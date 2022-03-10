Prince William probably didn’t mention ‘Africa and Asia’ in his comments yesterday

Prince William has been cooked – charbroiled – on the internet for the past twenty hours. William and his wife went to the Ukrainian community center in London to meet with volunteers and thank them for sorting through donations and getting those donations to refugee camps and Ukrainians. There were royal reporters and press pool at the visit, and the Press Association reported William’s comments to volunteers. The PA’s version got picked up widely across American and British outlets, including the Daily Mail. Here’s the Mail’s version, which is the Press Association’s version:
William told volunteers that Britain and the rest of Europe were united behind them and spoke of the shock at seeing war on European soil.
He said Britons were more used to seeing conflict in Africa and Asia. ‘It’s very alien to see this in Europe. We are all behind you,’ he said. But he added that he, like many, wanted to do more to help. ‘We feel so useless,’ he said.
[From The Daily Mail]
Personally, I found “It’s very alien to see this in Europe” to be the most offensive part, but taken with “Britons were more used to seeing conflict in Africa and Asia,” it definitely came across as willfully ignorant and racist. Except that in a video of that moment, William didn’t say anything about Africa and Asia. From an ITV journalist who was there during the visit:
Not to be nitpicky, but it’s perfectly possible that William made a reference to “Africa and Asia” to someone else at the event and it wasn’t part of this one conversation. That being said, it sounds more like the Press Association write-up took some liberties. And yet… William still f–king said “It’s very alien to see this in Europe,” which absolutely implies that it’s more common to see “this” in other parts of the world. You know, the parts of the world which aren’t majority-white.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
9th March 2022, Ukrainian Cultural Centre, London, UK
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridgea arriving at the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London to learn about the extraordinary efforts being made to support Ukrainians in the UK and across Europe.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London to learn about the extraordinary efforts being made to support Ukrainians in the UK and across Europe.
Meeting with members of the Ukrainian community and volunteers, Their Royal Highnesses will hear about the services offered at the centre, the incredible amount of donations they have received and the challenges they continue to face to get material aid where it’s most needed. As part of this The Duke and Duchess will be invited to help with some of the sorting and packaging of items donated.The Duchess gave homemade cakes to the workers ,The couple where shown around by Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko and his wife Inna Prystaiko.,Image: 668443483, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Ian Vogler / Avalon
Or they cut out the part referencing Africa and Asia as a desperate clean up job. (the part they showed was clearly mid-sentence) Even so, this doesn’t exactly vindicate him. He still comes off as extraordinarily ignorant and there is still a strong implication that war is common in non-white countries and not Europe.
Yup, this.
They consistently lie on the state of the Cambridge marriage, the Sussexes, there is no way they wouldn’t lie about this is in a half-assed attempt to shut it down
Another +1. They constantly lie to make themselves look better, I have no doubt they would edit footage to re-write history.
I have no doubt it was edited. It wouldn’t be the first time something with him was edited and it won’t be the last. Brings back memories of those of us that recall the odd little exchange between him & Kate right after the funeral service and disappeared from footage.
Maybe someone/somewhere saved it to a portable device before it was edited.
Please, William said it and now the very much honest Royal Reporters are cleaning it up
I think he actually said it too and they’re scrubbing. He’s said ignorant things before, the rota press there was very rota toward him and don’t think they saw anything wrong about what he said, or they wouldn’t have printed it in the first place. The response to the hat epic, well deserved roasting is to try to, once again, cover up and cosset this fool. I absolutely believe he did that whole sentence. But yes, alien war is offensive and that was also called out by others.
This is definitely a Clean up on Aisle 4 event occurring before our eyes.
Palmolive was the only rota there that day and he’s the one who first made reference to Africa and Asia. As much as some of his opinions suck, he’s a competent reporter in detailing the facts.
He’s now retracting it because he’s unable to confirm it definitively. It’s pretty obvious KP put some pressure on him to retract because he will be shut out of the rota otherwise and that’s his livelihood.
So there is your free press Britain.
Gaslighting the public but it no, it will not work
Nic919, I believe Palmolive (which is a really appropriate name with the whitewashing going on) can confirm it. Obviously won’t considering he most definitely was ask to say he misheard. Odds are quite good he wrote his piece up based on an audio recording of the event. It’s what a competent reporter would do.imo Instead, they are working off of an ITV video recording now that showed us the exciting backs (W & K’s heads weren’t even in the video (that I saw) for a while) and then we were granted with the excitement of seeing a bag by Kate’s feet. Very curious stuff going on. The phrase willing to lie to protect others comes to mind.
The antis/derangers thinking Palmer was trying to smear William is laughable. It took a long time with the “correction” and backlash for this to come out.
Even Eden was excusing it as ‘small talk’. WTF They’re probably more mad he shared non photoshopped pictures of Kate.
ETA: Used his cell phone for an audio recording. He wasn’t going to work off of memory if he is a competent reporter.
