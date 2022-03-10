Zoe Kravitz clarifies comments about being told she was ‘too urban’ for Dark Knight Rises

The latest iteration of The Batman came out last week. Zoe Kravitz and Robert Pattinson were everywhere promoting it (their Wonderland shoot was hot) and their work paid off because it made a lot of money. I haven’t seen it yet, but I plan to soon. I skipped the Bat-fleck movies; I liked Christian Bale’s Batman and I thought Anne Hathaway was better as Catwoman than I expected. But I’m very interested to see Rob and Zoe in those roles and their chemistry, as well as the detective aspect of this story.
Anyway, when Zoe was making the promotional rounds, she told The Guardian that just a decade ago she was told she was “too urban” to audition for The Dark Knight Rises. That’s pretty racist, but also completely unsurprising that people in Hollywood think like that and feel like it’s okay to say. But now Zoe is clarifying what she said.
Zoë Kravitz has asked people to “calm down” after comments she made about being rejected from The Dark Knight Rises were misinterpreted.
In a post on her Instagram Story on Tuesday (8 March), the actor, who plays Selina Kyle/Catwoman in the newly released The Batman, wrote: “I was NOT told I was too urban to play Catwoman in The Dark Knight Rises.
“I wanted to AUDITION for a small part in the film and was told (I do not know who said this but this is how it was worded to me) that they were not going ‘urban’ on the part. This is something I heard a lot 10 years ago – it was a very different time.”
She added: “Although I’m very glad that we are attempting to evolve – let’s all calm down – as well as fact check before we write things that are untrue.”
The furore over Kravitz’s comments came after an interview with The Observer, in which Kravitz – who is of Dominican and Jewish-American ethnicity – addressed the rejection, saying that she doesn’t know “if it came directly from [the film’s director] Chris Nolan”.
“I think it was probably a casting director of some kind, or a casting director’s assistant,” Kravitz said.
“Being a woman of colour and being an actor and being told at that time that I wasn’t able to read because of the colour of my skin, and the word ‘urban’ being thrown around like that, that was what was really hard about that moment.”
It’s unknown what role Kravitz wanted to audition for, but it’s believed to have been the one of Catwoman’s roommate Jen, who was played by Juno Temple.
Kravitz appears in new Matt Reeves film The Batman, and is the latest star to play Catwoman after Michelle Pfeiffer, Halle Berry and Anne Hathaway.
The film, which was released earlier this week, is on course to become the most-successful cinema release following the pandemic.
Her story is still the same and what was reported in The Guardian is accurate. They wrote that she “attempted to audition for the Batman film The Dark Knight Rises, but was told she was too ‘urban’ for the role.” I guess other outlets must have jumped to the conclusion that the role in question was Catwoman and she lost it only for being so “urban,” when actually it was a smaller role and she wasn’t even allowed to audition. Actually, the real story of being “too urban” (aka Black) to audition is even worse! As an aside, I thought it was interesting that The Independent made a point of describing her “Dominican and Jewish-American ethnicity,” almost as if they’re saying “but she isn’t even that Black!” (Update by Celebitchy: Thanks to those of you who are pointing out that Zoe isn’t even Dominican. The Independent is incorrect.)
When I started reading this story, I thought Zoe was clarifying something that didn’t need clarifying and maybe the studio put pressure on her to backtrack. Maybe the latter is true, but I can see why she also wouldn’t want this story to overshadow the enormous success of a movie in which she plays her biggest role to date. Also, the “Zoe finally gets a chance to play Catwoman after racist rejection” narrative is insulting, especially since it is untrue. Zoe got the role on her own, not as some sort of atonement, and clearly doesn’t want to dwell on this 2012 story.
I’m sorry but I cannot look at her anymore without immediately noticing all the work she’s done to her face. It’s so obvious.
Really…that’s your takeaway from this story. How about you concern yourself with institutional racism and stop policing a black woman’s face.
Thank you BB. Great job minimizing her experience to the physical Nancy.
Sorry if anyone was offended but…this is also a gossip blog. We talk about these things here.
Lately, every story about a woman starts with comments about plastic surgery. It’s dispiriting.
That’s what I’ve said. Her eyes are angled different even. She was always pretty, but she looks a lot different.
So… instead of being told she was too black for Catwoman, she was told she was too black for a minor role? That is even worse.
Yeah, that’s what I came away with and was puzzled.
Anyway, I’m sure she was getting tons of harassment over this from Nolan stans, so I don’t blame her for wanting to put out a statement.
Word. I’m not sure how this helps really. Not going “urban”? WTF.
Yeah, to be too “urban” to even AUDITION for a SMALL part is not any better.
That whole ‘too urban’ thing is so awful wherever it’s used. Just using a different word for the same racist thinking is still crap.
The Independent must have confused her with Zoe Saldaña because neither Lenny nor Lisa are of Dominican heritage 🤦🏾♀️
Correct , Lenny Kravitz maternal grandfather was from the Bahamas
Oh good gad! It’s like that NY Times article referring to Serena Williams simply as ‘tennis player’ & using a photo of Venus. Seriously, is this still happening?
“…The Independent made a point of describing her “Dominican and Jewish-American ethnicity,” almost as if they’re saying “but she isn’t even that Black!”
Thank you for catching this and commenting about it. Anti-Blackness is a trip.
I wished this dead eye-thing would go away. It’s not sexy or cute, it looks like you don’t have a soul.
The comments on here about her face completely ignoring the discrimination she’s experienced are truly wild. It must really be brain draining living in your racist, misogynistic bubble.
Between the Ryan Coogler comments yesterday and today’s attack on Zoe’s face folks are really showing their best Trump selves.
Ugh. Not a super hero movie person but that’s disappointing. Also i didn’t realize she had work done, she is gorgeous! She is the last person that needs work done on her face. Stop this insanity!
We don’t know that she had work done. I think she looks great and pretty much the way she always has. Anyway, it’s weird the way a story about racism has been hijacked.
What she experienced was awful racism, and I don’t think Zoe or anyone needs to “calm down” about expressing their outrage. Let’s speak up!
