Prince William on the Ukrainian crisis: ‘It’s very alien to see this in Europe’

On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for their first event of the week, and their first event since March 1st. William and Kate made a stop by the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London, which has become the epicenter for people dropping off donations for Ukrainian refugees and Ukrainian fighters. The volunteers and staff have been trying to coordinate the donations and send everything along to the more than 1.8 million displaced Ukrainians. Will and Kate were highlighting the donations and perhaps making a vague appeal for more money, clothing and everything else to be donated, although they did not say any of that specifically.
Kate and William both wore little pins for Ukraine – yellow and blue with a white heart in the center. Kate also picked out a new-to-us Alexander McQueen sweater which retails for £520. Maybe she already had it in her closet, or maybe she had to do a spot of emergency shopping to find a designer sweater the perfect shade of blue so she could (inevitably) cosplay the Ukrainian flag. Shocked she didn’t wear yellow trousers. But even then, it was William who made the big gaffe, if you think racism qualifies as a “gaffe.”
The couple heard about the services offered at the centre, the incredible amount of donations they have received following Russia’s invasion of the country and the challenges they continue to face to get material aid where it’s most needed.
William told volunteers that Britain and the rest of Europe were united behind them and spoke of the shock at seeing war on European soil.
He said Britons were more used to seeing conflict in Africa and Asia. ‘It’s very alien to see this in Europe. We are all behind you,’ he said. But he added that he, like many, wanted to do more to help. ‘We feel so useless,’ he said.
The couple offered assistance from their charitable foundation for children and young people suffering mental health problems and trauma from the war, and said their eldest children, Prince George, aged eight, and six-year-old Princess Charlotte, had been affected by the unfolding tragedy.
‘Ours have been coming home asking all about it,’ William said. ‘They are obviously talking about it with their friends at school.’ He suggested he had found it difficult discussing some of it with his children, adding he had to ‘choose my words carefully to explain what is going on’.
“It’s very alien to see this in Europe…” As many people have said, these aren’t even dog whistles anymore. This is just flat-out racism, as people are constantly saying flat-out “I can’t believe this is happening to white people! We could ignore it when it happened to brown and Black people!” Let’s also be clear, it’s not like the Russian invasion of Ukraine is something that hasn’t been seen in Europe for generations. Europe has actually been dealing with its own refugee crisis for years now, because refugees from former European colonies – all of those brown and Black countries which were looted by current Europeans’ ancestors – have been trying to immigrate. Not to mention Bosnia. Not to mention all of British history. Not to mention the Troubles. Not to mention all of the sh-t the Queen has seen in her damn lifetime, with Jewish refugees fleeing to Britain during WWII, East Germans trying to cross the wall, the Soviet invasion of Czechoslovakia, and on and on. William’s historical illiteracy and tone-deaf racism strike again.
Oh, and Kate made brownies and granola bars for the volunteers and workers. Ten granola bars and eight brownies. I mean, it’s nice, but maybe next time bring enough for everyone? I’ve always complained that Will and Kate never bring anything when they do events like this, so someone in KP is listening. Still, it probably would have been great if Will and Kate had also donated clothes, toiletries, nonperishable food, etc. Baby steps. (And yes, I know she’s copykeening Meghan. That goes without saying.) Note: I have looked closer at the brownie-and-bar pic and I do think there are second layers in the tins, so maybe she did bring enough for everyone.
Very alien?
His freaking grandma served during the WWII!!!!!
Seriously, two entire world wars that started in Europe have just entered the chat…
There’s also the Hundred Years War. Will only has to use that Google thing to find that war has been the default situation for Europe ever since there was a Europe.
Ummm what about the Balkan wars in the 1990s? Siege of Sarajevo, the genocide at Srebrenica and other parts of Bosnia, surelh these ring a bell with him because he was alive then, or are these countries not considered by Wills to be “Europe”?
Or the 1980s and 1990s in the eastern block countries.
A simple google search, the wars and conflicts are listed on Wikipedia , quite a lot of wars and conflicts in Europe in the 1990s, during his lifetime. Where these not covered at Eton? I don’t have a geography major from university but since geography and politics are interlinked there would have been one or two courses covering that at his university.
My bet is that the teenagers who will be future queens of Europe know more about European history and diplomacy then this 40 year old future British monarch.
We keep hearing how he’s prepared for his role as future king, what exactly does that preparation entail? Did M16 not give him a quick history lesson when he visited recently?
They visited the community center “in hope of learning about services being offered ..”. The PR staff need to stop using the word “learning”. Again a simple google search, the center is asking for medical supplies and baby food and diapers. What Kate and William should have done was work with some medical suppliers and show up with first aid kits, gauze, bandages, PPE, pain killers instead of two little plates of brownies.
His freaking Uncle was killed by the IRA!! I’m sure the British people in northern Ireland are keen to hear how there has been no war on their shores. But I have to admit to LOVING when he shows exactly who he is. This comment, after the comment about too many Africans ruining the wildlife he could kill there was *chefs kiss*
Yeah, as an American this is pretty galling to hear from the ffk of England. I grew up in part of the US that saw a ton of Bosnians relocate to my hometown when I was in high school in the 90s. So yeah, we all knew what was going on over there and that it was in fact happening in Europe ffs.
Ahh, but eastern europeans aren’t popular among the white racist trash. Can’t expect him to think of the Balkans etc as Europe /s. If I remember correctly, getting eastern europeans out of Britain was one of the reasons they wanted Brexit. It either shows he’s lacking basic history knowledge or he’s racist in more way than one.
Not only the Balkans but Georgia? Chechnya? Annexation of Crimea – all particularly pertinent to this invasion of Ukraine. And, even if you’re not an Historian – the Russians blew a freaking civilian airliner out of the sky not that many years ago. Just….I’m gobsmacked at his stupidity and ignorance.
What a dipshit
Proof that the ffk knows as much about the history of his nation as any 6 year old.
@Eurydice, unlike us peasants, he doesn’t even have to Google anything! William has an entire staff who does all of his research for him before any engagement. He just can’t be bothered to read it; he’s flat-out admitted it.
William probably had a little folder of information an aide prepared for him — with a little history thrown in for context, FOR THE EXPRESS REASON of preventing him from saying something so stupid — sitting right on the seat of the car that took him to the center, he just didn’t care enough to bother reading it.
I mean, who knows— but based on our knowledge of how their staff operates, that would be my guess. And if it wasn’t done for him automatically, he certainly could have asked someone to do it as soon as he knew he’d be going there yesterday, so he could get up to speed and feel knowledgeable enough to confidently make a comment. He simply does not care. About anything.
@Lorelei – this would be the crackerjack staff that was weeping great tears over Meghan’s attempts to get some work done? Still, yes, no doubt somebody did make a little folder for Will – but he’s got the Divine Right of Stupidity on his side and no mere mortal is going to tell him what he should know.
Ok he’s officially dumb as a box of Kate’s buttons and they say she’s is the embarrassing one?
No wonder he’s constantly on her case in public so she looks to him for constant approval. She’s the scapegoat for him being rock-stupid as well.
Bill is as deep as a puddle. He’s so dense he has no idea he’s dense. 😶
I doubt anyone on Celebitchy is surprised by William’s remarks. The fact that the entire world now sees William for what he is a long time coming. Royal Reporters are out in force trying to clean things up for William. The problem with that is they have ZERO credibility on the world stage. Before I heard of William’s remarks, I was prepared to talk about Kate’s sad brownies and granola bars that would miraculously feed the masses (bottomless desserts). On William comment it was the Daily Fail that said Africa and Asia and they continue to say Africa and Asia. There may be selective editing by the very honest Royal Reporters
So I guess he has no knowledge of history? The future king needs a lecture in the history of his own country.
What an idiot. He is going to be king and he doesn’t even have a basic knowledge of his own country. It’s like he is just saying something just to be heard. PWT, here’s a word of advice, it’s better to be thought a fool than to open your mouth and remove all doubt.
Charles must have hit the roof when he saw this.
