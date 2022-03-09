Ryan Coogler was handcuffed & detained for trying to withdraw cash from his bank

I like to carry cash. I usually have around $100-150 in cash in my wallet at any given time. It’s probably a generational thing – I’m old enough to remember a time when most people carried cash and paid for meals, gas and maybe even groceries in cash. I probably shouldn’t admit that I carry cash, but I don’t live in an area where I feel like I’m in any danger of being held up or robbed. That being said, I would be nervous as hell to carry cash in excess of a few hundred dollars. I would look and act squirrelly if I had thousands in my purse. Which is why director Ryan Coogler asked for some discretion when he went to Bank of America to withdraw $12K from his bank account. He passed a note to the teller asking for just that, discretion. Instead, the teller called the cops on him and he was handcuffed and detained… for trying to withdraw money from his own account.

Bank staffers mistakenly thought Ryan Coogler was staging a robbery — so they called cops, and the famed director actually ended up in handcuffs … briefly. According to an Atlanta PD report, obtained by TMZ, Coogler was detained after stopping in a Bank of America to make a transaction back in January — a completely legal transaction, mind you, but that’s not how one teller took it. Coogler walked in rocking shades and a COVID face mask — not uncommon, of course — but he handed the teller a withdrawal slip that had a note written on the back. We’re told his message read, “I would like to withdraw $12,000 cash from my checking account. Please do the money count somewhere else. I’d like to be discreet.” Understandable, considering the amount of money he was getting … but this led to the teller thinking something suspicious was going down, and cops were called for an attempted robbery. When officers arrived, they detained 2 people waiting outside for Ryan in an SUV — and then went in and brought RC himself out in handcuffs.After an investigation, the police say this was all just a huge mistake … and the fault lies with the BoA employee, who’s described in the report as a pregnant Black woman. According to the report, when the teller went to make the transaction on her computer, it triggered some sort of an alert. So, she told her boss Coogler was attempting to rob the bank, and they called 911. In the end, cops realized this was a screw up, and Ryan had actually done nothing wrong. Sounds like Ryan wasn’t too pleased … the report notes he asked for badge numbers of all the responding officers once everyone was released. He’s been in GA a lot over the past year, filming the sequel to “Black Panther,” which itself has been a drama-filled process with cast injuries and alleged COVID conspiracy talk. Ryan Coogler tells TMZ … “This situation should never have happened. However, Bank of America worked with me and addressed it to my satisfaction and we have moved on.”

[From TMZ]

The bank and the bank teller are all fudging the whole “triggered alert” thing. American banks will get an alert if someone is trying to withdraw or move money over $9K or $10K. But that’s all it is, an alert on their computer, and it’s about counterterrorism, not bank robberies. It doesn’t follow that the cops are called every time someone’s bank transaction exceeds $9K. This situation with Ryan Coogler is utter bullsh-t and racism. I feel sorry for Coogler, but it sounds like he’s already dealing with it. I hope he changes banks too, why should Bank of America keep his money.