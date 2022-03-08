Zoe Kravitz was told she was ‘too urban’ to even audition for ‘The Dark Knight Rises’

Zoe Kravitz deserves a lot of credit for The Batman’s success. I don’t know how she does in the film because I haven’t seen it yet, but I know a shift in studio strategy, and Warner Bros absolutely began leaning into “the cat and the bat” strategy to sell the movie several months ago. Zoe and Rob did press together, they flirted with each other, they didn’t bring their significant others to the premieres and it worked. It really didn’t work at all between Christian Bale and Anne Hathaway back in 2012. Speaking of, apparently Zoe tried to audition for Catwoman in Chris Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises, but she was told she was too “urban” for the role. Sheesh. That’s not even a dog whistle, that’s just racist AF. Zoe spoke about that and more with the Guardian:
Getting into character as Catwoman: She watched videos of big cats and gradually adopted their physical attributes. “It was fun to play with different ways of walking, of being agile. You know, you can’t read cats, which is why a lot of people feel uncomfortable around them.” Kravitz conceptualised Kyle as someone who is “tough, a street-smart person. Her life has been really difficult and she’s figured out a way to survive this far and take care of herself, and she really cares about other people in similar situations.”
Whether training hard for the role triggered her disordered eating: “No, actually. I was focused on being strong versus being thin. It’s a physical part. I wanted to make sure it felt believable that she was physically capable of doing all the things she was doing. I was actually stronger and more healthy than I’ve been in a long time.”
On her parents: “They both dealt with being artists who didn’t act or dress or look or sound the way a Black person was supposed to act in terms of what white people specifically were comfortable with.” But growing up between LA and Miami, and later in Manhattan, Kravitz sometimes felt uncomfortable with her heritage as a biracial woman. “I felt really insecure about my hair, relaxing it, putting chemicals in it, plucking my eyebrows really thin. I was uncomfortable with my blackness. It took me a long time to not only accept it but to love it and want to scream it from the rooftops.”
She turns down scripts where it’s all about race: “At one point, all the scripts that were being sent were about the first Black woman to make a muffin or something. Even though those stories are important to tell, I also want to open things up for myself as an artist.”
On Big Little Lies: Kravitz believes the reason her character in the HBO blockbuster Big Little Lies was so multi-layered is, in part, because “it was originally written for a white person.” When on location for Big Little Lies in California, “There were a few moments where I felt a little uncomfortable,” she says, “because it is such a white area.” I ask her to elaborate. “Just weird racist people in bars and things like that.”
Being rejected for a Catwoman audition in 2012: In 2012, Kravitz attempted to audition for the Batman film The Dark Knight Rises, but was told she was too “urban” for the role. “I don’t know if it came directly from Chris Nolan. I think it was probably a casting director of some kind, or a casting director’s assistant… Being a woman of colour and being an actor and being told at that time that I wasn’t able to read because of the colour of my skin, and the word urban being thrown around like that, that was what was really hard about that moment.”
What’s striking about the 2012 story is that it doesn’t sound like they even allowed her to audition for the role!! Think about that. I remember when Nolan was casting for Catwoman back in 2011, and while Anne Hathaway was considered the biggest contender, Nolan did audition various actresses for the role, and tons of young actresses were trying to get in the room. I don’t know how many actresses Nolan saw, but now I wonder if he even bothered to audition any Black actresses. Zoe would have been about 22/23 at the time and she didn’t have a long CV, which would arguably be better excuses for why Nolan didn’t audition her – she was too young and too green for such an important role. So who came up with “she’s too urban”? Jesus.
“Too urban,” huh. Right.
Right. Too urban for movie in urban setting with hero who confines himself to urban problems 😂
Now just imagine what actual black not (mixed with two famous parents) actresses here from casting director and agents ?
This makes no sense to me. Personally, and I realize I’m in the minority here, I didn’t like Anne Hathaway in the role. I think giving the role to someone coming up in the industry such as Zoe and not someone already well known would have added some much needed energy in what was, in my opinion, an bit of a disappointing character. I also don’t see where that role was so iconic in the film that it would have disrupted the movie not to pick an “A-list” type actress for the role, or at the very least let her read. That being said, I know the reviews were that she was great as Catwoman and that most disagree with me.
I agree. I’m a big Anne Hathaway fan in general, but I didn’t like her in that role, something about it felt flat to me. Going for someone more unknown like Zoe was then (the first time I remember seeing her was Divergent, which was 2014, not sure how famous she was before that?) might have made it more interesting
“too urban” is racist AF though.
It really is, I don’t even think it qualifies for dogwhistle, its simply too loud.
@ superashes, Nolan, or his spokesperson, should have just raised a racist flag as blatant as that “excuse” was.
It makes complete sense if you understand Nolan’s history of films and casting. It’s on brand for him.
