Countess Sophie doesn’t get interest from ‘the Instagram generation’ like the Sussexes

The Countess of Wessex’s four-day tour of New York came and went and the only photos of her from the tour were from the photographer she brought along. Again, I cannot emphasize how weird that is. The fact that a royal brought their own photographer is not unusual, but the fact that the in-house photographer was the *only* one taking pictures is pretty f–king strange. The intention behind Sophie’s trip was likely a “soft reentry” for the Windsors into the American market, yet only a handful of outlets covered any part of her tour. Vanity Fair’s piece seemed like it was written straight from the press release, as did People’s coverage. Meanwhile, the Daily Mail decided to throw Sophie a bone and they did yet another story about how Sophie is amazing because her New York tour was so brilliant (so brilliant that hardly anyone noticed). The DM’s headline was, no joke, “Sophie steps into Meghan’s shoes: High profile New York trip cements her position as the Queen’s ‘secret weapon’ even though ‘the Instagram generation are not obsessed with her’, royal expert claims.” LMAO.

Sophie Wessex ‘undoubtedly benefits’ from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping back from royal life because it has ‘raised her profile’, a royal expert has claimed. The Countess, 47, who is often been noted as the monarch’s ‘favourite’ family member, has embarked on a rare high profile solo trip of New York in recent days, cementing her position as the Queen’s secret weapon within the new look monarchy. Royal expert Russel Myers has now explained how the mother-of-two has seen her star rise after the Duke, 38, and Duchess of Sussex, 40, stepped down as senior royals and moved to California last year. Speaking on True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat, he explained: ‘Are the Instagram generation going to be as obsessed with Sophie and Edward Wessex as they are with the Sussexes? Obviously not. However, when you’re dealing with them… Sophie’s really across her subject matter. It’s not just for show and she has really grown into that. With the Sussexes not here, the Wessexes will undoubtedly benefit.’ Meanwhile he also pointed to how similar the Meghan and Sophie’s interests are, saying: ‘The similarities between Sophie and Meghan are there to be seen. Sophie’s working with girls’ education, she’s done a lot of stuff about violence against females in Africa.’

[From The Daily Mail]

“Are the Instagram generation going to be as obsessed with Sophie and Edward…” I guess they’re just looking for an excuse for why Sophie has never managed to find a foothold in royal coverage. Now it’s the “Instagram generation” ignoring her. When really, everyone ignores her. All generations are like “Sophie who?” And how many times do we have to hear about Sly Sophie positioning herself as the replacement for the Sussexes? Stop trying to make fetch happen!

As for the similar subject matter between Sophie and Meghan… I’ve seen commenters suggest that certain issues were “taken away” from Meghan and “given” to Sophie while Meghan lived in the UK, but I don’t think that’s what happened. I think Sophie was already working on those issues before Meghan married Harry, and then Sophie’s nose was put out of joint because she possibly felt like Meghan was encroaching on “her” territory. I find it far more likely that Meghan was told “Sophie was here first, so she gets priority, nevermind that you would actually draw more attention to this important work.” I also think that’s what happened with Camilla and Meghan too – Camilla was massively perturbed to see a charismatic, beautiful American get so much attention and her pick of patronages.