It’s implied even if it wasn’t said. A lot of press are saying the same thing, unfortunately. Did W&K help at all while there? Or was this just another photo op? Looks like Kate brought a little donation, so that’s good, I guess?
Not only is it implied, but confirmed through his actions. If he knows about this kind of thing happening outside Europe, why does he care ONLY when it’s a predominantly white country getting invaded? What support has he shown publicly for any African or Asian country?
My exact thoughts! This isn’t the vindication for William that they are all trying to make it out to be.
“It’s very alien to see this in Europe,” implies that it’s fine and normal to see it elsewhere and that is not a good look. I’m younger than William and there are whole areas in Europe that I only know about because of various wars and skirmishes happening over the years when I was growing up.
I absolutely believe he referenced Africa and Asia because he’s just as racistly gaffe-prone as his father and grandfather. It’s old news that the royals are all racist as all hell. I find it more shocking that a future monarch let these words leave his mouth: “For our generation, it’s very alien to see this in Europe.”
That is a ridiculously uneducated statement. I’m only a few years older than Willnot and here is short list of war and violence in Europe that happened in “our generation”:
The Bosnian War. The First and Second Chechen Wars. Russia invading Crimea. Oh, IRA bombings throughout the ’90s and the 7/7 London bombings that were RIGHT IN HIS BACKYARD. And all the mental gymnastics that his defenders are performing right now are hilarious — “He meant only in recent history! He’s right, there ARE more wars in Africa and Asia if you discount two world wars and focus on the time period from 1946 until now!”
Just no. The truth is that your future king (if the royals exist by then) is racist and dumb as a box of rocks. Full stop.
💯 Yes. I came here to say this. Thank you.
So then we can shift our criticism of his use of the word “alien” and how THAT is racist—anti-immigration dog whistle.
Exactly. The alien comment is very much racist too. And on video.
@Nic, ita— I don’t even know why they’re bothering with this cleanup job, because the rest of what he said was damning enough.
Others have mentioned this isn’t the full video. I think KP sent out some very angry messages and demanded a cleanup.
Seems to start in the middle of his comments and is a video from behind. Where are the entire videos showing his face?
That video above has been altered. I know what I saw band heard. The original video did make the reference about Africa and Asia. Look at the time stamp. The original video was taken down and altered. This is a prime example of the invisible contract in action.
I heard it too.
I’m here for all the distraction by FLAMING William. I REALLY hope they release the original video because like you, a lot of people in these comments say they heard/saw the original unedited version and the internet is FOREVER. Nothing can really be scrubbed. PLEASE let the clean up and different videos be the next story. They truly are their own worst enemy.
It took awhile for them to scrub the audio.
I notice that after he says it’s alien and we’re all behind you that the audio gets very muffled and distorted as he says something else. That is not a coincidence.
William is a racist ass and I bet he did say it. Clean up on isle Cambridge. Also can he stop looking so constipated when out with his coat hanger wife
It’s still stunningly ignorant for a future head of state to say war is alien in Europe. Not sure the clean up makes it much better!
I know I’m going to be in the minority here but I think this is all getting twisted to suit a narrative. I bet he did say those things and his words were chosen very poorly but I suspect what he was trying to say was that the west is very desensitised to war and many white people think it’s just a thing which happens to non white people, in countries less great than their own. Which is indeed how most white people think.
Coming from an Arab background, war and conflict is nothing new to me, which makes me angry to see the way the west reacts when it’s a white country involved.
I understand your point but think you are giving him too much credit. I would be more receptive to the idea of a narrative if he hadn’t said things just like this before. And if he hadn’t said this, I believe Kensington Palace would have come out guns blazing with evidence and demands for apologies. Instead they waited 24 hours and got the RR in a row.
In my opinion the average person has more justification to say they are desensitized to the idea of war even if it’s ignorant as you say, than a man coming from a family where half the PR about how great they are is about his great-great-grandfather and great-grandfather helping to keep the nation stable during two World Wars, not to mention all the PR around his grandmother’s work in WW2.
William also said Africans are having too many babies as his wife was pregnant with a taxpayer funded for life third child. Let’s not give him a pass here. He’s got a history of racist and white is right comments. Saying war is alien in Europe is both factually inaccurate and implies that majority white Europe doesn’t get in wars like the black and brown majority countries. It’s racist.
Daily Fail originally posted the comment. William said it just like he said his and Kate’s words was just as good as making a financial donation (at the same event). This he said after receiving a personal tweet from Zelensky. William is racist Ass
@Chergui, I totally agree with you, that’s definitely how millions of people all over the globe feel. But a future Head of State (one whose *entire life* is taxpayer funded, no less!) needs to be held to a higher standard. For better or for worse, he’s a high-profile public figure, he’s there representing the people of the UK (!!), and his appearances are always covered by the media. He needs to make sure he’s prepared for situations like this, and be very careful whenever he speaks publicly.
If he is not 1000% positive that his words could not possibly be taken as offensive in any way, he should say absolutely fcking nothing besides “I’m sorry” and “you’re in my thoughts” or whatever.
