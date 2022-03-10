Prince William probably didn’t mention ‘Africa and Asia’ in his comments yesterday

Prince William has been cooked – charbroiled – on the internet for the past twenty hours. William and his wife went to the Ukrainian community center in London to meet with volunteers and thank them for sorting through donations and getting those donations to refugee camps and Ukrainians. There were royal reporters and press pool at the visit, and the Press Association reported William’s comments to volunteers. The PA’s version got picked up widely across American and British outlets, including the Daily Mail. Here’s the Mail’s version, which is the Press Association’s version:

William told volunteers that Britain and the rest of Europe were united behind them and spoke of the shock at seeing war on European soil. He said Britons were more used to seeing conflict in Africa and Asia. ‘It’s very alien to see this in Europe. We are all behind you,’ he said. But he added that he, like many, wanted to do more to help. ‘We feel so useless,’ he said.

[From The Daily Mail]

Personally, I found “It’s very alien to see this in Europe” to be the most offensive part, but taken with “Britons were more used to seeing conflict in Africa and Asia,” it definitely came across as willfully ignorant and racist. Except that in a video of that moment, William didn’t say anything about Africa and Asia. From an ITV journalist who was there during the visit:

During a visit to the Ukrainian Cultural Centre yesterday, Prince William said: “Everyone is horrified by what they are seeing. The news every day, it’s almost unfathomable. For our generation, it’s very alien to see this in Europe. We’re all right behind you.” Watch here👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/kQFbcivgvK — Lizzie Robinson (@LizzieITV) March 10, 2022

Not to be nitpicky, but it’s perfectly possible that William made a reference to “Africa and Asia” to someone else at the event and it wasn’t part of this one conversation. That being said, it sounds more like the Press Association write-up took some liberties. And yet… William still f–king said “It’s very alien to see this in Europe,” which absolutely implies that it’s more common to see “this” in other parts of the world. You know, the parts of the world which aren’t majority-white.