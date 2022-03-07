Prince Harry & Meghan will likely breeze into London to see the Queen in April

One of the most hilarious things to me is to watch Salt Islanders try to read tea leaves and conduct seances to try to figure out what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will do. Harry and Meghan clearly aren’t telling the British media their plans, and what’s even funnier is that they’re not telling any of the royal offices their plans either. If Harry called someone at Kensington Palace and was like “this is what flight I’m taking,” that information would be leaked in under an hour. If Harry told Clarence House the date of his return, Charles would ramp up his own PR and begin telling everyone that he’s a peacemaking bridge-builder and here’s the proof. All of which to say, the Royalist column at the Daily Beast thinks they know Harry’s plan for this spring and summer, conditionally of course. My guess is that Buckingham Palace sources have leaked it.
Harry’s plans: Prince Harry is likely to miss Prince Philip’s memorial at the end of this month and the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June, but may instead make a “personal visit” to his grandmother next month when he is traveling to Europe to attend the Invictus Games, a source has told The Daily Beast.
A reconciliation & PR boost: The concept of Harry dropping in to “pay his respects” privately to Queen Elizabeth will help pave the way for a larger reconciliation between the Sussexes and the Windsors. It may also provide a convenient way for Harry to show that his beef is with the institution of royalty, not his esteemed grandma herself—and there is always the possibility that Harry could overcome his security concerns to bring baby Lilibet to meet her namesake for the first time. A photo of that meeting would be a valuable PR boost to the increasingly fractured Windsor family.
LOL Harry isn’t telling anyone anything: The source told The Daily Beast there was a significant level of confusion over Harry’s movements on both sides this summer, saying: “Things have changed. He was hoping to attend the Philip memorial, but that is now considered more unlikely. The jubilee is a bit harder to call right now. They have no formal role in it and are not expected to be on the (Buckingham Palace) balcony. It’s not ruled out, but the assumption now is that he won’t come because the people who would need to know have not been told he is. However, he is coming to Europe next month for Invictus [the Games take place in the Netherlands in April]. The theory is that he could easily stop in and pay his respects to his grandmother in this jubilee year then.”
Lilibet meeting Lilibet? The possibility of a private visit also raises the tantalizing option of Lilibet’s first ever meeting with the woman she is named after. Harry and Meghan are both thought to be extremely keen to bring their children to see his grandmother, the source said. Indeed, Harry recently said the reason he is fighting for police protection is so that his wife and children can safely “know” the country of his birth, and it seems safe to conclude that includes knowing his sovereign grandmother.
The Sussexes attending Jubbly events? It is notable that both sides are unwilling to commit definitively, even in background briefings, either way about Harry and family’s attendance at this summer’s events, suggesting there may yet be a possible deal that allows the Sussexes to attend some of the pageantry. Some, such as Christopher Andersen, still believe Harry will be there: “There is no way Harry will exclude himself or his family from the jubilee,” he says.
If the Sussexes do come for the Jubbly, they won’t be on the balcony: But there is also the issue of what Meghan and Harry are likely to see as the ritual humiliation of their exclusion from the all-important balcony tableau. Sources have consistently told The Daily Beast that only those in the direct line of succession—Charles and William and their spouses—will be invited onto the Buckingham Palace balcony for the climactic moment of the celebrations, a flypast of Buck House by the Royal Air Force aerobatics team, the Red Arrows. Harry may still officially be sixth in the line of succession, but by the logic of 2012 there wouldn’t be room for someone on the balcony who has said they will not be playing a major part in the business of royalty. It’s just possible that this is the deal-breaker which decides whether or not Harry and Meghan will at the last minute change their minds and come to the jubilee.
It’s always hilarious – ALWAYS – that these people can’t get out of their own way long enough to step back and say “actually, how would it look to exclude Meghan and Harry from the balcony?” The Windsors should do everything they can to ensure that the charismatic Sussexes attend the Jubbly and stand on the balcony. But of course the Windsors won’t, because they’re so short-sighted and burdened with their salty grudges. I would love it if Meghan and Harry avoided the Jubbly altogether – because who cares, honestly – and just breezed into London for a few days, visited the Queen and no one else and refused to release any photos. That would be amazing. And again, this is just stuff being leaked by BP – the Sussexes are not telling anyone their plans.