I mean JFC, even Kate has pretty much mastered this by now.
WHAT A MINUTE. HE said THEIR WORDS were just like making a financial contribution?? This event should be the gift that keeps on giving to the papers but I’m sure it’ll be buried or defended for MONTHS. They can’t even go on Etsy and find a Ukrainian artist and buy digital art like I did?! NOTHING?
Even their stupid little pins angered me. What is that going to do?! Leave the brownies and GET OUT of our way.
no their words are not like making a donation. M&H posted on their site and went about their business, i went to one of the charities who i know will be working during this conflict and made my donation
You know he absolutely did, I hope the original reporter has his recording and video as well.
The invisible contract at work, the clean up crew has been busy deleting and re-editing content.. but they just made it glaringly obvious and it started a whole new hashtag that’s even worse than just his name trending. 🤔
Is that her wiglet plainly visible on the back of her head, in the outdoor pictures?
(I am a novice at spotting the wiglet! Trying to get some practice, LOL!)
I saw a couple photos of her yesterday on Instagram and she definitely looked like she brought the wiglet with her as her +1.
Yeah, I have been seeing too much of this attitude in news broadcasts and social media – lots of “but, Ukraine is so civilized! It has a dollar store and everything!”
I guess Aleppo, Baghdad, and Mazar-i-Sharif are somehow not “civilized”. I wonder why..
Glad it’s being called out!
The meaning is still implied by the alien to Europe comment, which also is still woefully ignorant. He’s still a racist dumbass.
Saying that war is alien in Europe is still very racist and historically ignorant, especially for someone who allegedly served in the military. Even if we go with wars in his lifetime, there is Bosnia and the troubles in Ireland which the British pretend is a terrorist thing only, but they signed a peace treaty which is what happens at the end of a war.
The idiots trying to defend him with “but he didn’t say Asia or Africa” are showing how ignorant they are because pretending that war in Europe is not usual is just plain wrong.
And I can see that William has sent his press minions to focus on that issue and go after Scobie. He’s not going to acknowledge that his comment was still very racist and ignorant. So let the social media fry him. It’s what he deserves.
We haven’t even started the PR I’m not a racist tour yet either. Good times.
I guess WW1 and 2 skipped his mind.
And Bosnia.
I was just sticking with European wars during his lifetime but you aren’t wrong there either.
Willful ignorance compounded by racism. European History is 2000 years of warfare, occasionally interrupted by a few decades of relative peace. I mean, the Good Friday Agreements, which ended the low-level guerilla warfare IN HIS OWN COUNTRY were signed when he was sixteen.
itv called in to clean up the Cambridge mess.
Full disclosure and I know this makes me sound petty: I don’t care if he didn’t say it, he’s a racist and has said plenty of other racist things that deserved this same level of attention and outrage. I just want to see him held to the fire because it’s what he deserves
@BlackFemmeBot, ITA.
Even if it turns out that he didn’t specifically mention Africa and Asia, it doesn’t matter—the damage is already done. The media’s attitude toward Harry and Meghan was always “Shout the lie, whisper the correction,” and that’s kind of what it feels like now.
Only royalists and people like us are even still paying attention to it anymore. The rest of the world has moved on with the (correct) impression that William is not only racist, but also a flaming idiot.
Agreed. The clarification isn’t making that much noise. People know this isn’t the first time William has made a racist and ignorant comment and it won’t be the last. The damage has been done.
When the sh!t hit the fan yesterday, ALL the receipts about his other stupid remarks (including about COVID) and racist actions went viral again, so this attempt to revise and scrub isn’t going to have the impact they think it will. But, I’m hoping people kept the original video(s) for comparison.
Do you really believe he did not say what was first reported? The RR is doing what they always do clean up Wil’s mess. They do not have Harry anymore to take the heat for Wil. If Harry had been at this event, who do you think would have taken the blame. The cover up is always the worst crime. If he said those words, they will come to light. In the age of social media you can not anything hide the truth when everyone has a phone. This expose Wil for who he is, he has said other thing caught on video ie. comment on Covid.
“ They do not have Harry anymore to take the heat for Wil. If Harry had been at this event, who do you think would have taken the blame.”
They 1000% would have put it on Harry and forced him to suck it up and take it “for the monarchy”.
@Jaqulyn, I absolutely agree with you that he definitely said it. But ONCE AGAIN, KP is making things worse — by insisting upon pushing the lie that he didn’t say it (as if the rest of what he said wasn’t damning enough), the only thing they’re succeeding at is dragging the story into a new day’s newscycle instead of just waiting for it to blow over.
If he hadn’t actually said it, I would have expected the DM at least to remove that line from its article AND for the video of that conversation to have been released IMMEDIATELY.
The fact that it took so long and as of 2 hours ago the DM still had that line in its story tells me its true.
(not bc the DM is some super reputable paper with high journalistic standards….but because of the invisible contract and how we have seen the DM dance to KP’s demands in the past.)
