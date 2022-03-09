Cameron Diaz’s beauty regime: ‘I literally do nothing. I like never wash my face’

Cameron Diaz was once ubiquitous around the Hollywood scene of parties, premieres, awards shows. She worked a lot throughout her 20s and 30s, and she ended up burning out and walking away from that life. Notably, she still lives in LA. She still has big-name celebrity friends and she occasionally pops up at engagement parties, bridal showers, baby showers and the like. She’s a mom now to Raddix Madden, and she apparently still gets offers to make a film comeback, but she turns everything down. So does she still care about glitz and glamour? Not really. Diaz chatted with Michelle Visage’s BBC podcast Rule Breakers about how the Hollywood game is a trap and said she never even washes her face these days.
Whether she cares about her appearance: “I don’t care. Literally, the last thing I think about on a daily basis — like maybe not at all during the day — is what I look like.”
She doesn’t wash her face: Additionally, in her chat with Visage, 53, the Golden Globe nominee also revealed she has not put much effort into her beauty regime despite owning “a billion products” on her shelves. “I literally do nothing. I like never wash my face…Twice a month if I’m lucky, I’ll be like, ‘Oh, I better put this on. One time works, right?’ Like is that all I have to do? I’m just not in that place right now like where I put any energy.”
Hollywood is a trap: “Again, I just go back to the trap of it all, especially in our society, like what we value, what we think is important. Look. if it’s important to you, that’s fine.”
Objectification: “I am absolutely a victim to all of the societal objectifications and exploitations that women are subjected to. I have bought into all of them myself at certain times. It is hard not to look at yourself and judge yourself against certain markers of beauty. I think that’s one of the biggest things of the last eight years. I’m like a wild animal, like a beast. I don’t care. It’s the last thing I think about on a daily basis.”
She looks in mirrors less frequently: That was something she could rarely avoid as an actor who sometimes had to sit in front of one for “seven hours a day.” “You’re just sitting in front of the mirror, and it’s toxic. You just start to pick yourself apart. You’re like, ‘Why am I sitting here being so mean to myself?’”
She is strong: My body is strong. My body is capable. Why am I going to talk down to it and be mean to it when it’s carried me this far? It’s given me this much experience. All the things I’ve gotten to do because my body has taken me there, been strong enough to get me there. Why am I going to abuse it and be mean to it? It’s not to say I haven’t done those things, but when I am in there, I’m like, ‘Wait, let’s really think about it.’”
Turning 50 this year: “I’m going to be 50 this year. Isn’t that so exciting? I can’t wait. I can’t wait to be 50. I just know more. I’ve done so much.”
I’m with her about not picking yourself apart and not looking in mirrors constantly and appreciating what you have and all of that. But…to not wash your face? To barely use products? I’m not saying you should use everything all the time, but I think it’s just smart to, like, wash your face every day and use a night cream and an eye cream. Sure, it’s a little bit vain, but it’s also just a small part of self-care. Especially for someone like Cameron, who has always battled breakouts regardless of age. I just can’t do this if we’re getting another round of white celebrities talking about how they rarely bathe or how never washing your face is a good thing.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red.
This is so interesting because she used to have bad acne, didn’t she? Maybe doing less worked better for her skin
The more I clean my face, the worst it gets. When I use products to clean it ( from exfoliaters to any other type of products it’s hell ) Just water and soap is definitely fine. I have very sensitive skin (atopic skin) and rosacea. I’ve tried lots of products, for some reason I develop an “allergy”, let’s call it. Definitley, just water…. But I also don’t wear make up (usually it causes me eczemas)… I wear moisturizer, very simple one, and sunscreen… Sometimes a serum…
That’s how it works for many people. I used to have many breakouts, the more I tried to fight it, the worse it got. Now one wash emulsion and one simple moisturiser. Anytime I decide to try anything new my skin reminds me to keep it simple.
I don’t believe her. Sorry. With all her money and resources plus her long battle against adult acne? I don’t believe a sh!T
Same
Same. She battled bad acne. Plus , sorry but not wash your face ! Eww. After all day at work, sweating with makeup on, the only thing I look forward at the end of the day is to wash my face and take my bra off 🙂
I call BS on this too. She’s trying to sound all effortless and cool and above it all.
I don’t call bullshit and this is why,
Her and I have similar skin type: Occasional acne and red, inflamed looking texture.
My skin has gotten better with age and fluctuations in hormones, and I bet her has too.
After I had my baby, I did NOTHING with my skin because I didn’t prioritize it at all. I washed it with water in the shower, thats about it. I bet that is what she is doing too. I know she had a baby about a year ago, and during these covid times I’m sure she’s just been chillin’ at home. She is 50, married, with a baby, rich and it’s covid.
I believe that she just don’t give AF.
