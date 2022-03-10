Kim Kardashian’s advice for women in business: ‘Get your f—ing ass up and work’

The Kardashians cover the latest issue of Variety to promote their new Hulu reality series, which arrives on April 14. This Variety piece is legitimately bonkers, and it has comments from all of the Kardashian-Jenner women to varying degrees. It’s clear that Kylie and Kendall will be in the show a bit, but they’ve largely outgrown their messy older sisters. Kris Jenner is in her full glory here, being coy about the huge contract the family signed immediately after they left E!. Kourtney and Khloe are both along for the ride, although it definitely feels like we’ll see them both doing more solo projects, and their stories will be less about “the sisters all hanging out.” The craziest parts of the interview are all from Kim’s mouth directly. Some highlights:
Khloe says they’re all getting the same salary: “We are all equals… It definitely played a factor because we give so much of our personal lives up for entertainment,” Khloé says of the financial terms of the contract. “We always have our private family conversations, and we’re pretty brutal, me and my sisters, with what we will settle for or not settle for. But not all money is good money. It has to be a good fit, and Hulu was just the perfect fit for us.”
Kim’s business advice: “I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f–king ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”
Kim on the idea that she’s just famous for being famous. “Who gives a f–k. We focus on the positive. We work our asses off. If that’s what you think, then sorry. We just don’t have the energy for that. We don’t have to sing or dance or act; we get to live our lives — and hey, we made it. I don’t know what to tell you.” Kim says she’s just being “factual”: “With all respect, and with love, I’m not, like, being a bitch.”
Kim on Pete Davidson: “I have not filmed with him,” Kim says when asked whether he’ll appear on the Hulu show. “And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does… But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season.” Kim says that when the new show premieres, viewers will see “how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know. I’m definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it.”
Kim on Kanye: “Being in the public eye and having disagreements publicly is never easy. But I do believe in handling it all privately. I believe in championing publicly and criticizing privately. I don’t think I would ever criticize the father of my children on my TV show. That’s just not really what I’m about, and I just don’t think that would ever make me feel good. I’m always really respectful of what the kids will see. The reality is, we’re always a family. We always will have a love and respect for each other. And even if there’s moments where it might not seem like that, there are so many moments that are super positive. I do think it’s important for people to see that things aren’t perfect all the time, but that they can get better.”
“Get your f–king ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days…” Is Kimmy Antoinette for real? Work ethic is not the problem, Kim! The problem is pay inequity, lack of opportunity and women being actively oppressed. You can grind and work as hard as possible and still not be “successful” because of structural inequalities, glass ceilings, boys clubs and sexism. Way to put out the entirely wrong message for Women’s History Month. (With all that being said, don’t f–king come in here and denigrate Kim because she’s “only famous because of a sex tape,” that sh-t is sexist as hell too.)
Ahhh yes… advice from a “self-made” billionaire
Born on third and thinks she hit a home run.
Right. She was born rich. And beautiful. Two huge advantages she does not acknowledge.
Born beautiful? She used to look like Jafar from Aladdin. If she ever “worked hard”, it was mostly on her face.
yeah, she left out the part about having rich parents to set you up.
reminiscent of Mitt Romney saying something like “if you can’t find a job, borrow $10,000 from your parents to start a business”. I mean, people who are born into it are SO GD OUT OF TOUCH about how THEY “got rich”…completely ignoring that they were BORN rich.
100%
We in the U.K. had a similar mic drop moment recently from a Love Island reality star, who is getting 6 figures to be creative director of a fast fashion brand (launched from her IG success of being on Love Island and picking the guy who is the brother of a well-known boxer) and commented that “we all have the same 24 hrs” as evidence of how it just takes hard work.
Not even an ounce of self-awareness that if she hadn’t made it onto Love Island, she’d still be a shop assistant on a living wage instead of getting 250k for a job she has 0 qualifications to do.
It doesn’t matter how hard the average person works for 24hrs… entry-level retail to Exec-suite is not a single career step without a whole lotta fame and/or money (usually both!)
@Ceej don’t forget luck!
Don’t forget her first claim to fame ( it’s a video and it was kris’ idea)
What a great example for girl bosses on how to get started and get your name out !
Let’s also let’s not forget their numerous failed businesses, regular people dont get multiple chances and investors lining up.
“Get your f–king ass up and work”.
Mhmm… well, I guess she DID get her “ass up and get to work”….”work” being getting peed on.
“And c’mon guys…it IS work sitting in a makeup chair for HOURS, getting spackled and hair done. OMG PEOPLE…the TRIGGER FINGER spasms from all the selfies!!! GUUUUUUYS!!!!! This is HARD WORK!!! *sheesh*! ” (no, she didn’t say it…but she did in *my* mind after reading this lol)
Thank you Jan . Someone had to say it
Ugh exactly
You said it, Vera!
Also, are we going to ignore that Variety broke Photoshop on Khloe’s right leg?
This family is a fucking scourge. I work 60 hours per week and still can’t afford to buy, much less rent property in my hometown. Her comments are revolting and irresponsible and she’s never going away.