All of the talk about Andrew’s settlement had finally started to fade away, and even the security issue with Harry hasn’t been front-page news— plus there have been so many fawning Camilla pieces recently. And everyone was so relieved to see a picture of the Queen, up and about. Then William goes and does this. A total unforced error. A big one. Right before a “tour.”Charles is probably the incandescent one today.
Dumb as a f’ing stump. The most simplistic look at European History is “2000 years of warfare, occasionally interrupted by a few decades of relative peace.” The Good Friday Agreements were signed when he was around 16 and his own government was a signatory. He named one of his kids after a relative who was assassinated by the IRA. How is possible that he actually graduated from grammar school? Is he actually functionally illiterate?
He’s really just the absolute worst. Ugly on the inside and outside. But it seems like he will never be called out for his blatant racism by the media. I will say the fact that this total knob said the BRF was “very much not a racist family” is quite fitting.
Jake Tapper from CNN told Cain to ask his grandmother about the war she went through.
Twitter blue ticks was all over him yesterday, most saying he was the racist asking about Archie’s skin color.
Yeah there won’t be many articles about it/the UK media won’t talk about it but that won’t mattter.
Over 70 million people watched the Oprah interview probably much more now a year later, add these comments and previous ones from William it continues to cement the racism in that family.
The dragging Will is getting is organic and from everywhere. When the Uk media try to drag Harry or Meghan it’s always the same right wing people (very coordinated).
I noticed every-time Elizabeth is close to death young people esp on Twitter are dragging her/excited and calling out the family’s racism. People know. Young people especially know.
For a family desperate to change the narrative post Oprah and “take America” this has to hurt.
No matter what they do people keep coming back to their racism. Until they make it right it won’t stop.. It’s the concept of reaping what you sow aka karma.
Unfortunately, as Joy Reid so rightly pointed out, the only reason is conflict is getting wall-to-wall coverage is because Ukraine is a white country. I think a great many Americans agree with William.
Oh he’s getting totally slammed by media (maybe not the DM, but regular, real media). Lots of “Maybe go ask Granny about wars in Europe.”
Racism definitely plays a part in how the news is covering Ukraine. But Putin has the resources and ambition to potentially push into more of Eastern Europe. If Ukraine had folded the way he wanted it to, Putin would absolutely be getting prepared for his next target. It has some parallels to WWII that make people nervous.
So I guess the unnamed racist who was so concerned over the baby’s skin color, just told on himself, right?
What I want to know is if the Royal Racists are still going to go on their Tropical Vacation. Knowing the tone deafness of the Cambridges, I am guessing they will.
I hope it doesn’t get cancelled and they face lots of angry faces, media bashing and protests over their racist, colonialist, uncaring and archaic tour which, I might add, THEY should be paying for, not impoverished Caribbean countries.
@Laraw, earlier, I said somewhere on another comment that if they were smart, they would cancel the vaca— sorry, “tour.”
But I’ve changed my mind. I can’t wait for these two blithering idiots to make even more fck-ups on the world stage. KP will try to manage everything down to the tiniest detail, but they can’t control everything, especially if crowds are involved. I say let the games begin!
Acknowledging 100% the only reason certain audiences are more concerned with Ukraine directly ties to racism, there are also nuances related to who the aggressor is and how much power he has amassed over time via election fraud and such. Putin has played the western world and that is *somewhat* unique, but par for the course given advances in technology, etc. There are more informed audiences who do pay attention to refugee crises globally, and sadly none of what is happening in Ukraine is shocking for those audiences. Regardless, what William said made the entire royal institution look like idiots and he really needs to grow up and prepare before making statements regarding global issues.
I disagree — there are too many racists in the royal family to narrow it down to just William.
👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽
The Cambridges are always desparate to trend on social media, so it’s just like to say congratulations for achieving their dream.
One of my faves (:
https://twitter.com/postcultrev/status/1501688796068282368?s=10
I can’t, Northern Ireland ???
Yeah, I recommend he read Say Nothing or just look at some photos of NI during the Troubles. Tanks, troops, explosions, senseless deaths (and don’t forget the Omagh bombing, which happened when he was a teenager). And these people have the temerity to be shocked about a war in a “civilized” nation.
Hell, he could do his job as BAFTA patron and show up to the awards and just WATCH THE BELFAST CLIPS!
When I first saw those photos hit online, all I could think of is them sitting in the car before hand saying, this must be serious face for photos. No smiling, no jazz hands.
He is trash. That’s allllllll I’ve got.
Someone should have had that chat with Will. Look at his facial expression here. What is that face?
Saw that Omid tweeted the Vanity Fair story and the photo they went with is Will looking at her with absolute disdain. I wish Kaiser would have also used that one. It’s quite telling.
I cannot stop laughing at his completely inauthentic sad panda expression. It is just so bad, lacking any kind of sincerity.
I thought the same thing! She’s trying SO hard to not smile and her entire demeanor looks uncomfortable and forced.
This was such an easy one — bring supplies and help box them for an hour. Tell the workers that this is horrific and instead of saying “we are helpless” ask “what can we do? And “how can we help you with this project?” They are worthless.
FC, they were not there to help they were there to “learn”.
@Athena, every single thing they do, every place they go — we’re told they’re “listening” and “learning.” For ten years. Have they ever gone to an engagement to actually DO something??
#whatElSe 🙄 is new
Proof enough that this clown is not Kingly material. Just stop talking. Period.
Also what the heck is with Keeny Antoinette’s head tilts. They do not make her look intellectual or sympathetic at all. They make her look like a mean girl B*tch. She done it so many times now.
That’s Kate’s serious, “concerned” pose
the DM calls it “looking emotional” LOLOL.
Diana pantomime. See the prancing PR visit after the Birmingham riots, where she showed up in Diana militaristic bespoke cosplay and did the ‘look up through the lashes’ routine.
The spaniel head tilt.
The wiglets are too heavy for her head. She looked like a total bobble head during this event and so scrawny.
But for once William showed he was the dumber of the two, at least in this occasion.
Honestly if you look at pictures of her, it’s on our right but the left side of her face she has two dents, one on her cheek below her eye, and one in her jowl area. People always say her face is melting or is lumpy I thought people were just being harsh because she sucks, but man her face truly is….IDK, something is going on. It almost looks like she had to have fillers dissolved or had to have cortisone shots which left dents in her face. Either way, with all the time and money she has, it’s bonkers she looks so bad. That’s all I got.
Speaking of photos, what the heck reason is there to photograph the brownies? How in the name of God does a picture of brownies do anything to provide support for Ukraine? If I lived in Ukraine and I saw a picture of brownies sitting on a table, I’d be pissed.
@Mrs.Krabapple, to be fair, it’s Kate’s greatest accomplishment to date, so of course she wanted to memorialize it
Has he forgotten bosnia? That wasn’t that long ago
Bosnia – Diana – Landmines. He should know this. Then again, it is Harry who has continued his mother’s work with victims of landmines.
I’m in SEA and even I remember Bosnia. I’m one year older than him. This is your future future King?
It is very alien to see this in Europe at this point in time. Generally, people will be more shocked and affected to see something that is happening in what they consider their own home than an area that they do not. It’s also because it feels like it could directly affect you, which makes it scarier. Not saying it’s right or wrong, but that’s standard human psychology. He may be a twit, but this isn’t racism and is also exactly what most Europeans are currently thinking.
Nah. It was racism. The IRA was bombing England in Will’s lifetime. Bosnia was in Will’s lifetime. And that’s before we get to the Brits hand in international wars. Not to mention there has been conflict between Russia and Ukraine since Georgia in 2008 and when Crimea was seized in 2014.
People are telling on themselves left and right.
You’re correct, of course. And @Meep was trying to perform a “clean-up” of William’s faux pas. According to @Meep: 1) It’s just a matter of psychology (and a statesman who we’re told is important enough to get gov’t info. Will gets to only consider his own feelings – see how that works?), 2) Will’s just scared of being killed in a Russian invasion (Uh huh), and 3) Most Europeans are saying the same thing (Yeah, all the whites feel that way, so it’s ok, right?). Pathetic.