H&M will do what’s right for them and their family but it will always bother me how the RR views Archie and Lili as a PR boost instead of children (children’s who’s mother was relentlessly attacked by the RR at that)
LOL, the Courtiers must really be pissed that they can’t leak the Sussexes comings and goings.
They will not be allowed to stand on the balcony, who want to stand with that nest of vipers.
Yeah… this line stood out: ” the assumption now is that he won’t come because the people who would need to know have not been told he is”
Someone (courtiers, Charles, Camilla, Will, Kate) is mad they have to information to leak. My guess: Harry has fed enough false info to the palace that he knows exactly where the leaks are and plugged them up.
The idea that grown ass adults would be humiliated by not standing on a freaking balcony. Give me a break.
@Whatever, it’s so asinine how this guy stridently declares that Harry “would never!” exclude himself or his family from the Jubbly.
Oh yeah? Just watch. There have been countless things Harry has done over the past few years that they’d previously thought unthinkable, so they might want to stop making these sweeping pronouncements only to look foolish later when it all turns out to be untrue.
Harry has moved on, and unlike this small group of courtiers and royal reporters, his entire freaking life does not in fact revolve around the Jubbly. Obviously I don’t know Harry personally, but I would bet he doesn’t give one single solitary sh!t if he ever stands on that balcony again, and that he’d actually probably prefer not to.
These people really think the rest of the world is viewing everything 2022 through the lens of “how will this affect the Jubbly?” It’s so embarrassing at this point.
Has any royal aide or someone with common sense working at BP, understands the optics of excluding the only interracial couple within the royal family. The monarch is Head of the Commonwealth which has a very diverse population. All this jabber about missing out on, the balcony photo op, only allows the British monarchy to be further brandished as harboring colonist views and being an outdated racist institute.
The queen’s heirs lack the popularity she’s managed to maintain for decades. Charles, Camilla, William, and Kate will be seen as upholding the status quo. In addition, all four are uncharismatic and lack the drive for modernization, and most importantly diversity.
This is how you know it’s coming from the Cambs (in addition to the word keen thrown in there lol). How many times has Harry said he’s not going to play the games that killed his mother. There is no way he’d allow a photo of Lilibet and Lilibet to be released “to give a valuable boost to the PR of the Windsors.” That’s a Cambridges game.
Have these people not listened to a word Harry has said?! He said what he said and means it.
My hope is that the whole family goes to the Invictus Games, gets all the protection they require from the Netherlands, they have a wonderful and successful games with lots of Harry and Meghan sightings, and then they turn around and come straight home to CA. If the royal family are actively endangering his life and his family’s lives then they can deal with the consequences of not getting a visit. 🤷🏽♀️
I think it definitely is KP and I think Harry knows that now as well but the best way to find out honestly would be if he pulls a Tyrion Lannister. Feed all the different households different plans and see which one leaks out first.
They would have to release a photo of Elizabeth with Lilibet. Have to.
Why?
Well the Palace could use the good PR from such a photo being released. The Sussexes don’t need it. On the world stage the BRF would be happy to ride the Sussex coattails. “See, look how modern and inclusive we are”
Harry and Meghan don’t “have to” do anything for the RF anymore. It is all about what they choose to do.
IF they visit QEII with Lilibet, and that’s a gigantic “if,” they will release a photo, like one solitary photo of everyone smiling, after the fact and probably after they’ve left the UK. Just to prove that they didn’t “withhold” the baby from her great-grandma, or whatever. To verify they have had a loving personal relationship with a family member, apart from her being the Queen. That’s if the visit happens at all, ofc.
So, they still don’t know shit.
I swear, I can practically see the drool coming from that writer’s mouth at the prospect of a Lily-Lilibet picture.
My personal opinion is that Harry and Harry alone will make a private visit to the Queen when he is in Europe for the Invictus Games.
So much drooling!! It’s gross af.
TBH, that might be my drool you see.
LOL Yep
“A photo of that meeting would be a valuable PR boost to the increasingly fractured Windsor family” = GIVE US PICTURE OF BABY! WE WANT BABY PIC ON FRONT PAGE! BABY PIC IS VERY VALUABLE! YOU OWE US BABY PIC!
And of course they’ll never get that because Harry has emphatically said for *years* that he hated having his picture taken as a child. He’s like those children of mommy influencers who hate having their entire childhood is online, only magnified to the infinite power.
