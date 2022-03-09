Levin: Duchess Kate’s ‘whole life’ is devoted to making Prince William happy

Remember the Duchess of Cambridge’s 40th birthday extravaganza? Kate and her mother really organized wall-to-wall coverage of “Kate at 40” and they had so many people describing all of the wondrous ways in which Kate is the keenest person ever, but she’s also extremely humble and glamorous, even though she’s also just a shy country mouse. It was a lot. Within all of that keen birthday agitprop, another narrative came through: that Kate was particularly desperate for people to believe that her marriage was and is fine, that William enjoys her company, and that he likes her. It was interesting, especially since they’ve been giving off “separated” vibes for more than a year. I bring all of this up because Angela Levin has some thoughts about why Kate is perfect for William: Kate doesn’t have a personality and she just tries to make William happy all the time. Which might be the most honest thing Levin has ever said?
The Duchess of Cambridge has dedicated her whole life to making sure her husband Prince William is happy, following his “dysfunctional” upbringing, says a royal expert. Kate and William met during their first year at the University of St Andrews, where they were both enrolled on the same course and lived in the same residence halls. Walks to class brought them together and soon they fell head over heels for each other.
William was going through a difficult time in the early stages of their relationship, but Kate was there to support him every step of the way, says Angela Levin, author of Harry: Biography of a Prince. Speaking on True Royalty TV ‘s Royal Beat, she explains: “I think that Kate has helped save William. I think it was very difficult for him coming out of a dysfunctional family, losing his mum so young and I think he was in a very difficult place.”
Angela believes that since their wedding, Kate has worked hard to support William in his royal work but also helped him work out his own identity.
She said: “She has really encouraged him. Her whole life is to make him happy, I think. She found things that really make him feel important and worthy rather than just going to cut ribbons. I think she has helped him to be a husband by introducing him to her own family a lot and spending time with a normal family and being a dad.”
First of all, it’s notable that this kind of grace or warmth is ever afforded the Duchess of Sussex. You’ll never hear about why Meghan is great for Harry because she helped him become his own man, get into therapy and do the work to become a better person. You’ll never hear from these people that it’s amazing to see such a love match of equals between Harry and Meghan. As for Kate and William… as I said, I kind of agree with Levin that this is the exact dynamic. Kate’s “whole life is to make him happy.” That’s why she never developed her own personality, she was always too busy tailoring her interests, her life, her energy towards pleasing William, getting William’s attention, keeping William. It’s just kind of sad.
What a lousy life’s goal. And she can’t do it.
A child making an infant happy….. who knew
This article reads to me like a Middleton piece speaking directly to William to remind him what Kate “did” for him. It is is screaming at him to keep her and not leave, divorce her. Wow.
Yep. Those Wootton articles must have shook the Middleton Camp to the core. This is like seeing the Titanic rush towards the iceberg before inevitably sinking.
I absolutely agree. It seems like it’s written for William’s benefit, not ours
This reads like Cannot pulls up Willnot’s big boy pants every morning, and sends him off with a pat on the head, and maybe a sack lunch. This is such a revolting spin on the word “marriage”. If he wasn’t incandescent already today, this ought to do it.
Yep, spent her whole life just trying to make him happy, make him feel important. All that she did for him, how can he leave her?! (read with heavy sarcasm).
“ Angela believes that since their wedding, Kate has worked hard to support William in his royal work but also helped him work out his own identity.”
This whole article is pure Middleton. After months and years of portraying Bulliam as an incandescent rage monster who is wholly dependent on Khate (and CarolE) for his emotional support, and needs them so he can be the husband of the future queen, to admit that this is the identity Khate has molded for him … wow. I think Kaiser’s right. This might be the first time Levin has told the truth, and I hope the British taxpayers are taking notes.
This is totally Mid PR – they are always desperate to push her as the super special snowflake and devoted wife who was chosen above all others (esp the aristos). The fairytale PR is pure Carol(e) and her Downton Abbey cosplay.
DU — they really are bad at this, aren’t they?! They could have sat still and let the rollout of the separation settle, making it look like an arrangement that benefits Khate (confident, solo CEO), but by turning Levin loose like this, they’ve shown their desperation loud and clear. Wootton and Robson really threw a spanner into the Middleton Machine.
So much for being a good mom, I guess! Not that motherhood should be her whole life either but if she’s claiming to be wholly focused on William, there’s not much left for three kids.
Yeah, there are a lot of therapists and shrinks making big money off kids from ghastly marriages like this. Yeesh…
This is NOT a life goal. Geez.
I think there isn’t a member of the “working” royal family who has a grip on real life, except for Harry and Meghan, ex-pats and all.
Saved him from a dysfunctional family? They are still in it. They are dynsfunctional
I wouldn’t say it was to make him happy – more like making him marry her. Also the talk of how the ‘walks to class brought them together and soon they fell head over heels for each other’ makes me puke as it reads like a bad/cheesy romance novel. She was nothing more than his go to girl who was always available when he wanted/was between women he was actually interested in – Kate will always be ‘last one standing’.
It’s also kind of BS. Didn’t he basically friend zone her until she walked in a student fashion show in a fishnet dress and a bikini?
That whole part about how she formed his identity by introducing him to the middletons lowkey sounds like she and her family indoctrinated him into marrying her.
And he was dating somebody else when they got together at first (secretly.)
I wouldn’t say friend zoned her – she was on the outskirts of his circle of friends of friends and he took notice at the fashion show. As C says he was already seeing someone else at the time so she started off as his side piece.
William and Kate were roommates starting their second year at uni. I don’t think that puts her on the “outskirts” of friends.
They started at St. Andrew’s in fall 2001. The fashion show was March 2002. So they weren’t living together yet. She was on the outskirts till then.
She cozied up to some of his friends and was invited to be part of Club H. That’s how she found out he wasn’t going to Edinburgh (as had been publicly leaked and she’d applied there). She switched to St Andrews before the rest of the crowd because she had the inside info. Just as she did about the gap year plan in Chile he didn’t follow through on, the Art History major, and the semester in Italy. They didn’t meet at Uni, they met a few years earlier in her stalking career.
Kate has always been the ultimate pick me girl. All other women were enemies because they could take William’s attention away and doing whatever William wanted was her goal so that she could stay in his circle. The only problem is that while William took advantage of that, he also doesn’t respect her for it either. Which is why we have two decades later a husband who cannot hide his disdain for his wife in public.
@ Nic19 exactly. A pick me girl is cool when you’re in your 20s, but two decades later at 40? That shit gets old fast, especially when your needs as a man/future king have changed. He does not respect her at all and that’s what will blow up their separate lives plan. You have to respect, and even like, your spouse to keep up the facade. They are no Liz and Phil, they’re not even a Charles and Di, who at least knew that couldn’t play the game together and didn’t even try. There’s a desperation coming off of Will in my eyes and a desperate man does all types of shit. I think he’s trapped and he knows it. Now what happens from here?
@jt: a pick me has never been cool. Not even when in your 20’s.
Sincerely, a woman in her 20’s
I think some guys find a pick me girl cool in their 20s because basically she pretends to like all the things he does, is available for sex whenever he wants and doesn’t ask for any effort in terms of building a relationship. Basically she’s an escort that he doesn’t have to pay. By their 40s, most guys realize how empty and shallow that is and that they aren’t fulfilled.
Nic919 – I didn’t understand the term “pick me girl” until your description. It is basically the Cool Girl trope that Gillian Flynn writes about in Gone Girl, the role that Amy plays to get Nick and then finds her trapped in.
ArtHistorian, dead on. And the game is up when husband needs more than one Cool Girl—or CG gets sick of being a Maxim projection.
The whole ‘head over heels’ part made me literally laugh out loud. It’s such a lie. It’s always been obvious he married her because of his ‘job.’ Their relationship has always been based on her willingness to hang on to it no matter how awful he treated her, and he finally just gave in because he was getting older and had to do his duty, and Lil’ Mutton was the last one standing. No one in their right mind seriously thinks he would have married her if he hadn’t have been the FFK and needed to get some heirs out.
@Chloe what I meant to say is that type of behavior is expected in your early 20s. But doing the “pick me dance” decades later with 3 kids is sad.
So the queen married for love. Her parents were not in favor of Phillip but Elizabeth insisted and got her way. But she denied her sister Margaret the right to marry for love, forced her heir into a loveless marriage and sat back and watched the next heir go into a loveless marriage.
William did not have to marry Kate, he was only thirty, his biological clock was not running out. He was being pressured by the Middletons and the Windsors. Maybe he has met someone that he is in love with and you can bet he’ll want that person as his queen consort. Kate at this point is making it worst for herself. The more she hangs on the more he’ll hate her and the less willing to a decent financial settlement.
