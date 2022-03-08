Ana de Armas & Ben Affleck’s ‘Deep Water’ looks like really stupid, sexy fun?

We’re finally getting a glimpse at the film which brought us Afflarmas. In late 2019, Ben Affleck met Ana de Armas on Deep Water and they fell in love. They were quickly inseparable, and Ben was even working on his Spanish and making trips to Cuba to visit Ana’s family. When the pandemic came, Afflarmas gave us pandemic content in the form of endlessly awkward pap strolls and trips to Dunkin Donuts. By late 2020, Afflarmas was on the rocks, and by January 2021, they were totally done. Soon after, Ben began writing love letters to Jennifer Lopez,and so there was a happy ending for some of us.

Still, it’s nice to go back and look at this time capsule: the moment when Ben Affleck went all-in with Ana de Armas. Reports from the New Orleans set at the time involved a lot of “off the charts chemistry” and a lot of “intensity” between Ben and Ana as they got their scenes right. The story of the film? A married couple gets bored and decides to try to have an open marriage. Sexy shenanigans ensue and the dead bodies start dropping. Here’s the first trailer for Deep Water:

“This isn’t a game, Melinda” YAS. You want me to say it? I’ll say it! This looks incredibly stupid and also dumb-sexy? Like, I would watch this and enjoy it and not care that it’s a “bad movie.” Sometimes, when actors have hot chemistry, it elevates a bad script. And this script sounds BAD. And yet… they actually seem like they had a lot of fun with it? It just looks like a dumb sexy thriller. And obviously Ben Affleck’s stone-faced husband watches his wife bone everybody in the pool and then he kills all of her lovers and buries them in the backyard. This isn’t rocket science.

I absolutely wonder if Ben and Ana will do any promotion together for the film? Doubtful. I wonder if there will even be a premiere.

37 Responses to “Ana de Armas & Ben Affleck’s ‘Deep Water’ looks like really stupid, sexy fun?”

  1. Gutterflower says:
    March 8, 2022 at 7:46 am

    She is gorgeous, that’s all I came to say.

    • Snooze says:
      March 8, 2022 at 8:21 am

      She is gorgeous and sexy and chemistry-ing all over the place. He looks puffy, wooden and not-at-all-sexy. And he is capable of being great and very sexy. I think they filmed this when he was in a bad place and not-so-healthy. It just reminds me again of what a glow-up he got when he got back with J-Lo. And so much of that glow-up is just looking healthy and de-bloating. I’ll watch it anyway though!

    • Nat says:
      March 8, 2022 at 11:03 am

      came here to say this too. she’s so effin pretty.

    • NotSoSocialB says:
      March 8, 2022 at 2:13 pm

      That’s all I got from it, as well.

  2. DuchessL says:
    March 8, 2022 at 7:52 am

    Ben affleck wanted to be out of the poster lol

  3. Chaine says:
    March 8, 2022 at 7:59 am

    This looks soooo stupid, and I just don’t see any chemistry.

  4. Léna says:
    March 8, 2022 at 8:00 am

    I work from home and start my day around 9.30am. I wake up at 7am (thanks, cats!) so I have to keep myself busy. This is exactly the kind of stuff I’ll watch on the treadmill in the morning just to make fun of it later lol

  5. Twin Falls says:
    March 8, 2022 at 8:13 am

    Richard Gere would have killed it in Affleck’s role. Affleck just can’t smolder sorry.

    • Snooze says:
      March 8, 2022 at 8:24 am

      Solid point! Who’s a younger actor than Gere who could smoulder sexily? I think it works that the husband is older; but not that much older. Ewan McGregor? Jude Law? Idris Elba? Daniel Craig?

      • Emma says:
        March 8, 2022 at 10:15 am

        OSCAR ISAAC! Or Ewan or Idris would also destroy this role.

        Apparently it’s based on a Patricia Highsmith novel so it has no right to be a bad script.

        I’m so sad BenAna didn’t take off as a portmanteau for their PR strolls. Lol

      • Aliyah says:
        March 8, 2022 at 11:22 am

        Skarsgard, maybe. Gyllenhaal at a push. Seconding Isaac. Good call.

