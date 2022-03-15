Khloe Kardashian: It’s really hurtful when ‘the woman is blamed’ for a man’s infidelities

Variety’s cover story on the Kardashians was so bad. Kim’s comments about how “no one wants to work” these days dominated the headlines, but Khloe, Kris and Kourtney were also interviewed extensively ahead of the Hulu premiere of their new reality show. Khloe’s separate interview is, at times, beyond weird. Khloe acts like things just *happen* to her online and she’s completely above it, or like she’s minding her own business constantly. I guess she expects people to have short memories and not remember her ridiculous behavior (online and irl) towards Tristan Thompson’s side chicks. She also wants to gloss over the fact that she’s altered her face and body to the point where she’s been utterly unrecognizable for years. You can read the full Variety piece here. Some highlights:
People are surprised that Khloe & her sisters are hands–on mothers. “Everyone is always so surprised by that. We’re really hands-on moms. We are very present and active with our kids. Family comes before everything – that’s always been who we are, since we started on TV in our 20’s, and now, we’ve all evolved and have our own little families within our big family umbrella. It’s just who we are. It’s what makes us happy. It’s what we work hard for, so we can give them certain luxuries and have certain securities. It literally makes life worth living, having kids.
Some of the most hurtful things said about her: “I’m very vulnerable and very transparent and I’ve had my relationships in the public eye. If your significant other is doing something wrong, for the woman to be blamed, that’s always been really hurtful for me. I’ve never quite understood that instead of there being some sympathy or like, “Wow, that must really suck to have to go through that.” And not only go through it, but then go through it so publicly. I don’t even care if people have sympathy. I just don’t understand why there’s so much finger pointing – like it must be me. That’s a heavy thing to carry.
She’s obsessed with the idea that she’s “blamed” for Tristan’s cheating: “Everyone has their problems, so you don’t have to point the finger at anyone, but to make it the woman’s responsibility, it’s really sad. And it says a lot about our society that people would rather spew venom, as opposed to some sort of sensitivity or compassion, or just nothing at all. There is also a way to report something that’s happening without making somebody that reason why it happened. You don’t have to point the finger really at anyone. I just think the media has to be more responsible, but they’re so desperate click bait, I guess. It’s sad and it puts so much on the women’s shoulders emotionally. It’s a big burden to carry, and I don’t think people realize what it does psychologically to the women. And the men, it’s almost like another notch on their belt because they’re kind of celebrated in a way. But this is nothing new. It’s always been the boys’ club. I feel like it’s been like this for quite a long time.
The Tristan Thompson situation will be in the Hulu show: “It will be addressed on the show. We try as a family to protect the privacy of our partners or significant others, since they didn’t really sign up for this; we did. But if something is really public like this was, it would be strange if Tristan was a part of the show and then all of a sudden he disappears and we don’t ever talk about it. Viewers will almost feel slighted, like we aren’t sharing things and it’s not as real. So yes, we do address it. I always try to be as respectful as possible, but it is reality. But it’s not going to be some long, drawn-out situation. I think people are probably a little tired of it.
What?? “If your significant other is doing something wrong, for the woman to be blamed, that’s always been really hurtful for me.” Khloe, you are the one BLAMING THE OTHER WOMEN. For years, Khloe gave Tristan a pass on his compulsive infidelities and she truly blamed Jordyn Woods and all of the rest of them. Khloe cyberstalked them and threatened them. Khloe orchestrated what amounted to a full-blown smear campaign against Jordyn. Now, I will say this – Khloe was sort of blamed for Tristan’s sh-t too, but it was more like “honey, you know he’s a cheater, how many times are you going to act like all of this sh-t is a surprise?”
Photos courtesy of Khloe’s Instagram and Variety.
Being so hyperaware of your image and yet at the same time so totally un-self-aware must take a lot of work, I must say.
That goes for the whole family too.
Yes, it’s quite a blend of self-loathing/narcissism.
She needs to learn about female dating strategy. Hope she will feel better soon and do good in the world with all her resources
If you need a strategy to date, maybe don’t date.
Meanwhile she was perfectly happy to harass Jordyn Woods, a young woman barely out of her teens at the time, on social media and weaponize her fanbase to go after her. Even though Jordyn did absolutely nothing wrong and Khloe’s community dick “boyfriend” was the one who tried to initiate something with Jordyn. This whole family is so freaking vile.
Exactly this. She has held her partner’s side pieces accountable for his infidelity.
Exactly this!!!!
It’s ok to blame the woman if she’s “a home-wrecker” a term that makes me gag just typing it.
Also “no person is to blame for their partner’s behaviour” just the fact alone that she’s saying a woman and man isn’t ok.
Exactly. A young Black woman who Khloe tried to destroy in the media.
She’s a joke at this point and a bad one at that. The way this woman blamed, targeted and harassed Jordyn Woods with Kim was disgusting and played out for the world to see. She sucks and so does her family.
I never comment on any site. But I feel as though I have to say something, not in a sanctimonious manner, but an honest one. As a 50+ woman of color I am offended by the whole family. The women capitalize on their association with people of color. The appropriate style and fashion that black women are vilified for, on us “boxer braids” are ghetto, on them “edgy and avant garde”. The steal boyfriends of black women and then are outraged when the same happens to them; remember Justine Skyy, Tinashe, Amber Rose, Black Chyna, Trina and a host more. I could point out so much more, but why?
Ma’am? Jordyn Woods would like a WORD.
