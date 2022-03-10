Ryan Coogler showed ID & his ATM card at Bank of America & they still called the cops

The comments in yesterday’s Ryan Coogler post were a mess of racism and, I believe, a smear campaign being willfully executed by a certain bank. Judging from the comments here, on TMZ and on Twitter, a certain bank was fully prepared to smear Ryan Coogler to cover their own asses after they operated with racism towards a customer. Even details within TMZ’s reporting were being willfully misrepresented over and over, in the same exact way. GMAFB. You will be banned from commenting here if you are racist or if you continue to misrepresent or mischaracterize this racist incident.

The reporting around this situation has now been filled out by outlets other than TMZ, and it’s clear that Coogler was victimized even worse than we originally believed. What happened, according to Variety’s reporting and Ryan Coogler’s own comments to the police who handcuffed and detained him, is that he entered a Bank of America branch with his mask on (because we’re still in a pandemic). He showed the teller his withdrawal slip with the note on the back, asking for discretion as he withdrew $12,000 from his own account. He spoke with the teller, inserted his own ATM/Debit card, entered his PIN number, and verified his identity by handing the teller his driver’s license. The teller took everything to the back and she and the bank manager(s) called the cops on him while he was waiting in line.

Ryan Coogler was clearly stunned when cops pulled guns on him as he tried to make a legal withdrawal from his bank account … and it was all caught on police body cam footage. pic.twitter.com/tlFWNSK5iQ — TMZ (@TMZ) March 10, 2022

More video has been released after Ryan Coogler & his two peers were terrorized by Atlanta police. In this video Ryan Coogler reveals he SHOWED the bank people his ID, put his own card in, his own PIN in. Ryan Coogler deserves love and protection. f*ck y'all. #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/HviX1Dqwhj — Jason (One Piece stan) (@EscaflowneClown) March 10, 2022

I don’t want to hear “he should have done this” or “he shouldn’t have done it that way.” Ryan Coogler went to his own f–king bank, handed a withdrawal slip to the teller with a note asking for discretion, showed ID, gave them his card and entered his PIN number. This was racism. This was an American bank calling the cops on a Black man for trying to withdraw money from his account.