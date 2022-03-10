“The ‘Obi-wan Kenobi’ trailer is here & it doesn’t seem to be about Obi-wan?” links
The Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer is here, get your geek on. [Buzzfeed]
Novak Djokovic stayed in the Indian Wells draw and he was apparently trying to come to America but America said no vaxx, no play. [Towleroad]
Nicki Minaj says she “deserves” a Vogue cover. I don’t disagree necessarily, but she’s probably not going to get one until she and her swoleball cousin get vaxxed. [JustJared]
Does Scarlett Johansson really have “iconic looks” though? [OMG Blog]
Review of The Thing About Pam. [Pajiba]
Penelope Cruz’s style has been bad during Oscar season. [GFY]
Harvey Guillén is amazing and he deserves the world. [LaineyGossip]
Louisa Jacobson plays the lead on The Gilded Age but I barely recognized her in this bland dress and with her dark hair. [Tom & Lorenzo]
An Unexpected couple finalized their divorce. [Starcasm]
Amanda Bynes resurfaced on Instagram. [Dlisted]
Red states don’t want their residents traveling out of state to get health care. [Jezebel]

  1. SomeChick says:
    March 10, 2022 at 1:01 pm

    I’m glad to see that Jezebel is back in the link lineup, following the success of the GMG union strike! 🌟

  2. Murphy says:
    March 10, 2022 at 1:19 pm

    I’m I guess what you would say a medium to medium-high star wars fan and I came away from that trailer with “why did they stop parting his hair on the right” and “Damn it was harder to keep himself and Luke alive those 18 years than I thought”.

    • H says:
      March 10, 2022 at 1:39 pm

      I have a Star Wars room in my house, so that shows you what a geek I am and I still had to look up the Inquisitors. But Obi spying on Luke is awesome, as is the Duel of the Fates music. I might have teared up for a moment.

      • Ally says:
        March 10, 2022 at 2:15 pm

        Duuuuude. Forget the novels and comics. HAVE YOU NOT WATCHED REBELS?!?!

        Go now. Right now. You’ll thank me later.

    • Mia4s says:
      March 10, 2022 at 2:03 pm

      “ “why did they stop parting his hair on the right”

      LOL! Thanks for the laugh! I’m sure it is a sign of his emotional turmoil or something. 😁

      I’m a life long Star Wars fan, but grew out of the book/animation side. But thanks to a very in the know nephew I watched the “Inquisitors” on Star Wars: Rebels and honestly? A far FAR more dramatic and engaging story than that sequel trilogy (which was basically “let’s do the same thing all over again but with a girl this time”. Yawn). Extremely smart to bring this arc into live action. You won’t need to have watched Rebels though. They’re darkside Force users hunting Jedi at the command of Vader and the Emperor. No surprise Kenobi is top of the list. Now you’re mostly caught up!

    • Digital Unicorn says:
      March 10, 2022 at 3:23 pm

      LOL, I came away with ‘Is that really Rupert Friend looking like a hot cenobite?’. Yeah i need to get out more.

      Anyways, it looks good and I will def be watching the sh!t out of it. Obi-Wan can still get it.

  3. sherry says:
    March 10, 2022 at 2:07 pm

    Why would anyone want to be beige…just, beige (Louisa Jacobson)??
    And when did the nude heel come back? Or, did it never leave, lol?

  4. Kate S says:
    March 10, 2022 at 2:13 pm

    I. Cannot. Wait. Until. May 25! Dying over here 😱❤️😱❤️😱. 💙💙💙💙💙 Obi-Wan Kenobi!!!!

  5. LoryD75 says:
    March 10, 2022 at 2:28 pm

    I would say Nicki Minaj won’t get a Vogue cover until she divorced her rapist husband.

  6. The Recluse says:
    March 10, 2022 at 3:05 pm

    It truly is disturbing how these Republican controlled states are becoming little fascist authoritarian fiefdoms in the midst of our general representative democracy. They want to control their citizens absolutely now. What’s next? Police controlled roadblocks on every highway to control the population?

    • Lucky Charm says:
      March 10, 2022 at 4:29 pm

      @ The Recluse – SHHHHHH! Don’t give them any ideas! Or else they’ll start setting up border patrols and require every woman between 10 and 50 take a pregnancy test before leaving the state and upon returning, just to make sure they haven’t done anything “illegal”.

  7. mia girl says:
    March 10, 2022 at 4:57 pm

    Preface – I’ve not seen Louisa Jacobson in any other role or even an interview, so this is based solely on her work in The Gilded Age:

    Louis Jacobson IS so fu**ing bland. My god, she’s the worst part of the series by an eternal feeling mile.

  8. Delphine says:
    March 10, 2022 at 6:31 pm

    Scarlett has a look. Even as a child actor she stood out. Iconic? Idk.

    • Christine says:
      March 10, 2022 at 9:50 pm

      “Does Scarlett Johansson really have “iconic looks” though?”

      Of course she has an iconic look! Why is this even a discussion? Oh, because she’s a woman, that’s right. I cannot with this level of BS. I would hazard a guess that everyone thinks Tom Holland has an “iconic look”, and he is a zygote, in terms of his career. But sure, Scarlett is tomorrow’s has-been, thanks internet.