Athena
William DID have to marry Kate. After their final break up she launched a I’ve tabloid campaign about how heartbroken she was. How William misleads her for nearly a decade. How terrible he was for that. And then she’s seen clubbing with his friends, sitting on laps and looking more fit and fun than ever.
The news was damaging to his image. The repair was to propose to someone. Since no one else took him he circled back to Kate.
Now the press likes to say he had to win her back and her parents didn’t like William after hurting their daughter, but then it was with open arms.
Athena, IMO the Queen did not “force” Charles to marry Diana. She seemed rather “hands off” re: Charles personal life. Charles never went to her years ago hat in hand so to speak telling HM that he met Camilla Shand and wanted to marry her. He did not. He told his biographer that he was involved with Camilla pre marriage to APB but he was not “ready” to get married. He gave no indication to Camilla that he wanted to marry her. I think she wanted to Marry APB in any case. The Queen turned a blind eye when Charles took up with two married women: Dale Tryon and Camilla Parker Bowles. While the Queen appeared delighted at the C AND D wedding she did not ‘force” Charles. Charles was a grown man of 32 and wanted heirs of his own to succeed him. Diana was not the first serious girlfriend. He was serious about Amanda KNatchbull and Anna Wallace both of whom turned him down. William “settled” for Kate. And perhaps the “help” from Carole helped him decide to settle plus he pursued women during the break up with Kate who turned him down. In some circles as I recall, William was praised for breaking up with Kate. I did see one Hello Writer writing an open letter telling him to take Kate back.
I think both Charles and William were not ‘forced’ they made their own choices
I think the Queen was cold towards Margaret and the Townsend relationship. However, Margaret decided she preferred the perks of royal life to marriage to him. She oddly thought, that he would never get married again after his divorce. SHe was wrong and he married someone a lot younger that he was very happy with. It was then she turned to Armstrong Jones.
Athena, no she didn’t. Letters in the Archive prove she advocated to let her sister marry Townsend and keep her royal role. She’d keep her HRH, her title, Apartment 1A at KP, her annual stipend, all of it. The only change was her children wouldn’t be in the line of succession because the Church said so. They weren’t going to waive the ‘no remarriage in the Church if you’re divorced’ rule just for Margaret and not the rest of the populace.
QEII wasn’t the one involved in pressuring Charles. Philip told him to fish or cut bait because he was ruining Diana’s reputation. The Windsors never wanted William to marry a Middleton. William chose to do that because he wanted Mummy Carole to stick around coddling him AND he wanted to piss off his family by marrying someone who would be as lazy and useless in the royal role as himself.
Jesus on toast. Even I can see how The Crown has muddled the conversation, and I do love The Crown. But maybe not as a historical document.
THANK YOU notasugarhere!! THIS is the real history. Charles could have married Camilla, but Charles is a spineless man, and his father did tell him to “fish or cut bait,” and he decided that this girl who had adored him since she was young was THE perfect future queen: titled, blue-blood, a virgin, beautiful, and already trained-up…she was in love with him, too, which gave him more reason to marry her. He was an incredibly unhappy person; I do believe The Crown was right in the portrayal of Philip’s basic disdain for Charles’ weakness: it annoyed Philip, and it got a bit tedious for the public, too. Diana was THE prize catch…but he screwed that up, too.
Camilla didn’t want to marry Charles whether or not he wanted to marry her. She wanted an affair with Charles for clout, but she and Anne were dueling for Andrew Parker-Bowles. Camilla won, Anne married, divorced, remarried, and now may be having an affair with APB.
Queen Mum and Diana’s granny were best friends. They schemed to get Charles to marry any of the Spencer girls. One dated and slept with him, refused to marry him. Diana went for her sister’s sloppy seconds. She thought a marriage to the POW meant no divorce. They married the idea of each other not the person.
Yep, hence the nickname The Mattress. “Always be available to William.” — Carole Middleton William basically married his side-piece/stalker. No woman of substance wanted him. Not Jecca, Meghann Gunderman, Isabella Calthorpe … only The Mattress. #AngelaLevinisaliar
@Nic919 You said what I meant more clearly. I think William was find with that sort of obsession when he was younger, I bet it gave him an ego boost, but now he just seems tired. @Arthistorian I totally believe that Kate Amazing Amyied William, this has been my theory for a while now. She pulled a bait and switch on him.
@Kellybelle – Yup, let’s not forget that William’s RPOs gave Kate the nickname “The Mattress” due to the numerous last-minute booty calls he’d make to her after being out partying all evening.
William also would tell his friends he had sex waiting for him when he would be at parties without her.
It was always unlikely that the level of disrespect toward her would ever change. And when a guy is future future king, it’s basically impossible since he would never have to be accountable for anything.
Nic919- One thing that really interested me that I read awhile back is that Kate had to practice her wedding hairdo with a plastic tiara because Angela Kelly wouldn’t let her practice with the real one.
I believe I read that she did the same thing with Meghan but Meghan and Harry insisted (with every justification), and that became part of the “what Meghan wants, Meghan gets!” smear stories.
Obviously William didn’t care enough to stand up for Kate like that.
JFC. What is it with Angela Kelly and the tiaras?
I wonder if Kate would make the same decisions if, back in 2007-ish, she could have gotten a glimpse into the future and seen what being married to William would *really* be like ten years in.
Yeah she would have – marrying him was always the goal, regardless of what kind of life/marriage it was. Kate was in love with the idea of marrying a Prince/heir to the throne and the glittering lifestyle that she thought came with it.
Also Carol(e) would never have let her walk away and she didn’t -she threw Kate at him at EVERY turn.
Nah. She would’ve seen a day getting blow outs and shopping while handing the kids to the nanny, getting fawning media coverage and living in a giant house. It would be right up her alley.
I think if Kate were still part if the Rutabaga set, she’s be a happy wigleted mutton.
Interesting question and overall I think she would. She has “most” of what she wants – the money, the privilege, the luxury lifestyle, yes there is some public intrusion but she and William have figured out how to control that and manipulate the press (for now anyway), etc. I don’t even think she needs a husband who loves her, she just probably wishes he was more discreet in his affairs (i.e. no sleeping with the aristocratic turnip neighbor for three years) and treated her better. But she probably considers those things worth it for the money and privilege etc.
Yeah, I guess I meant if she could see— how we so clearly can — just how poorly he treats her in public (and that’s in front of the cameras, so god only knows what it’s like behind closed doors).
If she could see how completely dismissive of her he’s become; how he doesn’t even bother to try and hide his embarrassment whenever she’s speaking in public, and how he blatantly ignores all of her attempts at normal, affectionate “couple” interactions.
The way the kept smiling up at him and trying to engage him as they walked the red carpet at the Bond premiere when he wouldn’t even deign to LOOK at her was so cringey for us to even watch…if she could see how that’s just the way things are between the two of them now? IDK. If that “festive glance” was the most warmth I’d seen from my husband all year, I’d run not walk away.
Obviously we’ll never know, but I often wonder if she has any regrets, or if the tiaras and title are enough to outweigh any negatives. But now she has Pippa as a comparison; wealth, country home, etc., but none of the scrutiny or “work,” and I wonder if she’d leap at the chance to be in a situation more like her sister’s.
I don’t think Kate’s life is any different from what she imagined it would be. I doubt William ever lied to her, or misled her the way Charles did to Diana. From what I recall, William is behaving now the same way he behaved when they were dating. Kate couldn’t possibly have “loved” William or expected him to “love” her in return (you don’t treat someone you love the way William treated Kate), but as long as William kept up his end of the bargain — money, titles, life of leisure, access to jewels, then what has Kate to complaint about? She’s getting exactly what she expected out of this marriage.
I say the same about William, and why I don’t think William will leave Kate. Kate has kept up her end, putting up with whatever William wants/does, not out-shining him like Diana did to Charles, or making him look lazy in comparison. I think the “King-Maker” PR push was a huge mistake on her part, but I also think the slap back she got from William (banned from the statue unveiling, no 40th birthday party, etc.) taught her that it’s ok to embiggen herself, just never do it at William’s expense. I don’t think either Kate or William has changed, and I think they each kept up their end of the marriage contract.
It is a sad and pathetic way to live, but maybe a Castle/Mansion in Berkshire near Mom and a few Tiara events a year are all she ever wanted so in her mind she is a success, she truthfully does not seem to be motivated for much more IMO.
She’s a useless lump, let’s face it. So is her mum (not “mom”!!! 🙂 )
This is a fascinating question! I’m conflicted. Ultimately I think so but if you had told her about the existence of Meghan I think it would have broken her brain – I don’t think she would have chosen to be uncovered on international television or compared all the time, but I can’t imagine her choosing a different path even at that point in her life.