@becks1 Talking about the video, idk if anyone notices but when W says that exact line, that’s when K voices her agreement. The rest of the time she’s just nodding her head like a bobble head funky pop
Richard Palmer is the reporter and he is now tweeting that he might have misheard, or that the Africa and Asia comments might have happened in another conversation, or that there was a lot of chaos at the event, or _____ (insert any other kind of random excuse here) and then Palmer apologized. It’s late in the afternoon in England and it looks like it took KP all day to organize this rebuttal and twist Palmer’s arm hard enough for him to take it back. I don’t think it will stop the trending. It’s too little, too fake, and too late.
We’ve said on here before that Palmer is no friend to the cambridges. He’s not a sussex fan, but he’s not a cambridge fan either and some of us have speculated that he might be one of the first to turn on them.
He knew what he was doing including that part in his report on this event. no way was it something he misheard in the “chaos”. His very reluctant walkback tells me that he has been hearing from KP all day.
someone elsewhere said….look for the Express to get an exclusive very soon in exchange for his attempt to clean it up.
“might have misheard” okay so he’s either bad at his job or straight up lying.
So basically what Palmer is saying is “oh, sorry, I inserted my own racism into the story” or “after years of doing this job, I am now very bad at it.” What a clown show.
Palmer didn’t mishear. He just doesn’t have definitive confirmation of the reference and his job is on the line. Palmer gets turfed from the rota if he doesn’t say this.
There is no way he wasn’t pressured to retract. So not really a free press in the UK.
My guess is Palmer heard William start talking, heard that comment and made a note of it and then got his phone or whatever out to start recording the rest of William’s comments so he has the rest of it recorded (hence the quote marks) but doesn’t have the Africa/Asia part recorded, but he 100% knows William said it. “might have misheard” is just code for “I’ll do better next time I swear.”
It makes you wonder how many racist comments from William never make it into the story.
Seeing as a few posters here confirmed they heard it in the original video… that’s what Palmer heard and he probably doesn’t have access to the video or if he does he knows he has to be quiet about it. Either way it’s a sad day in British journalism when William can bully them to hide his racist comments. They just weren’t smart enough to remove the alien comment too.
This is a very specific clip. It would be interesting to hear the full recording of the event. It took a long time for this clip to come out. And William should maybe break out the recent history books or you know, Google, before he says ignorant shit.
@Noelle, I don’t even think history books would save him. He manages to say ignorant sh!t about any and every topic: joking about Covid, telling everyone he didn’t bother to read his briefing notes before an engagement, laughing at how employees at Wimbledon would get home during a transit strike, saying, “I’ve already got a nephew” when Archie was born, etc. etc.
He’s just a terrible person and it shines through every time he opens his stupid mouth.
I agree. I don’t think this is the whole clip at all. Its about a minute of audio! How long as he there? The whole thing has been cleaned up and ‘disappeared’ by the press pack. What an odd thing for the Press Association to make up out of thin air if he didn’t say it! So either the Press Association reporter is racist because he assumed that was what was said or William said it and they reported it. I suspect it was the latter, but they have thrown a reporter under the bus for reporting something that makes William look like the ignoramus that he is.
Oh please, we saw his racism first time around when he was quoted saying that Africans should limit the amount of children they’re having.
I follow a site on Facebook and the admin’s sister is a reporter in Britain and she said that William absolutely did say this and that the rota have their marching orders to clean this up.
I believe that… it has not been hidden at all, they are getting sloppy without their scapegoats
WOW. Would the admin’s sister be able to somehow… leak this anonymously? Ha.
Absolutely believe that, Harla. They’ve been covering up for him for 25 years at least.
So happy the Sussexes are not in England anymore. The BM would have done some serious twistering to blame Meghan for Putin’s invasion of Ukraine to distract from Will’s hideousness.
I call bull. He and KP saw the absolute thrashing he got on Twitter yesterday, by a lot of blue check marked accounts, and this is their way of trying to save face.
Remember, we have him on video not once but TWICE telling African people to stop having children, so this comment is not at all out of character for him.
He said it.
The Fail Daily probably saw nothing wrong with the original post. Only after we called Wild Willy Wanker out did they hastily realize Wm needed editing. That’s why it took so long…they didn’t realize it needed cleaning up till way later…IMO of course
Nah he said it. The rota were all quiet yesterday when William was being roasted online. They could have pushed back instantly with the full conversation instead of a sat later with a clip which starts halfway through his comments. And Jobson was defending his comments in the Washington post on basis that william was talking about his generation not being used to seeing war in Europe even where it was more common elsewhere but suddenly he didn’t mention Asia & Africa at all? Not buying it
To be fair to William many politicians & broadcasters in the UK have been saying the same thing& people want policies changed in uk in way they didn’t for other refugees. so KP probably didn’t even think a backlash would occur as this discourse has been normalised. Then when people like Bernice king & jake tapper were commenting KP put the rota to work. That’s why they are all of a sudden posting this clip & under peoples mentions. So interesting to see tabloid reporters go after supposed misinformation
+1
@Abritguest: The fact that the royal rota remained quiet yesterday tells me, that William said exactly what the PA reporter said he did. If it wasn’t true they all would have been on twitter yesterday denying this story.
