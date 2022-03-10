Anti-aging eye cream, a comfortable hoodie and heat protection spray



From CB: I bought this bamboo monitor riser in December, 2018 and I still love it! It raises my monitor to eye level so it’s more ergonomic, and it has compartments for little items like my cuticle oil, lip balm, pens and more. It’s really pretty on my desk too. I have a bamboo storage unit for more supplies, and those two items make my desk look more organized and professional. Both have over 1,600 ratings, 4.7 stars and Bs on Fakespot! Here are more things on Amazon that Hecate and I are looking at.

A hoodie that both men and women love



From CB: While this hoodie is technically marketed to men, there are plenty of women who love it too. This soft, comfortable hoodie by Champion has 4.7 stars, over 31,700 reviews and a B on Fakespot. It comes in sizes x-small to 4x, in 28 different colors and has prices that range from about $20 to $35. (Larger sizes are pricier.) People say these are comfortable, warm and that they’ve bought them in different colors. “These hoodies are fantastic. We’ve purchased three now. My 13-year-old son loves them, this is why we have three. We found something he really likes and it doesn’t break the bank. He said they’re really comfortable.“ “Super comfy and warm, would buy again.” “These are the absolute best hoodies I’ve ever owned. I own both the hoodie version and the crew neck version of these and have them in multiple colors already with more to come.” There’s also a crew neck version that has great reviews and an A on Fakespot.

Setting spray for makeup that lasts all day



From CB: Elf Makeup Mist and Set is just $6 for over 4 ounces. It’s cruelty free, vegan and free of ingredients like parabens and phthalates. This has 4.6 stars, over 3,800 ratings and an A on Fakespot. Reviewers rave about how long their makeup lasts, even under masks and in hot weather. One woman even sprayed it on her Halloween body makeup, which made it last two days! “I give this a 10 outta 10! I love it. I have the large size for home and the smaller in my travel bag. It’s super easy to use and dries quickly. It has no fragrance that I can tell so it doesn’t clash with perfume or other scents. It sets my makeup perfectly. At the end of my 12 hour shift, my makeup looks as fresh as if I just applied it.” “I used to use another that cost me $30. I decided to try this ElF spray and it works pretty much the same as the more expensive spray.” “I work outside as an equipment operator and I’m in triple digits. My makeup stays put!”

A set of affordable blue-light blocking reading glasses so you’ll never be without



From CB: I keep losing my reading glasses, but I also need glasses that have blue blockers so my eyes don’t get strained at the computer or on my phone. You can get a set of six different glasses in different magnification settings for just $12. These have 1,300 ratings, 4.5 stars and an A on Fakespot. People say they’re lightweight without feeling cheap and that they really work to give clearer vision. “Love these glasses! There is such a great variety, and I’m able to pick and choose my glasses depending on my outfit. These have helped reduce some of my tension headaches from sitting at my computer all day long.” “These glasses seem to work, I’ve even gotten compliments on them. “

A continuous mister for cleaning, beauty products and more



From Hecate: This little sprayer is aerosol-free and comes in four different sizes, 5 oz, 10 oz, 17 oz and 24 oz, priced from $9-$16. They are advertised for hair products, but can also be used for gardening, cleaning and essential oils. If you make your own household products, these bottles would be ideal to help reduce waste. I love the continual mist, which boasts a 360 degree capacity. They’re also great for travel, especially in the smaller sizes. These have over 66,000 reviews, 4.6 stars and Fakespot gave them a B. Customers use them with a variety of liquids, some oily and thick, confirming that it doesn’t clog, “I use it to spray my hair with water, leave -in conditioner, and coconut oil I also discovered if you keep spraying it, it can be an extended aerosol spray.” Apparently it can be tricky to open, though, “If you cannot figure out how to open it, just pull off the upper half, twist and pop it off. Just in case many of yall receive and are scared to break it or confused how to add water.”

A de-puffing anti-aging eye cream with hibiscus and rosehip



From Hecate: I have dark bags under my eyes and I should do something about them. Until I figure out how to cure my insomnia, I’ll have to look at some cosmetic options. This is vegan, cruelty free and free from parabens, phthalates, SLS, SLES, and petroleum. I’m encouraged by how many customers said it really worked on the puffiness. And they posted B & A shots to show the results. Plus I can afford it at $9 for a 0.5 oz bottle. It has 4.3 stars from over 25,00 reviews and Fakespot gives it an A. Apparently it absorbs quickly, “It doesn’t feel greasy, goes on great, and my skin is definitely looking better.” Many customers said it ticks all the boxes, “My puffy under eyes started to deflate; my upper-lids began to lift; and my fine lines are fading.” If it just came with an assistant to remind me to put it on, I’d be set.

A teether that babies love



From Hecate: I saw this on Buzzfeed over the weekend. I was never able to get my kids to take a pacifier and while I’ve been told that that can be a blessing and a curse, it was a pain in the ass on bad days. Most of the people who wrote comments on this Mombella mushroom teether said this was the only thing their babies would take. The design resembles a breast shape and nipple so it triggers familiarity for babies. Plus the overall shape looks really conducive for small hands to hold. And since the mushroom needs to be held, it won’t stay in the mouth after the baby falls asleep. The teether is $7 and comes in five colors. It has 4.8 stars from almost 17,000 reviews and ReviewMeta confirmed. Parents said it helped the baby with dexterity, “He could easily hold/grip it was soft (lots of tethers were too hard/bumpy) it allowed him to practice holding his bottle moving it in and out” And apparently babies not only love it, they take to it right away, “Within 3 seconds of holding it she was shoving it in her mouth and chomping away on it! She loves to hold it(easy for her to hold) and she chews on it all the time.” One thing to note: this is not advisable for babies over 6 months. As soon as the baby can invert the mushroom head part, it can become a suction hazard so don’t push it.

Heat protection spray for smooth, silky hair



From Hecate: The CHI Iron Guard is an Amazon best seller. It protects hair against styling and high heat products so your styles come out right every time. It comes in both 2 ounces for $6 or 8 ounces for $10. I don’t often use heat devices on my hair but when I do, it makes such a difference to protect it. People who got this spray say it’s not weighty or tacky to the touch, “It feels very weightless and silky when I’m finished. And it smells amazing!” It has 4.5 stars that ReviewMeta confirmed from over 30,000 reviews. And it’s formulated for all types of hair, “Great for natural hair. Only product that allowed me to achieve bone straight and wavy looks with hold.” For $6 I am definitely going to give this a try.

Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post! If you make any purchases through these links we get a small percentage and appreciate it.