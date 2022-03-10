Prince William is skipping this year’s BAFTAs, for no particular reason at all

The BAFTAs are this weekend and I had the sudden realization yesterday morning that we had zero gossip about whether the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge would attend this year’s awards show. I even tweeted about it! Mysteriously, the Daily Mirror got a confirmation about William’s lack of attendance right after I tweeted that, curiouser and curiouser. So, Prince William, the honorary President of BAFTA, is skipping this year’s ceremony. He also skipped last year’s ceremony, but that was just days after Prince Philip passed away. Since William assumed the presidency of BAFTA in 2010, he’s skipped the ceremony (by my count) six times previously. Lucky number seven for President Work-Shy.

Prince William will not be at the BAFTAs in a big blow to organisers of the prestigious film awards. The Duke of Cambridge is president of the academy but has left bosses “disappointed” after turning down an invite to the show at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday. Organisers will instead show a pre-recorded message from him. A source said: “Prince William is always a huge draw, not least as it’s the first year back in person after the pandemic. But BAFTA were told that diary constraints precluded him from attending in person this year. It’s such a shame and everyone is very disappointed.” Last year, Prince William was set to deliver a video speech at the virtual ceremony, celebrating the resilience of the film industry during the pandemic. He however pulled out following the death of his grandfather Prince Philip. The TV source added: “That was, of course, totally understandable. But everyone expected him to attend this year and the fact he is not, is most unfortunate.” There has been tension between the Palace and the BBC over recent coverage of the Royal Family. Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Kensington Palace condemned journalist Amol Rajan’s The Princes and the Press series, which included claims courtiers leaked negative stories about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. But sources close to the Duke played down the decision not to attend as being linked to the row. A BAFTA spokesman said: “We’re delighted that BAFTA president The Duke of Cambridge will be participating in the EE BAFTA Film Awards via a pre-recorded video message.”

[From The Daily Mirror]

I mean, William is possibly skipping the BAFTAs because of his beef with the BBC, but let’s be real, he doesn’t need a “reason” to be lazy. He just IS. He’s not going to the BAFTAs because he doesn’t feel like it. I would also assume that he’s not eager to be the butt of jokes from various award winners and presenters. Rebel Wilson is the host of this year’s BAFTAs, you know she was prepared to say some sh-t. Oh, and don’t forget that if William attended, he would be expected to bring Kate. Maybe that’s it – he decided to skip it because he doesn’t want to spend any more time with his wife this week.

PS… Don’t forget about this bizarre story from December, where it sounded like BAFTA’s CEO Amanda Berry was fired because of something to do with Prince William. There are layers and layers to William’s absence from the BAFTAs this year.

Photos of William at a BAFTA event last month: