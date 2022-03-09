Prince Harry ‘is just madly in love with Meghan and wants to make her happy’

Have you heard of the To Di For Daily podcast? They do pods (obviously) about the British royals and such. The latest interview is with “royal author” Tom Quinn. I tried reading the transcript but he was giving me a headache. His conversation just seemed like a word salad of “so-and-so never puts a foot wrong” and “never complain, never explain” and “very keen.” It’s like someone decided to make an AI specifically for royal gossip and they only fed the machine Us Weekly coverage. Anyway, I guess it’s worth talking about these two quotes from Quinn because… they’re not what royal commentators and royal authors usually say.
Prince Harry would never hold back from showering the world on wife Meghan Markle, says royal expert. Speaking to the To Di For Daily podcast, Royal author Tom Quinn declared that Harry’s ultimate goal in life is to make his Duchess happy.
The Duke of Sussex would do anything to “make her happy,” said Mr Quin.
“I think he’s just madly in love with Meghan and wants to make her happy,” he added.
It is speculated that Harry and Meghan might return as ‘part-time’ royals when Queen dies and father Charles becomes King.
“When Charles is King, they may be able to come back and be the part-time royals that they really wanted to be. I think Meghan and Harry are hoping that Charles, Harry’s father after all, will be more of a moderniser and will say to them, ‘okay, if you want to be part-time royals, that’s fine,” Mr Quin said earlier.
[From The News]
Too few royal commentators even acknowledge the fact that Harry simply adores Meghan, you know? Salt Islanders see Harry and Meghan’s true love match and they attack it, or treat Harry as weak and hen-pecked for falling in love with Meghan. As for the part-time royals thing… I think in 2020, that theory was more common among various commentators. That when Charles becomes king, he’ll make space for Harry and Meghan to come back in some way. I mean, they did offer that initially. They were the ones saying “we’d like a half-in/half-out system.” They were told no. Charles might say yes. But I doubt it’s even about that anymore for Harry and Meghan. Who knows though – Harry has renewed his lease on Frogmore Cottage. Maybe some doors are being left open.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Water…is wet
Took them long enough to come around to that nugget of wisdom.
Exactly anyone with eyes can see he adores her. You don’t have to be a royal expert for that.
I’m laughing at the bit he said about harry & Meghan working as part time royals.
That really is their wet dream isn’t it? That harry and meghan are begging to come back? They are not. If anything, these past 2 years have shown us that harry and meghan are doing just fine outside of the royal institution.
I highly doubt they’ll ever will. Maybe an appearance once in a blue moon in years to come, but not half in like they initially proposed. Meghan and Harry are doing more than fine, and I’m glad they’re out before Pedrew and access for cash started up again. It would be hell for someone with a conscience to represent the Firm.
It is what makes this couple such a joy to watch.. that kind of love is beautiful 💐
Their lovely relationship and marriage is a joy to behold!! It’s a special love that we don’t see very often, as their marriage is healthy and they love each other very much!! Harry and Meghan, with their children are perfectly happy in Montecito living their best lives!!
They are all wretched and vile people.
Unless it’s a PR stunt, Charles has no interest in entertaining Harry, in addition to Meghan and their beautiful children. As for Baldimort, he only cares about himself.
Seriously, very few people actually find someone who can be considered a soul mate. Watching Harry and Meghan thrive is truly delightful!
It’s so pathetic that it’s news that a member of the British press recognizes they are madly in love, but here we are, with history’s dumbest royal family. And that is a low, low bar.
She looks so great in that purple dress.
WORD.
Even her shoes. Her whole look is fabulous. I don’t even wear heels, but Meghan’s footwear game is always amazing.
Really? The shoes ruin it for me. Ugh those thick buckles… everything else is flawless.
I love the whole look. The shoes are fabulous!!
love the shoes, except the color! “nude” shoes, ugh. glad that trend seems to be over. other than that, it’s gorgeous. the purple is great on her.