You skipped the part where he said he thought wars only happened in Africa and Asia and not Europe. You, know, the massively racist part of his statement.
He didn’t say that though, the reporter added that in her own tweet. He did say that it is strange to see war in Europe and reveals how little he thinks of the world beyond his own life.
The unsaid part of what William said reveals his egocentric/ethnocentric view of the world.
@Oh-dear, He totally DID say that. Stop gaslighting the world. We all saw it for what it is. Even the original poster has went on to clarify that that was the transcript she received from the PA press. They’re only saying “he didn’t say that” from the social media backlash. If you think people can’t see through their media-play bullshit, you thought wrong. William SHAT THE BED. Enough said.
There are people in the UK who remember WWII which more directly affected them. This is not the only conflict on-going in Europe or that occurred in this century. There has been previous Russian-Ukraine conflict also.
It’s definitely wrong, historically inaccurate and hella racist all at once. Europe has been riddled with war for centuries, with numerous conflicts in the 20th century along, some happening within William’s own lifetime, hell Diana even went to their wartorn parts of WHITE Europe to bring attention and relief to their plight.
William focusing on Africa and Asia as those other distant places is just a dog whistle to call them foreign savages who are constantly killing each other as if the failing Empire he’s to inherent isn’t at the heart of 99% of the bloodshed spread in those nations.
So had he said something about this seeming close to home, or how he and Kate visited Poland a few years ago and considering that’s where so many refugees are going, it seems more personal to him as a result – something like that, it would not have been so bad IMO.
It’s the “we’re more used to seeing this in Asia and Africa” combined with “this is just alien to us in Europe.” that makes it SO BAD.
@Meep, what the heck are you going on about? The war in Bonia Herzegovina happened in William’s lifetime, 1990s to be exact. William and his ilk are just fucking morons. And what wars in Africa are y’all talking about?
I was coming to say this. The Balkans wars were 91 to 99. Almost 10 years that people seem to forget was in Europe.
@meep here’s the last all I’ll say about this. If this were some daft pop star who said this, I would just roll my eyes.
You’re talking about someone who is supposed to equal on a global stage to the Bidens, Obama, who belongs in the room with the very people at the top levels of seeking an end to this conflict, like Zelenskyy himself. Consider what your infantilizing defense of William actually implies about him. Would a diplomat get this so wrong? Would a true statesperson? Of course not.
@Angela: I can kind of see why William doesn’t want to mention the Balkan war with a steaming pile of Andrew so near to their front gates. So, I’ll overlook his amnesia on that event. Isn’t that where his uncle, Prince Pedo, fought?
Debbie, you are thinking of the Falkland war. That’s where Pedo prince Andrew lost his ability to sweat.
I am the same age as FFK and I commented above about all of the Bosnian kids that came to my hometown and went to my high school. We all knew why and what was going on and we were regular old midwestern Americans and can you believe it, I still remember it 30 years later. That’s such a lame excuse.
@SomeChick: Thanks for the correction, and you made me laugh at your last sentence.
Sure it’s human psychology. You know what else is human psychology? Racism. They’re not mutually exclusive.
@Babsorig that’s ~30 years ago! When he was a child, and so was much of the current generation of Europe. There has been a much much much more frequent stream of violence, civil unrest, and conflicts in various parts Africa since that time. I’m not sure why that’s offensive, it’s just a fact.
William was a teen in the 90s when the Bosnian war was going on. Stop defending the racist dog whistle comments. He should have been aware of this and of the later trial of the war criminal milosevic. His own mother visited the bombed sites in 1997.
There, you see how it works? It’s perfectly alright to reference the queen not leaving town during WW2 (which was OVER 76 years ago) when the Brits want to give her brownie points and polish her tiara, but God forbid anyone mention wars in Europe 30 years ago. Facts can be so inconvenient sometimes.
The thing is, there was no reason for him to bring up Africa or Asia at all. No reason for him to mention how “alien” this feels. Just say how horrible it is and how you support the Ukrainian people and how you have made a donation to an organization helping those affected by this conflict.
Oh wait, he refused to do that last one.
@meep William isn’t some random man down at the chippy–he’s the future king of the UK. 30 years ago is in his lifetime and he should absolutely be knowledgeable about these things.
I’m 2 years older than William. While I’ll admit that the Balkans didn’t first come to mind, I sure as hell immediately thought of WWII when this crisis began in Ukraine…so no, I wasn’t thinking “this doesn’t happen in Europe.”
@meep I get that, but 1. He is incredibly educated and should know better than to say something so off cuff and, well, racist. And 2. He is visiting this place for an hour tops. He should be able to make basic chit chat with the workers and say at least 2-3 meaningful things that can be quoted in the press to shine light on the work they are doing. It’s basic PR and his whole job.
He could have literally come up with his talking points on the car ride there. He didn’t bother to do the minimum and instead defaulted to his racist banter.
“He should be able to make basic chit chat … and say at least 2-3 meaningful things that can be quoted in the press.”
Jeeebuz, no kidding. He’s been meeting and greeting since he was a TEEN, for crying out loud. It’s ludicrous that he should be so bad at speaking extemporaneously, and even worse that he doesn’t recognize his own failings. If you’re so damn bad at it, Willy Boy, get someone to script a few appropriate remarks before you meet and greet. Then stick to the script, you useless jackass.
@Meep, my uncle served in Vietnam *before I was born.* The fact that William was a child when Andrew was in the Balkans is not an excuse and has nothing to do with anything. William is just an ignorant, incurious person.
@FC, I said something similar downthread, about him being able to have prepared during the car ride there, FFS, but for some reason I wasn’t thinking about the fact that IT IS HIS JOB until I read your comment. I was just thinking “typical, lazy Bill.” But by failing to prepare, the issue isn’t just that he’s lazy— he’s flat-out not doing the job that he is wildly overcompensated for. Which compounds the situation.
Also, we’ll never know the answer to this, but I am SO curious to know if he’s completely mortified right now — if he saw the dragging online, and feels like a total moron. He’s too arrogant to ever admit it to anyone, but I want to know if deep down, he knows how bad this makes him look, and if he realizes that this will have lasting ramifications for his reputation.
Guys, I’m 99% sure Andrew served in the Falklands (off the coast of Argentina), not the Balkans.
@Becks omg you’re right! I was making fun of someone for being stupid while making a huge error myself 😂
Andrew was in the falklands war which was Maggie thatcher showing she could be an imperialist as much as the male PMs.
The Yugoslav wars started when he was 9 and ended when he was 19. If George, Charlotte and Louis are aware enough of the Ukrainian-Russia war then he was old enough to be aware of that war too. So yes he’s aware of 1 war that happened in his generation.
Edit: Also in his generation, the Bosnian War and The Troubles
@ Sofia, well said! I’m not sure why people are making excuses for Wont who by the way has/should be educated on such matters as it revalant to his “job”
No one alive during Srebrenica could think such atrocities are alien to European soil. If you don’t know, I suggest you google it.
I find Williams comments particularly asinine and telling because Putin has been carrying out assassinations on British soil.
Sorry but if William is such an elegant statesman, and has been getting briefed on world affairs, nothing about the current situation should surprise him. If he had any mastery whatsoever of global politics, he wouldn’t be making these derpy comments.
Well said,, Gruey. Maybe he needs to look up chemical weapon attack on a former KGB agent in Salisbury, UK as well as Polonium -poisoned tea being slipped to Alexander Litvenienko in London.
Yes, Meep, this is racism.
I certainly hope KP has paid you for this bs. War is not alien in Europe and any 40 year old has lived through many of them on European soil. In addition to war in Bosnia where a massive genocide happened, (William would have had to live without television to not be aware of this as it was covered extensively at the time and later during the war crimes tribunal of milosevic,) there is also the Troubles in Ireland and Northern Ireland. A treaty was signed during his lifetime and that only takes place after a war has happened. Even if the British want to pretend it wasn’t, to this day all royal visits to Northern Ireland are not reported until they are happening because the security threat still remains. That’s not the sign of all peace all the time.