I was almost starting to feel sorry for her with the whole Kanye divorce saga….almost. Don’t have to do that anymore. Whew, that was close.
I think we can both feel bad for what Kanye has put her through and still think this comment she made was vile.
I bet she is having a hard time finding employees and it has never occurred to her that perhaps she is underpaying them.
@Kate – as pointed out in another article I read on this crap she said, one of the sisters only hires UNPAID interns. I mean, WTH?
@whatWHAT? yeah I have seen some…unsavory comments on twitter about how they treat their employees, at least when it came to their apps. Like, super demanding expectations and super low pay. Insane for them to expect work to be done by unpaid interns. This was a horrible statement and she (and the rest of her family) are extremely out of touch.
Still don’t think she deserves to be abused or threatened by an ex though.
And we all just have to stop responding. These people have shown us exactly what they are time and time again.
My opinion is she has been low key MAGA for a while now, none of these comments are that surprising. But that and the fact that Kanye was a stalking ass can be true at the same time.
She certainly worked hard to get where she is today, but she also started out in far better circumstances than most of us have, and she had the connections to be in the position she is in today. If Jessica Chastain wants to come out with this advice, I’ll happily sit my ass down and listen. But for so long as Kim wants to come out on this bent, I think she is the one that needs to have a seat.
She literally wants to be a lawyer without doing the hard work of going to law school or undergrad. The pure audacity.
And totally agree that she was probably an undercover MAGA all along. 1) she’s already said she’s “a fiscal conservative” 2) repeatedly went to the White House and 3) married to Kanye
Exactly! Her entire life is about short cuts. Studying for the bar with a high school diploma. Having endless surgeries instead of working on self improvement. Hiring one person to develop ideas for her and another to take those ideas to market. She doesn’t get to speak about work ethic. Lip gloss and spandex. Those are her lanes and she needs to stick to ’em.
@ bettyrose
You make great points. Kim has taken short cuts her whole life. Who the f*ck is she to say sh*t to anyone.
I have to laugh – is she completely delusional? I love when rich people who come from rich families lecture people on hard work (and don’t come at me saying Kim works hard, I’d love to see her working 2 part time jobs while trying to get through grad school etc, “Hard work” looks very different when you’re raised as a millionaire).
All this to say, if the world was a real meritocracy, Kim wouldn’t be a billionaire.
My reaction, exactly.
Just because Kim has done some work to reduce prison sentences, it doesn’t mean she thinks other people are as good as she is. Rich people coming in with savior complex and then showing their a**.
@OriginalLaLa exactly this! Kim’s ‘hard work’ is not even comparable to regular folks. She doesn’t even get dressed in the morning. Other people are making and bringing her coffee, doing her skincare/makeup/wardrobe/hair.
All her ‘businesses’ were fully functional going concerns brought to her only asking for her name. She has contributed no original ideas, done no number crunching, solved no production/manufacturing/logistics problems, formulated no chemicals, or even done any grunt work establishing structures from the ground up.
All this has been done for her by others. I’m sure she does hustle, and meets her commitments, but to stand there and berate the Plebs? That’s a bit much.
Sure she “hustles”: gets that ass up (out of bed) and from party to party, jet to jet.
If this family had to do a “real” day’s work (take care of their own kids, cook, clean, chauffeur, help with homework, shop, etc) they’d be in a heap on the floor after one day.
Also, remember the way she went from simply having a high net worth family to being extremely famous. It wasn’t work it was luck, a nasty idea, and a big lack of shame. Although it must have been work to turn infamy into almost legit. Just marry a legitimately talented a-list man who not your looks match and wants you badly, and is also a bit crazy, when he abuses you because most crazy misogynistic men will eventually go there, you can divorce and voila you’re legitimately famous without the baggage. It was looking very good for her not sure why she decided to speak.
Just to clarify – the actual strategic planning and execution to turn infamy into riches was done by Kris. The sisters just did everything she told them to for many years. And even though they’ve branched out a bit over the years, she clearly still haas a huge hand in the pie.
and isn’t the rumor that the very first husband funded the plastic surgery? i don’t think using one person after another counts as hard work.
Yes! We don’t live in a world where how much you earn is reflective of how hard you work! A large number of wealthy people make money from NOT working (aka passive income) and also through investments and trusts/inheritance.
The way her family has regularly underpaid staff is horrific. After seeing their job ads for unpaid interns, I have to say…they are completely abusing the internship laws in CA. They seriously need to be investigated. For the record, most people pay their assistants and don’t call them interns (mostly for legal reasons).
For unpaid internships to be legal in CA, they must:
Primarily benefit the intern. Aka, the employer can’t get more out of the arrangement than the intern. The training has to be similar to what they’d receive at an educational institution. The intern can’t replace employees who were doing the same job but were paid for it.
Clearly, wrapping gifts for the family wouldn’t be an educational experience that you’d receive at a university. Their intern OBVIOUSLY replaces an assistant who would otherwise be PAID to do the work. They are breaking the law and taking advantage of people.
The quotes were eyerolly when they came out, but the video makes it so much worse.
