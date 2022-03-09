Levin: Duchess Kate’s ‘whole life’ is devoted to making Prince William happy

Remember the Duchess of Cambridge’s 40th birthday extravaganza? Kate and her mother really organized wall-to-wall coverage of “Kate at 40” and they had so many people describing all of the wondrous ways in which Kate is the keenest person ever, but she’s also extremely humble and glamorous, even though she’s also just a shy country mouse. It was a lot. Within all of that keen birthday agitprop, another narrative came through: that Kate was particularly desperate for people to believe that her marriage was and is fine, that William enjoys her company, and that he likes her. It was interesting, especially since they’ve been giving off “separated” vibes for more than a year. I bring all of this up because Angela Levin has some thoughts about why Kate is perfect for William: Kate doesn’t have a personality and she just tries to make William happy all the time. Which might be the most honest thing Levin has ever said?

The Duchess of Cambridge has dedicated her whole life to making sure her husband Prince William is happy, following his “dysfunctional” upbringing, says a royal expert. Kate and William met during their first year at the University of St Andrews, where they were both enrolled on the same course and lived in the same residence halls. Walks to class brought them together and soon they fell head over heels for each other. William was going through a difficult time in the early stages of their relationship, but Kate was there to support him every step of the way, says Angela Levin, author of Harry: Biography of a Prince. Speaking on True Royalty TV ‘s Royal Beat, she explains: “I think that Kate has helped save William. I think it was very difficult for him coming out of a dysfunctional family, losing his mum so young and I think he was in a very difficult place.” Angela believes that since their wedding, Kate has worked hard to support William in his royal work but also helped him work out his own identity. She said: “She has really encouraged him. Her whole life is to make him happy, I think. She found things that really make him feel important and worthy rather than just going to cut ribbons. I think she has helped him to be a husband by introducing him to her own family a lot and spending time with a normal family and being a dad.”

First of all, it’s notable that this kind of grace or warmth is ever afforded the Duchess of Sussex. You’ll never hear about why Meghan is great for Harry because she helped him become his own man, get into therapy and do the work to become a better person. You’ll never hear from these people that it’s amazing to see such a love match of equals between Harry and Meghan. As for Kate and William… as I said, I kind of agree with Levin that this is the exact dynamic. Kate’s “whole life is to make him happy.” That’s why she never developed her own personality, she was always too busy tailoring her interests, her life, her energy towards pleasing William, getting William’s attention, keeping William. It’s just kind of sad.