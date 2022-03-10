Grimes & Elon Musk welcomed their second child, a girl named Y

Some days, I really do feel like I’m taking one for the collective Celebitchy team, including commenters, by wading through some of the most asinine interviews out there. This is one of those days. Vanity Fair’s April cover is Grimes. I was already pretty sure that Claire Boucher (her real name) is a complete a–hole, but this VF piece has convinced me. The big breaking news of this VF piece is that Claire and Elon Musk had a second child together. They used a surrogate, by her account, although I wonder if she means a gestational carrier. Here’s the part about the baby, a girl called “Y.”
Another few minutes pass. Just as I’m about to bring up one of Book 1’s highlights, a soon-to-be-ubiquitous banger called “Sci-Fi” that she cowrote with The Weeknd and his longtime producer Illangelo, I hear it again. This time it’s multiple cries, and it’s unmistakable. I’ve got two kids. That’s a baby. And I can tell by the frozen look on my host’s face that she heard it too. So I brace myself to ask the strangest question of my career: Do you have another baby in your life, Grimes? Her body clenches and she looks away.
“I’m not at liberty to speak on these things,” she begins, and then all in a tumble she says: “Whatever is going on with family stuff, I just feel like kids need to stay out of it, and X is just out there. I mean, I think E is really seeing him as a protégé and bringing him to everything and stuff.… X is out there. His situation is like that. But, yeah, I don’t know.”
She’s rattled, and I’m mortified by even accidentally making a woman—a new mother, no less—feel exposed and vulnerable. I suggest we pause for a moment to discuss the surreal professional ethics at play, which are that I can’t pretend I don’t know she’s got a secret baby with the world’s wealthiest man hiding upstairs. Especially when she invited me here. It’s a calming period that breaks with a sitcom punch line: full-blown infant screams upstairs, followed by the voice of a woman pleading SHH. Now we both start laughing.
Did she really think I wasn’t going to hear a baby?
Grimes just shakes her head. “She’s a little colicky too.” She laughs again and buries her face in her hands. “I don’t know. I don’t know what I was thinking.”
Congratulations to Grimes and Elon Musk on the birth of their second child together! It’s a girl!
She goes on to explain how sick she was during her pregnancy with X (X Æ A-XII Musk) and how she thought she was dying when she hemorrhaged during the pregnancy. Still, she and Elon wanted another kid, so they used a surrogate. Grimes doesn’t say what the baby’s full name is, only that the kid is going by Y. As for whether this means that Grimes and Elon are still very much together:
“There’s no real word for it,” she begins. “I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid. We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time…. We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it.” What matters, I offer, is that they’re happy. So are they? “Yeah,” she says. “This is the best it’s ever been…. We just need to be free.” They plan to have more children too. “We’ve always wanted at least three or four.”
She keeps going on and on about music and economics and how she’s gone from being a hardcore, own-nothing socialist to being a capitalist Democrat. She also says that while Elon is the richest man in the world, he’s not lavishing her with gifts or anything, basically. She couldn’t even convince him to buy a new mattress. Ladies, if he’s the richest man in the world and he won’t buy a new mattress for you, that’s a dealbreaker. Do not have two babies with him.
Cover courtesy of Vanity Fair, additional photos courtesy of Instagram, Backgrid and Avalon Red.
What a mess.
Thank you for your service, Kaiser.
Seconded. You are absolutely taking one for the team and we appreciate your sacrifice on our behalf.
They still sound like terrible people and goodness knows how these kids will grow up.
Thank you for sacrifice Kaiser. I could not have made it through this mess lol. The summary is hard enough. So baby number 3 will presumably be called Z? Poor kids
i don’t think they’re going to have other childrens together, obviously this little girl was conceived while they were still together. But they are not together anymore, he made it very clear, and he’s going out with other womens.
i don’t doubt he wants more childrens, he’s wealthy to an inhuman extent so no worries for their future. But i also don’t doubt he’s about to have more than two baby mama’s.
