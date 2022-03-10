Prince Charles displays a photo, at Clarence House, of himself & Meghan at her wedding

For International Women’s Day, the Duchess of Cornwall hosted some notable women and women’s advocacy groups at Clarence House. The photos were, I believe, taken by one of the in-house royal photographers and distributed to photo agencies by Clarence House. In some of the photos of Camilla’s meeting with women rowers, a photo could be seen on display in the background. That photo? A black-and-white image of Prince Charles and the Duchess of Sussex on Harry and Meghan’s wedding day.

Prince Charles has a photo of himself walking daughter-in-law Meghan Markle down the aisle during her 2018 nuptials to his son, Prince Harry, on display at Clarence House. Eagle-eyed fans noticed the photo on display Tuesday as Charles’ wife Camilla Parker Bowles hosted an International Women’s Day event. Female rowers Kat Cordiner, Charlotte Irving, Abby Johnston were invited to meet with the Duchess of Cornwall after crossing the Atlantic in 42 days, arriving in Antigua in January. The trio, who were joined by former rower, Tim Christian, beat the previous record by seven days. Among the framed photographs on the side table was a gorgeous, black-and-white pic of Markle — whose own father did not attend the wedding — with her father-in-law as he escorted her down the aisle of St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

[From Page Six]

This is Prince Charles telling the world: “I can’t be racist because I escorted my Black daughter-in-law down the aisle and I have a photo to prove it!” No, but seriously, this just makes me kind of sad. Charles really was pleased to walk Meghan down the aisle. It’s a reminder that for a moment, Harry and Charles’s relationship was pretty strong. Which might go a long way towards explaining Harry’s anger towards his father now – Charles didn’t back him. Charles threw him away and didn’t fight for him. Charles chose to back William’s unhinged plays. But hey, the photo is nice.