She’s just so sanctimonious and snotty about it. She really believes that “women in business” don’t want to work. I don’t know what she (or any other influencer) does all day, but the fact that she would say something like this on camera with her whole chest just shows how wildly out of touch she is with the real world.
Her seemingly genuine interest in becoming a lawyer and helping people was gaining her a lot of respect. Turns out, she’s exactly self-obsessed, out of touch billionaire Barbie we all thought she was. Just be rich and STFU, Kim.
She looks incredible. I like that she is pursuing law. That’s all I’ll say,
I’m working on practicing grace.
You’re stronger than me!
This makes me so angry, can we just STOP with the false narrative that women (or any underrepresented/disadvantaged group) don’t want success, opportunities, promotion. NO, This is just WRONG and perpetuates the issues we currently have.
“That’s all I’ll say, I’m working on practicing grace.” This made me laugh out loud. I’m totally going to use this line in the future.
Kimberly was on one that day.
And “no one wants to work” seems like such a right wing talking point.
You mean people are tired of making YOOOOUUUUU wealthier in exchange for crap? Yes, people are definitely done with that.
Perhaps Kanye’s MAGA thinking rubbed off on her.
It’s right out of the Republican handbook. Bootstraps and all that. As if that ever works.
I think that’s exactly what she means. They are known for treating their employees poorly. Low pay, no benefits, long hours…The entitlement abounds.
It’s definitely a right wing talking point. I’ve heard it from all of my conservative relatives/coworkers anytime the conversation pivots to some mild inconvenience like production or delivery delays or not being able to get their brand of peanut butter at Costco. As soon as I saw the headline, I knew she’s been talking to maga folks.
Her comments say so much more about her and the shallowness and self centeredness of her thinking than they do about anyone else’s work ethic.
Yes these are the same MAGA types who think teachers don’t work hard enough because they get their summers off.
The pandemic made people realize that it’s not worth risking our lives just to make our corporate overlords millions. We also realized that we’ve been living to work for FAR too long. And she’s a f*cking fool if she thinks things are going to go back to the way they used to be now that most people have had a taste of what it’s like to have a work/life balance.
it’s amazing how quickly (MAGA) people went from “OMG teachers have the hardest job I don’t know how they do it” at the beginning of the pandemic when the kids were stuck at home to “work harder you lazy teachers!” when the kids went back.
Kitten, I cannot agree more! Now that people have had some experience with actually being able to have a life vs. working being the primary goal, there is no going back.
I hope Little Kimmie is in for a rude awakening. She’s one of those MAGA’s who didn’t think workers were essential until she needed them. She lives in her pathetic bubble that I hope gets burst sooner rather than later.
Also, she didn’t want to do the “work” of law school but sure Kim, keep telling everyone else to go to work.
Ugh, you are so right. Not right wing, just correct.
I clicked on this one hoping it would be empowering, in some way, but no. Dear Kim, focus on the unjustly incarcerated, and stop trying to use ridiculous talking points. They don’t work for anyone in your family, in case you are curious.
This is really rich. She didn’t want to “work” getting a degree, easier to get publicity going for the baby bar. (Which she could have done quietly, but then we wouldn’t see her in a bikini on her patio looking at a book, children conveniently out of the way.) She came from an affluent background and got famous partying with Paris Hilton, doing a sex tape and having her mother push for a TV show. Lots of things fell into her lap, and she needs to stfu.
Let’s not forget, filled her coffers to the tune of $120K with Brandy’s mom’s money.
You forgot to add while poaching Black culture.
100% agree. Also, she’s not even the CEO of any of her companies. Other people do the work, she takes the credit…just like with her Prison Reform “work”. She’s all smoke and mirros. Khloe even said in the early days Kim never worked in their Dash store and would only show up occastionally for an hour or so. Khloe and Kourtney actaully ran the store and did the work. Kim was too busy following Paris Hilton around like a puppy. Even then, they used their inheritance money to buy the store. Imagine if they had to work minimum wage jobs and save up to start a business. Rob even said once that Kim used to “work” for her dad’s music business. He said she would spend all day on MySpace and didn’t do sh*t. I believe it.
She was (rightfully) dragged on Twitter for her International Women’s Day post basically celebrating herself and using the post to promote her app. That’s all this family is, a bunch self-centered, cultural-appropriating, self-promoters. They may be rich but they’re still trash.
How condescending can you be. There are millions of people who have worked FAR harder than she has ever had to in accomplishing goals. People without a head start of having a famous dad and step-dad. If that’s her only advice it doesn’t make it seem like she knows much.
I’d put that number at *billions* of people who’ve worked far harder than her, because most people on earth fall into that category.
Great points all around, Kaiser! THIS is why I love you and this website. You keep it real, no filler nor filter. Please never change that about you.🧠👌🏽👏🏽♥️
“Champion publicly, criticize privately”??? I’ve only ever seen two clips of their show: one when they chased down some poor girl and cornered her in a bathroom for sleeping with one of their exes. And another where they screamed at each other and scratched each other until bleeding. Yeah, super championing.