I have this impression that Grimes is completely desillusional about the state of their relationship.
Its tricky to break up with a child on the way, they had to stay close
But they’re not going to have another one if Elon sees someone else
Y though?
This made me snort! Lol!
She’s doesn’t strike me as the maternal type. 🤷🏻♀️
Same.
In a previous interview she said she has a distaste for the word “mother” and her kid calls her by her first name. I feel bad for her children.
My siblings and i always called our parents by their first names. They just never bothered to enforce Mom and Dad. It doesn’t necessarily mean anything. As a comparison: I didn’t change my name when I got married and I don’t think I would if I had a child either. Neither event should demand your name be changed if you don’t want it to be.
Good luck to those children with these a&*holes as parents. At least they will be able to afford therapy.
Not if they want Musk to pay for it
😂😂😂
In the words of Kaiser!
THIS is a bonkers interview. Hahahahhahahahahhahahaha
She obviously has a nanny, which means she could have easily left the baby at home and met the reporter somewhere else. Odd.
Those poor kids. I hope they have loving, sweet nannies.
This 50 year old man is using this naive woman to have his offspring all while not committing to her or even buying her a mattress, and has her convinced they are “best friends”. A 50 year old and a 33 year old are best friends? No. This is so weird.
Having had the….um…..good fortune to have been following Grimes since her debut, thanks to her ability to fill a cool CanCon section of Canadian music and media, I would posit that she is not naive, but shallow-thinking. Not stupid, she knows stuff, but she strikes me as someone who read one book in high school that crafted the foundation for her entire knowledge base. And then never expanding, challenging, or evolving it. I just wonder what that one book was….
Same. Was a total fan of hers 10 years ago (Oblivion was such a fun video) but I’ve grown to find her completely insufferable. This interview was really cringe. I always hesitate to infantilize white women but she really does come across as so juvenile/immature and frankly, try-hard.
@Laura-Lee Macdonald- it was Dune.
Oh yea, those people that read one book and listened to one lecture in high school, and then have the grandiose ego to keep repeating it again and again.
IDK, it must be exhausting to live with Musk full time.
Their relationship is creepy, but 33 is old enough that I’m not going to give her a pass for being naive. She picked this.
Yeah I don’t think naïve is really the right adjective–she knows exactly what she’s doing with Musk–but IMO she sounds like an insecure woman trying to rationalize staying in a shitty relationship.
Can’t she still take him to the cleaners for child support and support of the child’s parent? Hope she will.
I don’t believe for a second she doesn’t live the lavish life. Remember her interview about self care where she screams in her infra red room?? She’s pandering to her fans.
Could be a joke.. but based on all the billionaire wives talking about their in house saunas and steam rooms. I just don’t know. Either way annoying 🙄
did you read the interview? it was a joke
According to Wikipedia, the baby’s name is Exa Dark Siderael Musk but is called Y.
My theory of the name is that the carrier craved dark chocolate during the pregnancy, they came up with the idea of another kid while playing World of Warcraft, and everyone, including Grimes herself, repeatedly asked Why they were doing this.
Are any of his six older children getting the protege treatment or just X?
Yeah, his five living older boys also get the protégé treatment. Or at least they did when they were little. They’re teens now and might not be as into it. The sixth older child died as a baby.
So it’s just this little girl who was a secret, which is messed up in a different way.
I don’t know why I always have the sense he’s an absentee father to his older children, but that’s not based on anything other than cliches.
When little girl fairy elf grows up into … big adult fairy elf and gets with robot AI dude. This isn’t gonna end well.
I just can’t with these people.
Why Musk?
it is like an ad for his brand
She couldn’t resist going back for more $$$. I was happy when they broke up. I thought it meant Grimes came to her senses. Guess not.
I’m going to say positive things here.
The lighting / colors used on the VF cover are quite lovely.
I have never heard any of Grimes’ music but I saw her on the few episodes I watched of Alter Ego and she was very likable, well spoken and kind.
‘Y’ as a nickname is cute.