But William is still colder to her now than he’s ever been and that’s saying a great deal since he’s been leaving her out to dry since the beginning. So who knows.
please….”brain”?!! lol 🙂 She’s an empty-headed loser with not an ounce of substance.
If kate truly cared about having self respect she would have left William ages ago. She doesn’t because her goal was always the rank, the riches and the title. Kate has always been a very shallow person and uninterested in helping or caring about others. Many women wouldn’t have tolerated the treatment William dished out, but Kate does tolerate it and she will cling to that position as long as she can. Only William will decide if she gets to stay as his wife.
So yes this is what she wanted and she would choose the same despite knowing how she looks the fool.
I don’t know if this is true but I remember a story that during one of their early many breakups she had enough and wasn’t interested. I think it was around the infamous story of the new year party that Ma stalked him to attend – where she publicity put them on the spot to kiss and make up in front of the other guests.
There were so many red flags in their early relationship! Red flags a very young and sheltered woman probably would be blind to – but her mother most likely would see. However, I have always felt that Carole’s social ambitions were so invested in her daughter’s relationship to William that she wouldn’t put Kate first. Our adult personalities aren’t fully formed in our early 20s (in fact, our brains are first fully developed at 25) and I think that Kate may have developed differently if her mother hadn’t been so meddlesome and living out her social ambitions through her child.
Carole being overly involved might have explained why she got married, but at this point she’s staying because this is what she wants. And she’s targeted other women, like Meghan, because of her insecurities. She didn’t need to smear Meghan and yet she does to protect her image and distract from the fact that William can’t stand her. In 2015 she might have been worth pitying, but she has done too much to others who aren’t William that show she is fully invested in this.
@DigitalUnicorn, EXCUSE ME? Let me get this straight. You’re saying (if true) that CarolE showed up to a party with her daughter, who was IN HER TWENTIES, inserted herself into her daughter’s romantic relationship in front of all of her peers (!!), and somehow coaxed her daughter’s on-and-off-again boyfriend to kiss her in front of all of the guests? What the?!
If my mother did that…honestly I can’t even imagine such a scenario, and trying to causes my brain to short circuit. If that happened to me, I would be fervently wishing that I’d simply spontaneously combust.
JFC, that’s one seriously deranged dynamic between those three.
@Lorelei – The story was that Carole was having a new years party at the Middleton home and pretty much bullied William into attending and when it came to midnight put them on the spot to start the new year by ‘kissing and making up’ in front of all the rest of the guests.
Carole staged managed Kate’s stalking of William and continues to stage manage their marriage/life.
As others down thread have said, if Kate had a different mother I don’t think she would have got into a relationship with William let alone marry him having 3 children. The whole Cambridge relationship is an extension of Carole’s ego and social ambition.
The Mids are just as screwed up as the Windsors.
@DigitalUnicorn: let’s face it, the Middletons are basically the British version of the KarTrashians…seriously. SERIOUSLY.
I don’t think she would have changed a thing. Kate did not have to listen to her mother–she wanted the same thing.
She forgot: lets him bury his peen in rose bushes all over town and puts up with him looking at her like he wishes laser beams could shoot from his eyes.
Not to mention he’s the unhappiest person who ever roamed the royal halls! Incandescent raging, snarling, backstabbing, bullying, leaking like a sieve, and constantly flaring those nostrils like he’s a bull. If this is her life’s mission, Kkkeen’s doing a terrible job!
I mean…this isn’t the compliment that disgusting Levin woman thinks it is.
Ah, thanks SussexWatcher. I’d also noticed those kooks he gives her. Imagine if there was a Caption Competition using any of those photos for people to put what he was thinking in a thought bubble!
If what Levin says is true, Kate is going to be badly disappointed. She’s put her personal growth and happiness on hold to make Bill happy. She will find out soon enough that it was a big fail, but I think she will go on playing the dutiful wife of a prince and future king. Carole will be there to make sure of it. He, on the other hand, already seems resentful that he is “stuck with her”, for wont of a better expression, because on top of everything else , he is a massive misery guts.
Lorelei, interesting question. I think that also depends on whether Carole is standing over her should as she peeks into the future.
So it’s ok for the 🤡 rota to call the RF dysfunctional but when Harry does it he’s dissing his family and disrespecting the monarchy?? Make your F-ing mind up people!!!
That’s what I thought. That was a big no-no for PH who actually experienced the life.
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 Thank you for pointing that out 🎯
This! The RR, like Levin, can state that William had a dysfunctional upbringing but Harry himself cannot state that he had a dysfunctional upbringing. When Harry says it, he’s damaging the crown and betraying his family, but when the RR say it, it’s all good.
Charles himself said he had a dysfunctional childhood. ANd he’s not accused of damaging the crown,
I think he cared for her at one time, but with age (and affairs) has realized he settled for someone willing to do the job, not someone he was madly in love with.
I don’t think she will ever leave him and is happy to live separated and play pretend. I *do* wonder if in a few years she finally had an affair of her own what will happen.
But it seems that once they married, she became very unwilling to do the job.
Yeah, I should re-phrase that. I view her as someone willing to settle for a life of press intrusion and the general nastiness of the RF. But not someone willing to do the bread and butter work-work of the royal family.
Good point. I wonder if during their courtship he told her not to worry about the “job” part because Harry would be taking care of most of that. Hah!
I read years ago ‘ cannot for de life of me,.think of de name of the deceased royal journalist’ stated in a interview that Kate, William and of course de Middleton’s attended a charity evening, funny thing was it was in de middle of one of their breakups, Kate was circling de room ignoring William , genuinely thinking the game was up and the relationship was over and she was fine about that,.but de mother Carole was like Williams’ date’ beside him all night like his shadow , he wasn’t getting out of this !!!!! ,.l believe if Kate had any other mother she would def not have married William !
I’m sorry but that makes me think of Caroline Bingley in Pride and Prejudice walking about the room to “show her figure”.
Hee. Austen would have had a field day with these two. 😈😎🤣
I do think there was still some love (don’t know if that’s the right word but I am using it) even during the beginning of their marriage and over 10 years in of them knowing each other. I am referring to the olympic photos which I know some will say it was PR or faked but they looked like they liked each other back then and they were less… managed and staged. Especially compared to now.
I don’t think they could have dated for so long without having * some * kind of enjoyment of the other’s company.
I don’t know if Mutton Buttons ever really loved Elegant Bill or if she was just in love with the idea of marrying him. But I absolutely don’t think he ever really loved her, not nearly enough to marry and sustain a decades long relationship. She was sexually available anytime he called, seemed to mold all of her interests around him, and had a family that showered him with attention he didn’t get from his own. All of that had to be a huge pull for him even if he was ‘head over heels,’ and explains why their relationship lingered for so long despite his reluctance to commit. And then he had to marry to pop some heirs out, and she was there when no one else was interested.
Early in their marriage, when they did joint engagements, you could see that they actually had some kind of relationship. It wasn’t the obvious love that that H&M have, or even what Chuck and Camilla have, but it sure as heck wasn’t the awkward ‘we look like strangers’ vibe they have now.
My theory has been, early on when they first married, neither of them were planning on doing the job to any great extent. Commenters more familiar with those years have talked more than once about how little they were doing; in fact weren’t those the years when they were off in Wales, when the queen supposedly gave them a few years to get started in their marriage, or something like that? My theory has been, at that time, Will thoroughly resented the role he was supposed to play in future, and that resentment played out in refusing to work. Kate was totally on board with this. I think both he and Kate agreed the lazy life was what they would pursue, and that’s what happened, more or less.
At some point though, Will appears to have changed the game plan. His role became important as a measure of status, since he didn’t have much else going for him. He was more willing to start tackling some of the duties required, and start looking like the FFK. Don’t recall the timeframe; if the trigger for this was Meghan joining the family and competition with Harry, the Queen fading and the title Prince of Wales title getting closer, or what.
Kate however was fine with the original game plan she had signed on for. She didn’t see the change in Will’s attitudes coming as he got older and circumstances around him changed. And so she missed the need to change her approach, and continued to do pretty much nothing to prepare herself for her future role. And so, here we are.
This is all irrespective of what their original level of affection might have been; but the fact that Kate has made herself more or less obsolete for the role she needs to fill, has likely worked against her.
Philip retired in spring 2017 and both William and kate were supposed to step up. By fall 2017 Kate was pregnant with Louis so she had a ready made excuse not to do full time for another two years. And then by the time that ran out the pandemic gave kate more time to not do much. William at first didn’t boost his numbers too much, but by 2019 they were higher than in previous years. This was also around the time that the rose story was made public so maybe he did more to counter that story. Kate instead hid away for almost two months and got the royal Victorian order before she stepped out again.
But a real shift happened sometime during the pandemic. That’s when William didn’t even bother to conceal his disdainful looks.