Richard Palmer was the person on scene and who filed the story with PA which after 15 hours called PA and asked for it to be edited out because he “might have misheard” the video and certain articles then disappeared magically, only to return much shorter and less clear and obviously edited. This is the invisible contract step by step at work.
https://twitter.com/nadine_writes/status/1501939572602638340?s=21
William’s generation would have lived through the Troubles and the Bosnian war. Is he going to pretend he was unaware of the genocide committed by Milosevic? He’s 40 and was a teen when this was going on.
And Robert Jobson is writing William’s biography this year.
It was in Nicholl’s Wills and the Real Girl VF piece that she wrote about how St. Andrew’s was willing to do anything to keep him there. (this is something KN wrote I completely believe because Will is a racist dunderhead) I believe his publicized grades are false. Nicholl’s wrote about Kate taking notes for Will due to conflicts in his schedule? He was a student. That was his schedule. He wasn’t a working royal. He was a royal attending university. Unless his schedule was being too lazy or hungover(which makes sense) to get up for class, there was no conflict.
Geography degree my a$$. There are grade schoolers that could identify countries/continents faster than him and more.
I think PWT sounds moronic for saying “We feel so useless.”
Why not say we want to be useful, then highlight UK organizations that are sending $$$ or supplies to Ukraine, or providing safe haven for Ukrainians who are fleeing their home country.
Because Elegant Bill will never, ever, do meaningful prep, even when it applies to commenting on something as serious as the atrocities being inflicted on Ukraine.
The heir to the throne of the United Kingdom claiming he’s useless and unable to do anything. Incredible
Or, you know, dig in & help right then & there, whatever those other volunteers are doing he & Kate could have pitched in.
But there is no “invisible contract” and “the monarchy can’t control the media” and prevent them from reporting nasty things about H&M.
William is going to fumble again and expose himself, they can’t cover for him everytime.
Nah, he said it. I’m suspicious their little drones were making the same claim last night. Yet, the video of the event was only released today. Clean up, aisle 7! If KP was consistently aided by the press to whitewash and gaslight the public as to the reprehensible behavior of the Cambridges, I might give Willy a pass, but…we know he’s made similar asinine statements about Africa in the past.
This is like a reality tv frankenbite. The video they release is of William’s back, and then they just splice and dice any audio they want without having to line it up with his lips. Let’s see full frontal, moving lips here Kensington Palace, until then I’m going with Door Number 1: What the AP Reporter Said. It’s great to see the Burger King sweating here, isn’t it, after making up so many many lies about Meghan for so long.
THIS!! You CANNOT tell me, this is the ONLY video of this particular moment. We’d have to suspend all reality that a seasoned reporter would record THE BACK of someone and think it’s valuable footage. THE BACK? You’re telling me NO ONE recorded HIS FACE? Where the words come out of?! I might be angry all over again for this poor excuse of an excuse. Might as well just create a slideshow and put his audio over it and say it was the footage.
This. I couldn’t believe they so obviously sliced and diced this clip. What’s with the weird way the camera sort of zooms in halfway through while he’s talking? Strange. I also can’t believe that W&K haven’t bothered to take sensitivity training. Or, in their cases, it would probably just be “shut your mouth and don’t say anything stupid” training. The internet has spent the past two weeks checking folks for implying that war in Europe is in anyway unusual, unexpected, or more tragic than any other wars on the planet, and W&K….walk right into the same mistake?
He must be a nightmare to work with.
@Harper, spot on. I thought I was making a good point upthread about Palmer doing an audio recording with his cell phone. Your point is much better. There is zero chance that a video of them from the front does not exist. They are suppose to be the future future face of the monarchy with their “important words”. But, have the BM share a video of their backs?LOL
On a different note, at first I thought Kate wore her sweater tucked in. Someone else posted on this or another post that it looks like she raided Charlotte’s closet. Agree. If she/they were there to help pack boxes and royal protocols and all, a short sweater is not what you would wear.
As I said on the post, the “alien to Europe” comment was equally bad and racist. He’s basically saying we Europeans don’t have wars like other places in the world like in Africa and Asia. This video doesn’t absolve him.
@Amy Bee, it doesn’t absolve him at all and idk why KP thinks removing that phrase makes his comments any less offensive. He’s essentially saying that people in “those other countries” are savages, not civilized human beings like Europeans. He’s disgusting.
I’m by no means a William apologist. There’s no doubt that these comments are problematic. If William had something such as “my grandmother witnessed war here in the UK as a young woman but I have been fortunate enough to grow up on a peaceful continent” I feel like this would have a different flavor to it. It’s not inaccurate to say that the majority of violent conflict of the last 40 years has taken place in Africa and Asia. That isn’t racist, that’s just true.
It would not go over any better.