They want a Lilibet version of that iconic photo of Archie as an infant, with the Queen, Philip, and Doria all in the shot. The family got an absolute shit-ton of good publicity from that photo, because it was released before all hell truly broke loose. And I hope Harry doesn’t give it to them.
I do think it would be nice for Lilibet to have a photo with her namesake, but Harry and Meghan have absolutely no reason to release it to the public. MAYBE, if the half-in plan had worked, things would be different, but they are 100% private citizens and owe the British people *nothing*. The picture, if it happens, should be for Harry and Lilibet, the end.
Showing a bit too much of their hand here, the palace is.
That whole bit about a photo of the queen and Lilibet being a PR triumph when the family is currently in the hot seat is the only reason they want them to visit – so they can use the child they don’t want in the family to cover their crimes.
You are so right.
It’s precisely what Harry wants to prevent. He will never allow his family to be used as a distraction for The Firm. They are so desperate they are openly begging for it.
Did BP forget the week long temper tantrum they threw over Lilibet’s name, and how the queen never gave permission. And now they want pictures?
Yeah, I was thinking about the BM’s tantrum too but, as I recall, it went on for far longer than one week. I’m sure they remember too, so it’s hypocritical for the BM to now just say “Show us your baby” without irony.
So basically nobody knows what the Sussexes will do this summer 😂😂😂
All that waffle for nothing.
Exactly. But one thing for sure is that if the Sussexes do make any public appearances during the Jubilee that will be the most significant thing and everyone else will be of minimal interest, such is the power of the Sussexes.
@PrincessK, there will be headlines about them if they go AND if they don’t go. I know this is petty, but I absolutely love it. The media created this situation all on their own. Either way, the Sussexes will overshadow the Jubbly (at least in the press— which is all the family really cares about, anyway).
“he is coming to Europe next month for Invictus [the Games take place in the Netherlands in April]. The theory is that he could easily stop in and pay his respects to his grandmother in this jubilee year then.”
So basically…. you’re just spitballing here.
“The possibility of a private visit also raises the tantalizing option of Lilibet’s first ever meeting with the woman she is named after. ”
So basically… you’re just salivating at the thought of being able to put Harry, Meg and Lily in your clickbait headlines because their move to Montecito has cost you money.
I mean…tantalizing? 🤮 you’re just drooling over being able to make money off someone else’s baby.
@Rapunzel, I also found the use of the word “tantalizing” in reference to someone else’s baby really gross for some reason.
+1
“Salt Islander trying to read tea leaves”.. god, I almost choked on my snack lol.
“The Windsors should do everything they can to ensure that the charismatic Sussexes attend the Jubbly and stand on the balcony. ” .. Yes but they never will because they are blinded by jealously.
If they go, they’ll see Granny and Cousin Eugenie & fam. The rest of the vipers will gnash their teeth and wail, and life will go on.
And Harry’s aunt’s.
@Amy T, if they go at all, this is how I personally hope it happens: all four Sussexes take a super comfortable private jet, land it somewhere on the grounds of Windsor (don’t even know if that’s legal, but whatever, this is just my dream scenario!), and pop in to see the Queen.
Any meeting probably wouldn’t last more than an hour or so since I imagine Liz tires easily, but Harry and Meghan would get to introduce Lilibet to the Queen, and the Queen could hold her. Harry and Meghan could take as many photos/videos as they want, but none for public consumption.
Then when it’s over, they get right back on their jet and head directly home. The visit would be so quick that any leaks wouldn’t make the news until after they were already gone and on their way back to California.
No idea how feasible any of this is, but since we know that Harry probably does want to make sure the Queen meets her, my hope is that it’s something stealth like this. And that no one besides the Sussexes and the Queen gain a single thing from the meeting.
That is delicious, @Lorelei. Even if it’s not realistic, it’s a lovely thing to imagine.
All I got from this is nobody at the Palace knows what Harry and Meghan’s plans are. If they did they would be leaked to press by now. Sykes like the rest of us is doing a lot of speculation but Harry already told us that if the security issue is not resolved he and his family will not be going to the UK. Plus Harry would have already figured out that he would be excluded from the balcony because he knows his family and I’m not sure he would be so eager to be out there anyway. Another thing Harry is not going to let the Palace use him and his family for PR.
