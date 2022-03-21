Will Prince Harry & Meghan present Best Picture at this year’s Oscars?

There’s always a lot of gossip about Oscar presenters and whether there will be any big-name surprises. Like, I always halfway expect Jack Nicholson to come sauntering out to present Best Picture. I always have my fingers crossed that Angelina Jolie and the Leg of Doom will come present too. But this year, we’re getting another round of dumb speculation about whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be Oscar presenters. This speculation has happened in previous years too, and you’ve got to think that at some point, they probably will go to the Oscars. Will it happen this year? I don’t know. But I just doubt that if and when Harry and Meghan show up at the Oscars, their appearance will be foreshadowed by The Sun.
Prince Harry and Meghan have been asked to present an award at next weekend’s Oscars. The couple were approached at the end of last year and offered the pick of gongs. It is understood they were being lined up to reveal Best Picture — the most coveted category of the night. If the Duke of Sussex does attend, he is sure to face outcry from royal fans — coming after he pulled out of Prince Philip’s memorial service in London.
Organisers had initially considered the pair, champions of women’s rights, to present the Best Actress gong — but this was ruled out because actress Kristen Stewart is nominated for her role in Spencer, a movie about Princess Diana’s life.
Last night a US source said: “Harry and Meghan were first approached two years ago for the ceremony but politely declined. Obviously they’d be a huge coup this year, and could use their appearance to make an impassioned speech of their choosing, most likely Ukraine. Show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan have lined up some amazing A-list names to take to the stage and Harry and Meghan would be the icing on the cake.
“It’s still up in the air, but in all likelihood — especially in the wake of recent publicity — Harry won’t attend. It would be seen as a final kick in the teeth for the royal family if he did — he’s too nervous to fly to London without police protection, but happy to stand up in front of a huge live audience at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Not great optics.”
[From The Sun]
Yes, I’m absolutely positive that “a US source” would immediately go to “Harry is kicking the royals in the teeth” and “but what about his police protection, waaaah.” Be less obvious about the fact you have no idea how Americans think or speak! As for the security, the reason Harry loves living in California is because he can freely have armed security, and his security can communicate freely with local law enforcement. That would be exactly the same if Harry and Meghan attended the Oscars, an event which always sees presidential-level private security and law enforcement because of all the A-list names and because of all the jewelry on display.
As for the other stuff… I mean, I’d love to see them present at the Oscars or speak about Ukraine, although I think Angelina would be a better choice to speak about refugees, if a speech needs to be made. I just doubt that the Sussexes will go though. Oh, what if they showed up at the Vanity Fair Oscar party?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red, WENN.
I saw the Fail article about them going to the Oscars.. It’s so dumb. Of course they’re not. They would never
I won’t say they would never go, why wouldn’t they? But the Sun would be among literally the last to find out, so I definitely wouldn’t take their word on it. The tabloids had no clue about the Image awards until it was actually announced, even though the Sussexes had been working on it for weeks, if not months before. So yeah, so much for their “sources”.
I cut that comment short. I meant they wouldn’t go this year and if they do it’s likely because of a project they worked on. They’re not going just to be there.
Anyway this story is just usual bm fanfic
There is an Afghani documentary up for a short film award this year and Harry has been talking to the production crew via zoom. It’s possible that they could present for this type of award.
This could well be the Sun setting up a back story. If H&M go to the Oscars, after pulling out of Phillip’s memorial, the tabloids get to scream about slapping the Queen’s face. If they don’t go, it will be the Sussexes bowing to public pressure. Either way, they get to write a Sussex story; another tabloid cheap shot.
“sure to face an outcry from royal fans” – which would be different from any other day, how?
Aren’t the British tabloids etc tired of writing the same story about Harry over and over again? He’s going to do what he wants and doesn’t care what the Sun has to say about “optics.”
If Harry feels safer in the U.S. than in Britain, those bad optics belong to the UK rather than Harry.
