Ben McKenzie has become an anti-cryptocurrency activist, he’s writing a book

It doesn’t take an Economics professor to get the vibe that cryptocurrencies are all one big scam, a bubble waiting to burst, running on the fumes of celebrity endorsements. But considering how many celebrities are signing on to the scams, perhaps we do need a celebrity endorser of No Crypto, a celebrity face of This Is All A Huge Scam. Enter Ben McKenzie, an actor-turned-anti-crypto activist. He’s working on a book called Easy Money with New Republic journalist Jacob Silverman. Ben chimes in online constantly now about how this is all a huge mess and people are going to lose a lot of money. Ben chatted with The Cut about his new calling:
His background: Before he began his TV career, McKenzie studied economics and foreign affairs at the University of Virginia. To him, cryptocurrency appeared brazenly shady, operating largely without regulation and ballooning in a pandemic economy awash with cash. He became obsessed with one of the few criminal investigations taking place: the Justice Department’s probe into tether, the largest stablecoin on the market, for bank fraud.
The scam: McKenzie has aligned with other “no-coiners,” who believe the whole scheme is a bubble on its way to bursting. The value of major coins has been dropping, and the crypto whales need to be fed by a new surge of participants — that’s where celebrities come in. Crypto is “a boring thing,” McKenzie says. “You’re trading on your phone. So the main thing you gotta do is elicit an emotional response. It’s Damon telling you, ‘You’re a wimp, come on, you can do this,’ ” a reference to Matt Damon’s crypto.com spot. “Or it’s Larry David” — in his Super Bowl ad — “saying, ‘I’m an idiot, but you, you can make a bunch of money.’”
Regular people will lose money: McKenzie thinks celebrities are going to help ensnare regular people desperate to get in on what appears to be, from the outside, a boom so big there is room for everyone. (Young people, he believes, are most vulnerable.) “Don’t worry about my buddy Dave because he’s fine,” he says. “All I really care about is that people who can’t afford to lose the money don’t lose it.”
Whether he’s worried about alienating A-list celebrities: First of all, McKenzie says, “they’re here,” putting his hand above his head to indicate a stratum of stardom, “and I’m …” He moves his hand to somewhere near his neck. Also “I’m old enough where I just don’t care anymore,” he says. He suspects most celebrities don’t actually understand what they’re helping to sell — they, too, can be lured in by the promise of a big payday (like the rumored $100 million spent on the Damon ad) or of getting in on the ground floor of something “revolutionary.” Which gives McKenzie and his econ B.A. a purpose. “I feel like a dork Liam Neeson in Taken; I have a particular skill set, and I’m using that particular skill set. I’m an econ dork, and I have a megaphone.”
On capitalism: “The stuff that I was taught in college about capitalism I don’t see in reality. The rules are much more sporadically enforced, and the outcomes are quite disparate.
I’ll admit that, as someone with a BA in Economics, I can’t really explain the ins and outs of why cryptocurrencies are a giant scam, but I know it in my gut. It’s the same way I know in my gut that celebrities have oversaturated the market with their individual makeup lines because they saw how successful Rihanna and the Kardashian-Jenners were with their lines. My point? The crypto thing is, to me, a financial fad being manipulated by the same old con artists and Ponzi schemers in $3000 suits. I’m glad Ben is doing this work, honestly. It’s really cool.
I think he has a dual degree in economics and international relations from UVA. Not that that means he knows what he’s talking about but I’m going to trust him more than Reese Witherspoon on this one.
NFTs are a scam too.
If I can’t touch it, it’s not real regarding crypto. I’ve always thought it was a scam. But my “bros” are all about it.
First of UVA is a phenomenal business school, second I majored in finance and my initial thought on crypto was “this is beanie babies.” The scarcity of a block chain only matters if you care. NFTs are absolute crap in my mind, I see some value in certain coins, but they have an immense environmental toll which is not at all worth it and they’re extremely volatile and again only valuable because people want it to be. It can all go belly up. But I like the idea of decentralized money fod good (Ukraine) but it can easily be used for bad.
I love that you equated it to beanie babies as someone who bought too many of them for my daughter when she was young until someone told me what a fraud the Tyco guy was. Do not understand NFT’s or cryptocurrency. I’ll accept the fact that my lack of understanding of any explanation doesn’t make logical sense. It/they sound like pyramid/MLM schemes. We are content investing in other things and having paid off 2 of 3 real estate properties.
I don’t understand crypto, and even I realize it is a scam. I am glad he is using his fame, understanding and platform to speak out about it.
It is just this generation’s tulips. 🙂
I was going to say the same thing it’s the new tulip bulb bubble. Everyone read a random walk down Wall Street for investing info. Crypto reeks of a way for people to money launder.
I must really be an olds. What is this tulip bulb bubble thing? I’ve planted tulip bulbs in flower gardens. They are toxic to cats & dogs. Our Queen of Everything doesn’t go near the tulips. She’s an intelligent, loveable a$$hole. Tulips are pretty. ???????????????
I love his response to the question about what A-list actors will think of him. He’s very well-aware that his acting career isn’t on the same level as the celebrity endorsers, and it doesn’t seem to bother him. I’ll buy the book just to support him!