@WindyRiver, that all makes A LOT of sense. And it certainly explains the situation we see today.
As well, it sounds like William placed too many bets on Harry picking up all his slack—and forever staying in his scapegoat lane. Once that didn’t happen, the game was up—and William had to ante up as FFK. Kate’s never been up for the realities of the job, so…
Jesus be a fence!!!
Her devoting her life to make him happy isnt the flex, The RR think it is!
Yikes on a bike!
What a sad existence. If she wasn’t such a terrible person I would feel bad for her.
I know. No self respecting woman would put up with that, no matter all of the shiny objects that come with it. William does not respect CopyKeen and she isn’t up for the job. William is not happy and though there may have been some feelings of love, that is gone. I think that with the recent PR of William as the dutiful father are his preparation for a divorce. Hence, Lying Levin is popping out the same schtick, PR mouthpiece of CarolE!
Published on International Women’s Day. Lol.
+1. Misogyny runs deep in the royal family.
Exactly, happy international womens day! Always aspire to be less.
Angela Levin is delusional.
I know in all the great love stories of all time, a girl stalks a boy, drives away better girls, and let’s the boy use her for sex until his looks have faded, no one else wants to be his wife, and his dad tells him to shit or get off the pot during a time of great economic unrest in the UK.
Judging by WIll’s constant incandescent anger and clenched fists, Kate is not good at serving her purpose and Will’s identity, in spite of being the future future king, is still “The Other Brother.”
What a pair of losers.
And she’s failing at it
And I’ve been wondering what Carol’s response will be to William’s divorce vibes. Here it is. I lost track of whose mouthpiece Levin is, but this sounds like Kate-aggrendising Middleton pr. Positioning Keen as the victim who sacrifised so much to save the ungrateful brat Baldingham.
It’s probably accurate, and quite quite sad. I’m almost sorry for Kate – I feel like she was a puppet to her mother’s ambition, mostly. She’s not smart nor kind, but she would have found herself a pleasantly dull life in better circumstances.
And she might be losing it all anyway… Immagine how passive aggressive Carole must be these days.
And William is an idiot for marrying her – it must be disgusting after a while to have a whole human being – and the mother of your children – kowtowing to your every whim. I’m sure he views her with contempt now.
What a mess. I hope the nanny is there for the kids.
” I feel like she was a puppet to her mother’s ambition, mostly.”
I agree, and probably she still is at 40. If not as much as she was in the waity years, Carole probably still pulls her strings and Keen is very much dependant on her Mum to function as a wife and in her job. But I don’t think William lets Carole have that much influence on their life anymore and Kate is clueless and lost without her. She needs either Carole or William to give her cues, and when they don’t she ends up doing something incredibly childish.
Kate is not a puppet to her mother’s games, if anything they are equal players on the field. Throughout all of Kate’s birthday PR, it was said that she wanted this. She wanted William, she wanted the lifestyle, she wanted the crown, she wanted that damn oven. Even Tatler said that Kate “is ruthless when it comes to the crown.” Carole absolutely does Kate’s dirty work to keep her daughters’ hands clean, but Kate is a willing participant. I don’t think she had to be convinced to marry William, HE was the one who had to be convinced to marry HER. Now she’s trying to convince him to let her stay.
I think it started off as Carole’s ambition like @Esmerelda said but without her mother pushing her, Kate may have been okay with marrying a titled aristo. As in Kate would have chased William but maybe not stuck around for so long if her mother wasn’t encouraging it. But Kate fully got involved in it as well and wanted the man and the title just as much as her mother does as @JT points out.
Carole didn’t make her act like a bitch in full view of the world at the commonwealth day service. That was all Kate. She has agency of all her nasty actions at this point. Carole may have provided support during the dating years, but Kate kept at it until she secured William and now her behaviour is all her own.
@ Nic919, that’s an excellent point!!! CopyKeen is perfectly established in her character and her manipulative behaviour. She is happy being the mean girl because that is what she has been her entire life!!
I get what you’re saying. And it is a mess. It is a hard thing to buy into a sense of self (Princess of Wales, FFQ, happily ever after), only for it to be mostly smoke, mirrors & tabloid trash. Having seen her mother’s machinations, my guess is that was the first/only sense of identity Kate ever had. To change course when that has been your only known identity requires introspection, humility & courage. Diana had those qualities. Harry & Meghan have them. Kate doesn’t–nor would she get any institutional or family support if she did. The “qualities” she’s cultivated are shallow–tabloid-backed public perception, reminding everyone of their position relative to hers & physical appearance. At the end of the day, that makes her mean, snobbish, incurious & self-absorbed.
I don’t think she’s a victim, but I think it’s a sad way to exist.
Kate is what Consuelo Vanderbilt would have been if the latter had been less intelligent and didn’t want more from her life—a creature totally shaped by her mother’s ambitions.
Consuelo Vanderbilt had an really awful mother. Consuelo as in love with Winthrop Rutherfurd, they wanted to get married and would meet secretly. Her mother found out and hid the letters Rutherfurd sent her and he thought she wanted to break up with him. Consuelo was also confined to the house. Consuelo eventually left the aristocratic marriage and moved on. Kate really wanted the marriage to Prince William and had nobody she was pining over like Consuelo.
all I’m getting from this is that the future future king of england is a gd infant
You can make your husband happy without losing your individuality. You do that by marrying someone who loves you.
Hmmmm. I think this is interesting wording and I’m not sure I fully agree, at least not at this point in time in 2022. I don’t think her whole life is based on making him happy, I think her whole life is ensuring she gets the Princess of Wales title and then Queen. So that involves making him happy, yes, but also controlling the situation in such a way that he can’t divorce her (PR push about how necessary she is to the monarchy, etc.)
But definitely in her 20s and the early stages of their marriage I think it was all about making him happy. The most interesting moments, Kate-wise, are when we see her real personality slip through (for better or for worse.) I feel like we saw more of that early in their marriage. But overall we saw how she molded herself for him and made herself available for him etc. the issue has become that that’s not enough for him at this point (or else she’s not doing that anymore.)
I saw this video of William , Charles & Harry & will was asked about marriage when he was dating Kate & his laughing response to the question was a big yikes 😳. That must have been pretty embarrassing for Kate.
Kate’s PR has been portraying William as a giant tantrum having baby who desperately needs her which I doubt he enjoys. So I doubt her focus is William ‘s happiness now but securing her own goals. But nice thing to publish on international womens day especially when the royal family are suddenly about women empowerment!
Oh & I thought the royal family were a perfect warm family when Harry discussed breaking the cycle of genetic pain. So how can Angela Levin be describing them as dysfunctional?🤔
@Becks1
X100000000!!
She wants to be his wife with the titles and privileges that affords, and to that end she’ll do whatever it takes to stay in William’s good graces. I’m sure she’s long since accepted that nothing she does makes him “happy.”
So when Harry talks about the dysfunction in his family he’s being disrespectful to the queen but when regarding William it’s not?
I have long said that Mike and Carole are crappy parents to encourage their daughters to subsume their personalities, their dreams and their goals in order to land a man. It’s just gross.
Carole is the crappy one, me thinks Mr. Mike was ambivalent about Chopper and I do believe he knew the marriage wouldn’t end well!!
But does Mike sitting on his hands, allowing his daughter to be treated poorly not make him a crappy parent? Yes, Carole certainly led the charge to make sure her daughters married very wealthy but Mike can’t escape his complicity.
The Middleton parents were just as dysfunctional as the Windsor parents, just in different ways.
I disagree on that extent. Yes, the Middletons are dysfunctional: thirsty, far too dominated by Carole (with Mike being passive), and probably financially dodgy. But, while the Middletons’ dysfunctions are colloquial and “normal”, the Windsor dysfunction has an institutional impact with press amplification. The Middletons’ dysfunction is from playing the class war game and modeling their behavior on the royals and aristocracy; the Windsors ARE the class war and the ultimate prize, the systematic trauma from one generation into the next generation, and the inability to change because of how much their status confers. (And Harry is the curse-breaker and incredibly lucky to have gotten away.)
The Middletons didn’t create the institutional trauma that the Windsors have suffered, but they actively pursued to place their daughters in that system. And now their descendants will be a part of it. I don’t think that’s normal at all. Most decent parents wouldn’t want their children to be part of that system, especially if their daughters were treated as expendable. Even aristo families knew to stay away from the Windsor clan.
Very accurate that she’s wasting her life to make him happy as opposed to them finding happiness together.
What? I thought she was devoted to her children and intensively studying early childhood development.
Lol more like intensively studying how to smear her nemesis Meghan while frantically copy-catting her.
@Equality, she reads all of those academic papers we heard about whenever she gets quick breaks from being at Bill’s beck and call.
