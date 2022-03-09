Prince Harry ‘is just madly in love with Meghan and wants to make her happy’

Have you heard of the To Di For Daily podcast? They do pods (obviously) about the British royals and such. The latest interview is with “royal author” Tom Quinn. I tried reading the transcript but he was giving me a headache. His conversation just seemed like a word salad of “so-and-so never puts a foot wrong” and “never complain, never explain” and “very keen.” It’s like someone decided to make an AI specifically for royal gossip and they only fed the machine Us Weekly coverage. Anyway, I guess it’s worth talking about these two quotes from Quinn because… they’re not what royal commentators and royal authors usually say.

Prince Harry would never hold back from showering the world on wife Meghan Markle, says royal expert. Speaking to the To Di For Daily podcast, Royal author Tom Quinn declared that Harry’s ultimate goal in life is to make his Duchess happy. The Duke of Sussex would do anything to “make her happy,” said Mr Quin. “I think he’s just madly in love with Meghan and wants to make her happy,” he added. It is speculated that Harry and Meghan might return as ‘part-time’ royals when Queen dies and father Charles becomes King. “When Charles is King, they may be able to come back and be the part-time royals that they really wanted to be. I think Meghan and Harry are hoping that Charles, Harry’s father after all, will be more of a moderniser and will say to them, ‘okay, if you want to be part-time royals, that’s fine,” Mr Quin said earlier.

[From The News]

Too few royal commentators even acknowledge the fact that Harry simply adores Meghan, you know? Salt Islanders see Harry and Meghan’s true love match and they attack it, or treat Harry as weak and hen-pecked for falling in love with Meghan. As for the part-time royals thing… I think in 2020, that theory was more common among various commentators. That when Charles becomes king, he’ll make space for Harry and Meghan to come back in some way. I mean, they did offer that initially. They were the ones saying “we’d like a half-in/half-out system.” They were told no. Charles might say yes. But I doubt it’s even about that anymore for Harry and Meghan. Who knows though – Harry has renewed his lease on Frogmore Cottage. Maybe some doors are being left open.