Your post reminds me of the fights she has had with Kourtney that were about work. Now, I’m wondering if some of that intensity was being passive aggressively directed at Kourtney in that statement but she spewed it like “advice” for others.
Edit – oooop. I just saw the comments about them not paying staff. Nevermind. They’re common wage thieves.
I’m guessing that many of the employees working for her various businesses ventures probably quit like many across America. Long hours for low wages. I saw one of former employees state as much. She’s probably pissed she’s losing workers to keep her money train going.
In the words of the late legend Prince,
“Get off the stage, Welcome to America”
I will skip the ‘Capitalism Mascot’ observation.
No. That “no one wants to work anymore“ is such BS, she has NO IDEA what it’s like out there for millions of people, who have been truly working hard, and getting paid peanuts for it. Before she ever others another word about people not working hard enough, she should get off the thing that made her famous and go spend a shift in a grocery store, waiting tables, in a daycare center, as a home health aide, or a public school teacher. Or in one of the factories making her products. I bet she wouldn’t last an hour.
How dare she?
Amen.
ABSOLUTELY she needs to get out and see what millions of hardworking people experience every day.
My mom was in a nursing home for four years (she was unable to stand or walk and had multiple other medical issues) and was primarily cared for by CNAs who were some of the hardest working people I have EVER met. The nursing home where my mom was paid better than most in the area, yet virtually every CNA needed a second job to make ends meet.
The whole “you just need to work harder!” line is such privileged B.S.
Yes! The ignorant idea that a person’s wealth reflects how hard they work is so damaging. She’s a terrible person for perpetuating that delusion.
It would really be nice if she acknowledged her privilege. I’m sure she has an army of assistants, nannies, chefs,housekeeping so miss me with this bullsh@t. So many women face multiple barriers and don’t get the pay and recognition they deserve. And speaking of pay, I’ve also seen people on Twitter talking about how they worked for her and were never paid. I have no patience for someone who has built their empire off of cultural appropriation.
Most people with extreme privilege tend not to be aware of their privilege.
Go to variety’s twitter and read the tweets in response to the Kim story.
There are several from interns and women who worked for either Kim or other Kardashians and they tell their story of how they were not even making minimum wage.
Some are even posting openings from the Jenner’s media group and showing how all of them are unpaid intern positions that require them to spend their own money but only school credits are given in return.
Bonkers.
I am almost afraid to look because I don’t need anymore aggravation
That’s a shame they’re not paying interns. But, it’s also a shame that the schools they’re attending allow credits for unpaid work. My state school stopped allowing credits for unpaid internships.
“My state school stopped allowing credits for unpaid internships.”
that is AWESOME. unpaid internships are BULL SH*T.
I used to work in the Career Advising office at an Ivy that didn’t offer credits for internships; the idea was that companies who wanted to not pay would reconsider and actually pay interns. some did, but some would say “oh, but they’ll get EXPERIENCE”…yeah, that doesn’t pay tuition or rent. what wound up happening is that the ones who didn’t pay wound up with virtually no applicants and the few students that did apply and interview were doing so for the “experience”. the companies couldn’t figure out why they weren’t getting many applicants and were getting NO acceptances for the internships they offered.
My state, which has a very high cost of living, still allows them. We occasionally have interns in the summer and have had a few offer to work for free for the experience and my boss refuses and always pays them, above minimum wage.
The unpaid internship laws in California are very specific, and the Kardashians are breaking the law based on their job listings.
For unpaid internships to be legal in CA, they must:
Primarily benefit the intern. Aka, the employer can’t get more out of the arrangement than the intern. The training has to be similar to what they’d receive at an educational institution. The intern can’t replace employees who were doing the same job but were paid for it.
Aleja thank you!!!
One woman said she interned for Kim Kardashian and she received ZERO pay, so her response was that Kim better not be talking about her, I think her name was Celeste.
Another woman said she worked for the Kardashians, maybe on their app, and had to work from home sometimes because she had insufficient money to put gas in her car, and the Kardashians fired her because she wasn’t on call 24/7.
Also a tweet linked to “remember when Kim didn’t pay her housekeepers and she was sued for back wages?”
I’m so tired of goop and Kim and other women moguls not paying enough. For that and that alone, these women should be banned from fashion and movie events, as well as being touted as moguls.
Let’s make underpaying employees seen as being on par with being a magat, trumper, etc because it is, right?
And Wage theft is more prevalent in the US, yet unequally prosecuted as opposed to say, petty crime (jail for stealing food or being homeless, for example).
“Wage theft is more prevalent in the US, yet unequally prosecuted as opposed to say, petty crime”
YES!! Someone should ask Kim why she isn’t putting her legal passions to work on that? Oh right, because she’s the one committing that crime and exploiting employees.
This is the real Kim. Cruel, cold, unempathetic, uncaring. Her people try so hard to make her likeable and relatable but this is how they all are behind closed doors.
Yes she shows up to appointments on time for people to make up her and take her picture, I’m sure that is tiring and tedious at times, but so different from getting up every day to do a garbage route, or run a small business with no family money or connections.
