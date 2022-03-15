Countess Sophie is doing a four-day tour of New York: will she get much attention?

Very recently, I kind of wondered to myself where the Countess of Wessex has been. Throughout 2020 and 2021, Sophie had been trying to make it happen, and she was clearly pushing herself as a “replacement” for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It got so much worse following Prince Philip’s passing, when Sophie pushed weekly stories about how great she is, how the Queen adores her and how the Queen wants Sophie to get more attention. Then last summer, Prince Charles shut down the Wessexes and basically told them to go sit down, that they were being obvious and it was gross. It was a lot! But I guess they got the message… or did they? As it turns out, Sophie is in the middle of a four-day tour of New York. Lol. This family needs the American media market so badly.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex is spending time across the pond! Queen Elizabeth’s daughter-in-law arrived in New York City on Monday for a solo four-day visit. While family members — including Prince Charles, Kate Middleton and Prince William — were celebrating Commonwealth Day with the annual service at Westminster Abbey in London, Sophie marked the occasion by visiting the Queen Elizabeth II Garden in lower Manhattan. She even grabbed a shovel and helped plant a rosemary bush. Sophie, 57, met Consuls Generals from across the Commonwealth who are based in New York and stopped by the St. George’s Society of New York, which has supported those with British and Commonwealth heritage in the city for over 250 years. She also attended a Commonwealth Day reception. During her trip stateside, Prince Edward’s wife will deliver the keynote address at Upholding Women’s Rights in Afghanistan, an event hosted by the Group of Friends of Women in Afghanistan, United Nations Women and the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security. Last year, Sophie joined the 65th Commission on the Status of Women virtual event put on by the Afghanistan Mission, the Permanent Mission of Afghanistan to the U.N. “We need to ask, why are men so afraid of having women in the room?” said Sophie. “Women are the people who are going to enact the peace. Afghan women have shown that they are so effective in acting for peace.”

[From People]

I really had to go looking for this coverage at People Magazine. I mean, good for Sophie, her little tour is getting some coverage in the American media. I hope she tells Americans about how people only know Oprah from “chat shows” and “Oprah who?” I hope she goes on and on about how she’s the Queen’s favorite and how Prince Philip would have wanted her to seek the spotlight. This four-day tour should be seen as exactly what it is: the Windsors begging for attention from the Americans. We know that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in particular want to make a big splash in America this year too.

PS… She’s basically traveling with a photographer and those are the only photos of her trip. She, um, isn’t being covered by the actual New York-based photographers.

A few pictures of Sophie Countess of Wessex In New York today.She first visited The Queen Elizabeth Garden where she met Consuls General from across the Commonwealth to mark #CommonwealthDay and later visited St George’s Society of New York #Royals #NewYork #USA #RoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/aaJUj3lnnZ — Rookie (@royalfocus1) March 14, 2022