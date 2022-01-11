Duchess Kate wouldn’t be a public person if she hadn’t fallen in love with William

A week before the Duchess of Cambridge’s 40th birthday, Becky English at the Mail wrote a lengthy piece to advance certain keen birthday narratives. English’s piece was kind of bonkers, honestly, as “sources close to Kate” could not keep Meghan’s name out of their mouths, and those same sources also made Prince William sound like he goes berserk constantly, and like he’s too emotional, angry and depressive to lead without Calm Kate by his side. I halfway wonder if Becky English got a call after that, and perhaps she was convinced to take a mulligan on some of those narratives. Which is why she wrote a second piece for Kate’s birthday and this one adheres more to a sugary narrative about Country Kate, the local beauty of Bucklebury, who never wanted to reveal all of her inner glamour to the world but she happened to fall for her Prince Charming. Seriously. Some highlights:
Kate never would have sought a public role had she not fallen in love with Prince William: One confidante described the future king as ‘absolutely the love of Catherine’s life’, explaining: ‘There is no way Catherine would be doing anything in public life if she hadn’t fallen in love with William. She is very open about that. She doesn’t want to go [to] parties and would prefer to live the quiet life at home with her family. But she did fall in love with a prince and they have developed into a really good team. William and their children are the centre of her world and nothing works without her family. They have worked hard together as a couple to create a balance [between their public and private lives] and whatever comes next, they are doing it from a place of stability.’
Country Kate & Country Bald: Another source added of their relationship: ‘They met at the beginning of university. They were still young and have grown up together. And they still get on really well, they have similar interests and they enjoy doing the same things. Catherine and William are most in their element when they are out in their wellies in the sticks, muddy and scruffy with the kids. They love that side of their life together. They have the same brilliant sense of humour, they tease each other, they have fun together still and there is huge comfort and security in the longevity of their relationship for both of them. Behind closed doors family life is pretty simple, really. For William, having a really solid family life is so important and he loves Catherine for giving him that.’
Humble Kate is only being so attention-seeking because that’s her position: Speaking to the Mail, one friend emphasised this week that while the duchess is not one who naturally pushes herself forward, she has ‘come to terms with her position’ over the last ten years.
What Kate would have done instead: ‘Having found a space where she feels she can really make a difference makes everything worthwhile, and she is absolutely dedicated to supporting the Queen and her husband. She was the brains behind her new Centre for Early Childhood and is more happy to push herself out of her comfort zone now. Funnily enough, if she hadn’t have married William I think she would have started some kind of business as she comes from an entrepreneurial background and is very creative herself. She’s now bringing that to her work. She has been in the public eye for 18 years now and has had a public role for a decade. She never wants to disappoint and has the confidence now to deliver.’
I’ve mentioned this in some of the other ‘Kate at 40’ pieces, but I legitimately find it depressing that for her big birthday, Kate’s gift to herself is pushing a big, public narrative that… her husband enjoys spending time with her. That their marriage is okay. And none of it ever jibes with what we see with our own eyes, which is that William is constantly on edge around her, that he barely tolerates her.
As for the narrative of Kate as some kind of heroine in a Jane Austen novel, well… they’ve tried to sell versions of that for 15 years. Anything to distract from the fact that Kate sat on her ass for a decade, waiting for the ring after William repeatedly dumped her and tried to persuade other women to be with him. This was Carole Middleton’s plan, and over the years, I think I understand why Carole made sure to position Kate this way. Carole must have picked up on the fact that William really isn’t some elegant catch, that women with intelligence and ambition would run screaming from William’s whole deal. So that’s why Carole and Kate could afford to wait – William would always come back to them after all of the Jeccas and Isabellas inevitably turned him down.
Had she not fallen in love, Grate would have cured cancer and gone to the moon 🙃
Oh indeed, she is sooo traditionally upper class with her love of the outdoors. But she doesn’t ride horses. Nor does she shoot. Nor does she even have a dog to walk. What the hell does she DO in these magnificent outdoorsy times the family are so fond of, getting all muddy. Certainly not rolling around in haystacks; just rose bushes, and just him.
Tennis? She has her newly relocated outdoor tennis court.
She’s allegedly hunts (she’s been papped at least twice). They got a puppy shortly before Lopo died. So, she does have a dog to walk if she wants to walk a dog. Kate is allergic to horses, but the kids ride. So, she might stand around watching. I’m not saying she’s super into country life, but it’s not a huge leap either.
She’s been pictured shooting but my personal opinion has been that she’s not someone who goes to these shooting parties every week or something because she really wants to and likes it. I think it’s just something she goes through the motions of doing because she’s trying to fit in with the aristos and this is what they do.
If she really wanted to fit in with her in-laws, she’d have taken up riding years ago. It’s good exercise & horses are wonderful creatures. Plus, Kate has access to stables & there would be a natural topic of conversation with aristos. That she works so little & still has no actual interests in country pursuits suggests sheer laziness & incuriosity, yet again.
