buddies. She seems indifferent to Kate, too, TBH.

      Reply
  2. CherHorowitz says:
    March 21, 2022 at 9:51 am

    ….does she get attention from any generation?

    Reply
    • Debbie says:
      March 21, 2022 at 10:28 am

      I know, right? It’s not just the Instagram generation, it’s from the very young to the Dickiest of Arbiters. Even the article above, which purports to be all about Sophie, has Meghan’s name, Meghan’s interests, and Meghan’s actions all over it.

      Reply
    • atorontogal says:
      March 21, 2022 at 10:33 am

      She’s the queen’s “secret weapon” dontcha know!

      Reply
    • Margot says:
      March 21, 2022 at 10:48 am

      I think Sophie is a perfect illustration for one of the many reasons why Harry took his family and ran to make his own way. Because no matter how nice and kind Sophie is or would like to be, in the end, she’s dependent on the Queen (and then Charles and William) for money, prestige, etc. She and her children will never be their own people because they are dependent on royal favor for everything. So if the woman/man holding the titles and the purse strings say jump, she has to say, “How high?”

      Reply
      • equality says:
        March 21, 2022 at 1:57 pm

        I think she is in too deep but maybe there is hope for her children to have a career and life outside the RF.

    • Tiffany:) says:
      March 21, 2022 at 7:02 pm

      My thoughts exactly.
      I only vaguely know who she is because of CB. If you showed me a photo of her and asked who it was, I’d have no idea. I don’t even know how she is related/married into the royal family.

      Reply
  3. Anna says:
    March 21, 2022 at 9:51 am

    It sounds like she doesn’t care for the “instagram generation” and tries to make them sound juvenile and not serious, as opposed to the “serious and mature audience” that apprieciates Sophie. Reading between the lines, inatsgram generation doesn’t faint from excitement because they see a Royal. Also it’s the instagram generation that will be the major part for UK population soon so I would rethink this approach.

    Reply
    • Laura-Lee MacDonald says:
      March 21, 2022 at 10:18 am

      I am 47 this year and I am on IG constantly, daily. I follow it for sewing, knitting, social justice, cute cats, gardening, fashion, a decent range of topics. As are many of my friends. This reporter has no clue what they are talking about. I’d wager that the majority of the UK right now is the “Instagram generation”.

      Reply
      • lanne says:
        March 21, 2022 at 10:47 am

        They got her age wrong. She was 34 when she got married in 1999, so she’s 57

      • Caroline says:
        March 21, 2022 at 10:49 am

        Same, and closing in on 60. On FB, IG, and Twitter daily.

      • Harper says:
        March 21, 2022 at 11:11 am

        One of my favorite Instagram accounts is Pat Altschul’s from Southern Charm and she is 80. Saying Insta is only for a certain generation is lazy reporting.

      • Saucy&Sassy says:
        March 21, 2022 at 7:24 pm

        Ianne, I looked up their birthdates and it states that Edward was born in 1964 and Sophie in 1965. If those are wrong, isn’t it interesting? Someone is trying to change the ages of people now?

    • Gruey says:
      March 21, 2022 at 11:19 am

      Pfew when I saw 47 my eyes bugged out of my head. I know we white ladies don’t always have the best aging track record but DEAR LORD.

      Anyway yeah 57 I buy.

      Reply
  4. Eurydice says:
    March 21, 2022 at 9:52 am

    Too funny. The media follows the IG generation – they scour the social media landscape to see what people think is interesting. And with a shrinking royal family, of course those who are left will “benefit”, whatever that means.

    Reply
    • Chloe says:
      March 21, 2022 at 10:22 am

      It’s funny because they mentioned the sussexes not the Cambridges lol.

      I will admit that i’m a bit surprised we haven’t seen meghan do more regarding girls education and also violence against women, you know, as a self proclaimed feminist. I expected her to do more now that she’s left royal life behind but we’ve seen relatively little. I guess i just thought she would do more work like Angelina Jolie.