In my opinion these types of comments are not accidents at all. The Kardashians/Jenners do this all the time… and the responses are always the same thing, some sort of thinkpiece that points out the specific hypocrisies and privilege baked into the statements. Rinse, wash, repeat. These comments/responses always happen when they need to drum up publicity. So… can we just stop being outraged at them and instead feel sorry that they need to behave in such a reprehensible manner? And can someone smart come up with a catchy catchphrase to call bullsh*t? This is all so stupid and doesn’t deserve our attention. In my opinion!
^^^ this
Yes! They pull this viktim crap allll the time. Over it.
What’s the old saying? Fool me once shame on you, fool me a dozen or so times and have children out of wedlock, shame on me?
ITA except for the wedlock part. A ring doesn’t tame a cheater. She’d be a fool to marry him.
Khloe – it’s not cheating if you’re not in a committed relationship. Obviously I agree with her point I general but even if she were in a committed relationship with this man (spoiler: she’s not) it’s fair at some point for friends and family to say at some point “girl, you are hurting yourself by taking this dbag back every time. Be a grown ass woman about it.”
I know I’m in the minority but I do have a lot of sympathy for Khloe. My neighbor is an avid viewer, I’ve never watched so mind you I saw this in a vacuum but I happen to catch an episode after the cheating scandal and the way he was snowing her was jaw dropping. Obviously most cheaters have game but Tristan was humbling himself to the point of just…wow! I know she’s problematic but I wouldn’t wish that gas lighter on my worst enemy
He was with a pregnant partner when she climbed that tree so no… just no
I don’t doubt he’s awful but those scenes are scripted and rehearsed.
All reality TV shows are scripted and rehearsed and edited. It’s not actual reality. everyone is playing a part given to them.
Wasn’t she at the baby shower for Jordy Craig who was pregnant with his kid shortly before she started hooking up with him though?
Ok this family is trolling us. They are desperate for ratings. They can’t have their new show fail. They know backlash and bad publicity get them the most attention. They think the public is stupid. They use the same tricks over and over again.
Pretty sure she meant “female partner being cheated on” and not “the other woman.” Khloe doesn’t seem to view the other women as fully formed people, so I think she didn’t realize she needed to include a qualifier.
Khloe, did you mean to say…”If my significant other is doing something wrong, to repeatedly blame the other woman, that’s really stupid of me.”
There, I fixed it for you.
They also went after that girl that Scott brought to Costa Rica way back in the day even though Kourtney was constantly saying they were broken up. They have a long history of going after other women.
Go away. I beg! 😭😭
So bored and tired of them!! Won’t watch🤢🤑🤮
Their new show popped up on my Hulu feed, and I marked it as dislike so it won’t keep showing it to me. I hope it flops.
Has anyone seen her new migraine ads? Omg she looks so overdone it makes me sad. Her lips and everything, her whole face looks puffy and unrecognizable bordering that marshmallow face filter on Instagram
We’d have more sympathy for you if you went after Tristan rather than the other women. The other women werent in a relationship, Tristan was. How can she not see how society views her at this point and be shocked at our perspective?
Those ads are about 18 months old, and 7 faces ago for her.
Add me to the chorus of “this is all on purpose”. They know what they’re doing and it is all to generate interest in the new show (although I do think she is deluded enough to believe that she IS the wronged party here).
“We’re really hands-on moms. We are very present and active with our kids.” Sure, Jan.
Why do people follow the Kardashians?? Why is anyone asking them questions??
But if they must feature Kim et al., here are some better questions: How many peach and fire emojis does it take to sustain a Kardashian? If they stop posting, will they collapse into a heap of fat transfers and Botox? If you get a BBL but don’t post your butt online, do you even exist at all?
It’s laughable that Kim actually thinks she has profound work advice for women in business. Newsflash: most working moms with 4 young kids wouldn’t be able to study “10 hrs” a day for the baby bar once, much less four times.
So sick of them. I’ll take my work advice from women who make an effort to look good naked (if they want to) and then go put on real clothes, with real shoes not attached to their pants, and do real jobs.
Someone brought this up in the Kim thread that Kim was saying outrageous shit for attention. Same with Khloe. She knows damn well what she’s done to women who have been with Tristan. We all know what she did to Jordyn. For her to play this innocent game is just that…a game. They want their new show to be as popular as the E! show. They need those ratings, so they are saying and doing the most. Next up will be Kourtney and Travis and their baby making.
And I’m pretty sure Khloe is the living embodiment of how you get them is how you lose them. She was with Tristan when he had a pregnant girlfriend. She had no problem flaunting their relationship for all to see. To them to expect Tristan to treat her better than his ex is peak delusion.
She had no qualms about blaming Jordyn Woods for Tristan’s infidelity.
She is so dumb and I’m so sick of this stupid family. I really need to stop clicking on these stories because they just anger me. Also she doesn’t look human, she looks like a wish sex doll.
It was god awful what that family did to Jordyn Woods. Reprehensible.
However I think Jordyn got the last laugh.
Out there living her best life and being happy
Looking in the rearview mirror and saying “Toodles mf’ers”
What they wear at least in public always looks so incredibly uncomfortable. I can’t think of any male celebrity who wears such uncomfortable stuff. For god’s sake relax a bit.
Khloe likes to forget she did have sympathy at the start, like, the first time. People got sick of her fake victim behaviour that’s why she’s had so much backlash.
“It literally makes life worth living, having kids” oh well, I didn’t know my life was worthless but thank you Khloe for shining a light.
I don’t have kids, I guess my life isn’t worth living
I think it’s just their life that isn’t worth living. Can you imagine being them every day?!