ETA: I hadn’t remembered that Kate said she was allergic to horses, as Ainsley7 mentioned. I googled it. That dates back to 2009. Then in 2011, a representative for Kate & William told E!online that the rumor of the allergy was false. There’s also a 2019 Express piece that quotes someone saying Kate doesn’t ride because she wasn’t raised to do so. Then there are weird fall/winter 2021 stories saying Kate is trying to do some sort of exposure “immunotherapy” to be able to ride. Hmm. I stand by my assessment–I think she can’t be bothered.
That horse allergy was just another example of people making excuses for Kate. It dates back so long all she is is excuses to be lazy.
I don’t understand. She still went to polo matches, where each player keeps like 6 horses or something for the matches. And the players would all be reeking of horses when the match was over. Is that something she just suffered through to get engaged?
She does have a dog so she can walk him when she wants. As for the shooting, my take on that has always been that its something she goes along with because William likes it (like so much of her life.)
She does shoot birds and picked up the dead birds for William. Her parents even went on shoots with her and william.
Accurate assessment. I am willing to bet due to the interest that W has for it, as she doesn’t have any interest unless W. does.
It’s said she loves adult coloring books.
Omg, the picture you chose for the post title 😆
Not even in that engagement picture he still won’t look at her. We should have known back then.lol
Just like his daddy “whatever love is”.
Yes, that pic is hilarious. She looked so much “softer” back in her waity years.
And her hair was much darker, even though the people desperately trying to make her Diana 2.0 claim her hair is naturally turning blonde-ish.
Kaiser strikes again! In the photo with the belted dress she is giving that guy two middle fingers! All sly like. The nerve.
I like to imagine Kaiser having all these photo files sorted by expressions/situations and bratty titles. Her deciding which hilarious picture to use. Relaxing while she searches through her trove.
But you have to give it to Kaiser as there aren’t many photos of Keen working, as she does so little! There are only so many photos to choose from, that’s why she had to go back so far.
Also, who are all these “friends” that they speak of? Mumbles McMutton doesn’t have any friends and if she did, we would know.
Has the duchess of county bumpkin done any work at all for the year yet? Or is she still sitting quietly at home stroking her Aga?
This is a hilarious visual 😂
How much more of this are we going to have to endure?
Maybe it’s just me becoming an old woman but aren’t we past all this hero-worshipping royalty because they’re royal? I mean, they’re just people in the end, and not very nice ones at that.
Obviously not in UK… i looked at comments on insta yesterday under her photos and it is all gushing “she is a dream” “queen” “amazing Kate” etc etc etc. It was very very sad to see how blind and naive and stupid these people are?
KP unleashed their bots.
I wouldn’t be quite so harsh. Advertising is a powerful thing, and that’s what the RF and BM are doing. We might just as well bash people for preferring one brand of toothpaste over the other. And social media is where people get together to share their common interests, so of course things will be heightened there. Life really sucks for a lot of people now and if they want to think their princess is pretty and special, then I don’t see why not. It might not be reality, but the monarchy has always been about fantasy over reality.
I’ve seen surprising criticism in the U.K. from non royal watchers and even from right wing media personalities who seemed to think the coverage was too fawning.
I think for non royal watchers it’s cos there are lots of U.K. government scandals that people were complaining should be the mainstream media focus, her bday came off back of Prince Andrew’s awful defence coverage last week & reminders that the queen is paying the defence bills & queens unpopular decision to knight Tony Blair so definitely seen some mild criticism of even the queen. and some were noticing the constant compare and contrast with Meghan in these Kate birthday articles (which has also upset Kate fans) & saying it was racist/misogynistic. So I think the media’s OTT coverage has backfired a bit.
Also I think the media were definitely being naughty and throwing in tea (eg about William’s temper, Kate’s work ethic, eye rolling about Meghan, security asking people not to take picture of Kate & William at the beach etc) & backhanded compliments. I just saw a Sun headline ‘from waity katie to saint Kate Middleton’ which is definitely the tabloids having a dig at her coverage & reminding her of that name.
Some Kate fans are even upset about the coverage & are blaming Clarence House 😬
And she’s called a “Goddess, the “perfect one.” Bots and stans. Some probably really believe the nonsense.
@Ginger— I had this silly image from the Lord of the Rings movie where the Ent says “RELEASE THE RIVER” and it unleashes a torrent of bots that sweep through Saruman’s compound and start attacking the dude with tweets.
@ ABritGuest, I always appreciate what you guys are subjected to in Britain. We read a sliver of what you see each day with headlines starting at you each day at the news stand. It’s revolting for us with the little bit we read, but in Britain it’s different breed.
I couldn’t imagine having to look at the hyena country loving Mumbles McMutton!