Me too. I want to support what he’s doing, and the book actually sounds interesting!
He’s right – it’s a money laundering scam of epic proportions. With crypto, money launderers don’t have to prove where the funds came from, they don’t have to set up legitimate (looking) businesses, forge sources of funds, etc. but, to launder the money, they need normal people with legitimate funds to put their money into the system.
It’s a nightmare, & people “investing” in it are literally supporting crime. (I’m simplifying but that’s the gist of it).
Yes! It seems like crypto-currency was created out of idealistic, utopian intentions much like the internet (freedom of currency and allowing people to not have to rely on banks and other middle-men that charge fees to hold/transfer money). However, a creator’s intention doesn’t matter because cryptocurrency clearly become the currency of crime in multiple dimensions. And TERRIBLE crime. Trafficking, murder, etc.
My partner made $150,000 in profit from crypto. It can be used for scams but there are real life applications for some of the coins. People who make blanket statements about crypto being entirely a scam are ignorant. That’s like saying money is a scam because it’s involved in Ponzi schemes.
Isn’t the issue in crypto that the money IS the Ponzi scheme?
In every scam, there are always some people that profit. Otherwise the scam wouldn’t work.
Exactly. It’s great that Sasha’s partner made money, but that’s how scams work. They got lucky that this time, they were the ones on the profitable end of the scam.
@Blurb and Sigmund: exactly! The ones who got in early and on top profit from this ponzi scheme. Some have to make a profit in order for the scam to work.
People calling out the scam aren’t ignorant, they’re just not dumb enough to buy what is being sold.
Anyone who pushes and promotes this scheme is not a good person as they know that while they may have gained, mainly more will lose. Tale as old as time…
Yes, these crypto schemes are multi-level marketing schemes also known as Ponzi schemes. We know because in order for one person to make money, he or she or they need to rope others into the scheme to “mine” bitcoin and pay them. I always ask the participants one question, does your bitcoin mining you claim you’re making money from offset your energy costs? They can never answer that question, but they also do not make money from this and if they do it’s not much. But there is a sucker born every minute! So this is just a modern Amway without the crappy product.
This is refreshing. I’m glad he’s speaking out about it.
I have a very basic understanding of economics having taken it as an IB student and then having courses at uni, plus an amazing class called “history of economics” (I mean, it just details it all) and I have been very reticent to get on this trend. I have friends buying crypto and I just can’t seem to be 100% convinced. My gut also tells me this thing will blow up and only those who get out just in time will be the ones with any money left.
I had to take a basic econ class as a requirement to graduate college and while I not a financial wizard, I still remember the basics and this reads just like the Ponzi schemes we learned of in class.
Just more words to try and confuse you and better technology.
Based on my research, the important point is that only the people who get in first are making money. That’s why new companies with new types of bitcoins keep popping up.
Just like with MLMs
Crypto and NFT’s are just finance Ponzi schemes. It’s so easy to see it if you’ve studied economics and what brought on the financial collapses of the past. I can’t believe people fall for this tripe.
The environmental impacts of it are reason enough to wish a crash on it all ASAP.
Granted I have limited understanding, but is this all just a way to avoid paying taxes? Also, I thought the appeal of Bitcoin was that it was finite? Where is all this money coming from?
I’ve been following his anti-crypto (and NFT) crusade for a while now. He’s an informative delight to follow on Twitter.
Also a BA in Econ and this is a scam. But there are a lot of scams out there and someone is always making money, so it’s attractive to believe that it could be you.
go with your gut on this crypto…my virgo adhd pattern mind and gut watched this for over a decade and tbh to me it appears to be like a highly elaborate ponzi scheme
I actually spent some time researching crypto for work (I’m a tax attorney) and all of you that think crypto is a scam are completely correct. If you look at the price of a given cryptocurrency (say, Bitcoin) it doesn’t represent any kind of inherent value. The price is driven by what the trading market will bear, because that’s where the value is – trading on an exchange.
The easiest way to think of crypto is to view it like it’s stock ownership in a company that doesn’t actually make anything. The reason it feels so scammy is because what you own is just everybody agreeing that you own something.
Contrast that with a US dollar. If you own a US dollar, what you own is a tangible representation of the backing of the United States government to settle your debts. That is the inherent value. Crypto is pretty much the Free Banking Era but on the internet.
So I fully agree that crypto is terrible but I want to be frivolous here:
That is Morena Baccarin, his wife and partner. They met on the set of Gotham tv show. (She was also in Deadpool and Firefly… I can't remember what she is working on now tbh).
Fyi I did some research and found she wore the dress’s at. 2019 met opera opening night of porgy and bess, but no one captions it with the designer. She and Ben go to a lot of opera opening nights.
And back on topic, the “no rules” blah blah reminds me too much of America banking before regulation, when putting your money in a bank really was a risk, and cascading bank failures crippled people overnight. When JP Morgan (yes he was a real person) saved the us from going into default. The history of banks and banking is wild, and tech bros don’t know anything about it.
Thank you, Kh!
“The history of banks and banking is wild, and tech bros don’t know anything about it.”
Man, talk about being doomed to repeat something. Arrogance and incuriosity combined with cleverness lead to some appalling stupidity.