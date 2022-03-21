Will Prince Harry & Meghan present Best Picture at this year’s Oscars?

There’s always a lot of gossip about Oscar presenters and whether there will be any big-name surprises. Like, I always halfway expect Jack Nicholson to come sauntering out to present Best Picture. I always have my fingers crossed that Angelina Jolie and the Leg of Doom will come present too. But this year, we’re getting another round of dumb speculation about whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be Oscar presenters. This speculation has happened in previous years too, and you’ve got to think that at some point, they probably will go to the Oscars. Will it happen this year? I don’t know. But I just doubt that if and when Harry and Meghan show up at the Oscars, their appearance will be foreshadowed by The Sun.

Prince Harry and Meghan have been asked to present an award at next weekend’s Oscars. The couple were approached at the end of last year and offered the pick of gongs. It is understood they were being lined up to reveal Best Picture — the most coveted category of the night. If the Duke of Sussex does attend, he is sure to face outcry from royal fans — coming after he pulled out of Prince Philip’s memorial service in London. Organisers had initially considered the pair, champions of women’s rights, to present the Best Actress gong — but this was ruled out because actress Kristen Stewart is nominated for her role in Spencer, a movie about Princess Diana’s life. Last night a US source said: “Harry and Meghan were first approached two years ago for the ceremony but politely declined. Obviously they’d be a huge coup this year, and could use their appearance to make an impassioned speech of their choosing, most likely Ukraine. Show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan have lined up some amazing A-list names to take to the stage and Harry and Meghan would be the icing on the cake. “It’s still up in the air, but in all likelihood — especially in the wake of recent publicity — Harry won’t attend. It would be seen as a final kick in the teeth for the royal family if he did — he’s too nervous to fly to London without police protection, but happy to stand up in front of a huge live audience at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Not great optics.”

[From The Sun]

Yes, I’m absolutely positive that “a US source” would immediately go to “Harry is kicking the royals in the teeth” and “but what about his police protection, waaaah.” Be less obvious about the fact you have no idea how Americans think or speak! As for the security, the reason Harry loves living in California is because he can freely have armed security, and his security can communicate freely with local law enforcement. That would be exactly the same if Harry and Meghan attended the Oscars, an event which always sees presidential-level private security and law enforcement because of all the A-list names and because of all the jewelry on display.

As for the other stuff… I mean, I’d love to see them present at the Oscars or speak about Ukraine, although I think Angelina would be a better choice to speak about refugees, if a speech needs to be made. I just doubt that the Sussexes will go though. Oh, what if they showed up at the Vanity Fair Oscar party?