Oh how I wish the British tabloids would leave Harry and Meghan alone. Their selfishnesses in generating clicks to support their fairytale of lies that they conjure up is due to Harry and Meghan being their sole “bread and butter”. It’s quite odd that they always have these “sources” that speak in British verbiage but not American.
Ahh, @Becks1! The word “optics” is giving me flashbacks to the time before the Sussexes left the institution …some regular CB commenters criticized their every move and constantly used that word. 😂
I know! that’s why I used that word lol. remember the baby shower and all the talk about the “optics” surrounding that 🤣
Haha I figured you remembered! Yes the baby shower, OMG
I think H & M will try to keep a very low profile these next coming months. Unless its something huge that they already commited to. They know the english press are just waiting for them to show up at the opening of an envelope and throw the jubbly guilt at them.
Why would they keep a low profile? Invictus is next month, Meghan’s podcast is coming up and Harry’s book is out in the fall. I think we will see them more than ever. And nobody cares about the Jubbly outside of the UK. I have a feeling they will announced they have seen the queen and congratulated her and that’s it.
Harry already said he doesn’t care what the press say about him. Every time they show up anywhere it’s a big deal for the British press so this wouldn’t be any different. No matter the event it’s always…H&M “disrespected the Queen by doing (insert any activity).
I think well see them a lot more beginning summer because of all their projects coming out.
Le sigh.
Sooooo many folks are being pd to slur H&M and/or connect their names to people places & things tht hv nothing to do wth them….all part of the continuing smear campaign against this couple, aided & abetted by “powerful forces” as H had described them. And as one bold RotaRat promised bk in 2019: the britshidtpress will seek to ridicule them at every opp.
AT THE SAMF TIME, said paid folks never miss an opp to post sickenkngly saccharine drivel abt aryan barbie.
We. See. You. We. See. It.
lol 🙂 “Aryan Barbie.” Brilliant.
They won’t show up unless they can do it in a way that supports their brand. And by brand, I mean, connected to the causes and issues they support.
That said, Harry recently spoke with the directors of the nominated documentary short “Three Songs For Benazir”. 🤔
^^ Yep, I noticed that, but it’s hard to locate the video. Maybe M&H will present the award for best documentary short. 😊
That would actually be a great fit for them! Although, is that one of the awards that is never given on camera?
That award has always been given during the tv broadcast, AFAIK.
The Academy would *make* it a whole on-camera, live segment, if H&M were presenting; it would also do wonders for their “woke desires,” having previously ignored awards being given full honours, front & centre, by Royalty. I love the idea…
I gotta give the Sun credit. They finally admitted that Harry and Meghan are a big deal. Wow!
I would love to see them at the Oscar’s or the after party but greatly doubt they’ll be there. Hope we’re surprised.
But also doesn’t the winner of the award the previous year normally introduce the category the next year?
Harry and Meghan seem to be happy chillin at home so if they do come out it’s usually for something specific. I doubt we see them before Invictus Games
Traditionally the winners of the opposite sex categories for the previous year present the Best Actor and Actress awards. (Remember when Casey Affleck won for Manchester, and Brie Larson famously refused to applaud him?) There’s no way they’d ask Harry & Meghan to present Best Actress, regardless of who’s nominated for what movie.
Yes, the winner of the prior year’s Best Actor usually presents the Best Actress award and the other acting awards follow the same pattern. Best Picture is usually presented by an older Oscar winner, someone like a Nicholson, Warren Beatty, Jane Fonda, Eva Marie Saint.
The pics of M&H and the red Safiyaa gown are my all-time faves! Meghan never looked more stunning IMO. I don’t see them presenting one of the big 6 awards, at all. If there were a documentary that was near and dear to one of their causes, *that* I could envision. Their brand is not about celebrity, so this is fanfic and just trying to set up a narrative that they can twist to criticize the Sussexes, yet again/more. It’s exhausting.
