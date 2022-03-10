Grimes & Elon Musk welcomed their second child, a girl named Y

Some days, I really do feel like I’m taking one for the collective Celebitchy team, including commenters, by wading through some of the most asinine interviews out there. This is one of those days. Vanity Fair’s April cover is Grimes. I was already pretty sure that Claire Boucher (her real name) is a complete a–hole, but this VF piece has convinced me. The big breaking news of this VF piece is that Claire and Elon Musk had a second child together. They used a surrogate, by her account, although I wonder if she means a gestational carrier. Here’s the part about the baby, a girl called “Y.”

Another few minutes pass. Just as I’m about to bring up one of Book 1’s highlights, a soon-to-be-ubiquitous banger called “Sci-Fi” that she cowrote with The Weeknd and his longtime producer Illangelo, I hear it again. This time it’s multiple cries, and it’s unmistakable. I’ve got two kids. That’s a baby. And I can tell by the frozen look on my host’s face that she heard it too. So I brace myself to ask the strangest question of my career: Do you have another baby in your life, Grimes? Her body clenches and she looks away. “I’m not at liberty to speak on these things,” she begins, and then all in a tumble she says: “Whatever is going on with family stuff, I just feel like kids need to stay out of it, and X is just out there. I mean, I think E is really seeing him as a protégé and bringing him to everything and stuff.… X is out there. His situation is like that. But, yeah, I don’t know.” She’s rattled, and I’m mortified by even accidentally making a woman—a new mother, no less—feel exposed and vulnerable. I suggest we pause for a moment to discuss the surreal professional ethics at play, which are that I can’t pretend I don’t know she’s got a secret baby with the world’s wealthiest man hiding upstairs. Especially when she invited me here. It’s a calming period that breaks with a sitcom punch line: full-blown infant screams upstairs, followed by the voice of a woman pleading SHH. Now we both start laughing. Did she really think I wasn’t going to hear a baby? Grimes just shakes her head. “She’s a little colicky too.” She laughs again and buries her face in her hands. “I don’t know. I don’t know what I was thinking.” Congratulations to Grimes and Elon Musk on the birth of their second child together! It’s a girl!

[From Vanity Fair]

She goes on to explain how sick she was during her pregnancy with X (X Æ A-XII Musk) and how she thought she was dying when she hemorrhaged during the pregnancy. Still, she and Elon wanted another kid, so they used a surrogate. Grimes doesn’t say what the baby’s full name is, only that the kid is going by Y. As for whether this means that Grimes and Elon are still very much together:

“There’s no real word for it,” she begins. “I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid. We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time…. We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it.” What matters, I offer, is that they’re happy. So are they? “Yeah,” she says. “This is the best it’s ever been…. We just need to be free.” They plan to have more children too. “We’ve always wanted at least three or four.”

[From Vanity Fair]

She keeps going on and on about music and economics and how she’s gone from being a hardcore, own-nothing socialist to being a capitalist Democrat. She also says that while Elon is the richest man in the world, he’s not lavishing her with gifts or anything, basically. She couldn’t even convince him to buy a new mattress. Ladies, if he’s the richest man in the world and he won’t buy a new mattress for you, that’s a dealbreaker. Do not have two babies with him.