I believe her. After years of problem skin, I stopped wearing makeup and started washing my face in the shower with water only. My face cleared right up. I wash with a rich cleanser when my skin looks a little dry; maybe once every two weeks. It doesn’t mean she’s dirty. Just not doing the whole remove the makeup, cleanse, tone, moisturize etc routine every day and night. And just like Ms Diaz, I still have tons of products on my shelves too, just don’t need them anymore.
I do not believe her either.
Agree! I think she is trying too hard to come across as an everywoman who doesn’t have time for skincare or treatments. Yes she is a new mama to a toddler but it’s not like she is working 40+ hours a week at an office and cooks and cleans herself. She has help, a luxury lifestyle, access to whatever she needs. I’m kind of sick of celebrities pretending they slum it like the rest of us. For once I would love a celeb mom to admit they have a lot of help and privilege and not pretend they have the same lifestyle as us average moms who use coupons and worry about gas prices.
You can’t believe a word she says. For years we heard her say she would not get married; she did, and never have a child; she did. Yes one can change a mind, but she spouted this stuff for years. Perhaps she should learn from her past, and keep quiet.
a lot of people with extremely sensitive or acne-prone skin find it gets better when they do less, particularly when it comes to cleansing
washing with just water (or only using cleanser/makeup removed in the PM) seems to be gaining steam in a lot of skincare forums, and I’m guessing that’s what she means – she just doesn’t use any products
I can only wash my face once a day or else it gets irritated. I used to do the whole 10-step Korean routine but I just don’t have the patience. Nowadays I rotate The Ordinary serums: Ascorbyl Glucoside, Matrixyl, Resveratrol and Ferulic mixed with the Ascorbic Acid powder, Ascorbic Acid and Alpha Arbutin, EUK, under my Japanese sunscreens (I don’t combine the volatile ones obviously) – that’s all, and it works for me.
I’ve been using sun protection and specialized products since 13, so I’m doing ok so far.
I don’t think she’s saying not washing your face is a good thing and that she recommends it as a lifestyle- she’s just saying that after all those years of having to be obsessed with her looks, she’s over it. She has a baby and is busy and tired. She’s not humble bragging about being gross (unlike other celebrity moms and dads who talk too much).
And if she’s stopped wearing makeup it’s probably less necessary too. At least when I have confessed to forgetting my face washing my derm has said it’s more or less ok as long as I’m not leaving makeup on my skin. She did recommend washing once a day at the end of the day, but I also still struggle with acne and also find that sometimes not being overly zealous with a routine helps calm things down. Idk!
I keep seeing everyone saying bologna about her skin care routine because of acne. It was probably all the makeup she had to wear for work that was causing her so many skin problems to begin with.
This is me. I own probably thousands of dollars in health & beauty products amassed over years and years, but I suck at consistency and rarely use anything more than 2 or three times.
Pre-covid, unless I was wearing mascara, I rarely washed my face. Sure, in the shower, but even then I rarely used soap to “wash it”. I just washed my hair and then used the dry towel when I got out to “exfoliate”.
Now, with the masks, I use baby wipes or Burts Bees’ sensitive skin wipes several times a day when I’m out; every time I get in the car and take off my mask.
I have extremely dry skin and only wash my face once a day. Whatever works.
After all of the time she spent having to be focused on her appearance, and have others so focused on it as well, I understand how she could feel this way. I grew up as a looks-obsessed young woman in a looks-obsessed family in a looks-obsessed culture. There was a tyranny to that that I’m still rebelling against. Not saying that’s how it is for her, but I take genuine pleasure in doing little or no skin care at times. Then, when I do return to it (briefly), it’s enjoyable & feels like a treat instead of a chore
I don’t really wash my face either. I also almost never wear makeup though. I give it a rinse in the shower, apply some face serum/homemade rosehip oil and on my way! I work and play in a lot of dirt so I do use some toner that gets all the dirt off, in the evening, then a little eye cream, more serum. DONE!
I think the less you fuss with your face the better. But I’m also very lucky in that I’m half black and don’t have wrinkles yet at 48. 😀
I’m the same. I only wash my face with water when I shower and almost never wear make-up.
Same. I don’t wear makeup at work so I only wash my face with cold water in the morning and then apply some moisturiser.
I always had delicate skin and haven’t used any sort of soap in 30 years for my face. On the plus side, I am 50 in 2 weeks and have no wrinkles.
It could be true for her now, in her current life. In the past with heavy makeup and bad skin she had, no. I suspect she had treatments in the past that have improved her skin to the point where she doesn’t wear or care about makeup and can get away with not washing her face much.
I read an interview with her once and she was saying that she washes her face in Evian water and uses cetaphil because of how gentle it is.
I have adult acne and oily skin. Not washing my face is not an option; I will just have more/worse break-outs due to the oil.
I have no idea how not washing is good for acne prone skin, but whatever works I guess.