She also mentions later in the video with the same aggressively rude tone that “posting pictures is hard!” maybe it’s more work than the average person thinks, but they immediately get validated in the form of likes and gassing up comments. So they put in a bit of work then immediately get fawned over or see products sales increase.
Very different than putting in a full days work week after week year after year and getting no raises and no one gives a shit about you or caring what happens to you.
I’m just so sick of this family and I wish I didn’t have to be perpetually reminded of how horrible and unfair the world is every time I see this family.
Exactly. It’s crazy to me that people defend her in the name of feminism.
So much this. ^^ This family makes me sick to my stomach. People need to stop defending them. Stop buying their products. Stop following them. Stop watching their show. Stop falling for every marketing strategy they employ.
This comment 💯 . This woman is a narcissist.
People are dragging her up and down on twitter, rightfully so. Get your f***ing ass off of our faces, Kimberly.
She post cute pics of her kids or a Tik Tok with North to deflect…or better yet, she’ll leak some info about Kanye to really get people talking.
Obligatory I can’t believe this woman still has stans etc.
In as much as I get that the outrage is the point with this family and that she’s got a new show to promote, it never ceases to amaze me how effortlessly she can torpedo the good will she had on her side.
I don’t care what people say neither she nor any of her sisters are business women and they have absolutely no place describing themselves as such and I wish people would quit blowing smoke up their diaper asses about it. It’s an insult to actual working women.
The ONLY reason this family of grifters got famous is because her MOTHER worked hard to parlay her daughter’s piss tape into a television show that a bunch of empty heads wanted to watch and used her PR skills to suck every bit of press out of any situation possible. All any of her daughters have done since is agree to any and all schemes to get attention. Putting your name on makeup and leisure ware clothing lines that someone else created and marketed is NOT working, no matter what any of them say and no matter how many videos any of them put out of them “at the office”.
The pathetic part is, even after this slap in the face to women who actually work, she’ll still have defenders. No matter how much contempt she shows for women who work every single day, trying to stay afloat mentally, financially, emotionally, fighting against sexism, ageism -and most of them with out immense generational wealth that they did not earn in any way, she’ll still have people talking about what a “queen” she is.
F**k her and f**k this whole family.
Now this is the word.
Getting to photo shoots and fashions—that her assistants schedule—on time is not labor.
Being herself on camera takes effort yes but is not labor.
Yes/No-ing from a list of preselected options the new looks for Skims and KKW Beauty is not labor.
She’s delusional.
ALL. OF. THIS!!!!!
I hate when rich people tell poor and middle class that they aren’t working enough as if they aren’t the ones working the most. She is the last one to talk about work ethic. How many time has she been caught stealing and appropriating black women work and aesthetic ? She wouldn’t last a day in the life of a middle class woman with kids. This is also why I can’t, never felt and never will feel sorry for that woman. She is so self absorbed. Let me add one thing, if Kanye was harassing another other than Kim, she wouldn’t care. She was enabling him being an absolute misogynistic POS against other women all this years, the only reason she is mad now is because he started badmouthing about her and her family.
I was just coming in to mention that most of the “work” she and her sisters have done has been stealing from Black and brown creators. Thanks for mentioning it first!
Angel, I TOTALLY agree with everything you said, I especially find it hard to feel sorry for her because I remember clearly how SILENT she was in the face of multiple nasty tirades by Kanye on Amber. Totally good, totally misogynistic (by kanye) totally silently enabling (any Kim). And now he’s turned on her, surprise surprise, but I have no pity for her.
What an arsehole.
She really needs to get acquainted with the Nap Ministry and learn about how hustle culture steals lives.
Please, please, please drop this bitch off with one suitcase full of clothes, 4 kids, in anytown USA…give her a salary of 50K per year (I’m being generous here…) no nannies, no housekeeping.
Let’s see her try to pay for before and after school care, day care, clothes for herself and four kids, car insurance, health insurance, rent/house payment, utilities, food, GAS and all the extras and make it work. What an out of touch, asshole statement to all the women out there who do work or are trying to hold it all together.
@mellie, It would be a dream that your wish would come true! She needs a true dose of reality. I’m so tired of her and her grifter sisters acting like they invented “work”. Puhleeze!!
Oh wow, I haven’t seen her face in motion in ages…it makes me sad, no expression or emotion there at all, just frozen
I am busy working. I am working to teach my children important lessons and spend quality time with them so they know they matter. I’m working to take care of our pets. I’m working to prepare nutritious meals. I am working to keep the house clean. I am working to shovel all the snow on our property because winter won’t end. I’m working to do home renos because I can’t afford a contractor.
It doesn’t leave me a lot of time to be a wage slave.
Kim could be a modern day Socrates with her reach, but she always chooses to uphold the most damaging parts of our culture — unbridled consumption, greed, unrealistic body standards, fast fashion, waste, and now after a global pandemic where people have lost family members, jobs, are slowly being crushed by inflation, and generally reeling from the trauma of the last couple of years, her new talking point is that people don’t want to work hard. Maybe people are becoming disillusioned to the capitalist machine that’s destroying our planet. Maybe they recognize the system is not equitable for all, and only benefitting a few at the top. It’s infuriating how out of touch and insensitive her comment is to what people are actually going through. Reading this after the press release about Kim’s brand new private jet makes me feel hopeless that we’re ever going to culturally address how damaging these capitalist ideals are to our earth.