The proportion of violent war across continents is probably pretty even when you factor in land mass. In the last 40 years there have been violent conflicts in the Balkans, Georgia, Armenia, the Basque region, Chechnya, Portugal, and 30 whole years of violence in Ireland that claimed the life of Charles’s uncle.
And let’s not speak of how much violent conflict abroad has been financed, overseen, or involved British forces or can be traced to mismanagement and interference by the British government.
But that is not what he said (assuming he said it and I believe he did). There was no context about last 40 years, etc. That combined with past comments as well as his direct quote about it being alien in Europe, and it is racist. Just because something is a fact doesn’t mean it can’t be used in nefarious ways. If I said that 50% of Black people in a town with a population of 50k were in prison, while only 5 % of white people in the same town were in prison, that could be accurate even if I left out the fact that there were only 2 Black people in the town and one was prison, and 2500 white people in prison. This is how people get away with racism because they use “facts” in a way the suits the narrative. That fact is isolated instead of being examined in the larger context. Don’t believe he didn’t mean what he said -allegedly.
William never said anything about the last 40 years though. He said war is alien in Europe which is factually wrong and racist to imply that white majority countries don’t get into wars and conflicts.
William absolutely said this.
Nadine Writes just confirmed on Twitter that Richard Palmer was the reporter obo PA.
Richards has since retracted and said ‘he might have misheard’.
Clearly they are walking this back for the clean-up in aisle 6.
In any case the remaining remarks are hardly a vindication.
William is getting cooked and has been trending for TWO days straight.
More of this please now that Meghan is no longer their human shield.
If Richard Palmer wasn’t sure about what William said why did he include it in his piece and why did it take 15 hours for the statement to be withdrawn? Looks like Richard got a call from KP.
“might have misheard” pardon me while my eyes roll to the back of my head.
So basically Palmer knows he says this but was told by KP to clean it up.
“We feel so useless” is the most honest thing he’s ever said. I suggest he take a hunk of the taxpayers money and hire a tutor so he can brush up on his history or quit speaking altogether.
William comes off sounding like a twit. Take the sentence singularly without Asia or Africa and it doesn’t make it any better.
It’s an implied comparison. The statement is factually wrong as many have pointed out. Many wars have been fought in Europe. A number during William’s lifetime. He knows this. Yet it’s his unconscious bias that speaks.
This is the problem with the monarchy. William lives in a bubble, lacking any diverse voices or ideas that might challenge tradition and his calcified thinking. The monarchy reminds the Brits of their glorious empire, dripping in plundered jewels and wealth that was the envy of the world. That’s the world they want back. That’s what they thought Brexit would bring. Foreigners are meant to stay in their place and to serve them. It’s why they keep the Commonwealth to pretend there is still an empire of 2B brown and black subjects.
This is the Windsors’ ecosystem. There are no new ideas. The only goal is to preserve the monarchy and themselves with it. It’s a selfish institution. It shouldn’t surprise anyone that the heir to the throne lacks the awareness to read the room or the bigger world for that matter.
100% to this comment. It is exactly WHY this sad system needs abolishing.
So I do believe it’s been edited. But even if he hadn’t said it directly, it’s unspoken, isn’t it?
It’s also patently false. Northern Ireland was at war for 30 whole years, a war that didn’t end until William was nearly an adult. Portugal, Georgia, Armenia, Chechnya, the Basque region have all seen conflict in his big ass life time of 40. The Bosnian wars are only part of the story of the Balkans in the last 50 years.
It’s stunningly stupid, ignorant, and yes, racist. There were conflicts in Europe that followed the Rwandan conflict, that started after the Battle of Mogadishu.
And let’s not overlook how much direct conflict the UK has participated in sent troops to, helped dropped bombs on in nations overseas. I guess it’s more civilized to go into another country…
Basically, this fool just said it’s fine, expected even to wage war overseas but no one should be fighting here.
How ignorant is he of the history of Europe. The war in the Western Balkans is not that long ago for one.
Even if he didn’t, what we know he for sure said is still racist. Implicit bias is still racism.
That is probably the most shockingly stupid, insensitive and racist thing I’ve ever heard come out of Bucky’s pie-hole. Unbelievable. He needs to be exposed and dragged from here to eternity for that.
Here’s a quick lesson you moron:
Let’s start with WWI and WWII. Then…
1944–1956 Guerilla war in the Baltic states
1945–1949 Greek Civil War
1953 Uprising in East Germany
1956 Uprising in Poznań
1956 Hungarian Revolution
1956–1962 Operation Harvest
1958 First Cod War
1959–2011 Basque Conflict
1968 Soviet invasion of Czechoslovakia
1968–1998 The Troubles
1970–1984 Unrest in Italy
1972–1973 Second Cod War
1974 Turkish invasion of Cyprus
1975-1976 Third Cod War
1988–1994 Nagorno-Karabakh War
1989 Romanian Revolution
1991 Ten-Day War
1991–1992 Georgian war against Russo-Ossetian alliance
1991–1993 Georgian Civil War
1991–1995 Croatian War of Independence
1992 War of Transnistria
1992 Ossetian-Ingush conflict
1992–1993 First Georgian war against Russo-Abkhazian alliance
1992–1995 Bosnian War
1993 Cherbourg incident
1993 Russian constitutional crisis
1994–1996 First Chechen War
1997 Unrest in Albania
1998–1999 Kosovo War
1998–present Dissident Irish Republican campaign
1998 Second Georgian war against Russian-Abkhazian alliance
1999 Dagestan War
1999–2009 Second Chechen War
1999–2001 Insurgency in the Preševo Valley
And on and on.