Mary,
I have had female adult acne since my late 20s/early 30s (56 now), and while it is mostly quiescent now, i do still get occasional blemishes. My **saving grace** was saw palmetto capsules. You can read about in on acne dot org’s boards.
Get one with fatty acid( sterols) content (over 80%, check your label, the higher the better- look for one in the 90s% wise). I now take a 160mg cap daily, but in bad years (when I would get monsters of 2-3 pores together in one lesion, cystic, hard, painful) I would take up to 320mg twice a day. It works amazingly well (blocks testosterone at the skin level). I only wish I had learned about it a couple decades earlier.
I shared this with a poster named Maria a few years ago and she, too had very good results. Do some reading about it. It is the only thing that really worked for me. Better than spironolactone, topical retinoids, dapsone topical, topical antibiotics, and OTC preparations, even any of these things combined. No joke.
I wish you all the best.
Important to note about palmetto capsules: they can make birth control pills less effective. It’s important people know this before they start using it.
Hi Tiffany,
Would you kindly cite your sources? If accurate, yes, that is very important to know. Suffice it to say, I had no unintended pregnancies on it. **Off to search scholarly articles via google scholar in case you don’t see this**
I also have adult acne. A couple of years ago I took some advice (reluctantly) and tried not wearing any makeup and only washing my face with micellar water for a few months to see if it helped. At the time I was certain it was b.s. but, after a few flare ups during the first few weeks, by month three or four it was making a big difference. I still have some acne but my skin is much, much better than it used to be. Everyone’s skin is different of course, but in my case I think all the face-washing and product-application I used to do was just too much for my face (which is more sensitive than I’d realized.)
After having used every product under the sun, I can say that nothing works better for me than a little benign neglect. I don’t mean becoming a greasy mess, but just as Cameron says she doesn’t want to torture her body, I don’t want to torture my face. A very mild cleanser, a nice hydrating cream and some eye cream, and maybe only once a day if I don’t go out. Otherwise, my face flares up in the weirdest way.
I think that it’s important to wash your face at the end of the day, and I too have millions of products to treat a myriad of issues. I am not physically capable of washing my face a majority of days, so I have a simple regiment. I purchased cloth reusable pads, smooth and semi-exfoliating, which I wipe my face/neck down in the evening with witch hazel rose toner, followed by Pixi Glowtonic, as I have combination skin. It’s helped keep my face clear of oil and the tonic helps keep my acne at bay.
But the most important step every day is to wear sunscreen everyday!!!
I have almost the same routine . . .
In 20s, definitely had some clogged pores and uneven areas. Not full out acne patches but not looking my best for sure. I was using recommended cleaners, soaps, etc but it refused to clear and my skin would feel stripped, tight and too shiny, as if it was wounded.
I finally stopped all full-on cleaners, choosing makeup wipes followed by toner with witch hazel and light nighttime cream. Within months, skin completely clear and now it’s been 12+ years with no uneven or clogged areas. I don’t mind very occasional exfoliation with a cloth or glove but no more treatments.
Does she not use sunscreen either? Hmmm…well, I sure wish I had her genes, because she is just beautiful, dirty face and all 🙂
I can’t imagine not washing at all, ever… layers of sunscreen, environmental ick. Jeez, even if your eyes tear at night you can wake up with dried tears near your eyes ( is it just me???). Yuck.
Came here to say the same thing, what about sunscreen!? She lives in LA!?
…every person’s skin is different.
Yes, this!
True words spoken.
I only wash my face in the shower. If I wear makeup, which is rarely, yes I wash it then too. That’s it. I use an $7 face wash and nothing else. Then after I put a $6 moisturizer on. I’m 38, maybe this will change as I get older. I used to do a lot more when I was younger and wore makeup frequently. Since having a child a few years ago, the pandemic, and working remotely, I care very little about skin products and keeping my face young and whatever. I drink a lot of water, I quit smoking years ago, I don’t expose my skin to the sun too much, and I don’t put a lot of makeup on my face. Not everyone feels the need to have a whole beauty regimen for their face.
I’m the same, and until the pandemic, when I had too much free time on my hands, I didn’t use any products, except for sunscreen. I also (embarrassingly) just washed my face with shampoo. I have more of a routine now, but I totally get Cameron’s “It’s just not a priority at this time in my life” vibe.
I also used shampoo to shave my legs. It’s like I was raised by wolves, LOL!
A pet peeve of mine is someone that uses the word ‘like’ WAY too much and she is doing it in this interview. It’s how a 15 year old angst teenager talks.
And I don’t believe for one second that she does not wash her face at least once per day.
That is my 2 cents.