Anyway keep capping for an ignorant rich white man who will inherit the mantle of an institution behind genocide, slavery and yes, war over the last thousand plus years. It’s a great look!
@Meep – William is almost 40, he should be well aware of the number of European wars and aggressions that have taken place in his lifetime and continue to do so, but because it’s *white* people fighting these wars he’s chosen to overlook it and point a finger at Africa and Asia instead — that smacks of racism. Plus he’s just such a lazy bonehead he can’t even be bothered to educate himself about a truly horrifying situation that has the potential to become another world war. He should be fully immersing himself in this situation because isn’t his position in the BRF supposed to involve charitable work, royal duties, and soft diplomacy?
Sounds like someone needs to hand Willy a history book
he never had to pay attention in history class. he should revisit those lessons starting with the chapter on william the conqueror and continue through to present day. what a miserable soul he is.
It bug me when Kate makes her “priss mouth” in photos. It’s her “using my posh accent” mouth – “Ehw, Ehm sew heppy.” Just stop.
Will is “very much not a racist, y’all.”
Every day she gets closer and closer to looking like Camilla Tomineys identical twin with those lips lmao
I think she had something done to her lips recently. I can’t say what, maybe new veneers, a little botox, or filler? I could see it in the Denmark photos too.
there was a video on twitter with her licking her lips constantly and said that’s a dead giveaway for her recent “lip work”
Lip lift? Top one looks different.
Phew the dragging Willy got from all corners of the earth for his comments. Sigh.
It’s funny because some of their stans were complaining that daily mail misquoted him but isn’t that what they always do to Harry and Meghan? Lol
Oh how the tables have turned. This is only the beginning for Willy boy.
Camilla’s donation to daily mail is really paying off. What will the Cambridge’s give up to get back on top?
I’m not going to knock her for wearing blue. Lots of people have been…
He is an absolutely idiotic, out of touch racist baldemort.
Yeah I’m not going to knock her for this visit. They are both woefully unprepared as usual but I read her facial expressions unlike FFK’s as genuinely emotional, you can see her eyes are red and teared up in some of them.
I saw a young woman on the news last night tell a reporter that she had to leave her mom and dad behind, and then she completely broke down. I started crying with her. I had a horrific parent situation and I could still feel her pain. God I wanted to help her so bad.
The worst though, was the shot of the train station with 100K terrified, shell-shocked people and children jammed on the landing waiting for a train to take them to safety. Some were crying, some were numb, most looked terrified and some looked flat out furious. We are one madman away from that happening to us.
Did she need to buy a new expensive cashmere blue sweater for the visit though? That money could have gone to help actual refugees and not for kate to do her faux concern. Let me know when they write an actual cheque and then I will take this seriously. This was just a PR exercise and William bombed it bigly.
They’ve never used their own money for anything other than legal fees, why would they start now. In theory the cashmere sweater money could be used for Ukraine donation, but that would take actual caring for others and thinking outside the box. It’s the same when they visit homeless shelters, she’s always wearing something that could’ve paid for a weeks worth of meals.
Plus, those brownies look damn good! So do the granola bars. If I’m a volunteer, that works for me. Plus, he is so awful that I find myself sympathizing with her. it’s scary.
I don’t really sympathize with her. I don’t wish her ill will, only consequences for her actions and treatment of others. She deliberately hurt her sil.
The two really are a dim pair aren’t they.
Isn’t it nice that Charlotte had the right colour sweater in her closet?
Now who was it who said Kate’s going to arrive with baking at an engagement soon?
A little less thought about matching the flag and a bit more thought about saying something and taking something practical please? Hospitals are being bombed! Civilians are being killed!
They always act like they came to audit the charity. Checking, learning, inspecting, and hearing about their activities. They don’t understand the difference between what they do and what M&H do. Hence the cookies. She is trying to copy Meghan, and that was her impression of Meghan’s approach.
@smart&messy so spot on. This is exactly the dynamic that bugs me. Who are they to always be inspecting these charities?
Kate didn’t make the treats she ‘had them made’. Meaning one of their cooks made them.
LORDY.
My first reaction when I saw these pics – eh, this is actually an appropriate way and time to theme dress, and her outfit is simple and appropriate, and its nice she finally brought SOMETHING to one of these events, so I can’t really criticize, although this certainly feels performative
Then……THEN…..I saw the comments. and my jaw dropped.
There are two big issues with his comments:
1) the obvious racism, right? The notion that this fighting in Ukraine is worse than what has happened elsewhere in the world because it is white people – we expect to see this kind of war and killing etc in Asia and Africa, but not in the sainted Europe! We’ve seen this racism play out enough in the news coverage over the past few weeks, for William to make this comment tells me he never watches the news or follows the news at all so he hasn’t seen ANY of this criticism, or that he doesn’t agree with the criticism.
2) He’s overlooking major conflicts like World War II – I know it was 80 years ago, but that’s not that long ago in the history of Europe. His grandmother joined the military in World War II! It wasn’t something that has no connection to his life, and isn’t part of the point of Remembrance Sunday and war memorials etc so that we all remember what happened? It seems William does not. And that’s not getting into Northern Ireland, the former Yugoslavia, etc. , MUCH more recent wars/violence than World War II.
Anyway glad he’s getting dragged on social media for this. He should be.
The war and genocide in the former Yugoslavia was within his lifetime! Some of us remember that conflict vividly because of how brutal it was.
Right??? William and I are the same age and while I didn’t fully understand what was happening at the time, I remember every night on the news seeing pictures of bosnia etc, and hearing about it constantly etc. It was a constant point of discussion and that was in the US. I’m sure it was even more so in the UK.
His own mother went to bombing sites in 97. It can’t get more personal than that.
Literally pick one of the Kings Henry, George and Edward and you have a king who fought a battle in Europe.
The problem is, these two get their boots locked so much by the British tabloids that like 2 days later, everyone forgets. When Keeny Antoinette went to Sarah Everard’s memorial to “pAy hEr rEspEcts” everyone dragged her, yes, but then they moved on.
I really hope the public in the countries these two idiots are going to really don’t give them the time of day.
How can William pretend he is unaware of WWI and WWII when he has shown up to how many commemorative events in the last few years? Ignoring that they are major historical events that changed the course of history and his grandmother was around when the last war happened, he’s attending these events and then just forgetting what they are about? What about Remembrance Day? Every year he wears medals and ribbons and lays a wreath and does this mean he doesn’t know why he does this?
He thinks it’s basically a photo op. Not an event to be taken seriously.
I just want to add as a general point that to a very large extent it wouldn’t have mattered even if he WERE right. Even if there hadn’t been a war on European soil in centuries, so this definitely felt “alien,” and even if no European country had a military that it had sent around the world over those past centuries to fight in other countries, it’s STILL not the right thing to say.
When one country is being invaded by another, and most people are really scared of that invading country and its leader and nuclear weapons etc, the response isn’t “wow this feels so alien, we’re not used to this.” the response can just be “this is horrible, we support you and your country, we want to help, the news is heartbreaking.” Sometimes that’s all you should say! he doesn’t have the emotional intelligence or just the general intelligence to say more than that. He shouldn’t try to be witty, to be smart, to be knowledgeable- he can’t. remember his COVID comments about how it was overblown? he thought he was being funny and he was tone-deaf at best.
I don’t expect someone like him to be able to talk intelligently about world issues, he clearly isn’t up to it. But then he should just stop trying and just “this is an awful situation, let us pack some boxes and try to help in whatever small way we can.”
Instead we got “this is alien in Europe” and “nah I’m not donating money, are you crazy? here’s my smile instead.”
The stans are trying to gaslight people into believing that William didn’t say what he said. It was reported as such by the PA pool reporter (not the DM) and just because the comment about Africa and Asia wasn’t in quotes doesn’t mean he didn’t say it. Furthermore, the quoted sentence is equally bad and racist because of the many wars that have taken place in Europe even after World War II, the fact he goes to the Cenotaph every year, attended Sandhurst and that his own mother visited the Balkans to campaign against landmines. It’s clear that William has not being paying attention to what’s been going on, to the debate about the reporting of the invasion and his team didn’t brief him. If he had been paying attention, he would not have spewed those racist and ignorant comments yesterday.