This is SO 1950s…I agree. She should have expended more effort being her own woman. It reminds me of my late aunt, who always cowtowed to my uncle and his every need. After he passed away, she was a shell, as she never really developed a life for herself. That’s going to be Kate’s fate, I’m afraid.
I don’t know. She is the mother of the FFFK and will have some influence. I’m sure Carole is already whispering into poor George’s ears about taking care of the Middleton side of his family, especially his mother. I think Kate will continue with Carole’s machinations to influence or even manipulate George as he gets closer to the throne. We’ll see if Willnot works to isolate George from the Midds’ influence. Also, does Kate have any other support system in place besides her family? Do we know if she has developed any influential relationships, that she can turn to for support post-marriage outside of her kids like Diana did? Or will she just be put out to pasture?
Honestly I think that’s why the Middletons are buying up Bucklebury – so that Kate has a support system in place and close to her.
Yesterday I was espousing my Tin Hat theory that one of the reasons William’s attitude towards Kate has changed in the last few years is his realisation of how much he was played when vulnerable by the Middletons.
And here, today, comes Angela just reiterating what a mess he was when Kate met him. I really think Carole Middleton did a number on him. A (future) king trapped by a woman’s scheming family is history repeating itself – Woodvilles, Boleyns, Howards. It usually doesn’t work out well for the family no matter how clever they think they are.
William will always have the power to get rid of her if he decides to and I am sure there are plenty of courtiers who will watch the Middletons fall with glee.
It does seem like William just “woke up” all of a sudden and his relationship with Kate/Middletons changed overnight. He was all in with them and now he doesn’t even want to be seen with them. I think the difference between Pippa and James’ weddings really marked the change. William and the kids were front and center for Pip’s “almost royal wedding” but for James’, he was in the wind and I still don’t even think he was there. Carole calling herself a better mother than Diana probably didn’t help matters, especially when he has just called his mom paranoid. I think he realizes he’s been played. Now he’s just disgusted with her and himself. A good woman would have encouraged him to get help, not enable the worst aspects of his ways. But like I said a while back, a healthy William would not have married Kate, only a broken William would and that’s what Kate/Carole needed.
I think it was seeing Harry with Meghan that triggered something inside to wake up. He saw how happy Harry was with her, how good she was at the entire range of the job right from the beginning. That this kind of woman was interested in marrying into the family, etc. Meghan is what he always wanted desperately in a wife, but was trained he shouldn’t/couldn’t have. He was indoctrianed hard after his mother’s death to not want a woman like her, but inside there was a part of him that did. It’s kind of sad for William tbh.
Harry was willing to put in the work to stay with someone like Meghan, would William do that? And, after running Meghan off, would another woman like her wish to marry into the RF?
You know what, I hope he has figured it out. I think he was all into their “normal” family life and ate it up in the early years, but the Middletons played him like a fiddle, and I believe took advantage of that vulnerability of his–lacking a mother and having a dysfunctional family. William is a knucklehead, but he’s not completely stupid. Carole has shown her hand too many times in the last few years for him to not know. He doesn’t seem to gush over them the way he used to either.
I definitely think something has changed re: William and the Middletons. I don’t know if its that he “woke up” and realized how they manipulated him, or if they just overplayed their hand, or some combination of the two. I think the story right before the statute unveiling where Carole was described as a better mother than Diana or whatever was a really big tipping point. I wouldn’t be surprised if THAT was the final straw that made him ban Kate from the unveiling. William is going to talk about his mother as paranoid etc and I mean, she was his mother – but for Carole to put in the press that she was the true mother to William (again whatever the wording was) – I can see that being a big issue for him.
I think one of the main factors is that he sees Harry’s relationship with Doria, who never sought to use the family for connections and profit. Likely part of his issue with Meghan is that she has shown what a respectful relationship can be and he likely contrasts it to how much the Middletons and Kate use him for financial purposes.
Yeah that article from Carole where she she said she was more of a mother to William than Diana was crazy. I can’t remember the exact wording but it was shocking.
CarolE angling in the media for one of the limited seats at Philip’s funeral was crass. The way Kate made his funeral a fashion shoot and a peacemaking mission between him and Harry in front of the cameras may have also been one of the last straws. Since he finished with his legally contracted publicity for their tenth anniversary last April, the signs of separation have been more and more out there.
The Mids def overplayed their hands with the status and funeral debacle – as if they are more important than actual members of Philips family.
As for her behaviour at Philips funeral – I suspect the PR around that p1ssed a lot of people off as she def made it about her and the brothers falling out. She went out of the way to make a funeral about herself – thats some narcissism right there.
Her behaviour and that article about Diana to me was Kate and Carol(e) attempting to reign William in, they were pulling their usual stunt of using the press to manipulate William and it didn’t work – hence all these fluff stories about Keen Kate.
They have lost control of their meal ticket.
oh yeah the funeral was definitely an issue for him, for sure! you had Kate swanning around looking like something out of Dynasty, trying to make herself the peacemaker, Carole putting it out there in the press that the Middletons should be invited, etc.
That and then the mess around the statute unveiling – the Carole article about being a superior mother, the push by Kate to attend, the story about them attending a “secret unveiling” the day before, etc – I can see it being kind of the perfect 1-2 punch for William.
@The Hench, I think your theory is correct, and not a tin foil tiara moment at all. “Woodvilles, Boleyns, Howards” – this is a brilliant insight.
I will also push my own tinfoil tiara theory that he used the Midds to get back at Charles:
C: “son, you should be nice to Camilla, nevermind your late mother”
W: “ok Pa, then you should be polite to gum chewing Carole, orange glowing Pippa, and *drum roll* dear Uncle Gary, such a character! They’re my new family now…”
William made his point, but he should have quit while he was ahead, in 2005/2007 – sadly by then the Midds had brainwashed and campaigned their way in.
I’m enjoying witnessing the Fall of the House of Middleton, not gonna lie.
@Esmerelda “orange glowing Pippa” lol, DEAD
@ Esmerelda, such poetic and truthful post!!! And hysterical as well!!! Poor Pippa! How the he!! does she get those stains out, I wonder!! 🤔
@Esmerelda, thank you. And still cackling at “Dear Uncle Gary, such a character” 😂😂😂
So we won’t be using Kate face as a strong role model for girls and women for womens day or months then? Just checking this is correct
All I’m thinking is…who at the Mirror really pushed to publish this creepy sh!t on women’s day?
It’s basically a rehash of the Tatler article and the Middleton narrative they have been pushing for years now: William is a damaged little man and it’s Kate’s job to “fix” him and “make him happy”. That’s why she exists! And if she can just be good enough, and beautiful enough, and loving enough, maybe he’ll finally be fit to prop up this dying institution.
Totally normal, right?
Kaiser retweeted a link to a story from Levin in June 2021 about Carole being a better mother to William than Diana. Levin clearly has a direct line to the Middletons and she follows the hate accounts so much that she doesn’t see how bad these articles look.
And she’s even failed at that. What a waste of a life!
If the Mutton Duchess really wanted to please her husband, she’d take a few courses on public speaking.
It’s just insane after a Uni education and years after marrying into te RF that she STILL is completely inadequate at it. Years and years to attempt to improve and nada.
Did your friend marry a public figure where public speaking would be expected as part of the role?
Kate doesn’t strike me as afraid of public speaking. She strikes me as too lazy to properly prepare which makes her a bad public speaker.
@Jackie — Diana was terrified of public speaking. How do you think she got the nickname “Shy Di”? She hid under her bangs, stuttered and stumbled, but she kept at it and became a very engaging speaker. She studied with experts and knew that in her role she HAD to become comfortable in the public eye. And she was damn good at it. Ten years in, Kate can’t string 3 words together to form a coherent sentence and hasn’t even tried to better her speaking skills.
We don’t even know if she has a fear of public speaking. This is just something that’s been assumed to excuse why she’s terrible at it. Personally I’ve worked through stage fright for public speaking and also been in workshops with others who had the same problem. I highly doubt it’s anxiety because she’s preening for the cameras the whole time with no other sign of nervousness – while looking down every single sentence (seriously, the fact she needs to look down for things like “I’m grateful to be here” is unbelievable).
But even if this were the case, she doesn’t have to do public speaking then. She could organize charity events, do mailings, do something, anything.
She just doesn’t care and doesn’t want to care – that’s all there is to it.
I can certainly believe that Kate finds public speaking terrifying; I do, too. But, this is the role she signed on for, not as a sheltered teen like Diana, but as a thirty year old with a long experience of the firm and what her role would be if she married William.
The thing is, nobody expects her to be an amazing orator. I don’t think any of the RF are, but they can carry on a conversation, read prepared remarks, and memorize a factoid or talking point. She doesn’t usually even speak in social media videos created by her own team, let alone promoting her charities through the media. This is her job!