That’s one of my favourite dresses on her. I love it. She always shines in jewel tones.
10001% agree with you. I love Meghan in solid colors, but this 🍆purple dress is and will always be my best look on madame Duchess 👌🏾 👍🏾. As for what whatshisname said about Haz love for his wife, he’s stating what even a👩🦯 can see. As for the half in and half out thing? This is in the past now folks please move on royal rats….the Sussexes already did. Next…..
All you have to do is watch him, he is besotted. The best part here is this guy is NOT saying Harry is emasculated for being in love with his wife, british critics bring up the worst damn garbage. Harry loves hard, to me it’s more of a superpower, seeing his love for his wife, his grandmother, wounded veterans, children, people feeling down or with disabilities. The Brits lost an alpha couple…their loss!
That is beautiful, Truthiness! Harry’s capacity for love and joy is his superpower.
I know we talk about it a lot… but my goodness, she really pulls off great outfit after great outfit!
My favourite photo of them ever is that first pic…I ADORE that rain/umbrella/sparkle photograph, it’s THE. BEST. EVER!
I will believe it if/when I hear it with my own two ears from H & M or from their official mouthpiece, till then I say NOPE
Yes — H+M have told us that unless we hear something directly from them, it isn’t true, so for the most part, we know to only take seriously stories that they announce or confirm.
But this isn’t exactly something Harry could publish on Archewell or ask a publicist make a statement about. We can see it’s true because of his actions.
Tom Quinn must have amnesia.
PH: “I’ve seen behind the curtain, I’ve seen the business model and seen how this whole thing works and I don’t want to be part of this.”. Harry & Meghan are not the ones floating this out.
May 2020 Tom Quinn also said Harry would be ‘a lost soul in LA’ because he’s not as tough as Meghan. Harry looks pretty flourishing to me.
Dear Tom, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess off Sussex are just madly in love with each other. It’s quite obvious that each other’s happiness is important to them.
@Reckoning
H looks like he’s doing pretty darn good for a hostage, who is miserable and lost in Cali, rigbt???
It’s pretty funny that somebody who can adjust to military life would be incapable of adjusting to living in the US.
Do you think they’ve realized yet that the Montecito area is as much LA as Philadelphia is Baltimore?
Of course the RF have to make it sound like its H&M begging to come back. They need to save face. They are floating this now and will blame the dead Queen for all that’s happened to H&M to try come out smelling like a rosebush. Charles will never admit he begged them to come back but will take credit for “modernizing the monarchy”. I saw this one coming from a mile away.
The idiot BM are acting like the Queen is the problem!! IT’S WILL & KATE WHO ARE THE B*TCHES IN THIS DRAMA!
Is PC putting out feelers to get good PR by saying they can come back? They get along better with the Queen (who already has part-timers) but are more likely to get that role from PC? PC was supposedly at Sandringham when they were told no part time so why wouldn’t he have committed then? Are they trying to say that TQ is the one who gives in to PW’s wishes? Or has PW changed his mind and decided H&M are needed. I hope H&M say no thanks to being public faces of the RF ever again. They should work it like PC and demand clearing of bullying charges and a public apology.
This! It’s probably PC putting that out there, kinda putting PH on the spot with floating the half in/out like they originally wanted. Basically, they’re (H&M) damned if they do, damned if they don’t.
I mean, anybody with eyes would know this. Even the haters, I dare say.
As to their potential return – after the way they’ve treated Meghan and her mental health and well-being, I very much doubt Harry would want to take his family back in to the institution. After all, nothing has changed. They’d experience the same issues as before. Not worth it.
And now that they have two growing children….they definitely wouldn’t put their precious little ones through that media meat grinder. Nope times a million!
Theirs is a love story for the ages, no question. I really do think they’ll last. I thought that about Brad and Angie too, okay, but what Harry and Meghan have already survived together would have destroyed a couple that wasn’t connected in some truly special way.