The other Cambridge stan excuse is that Will meant wars in his lifetime. Which is still a load of baloney. Like he didn’t have security detail to protect him from the IRA car bombs of the 90’s and like Bosnia didn’t happen in his youth.
Like he didn’t name his second son after his great-uncle (great-great?) who was killed by an IRA bomb.
Well, the stans got onto the gaslighting wagon too late. The whole world’s media and social media have dragged him from pillar to post in every language — I enjoyed translating an Arabic Twitter thread this morning where the commenters were shocked at Bulliam’s ignorance of history, if not his racism. The stans are trying and failing to pin this on the Fail (“misinformation,” “out of context,” “misquoting”), while also blaming the KP comms folk for not using social media effectively to refute these lies! It’s a pleasure to see.
LMFAO all of a sudden they’re concerned about misinformation in the Fail and KP’s lack of adequate response to said misinformation?
Lol forever
@Lorelei — oh! The irony! One even lamented that H&M were right about the one thing: that KP comms suck at SM. I’m loving this 🤣
It’s funny since this was blowing up in the evening in North America which was the middle of the night in the UK and so a lot of Americans called him out, including Jake Tapper and Bernice King, daughter of MLK.
The genie was way too far out by the time minions in the UK woke up and bots were released.
As much as I love following royal gossip, I really do think the Brits should abolish the monarchy before Billy the Basher gets on the throne. He will just be an embarrassment to the nation.
Honestly, the British Empire was made by England essentially waging savage war on/in other countries. Was he listening at all in grade school
At 36, you can not pay me enough money to put on a half sweater like that.
I literally can’t with these idiots. That is a cute sweater though.
Here’s a tell, “We feel so useless.” You are useless, Bill. You could do so much more. How about helping with the coordination of getting all the goods to the Ukrainian people? How about personally giving some of your untold wealth to the Ukrainian people? Just think, “What would DIana do?” Then do just 20% of that because that’s a helluva lot more than standing around feeling/being useless. Your vague sympathy (real or not) should not be the end of your efforts.
There’s another clip circulating on Twitter this morning where someone asks them to donate and he laughs it off saying they can only offer words of comfort and the “odd smile here or there and that’s important.” I am sure the refugees will be comforted to know that William and Kate are smiling at them from afar.
Meanwhile, Kate was obviously given orders in the car on the way over not to speak because she was a complete mute the entire visit, allowing the Burger King the whole stage to stick his foot in mouth.
Lolz you ignored Kenny Antoinette’s “wE FeEl tHat, We FeEl tHAt” at the end?
Shut UP! He actually said that, about the smiles being important??
https://twitter.com/Anna__with_an_A/status/1501865851414327297
@harper- they both seem pretty useless but Kate staying mute and not putting her foot in her mouth was actually the smarter move here. If you don’t know enough to speak on these issues, stay quiet. Obv, they should both know more but at least she doesn’t say the quiet part aloud. My god.
@Harper OH. MY. GOD. I thought you were joking but, wow, that video clip. Unfathomable, and the way he windmills his hands about the entire time while saying it!
Harper… that video on Twitter of him saying “he can only offer smiles” when the man is clearing saying financial aid is more helpful. OMG, I AM SCREAMING. That needs to go viral! They really are as useless as they feel! Will did not inherit a single DNA strand of empathy from his mother. Sheeeesh
You know, I want to drag him for that comment but at the same time….isn’t that what royals are taught and what they believe? That a visit from a royal, a signed picture of a royal, a quick handshake with a royal, a smile from a royal, is the same as a financial donation or actual help? William has been told his whole life that his presence is enough, that all people need from him is to see him wave from a balcony and all their problems will be solved.
The idea of “no, no donation, just a few smiles here and there” speaks to a larger issue about royalty in a way.
ETA and to be clear I think the royals should put their money with their mouths are, and here the other senior royals have all donated, so it just makes his comments that much worse.
Holy crap, this clip needs to play on a loop! It’s such a clear example of weaselling out of actual, specific help. So his version of thoughts and prayers is words and smiles? I’m so angry, and I didn’t think these turds were capable of sinking lower.
Burger King is giving me Buddy the Elf vibes here: Smiling is important!
There’s a video from the visit circulating where he literally says that he can only offer words.” I don’t whether it was in response to a plea for financial help – but it is a bad look when the rest of his family have donated.
He can only offer words? It’s not like he doesn’t have a whole ass foundation that could donate money or supplies.
This makes his comment about feeling helpless extra galling. He actually has the means to make a difference to the relief efforts – and he has the absolute nerve to tell these volunteers to their faces that he can only offers words and smiles.
JFC – he has access to millions and he can only offer words. Then again maybe he used his inheritance to buy Middleton Manor as is strongly rumoured.
Cue more leaks about TQ’s health and lies about the Sussex’s. If we’re lucky they’ll tell us Charlotte baked the cakes with pictures (this one I’m calling).
Charles, Camilla and the Queen all “personally donated” (however much or whatever else we might think, the donations have been widely reported in themselves), and all w&K can offer are words and smiles?
DU- that’s too funny about Charlotte. The kids are getting dragged out soon.
The royals obviously need to save their money for legal fees and “damages,” if you know what I mean.
All this comment does is prove to me and so many others who have brains and don’t like these despots boots 24/7 is that Weeny is aware of the crisis’ in other countries. They just choose to ignore it. Non-European countries don’t match the criteria of “civilised” and “blonde hair, blue eyes” don’t you know?
FYI, “PriNce William” it’s also alien to see this in non-European countries too until White countries decide they just have to take what’s not theirs.
Yep. He’s completely ignoring European involvement in many of those African conflicts.
Why is she grinning in that pic as if she is bringing goodies to the elderly people’s home? Her seriousness should have started in the car. Anyway, it is Kate, what was i expecting?
@Mai, ita, Kate’s expression as she steps out of the car is so misplaced, it’s actually a bit jarring when you realize where she was going. It’s like arriving at a funeral grinning. What is wrong with this woman??
Kate needs to be the one who starts looking at him with disdain when he opens his mouth. Maybe it’s not his embarrassment with her leading to her doing more separate events.
equality, frankly, I see this and think that this is exactly why Clueless (and racist) and Keenless (and racist) need to divorce. He needs someone that can think on their feet to TRY to clean up these comments. I doubt Keenless even realized the implications of his remarks or that they were horrendous.
It was a day that ended in a Y, ofc he said something stupid and racist. Big ole head with nothing in it.
Racist claptrap aside, just look at the body language between these two. It’s like William can’t even try to keep his sneering disgust off of his face when next to this woman.
The Firm is a poorly run institution that’s being collapsed by it’s greedy right wing, racist misogyny and I love to see it.
Can’t wait to see how this all unravels. William will be lucky to be the King of England by the end of this.
If this is what he says in public without blinking an eye, imagine what he says in private.
Maybe K needs to give W those children’s history and military books she bought on a pap stroll in 2020.
@Sure, this is a perfect comment
Bulliam is suffering from selective caucasity syndrome; the IRA were still active after he was born, Good Friday agreement when he was 17 and UK troops still in N.Ireland while he was at Sandhurst.
Let’s not forget Diana’s last overseas trip was on behalf of the Halo Trust to Bosnia,where she was pictured with victims of land mines in a war that included Bosnia and Croatia.
His racism about brown people having too many children and now starting all the wars of the 20th century will go down well on their upcoming tour of the Caribbean , oh and he was worried what colour Archie would be….
Great comment, @Roseberry. Co-sign everything you said.
And the Good Friday agreement was such a huge deal! Just shows how they don’t think of it as a war, just some riff raff who wouldn’t behave, totally overlooking that it was an actual armed conflict brought about by colonialism and being dicks.
Lucy, this is obviously Boob Johnson’s opinion, since he wanted to breech that agreement after Brexit.
Was he trying to say it felt like WW2 revisited?