Thank you.
+1
smh, Prince William is patron of the Imperial War Museum Foundation. Goals of which include opening new galleries to educate people on Britain’s roles in wars and conflicts past and present. pfffft on arguments in his lifetime.
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/70-mile-long-british-convoy-to-enter-kosovo-1.194589
Back in the day this is what royals called work, they would have done shipped Baldy’s lazy ass off to fight these wars. Baldy has been protected and coddled that he wasn’t even aware of such atrocities happening on his back door. Shame on him.
Thank you!!! I’m in France and the amount of back bending I am seeing from Europeans to say that this just “doesn’t happen in Europe” is outstanding because it definitely does and has in RECENT memory.
I was concerned about going to the country of Georgia (and flying through Turkey) with my boyfriend because of my passport (American)…this is how much I don’t automatically trust being in Eastern Europe. Why people thought that everything was OK on Putin’s doorstep is beyond me. Why European leaders are acting surprised is also beyond me. William is just showing the types of circles he runs in because any educated person in this matter would tell you that this isn’t surprising (those doing the radio and TV circuits are saying as much).
Thank you Jaded maybe someone from KP could print this out for Prince Moron
Asshat racists can’t help themselves. Even editing this pathetic video (which doesn’t make him look any better) he will constantly open his mouth and stick his racist white foot inside whenever possible. Very much a racist bunch of twits. Next thing he probably said was “War is boring ….”
I definitely believe he said it and RRs were so quiet cause A) no one saw anything wrong with what he said and B) were waiting on marching orders once they realized he was getting dragged for filth.
I urge all of you who cares about Ukraine to watch the Kenyan UN ambassador’s statement about Ukraine. Frankly, the royal reporters can use a little education themselves.
It comes from a country that understands what Ukraine is fighting for.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/video/2022/feb/22/kenyas-enoy-to-un-cites-colonial-past-as-he-condemns-russian-move-into-ukraine-video
Wow, that is powerful, thanks for posting Kit.
He probably said it.
1) The Press Association is the only media allowed full access at royal events. All other outlets then simply quote from them. Richard Palmer was reporting for the PA. He is the one that originally said it and it was picked up globally.
2) After all the fuss, Palmer never denied it was said. He waffled. He said it may have been said in 2 separate conversations and mixed up. Or he may have misheard.
3) They are showing us a muffled clip with William’s back toward us and the middle of a conversation – not its entirety.
I think this is clean up by the royal propagandists. Also agree with the original post – saying this was alien to Europe is what implies that it is ok elsewhere. The intent remains the same.
Even if he did not say it, it also demonstrates a breathtaking ignorance of his own country’s, and Europe’s history, illustrating what a true lightweight this fool is. It’s embarrassing any way you slice it.
Richard Palmer let all the lies about Meghan pile up in his Twitter feed. Expect him to get a big scoop from Billy and Keen in the next few weeks as a payback for his role in cleaning up this mess for them.
He said it.
The horse have already left the stable, the overwhelming response to his ill advised statement negate anything they may now try to put on Meghan.
It is heart warming.
I noticed the Fail have a new whinge from Kate about ending her non-existent feud with Meghan, written by Ingrid Steward.
At last he has the attention that he craves, I hope he enjoys all of it.
While the wording is incredible bad, I can understand that this war feels closer than anything in his livetime before.
I’m the same age and living in Germany the last two weeks were the first time im my life I really thought and discussed what would happen I Putin attacked the EU.
Western Europe has been priveleged that the wars in the last decades has been far away enough not to feel directly threatened, the attack on Ukraine feels different.
Again, his great uncle wad killed in an IRA bombing 2 years before his parents married, just one of the 10k bombings associated with a conflict his own kingdom that only formally ended with the Good Friday Agreement in 1998, which was followed by one “last” bombing for good measure, in Omagh.
And that conflict should be in William’s mind given that Brexit had a shadow cast over that agreement that could cause issues in Northern Ireland in the very near future.
There are still cases coming through the court system stemming from the war zones in those areas.
While the conflict in Irland was violent and I think there is a serious risk Brexit will start it again, there is a difference.
This is the first time for the younger generation in wester europe to be confronted with the fear that another country might bomb our cities.
Air raids from an enemy country was just something that was unimaginable here and suddenly it seems to be a real risk. I live within the range of Putins short range massives.