Who’s Tom Quinn? But thanks for stating the obvious. It’s the fact that Harry loves his wife and wants to make her happy that makes the other royal commentators and the rota upset. As for being a part-time working royal, I think that’s no longer an option for Harry and Meghan. They offered that to the Queen and it was rejected. If anyone goes back and reads their position on the Sussex Royal website, it was always the case that they wanted to continue to work for the Queen. There was never any indication that they wanted to work for Charles or William.
I agree, I don’t see the Sussexes wanting to work for Charles or William. But maybe its finally dawning on Charles that William will have no one but the Middletons to rely on if he passes away before George is an adult? Maybe that’s where all of that “Harry must come back to support William!” talk was coming from. I bet it keeps Charles up at night thinking about CarolE and Uncle Gary finding a way to get their hands on the royal loot. The way this part time message keeps getting floated out there makes me wonder if there is some truth to it. But if they can’t even get the security issue for the Sussexes right then how would they make a part time role work?
ONG the middeltons won. Burger King has no one that wants to be royal besides them! If ugly ass Charles and his Nasty wife and anne all go whise left. The yorks are gonna leave after Charles and baldy kicked out the only two that work LMAOO
Who knows what could have been, but I do think the likelihood of them coming back as PT royals for Charles at this point is basically nil. They have full freedom now, why would they want to go back? I think if they had started PT for the Queen they may have continued doing so under Charles, but I also always got the feeling that the PT offer was for the Queen, not for the Crown.
At this point though its a moot point, I would be SHOCKED if they ever went back part-time.
They have obligations with employers like Better UP and with the people they employ along with the projects in development. The half in half out is not as feasible when they are now fully in the private sector and have contracts to fulfill. I think it is very presumptuous for anyone to think that they can yo-yo this couples life at this point. Especially while using security protection as a weapon against them. They are beyond delusional, they may visit or spend vacations there if they are ever allowed to have proper security but beyond I don’t see the 1/2 and 1/2 situation ever happening.
They’re totes gone. I feel like PC said no part-time because he was betting they would fall or be too afraid to leave and just accept the status quo. But then it blew up in his face so now he’s trying to walk it back. Too little too late!
@Becks, ITA. I think it’s possible that back in 2020, Charles could have thought it might be a possibility sometime down the road, but *a lot* has happened since then, and none of it has been good.
IMO that family has destroyed any shred of goodwill that Harry might have had for any of them. The way the press (working in conjunction with the family) has treated them post-Sussexit has been appalling.
I’d be typing all day if I tried to list all the ways they’ve tried to provoke him, but a few particularly egregious things that really stood out to me are the disgusting reaction to Lilibet’s name, the stripping of Harry’s honorary military titles, the bullsh!t “bullying” investigation into Meghan, the wreath he sent being seen in the trash after the family refused to lay it out on his behalf — imo they burned every shred of bridge they might have had left with Harry. (Oh, and I forgot how they’ve been calling Harry and his wife liars on a daily basis ever since the Oprah interview aired.)
At this point I think Charles would need to be EXTREMELY delusional to think that the Sussexes returning even part time has a snowball’s chance in hell of happening.
@ Lorelei, I agree that the entire family has destroyed any goodwill with Harry and Meghan. They have built a beautiful life in Montecito and are calling the shots of their personal and professional lives.. They have no intention of going back to the Salty Island of the Vile and Unforgivable.
I do think that PC is putting this scenario out as he knows that Baldimort will never be a successful king, actually is likely to cause it implode. PC is tryin to secure his term as king in a positive light, much to the amusement of those who know otherwise.
I might have this all wrong but I think Charles is the one pushing the narrative that they could come back when he’s king. I think he’s trying to get them on side and make them think there’s an opportunity, to stop them speaking out any further against the monarchy, all while making the public think he’s going to be more fair.
What I suspect though, is that he has no intention of letting them come back because they could outshine him and I don’t think they have any intention of coming back either.
