Queen Elizabeth had her first post-Covid in-person event with Justin Trudeau

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau arrived in the UK yesterday. Trudeau went to London specifically for talks about Ukraine and Russia, although I’m sure there were discussions about many other subjects too. Trudeau ended up making the journey to Windsor Castle to see Queen Elizabeth in person. The palace released the photos. The pics are kind of sweet, just the way Trudeau is looking at her with some affection, like one would look at a well-loved grandmother. She seemed happy to see Trudeau as well. I saw people talking about how frail she looked, but she’s been losing weight for several months now and I can’t imagine having Covid helped. I’m honestly surprised to see her standing there without her cane? Did they take away her cane for the photos?
I also kind of wish both Trudeau and the Queen had worn masks, but clearly one bout of Covid was not enough to make the Queen and her staff behave responsibly in a pandemic. This was the Queen’s first in-person meeting since Covid as well – she has done some engagements since recovering, but they’ve all been virtual. People Magazine also pointed out that the blue-and-yellow flowers likely symbolized solidarity with Ukraine.
Meanwhile, yet another royal commentator is trying to demand that Prince Harry and Meghan bring their children over to the UK immediately and show them to the Queen.
Royal author Brian Hoey, who has written extensively about the royal family, told The Express that the monarch, 95, is very keen to meet the nine-months-old daughter of Prince Harry, 37, and Meghan Markle, 40, who lives in California, in the flesh.
Mr Hoey said: ‘I have heard from people I know within the Royal Household, she really would desperately like to see the baby in this way. I think she would love to, I wonder whether it is going to happen, I would love to think it could.’
The expert said he believes that a meeting between the Queen and the newest member of the Sussex family would heal the reported rift between Harry and the other senior royals. He added that Her Majesty would welcome Prince Harry and Meghan back if they were to visit the UK with their children. ‘I am absolutely sure the Queen holds no feelings of disapproval towards Harry and Meghan, none whatsoever, she would certainly welcome them back if they came,’ Mr Hoey said.
These people are so stupidly obvious. Between this and the Daily Beast’s “The possibility of a private visit also raises the tantalizing option of Lilibet’s first ever meeting with the woman she is named after,” it means that the royal media is all geared up for Harry to visit and all of the photos and stories they’ll get if he happens to bring the children. Not to mention Meghan. I mean, my first instinct is to say that this trash family is trying to publicly manipulate Harry using his affection for his grandmother, and that he should stay far away. But who knows what will really happen.