Do they realize how stupid they sound in these articles? Are there readers really so dumb that they don’t see the difference between travelling hours by plane for an event versus going to something closer to where they live? Or the difference between walking around London and being in a secure location? This is most likely just the usual “we need something to write about” garbage. H&M used their website and the NAACP event to put out what they wanted to about Ukraine. Why do they need the Oscars?
If they show up, I think the only reason they’d do it is if they were announcing a major contribution from the Academy or Pricewaterhousecoopers or whoever behind the Oscars actually has money to Ukraine or the refugee relief efforts.
Otherwise, it just doesn’t really feel on-brand for them? They haven’t chased this kind of Hollywood stuff yet, no matter what the Sun thinks.
Yeah, I have my doubts about this and as Kaiser said consider the source. I just don’t see them going unless they’re nominated.
I think they could show up at a Netflix after party. Does Elton John host a party? Or they could also spend the night at home? Whatever they want. I don’t think they would present a best actress award bc it’s usually presented by whoever won the previous year isn’t it? The Sun has no clue but is working for those clicks.
I really don’t understand why people think that H&M are too good to show up to the Oscar’s or any other Hollywood event going on. Showing up to those things are a part of the business and H&M aren’t at the point where they can just act like they are above it all like Gwenyth Paltrow or something, not that they would. They most likely will be at some parties or award shows sooner or later, and that shouldn’t be seen as a bad thing. Showing up is a part of the game sometimes, and acting like you don’t care or don’t want it can hurt their chances of nominations sometimes. It doesn’t always have to be about charity either. They don’t always have to go to something for a “cause close to their hearts.” They are in Hollywood now and there is a new game to play. It doesn’t mean that they’ll go to an opening of an envelope either, but they will go at some point especially if they’re nominated and that’s ok. I personally think it’ll be exciting to see them on the campaign trail for IG or any other project they may have down the line. Also, in my eyes, there is nothing wrong with being “Hollywood” or glamorous. I’d take that over royalty any day.
JT, please see my response to your post above. It appears you are working hard to push this train of thought. Interesting.
Why do you keep trying to push this narrative? Their time is precious and they are currently working on a great deal of projects. IF they were to attend it would be in the favor of supporting productions related to Archwell or Harry and Meghan personally developed. Otherwise they have no need to attend the Oscars or any other event regarding the film awards circuit.
Yeah, I don’t understand the insistence that they would never go to the Oscars. I think we will absolutely see them at the Oscars at some point, I just don’t think it will be this year. And if their work for Netflix gets nominated for an Emmy, we’ll see them at those too.
I’m not pushing a train of thought, just pointing out that anything is possible with them and it isn’t a bad thing. Some of you are trying to put H&M in a box thinking they can only one thing, or show up to place for x reason and not another. I am not saying that they’ll be there this year. Some of you are trying to push the idea that the Sussexes cannot go here or there because of their brand or that they would never show up to these things and that’s just unrealistic. There are people are just as busy as they are, going to these events every year or so for work or even just to chill.
JT, yeah, let it go, you seem to be pushing a narrative, sorry, I agree with Becks1…no one’s saying Hollywood is “beneath” them, just that they’re not Hollywood, they don’t need to “break into” the “contacts” of Hollywood to get anything, do anything, be anything, or “expand their brand.” You’re thinking small: they already ARE bigger than most Hollywood stars in terms of pulling power, name, fame, celebrity, product, all of it. Hollywood is not the be-all and end-all, and if they “crack into it” they’re doing others a favour, and only because they support a specific segment of the Awards. Not impossible, no, but they’re not going to stay away to “protect” their brand, no one’s saying that. They’re just choosy, and not in a snobby way: they’re choosy because they know timing is the biggest impact. If the Awards fall on the same day as the Jubbly, oh they’ll go lol 🙂
@Royalassasin You let it go. What narrative!? That H&M may attend parties or award shows here or there? It doesn’t have to be all charity work? Because that is the crux of what I said. Whether you’re up and coming or an established A-list actor/producer showing up when you need to or deem it necessary is a part of the job. Will Smith has been in the industry/Hollywood for 20 years and where the hell is now? Campaigning. Showing up. Shaking hands. LA/Hollywood is one of the biggest entertainment spaces in the world. Ain’t nothing small about it. Their success in that arena, fuels their global brand.