And that feels totally different than the risk of terrorist Attacke.
It is the first time I reseached the nearest air raid shelter.
And we dont even have a functioning alarm system in Germany anymone.
We believed that real, all out war, possible a third world war, would not never in western europe again.
Sorry but it’s too late for the rota rats to do clean up, not in the age of screen shots. William looks unfit for the job. And Kate looks like a PTA mom bringing goods for the school bake sale. Try bringing a check from the Royal Foundation to pay for essential supplies the Ukrainian refugees would need.
The coverup is going about as well as can be expected. No one, except the sycophants, believes this new version of events. Instead, on Twitter, they keep posting quotes from Meghan and Harry about the invisible contract. Well done, KP! Once again proving to be as inept as all get out. LMAO.
Makes you wonder how many other awful things he has said and done that were buried by the RR.
Europe is littered with battlefields, but sure war is so alien to them. Even if it was true that war is such an alien concept to Europeans, which it’s not, guess where a lot of conflict stems from? Over 50 countries have national holidays celebrating their independence from Britain. And here’s a Snapple fun fact for the would be king, of the 193 members of the United Nations, Britain has invaded 171 of them.
this chap is buying himself a whole lot of furure hurt, the minute he steps out of line the media will turn on him and start exposing all the stuff he has done. Look at what his dad is going through cash for honors investigation, look at what Andrew went through. he should have just Manned the F up and apologised for speaking out of turn. he would have got a lot respect for that, now he just looks like a man who is weak, and not fit to be king
In the first picture, it looks like William and Kate don’t have a care in the world. They don’t. When William said, “We are behind you,” he meant WAY back, in the royal balcony, waving to the British people for being and doing nothing at all.
An apology would go a long way (just as it would if Charles apologized to Harry and Meghan). The problem with the royals is they truly believe they are better than everyone else, and refuse to admit to ever being wrong about anything (and which is why William will never divorce Kate, because he’d have to admit he made a mistake in picking her). But if William wanted to show he’s “fit” to be king, he would apologize for these comments. I won’t hold my breath.
Bullshit. And how does one “mishear” something yet claim he didn’t say it. Utter nonsense. This man sat down and crafted a whole column that had to be proofread and edited and yet it wasn’t until 15 hours after its publication that you suddenly realize that you “misheard” Palmolive’s boss got a call from the palace and that was that.
The actual quote about it being “alien” for his generation to see war in Europe is still factually inaccurate(the the Balkan Wars) and very much in the vein of the racist comments coming from so many in the West the last couple weeks implying that Europeans are pacifists and war is to expected in black and brown countries. Many people have gotten lit up over these types of comments and no amount of twisting anf gaslighting will help escape that criticism now either.
But another thing i think this episode has pointed out is how little William has done to continue his mother’s legacy because Diana visited landmines with the Halo Trust in Bosnia literally less than a month before he died. Him apparently having no idea why she made that visit really highlights that despite how much his wife cosplays as his mother and royalists like to cry about how “he’s Diana’s son too) he paid no real attention to the work she did as opposed to Harry who has continued to support the HaloTrust and started his own charity for children suffering with AIDS named in honor of his mother.
In my opinion this whole William debacle is part of the ongoing palace war between BP/CH and KP to force William to stay in his lane as the future future heir NOT the future King.
After the Queen threw cold water on W&K’s aspirations to be seen as the next king and queen through her formal statement last month, in which she declared that Charles and Camilla will succeed her and asked the nation to support them, I knew William would look for a new opportunity to make himself noticed.
That opportunity came when William trumped the Sussexes’ statement in support of the people of Ukraine. William smartly offered his support directly to President Zelensky of the Ukraine reminding him of their meeting in 2020. It was PR-gold for William that Zelensky responded personally by thanking William for his support in a tweet that went global.
William’s move was odd because there was no official statement on the situation yet from the higher courts BP or CH. Even the government was still weighing its position and Wiliam had already made an unusual political move by choosing Zelensky’s side.
To match up and avoid being overshadowed BP/CH stepped up their PR in support of the Ukraine, including personal donations by Camilla, Charles and the Queen.
I think that BP/CH was behind Richard Palmer’s step to publish William’s explosive comments from the Ukraine engagement unfiltered, knowing that Twitter would react ruthlessly. It was the same strategy of character assassination that royal reporters used against Harry and Meghan to keep them in their lane when they were still working royals.
To conclude, Palmer brilliantly used (especially) Black Twitter to clip William’s wings in favor of the higher heirs Charles and the Queen. The late damage control by Kensington Palace could not undo the intended blow to William’s ambitions to improve his international profile. William will have to get used to being the new fall guy for the higher heirs now.
#princewilliamisaracist is -right now as I type- trending on Twitter with 12.5K tweets. The clean up is not going as expected and I love it.
Chelsea, you spoke beautifully in your comment about William not knowing his own mother’s legacy or honoring it in his own work, as Harry does. I say it again: William is Charles’ son and Harry is Diana’s.