The royal family missed their chance at pure gold. Harry and Meghan have a full-time life in California now, with many business partners. I can’t see a time where they could be part-time working royals, with an existing full life.
I doubt the Sussexes would ever come back to work for Charles.
I hope not. I can see why Harry would feel a certain obligation, but they’re doing so well in California and they have so many opportunities for meaningful public service ahead of them. I just think it would dilute their ability to be influential globally by returning to the UK to work as royals.
Merricat, as well, what happens if Charles dies? Doubt H&M would want to work under King William.🤮🤮 And that’s not even getting into how their kids would be treated…
That Hugo boss dress tho? Airport style goalsssss. I wish she had worn darker heels but it’s still an iconic look 😍
Better Up is setting offices in Europe, so yes Harry would like to visit England without being chased by thugs.
It’s his birth place, so I’m sure he would like his children to see where he grew up.
My personal opinion, I think Meghan is over dealing with the BRF, more than once in conversation, she said Harry’s family.
Smart Works, Mayhew and the Hub, she will continue to work with.
I’m still laughing at Tampon being miffed that his offer to walked Meghan down the Aisle, just ended up being half way.
I would definitely want to see Meghan again here but not at the risk of her’s and her children’s safety. No way. For now I’ll be content with when I saw Meghan and Harry 4 years ago to the day (well, yday) 😊
where was that? do tell!
It’s not even about BetterUp, people forget how close Harry is to the Spencers. I’m sure he’d like to visit his mum’s sisters and his cousins.
What did the Spencers do to support Harry and Meghan? 🤔 Nothing, right??
@OH — you have no idea what was going on in the background with the Spencers. They are notoriously private but I’m sure they were there for Harry and Meghan as sympathetic family members, not leaky royals and Meddletons running to the press every 5 minutes.
@ Jaded, yes. The Spencer’s are fully aware as to how vile Charles and the rest of the BRF and the rabid RR’s behave. We should point out that Harry seems to care very much for the Spencer family and includes them in his life. Harry has made an effort to keep his relatives that he is close to and shares an equal respect for all parties, close to his heart.
He seems particularly close to his Spencer aunts, Charles not so much.
Possible warning to william for his backstabbing ways.
Ha! It hadn’t occurred to me that Charles could needle the work-shy incandescent one by threatening him with the part-time return of his brother. It’s not a sane idea for the Sussexes but we might be able to see the mushroom cloud of rage from our side of the Atlantic.
It’s interesting, bc this is similar to what Levin said about Kate and about how she wants to make William happy – why does it come across as so different though? Just personal bias? Maybe bc Levin didnt just say that Kate wants to make William happy bc she loves him so much, she said that her WHOLE LIFE is devoted to making William happy because of his….dysfunctional family?
I love my husband and I want him to be happy, but that’s not the whole focus of my life.
Honestly, if just all collectively ignore Racist Levin we’d all be happier. She opens her mouth, like Sherlock says “[she] lowers the IQ of the entire room”
That’s what I saw too. Deliberate word for word mirroring, so I take it as shady somehow, at least if it was headlined that way.
I think the difference in reaction is, Kate is trying to keep an unhappy person happy, which is impossible and not reciprocated. Harry wants to make his wife happy (they mean thriving), and she clearly wants the same for him. You can tell from seeing them together, they’re a team. Kate is a prop for an angry man.
–Kate is trying to keep an unhappy person happy, which is impossible
Wow, such a simple turn of phrase but something that a lot of people in troubled relationships should probably hear.
Lucy, actually we only have Levin’s word for it that Keen’s whole life is devoted to making Willi happy. This is just more of the same crap thar someone is trying t sell (Keen and Ma). I’ve thought for sometime that Keen pretty much does exactly what she wants. The problem she has now is that her (nonworking) chickens have come home to roost. Suddenly she’s devoting her life to making Wlli happy? I think once the wedding was over she had what she wanted and once the children came Willi had what he wanted. She has spent years making herself happy by not working and vacationing when she wants. I’m not falling for this and I refuse to feel sorry for someone who will say anything to get good press.