Exactly. Unless Harry’s security issue is taken care of, he isn’t going back for a private visit. He tried it at the statue unveiling and he was chased. He isn’t going to put himself or his family in danger.
“A photo of that meeting would be a valuable PR boost to the increasingly fractured Windsor family.”
And there you have it…
Right?! That’s the line that stood out to me as well. “Come back so the royals can use you (and your children) to improve their PR and we (RRs) can make money off of (writing nasty, racist articles and books for years about) your children.”
Soooo transparent. They really must think Harry is stupid. I hope the Sussexes bypass any visit in April and also completely skip the Jubbly.
Not to rain on anyone’s parade. I personally don’t think Liz is seeing anyone. Except maybe Chuck v v occasionally. She has retired (essentially) to Windsor for good. To the place her husband went before he passed. I think, if anything, Harry might be going to pay his last respects. But I don’t think we, the public, will see Liz again. Just a feeling in my waters. I’ll apologise if I’m wrong
Harry got the best of his mother’s ways.
Not that Diana was an Angel.
I agree TQ has all but retired to Windsor and Charles is flexing his muscles everywhere. Harry and Meg don’t have to dance to Charles tune. It would look good for his PR to reconcile with his son but Harry reuses to be used by RF at all!
Well……Canada’s PM, Trudeau, did an in-person (proof of life) visit with her earlier today and there are pix so…….
I was surprised that she was up for such an event, given that curious article about her going off to her “forever home.” Making it seems so ominous.
PS: that article by the RotaRat, using the phrase “forever home” is so laughable.
First of all, its not a common phrase in the UK;
secondly: every palace/royal house in the UK is betty’s “forever home.”
thirdly, I believe strongly that the RotaRat used the phrase because the Sussexes used it in reference to their Montecito home and it got the RotaRats talking for a while. LOL
Charm, is it a common phrase anywhere when talking about people? I’ve worked in elder care and my mom has worked for hospice for *decades* in the US and I’ve never heard it used, except to describe a pet being adopted.
So no one knows anything for sure about H&M’s plans, besides the fact that he will be going to the Netherlands for Invictus so the courtiers are hoping he peels off for a visit to see the Queen on his way.
what this article does tell me though is that someone at the palace or in the press recognizes that a picture of the Sussex children with the queen would be a huge PR boost FOR THE QUEEN and the royals, not for the Sussexes. they know they need the Sussexes more than the Sussexes need them.
Keeping everyone off the balcony but Charles and camilla and the Cambridges solves the Andrew problem, but overall I don’t think its a good image, I just think it will emphasize that Harry has left and WHY he left.
Last Jubilee the entire family was excluded from the balcony except Charles and his heirs. This year it will be likely be the same but George replacing Harry.
I know that (re: the last Jubilee), and having the Cambridges and their children (maybe just George) would seem reasonable, but I think given what has happened over the past few years, if Harry ISN’T there that’s all that will be talked about. If he IS there of course that is also all that will be talked about. some Jubbly, huh?
I don’t think BP cares if Harry’s not there. His absence will be explained away as they did for the Remembrance Service, he’s not a working royal. This time they will add that Harry’s not the future of the monarchy and so was not needed on the balcony.
@Becks, I know they push George to be the most predominant of the Cambridge kids and do special photo ops with “the heir,” etc.,” but do you really think they would go so far as to put William, Kate, and George on the balcony for some big celebration, but not Charlotte or Louis? Especially when they’re all so young? That would be a whooooole new level of cruelty.
(And it would also be completely unnecessary since everyone knows George is the heir FFS, and none of them are “working royals” yet.)
I guess if Charles’s aim is to “project his vision” or whatever with the balcony pics, it’s possible. But I do not think the public would have a favorable impression of the two younger children being so blatantly excluded. I really think they might get some backlash?
This family, SMH.
” someone at the palace or in the press recognizes that a picture of the Sussex children with the queen would be a huge PR boost FOR THE QUEEN and the royals”
Good for the Queen, yes, but does it apply to the rest of RF?