      • Anners says:
        March 8, 2022 at 11:39 am

        Ooh! Yes to Oscar Isaac or Alexander Skarsgard – both would’ve done smoldering, possibly murderous husbands perfectly!

        I’ll prolly watch this when it comes on streaming. Ana is beautiful. Ben is meh (and I say this as someone who found him curiously attractive far longer than is strictly rational).

  6. Mai B says:
    March 8, 2022 at 8:19 am

    Looks interesting, i would watch it.

    Love her eyes. She is pretty.

  7. Veronica says:
    March 8, 2022 at 8:29 am

    My first thought is that she looks too young and hot to be his wife lol, which makes it amazing to me that they actually did date in real life.

    Reply
    • Susan says:
      March 8, 2022 at 8:41 am

      Agreed. She is in her mid 30s I think but has that baby face where she could easily pass for 25 IMO

      • Veronica says:
        March 8, 2022 at 9:26 am

        In real life, Ben Affleck is also a wealthy, famous movie star, which adds to his appeal. There’s other factors to consider there for why they met and clicked. The movie’s setup would imply to me it’s at least aware of the age difference and will likely make him an older, wealthier partner, unprepared for what a young, wilder wife brings to the table, which will make more sense. They’re sixteen years apart, but I feel like they’re playing her younger just from the trailer.

  8. Lena says:
    March 8, 2022 at 8:32 am

    About the promotion of this movie -I noticed Ana doesn’t seem to do much promotion at all for her streaming movies – just maybe a shout out on her Instagram. Ben on the other hand goes all out promoting his stuff everywhere. Something tells me not this time. Not only does it bring up his failed relationship but I’ve heard it’s a stinker from various people who were at screenings. So he’s got 3 movies in a row where his acting was praised and now this where it looks, well, pretty bad. He’s just not sexy. We have Ana to thank though for his dyed beard and hair which he finally got right.

  9. Amy Bee says:
    March 8, 2022 at 8:32 am

    It looks interesting. If I had Hulu, I’d watch it.

  10. DiegoInSF says:
    March 8, 2022 at 8:38 am

    Funny thing is the director also directed Unfaithful which JLo passed up on which she has said she regrets as Diane Lane got an Oscar nom for it.
    Ana is so pretty and a good actress, I discovered her before Hollywood did (lol!), and she did this low budget Spanish thriller called a Blind Alley which I really enjoyed!

    • Fazel says:
      March 8, 2022 at 9:08 am

      Diane Lane is unbelievably good in that movie, and just so so so sexy. I fell in love with her then forever. I like J-lo but I’m very glad she didn’t get that part.

  11. LaUnicaAngelina says:
    March 8, 2022 at 8:45 am

    I’m definitely watching this!

  12. Erica says:
    March 8, 2022 at 8:57 am

    This looks so freaking stupid and I am here for it! I can’t wait to watch it!

  13. TIFFANY says:
    March 8, 2022 at 9:36 am

    I know what to expect from a Adrian Lyne film ( FATAL ATTRACTION 4 LIFE !!!).

    I will be watching.

  14. Diana says:
    March 8, 2022 at 10:04 am

    She dodged a bullet!!!! 😂

  15. Case says:
    March 8, 2022 at 11:27 am

    Why did either of them sign up to be in this Lifetime movie?

    • margot says:
      March 8, 2022 at 12:43 pm

      Because it was a big-budget studio movie, helmed by an iconic director, and based on a Patricia Highsmith novel.

  16. Sigmund says:
    March 8, 2022 at 12:56 pm

    I think Ana seems perfect for the part, based on the trailer — young, beautiful, very charismatic and charming.

    Not so sure about Ben or the actual writing, but Ana is generally a strong actress and can pull off a lot of roles.

  17. Julia K says:
    March 8, 2022 at 5:28 pm

    And is very good here. As for Ben, he could have phoned this in.

  18. jferber says:
    March 8, 2022 at 6:33 pm

    I can’t see Ben’s appeal, honestly, and never did.

  19. jferber says:
    March 8, 2022 at 6:41 pm

    I just watched the trailer and he is SO sub-par. I see no chemistry, but she’s sexy as hell all on her own.

  20. Em says:
    March 8, 2022 at 6:58 pm

    His forehead is frozen.

