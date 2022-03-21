Rachel Zegler, the lead of Oscar-nominated ‘West Side Story’, isn’t invited to the Oscars

Rachel Zegler is the lead in West Side Story, Steven Spielberg’s reboot of original Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim musical. I still haven’t seen it and I feel like everything is conspiring against me to get me to watch it. I will. In any case, Ariana DeBose plays Anita, and Ariana is basically a shoo-in for the Best Supporting Actress Oscar. The film is also nominated for Best Picture, Spielberg is nominated for Best Director, and the film has seven total Oscar nominations. You would think that the lead of the film – MARIA!! – would get invited to the Oscars, correct? This is a no-brainer, of course producers would ensure that Rachel Zegler gets invited, right? Not so much.

West Side Story star Rachel Zegler made a comment on social media about not having received an invitation to the Academy Awards later this month.

On Sunday, the actress, 20, posted a series of images on her personal Instagram account along with the caption “a quarter of the year well spent.” In the comments section, a user wrote: “Can’t wait to see what you’ll be wearing on Oscar night.” Zegler responded directly to that person, writing: “i’m not invited so sweatpants and my boyfriend’s flannel.”

Each Oscar nominee and presenter is offered a pair of tickets. Other tickets come out of allotments given to each studio, although the Academy not infrequently finds additional tickets for VIPs who wish to attend.

Zegler elaborated, suggesting that she has attempted to obtain a ticket and sharing how proud she is of the project. “Idk y’all i have tried it all but it doesn’t seem to be happening :’) I will root for west side story from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did 3 years ago.”

Zegler, who is currently shooting Mark Webb’s Snow White in London for Disney — the same studio which distributed West Side Story — continued in her comment: “I hope some last minute miracle occurs and i can celebrate our film in person but hey, that’s how it goes sometimes, i guess.”

Referencing the numerous comments that expressed surprise, Zegler went on to write in the thread: “thanks for all the shock and outrage— i’m disappointed, too. but that’s okay. so proud of our movie.”