I am 100% sure that this is the reason for the fuss about security, they want to control when and how the Sussexes will come and what will be the program
Lots of “likely,” “concept,” “theory,” “suggesting,” and “possible” in that utter speculation, which is ALL OVER THE PLACE! Good lord. As if the Sussexes, who are rightly concerned about the risk to their lives if they come to the UK, would give any of their plans to the palaces in advance. I’m on board with the notion of Harry dropping in to see his grandmother on his way to or from the Invictus Games. Whether he might do so with Meghan, Archie or Lili is wholly dependent upon the outcome of his legal challenge re: police protection. All of which Harry will keep close to his vest, as he should. They’ll know, we’ll know, when it happens and not likely before.
Do we think Harry gets better security at Invictus? If he doesn’t want to be in the UK without a fully armed and briefed team, is the security arrangement better surrounding the Invictus Games? Is it just the UK where there are those kinds of issues?
I have no doubt the Netherlands will give Harry everything he needs security wise for him and his family. It’s only the UK that’s acting like a little bitch.
The Netherlands will be making money off lodging, tourism, and food associated with the event. I’m sure they will address any needed security.
Someone on here said a few weeks ago that the Netherlands had indicated they would provide full security for Harry (not sure if that meant he had to reimburse or not) but that he would be treated as any other visiting royal.
I also wonder in general if the security threat is less or different in the Netherlands than England.
When we hosted the Invictus here in 2017, Prince Harry had full police protection/security everywhere he went. Even when he visited the CAMHS, there was always police officers (in addition to his security team of course) surrounding the place even before he arrived. And remember, he mentioned back in 2016 in Orlando that when he comes for the Invictus, he doesn’t come in his capacity as a British Royal, so he wasnt representing the Queen on an of the Invictuses. He was getting security on his own merit as the founder of the Invictus games. So, my guess is the same everywhere the Invictus are hosted, Netherlands and later Germany, full security will be provided to him and his family just like it would be given to the Olympics founder etc.
He will get security, if requested, anywhere he goes because, unlike the UK and the Royal Family, one of the biggest fears of police and other security forces around the world is something happening to a foreign dignitary in their country. He’s not a working Royal but he’s still the grandson of the Queen and son of the future King.
So… they know nothing. Every time they run garbage like this I assume they’re trying to force the Sussexes to make some sort of statement about their plans. They really never learn.
Love how after palace sources & the press made a big controversy about Lili’s name, causing so much abuse for her & her parents when she wad just days old, now it’s all about Lili meeting Lilibet Snr for a photo op. Disgusting.
Sounds like the palace doesn’t know Harry’s plans which I love to see. In the same position as Meghan you would never see me on any balcony with the royals having been gaslit & smeared, without a public apology & clearing my name especially around the bullying claims. Balcony appearances would just help the firm’s PR & would be used to further gaslight and downplay the serious claims from Oprah.
Still I imagine the balcony would only be the maga seven ie people who actually work for the monarchy forseeable future or just the direct heirs anyway. I don’t think the firm would want focus on particularly Meghan which it likely would be. Chuck probably feels his king moment is near & would want most of the attention on him & Camilla.
@Abritguest: You’re absolutely right about Lili. Not to mention that as soon as the pregnancy was announced the Palace put out a statement that Harry and Meghan would not be working royals anymore. It seems like the press and the Palace have forgotten their reaction to Lili’s birth. I hope Harry and Meghan haven’t. In fact, just like he did for the statue unveiling, he’s not going to play the media game and he’s not going to let the Palace use him and family for PR.
But the “7” aren’t the only ones that “work” for the Queen. Some of her cousins have been doing royal appearances for longer than the 7. I guess, they are considered minor players though and get little recognition.
Welp, the whole point of not having Harry and Meghan included on the balcony (and in photos) was because they were concerned about what “that would look like” if the kids turned out looking black. Now they want pictures to help their PR???
Lordgawdamighty 🙄
The way these people talk about wanting pictures of lili with the queen is gross as F, she is a baby, Harry and Meghan baby, not some fine prized cow up for auction for all the world to see. I pray Harry and Meghan let hell freeze over before they allow these people to use their children like that.
Reading between the lines, if Harry and Meghan don’t come back for the jubbly, it’ll be spun as being because they were upset at finding out they wouldn’t be on the balcony. I see you laying the groundwork, Sykes.
Whereas we know who really throws tantrums in full view of the world about not being included in things like walking in a procession.
Croatia Eurovision contest winner sang a song that mentioned Meghan’s beautiful hair.
Apparently Artists do not have insurance and she lost a band mate to leukemia, and wanted to bring attention to it.
