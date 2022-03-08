Josh Hartnett & Tamsin Egerton were quietly married last fall in London

Josh Hartnett could have been a huge star. He was offered, at various moments, the chance to play Superman, Spiderman AND Batman. Christopher Nolan was reportedly quite peeved that Hartnett turned him down. Hartnett was pretty open about it in interviews 2014 & 2015, talking about how he panicked when Hollywood tried to groom him as the next big superstar, and how he left town and basically said no to a lot of projects, which pissed off a lot of people and hurt his career. At the end of the day, I do think Josh is kind of okay with his life though. He met Tamsin Egerton more than a decade ago and they fell hard and fast. They have three children together. Now sources claim that Tamsin and Josh quietly married last fall:
Josh Hartnett is a married man. The actor, 43, tied the knot with his longtime partner, English actress Tamsin Egerton, in London back in November, PEOPLE confirms. The Sun was first to report on their marriage.
Hartnett and Egerton, 33, who met on the set of The Lovers in 2011, have been together for over a decade.
Egerton shared a photo back in late November that showed her with what appeared to be two bands on her ring finger, including one with a round diamond in the middle.
The couple share three kids: a daughter they welcomed in late 2015, as well as another child in 2017 and a third in late 2019.
Back in April 2016, the Pearl Harbor actor shared how becoming a dad changed his outlook on life, saying during an appearance on Live! with Kelly and Michael that his then-infant daughter is the “apple of my eye” and “perfect in every way.”
The road less traveled for someone in Josh’s position – to alienate powerful Hollywood directors and executives, to walk away from money, fame and acclaim. And yet he’s still in the industry, still working, now a husband and father of three. Good for him, honestly. Judging from Tamsin’s Instagram, I’m pretty sure Josh moved to England and they live out in the country with their kids, some chickens and probably some other farm animals.
Good for him, living life on his own terms.
I glanced at the headline and read it as “Josh Hartnett and Taron Egerton Were Quietly Married…” Was kind of let down when that wasn’t the actual story, lol
hahaha I also had to take another look at the title
I did too.
Lol I think we all did. I was morning bleary eyed and thought “huh, didn’t know they were dating but good for them”
All the same good for the real couple living a normalish life
me too, and clearly you were not the only one! hahahahahaha!
Good for him…he was really good in Penny Dreadful. I miss that show.
I can only think of Penny Dreadful when I see him. That was a well-written show and packed with attractive and strong actors. I miss it too.
Hot take: He would not have been good as Spider-Man, Superman, or Batman. He’s better off how he is.
He always reminds me of a young Harrison Ford. Tamsin is absolutely beautiful.
Rumour has it he cheated on Tamsin left right and centre while filming Penny Dreadful (loved that show). I always thought he was so cute, just wished he would pluck that unibrow lol. My favourite movie of his is Lucky Number Slevin, he and Lucy were adorable together.
Loved Penny Dreadful too!
He’s been cast in the future Nolan movie as Cillian’s Murphy (character) brother right? So after all these years he’s finally said yes to Nolan lol
I can’t wait for this. Honestly I like him (and the cast is huge, maybe a bit too much).
Didn’t know Josh would be on that film as well, that makes me even more excited!
Cillian Murphy was enough for me, but I love Josh and his resentment toward Hollywood-fluff also. (Which Cillian also has, gotta love people who just want to be normal and love acting).
Just checked and he is in the movie, but he’s playing Ernest Lawrence, a physician, not Oppenheimer’s brother (Dylan Arnold from YOU is though!)
Totally agree for Cillian Murphy
I always mix him up with Garrett Hedlund another pretty boy who could have also had a big career but messed up for other reasons.
He always seemed so well-adjusted to me. The fact that he wants to have a normal, quiet life but loves acting and focuses on that, is such a good sign he’s a stable and down to earth guy.
Agreed. I hope he’s not too hung up on “what might have been.” (He doesn’t seem like the type.) Sounds like he’s living his best life now, which many in Hollywood would envy him for.
Good that Josh new what he wanted early on. He could have become an addict, trouble with the law, or made bad movies after bad if he tried to go the Hollywood route.
Congrats to them!
Lives in the countryside in England with his wife and kids and some farm animals.
My idea of perfect!
Living well is the best revenge they say.
Cillian Murphy is bewitching as Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders.
Too learn that he and Josh are making a movie together?
Oh, good!
Also, let’s not forget the rumors he’s Suri’s cruise biological father.
Wait, what?
I will never understand how this rumor came about they were never involved despite knowing each other. I don’t think Suri is Tom’s kid but I don’t think he’s Josh Hartnett’s kid either as she looks nothing like him.
Congrats to them. On another note, is Tamsin a common English name? I’ve only ever heard it on British TV shows. Nicola, also, seems to be a British name. Can’t believe those names haven’t crossed the pond yet.
I don’t know about “Tamsin,” but Nikki Hilton’s real name is “Nicola,” and I have a male friend, Nick-his actual first name is Nicola. His family is Italian, but he was born here in the U.S. Not saying it’s common, but even in my rural-suburban area, there’s one!
They’re both pretty common I would say, maybe Nicola a bit more than Tamsin.
I think Tamzin/Tamsin is a Cornish variant of Thomasina. Not much used outside of UK.
We did name my youngest Tamsin. I’ll give you one guess as to her father’s name. lol. I really like the name and would not be too incredibly disappointed if it didn’t catch on.
Well that insta post she made in November wasn’t hiding anything. Thats a very common wedding band/engagement ring set – so much so I’m surprised it took so long to come out publicly. I guess they must have just ignored any attempts to have them comment on it. I have no shade to give Josh and his choices. Just because you love acting doesn’t necessarily mean you want to be famous. They are two very different things. And he has an enviable life for sure.
Completely agree, fellow Lena haha
I actually prefer to watch movies/tv shows with lesser known actors nowadays. Otherwise I just spent myself thinking “oh, who are they dating nowadays? are they pregnant? what are they like in real life?” I have that problem with Dicaprio, he’s a great actor by all means but I can’t watch a movie with him and not think about his dating life lol. So yeah, more power to actors who avoid sharing too much about their personal lives!!
I had the hugest crush on him as a preteen and teen in the late 90s/early 2000s. I kind of forgot about him but happy to see he seems good.
No shade, but I’ve always wondered why people decide to get married after ten years and a bunch of kids. Why now?
I have the same thought, my parents got married after 12 years together and two kids (and divorced 4 years and a 3rd kid later lol). I asked my mom why they got married and she said it was to please her father… well, weird reason lol
The cynic in me says it was an ultimatum or a ‘making up for cheating’ situation (there have been a lot of rumors about his cheating in the past). There could be a practical reason though, maybe an immigration issue? He is an American living in the UK seemingly full time, although you’d think his status would have been settled a long time ago. Or as they get older they realized being married makes healthcare/childcare decisions easier? Or just a good old-fashioned pandemic-induced existential crisis (I know I relate to that!)
Minor crush on him. Loved, loved, loved him in Black Hawk Down. Great movie. He’s also great in Penny Dreadful. Hate the ending of that series, but I loved the chemistry between him and the gorgeous Eva Green.
There are a lot of actors who don’t want to be movie stars or celebrities. There is a difference. Some just want to do the work and get on with their lives. Hollywood is not their life — which is no different than any working person wanting a healthy work-life balance. I think Josh is immensely talented and he seems to be quite content with his career.
I always think Josh Harnett looks like a young Tommy Lee Jones. I can’t believe no one has made a father/son cowboy story with these two.
Never in my life have I seen, let alone admired a corduroy dress before! Congrats to them.