Thanks! Great insightful comment.
Thanks Kim. I am very glad that her awful time dealing with Kanye seems resolved. I can’t stand that whole family never could never will. They are repulsive and for her to advise and judge work ethics is hilarious.
She’s what, 40? Anyone who their education anytime is to be appluaded. But my friends that are in the middle of the professional careers with graduate educations at this point beg to differ that no one wants to work. All of the female owned businesses that sprouted during the pandemic? But no one wants to work.
Who is she referring to that doesn’t want to work because it’s not anyone I know!
OMG I didn’t know that! Thanks Kimmy!! Says no one.
The Kardashians seriously represent the problems with individualism (me first), celebrity worship, inequality, and unfettered capitalism in our society. They celebrate their own self-glorification, join the 0.01%, and have no social conscience.
My brothers and their friends are 10 years younger than me. They totally reject this view on life, which gives me hope. They also think that working full time is too exhausting and soul crushing and are trying to find a way to get by without needing to. Lol sometimes it does irritate me, even if I agree that our priorities should include our wellbeing not being productivity robots, that getting that money isn’t the only worthwhile goal, and that capitalism is run amuck. (Not agreeing with Kim at all in general, she’s a hypocrite to lecture people on hard work, just found one tiny kernel of observation reflected in my experience).
This is great, but you can work full time and still have a life, the thing is when companies cross boundaries, and expect you to be available 24/7.
“Get your f–king ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days…”
Yes, and make a sex tape with your boyfriend, be attractive enough to the masses to be “interesting.” Then, have a mother who sold her soul and that of her children’s souls to the devil. And THEN, marry an rich, powerful and influential man to help propel your **cough. cough** brand even further.
Yes, by all means ladies…do “work” hard.
You forgot having a ton of money to have countless plastic surgery procedures that completely change your entire natural face and figure to attain some impossible beauty ideal.
She can’t even be bothered to do the work to get a law degree so she can “practice” law, I highly doubt she’s even taking those tests herself. I loved the pics of her studying by the pool in her bikini, with books that look like their spines have barely been broken. I wish people would stop buying in the mess of her and her gross family.
I think she meant „Get your effin‘ ass surgically enhanced“ right ? Must be a typo.
Isn’t it amazing how complicated things can be, how there are no perfect victims? She’s been through experiences like the Paris robbery and Kanye’s treatment of her, and yet sh*t like this is spewing forth to show us what she’s really like. Let’s keep treating her in a feminist way; that is to say criticizing offensive crap when we spot it!
Best comment I’ve seen on these ridiculous, tone deaf comments was from someone on Twitter named Caitlin Bitzegaio: “First piece of advice – and I know this is gonna sound weird! – have your dad’s best friend murder his wife.” FOR REAL.
I think it’s a typo, she meant to say : Work your a**! Because God knows she has made a fortune mostly with the help of her a**.
All of her licence plates should say A**Woman, you know like Kramer’ A**Man.
This comment smells like urine. Worse, entitled urine. Not sorry at all you badly surgified muppet… but making a sex tape for fame is not an option in my profession.
“you badly surgified muppet”
sitting here cackling…bravo.
“Get your a*&es up and work…[and I probably won’t pay you fairly, on time, or with any respect – I’ll make you beg for it and have better lawyers than you do so I’ll just exhaust you in the legal system until you give up]”
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9612845/Kim-Kardashian-sued-seven-former-employees-worked-60M-mansion.html
Either she’s a girl boss or whatever and works like mad and is soooo in-charge and involved, or she has help doing literally everything and has no idea what’s going on and isn’t responsible for anything other people do on her behalf.
You can’t have it both ways Kim.
This is a prime example of extreme privilege. The more wealthy/connected/privileged someone is, the more they tend to have contempt for others who don’t have what they have. Like Romney’s comment about ‘just start a business. Get a loan from your parents for $10k ($100k?)’.
These people have zero idea how far wealth and connections have put them ahead of everyone else. They think they’ve done something special. They also don’t get that there was never any inherent risk for them. They can fail as much as they like (see: James Middleton), and they’ll be coddled, picked up, and placed back on the top of the pile vs. regular folk who may be literally homeless, not be able to feed their children or have healthcare etc.
I also mentioned Romney’s out of touch comment.
reminds me of a “friend” I used to have who was a trust-fund baby. when I or another friend would say how we’re burned out and hate our jobs, or generally complaining about life, she’d be like “you need a girls weekend in Vegas, let’s go” or “you should get away for the weekend, take a long weekend to the Bahamas”. it was so frustrating, she just didn’t get that 1) we didn’t have the funds to do so (a vaca like that takes some saving) or 2) we couldn’t just drop everything to go away for a weekend (a vaca like that takes planning, too).
I wish every politician would have to live on minimum wage for 1 month before taking office. Really live on it – rent, bills, kids, all of it.
And grossly privileged celebrities like Kim too.