Meghan dealt with horrendous abuse to be in a relationship with Harry and Harry knows that so he does whatever he can to protect her and make her happy. Those two want to be with each other.
Kate keeps imitating other people so that William will want her. She makes unhealthy choices to keep herself in William’s life and William doesn’t seem appreciative or loving. Meghan has never had to audition for Harry’s love. Also at this point, if William somehow lost his place in the line of succession, Kate would be gone in an instant.
@Becks exactly, you’re not so devoted to your husband to the exclusion of EVERY OTHER ASPECT of your life.
At this point, what would be the incentive for H and M to return to royal life? Their life right now is amazing. They get to do what they want, when they want, and how they want. That shop has sailed.
Definitely. If there was a way to be “royal” without the all the DRAMZ (both family and press), I think they’d consider it. Measurable impact aside, the BRF really does have an extensive and well-established patronage system. They could jump in and support any number of causes with very little setup.
But the viper pit of family and the literally life-threatening UK press culture makes it laughably unappealing.
OMG – and open up all their current contracts and obligations to BRF review to support some royal cause on behalf of the royals? Methinks not. It would take a lot bigger word salad to confuse H&M into part-time.
They have always seen this but tried to diminish it in so many ways. That’s why we got the “oh they just got together it was whirlwind, long term solid couples don’t show affection this way”.
Harry’s open affection and respect of Meghan made it even more obvious how William does not respect his own wife at all. That’s what the RRs didn’t want to discuss so they went with belittling Harry instead.
Someone on twitter put on a video of BRF at church event in 2019 in which all married couples EXCEPT W&K were engrossed with each other chatting happily. W is ignoring K and instead chatting merrily to his unseen neighbor. A Kate is looking most put out at being iced out of the Congo again!
Does anybody have a link to the video and know what the event was?
@ Lady Digby, I know which one you’re talking about, I unfortunately don’t have the link but based on what they were wearing in the clip, I’m pretty sure that it was Eugenie’s wedding…. what was really sad was that Autumn and Peter Phillips were one of the couples in the clip since it was right before their divorce, and even they were acting more loving towards each other than W & C!
I’ve seen that clip, it was definitely Eugenie’s wedding (so it was from 2018.) Everyone, including Autumn and Peter, were engaged and talking to their partner, and Kate is just staring straight ahead bc William was completely ignoring her.
They’re not coming back to be Royals. Part of it was William but the main problem were the courtiers and media. They had it in for Meghan not to mention the racism. That’s not going to change. I don’t know why people make a big deal about the lease. The had to pay for the renovations so they want to recoup some money. They do have to come to England once in a while and need a place to stay.
I am not reading too much into
Frogmore’s lease being re upped. I think he, Bea and Jack talked about needing a little more time to find a place and Harry helping them out.
As for going back part time, Charles are already interfered with the Yard investigation Harry requested regarding security. Charles is okay with Harry, Meghan and his grandchildren getting hurt or worse to prove he is right. So no, I don’t see he or Meghan returning to that family firm. The patronages they are still apart of welcome them with open arms all the way to California so, Harry and Meghan are all good.
I agree. I think he renewed Frogmore because E&J are still living there and giving up the least would mean kicking them out. I don’t think it means Harry is leaving the door open for going back part time and as far as Frogmore remaining H&M’s UK base, I think that is unlikely too. It’s fine for Harry to stay there when he is on a short trip by himself, but with Meghan, Archie, and Lili Di along with E,J, and A. It would just be too much.
I hope Harry and Meghan don’t go back to the family business. The royal family is imploding now with Andrew, Charles’s cash for honors scandal, Michael of Kent’s Russian relationship. And I think there are so many more skeletons that are going to be uncovered. The best thing H and M could do would be to distance themselves from that family. I even think they should drop the Sussex title. They don’t need the reflected “glory” of that archaic institution–that ship is sinking. Unfortunately, I don’t think Harry can fully detach from them though; they are his family after all.