Because to be fair the Soviet-style invasion is very strange- it reminds Europe of images of sieged Russian cities, and of the Iron Curtain and the Polish/Czech/Hungarian invasions of post WW2.
Sadly in Europe we are used to seeing wars ‘far away’. It’s not nice and it is very complacent but in this situation we are seeing a crazed despot with access to weapons of mass destruction, intent on invasions in the tradition of Hitler and Stalin.
I guess a lot of people are suddenly sitting up and realising the nuclear war that people were scared of half a century ago could actually happen.
The rules of this conflict are very different.
(PS I am not dismissing the Balkan wars of the 90s. But it was a civil conflict and as such the risk of escalation was nowhere near comparable).
This isn’t the first Russian-Ukraine conflict.
This isn’t a conflict though.
This is a full-blown invasion complete with killing of civilians, shelling of hospitals and use of illegal thermobaric weapons, as well as the risk of worldwide nuclear escalation.
That is why the whole of Europe are getting rather nervous.
Chernobyl is under emergency generator and no-one is completely clear on the risks of radiation leaks.
The second largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine is under Russian control. They are holding the workers hostage and torturing them to produce propaganda videos.
Lavrov was on TV today claiming that the Ukrainians (with the support of the US) were producing chemical weapons, suggesting that it is paving the way for Russia to use them first. The assault on Kyiv has apparently begun and Putin is annoyed that the whole thing is taking so long.
Yeah, tell everyone actually in the area the difference between a “conflict” and a “war”. In 2014 during “conflict” an airliner was shot down and civilians died. Russia invaded, although they later claimed military units did this “freelance” more or less (because countries let their military do that). I agree that the nuclear threat is what is making it seem more of a threat this time. Plus likely more media and SM coverage.
The Bosnian war wasn’t just a civil conflict and UN peacekeepers got involved including many Canadians and I am sure other countries as well. So let’s not minimize a genocide just to excuse William being woefully ignorant.
I grew up in a country that was half destroyed in the bloody wars during the 90s. We are a fully developed democracy now, an EU and NATO member, and the motto I kept hearing my entire life here was NEVER AGAIN. Never again will this happen in Europe. We were supposed to be the last ones.
I know the sound of air raid sirens better than anyone ever should, and I was horrified and yes, shocked, when this carnage started all over again, not 30 years after Europe swore NEVER AGAIN.
The playbook, the propaganda, the cruelty, is the same as it was in the Balkans. Everything is the same. I feel like I’ve gone back in time in some cruel glitch in the matrix. We were supposed to have learned.
William’s comment about this being “expected” in Africa and Asia is beyond disgusting and he deserves all the dragging he gets. That being said, we’re shocked, even us who have seen this exact thing happen in our own cities only a few decades ago.
I can’t imagine the trauma and fear this horror resurrects, but my heart goes out to you. Every day we wake up hoping that Russia’s aggression is checked and Article 5 won’t have to be invoked. Please take care.
I can’t either, and I am so sorry.
Don’t they have a Caribbean tour in a couple of weeks? This is appalling and sad.
William has gotten an easy pass all these years and there’s a reason why Elizabeth doesn’t say anything, the Cambridges want to compete with the Sussexes so they want to say something always and it will keep landing them in trouble
They need to announce the cancelation of that vacation . Seriously.
And Baldy was always dumb, but I didn’t realize this dumb. He was so eager to let his racism flag fly he forgot where he lived and who he was, a colonizer.
Oh well.
@Tiffany, I agree. This tour was always a bad idea, but he just made it even worse. If they were smart, they’d cancel it, but they are not, so I guess all we can do is look forward to watching them flail about in attempts at “soft diplomacy.” What a farce.
ETA @Em, that’s actually an excellent point. There sure is a reason Liz never says anything! At least she’s smart enough to know she’s better off keeping her mouth shut.
What happened to Alexander McQueen?? It just look like a blue jumper you get from H&M or Target!!!
I feel like McQueen is rolling in his grave. I remember his shows back in the day, it was perfection for me.
This kind of comment from William doesn’t surprise me. He is constantly getting dragged for his racism and lack of intelligence. He was a geography major in school so his comment makes him look even more stupid.
Also, Kate didn’t bake those brownies/ granola bars. She bought them and then took them to the engagement.
Or the staff did
Poor Nanny Maria, having to stay up to bake after caring for the children all day. I hope she gets paid overtime.
I’m surprised that she didn’t bring more cake – it looks like there’s only cake for a few people.
@ArtHistorian, I’m genuinely surprised she didn’t bring banana bread.
@Lorelei. Brownies are her specialty. The difference is that Harry and Meghan gifts are thoughtful and appropriate, for example, washer and dryer for the school in Harlem, food trucks for volunteers at an all day event at the MLK Center. This comes across as very last minute, with an assistant running to the local bakery.
“ He was a geography major in school…”
The devil you say.🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
He must live deep within a bubble of his own making. i thought he was mates with James Blunt, didnt they ever chat about his time in the army and where he fought? and im sure he did militarty training to become a helicopter pilot dont they teach about wars there? Surely by now his advisors must be telling him any mentions of africa is a No, No. or his he not taking their advice. I can see why they are trying to push Kate out in front becaise she doesnt say anything. he is Philip 2.0 .
@lili- what you said about him living in a bubble is what gets me. There’s been discussion already about the racist media coverage of the Ukrainian war. Has he really not seen it? He should have known to speak differently about this as the racism is being called out. He was like let me just add to that. It’s baffling that he said this. Indicative of his racism and complete ignorance of the real world around him.
Why the ill advised and poorly articulated comments of an unelected heir to a hereditary head of state matter in 2022?
Next he’ll claim that he is the victim.
What he said is horrible and racist, but I couldn’t help cackling that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s daughter Bernice A. King called him out on Instagram and Twitter. That’s when you know you messed up.
I’m also surprised it took this long for Kate to bake something like the banana bread Meghan baked.
And do they ever do anything besides “learn”? It’s unbelievable to me that the future head of state who is important enough to be included in MI6 meetings is asking refugees why more isn’t being done for them.
Any guesses as to what the Commonwealth Heads of States must be thinking, hearing this dribble…
@Wendy, seriously. At least with Trump, they all knew that there was a limit on his term. They’re stuck having to humor Bill permanently.
He is literally an idiot and a racist. Worst combination, imo.
He’s the British version of Ivanka Trump
What a stupid and idiotic comment. Even if he didn’t say the in Africa and Asia part (this was mentioned by PA specifically and I don’t think they would lie or make things up like some other publications), it’s still a stupid comment. He’s been at this for long enough to know things he says can be twisted so he needs to be careful with his words, especially when talking about a literal war.
Once again, what a stupid and idiotic comment.
More than just “stupid and idiotic.” Also racist. Even if he didn’t actually say the Africa and Asia part, his words are still racist. There are many ways to be racist. There is a lot of unconscious bias behind the words we know he actually said.
This entire visit was disruptive for those volunteers.. they brought no help in any form. They could have sorted or boxed things, they could have donated financially, hell they could have even had a meal catered for the volunteers but they didn’t.. it was all about how their children reacted and were upset and confused about the war.
Then comes the racist diarrhea mouth confirming for many that he was “that” senior Royal. This was retweeted by so many blue checks it was amazing to see, but it was picked up by them and quoted because this was released through a legitimate news source (PA). It was not a rag sourced news.
Now this morning we are seeing the invisible contract in full CYA cleanup mode, but it isn’t going to be that easy anymore the world is watching and it’s not impressed at all.
(Pretty sure Britain has been involved in war with someone his entire adult life. His brother actually fought in one. That uniform he plays dress up in will look even more ridiculous from now on)
As for Kate it was a nice gesture to make some sweets, but again the childhood lesson of “bring enough for everyone or do not bring anything at all” was never taught.
The Caribbean charmed tour should be fun.. I might just pay attention now.
@Cessily, I thought the same. The only reason this visit even happened was to give Kate a photo op, as well as to provide some royal content for the rags. It accomplished nothing.