Asked why not Kate, she said Kate had beautiful hats, but Meghan’s hair is beautiful and she was exiled.
M & H Oprah’s interview a year later is still leaving people shocked.
@Jan, lmfao that’s great! I love this story! I hope it gets circulated widely (:
That’s why RF is giving Harry so much trouble about security. They know that the moment they allow Harry to have his own security, H&M will show up and draw so much attention that it will be embarrassing for RF, showing them how bland and boring they are.
The mention of Lilibet just reminded me of something— we’re getting a new puppy today, so last night I was looking at girl names on Nameberry,, and Lilibet popped up. I was like ???? because I thought that was only the Queen’s nickname. But apparently they just added it this year as a girl’s name because of Lilibet Diana! They anticipate lots of new little Lilibets next year. I was so excited, lol.
It was listed with all of the other derivatives of Elizabeth and is what it said:
“Lilibet is the fanciful short form of Elizabeth first noted as the childhood nickname of Britain’s queen and now made contemporary as the name of the newborn daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — aka Harry and Meghan. The nickname Lilibet originally derived from Elizabeth II’s first pronunciation of her own name. Lilibet also relates to the flower name Lily, and reportedly Harry and Meghan plan to call their daughter Lili. Lili makes a sweet baby sister name for Archie. Thirteen baby girls were named variation Lilibeth in the US in 2020 but fewer than five were called Lilibet. We expect that to change in the 2021 statistics.“
Harry and family will be on the balcony or they will not attend the Jubilee at all.
A photo up with Queen Maxima and the 2 Sussex children would send people into cardiac arrest.
Oh, man, Maxima and Meghan and the bebes???? Yes PLEASE!!!!
Oh that would be great! 🤞🏼🤞🏼
Are these the same people who no longer wanted to have a private conversation with Harry because it would end up in the media.
Wellll..here they are desperately leaking … conclusions that they jumped to that any other sane person not in the know would come to.
The only thing in that article that I didn’t know but would have guessed is that Harry hasn’t informed them one way or the other about his plans.
Half assed article about what they don’t know and what they are guessing might happen.
Sykes..is this what you’ve come to?
My very unofficial take is that William the Sour and Catherine the Copycat do not want Harry and Meghan to have a picture of their family with Queen Elizabeth! TOB’s jealousy and Copycat’s envy forbids any evidence of a relationship with the Queen of Harry and Meghan’s family to exist.
It is ALL ABOUT HIM AND HIS don’t you know!
The security issue is apparently at work here!
Harry basically talked about his plans when he released his statement about the security review. If they all get security, they’ll all be there but if not then they won’t.
@Sofia
Precisely!
All this sophistry and wringing of hands is so pathetic. So….british.
Please let the Sussexes just randomly drop a picture of Lillibet with The Queen. It would be so funny to watch all of the heads explode.
Is it possible that H & M do NOT want pictures of their daughter exposed to the public? She will soon become recognizable and they will need to protect both children.
Also is it possible that they cannot get over the fact that Brenda and Keith are paying the settlement money for Uncle Paedrew?
They both must be horrified about the BRF selling decorations to the Russians and the Saudis. I think any sort of adjacency to the grifters and rapists and the keens is too close for them. I mean that there’s no way I’d ever take my children to visit Granny who purchases freedom for Prince Paedrew. The most I would permit I think is a Zoom call or a What’s App? And as Prince Harry has said, he thinks of Betty as more of a queen than a grandmother.
The difference between the Sussexes going to the Netherlands and going to the UK is huge. The tabloids in the UK are fueling hatred against them. Look at video from their engagements before they left there is visibly more RPO’s than the Cambridge’s or Chuck/Camilla. And Harry has more security than William. When Meghan came back from maternity leave they stopped announcing details about her solo engagements. Chris Ship on a podcast said that the security arrangement for the smart works launch was extreme. The issue Harry is raising is related to the specific threat level while in the UK. Events like Invictus make arrangements for security with the host country as part of the contract. Harry’s individual security will likely be his own responsibility but I expect that the Netherlands won’t object to coordinating with his team and Harry will likely offer to reimburse for costs related to him and his family individually. The Netherlands is excited to host Invictus. Unlike the BRF/government they are not trying to undermine Harry.
I don’t see Harry wanting Meghan or his children in the UK without adequate security arrangements. I think his primary concern is risk to them.