      Reply
      • Sunny says:
        March 21, 2022 at 10:51 am

        Meghan can’t do everything at once. Between the move to CA, court cases, continued smear campaign, toddler, new baby, she has still managed to recover her mental health, support parental leave in the US, write a children’s book, campaign for vaccines, grow her foundation, and just be a human woman and wife. That’s a LOT for two years, and during a pandemic.

        Angelina is Angelina, Meghan is Meghan.

        Also, either there is an org that proclaims people feminists, or we are all self-proclaimed feminists.

      • Charm says:
        March 21, 2022 at 10:53 am

        Madam Duchess Meghan is more than just a “self-proclaimed feminist.” She’s demonstrably so and has been for years, with a very visible track record over many years.

        There are literally thousands of issues directly affecting women that anyone (male or female) that considers themself a feminist, can take on. But if one is going to be an activist regarding an issue, that is to say, someone who actively seeks to bring about changing the status-quo of an issue which they care about, then you cant spread yourself thin……..you have to focus and specialize.

        That is what M has done with all the advocacy work she’s done pre- and post- royal life. Interested parties can read all about it on archewellDOTcom or even their old sussexroyalDOTcom site which is still up for the record.

        Meghan’s interest regarding her advocacy work for women is focused on: women’s empowerment, both regarding self-development (including education and knowing your worth); and economic empowerment vis-a-vis entrepreneurship.

        While Madam Duchess certainly cares about women’s safety and is therefore against violence against women, she has not taken up that massive issue as a cause, such as Angelina has done, for example in her advocacy work on Ending Sexual Violence in Conflict; the VAWA; DV; and violence against children.

        What I do know, is that Sophie glommed on to the issue about DV and violence against women as her cause AFTER Angie co-hosted the first Global Summit to End Sexual Violence in Conflict, held in the UK in 2014.

        This, after….how many years as a “working royal”….?

      • Sunny says:
        March 21, 2022 at 10:57 am

        Also, Meghan continues to support Camfed – she and Harry made a huge donation for their birthdays in 2020, matching the Sussex Squad fundraiser amount.

      • Em says:
        March 21, 2022 at 10:58 am

        She isn’t just a “self proclaimed feminist” that’s insulting and reductive. Also she had a baby, is starting her foundation and production company from scratch. She has to be established both financially and in her home life before she steps out again fully.

      • Robert Phillips says:
        March 21, 2022 at 11:08 am

        She spent almost a year making a baby. That takes a lot out of you. Plus they left England had to find a house and move. Plus they had to start making money so they could live. It’s only been two years. That’s a pretty busy two years.

      • Sunday says:
        March 21, 2022 at 11:09 am

        You’re obviously trolling, but for the record, Meghan donated emergency relief to the Genesis women’s shelter in Texas to repair their roof after a storm; invested in woman-of-color-owned Clevr Blends company; donated fresh produce, appliances and household items to underprivileged schools in Harlem; donated to Melba’s, a Black woman-owned restaurant; donated to A Twist of Greatness, a Black woman-owned charity that braids girls’ hair for free and boosted the charity’s profile by featuring them in her Ellen interview; wrote a NY Times op-ed about her miscarriage to lend voice to a crucial subject that’s often treated as taboo; launched the 40 x 40 women’s mentoring initiative; and announced that her first project for Netflix, Pearl, is all about a 12-year-old girl who is inspired by influential women in history. That doesn’t even include all the work that Archewell is doing with World Central Kitchen, or their recent donations to aid in Ukraine. That’s aside from continued work towards global vaccine equity, skyrocketing sales for Black woman-owned Royal Jelly Harlem mask company just from wearing one of their masks… the list goes on and on. Your error, whether due to ignorance or disparagement, cannot erase the real-life impact Meghan has had on the lives of women across the globe.

      • Polo says:
        March 21, 2022 at 11:44 am

        @chloe are you actually kidding me? The woman had a baby and lost another in the last year and a half. 2 kids under 2 is hard. Your body goes through so much..Plus dealing with her crazy in laws trying to sabotage everything she does, her father and his family trying to sabotage her, building a company from the ground up, betrayal from every angel, healing from the trauma she experienced the last few years..What more do you want from her?

