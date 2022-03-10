“The ‘Obi-wan Kenobi’ trailer is here & it doesn’t seem to be about Obi-wan?” links

The Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer is here, get your geek on. [Buzzfeed]

Novak Djokovic stayed in the Indian Wells draw and he was apparently trying to come to America but America said no vaxx, no play. [Towleroad]

Nicki Minaj says she “deserves” a Vogue cover. I don’t disagree necessarily, but she’s probably not going to get one until she and her swoleball cousin get vaxxed. [JustJared]

Does Scarlett Johansson really have “iconic looks” though? [OMG Blog]

Review of The Thing About Pam. [Pajiba]

Penelope Cruz’s style has been bad during Oscar season. [GFY]

Harvey Guillén is amazing and he deserves the world. [LaineyGossip]

Louisa Jacobson plays the lead on The Gilded Age but I barely recognized her in this bland dress and with her dark hair. [Tom & Lorenzo]

An Unexpected couple finalized their divorce. [Starcasm]

Amanda Bynes resurfaced on Instagram. [Dlisted]

Red states don’t want their residents traveling out of state to get health care. [Jezebel]