Furthermore, if she recognizes her weakness in public speaking, you would think she would try to then work twice as hard behind the scenes, pulling together her contacts for fundraising, having a creative media team, doing more, smaller events that bring attention to her causes…
The bar is exceedingly low, and not only does she not meet it, she seems to simply avoid that her job whenever she can. It’s one thing not to be naturally gifted at something, and quite another to never try it for fear of failure.
I would also suggest that in addition to Diana, she could look to QEII’s father, King George, and even the current American president who both overcame significant obstacles to public speaking in order to do their jobs.
If she dropped the fake accent, maybe the public speaking wouldn’t be so difficult. She gives off the vibe that maintaining that stupid accent is far more important than stringing a few coherent words together to she can interact with the public that pays her bills.
@Jackie – Kate didn’t sound particularly terrified when she snapped “What esle!?” at a kid. And she didn’t sound terrified — just dumb — when she asked the Queen whether they still made imperial Russian Faberge eggs. I mean, she knew she was going to be touring the collection with the Queen, and she is an Art History major for crying out loud. If she cared about her job at all, she could have put in even a minimal amount of research ahead of time. But nope, her sole way to perform her job is to dress up and have her hair done. This is 2022, there should be more to a woman than her clothes and hair.
So, so many people are terrified of public speaking and would totally empathize with her, imo, if she was at least willing to be even the slightest bit honest and self-deprecating about it.
If she’d outright say, for example, “I’m a bit nervous, so please bear with me!” or something along those lines when giving a speech, I think people would be willing to cut her a lot more slack. It helped me a lot when I had to speak for my past few jobs. It would show that she’s aware that she’s not great at it, but acknowledging it would assure people that she cares, and it would give the impression that she was working on it.
But no, she insists on projecting absolute perfection at all times and refuses to give the public even the tiniest glimpse into her actual personality, and god forbid there’s something that Saint Kate isn’t amazing at. 🙄 IMO
And this why she does better when William isn’t there, because if we can see how inadequate she is, you know William can too. He looks the way he does at engagements with her because she’s freeze posing, maniacally grinning, fake laughing with no laughs coming out to get a good photo, and she’s practically unintelligible. He’s embarrassed. I bet he does criticize her but it’s more like “what the hell are you doing woman?” I know I would asking.
@ Merricat, in addition to performing some royal duties instead of being lazy and useless without any inclination of performing the simplest of duty. We also must not forget how clueless CopyKeen is regarding how she “carries” herself in public as well.
The way that William looks at her says it all! CopyKeen, and her manipulative mother, have overplayed their hands too many times.
I don’t know that this is about Kate at all. It looks like a preemptive CopyKeen before Harry’s memoir. See? Just like Harry, William was also damaged by his dysfunctional family and had difficult moments. And just like Harry, William was also saved by a good woman. Except, of course, that Harry’s wife is a grasping witch and his life is a round of Hollywood attention-seeking, whereas W&K are future monarchs devoted to the welfare of the Commonwealth.
Levin could have stated Kate was a doormat and saved herself a couple thousand words. Kate allows William to be disrespectful, lazy, angry, & entitled in exchange for the perks of a rich wife. That’s the dynamic. William gets a shield against Charles and a weapon to lash out at Meghan & Harry. Lovely marriage, they have there. /sarcasm
I do think Kate’s life is very, very tied around William, not only has she’s been with him since the entirety of her adult life but she’s always tried to stay tied to him even during periods where he wasn’t totally faithful to her back when they were dating. Now? I think she says/does things that will ensure she gets to be Queen rather than making William happy. Hence all the articles about how essential she is to the monarchy rather than how essential she is to William.
It seems, somewhere along the way, Kate decided she was going to focus on being essential to the future title of the man rather than the man himself. Or maybe she was always like that.
Sofia, but she refuses to learn the job or work. This is just more of the same crap that someone is trying t sell (Keen and Ma). I’ve thought for sometime that Keen pretty much does exactly what she wants. The problem she has now is that her (nonworking) chickens have come home to roost. Suddenly she’s devoting her life to making Wlli happy? I think once the wedding was over she had what she wanted and once the children came Willi had what he wanted. She has spent years making herself happy by not working and vacationing when she wants. I’m not falling for this and I refuse to feel sorry for someone who will say anything to get good press.
Kate was always lazy it just became more obvious when Meghan showed up and instantly was doing things better than kate ever did. (To be fair Sophie is decent at speeches and does tours on her own but she never got the same media coverage).
So kate and Carole got jealous and William got mad that he was married to someone who was being outshone by the upstart American and the smear campaign started. When they finally got their way, they never realized that Harry would leave with Meghan and that with both of them gone the spotlight would now go back to them and their defects.
@Nic, not only was Meghan a naturally excellent public speaker, she also did the run-of-the-mill royal outings better than Kate did, and in addition to those, right out of the gate Meghan came up with such well-thought-out, effective projects such as the cookbook and the SmartSet collection; she basically made Kate look like an incompetent joke overnight because Kate had had YEARS and she…showed up for photo ops at a few patronages a handful of times a year, and attended multiple sporting events?
Kate’s mind must have been absolutely blown when she saw the public’s reaction to the cookbook especially. I simply don’t think that anything like that would have *ever* even occurred to Kate, not in a million years. (And if it somehow miraculously had, she’d still be in Phase One, “listening and learning”’ to discern the needs of the Grenfell ladies. If the cookbook ever came to fruition, it would probably be published in like 2043 at the earliest.) She might have gone with William once to meet some of the Grenfell survivors, but she’d only have gone that one time for a photo op with her looking ‘concerned’ and to maybe sign a condolence book, and once that was accomplished, in her mind there was no reason for her to stick around or return.
Meanwhile, it was evident that Meghan developed actual friendships with the Grenfell ladies; she didn’t just show up and get her photo taken with them one time and leave. She actually listened tonthem in order to find out what they needed and how she could help— and came up with the fabulous idea of the cookbook which brought in ££ immediately and will also continue to generate money for Grenfell Kitchen in perpetuity, as long as bookstores stock it. They all seemed to genuinely enjoy each other’s company, and she’s maintained relationships with the women she befriended there. Kate must have been like “WHAT IS HAPPENING THIS IS NOT HOW THIS WORKS”
It would have been one thing if Meghan had thrown herself into the job and did tons and tons of typical engagements, just snowing up at patronages to meet people and “learn” — if that had been the case, and Kate felt threatened, she could have just added more of the same to her own schedule. But what Meghan did was far worse, because she had fresh ideas that got people excited and produced tangible benefits for her patronages pretty much immediately. Kate knew by then that she could NEVER compete with Meghan; she’d been in the position for almost a decade, and nothing she did ever came close to generating the amount of publicity or financial success that Meghan’s endeavors produced in just her first few months.
(What did Kate do, pre-Meghan? The garden? The log? What am I leaving out?)
Kate was simply outmatched, and she knew it, but instead of trying to better herself, she chose to smear Meghan, so here we are.
I think this is in response to Harry saying he and Meghan’s lives were “brought together for a reason”. That really resonated with some people, I think and it came out of his own mouth in front of everyone instead of from some royal rota mouthpiece like Looney Tunes Levin. That’s the one thing they can’t copy, unlike clothing and hair styles and activities, the genuine feelings and respect between the Sussexes and its killing them.
Ding, ding, ding, we have a winner!! I think that you’ve really nailed it, that comment by Harry and then he doubled down with “my incredible wife” really struck a cord with so many as it’s clearly true, they were brought together for a reason. Meghan has brought out and encouraged the best parts of Harry by acknowledging and accepting the more negative parts and giving him the support while he works on his issues. Theirs really is a true partnership ❤️
Agreed!
Nobody can be happy in life from completely subjugating themselves for a man.
She’s certainly delivered what Carole wanted her to deliver but at great personal cost which is why she’s wasting away & always a nervous wreck. Even Johnson’s book admits that she’s a nervous wreck & still checks in with ‘fussy’ Bulliam that what she’s doing is right according to the gospel of Bulliam. That’s probably why 20 years later she’s still finding herself.
I believe the separation is Bulliam admitting he’s never loved her & wants to explore other options but also her finally wanting a bit of peace near her parents. She’s been running on adrenaline for 20 years, trying to be everything to everyone and never being accepted by anyone. What a wasted life!
Angela Levin is deep into Clarence House and is writing a bio of Camilla. This sounds like some convenient doublespeak to remind the peasants that young Burger King was really a lost little lamb, alone at St. Andrews, when he fell into the Middleton honey trap. It bears repeating because it will be the basis of William’s upcoming confusion about his relationship, his identity, and his future as the King of England. Now, as he nears the milestone age of forty, he is taking steps to distance himself from the Middleton’s influence, which was a comfort back then, but has overstepped its bounds for an adult male in line for the throne. Yadda yadda yadda something like that. Adios CarolE, continue to enjoy your 7 million pound mansion Willy bought you ten years ago as your parting gift.