        Let this woman breathe! Even with all that they’ve still consistently helped/donated/championed charities and organizations that support woman and those underrepresented.

        And that’s not even mentioning a freakin pandemic.

      • notasugarhere says:
        March 21, 2022 at 11:49 am

        Reminder, when an obvious t r o l l shows up, just respond ‘troll’ so Kaiser can delete them.

      • Haylie says:
        March 21, 2022 at 12:06 pm

        Remind me why Meghan, a private citizen who is not a working royal (but has been doing more work than Sophie and Lazy Kate) owes you anything?

      • Isabella says:
        March 21, 2022 at 6:55 pm

        Wow, Chole, way to troll Meghan. Passive-agressive, much ?

  5. C says:
    March 21, 2022 at 9:54 am

    LOL Kaiser you took the words out of my mouth, NO generation is obsessed with her or ever was!

    Reply
  6. HeatherC says:
    March 21, 2022 at 9:54 am

    Lap it up now, Sophie. When the queen kicks off and Charles is king it will all end.

    Reply
  7. girl_ninja says:
    March 21, 2022 at 9:55 am

    Wait. Sophie is 47??? I thought she was older.

    Reply
  8. Sunny says:
    March 21, 2022 at 9:56 am

    It just clicked that Sophie is younger than Maxima and CP Mary… Why does the current crop of not-Meghan wives of Windsor come across as so much older than they are? Is it the misery?

    Reply
    • Harla says:
      March 21, 2022 at 10:04 am

      There’s no more virgin’s blood in the UK for them to bath in.

      Reply
      • Sunny says:
        March 21, 2022 at 10:15 am

        lolz. Even if though it’s a typo I still think Sophie could look better for her wealth, lifestyle, and age.

    • Becks1 says:
      March 21, 2022 at 10:05 am

      She’s not. She was born in 65.

      Reply
    • Randie says:
      March 21, 2022 at 10:11 am

      @Sunny, I totally agree. She looks undone and old. Why doesn’t she do more with her hair. Her cowlick drives me crazy. Sometimes she looks like she just crawled out of bed.

      Reply
      • Sunny says:
        March 21, 2022 at 10:22 am

        It’s truly bizarre. Perpetual frump.
        Imagine her with a great sandy-blond lob, and a good face serum.
        Carole looks more vibrant than Sophie for heaven’s sake.

      • notasugarhere says:
        March 21, 2022 at 10:27 am

        Sophie has thin, straight, fine hair. The kind of hair that never holds a style or curl for long just like Charlene’s. Her best options are to keep it shorter or grow it just long enough to always put it up. The style/length she had when James was born was flattering.

  9. Jan90067 says:
    March 21, 2022 at 9:57 am

    Guess the sting from Charles’ last smack down has faded, and Sophiesta is edging out of her covered garage again, down the driveway.

    Fetch ain’t ever gonna happen for this piece of milquetoast and her imitation butter spread husband (Edward, who?).

    At least they stopped trying to pimp out Louise as the next IT girl.

    Reply
  10. Harper says:
    March 21, 2022 at 9:59 am

    Sophie is boring. Did anyone see the leather dress she wore? That was an odd choice.

    Reply
  11. Over it says:
    March 21, 2022 at 10:01 am

    Let me say it again, sophie who?

    Reply
  12. Becks1 says:
    March 21, 2022 at 10:02 am

    Omg, they’re still trying to make Sophie happen? She hasn’t happened in 20 years, she’s not going to “happen” now. Instagram has nothing to do with it lol.

    Reply
    • BothSidesNow says:
      March 21, 2022 at 12:22 pm

      That’s what the RR’s keep trying to do though. Sophiesta wasn’t happening 20 years ago and she isn’t happening now.