I said I thought it was a distinct possibility that we would see them at the Oscars at some point, but not this year, so I’m closer to @JT on this issue than you may realize.
There’s always Elton John’s Oscar party/ fundraiser…
This is the only possibility as far as I’m concerned.
Plus they’re friends, since Harry was a child; Elton, Diana’s funeral song, et al…plus the private plane Elton lent them…they’re old friends. So they may show up for Uncle Elton’s gig 🙂
There is no shame, brand-damage or anything unseemly about the Sussexes presenting an Oscar and it is fine if they do it this year or whenever they want to. The acting awards are given out by previous year’s winners, and Best Picture is the prestige presenter position. Oscar night is a welcome escape in a world that has been rocked by so much. As for the disrespect angle? Prince Philip would have given one out if he’d been asked and let’s not even start on the Lamebridges–they’d be in Hollywood in a heartbeat if anyone wanted them.
Thank you. There is nothing unseemly about it and as I said up thread, we would would expect any other Hollywood duo to show up at these events from time to time. It’s all part of the game. They are in a while other ballgame than the royals are, things are different. I honestly don’t know where this whole “H&M wouldn’t be seen at the Oscar’s or parties” come from. They won’t be and haven’t been in the house forever.
The whole see and be seen game is mostly for actors. They want to see and be seen by producers, directors and executives. They want free PR by showing up and posing for cameras looking fabulous.
Outside of award show season campaigns or promotions for their own projects, how many behind the camera people do you see doing PR events?
Like I said, they will do press for their projects when the time comes. I expect to see them at Invictus. I expect some interviews when Meghan’s Spotify podcast is about to drop. I expect Harry to do the rounds when his book drops. Until then, they will lay low.
@jt
You keep missing my point. I said WHEN they have something to promote, especially if they are up for an award, THEN they will show up to these kind of parties. Not before.
And I maintain that they are probably networking big Hollywood players low key, behind the scenes in a PRIVATE manner. These PR designed Hollywood after parties aren’t the end all be all.
The only reason to push for them is because YOU want to see them hob knobbing with the rich and famous.
@Snuffles This. 99% of what happens in my industry does NOT happen at an awards show/party/event. Those events are only PR for who need/want it.
And let’s be honest, Harry and Meghan don’t.
@KASalvy perfectly summarised…spot on.
Not to mention the bitter reporters writing about “disrespect”. If they were asked to cover the Oscars, they’d be on the next plane.
If we are trying to predict if they will show up at this year’s ceremony, who knows? They march to their own fabulous beat and remain gloriously unpredictable. If we are saying they should or shouldn’t go, as if the Oscars will taint them, then I whole-heartedly disagree. The amount of people who may hear about the Invictus Games for the first time just by it being mentioned as a lead in for them might be so great that you could argue Harry has to go.
@Snuffled H&M ARE producers. Lol. What do people think the Netflix contract is for? Meg is producing a TV series. Harry is producing a docu-series. The Oscar’s and any other award show and subsequent parties are their scene. My goodness. Going to the SAGS or Emmys would be promoting their own content and that’s fine. H&M aren’t some invisible people behind the scenes, they are incredibly famous and have a global brand. Even Beyoncé, who is pretty damn reclusive, will show up around the Oscar’s. Since she and J have moved to California, they’ve even his eyes Oscar parties. It’s ok for H&M to be out and be seen, and it doesn’t have to be about charity or only for work. And like I keep saying, in LA, going to the parties is work. It doesn’t mean they’ll turn into Lindsay Lohan or something. Jeez. Meg used to do this, why is she too good for it now?