I appreciate that she wants to protect this child’s privacy more and seems to have learned from what she feels were missteps with X.
Convinced him to buy a mattress, what in the whole hell does that say about your bestie? I can’t…
What would they name the 4th kid? They’ve got X, now Y, I assume number 3 will be Z, is number four going to be an irrational number or something?
The fourth is ‘t’, for time, I’d wager. X and Y… Nothing says try hard like naming your children after variables.
I hope once grown they change their names to John and Mary, just to spite their pretentious parents.
His cars are named X, Y, S, and 3 (intentionally so to spell S3XY), so I’m betting on that as a pattern.
OMG I posted lower that I thought the next baby was Z…. it’s actually way more believable (and horrifying) that the baby names are following X, Y, S and 3.
Thanks, I hate it.
“She keeps going on and on about music and economics and how she’s gone from being a hardcore, own-nothing socialist to being a capitalist Democrat.”
LOL, she will be a right winger in no time. She seems like the type to take on the beliefs of her partners and Elon has made no secret his disdain for anything progressive.
I didn’t think I’d ever feel more sorry for celebrity children than I do for the Kardashian/Jenner kids that are being groomed to be more grist for the family PR machine, but this is a close second.
From the website JustJared:
“The baby’s name is Exa Dark Sideræl Musk and she was born via a surrogate. “
I’m reading that as Extra Dark Siderail What a name.
I mean, there’s celebrity kids who are beaten,molested or given drugs by the trusted adults in their lives….. you might not be a fan of Grimes and Musk and I’m not saying they are parents of the year in any race but the babies are fed, clothed and loved by at least one parent.
You are grossly underestimating the psychological effects of having a narcissistic parent.
Jules, I am in no way trying to minimize the damaging effects of that. I’m only pointing out that I think it is a bit dramatic to say that these two are the second worst parents in all of celebrity-dom compared to the likes of Robert Downey, Jade Barrymore and Joan Crawford, or, more recently, T.I., and Alice Evans.
Let’s not diminish her role in this – going through the process for egg harvesting is no joke – she is just as much on this weird train as he is. I would wager more because his only time commitment to this venture was in a cup.
So to recap:
She’s hiding her second baby whom she named “Why”.
Thank you for your service, Kaiser.
…Is there any doubt that the third child will be named Z? X, Y, and Z.
I have my own three letter response to all of this: WTF?
She doesn’t have her own accounts? That, right there, is a deal breaker. So she has to beg him for $20 to go to CVS? The hell ?
My response to anyone having a baby with Musk would be ‘y’. I assume the answer includes ‘money’. It’s certainly not his winning personality or good looks.
While reading this article, in my head all I could hear was the Anna Delvey voice. Grimes comes across equally shallow and silly.
I dated one of her old roommates / friends from McGill in Montreal where she was majoring in neuroscience until she dropped out to pursue music. He was every bit as culty and insufferable as her: I wonder if it was just the vibe in their friend crew. He was super smart but completely clueless about real life and an undercover a$$hole. Anyway, I know she was super smart at McGill and it was kind of sad / weird when she dropped out … but then everyone was super happy for her when she started to make it in music. She used to be one of my favorite artists. Honestly she now reads to me like someone in an abusive relationship stretching haaaaard to keep the cognitive dissonance / stockholm syndrome going. I bet her mom knows too, based on her lashout awhile ago at Elon on Twitter. She sounds unreachable at the moment. And like she did one of those undercover passive aggressive moves someone in an abusive relationship does to get relevancy or be heard or gain a small bit of power that they can then deny with having the reporter at the house with the crying baby. Lots of speculation here but that’s my read!
Depressing.
If she used a surrogate who? A surrogate has a genetic link to the baby, usually impregnated with father’s sperm via iui. She probably used a gestational carrier, where a third party with no genetic link carries embryos created for the couple. Sometimes the donor eggs have the oocytes and semen from the couple and sometimes donor gametes are used, but nothing from the actual carrier.