I use a Mario Badescu lavender, chamomile, aloe toner when I get up in the morning, then a serum with vitamin C and hyaluronic acid. If I go out I slap on some sunscreen. When I shower I use Cera-V facewash and Strivectin face and eye cream, sometimes a retinol moisturizer 2-3 times a week. Works for me and my skin looks great for my age, but I could never imagine NOT cleaning my face for days on end. Eewwww.
I know, and why are celebrities sharing their personal cleaning habits suddenly? Are they trying to seem “oh, we are just like everyday people”, but we everyday people bathe….eeeewwwww. Stop with the TMI!!!
Ooh, I hope you will answer. Do you like the strivectin eye cream?? I really like their neck cream, it really and truly works…not like a surgical fix, but, by god, it does tighten a loose necknover 2-3 mos of regular use. So many products dry my under-eyes, gah.
I call BS. She definitely uses a moisturizer and sunscreen. And I’m sure it’s not from a drug store. She probably gets a facial done once a month too. My face is pretty dry so I don’t really need to wash daily, I do but now that I’m 40, my skin has changed and I’m sure for her too……
I kinda get where she’s coming from. I’ve been more invested in my skin since lockdown but in that time I’ve seen more issues with my it; I wash my face with a decent cleanser(s), I apply a couple of different serums, a retinal at night and moisturise. I have closed comedones appear, more spots than I did as a teenand I can’t figure out what’s causing them. Prior to that it was a basic wash, serum and moisturise and my skin looked lovely. Maybe it’s just age or maybe paring everything back really is the way to go.
I really got into serums during lockdown! I think there was a CB post that inspired me.
As someone with sensitive skin even washing my face with the gentlest things can be irritating and it feels unnecessary to wash and strip your skin of moisture just to slab on moisturizer and skin cream right after to undo the damage of the face wash. Feels like a toxic money trap (I used to work in natural skincare marketing– oof).
I’m also skeptical that eye cream is self care, sure for some people that process feels good, but it seems like unburdening yourself from the mirror is an even more valuable form of self care. Admittedly, I bought an eye cream this year (turning 40) but I don’t think I would have if I wasn’t on this site every morning.
Plus she doesn’t say she doesn’t shower, showering washes and steams your face — I guess I’m feeling defensive hoping this doesn’t turn into the celebrities stink debacle again, which was boring to read about constantly.
The more I do to my skin the worse it is. I take off my makeup with one of those Make-up eraser cloths, rinse with water, add Moisturizer and done. No cleansers. My skin has never looked better.
Bullsh*t! I can’t stand when celebrities do this. Does she spend an hour making herself up and doing her hair every day? Probably not, but she washes her face.
And Diaz probably has facials on a schedule as she has the means and the $$$ to do it. I don’t believe that she neglects her face as she is still in the public quite often. I am always leery with the ones that claim that they don’t do anything to keep their skin healthy and deny that they have done fillers/Botox.
BS. She probably also gets professional care every other week.
I only wash my face with a wet cloth, no products. It’s like washing hair, less is more 😛
I will never not think of a radish when I see her child’s name.
I think she made a smart decision that I’m surprised more celebrities don’t make. She had her kid, gave a good, hard look at her priorities, and decided fame just wasn’t that important to her anymore. I mean…why not? Why keep wrecking your face and body with insane diets, excessive exercise, and surgery? If you’ve made your money and had your time in the limelight, why not just retire and enjoy life?
As for her regimen, I believe her. I think she likely does normal bathing, but she probably dio want do the hefty regimens anymore. I’m lucky to have great skin. I exfoliate maybe twice a month, but otherwise I just bath normally and use lotion. When you have naturally good skin, less is more. Being too rough with it does more to damage it than anything else.
I dunno I go through phases of never washing my face except getting water on it in the shower and wiping mascara off with soap (in the morning) and my skin is fine. I chalk it up to genetics because my mom has good skin too. I’m 36 so not that young anymore either
I believe her. I had oily skin when younger, and breakouts, but not bad acne. Once I hit my mid 40s my skin simmered down. When lockdown hit and I stopped wearing makeup, I just sort of stopped doing my skincare routine, too. I rinse in the shower and exfoliate with a clean towel. My skin is actually better than it was before. I have a moisturizer I use in winter. I go out for a walk in the early morning, so I go for the vitamin D over the sunscreen.
I wear make up, full face.But evening I take it of , I cleanse, put serum and moisturiser.I dont wash my face in the morning. My skin was never better.
I follow her on instagram and love her cooking.She is surprisingly good at it.and I love her recipes.Her salads are fabulous.
I fell in love with her sweetcorn pea salad I made it for whole summer literally every day.
I washed my face and body much less during covid. And I usually like products etc (and had to commute in a dirty London Town)… my skin has actually been ok, but after 4 months of not keeping up I get the pimples and so on. It’s been an interesting journey. I wasn’t putting in make up (which I think is very good to remove at the end of the day), so maybe that helped a lot.