I am still annoyed that Anne Hathaway was cast as Catwoman. She was all kinds of wrong for it.
I agree that Anne was a very beige catwoman, her performance barely registered with me and that’s one of my favourite characters. The ‘too urban’ thing is just awful, I’m surprised you’d even go back to the role after such a ridiculous knockback.
I’m wondering where the ‘disordered eating’ question came from too. Is it a little insensitive to just throw that question in there or is it something she wants people to be talking about as a wider conversation?
yeah it does seem out of left field and almost like they expect that the role *should* trigger ED, like being thin is the most important part of the role or something? i would have answered that i found the question triggering lol
This doesn’t make the reason she couldn’t audition any better, but she wasn’t auditioning for Catwoman in Nolan’s Batman — it was for Selina Kyle’s roommate.
Zoe has told this story before. I don’t think it was the catwoman role that she wanted to audition for. She said in a previous interview that it was a small role, which makes it even worse imo. Like they wouldn’t even consider her for a minor role, because she’s too “urban” aka black.
Too urban. The Nolan Universe was so pretentious and Bale was my number two favorite Batman (Michael Keaton being my number one.) My only issue with Zoe would have been that she was too young to Catwoman to Bale’s Batman. This is the perfect Batman universe for her and from what I hear she’s done quite well.
I still think that director saw FKA and Rob on the red carpet and was inspired to cast Zoe.
OMG, same!
Zoe definitely would have been too young for Christian Bale. I thought Hathaway was okay. It wasn’t a great role.
they were such a weird-hot couple weren’t they? definitely gave major batman/catwoman vibes
I just thought they were hot. In retrospect Rob probably should have done what Prince Harry did and released a statement condemning the racist, nasty hate that FKA was receiving. He disappointment me by not saying anything to defend Twigs. Even boring Henry Cavill posted an Insta message about being respectful to his girlfriend.
He doesn’t have SM but he did condemn it in some interviews. so many of his fans are foul. I think he has a very uncomfortable relationship with them. They don’t actually listen to him. He’s just an object to them.
That really breaks my heart as a fellow black woman. It’s just so damn tiring at times to hear all the bs excuses to avoid us getting an opportunity. Urban = racist, plain and simple … we are not letting you audition because you are black and we want a white woman for the role. Ugh, I have dealt with the same shit throughout my career as a designer … I am at a director level ( not many women up there and of course less of colour). I always have to fight for my space to be seen and heard and is so bloody tiresome. But I refuse to be told what my “place” is. F them!
All of this. Who knows how an audition would have gone for her but people of colour and specifically black people are often barred from even approaching any opportunity. Also “urban” is one of the laziest anti0black code words.
Nice to see Zoe’s success and glad whenever stories like this are shared because this crap still goes on and we need to be reminded of how common place it is.
+1
I agree. Crazy offensive. Wildly offensive. These are the subtle moments that I use an example when explaining racism and inequality.
This also reminds me of when a complete stranger walked up to my Filipino husband and I in a restaurant, and she proceeded to say racist things without ever mentioning race, insinuating I was too good for him. (Meanwhile, my father is a mixed race Peruvian immigrant, and I just present as white.)
Zoe, you are too beautiful, too lovely, too distracting with your excellent appearance for Catwoman. There, I fixed that for you. 😀
Too urban? lol
C’mon, we all know that Rob P. is “the pretty one” in his movies. 😀
Have a good Tuesday everyone!
That’s so disappointing. The Dark Night films are the best super hero movies ever made, IMHO, and now this is a thing I can’t unknow about them or Christopher Nolan. Also, “urban”‘isn’t any kind of code. It’s straight up racist.
Yep, this. I live in LA, and have never been called urban, even though I live in an urban area, but I’m white, so of course not.
I will remember this, Christopher Nolan.
We all know what “too urban” really means.
That’s horrific. And honestly, when Zoe was cast as Catwoman this time around I was like “oh wow what a perfect fit!”
Anne Hathaway is a good actress but wasn’t a good Catwoman at all. Not memorable in the slightest.
Even stranger given the fact that Halle Berry had already played the iconic role. She was not a good Catwoman, but nevertheless…
Too black?
She wasn’t auditioning for Catwoman, she was auditioning for the small role as Selina Kyle’s neighbor and friend. Jennifer Lawrence also auditioned for that role but it ended up going to Juno Temple. Jennifer, Juno and Zoe are all about the same age so it makes sense they’d be going for that role instead of Catwoman.
Pitting Christopher Nolan on the “Racist AF” list of people I keep in my head.
Wow. That’s disgusting.
The fkg glaring racism that they barely try to disguise… ‘urban’ jesus feck.
That they feel comfortable and safe in their racism and can express it so shamelessly, so blatantly, that is so shocking to me.