I’m not sure 1 month is enough. You can get through most things if you know it’s just a stunt and only for a short while and you have your cushy life waiting on the other side.
Also, I don’t think enough attention is paid to the mental and emotional effects of struggling. It drains your energy and for some, in dire situations, it changes the way your brain works/thought processes. We humans aren’t simply widgets that can turn on a dime. It’s so much more complicated than that.
I have a sort of similar idea. I think every single person should have to work retail (think grocery store, or something similar) for at least one month. Maybe as a condition of getting a drivers’ license, because I can’t think of any other way to make it mandatory that people would care about.
It has to be retail, because there is nothing harder than showing up for work, at minimum wage, and putting up with the BS of the population at large. I am 47, and I still recall, with perfect clarity, getting screamed at because a popular toy was out of stock at Christmas, in 1999. As if I, as a minimum wage worker, was remotely involved in the supply chain.
I’m glad y’all are fire roasting her behind! Ugh, isn’t she “over” yet?
Kim is so out of touch it’s barf inducing! I cut her a lot of slack due to Kanye’s personal brand of X husband terrorism and then she says something incredibly tone deaf like this.
Lots of funny tweets from former interns and employees paid peanuts to work their butts off her and build her empire. No one wants to work for a selfish, delusional, drama queen who is too cheap to pay a living wage!
People want to work, just not for Marie Antoinette!
Kim needs to stay in her lane. Yes, I’m sure she works hard and a lot of people don’t give her enough credit for that hussle. At the same time, it’s a lot easier to “get off your ass” when you have the money to throw around or start a business with or never have to worry that you’re going to end up homeless because of the risks you take or making the wrong moves.
Only someone who is a millionaire would think this is relevant advice.
What do you think anyone ever is doing?
Being catered to, having nannies, getting a pedicure, doing photoshoots??
Oh wait- that’s HER
You know what else is funny about her comments? She derived her success on the backs of others – Paris gave her her first come up, Kanye moved her to the front line. Not to mention Black culture in general that she and her family have shamelessly appropriated for profit.
But you don’t see her doing the same for anyone else. Instead of taking a crap on less fortunate, hardworking people, if she had a soul, she could have offered to mentor ambitious young women, pay them fairly to make their path smoother, and connect them to movers and shakers. Instead, they want interns to wrap gifts for free and work 12 hour days and weekends while going to school.
The willful ignorance and entitlement in that statement is vile. She’s yet another example of someone who was born on third base who thinks they hit a home run.
Kim will always disregard her ascribed status. Her streets were paved with gold, void of poverty, strife or barriers to entry. So of course she would accept this false realiity she achieved status.
She’s getting her surgically-enhanced ass dragged on twitter. Former employees are coming out with their stories of her abusive treatment of them. Vile, trashy person will always be a vile, trash person.
I want Kim to spend a year without nannies, gardeners, assistants, home chefs, makeup artists, etc etc while also working and then come back and tell us all how work ethic is the problem.
Yes, no one wants to work. People don’t want to work for bad pay, no insurance, no vacation and for people who feel that you’re on the clock for them 24-7. This from a millionaire’s daughter who started “working” for other millionaires. Who kept dating /marrying up. Who hawks ” beauty products” that she claims will help you look like her while she denies all the surgeries she’s had to look like that. Who has “people” to do all the mundane things the rest of us have to do, and continues to short cut her way through life and thinks that she made everything happen herself. The audacity of caucasity and PRIVILEGE!
Kim just reminded why I can’t stand her and her family.
She won’t even admit to the work she’s had done on her entire body. She still claims she “gets up and does the work”. I believe nothing she says. She was born in to a rich family and grew up in Beverly Hills. Her dad had a lot of connections, as did her step-dad. No one wants to work anymore huh Kim? Tell that to your maid, nannies, chef, assitants, and hundreds of employees that make your damn Skims. So out of touch ! This family likes to hire college students to do work for them for free. They advertise it as an “unpaid internship”. You all make millions, yet you want struggling students to work for you for free? This is the same girl that works so hard posting about crypto scams and stupid diet tea. Shut up…just shut up.
How did she think people were going to respond to this? Did she really think people were going to thank her for this “advice”?
This is the real Kim. She foolishly put down the facade and showed everyone her true self. This is who she has always been.
I’m going to stop clicking on and reading Kardashian stories. These heinous people do not deserve my time and attention. This way I can play a tiny role in trying to make them go away. I did the same with the Hiltons back in the day and it improved my life. (It’s true in a miniscule way, but still an improvement!)
Same I absolutely loathe these people and they are not a small fraction of why this country continues to enable horrible people (con artists) like Trump.
This is real talk and I’m following suit. It ain’t worth the hit to my mental health, especially after the last couple of years.
This is why I cannot give her praise for her lawyering bullshit. She does not get it, period. She wants the fame and glory for getting individuals out of prison. She does not understand or care to learn about the larger systemic issues, or the fact that she could work behind the scenes to change the system. She doesn’t work with activists and organizations that understand these things. She praised and posed with Trump when he used her for his own popularity (that man doesn’t give a f*ck about a corrupt prison system). She’s has the resources to become a lawyer using a pathway that most cannot do. She has a high-school level education and has never acquired the knowledge and a level of intelligence that many can achieve without college (i.e. Angelina Jolie) by actually working hard. F*ck this idiot.