      These stories of Sophiesta being TQ’s “secret weapon” are laughable!!! Sophiesta needs to realize she didn’t happen back then and she isn’t happening now. As for her visit to NYC to allow the Windsors to make a soft landing in the USA isn’t happening either. They ALL need to give it up in the USA. They aren’t welcome and no one invited them!

      Reply
  13. Amy Bee says:
    March 21, 2022 at 10:08 am

    Meghan was made to step down from UN Women and World Vision so she wouldn’t overshadow Sophie and Camilla. There’s no doubt in my mind about that. Judging from the work both women are doing, there was no rational reason for Meghan to give up her roles. In fact if the Palace was forward thinking, the three women could have worked together on these issues but the jealousy and resentment towards Meghan stopped that from happening and they decided to push her out instead.

    Reply
    • Debbie says:
      March 21, 2022 at 10:42 am

      Your suggestion about a possible collaboration makes sense IF the royals’ work was about service to others. When you consider that their work is actually about being performative, and getting good press for themselves, however, then it makes sense to make Meghan step down, and not take advantage of any additional attention that could accrue to the charities.

      Reply
  14. Ced says:
    March 21, 2022 at 10:09 am

    She never looks cheerful. She looks like that aunt that always eats a lot at your birthday dinner but never buys you a present.

    Reply
  15. Smices says:
    March 21, 2022 at 10:15 am

    I’m so glad that open sleeve look has come and gone.

    Reply
  16. Randie says:
    March 21, 2022 at 10:16 am

    “…no reason why you should know who she is. Certainly not in this country, anyway.” Was that Sophie talking about Oprah or the US talking about Sophie…lol!

    Reply
  17. Jezz says:
    March 21, 2022 at 10:30 am

    “Violence against females”?!?! What sort of females would that be? Female lions? Female iguanas? Or did they mean human women?

    Reply
  18. Jan says:
    March 21, 2022 at 10:40 am

    Going through 3 pregnancies in 4 year, moving 3 times, earning money to support her family, is just the start, while the World is dealing with a pandemic.
    Trying to get get Covid19 vaccines to countries that can’t afford them.
    Replace the roof on a women’s shelter in Texas.
    Getting diapers and babies supplies to home that help mothers in need.
    The list goes on.
    She is doing as much as she can to help women.

    Reply
  19. Angelica Schuyler says:
    March 21, 2022 at 10:52 am

    I’m in New York. I saw ZERO coverage of Sophie’s visit in any of the local media. Not a blip….maybe I missed it. The only reason that I, an average NYer know anything about Sophie Wessex being here is because I follow this website. What was she touring? Who, what and where did she visit?….Nobody knows.

    If a tree (Countess) falls in the forest (tours NYC), and nobody hears it, does it make a sound?

    Reply
  20. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    March 21, 2022 at 10:59 am

    I can’t get past secret weapon lol.

    Reply
  21. Tatler says:
    March 21, 2022 at 11:00 am

    Honestly, Sophie could have put in a little effort with her wardrobe and grooming. A trip to the derm for a skin laser or a peel … a glossing mist for her hair ….

    It’s insulting to come to NY and look dusty

    Reply
  22. Charm says:
    March 21, 2022 at 11:07 am

    Does anyone know if the leftovers on ShutterIsland still harping that the Sussexes are only famous because of british royalty…..the titles….etc……despite this most recent example of Sofiesta’s silent visit – a royal from within the circle, no less, going to America and providing the answer to that age old question: “if a tree falls in the forest and no one hears it, does it still make a sound?”

    Reply
  23. Insight says:
    March 21, 2022 at 11:50 am

    Should have brought Louise.