Disruptive is right. Think of what they could have gotten done in an hour of Kate packing boxes or William taking off his jacket and loading supplies into a van. Why don’t they actually help the cause????? Instead it’s just a shallow, superficial photo op.
Dailymail headline: “Kate fights back tears over Ukraine: Duchess looks visibly moved on visit to Ukrainian Cultural Centre and shows her support with a blue jumper alongside Prince William”
More like, she and baldy were making faces to playact sad…
These empty, inaccurate, racist words of William’s prove that.
Btw, does anyone else find the pic with Kate shaking hands and Willyboy watching…kinda disturbing? His facial expression indicates he’s judging how she shakes hands or something, like he doesnt trust her not to mess that up. I would not like to see that expression on my husband’s face while he’s watching me do anything.
More like moved to tears that her husband was publicly ignoring her as always. Both of them are clearly struggling to hide their true feelings for each other – the upcoming tour should be fun to watch. She isn’t going to be able to keep up the smiley happy couple look on her own for a tour.
I thought he was looking disapprovingly at her short sweater during the handshake.
That’s what I thought too.
I see they have released a badly edited video claiming that he never mentioned Africa and Asia. You can barely hear anything in the clip. The usual royal reporters, Jobson and Palmer, have jumped on it as proof that he was misquoted. The invisible contract on full display. The derangers were having meltdowns yesterday. It was hilarious to watch.
Yeah, that video clearly starts in the middle of his comments. It’s so obviously edited.
But wasn’t his comment first reported by the PA, or Reuters or something like that? There was no agenda there, they just report what was said.
Some if not most of the RRs MUST KNOW what a sham it is for them to prop up these two idiots, day after day, knowing it’s all BS and that they made the wrong decision by siding with them and against the Sussexes. I get that people need their paychecks, but there have got to be other ways— some of them could certainly find jobs that wouldn’t require them to be such bootlicking buffoons.
I would be so embarrassed to go home every night knowing all I’d done with my career was try to make members of the BRF seem influential and important by coming up with fluffy nonsense and trying to make Bill look like a statesman and Kate like a regal, hardworking, perfect Queen-in-waiting.
If the Daily Mail reported something false, William can sue them. But I suspect they got it right. And the war is alien in Europe quote is in video and still very much racist.
The clean-up job is in full effect. You noticed the royal reporters waited to respond until they got their talking points in order. The levels in which they protect William is mind blowing.
I love that the RRs let the quote hang out there until they were specifically told to deny he ever said that. They hung back and let him get roasted for hours, lol. They probably know what a tool he is and enjoyed it.
It’s also very telling, imo— how much clearer does it have to be that the RRs are stenographers who write whatever the palace tells them to, even if involves changing or deleting stories which have already been published?? They don’t even TRY to be subtle.
If he didn’t say that, someone would have clarified that point immediately last night. They would not have waited 15 hours after “PrinceWilliamIsARacist” was trending on twitter.
This is the first time I have caught one of these Twitter explosions in real time, and it was hilarious to watch. They really did just sit back in England, letting Willnot get roasted, until they received the order to clean it up. It could not have been more obvious. The stans desperation was palpable.
This really goes back to what Harry was saying about his family and the media not being willing to learn about their unconscious bias. The RR are all over posting a transcript and video of the incident. While in the video he doesn’t say unlike Asia or Africa he does say that war is alien to Europe in his generation. This does not make it better. It is still a horrible and erroneous comment to make. Just an example, why was he unable to go visit Ireland for most of his life?!? The Washington Post has an article about this and they have quotes from Robert Jobsen (IMHO needs to do a lot of learning about bias not just unconscious) goes out of his way to defend William saying “I am sure he didn’t mean for it to be racist” and “he’s and educated man.” Do these people hear themselves? They are literally putting their ignorant and racist thoughts on blast. William is a future head of state. He needs to be held accountable for his comments and not coddled. His comments may have been taken out of context, but what he is on video as saying is still wrong. He is just not saying the quiet part out loud.
I saw the original video and he clearly makes the comment about Africa. The new video has been poorly edited and just amplifies the invisible contract and the means they’ll go to cover William’s ass.
Do you have a link to the unedited video?
I saw the original video too start to finish before it was picked up by blue checks, it is all disturbing and he was quoted right the first time.. you are absolutely correct @guest.
@becks I went back and looked for a link to the video and it was deleted from the rag commentators acct that posted it and the article that had a video in it is gone now too.
The Good Friday Agreement was signed in 1998. A few months later, a bomb went off in Armagh.
I graduated high school in 1999. People who graduated high school in 1999 in Northern Ireland can tell you of a childhood marked by war and conflict. William’s great uncle, I think, was a assassinated by the IRA maybe two years before his parents.
They were 10k bombings in that conflict over 30 years.
So you not only absolutely do see war and conflict in Europe. You see it in the very country he’s in line to rule, in his very lifetime.
Two years before his parents’ wedding, sorry
I’ve just seen a really cringey clip with Bulliam saying that they can only give the staff at the cultural centre words and little smiles WTF.
Their gift of ‘food’ to a whole centre full of volunteers- compare and contrast to H&M gift of 2 food trucks to the MLK Centre of volunteers in Atlanta…
Someone on Twitter has commented on Mumbles Khate in that top picture morphing into camilla Tominey, I just can’t unsee it now😆
The b!tch in me is thinking that the reason the food was so meagre as its what was in the fridge, either that was all the cake shop had in stock just as they were leaving for the engagement.
Also, so many conflicts in Asia and Africa have direct ties to British interference and mismanagement. So I’m not trying to hear non of this shit from him.
Even Israeli and Middle East issues go back to the Balfour declaration.
St Andrews should revoke his geography degree. What a dummy.
Would love to see his class ranking at graduation. The same degree is conferred on the top students as well as the bottom.
I take William the incandescent comments to mean that he just wants to remind us at least once a year that it was definitely him and asked about Archie skin color and he is a proud racist
The comment about conflict usually in Africa or Asia overlooks England’s role as colonial aggressors and its impact. It suggests Europe has this stable history and clean hands. Racism is a mindset that ignores historical truths. Saying someone isn’t being racist because we misunderstood his intent only amplifies the gaslighting process. No one ever ponders the victims when they defend the verbiage. Case in point conflict vs war… Racism at its finest.
Wait until he is king, he will be saying more racist things. No hope for him. Anyway, they wanted the world stage now they have it. Good luck with that.
Why does William’s “concerned” face look so much like constipation? It’s incredible.
It’s all that dairy:)
No time to read all the comments but yeah I was flabbergasted to read this, Prince Charles and the courtiers really really have their work cut out for them to get this guy into kingly shape My God
I read that Bernice King (MLK’s daughter) also called out William for his words. There was also a British commentator, Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, who noted how insensitive William’s comments were. I’d say that this is a perfect way for Will and Kate to start their tour of the Caribbean. Keep it up guys! Is that what the royals call a “charm offensive?”
Dr. Shola is ALWAYS there to hold the royals to account for their racism. She was one of the few to always push back on Piers Morgan.
Maybe they should pull out the word “charm” and just label it “offensive”.
Thank you for posting about this – I recognized my own narrow scope when I recently heard a comment to the effect of “an estimated 5 million people have died during in the current conflict in of the Republic of Congo – African lives are just as valuable as caucasian European lives.” This made me stop cold and recognize my own postering and potential to be racist. Beyond Anthony Bourdain’s ah-ma-zing Parts Unknown ep filmed in the Congo, I have never purposely educated myself about conflicts on the African continent and other areas around the world. Those matter too.
#growingandlearning
Dumb balding fuck
😂😂
OMG that visit was such as sh!tshow – their ‘concerned’ faces get me every time. He looks constipated and she looks like she’s struggling to make her face move ’cause of all the fillers/botox.
I had a peak on Twitter and not only is he being dragged he’s being schooled in European history. As others say the upcoming tour is going to be very interesting and you just know one of them is going to say something racist and/or stupid.
William is reportedly very tight with money, so am not surprised he hasn’t donated – though given the blowback am sure he’ll donate via their foundation, getting a tax break while he’s at it.