I love the fact that the Sussexes have given them no info.
The Sussexes are in no more danger than any other high profile couple in LA or while in the UK. I don’t understand why Harry won’t just hire the same Private security that every other high profile person in the UK uses. If there is a specific danger, the private security will be alerted.
He’s already explained why in his JR pleadings. He doesn’t feel safe in the UK without the police protection granted to other royals & VIPs. He said the last time in was in the UK, an incident occurred that raised his concerns about safety.
Look at the way the RR are rabidly salivating, nearly foaming at the mouth, about a released picture of Lilibet. If Lilibet goes to UK, they’ll do what it takes to get a picture of her without some sort of protection, same for Archie.
If they chased Harry enough to spook him imagine what they’d do for a shot of his kids.
The Sussexes most certainly are in more danger than a regular high profile couple, and require the same level of protection other members of the royal family get, but he and Meghan are being denied it out of spite. Simply hiring regular security doesn’t give them the breadth of information the RPOs get like being able to monitor assassination plots or investigate death threats, etc. Those two have HUGE targets on their backs, especially Harry given the fighting he did in Afghanistan.
Are other high-profile people related to the Queen and future king? Are other high-profile people daily vilified in the UK media to churn up hate?
The police are notified of potential threats. Private security isn’t.
How do you know the police don’t share information about threats with private security? The UK has some very wealthy and high profile people (footballers, musicians, business tycoons, etc.). Those people are at as much risk as the Sussexes. They are satisfied with private security.
I think Harry is trying to get his IPP back so that the local taxpayers will need to pay for his security wherever he goes.
You “think” but he has clearly stated and the media actually shared that he said he would pay for himself. So where do your “thoughts” come into it?
@equality — “So where do your “thoughts” come into it?” — I can answer that question, straight from tabloid trash like most people especially royalists on that island. If you notice, they all claimed not to read tabloids, yet you see how the rehash the tabloid talking points? over and over and over again! the Uk “press” does know their audience really well, just like “Faux” news over here knows the right wing side of the US
Harry’s aunts probably had visited them 10 times over the years and no medias will ever know.
He won’t breeze in anywhere if his security concerns are not attended to. I was reading an article in the Fail the other day and saw all the hostile comments about H and M. First of all, if they are so “unimportant,” as they claim, why all the articles and defamation suits filed and won? Why not focus on the royals remaining, who are honest, caring, charismatic non-rapist workaholics who only think about bettering their subjects’ lives?
I’m so scared for their safety on Salty Isle even with the best security, and I hope they never go back.
Am I the only one who thought the “see his grandmother” vs. see HER Great-grandmother” was a little shady? Like, we’re not going to acknowledge that a biracial child is related to the queen…
Lol, this reporter really gives the game away when they get excited about the “PR boost” of a photo with the two Lilibets. Newsflash, it is no longer Harry’s job to jump in and fix this dysfunctional Windsor family’s pr, and it’s definitely not his daughter’s. I know this family often feels entitled to use POC as props, but this is too much. I’m sure Harry and Meghan would like a photo of Lilly with her great grandmother, not because she’s the queen,but because she seems to be someone for whom Harry has a lot of respect. Too many British media articles seem to imply “of COURSE these fame hungry wannabes want to get a photo with her Maj, it’ll improve their brand!”. At least this reporter ( inadvertently) tells the truth: The Windsors need the Sussexes, not the other way around.
IF anybody releases a photo of Lilly (and personally, I kinda hope we won’t know what she looks like until she’s finished law school 😂), I hope the Sussexes use it to benefit a meaningful charity, not to prop up a dying monarchy.
I get the sense this article is less “reporting” and more fishing around for information. Also, lots of complaining about how much they haven’t been told from their usual palace sources. Perhaps this is like an ad for the royal courtiers: Wanted – Information concerning the planned whereabouts of the Duke of Sussex…
That balcony business is annoying.
Screw the Jubbly. They should come to the MN State Fair in August. The weather will be better, the food will be WAY better, they’ll be around a bunch of Minnesotans who are noted for their shoe-staring rigor in the face of anyone famous, and they can bring all the security they want. Win!
The only DB ‘royals’ reporter I pay attention to is Clive Irving. The other ones I’ve read have either peddled palace poop or been openly hostile to Americans at one time or another.