Wow! These royal experts really know how to dissect a topic for minutia and they sometimes step on the truth by accident. Somehow I already knew when a man takes his wife to another country and starts over …that’s what we call love.
Harry, who is on record as stating that the UK is too dangerous for his family to visit, is open to coming back as a part-time royal? For a father who stripped him & his wife & kid of security at their most vulnerable moment? For a father that openly collaborates with the tabloids that abuse & torment his wife? For a father that to this day tries to throw him under the bus to salvage his own reputation? Nah, I don’t think so. They really don’t understand Americans either. Meghan is nice, yes, but she’s no fool. She’s seen that they are a pathetic bunch of grifters and cons who DGAF about her and that they don’t add anything of value. I think there were a lot of people in her life who bit their tongues during her first go-round with royal life because they didn’t want to rain on her parade but they wouldn’t do that again. I can’t imagine either Sussex thinks that returning to that world in any way would be in the best interest of their children and ensuring the safety and well-being of Lili & Archie are clearly their top priorities.
I just wanted to say I love that umbrella picture so much. Iconic.
I also love the umbrella pic!
The way they’re looking at each other and her dress…she’s such a stunner.
Yes! I love it <3
I don’t think they would want to come back, what happens when PC/ King Charles dies, then they will be thrown to the wolves again. The jealousy and hatred of the RF has not died. It well and alive.
It is better they continue whatever great things they doing in the world (philanthropy, work, advocacy etc) for themselves and their children.
That podcast is hosted by a jealous Harry fan who had photoshopped her face onto Meghan’s for the Harry & Meghan engagement photo. She’s weirdly become promoted in British media as a royal expert even though she knows as much as any of us commentators.
Is it worthy of comment that Harry loves his wife because she’s mixed race & they don’t think she’s worthy of that devotion or is it because loving relationships isn’t a common thing in the royal family 🤔
Meghan said on Oprah she regretted believing the firm that she would be protected & that she knew they didn’t care about her & Archie’s safety. And that was before the firm smeared her with the bullying claims, gaslit over claims in the interview, had a palace staffer help the Mail’s defence in her case, caused controversy over Lili’s name, called her a narcissistic sociopath in Robert Lacey’s book etc, had Clarence House work with a serial Meghan hater Angela Levin. why on earth would she go back to work for that institution especially if they work so closely with press that Harasses them? She has far more freedom & peace now.
I think these narratives are just because the press want access again & know they may get leaks again if H&M are nearer the palace. I also think some aren’t that excited about maga 7 & know Meghan brought a lot of interest into the royal family again so want to keep Harry & Meghan connected to the family until the new generation of royals that might replace the attention they currently get.
I find it interesting how these people become “experts.” Like Gert of Gert’s Royals is taken as some sort of lifetime royal expert….um she’s in her 20s and I think she’s US based. Not that you can’t be a royal follower in your 20s and from the US, but I was certainly under the impression initially that she had decades of royal following under her belt or that she had inside information or whatever. Nope.
I really like “matta of fact” or whatever her name is on Tiktok, but its the same thing where people treat her like an expert and she’s basically just one of us on tiktok lol (maybe we are all more of experts than we realize, lol.)
Becks, I have been shocked by the PhD I apparently have on royal stuff when I talk to someone irl 😂. I wouldn’t be putting it on a business card though. I think something this site and commentators do so well is dissect the media coverage and narratives. Most ppl see a headline on People magazine and that’s the most they’ll see or think about.
Maybe I’m the sucker for not having a Tik Tok to share my theories 😂
Or the fake pr expert on Twitter who can’t be bothered about Will and Kate but is desperate to gatekeep anything done by the Sussexes.