As i said upthread cue a story about how Charlotte baked those cakes specially and isn’t she just precious. Plus I can’t with Kate’s Meghan cosplay hair – its getting beyond obvious now.
I have to say last night I was laughing in schadenfraude when I saw how this was going viral and it exploded in the American twittersphere.
William allegedly served in the military so for him to be so ignorant of recent conflicts and war in Europe is really astounding.
The racism shown through with that “war is alien in Europe” comment.
The Karma last night was delicious. It blew up, then blew up some more…and then even Jake Tapper got on his case. And to a one all of the “regulars” who don’t follow the royals like the Celebitchies or Sussex Squad were all saying…”well I guess we know the racist asking about Archie’s skin color.” For is this is old news, but the casual observers got a real taste of the real Other Brother.
Kaiser, chef’s kiss on the pictures. They are LOL. I know we slag on Kate for her public speaking gaffes, but William needs PR training. This will be the 3rd time he’s made a comment that people are like “yep, he’s the one that asked about Archie’s coloring”. He obviously doesn’t know how to small talk folks, so why let him run off at the mouth? He’s only proving what most people already concluded from the Oprah interview. He’s the racist. As for laughing off a donation to the cause, again…thinking before speaking would go a long way to disproving he’s an asshat. But no…can’t donate any of your generational thieving funds. What will you live off of? No…take this brownies and granola bars your wife didn’t make and give them to the poor immigrants. Ugh…
Did William even study history? Or pay attention to news reports?
Not a Bulliam fan, but to be fair it’s now being disclosed he did not say anything about Asia and Africa and this quote is now being dialed back by newspapers. Here’s the link to what he said:
https://www.express.co.uk/news/royal/1578592/prince-william-ukraine-comments-war-africa-asia-evg
Nah. It never would have made it into the papers and stayed up for as long as it did if that’s not what he said. Richard Palmer was given orders to walk it back, hence the whole “misheard in the chaos” comment. The one minute video that’s being passed around seems very conveniently edited.
Saying war was alien to Europe is racist too though this doesn’t matter.
Trevor Noah nailed it with his response to comments such as this. 2022 and these people think we don’t get what’s insinuated…openly. Pure b.s.
All I know is, there better be a miraculous or magical conferring of charisma and discretion before PWT and his assistant go touring the Islands of POC. Because they do not have what it takes to do a “charm offensive.” They do have what it takes to OFFEND.
They’ve sure got the “offend” portion down pat
Is he racist, an idiot, or a racist idiot?!
(PWT and Keen leaves after visit.)
PW: That went well. I think I sounded very worldly and informed.
Keen: Yes you did. Big Willy.
(PWT checks his phone to see what twitter thinks)
PWT: OH F@&K!!!!
I’m not a war expert but IRA, crimea, Bosnia, etc, definitely a lot of wars going on in Europe in the near past. I hear a lot about people doing the what aboutism regarding Ukraine vs Yemen war. Ya both are awful and loss of life is horrible. I guess for many westerners it’s harder to believe a largely middle class country that seems modern and doesn’t treat women like garbage being destroyed through bombing hospitals, homes and advanced infrastructure can be attacked like this vs a much poorer country with little infrastructure and tortures/beats women for not covering up their whole bodies and doesn’t see them as humans. Seeing war happen in a modern democracy is more surprising than an authoritarian government but the human loss of life is just as bad. I guess we just expect more in different regions and governments than others?
She has a tour coming up and it looks as though she’s lost even more weight. I hope she’s ok.
With all the epic dragging William received, they’re trying to clean it up, but it still sounds bad. It was Richard Palmer who reported this, he’s backpedaling on what he heard and wrote, but I don’t think he is mistaken. This guy lives to fluff up the Keens and he is the one they send in to do clean up and the fawning press write ups about the Cambridges. There has been a lot of racist statements in the press regarding this war, as though only black/ brown people in the “ third world” should suffer, not “ civilized” Europeans. We are all outraged and heartsick about what Putin is doing in Ukraine, but as a future head of state, William’s lack of preparedness and ignorance just sours every attempt of these royals to show they care. It makes me question both his sincerity and his inability to shed his entrenched racism in even this situation. He even puts caveats on compassion. He deserved every follicle being dragged yesterday and today’s scrambling attempt at cleanup shows how clueless and biased their PR team is. This shows how even at this events is the royals once again centering themselves and using others suffering and hardships as props in their self-promotion. Useless indeed.
#PrinceWilliamIsARacist is trending on Twitter lmao
A woman named Karen on Twitter (I kid you not) wrote that if Meghan had been more family “orientated” she would have helped William forge through these situations since she also majored in international affairs. Instead of that, she’s out there watching “#PrinceWilliamIsARacist” trend. I thought at first it was a joke but now I don’t know what to say about some people. HOW, in any universe, is Meghan responsible for a grown man in England – much less a Big Boy who gets briefings from MI6, as the BM is anxious to reveal?
Oh. My. God.
Any time there’s something negative about the royals in the press, I immediately wonder how they’re going to try to blame it on Meghan. All of us here do. Today was the first time that my mind did not even go there, because it was too outrageous, there’s absolutely, positively *no possible way* to link her to this—but nope, someone managed to try it.
These people are so delusional that they need to seek help and I say that seriously. This obsession with Meghan is not normal. Absolutely fcking incredible
Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Canada, etc., would like a word, you constipated wanker.
I was coming on to say the same thing. Diamond!
Apparently being in line to the throne and having access to serious money for education doesn’t amount to a hill of beans with these guys. He’s an idiot.
The Cambridge stans are out in force demanding apologies for slandering poor wittle William. How coddled is this almost 40 year old man. And Kate looks horrible in the photos from yesterday. She looks miserable tbh. Just from the photos it gave the impression they didn’t even want to be there tbh.
“Demanding apologies?” LMFAOOOOO
Kate must be so relieved that the focus was not about her inflated lips.
Haha. She made sure to keep them pursed at all times.
This is why Harry was always meant to serve as basically the “frontline King” during William’s reign.
https://twitter.com/Anna__with_an_A/status/1501865851414327297?s=19
I can’t get over how cringe this is. How the fuck has this not gone viral?! The awkwardness. The cheapskate excuses. The rambling. The offer of ” smiles”. Jesus H. Christ. He can’t do the job. Period.
No wonder someone on Twitter called him “Son of Tampon.”
Charles was an ass but he works and his heart is in the right place. William hasn’t a clue. Camilla had Ukranian women to Clarence House at beginning of week and frequently cried. Camilla and the Queen have also contributed to the appeal but I never hear of William and Kate doing this and it does raise the profile of the appeal if they make it public. By the way at Clarence House there was a picture on display of Charles taking Meghan up the aisle on her wedding day and another of Harry at Invictus Games. Whoever the racist in the RF is I would eat my hat if it was Charles. He is very inclusive – about religion, about everything.
Charles did nothing to help Harry and Meghan, it’s all about his image. Camilla and Kate “cry” for the cameras. Not a fan of either of them. Where was Charles when the media turned on Harry and Meghan and did nothing to help them? Andrew gets protection and security but not Harry, Meghan or the children (and Harry was willing to pay for costs). William is like his father and I don’t mean that in a good way.
Will’s friends at People are now saying he “did not” say it. Very predictable of them.
I’m not reading ‘People” anymore, they’ve annoyed me one too many times defending them, as if Kate on their cover on a weekly basis wasn’t enough.
The new “concerned” look, with William raising one eyebrow to look more serious.
@linz their handlers or the queen chose his own kids names for them. He knows absolutely nothing
It’s not the first time he has had trouble expressing himself. Someone needs to get him a tutor. He needs serious help. Speaking with grace and eloquence is a part of the job.
For those who are trying desparately defending william.
Listen he is the FFK and leader of commonwealth countries.
He is suppose to be educated and not racist to asean and africans because of that commonwealth thingy.
He is stupid and racist, when he make joke about asian and african more than once on camera.
When you try to cover shit with shits, you are going to have more shits.
He obviously frequents far-right forums to say something like this as the focus of war