“Her whole life is to make him happy”, lord that’s just sad and all kinds of wrong.
William released never before seem pictures of Diana, I think he is responsible for encouraging Unable to dress like his mother, but she lacks Diana charisma.
One of Unable’s birthday pictures was a copy of the unseen Diana picture.
Cain is trying to mold Unable to be like his mother, who he said was paranoid.
They should get their money back from whom they paid for those posh lessons, or maybe it was a freebie and you get what you pay for.
This! William is so self-centered and headstrong, Kate would never cos-play as Diana without his approval. I remember years ago hearing that William gave Diana the idea to auction off her dresses, and the detail stuck with me. Maybe he’s got a thing for women’s fashion or is fascinated by his mother’s dresses or something similar.
I find that extremely perverted to be honest with you. She has been copying Diana since their dating years, saying her black dress is her “revenge dress” moment in 2007 when she was clubhopping. If he is obsessed with his mother dress style (???) than that would definitely get his attention.
The thing with Meghan is like a transfernece. It’s so strange. I believe William covets both Diana and Meghan based on Kate’s behavior. She copies Diana’s voice, Meghan’s hand movments, both of their style of dressing, and tries to take credit for Meghan’s successes in her royal work. It’s a strange transferience with Diana and Meghan. The press even used the same smears against her as they did Diana, just changed the names of the people involved!
This is starting to go in a Norman Bates direction.
I’m not convinced William wants Kate to be Diana. I think he’s fine with Kate using Diana’s memory for public relations purposes (hence Kate always having to flash that cursed ring). But I think Kate copies Diana because she has no style or personality or ideas of her own, and in her mind, if she mimics Diana, then she will automatically be as popular as Diana. It didn’t work out that way because Diana had natural flair and people skills.
If Kate does have any regrets, my guess is it’s disappointment in not being popular like Diana, even after cos-playing her for years. So Kate is forced to pay for praise on social media. It must hurt to have to pay people to pretend to like you.
@senseofabsurd. It really is.. It’s disturbing af and this has been going on for over a decade! It’s not cute anymore. She needs to stop it’s getting creepier by the day. It’s like Kate’s a proxy or something for these other women. Even Carole has articles written of herself dressing in clothing Meghan had worn. wtf.
Losers, the both of them.
They can sugarcoat it all they want, it won’t change the fact that she stalked him ten years exactly for this. She’s only being called equal because Harry and Meghan said that they’re a team,ie equals.
This is coming on International Women’s Day no less, how sad.
Yesterday, whole day many international women’s organisations were quoting Meghan’s quotes,both before and after Harry.
No wait,she was quoted 🤣
https://twitter.com/signed_km/status/1501290805754937347?t=kCnPawVE-3hJwm7v1V6k3A&s=19
Thank you for sharing this Twitter link!!! It’s fabulous on so many levels!!
My favorite comment on that thread is, “Sound like something someone who needs ten years to come up with five questions would say.”
LMAO! Ouch, that is hilariously savage.
I feel sorry for Kate. I feel like her mother wanted this and then she adopted it as her own goal and it just isn’t what she thought it would be. I think she’s utterly alone: William doesn’t like or love her, her mother is using her, and her children are tools of the crown. I think it’s why she’s obsessed with babies- it’s that unconditional love that she’s been searching for. She’s in a role she’s entirely unsuited for- she’s either too shy or too stupid to do a good job with public speaking and that IS the role. She is essentially a clothes rack- she must spend so much time looking at pictures of herself, examining them for every possible flaw. The stress of the loneliness, the constant need for perfection has taken its toll physically which is probably even more difficult to deal with because it is so important to her and the firm how she looks. She seems unhappy with her life and, at the same time, absolutely terrified of it not being her life anymore. Obviously all of this is conjecture, but I just really do pity her. A bird in a gilded cage, indeed.
She chased that gilded cage, remember? If she was really lonely,she could have made an ally in Meghan. She could dislike her privately, but she let a dangerous lie about a pregnant woman spread viciously. No sympathies.
If by happy, you mean placate William, then sure yes, that is her primary purpose and goal.
Kate is like that girl/ woman from Coming to America, when Eddie asks her ‘what food do you like?’ She says ‘what ever you’ Any time he asked about her own interests she would say whatever you like. That is who Kate reminds of. Girl is so bland/ boring.
A lot of women have been raised to be like that, especially to men in power. Not shocked or surprised at this. Especially since being boring has really worked for her in the BRF.
All of this reads like when people have to convince their landlord, which doesn’t allow pets, why they need their pet as a emotional support animal.
Not someone who is a spouse or partner.
I am sure when Kate wakes up in the middle of the night she can’t believe she caught this ‘big fish.’ look at her in the pic.
The Middletons are the in-laws the Windsor family deserves. It’s actually kind of funny when you think about it, the way they took over Bill’s life with their common & trashy ways. If Bill wants to get rid of Kate, the Middletons will not go quietly, the desperation & vulgarity will be entertaining for sure.
At the time of the first tour to Canada, I recall reading that Kate had said that her greatest concern was not letting William down. It certainly appeared that William was helping her negotiate what was involved in a royal tour and they were a newly minted couple at the time. That was the tour, mentioned in a thread elsewhere, where they refused to wear the Stetsons until nudged to do so. I’m not sure what Kate’s personality was like at 18 or 19 when she met William, but surely her character was fairly developed by then? They say that infants are born with personalities and “nurture” couples with birth and experiences to develop our characters. Kate’s only known interests were sports. She didn’t even express much interest in art, although she’s done some nice drawings. She could have raised funds for one of her charities by auctioning off a couple. Or is that too “not done?” Anyway, it’s ironic that apparently teaching her daughters to to pursue only men of inherited position and wealth, she shows that she very much wears the pants in the Middleton family. After all, where is Mike in all of this? He seems to be just a prop, appearing with his wife at events. It’s hard to see his influence anywhere, which is possiblly why the son seems to be a bit of a flounderer. Where is his role model?
I’m constantly alternating between Kate being the victim who made her identity and personality (a little that she has) around William, and Kate being manipulative bitch whose main goals – title, wealth, Crown, palaces, tiaras and life filled with laziness. I add here vanity and snobbery.
Who is she?
Maybe she started like the “hunter” – not for William but for all she could get being his wife, and now she get the opposite side of the coin too?
Abused, even just emotionally, at home, treated with disdain by her husband and his blue blood family, failed at her job, loosing her looks, unsure she can achieve the main goal – the crown.
I have to say I can’t sympathize with her either way.
Well, here’s another thing she’s failing at if her goal in life is to make this sullen, petty little man happy. He looks absolutely miserable when he’s forced on these joint engagements with her. The contempt and disgust on his face is palpable. What a sad way to live your life. Propping up a cheating, fug, and petulant manchild who’s the living embodiment of Joffrey Baratheon.
Kate is the classic Persephone archetype. Naïve, dominated by her mother, sucked into the depths of Hell to marry Hades (the BRF and William)…but then she partakes of the goodies willingly, and forevermore spends part of her life there and part of her life in the “real world” (eg Buckleberry and the “middle class life” she grew up in). All of the questions about “does Kate want this life, really?” and “is she a country mouse, or Top CEO?” can be resolved with the half-in, half-out of the Persephone myth. She wants it, but doesn’t want it, all at the same time. Forever a maiden, never a woman (hence the girly girl image she seems to love). Truly sad.
Wow that was quite a comment!! Does explain a lot.
Kate is no victim here, nor is she some child without agency. She manipulates people around her with her ‘poor me, I cannot figure it out routine’ and idiots fall for it. She set her cap at The Prince from the time she was in her mid-teens. Stage mummy helped but the driving for was, and always has been, Kate. The entire family got in on it, manipulated William for a decade prior to the engagement, but Kate was the centre force not her mummy.
Oh, Kate definitely has agency over her terrible behaviour as an adult; no one gets to blame their parents at 40 years of age! The seeds were sown (by Demeter, the mother in the myth, here it is Carole) when she was very young, but it is Kate’s failure of character that she never tried to become a better person despite the dysfunction, unlike Harry for instance.
I’m convinced Carole and Kate are the originators of the smears about Meghan’s pregnancies and Archie’s existence. Angela Levin is DEEP into that stuff online. It’s been clear that over the last year or so, the Middleton’s dropped Camilla Tominey and brought Angela Levin in as their main mouthpiece.