We could write a better article than Katie Nichols and she gets paid for her supposed expertise.
Gert is from the Detroit area and she writes letters to royals and posts the responses. Beyond that she posts stuff from the Court Circular which anyone here could do.
@becks I am sure you are as much of an expert as she is. If not more because you aren’t blinded to the hypocrisy of the royals.
Amanda or mattaoffact has posted decent stuff and she does a lot of comparative analysis of the media coverage. She was also targeted by the derangers which caused her to leave her last place of employment, but she’s landed in a better position. So for that alone I provide her with clicks.
I hope Harry and Meghan never go back to being working royals. The royal family is imploding with Charles’s cash for honors scandal, Andrew, Michael of Kent, etc. And I think there are going to be more skeletons uncovered once the queen dies. H and M should distance themselves from this archaic ship–it’s sinking. I even think they should give up the Sussex title. They don’t need the monarchy to continue doing their public service, and their association might even hurt them in the future. Unfortunately I don’t think Harry will be able to fully separate from the royals; they are his family after all.
this is very dog in the manger attitude , go you are banished, and im taking everything you’ve ever known away.
2 years later: Oops! we made a mistake, you are doing so well , you can comeback now
now we’ve seen how the world has embraced you mabe some of that shine can rub off on us
1. They’re doing fine on their own.
2. I think it was William putting his foot down. Not Charles.
3. William will always put his foot down about the Sussex returning.
4. The BM will never let up.
They pushed this part time royal thing a year ago and bam came the Oprah interview lol. They pushed it the year before then bam came the Netflix and Spotify contracts. After both times they said it was impossible for them to come back into the fold.
Now again this year these stories are recycled. This is all the content they have. Meanwhile Harry and Meghan are minding their business building their empire.
Unless something unexpected like death happens I don’t see Harry and Meghan coming back. They have built their life up pretty well now outside the institution.
The family has also shown them how little they care about them since they’ve left with the constant attacks at everything they do. If they would have been supportive I could have seen them coming back but they haven’t. Instead they’ve made even Harry and his family getting security in the UK a chore.
I doubt he would let that go considering how important it is to him.
And they definitely would not come back if the royal roya was still operating the same way.
They took the dogs. They are gone. It’s over, as in not coming back. No longer will you abuse them for your amusement and financial gain. A private visit from time to time without photos perhaps.
LOL @Julia K….they took the dogs with them to Canada from Nov 2019!!! Thats how you know they were never going back to Saltine Isle.
Okay, so tin foil tiara time:
I think the whole “Harry can’t pay for police security” thing might be a play on Charles’ part to bring Harry and Meghan back into fold as PT working royals. He could be trying to pull a “you can have security if you come back and work for us” deal. He might think Harry will go for it so he and Meg can safely visit England.
But this play will not work and just piss off Harry, imo.
I don’t even think this is a theory; it’s probably pretty close to the truth. I personally believe that Charles is trying to blackmail Harry by holding security over his head just like he tried to keep Harry in the fold by taking security away from H&M at their most vulnerable point. Charles/The firm thought that it would scare Harry into staying, when all it did was strengthen his resolve to leave.
Blackmailing Harry to stay worked so well… RF hasn’t changed, it actually got worse and will implode after Queen goes. I hope H&M will keep their distance and it looks like Meg is over the RF and she will be there only as Harry’s support, not engaging with those wipers.
I think the part-time royals ship has sailed. It was a decision that was the best for the Sussexes. Imagine the interference of the courtiers in their business. It would have tied their hands. The courtiers realized that immediately when the press said that they would look carefully at the Netflix deal to which they would have no access to whatsoever. They really do not understand how the world works outside of the monarchy. They are so insular, racist, and ignorant of the rest of the world. I can see Harry and Meghan doing some events for the monarchy, but it would have to be by special request of the sovereign. I can’t imagine the fossils being able to wrap their heads around that one. It would be a new business model. The Sussexes are now developing their own independent empire. I think the monarchy will survive, but they need to just focus on the island and forget about being “Queen of the World”. I’m amazed that Attenborough even used that title for his documentary.