Her comments cement my strong dislike for this heffer. She was born to a famous and successful attorney. Her mother married an Olympic champion. She has lived an affluent lifestyle since birth. Parlayed her various entertainment contacts and relationships into a multi-billion dollar reality tv show. Has appropriated black culture for profit, while black women are routinely denied the opportunity to advance. And on top of all of that, this trick won’t pay interns to work for her. They will earn school credits. Have a stadium full of seats, Kimberly!
Wow, well said!
She is so profoundly selfish.
She can f right off. I’ve worked 7 days a week for over 15 years, and I don’t have time to hang out at glamorous parties and post to Instagram all day.
Nothing about her, her family, or their show uplifts women.
If “work” is spending hours a day getting my hair and makeup done, then picking up the perfect outfit so that I can go on an errand then have lunch while the camera crews follow me. OK. I guess I’m not working as hard as Kim. I’m working harder.
Going to parties, lunches and getting make up is her job, and when she goes to a party in the evening she must think “gosh! I work ALL THE TIME!”. She has no idea what a real work is and is insulting everyone getting up at 6 to commute to work. I won’t even get into all the stuff that we do but Kim outsources – childcare, cooking, cleaning, driving… Her JOB is FUN for most of us.
This family does work hard at getting publicty and attention. They need people to tune in to their new show. E woudn’t pay them what they wanted because their ratings were garbage. Hulu took a chance. This family is desperate for high ratings. I could see Kim purposely saying this sh*t to get people upset and to get her trending. This family thrives on bad publicity. Do I think she believes the words coming out of her mouth? Yup. Do I think she tries hard to hide her real opinions but had to let this one out as to drum up publicty? Yup.
It’s a tone deaf statement by an oblivious individual, period!
“Get off your ass and work” meaning stop thinking lying around making thirst trap grams and tik toks? Wonder where they learned that?!
Could this be done on purpose to draw attention to the new show on Hulu?
It’s all they do, draw outrage and manufacter drama. There is no way she didn’t know how her words would be received by people. And if she didn’t, Kris would. Kris wouldn’t let this go to press.
I’m calling it: a big Kartashian PR stunt, as always.
I said something similar upthread. Their plan is working. We fall for it every damn time.
As soon as that life-size champagne glasse arrives, I’ll submit my greasy topless photos.
This is rich coming from a CEO who hasn’t paid the SKIMS garment workers their deserved overtime whilst working during a military coup…
I haven’t heard about this! Can you tell me more, or point to a good reference?
Kim to everyone: just start out already rich, famous, and good looking and then work hard to become more rich, famous, and good looking.
Kim to herself: I am such a good person and such a good feminist. Way to go me!
She can stick it where the sun don’t shine as far as this working woman is concerned. If she can find that location that is with her damn ass implants.
Is that the same thng as putting your bare ass up in the air, filming it, and having your mom distribute it?
Interesting how many people did not read to to the end of the article, but …. (sips tea) that’s none of my business.
Truth.
I just read through it. What are you referring to?
Lol. Can she use some of her pocket change to look into why women had to leave the workforce over the past 2 years? All that money and very few attempts to learn and broaden her horizons.
OK you effing c*nt. Women do get off their “f*cking asses and work” only it’s brutal, low-paying crappy jobs because they can’t afford a college/university education which seems to be only available to rich people, and they don’t come from already rich, fame-whoring families who regularly sell their souls to make money.
Let’s see Kim…you started working hard on your back with a sex tape that your mother marketed to make you money. Then it’s followed by years of empty-headed, voyeuristic TV trash. Now you’re being sued by a number of employees for a range of worker violations. One lawsuit claims you were late paying them, withheld wages for taxes without reporting them to the government, refused to pay overtime, and would make employees work without meal breaks.
Kim, who is half Armenian, has been called out by the Armenian National Committee of America on Twitter after she promoted global awareness about Armenian genocide but continues to make Skims products in Turkey. Correct me if I’m wrong but wasn’t it Turkey that committed the atrocities against Armenia?
*slow clap*
What you said.
Seriously Kim? And the rest of her family too? Just work harder? They know nothing of reality (ironic huh) and have the nerve to preach about a work ethic. Reminds me of Jared Kushner’s atrocious remarks about POC needing to want to be successful. Despicable. These folks would not last a week in the real world. Sickening.
She says she’s not being a b****, but she totally IS. And Kourtney, too. They make me sick. I read somewhere she has custom cashmere walls in her stupid jet. How rich do these creeps need to be? Yuck, disappointed in Pete for dating her. And f her. I’ve worked hard my whole life and have nothing to show for it!
She is so full of herself. This is every republican’s motto. “I’m rich because I worked hard, you’re poor because you are lazy”. Just sickening. Out of touch with reality. Born rich with a mother that crafted her every business and career move. Ugly.
You nailed it.