@JT, NO! It’s not “their scene.” And your comparison to Beyonce is bewildering: she is an entertainer, so whether she shows up or not for ceremonies is neither here nor there, she’s big enough she can stay away, but it’s still her area. It’s not H&M’s: they’re using the arena to push their “scene,” and you can read about what that is on Archewell.com; as for your “going to parties is work,” seriously?? Like someone of their calibre has to go to a party to work? You seem to have missed an essential character trait of these two: they’re exceptionally rare with their public appearances, and they do it to promote Archewell. Yes, they may go to the Oscars, that’s neither here nor there: but you’re acting as if “it’s the done thing,” when they’re way above “the done thing,” they’re a powerful worldwide brand of their own, and out of politeness at being involved in any nominations, and to promote their projects, YES, they’ll go: but don’t act like it’s “work” for them. Sheesh….
@Snuffles Maybe you are missing mine. What if they don’t have to promote something and they end up at Bey and Jay’s Oscar party for example? Then what? Why can they only go if they have something to promote? I never said that the big, in your face parties are they only ones that they can attend. I literally just said “showing up to parties,” maybe even Vanity Fair or Elton John’s party, can be apart of their work as it is for many of them. Lol at I want them to be hobnobbing with the rich and famous, as if those PRIVATE parties that you speak of don’t also have rich and famous people at them. Is that not hobnobbing? Do you think that the only times actors and producers go to awards are when they have to promote a project? All of those people at Elton’s every year don’t always have projects out but they are there. You all are acting like I’m calling them famewhores or something, when all I’m saying is that seeing them somewhere, anywhere that they may be, shouldn’t be unexpected.
I have to say you contradicted yourself in this. You say “why can they only go if they have something to promote” … and then contradict yourself by saying “vanity fair or Elton John’s party can be apart (apart means separated fyi) of their work as it is for many of them”. Other comments don’t make much sense either so slow down and articulate. Your point is getting lost in your stubbornness.
Well said, Kelly. JT, please stop….
They are rare with their appearances because because we’ve been in a pandemic for 2 years. Are you expecting them to maintain that for the next five to ten years? Harry was just at a super bowl part as a perk of BetterUp. What was its purpose other than having a good time with his cousin? He maybe even met a business contact, that’s how Harry got involved with BetterUp because he met the CEO somewhere and made a connection. Nobody knows. I am saying that there are many reasons for the Sussexes to go to any one of those places at their choosing be it for work or for pleasure. That’s literally my point. It may not be when they have to promote a project, it may be to support others as some industry people do, it may be to meet people, or to just go to a party. Anything is on the table. Also excuse my autocorrect.
For all the time the BM spends on scrutinizing H&M’s life, they haven’t actually paid any attention. H&M don’t make appearances without intention and efficiency to attain maximum effectiveness in presenting their causes. Handing out an Oscar isn’t one of them.
Eurydice, ITA I don’t understand how anyone can miss this if they just look at what H&M have done the last two years.
^ Yep, this. They have timing and purpose down: if it serves their purpose (which is their Archewell projects), and if it is in line with those projects, they may present, but they’re not going to be there for the celeb side or contact or all that minor sh*t!! These people are intelligently selective, unique in how they show up for things, and always a cut above most…they’re a worldwide brand with “intention and efficiency,” such a good description, Eurydice…
Is the US “source” for this rota rat currently on vacation in the states? They are speculating and seem to know very little about the Oscars.