I’d love to see them come back part-time and outshine Wills and Kate at every event and then turn around and go back home to their great life.
Uh, yeah, we all have eyes lol. I find it funny that this article is juxtaposed with the one about Kate “devotes her entire life trying to make her dysfunctional husband happy”.
The big difference I see is that the Sussexes seem to mutually adore each other, and speak often about how their partnership brings out the best in them, rather than one of them being presented as the other’s “job”. There’s a big difference between showing your partner love and respect and hoping that your one-sided adoration will finally change someone to how you wish they would be.
As for part-time royals? You wish, RF!
No, they’ll never come back part-time. The issues are the same and always will be. As the great Maya Angelou said, “When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.” Harry and Meghan have been betrayed, belittled, lied about, ignored at public events by Will and Kate, and had Prince Charles unceremoniously (and secretly) pull their security, which could have cost them their lives. They will forevermore be targets for the RF and for a great deal of the public. They are not safe in England, which is why they will probably only make lightning trips (and Meghan may not ever want to set foot there again, which I totally agree with).
Harry and Meghan have freedom, why on earth would they go back to being working royals? They would have to deal with those nasty courtiers and jealous family members. No thank you. This reads as the RF and British press need them back. Harry and Meghan are golden. The press would constantly smear them on what they are being paid to do and what they are NOT being paid to do. It would be a mess. They wouldn’t go through all of this just to go back and be part time royals.
And of course Harry adores Meghan. That’s obvious.
Charles cut their security and leaked their Canadian location. He also tried to drag hHarry into his cash for honors mess.
Will and Kate were actively helping the Daily Mail during Meghan’s case against them.
The bullying smears came from Kensington Palace (Will and Kate).
The worst of the attacks came after Kate floated the “Meghan made me cry” smears through Camilla Tominey.
How does the queen dying make being under the royal thumb any more safe or appealing?
This guy is such a shady little jerk. He says such nasty things about them, especially Meghan,and his “ compliment” reads kinda shady to me. Saying Harry would “ do anything “ to make Meghan happy reads that all he’s doing is based on lust and impulse. It doesn’t acknowledge anything they went through and why they left, or their current life. As for them returning to royal work, why are they putting that out there? That’s more for the royals benefit than Harry’s, especially the way they’re trying to deny him security. They’ve never indicated they want to go back to that snake pit. It seems that while the Sussexes have moved on, a lot of people haven’t and miss them in their royal roles. They miss the excitement they generate. Look how bitter some people were Harry was solo at a Texas rodeo or that they didn’t see Meghan for Int’l W’s day, even though she was quoted all over Twitter. It seems pointless to speculate on them or what they’re gonna do.
The RF tried everything in their arsenal of nastiness to frighten, threaten, defame and humiliate Harry and Meghan into contrition and returning to the royal fold. They withstood it all. The Firm was certain they would fail and fold, wrong again. They are finally admitting defeat and are sending up weak “please come back” smoke signals via their mouthpieces in the press while pretending that it’s Harry and Meghan’s dearest wish. Whatever happened to the other Fab 4 and the Magnificent 7? They did not generate any buzz and the Cambridge kiddies are overexposed. Funny how the Sussexes are being touted as the ones to bring the desperately needed excitement to the jubbly.
Haylie, you said it very well. Why in the world would they return? And L4Frimaire, you make very good points. Great comments from you both.
If they do go back in any form part time or whatever-it will be Charles’s reign time or regent time.-the few patronages they have left would be a suitable start which would give them time to work in America most of the time-it is rightfully for their children to know Harry’s homeland but not at the price of the children’s safety or mental health-a slow approach recommended.
That is what normal people do when they are in love.
You marry, cheerish, respect and want the best for your patners.
Not sure why this journalist found what harry did was wierd for him.