    Reply
  24. Catherine says:
    March 21, 2022 at 12:22 pm

    Something significant was exposed by this trip. Sophie’s so called work with the UN is a very indirect relationship. Sophie was being hosted by organizations that work with or attend events hosted by UN groups. Previously, royal family propaganda made it seem as if Sophie was directly engaged with UN initiatives and UN women. They were careful this time around to say that she met with representatives from UNwomen. Not that she was working with them. Yet there was not a single mention from UNwomen about anything a Sophie did. She’s not. They’ve been essentially faking a working relationship. That’s why they made Meghan disassociate from UNwomen. She actually interned at the UN. She worked on the HE for She campaign. She had an official role/title. Meghan was actually having impact. Sophie’s UN work has been performative. The BRF isn’t actually progresssive enough to actually embrace feminism but they know the have to fake it. And thats what they have been doing with Sophie’s so called UN work. Significantly, all of her travels with the prevention of sexual violence in war initiative has been just that travel and speeches about what she’s learned. What actual impact has any of the travel and talking had.

    Reply
  25. Jay says:
    March 21, 2022 at 12:26 pm

    So obviously Meghan’s name is used here for clickbait, but this article reads as purely promotional material for the Wessexes. Remember, Charles doesn’t want anybody to overshadow him, and he’s always talking about slimming down the monarchy. This is Sophie showing that she is willing to do the less glamourous jobs, not trying to make a big splash or outdo anybody, but there to help handle the more workaday stuff. Not that the UN is unglamorous, but it’s not glitzy. I feel like the sentence that says Sophie actually knows her stuff and she’s not “just for show” is a pointed reminder of which senior family member can be trusted not to embarrass the family at an international conference.

    Note: At no point on this trip did Sophie gawp open-mouthed on a single piece of playground equipment.

    Reply
  26. Lady D says:
    March 21, 2022 at 1:29 pm

    I wonder if she will encourage their children to get a good education so they can take care of themselves? This family, with one or two exceptions don’t seem to value education.

    Reply
    • Fredegunda says:
      March 21, 2022 at 6:15 pm

      She gave an interview where she said one of the kids was “clever” (I quote) and might go to university — maybe it was Louise? I remember being struck by how it didn’t seem to be assumed that the children would go to uni. I had expected they would both be sent to do a “gentleman’s degree” at least, like William’s rather indifferent showing at St Andrew’s.

      The family at large clearly does not value intellectual curiosity.

      Reply
  27. Ceej says:
    March 21, 2022 at 1:58 pm

    Lol – ‘…she’s done a lot of stuff about violence against females in Africa.’

    Even this reporter can’t be bothered to make it seem like she’s made any kind of notable contribution. Oh you know, Sophie has done stuff. Lots of stuff. Just stuff all around.

    If only my taxes weren’t paying for them to do a whole lot of stuff without substance.

    Reply
  28. equality says:
    March 21, 2022 at 2:04 pm

    If Sophie didn’t happen during the years when she was the only daughter-in-law of the Queen and was young and vaguely resembled Princess Di, she isn’t gonna happen now. You would think somebody who worked in PR like she did could have established herself back then.

    Reply
    • Christine says:
      March 21, 2022 at 3:47 pm

      Yeah, she had a brief, shining moment right in the beginning where she reminded people enough of Diana there was interest in what she could bring to the family. I feel like it lasted about two months. She was a nostalgic haircut.

      Reply
  29. Bonsai Mountain says:
    March 21, 2022 at 2:45 pm

    The idea that women in the Commonwealth (mostly women of color) would want to hear from Camilla and Sophie, and not Meghan, with whom they share a lived experience in addition to her UN credentials is just…these people are a special vintage of racist crazy.

    Reply
  30. NemesisPuff says:
    March 21, 2022 at 5:24 pm

    Who?

    Reply
  31. YappetyYap says:
    March 22, 2022 at 1:12 pm

    Sophie has never gained much interest because she doesn’t have height like her former sister-in-law and Kate (though Kate’s is largely added by stilettos and wedges as there’s nothing much natural about Ms. Cambridge). Sophie wasn’t cheated upon, so no victim card here, nor is she a thong panty and bare ass and topless flasher. The cameras are always waiting for another flesh show by Kate (although even that interest is waning, it’s just PR about the clothes and trinkets now). In other words, Sophie is refreshingly normal and no glamour or drama here.

    Reply