It’s tradition that the prior year’s best actor present the best actress award…and though I can definitely see the producers of the Academy’s show wanting M&H to present, I highly doubt they’d offer them best actress. The whole link to women’s rights and that award being the reason is weak sauce too. Presenters are usually actors currently in high profile work or established stars, as producers like to mix up-and-coming with old faithfuls (so to speak). Outside of those traditional ‘last year’s winner presents to this year’s,’ the presenters usually have no connection or link to the category they’re given. And the whole show is pretty scripted, so H&M wouldn’t use any category they’re given as a platform to speak about Ukraine (outside of a scripted line or two)…that whole idea is just whack-a-doodle.
And I don’t see H&M attending or presenting at the Oscars (or Emmys, Grammys, etc.), not yet if ever. Maybe one day when work they’re associated with is nominated they’d attend. I could see them giving out an honorary award to a close, personal friend (and the speech they’d give would be about the friend, not their own causes).
But they’re incredibly busy right now and have two small children. They’re spending their time working on projects with deep interest to themselves and raising their kids rather than engaging in the Hollywood party/be-seen scene (which I think award circuit is a part of in some ways). Handing out acting awards just because is just not their style at all.
Now, the rota would loooooooove it it they would attend, because then they could trot out their perjorative use of “Hollywood” to describe Meghan and her influence on Harry. But given the fact they’re speculating and a so-called source is dishing when H&M’s activities are on leakproof lockdown tell me this is a, ahem, Hollywood-style fantast on the rota’s behalf.
Agreed. I don’t see this happening.
The Sussexes aren’t taxpayer funded so they can do what they please since its their money!
Elton John’s party if he is having one.
We will just have to wait.
I hope that Meghan and Harry will do exactly what they want to do ❤️
I thought it was possible the Sussexes could go as guests of Serena Williams as King Richard is nominated and she and Venus are producers. But if the ticket distribution is so tight that Rachael Ziegler couldn’t get in when she is the lead in a nominated movie, then I don’t see the Sussexes getting in either. But I wouldn’t be shocked if the Sussexes were invited by the Academy to present. The ratings for all of these award shows have been dropping every year and they need a draw. Its about entertainment and capturing an audience.
Sorry Rachael, I meant Zegler. My Kindle misled me.
Not an ‘optics’ problem for this American.
Brit tabloid ‘US source’ = somebody we offered $$$$ to give us dirt on Harry & Meghan.
Smart ‘US source’ = somebody who took BT $$$$, then said nah, sorry, nuttin happnin.
Exactly. Celebrity parties that the press knows about ahead of time gives the tabloids opportunities to fabricate stories about what happened inside. Not so blind items. Not worth it.
Honestly they shouldn’t. It just doesn’t make much sense to me why they would be giving out a BP award. I honestly doubt they would though because you have Invictus coming up and Harry seems to be having a lot of things going on with regards to that. Also it would be a self enforced error and those two tend to not do stuff like that.
I personally hope the Sussexes do whatever they feel is right for them, and their brand. If presenting at the Oscar’s helps them so be it. I will not sit in judgement of them. Hasn’t there been to much of that already.
After all they will be hated by the haters no matter what they do.
Well who cares what the royals or the royalist or the British media thinks, Harry and Meghan are no longer working royals. They make their own money so therefore they can go, do and say whatever the F they want. F the noise
Honestly I don’t think they give a toss about the “noise.” They’re unique in their selectivity in terms of public appearances; they’re more likely to go to Uncle Elton’s post-Oscar party than they are the Oscars, as guests or as presenters. Unlikely either of those two things will happen, but Elton’s gig? Yeah…
I would love to see them at Elton John’s Oacar Party as it supports his AIDS charity that Harry has worked with in the past and Elton and David have been so supportive of H&M and David is working with M on Pearl but i fear this stupid PR memorial being so close to the date might keep them from going. We’ll see.
I can’t see them going to the Oscars itself until one of their docs comes out but obviously I’d love to be wrong about that.
Isn’t it tradition for someone who was a part of the previous year’s Best Picture to present the award the following year?