And yeah, I think PWT is waking up. He got played and is likely seething about missing out on the life he might have had. Didn’t he want to live in NYC at one point? And I think he realizes he got played again over Harry and Meghan. From the mouths of Middleton-friendly rota gossips, it was Kate who totally disliked Meghan “on sight” while William apparently didn’t have a problem with her early on.
I think it was Camilla Tominey who dropped them when she realized after the Oprah interview that they played her. Fed her a fake story. Although Camilla defended the story and her sources you can tell she was shook.
I actually think that it was Samantha Markle who may have had a hand in the weird theories about Meghan’s pregnancies and Archie. Those are on an extra level of crazy, just like Samantha is. She has been active online networking with the single-purpose hater accounts from the very start.
Bad news: it doesn’t really look like she’s the top CEO of his heart. Maybe the Keenest though.
Sounds boring as hell. Couldn’t be me.
I always wondered what she meant, when, settling into the carriage after the ceremony, she says to Will ; “Are you happy, now?”
I wondered the same, even thinking I misread reading her lips. No one has ever said what that phrase was supposed to mean. My daughter thought it meant ” I’m happy, are you happy? ” Looking as usual for reassurance?
I feel sad for her because I don’t think anything can make Prince William happy. All the headlines about him tend to be how he’s mad and raging. Find more goals, Kate!
Agreed—until he gets his head straight, he will never be happy. And since he already figures he’s all that, he doesn’t have the self-awareness to get his head straight.
If William drops Kate for a second wife, I think she would have to be spectacular. He would want good PR out of it, he would want to “match” or “top” Harry’s choice of a wife (which will be impossible, but envious William will want that), and he would want someone who is good at the job (unlike Kate) and who he likes spending time with (unlike Kate). But…where will he find such a woman? I’ve said before, I’m amazed he bagged Rose Hanbury as a sidepiece, she is a very accomplished woman with excellent taste and great business instincts, but others here said she only did it for the street cred (aristo cred) of having been the mistress of the future King. But…aren’t most women of that rank and quality basically in Rose Hanbury’s position, i.e., married with children and happy where they are in the social order? Maybe he can find a non-aristo (hence those rumors of him dating “the lawyer”) who would be more educated, professional, and capable than Kate, but would that person want the job? Like, let’s say it’s the white Amal Clooney — would that type of woman want Kate’s current job? We saw Meghan, a brilliant woman, try it (motivated by love of her husband to take the gig), and while she excelled, she had to quit after a couple of years b/c the work conditions were insupportable. What intelligent woman would walk into that work situation? Let alone…just look at William, who would say yes to that???
Someone else in another post remarked that him getting divorced would bring out all the Kates in the UK and I agree. But those women wouldn’t have to face the baggage of being a young newlywed or birthing heirs.
I think people forget that while at the time William couldn’t find an aristo woman of substance who wanted that position, he was still a very eligible and sought-after “parti” as they say by many women.
Who knows if they’ll divorce. But I don’t see him having a problem on the dating scene. As others have remarked he’ll get tons of good press from that too.
Oh please with the poor Will had such a rough childhood story they’re peddling. It’s truly tragic that he lost his mother but who didn’t grow up in a dysfunctional family? I mean I’m really happy for you if you didn’t but most families have their problems. What most families don’t have are millions of dollars to soften life’s blows. Will’s real problem is that he’s been coddled and catered to and made to feel “special” as the divine heir his whole life while all of his tantrums have been tolerated. He’s as spoiled as it gets. So Kate dedicating her entire life, her entire being to making him happy is just more of the same. I could NEVER. I wouldn’t last 5 minutes in that marriage.
Veda, you make an excellent point. With all the shenanigans to get William to marry Kate, I bet it didn’t cross her or her family’s minds to wonder if William even loved her. I guess it did not matter. He was like an animal (ha ha) they were out to snare and they did. They bagged the trophy. That was the ultimate triumph of that family, I suppose, and it still is. And she’s still scrambling after all these years to stay relevant in her position or to stay in it at all. For me, it would not be worth it.
The contrast between this and the other piece about Harry being madly in love with Meghan is so jarring. I really think Kate/the Middletons did not anticipate the possibility that Harry would marry for really major serious love. I’m sure they figured that he would eventually settle down with someone “suitable” and aristocratic, i.e. that he might wind up happily married but not ecstatically married. And the fact that he is so ecstatically married *really* shows up just how blah the Cambridge marriage is. I’m guessing this has made both Kate and William more miserable in their marriage, and obviously also made Kate more desperate.
It’s interesting that Meghan has never needed to put out press stories about how she’s so devoted to Harry.
Delphine, Imagine William sneering at you and you saying, “I just want you to be happy, baby.” You’re right. Five f-cking minutes to that marriage.
When they got married my husband commented that she spent her whole life setting herself up for William. Given what we know now about Carole’s influence, that’s an accurate statement. The sad thing is that she, they really, have the power to really draw attention to issues and they spend that time planting trees and sh** (not that trees aren’t important). I was looking at pictures of Diana on Vogue. She had huge personality, and she made serious impacts: holding hands with an AIDS patient, walking through a minefield that was in progress of being cleaned. Harry to some extent is trying to follow in her footsteps. Will and Kate are jokes.
What a sad tribute to a woman for International Women’s Day. Her worth is only of value in relation to a man. Her next big tribute will be Mother’s Day. If not for a husband and kiddies only her clothes speak for her and that is based on imitating other women of substance. No wonder Kate is aging so fast that kind of misery tells the real story.
Yes, she willingly demeans herself. Her mother Carole should have taught her her own worth. Maybe then she would have found the talents to be found in all of us and developed one so that she could lead a fulfilling life.
These embiggening articles make both William and Kate seem like idiots. So in this day and age, a woman’s goal is to keep “her man” happy. And William, because he is so messed up, needs a woman to focus solely on him. They both come off badly here, although this is obviously more Middleton PR to remind William (and the world) of how amazing Kate is, William owes her so much and can’t get by without her.
But what does he do to make Kate happy? One never gets the message that it goes both ways, because it doesn’t in this marriage.
In their latest pics, she has had her top lip filled in, and she is not used to it and she sucking it in!!!!
Yep, kind of true. Kate made herself into a liquid that would fill the space she wanted to occupy, no matter what shape it took. And she is still being whatever is required of her, rather than being herself — or establishing a self to be.
I think it was Chelsea Davy who said she looked at what Kate had done to herself to occupy that space, and said, “Nope. Not for me.” On one hand, Kate is the perfect royal wife, and the establishment will never have any trouble with her. On the other, she’s not a wife at all because William married a fiction rather than a person.
Obviously she has failed. She is old enough to understand that Bill is responsible for his own happiness.
The metaphor for this couple is the hockey game.
Kate practiced defense during the dating period, the tournament was meant to be a one off with the jerseys retired and hung in the rafters.
The tournament was an anticlimax with no other player left on the ice after seven years. She put the puck in the net for the engagement.
The wedding was presenting of the trophy, the spotlight is on, jerseys retired yet the goalie/defender remains on the ice with the reporters on the sidelines.
In the meanwhile, the public has moved on to other events in the UK, notably the Sussexes.
Turns out the trophy is boorish and dull, proned to antisocial gaffes and “leaking” to present his side in one-sided quarrel. Earlier today he said the quiet side aloud, in order to goad. Trying to play both sides against the middle. I will not bite.
It seems like Kate need not have bothered, he’s all hers. As a couple, they are the weakest link.
I expect that comment attributed to him earlier while on a visit to volunteers for Ukraine and to let his wife get some attention from the cameras, my only proper response to Voltaire’s ba*tards is ………………
Not to mention, the “perfect” couple is shortly off to visit the Bahamas, Belize and Jamaica. I send the citizens of the three countries healing power and prayers.
There was a video clip of William and Kate touring a (I think) water sports facility, It was in the second or third year of their marriage. Anyway, someone was filming the engagement from a distance and it showed just how clueless Kate was. Before this clip there were photos of William with his hand on Kate’s back… how cute screamed DM. But from watching it was obvious that she had no clue where to stand or what to do? And William had to propel her into place. It’s obvious now that William has just given up and that her inability or unwillingness to learn is infuriating him?
Kate’s only purpose is to make William happy? Nope, I’ll go with Kate’s only purpose is to make Kate happy, oh and to make all the other girls she was at school with jealous because she’s going to be Queen and they ain’t…
Oh and I’d put money on Big Blue being part of the negotiations when CarolE nailed down William into making the proposal. My reason for thinking this? When LoveLolaHeart still had her blog she did a post about the engagement. It included photos of the announcement. One of the photos was Kate leaving the room, but what struck me was the way she was studying the ring, like it was the first time she had ever seen it?
The title?
Is william special needs person?
Not to make fun of person of special needs.
But, kate and the middletons sure make william as person who have disability and need a guardian.