The tabloids don’t report they create news. They’ve had H&M presenting at the Oscar’s for last 2 years. I don’t see them attending & then the press will report they were snubbed as ‘Hollywood is over the Sussexes’ or ‘backlash about snubbing Philip’s memorial forced Harry to back out’. It’s so predictable.
The cast of the godfather are appearing at the Oscar’s for the 50th anniversary of the movie. I think they will be presenting best picture.
I know it’s not the first thing on the news every night now because of Ukraine. But we still are in a pandemic. Large gatherings are still dangerous. They have a newborn and a toddler. I doubt they are going anywhere right now. Plus there’s a new variant that is even bothering China.
This story came out because the “how could Harry go to Invictus but not to Philip’s memorial” drama gained no traction anywhere except the trolls and tabloids. But even UK media is hesitant to say anything negative in association with Invictus. They had to come up with something else. So “their going to the Oscar’s but hnot Philip’s memorial” was created. But even that is not gaining traction because the tabloids have been so wrong about there presence at awards shows. They have had the Sussexes attending every award show under the sun except the one they actually attended.
So much made up nonsense. Maybe they’ll go one day but not anytime soon. And presenting BP? That usually goes to a legendary actor or huge *movie* A lister. I thought it was a bit out of place when Michele Obama presented it virtually. If they did present, I hope it would be for best documentary. That seems more in line with their work, would make people pay attention to less marquee awards, could bring a lot of eyeballs to the nominated works (best picture doesn’t really need it) and it’s not a slight of some sort because A listers present all kinds of categories. If the Williams sisters have any kind of after party I could see them quietly attending in support.
I would love to see them at the oscars and any afterparty. They are NON royals and can do as they please. Suckit; salty, salty isle.
What’s with the “he pulled out of Prince Philip’s memorial service in London” crap? Harry never confirmed that he would attend so how can he “pull out”? This is just more made-up rota nonsense. As others have stated, he may show up at Elton John’s after-party, but I even doubt that.
Well, I’d love this to be true, if only because it’d make Dan Wootten and Angela Levin fall over and start foaming at the mouth, but won’t believe a word of it until it comes from a credible source.
People need to give it a rest and put on thinking caps-THEY HAVE 2 SMALL CHILDREN AT HOME UNDER THE AGE OF 5-THE VACCINE FOR THE UNDER 5 YEARS OF AGE WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE UNTIL LATE APRIL OR MAY-IT WAS STATED ON THE NEWS A FEW DAYS AGO-THEIR FIRST CONCERNS IS FOR THEIR CHILDREN-if they did an award vitually for one of the categories that’s fine-a new variant is already creeping through the USA-the doctors are watching the patients with this variant closely to see the effects of this virus and how the vaccines works against it-Harry and Meghan work behind the scenes to get things done and I applaud their work ethics and skill at whatever they are working on-as harry said he hopes to visit his grandma soon-I hope it is done in way with no fanfare so the Sussex family can enjoy visiting the Queen without a lot of noise.-Peace to everybody.
The BAFTAS turned out to be a covid-spreader-I am sure Harry and Meghan are looking at the news like everyone else.
I am not sure why certain people here keep talking about H&M embarassment or the need to go to the oscar or hollywood party.
You know what is the most embarassing is?
Going to a country that doesnt want you to come. But still insisting to go there and force them to pay for your vacation.
Whether Harry and Meghan go to the Oscars or any other event in Hollywood is their choice or decision-They are working and living their own lives-this does not cause any disruptions in how the royal family operates-Let the Sussexes do their thing and the royal family do their thing-Besides the Sussexes have 2 small children under the age of 5-the medical professionals stated a couple days ago that a vaccine for that age group will not be available until May-I am sure Harry and Meghan take that into consideration when ever they attend any events-I truly feel they are trying very hard to protect their babies-that is what good parents will always do-so if I see them during this awards season or not doesn’t concern me as long as they are all safe-God bless and protect the Sussex family always.