Yeah, KP unleashed their bots. And its so obvious because if you look at any of their IG posts, the comments and likes are WAY below their followers. Like even the first portrait they released of Kate (the Queen Victoria one), only got 2 million likes and 33k comments. (the next two got around 1.5 million likes and less than 20k comments). For an account that has 13.4 million followers, that’s really off, in my opinion.
You know for someone who come from an entreprenarial background like they say and in the business of party planning at that, I wonder why she never positionned herself as a fundraising event experts. Two/Three gala a year that would require her only to show up that would have been a narrative that stick better than the lazy one. I can imagine the excuses oh she has low number of engagements but look at how much money she raise for her patronnage. These people are truly not imaginative.
The entrepreneurial background is a blatant lie. They’re tying so hard to give Kate character and depth, because she obviously has none.
Her parents are entrepreneurial. Her brother even, despite all the times he’s failed. But Kate studied arts history and never worked let alone started her own businesses. You just can’t claim you parent’s careers as your own.
Of course I was refering to her parents we all know she doesn’t have the range
Her mother used their business to launder money for Uncle Gary. It was never a successful business by itself. Although, they made plenty of money selling their mailing lists too. So, her parents don’t even have an entrepreneurial background.
Exactly! I’ve always found that live of thinking so bizarre. My mum is a nurse practitioner and I’m barely competent in first aid lol.
Why do they talk about an entrepreneurial background as if it’s a genetic trait like blue eyes or something? Just because your parents had a business, doesn’t mean you have the skills to also run a business. Also, she waited for 10 years for the ring. If she really wanted to be an entrepreneur, she would have been. She had 10 years to come up with something. She did f*ck all for 10 whole years. Stop the nonsense of what Kate could have done. She didn’t.
Do her parents plan parties or just sell plastic waste to use at parties?
Just plastic waste to fill the landfills. One use plastic, the bane of my existence!
Pippa and Carole would plan parties at times, but not regularly. Pippa even wrote her PippaTips and some party planning books which spun off hilarity to the point she used Royal lawyers to sue people to stop making fun of her satirically.
But no, they resell cheap plastic and used royal connections to increase business.
But really if you can find it… Pippa wrote tips on how to make ice or to use drawers to store items out of sight when guests arrive.
I think the queen would prefer her to put that Steady hand to some actual work. Lazy ass lying stalking mattresses
I think I would prefer it if she had a brain.
They should have just stopped and put a period after “Catherine would not be doing anything”.
Also, the narrative that they have the same/similar interests is a bit disturbing when you consider that she likely took on those interests and hobbies in order to appeal to William. Remember that sailing gap year? Yikes. She moulded herself into a woman that she thought he’d like. It’s all rather sad.
I think it was @Becks1 who said it yesterday that they would have a lot more respect if the palace had just admitted back in 2011 that Kate is going to be a rich SAHM and you’ll only see her when she’s Queen and I agree. Yes we can argue on whether or not she would get away with it but in the long term, maybe it would have been better for them to set the laziness expectation early instead of hyping up that this is the year she’s going to work only for them to finally say 10.5 years in that “sorry but she’s not going to”
Yeah, it does feel like KP didn’t like the tone of and reaction to the first piece and gave Becky a do over. This one is trying tio hard to convince people that William and Kate are so in love and such a great team just like Harry and Meghan are.
Ummm 99% of people would also not be famous unless they married somebody who was already famous. Isn’t this story basically saying she would be nobody without him? Ouch.
Lol, that was my reaction, too.
Let’s be real here, Kate the wait, only got with him because he is a prince and she and her family wanted fortune, fame . Position in society and the Crown Jewels. If she wanted a regular life , she would have married John from the county who’s family ran the horse breeding farm and not the future future king of the uk. Kate Is so full of shit .
I think Carol is the ambitious one. I’ve always thought Kate was kind of just following orders. I honestly think Kate would genuinely like being out of the public eye. It’s her desire for her mother’s approval that put her where she is. Honestly, Pippa would have been a much better choice for William. She likes attention more, but is still bland enough to not rock the boat.
Kate is not following orders. She just isn’t doing what everyone wants her to do. In all of these Kate sanctioned articles it states that Kate wants to be queen, she can deal with the attention because she’s a “steel marshmallow”, and she is prepared for stepping up. She is actively taking a role in her life and she is making decisions on her own behalf. Kate is not working because she doesn’t want to and nobody can make her do anything different. It has nothing to do with being some shy country girl. She likes the attention when all she has to do is dress up and look pretty. She doesn’t like to work. Enough with the infantilizing. She’s 40 and she wants this life. She wanted to be queen, so she chased down her prince come hell or high water.
Kate wanted this. Kate did not follow orders. She had no career and idled her way through those years so she would not have work to keep her from answering the phone when William called. Kate also enjoys being center stage.
My initial reaction reading the headline was “no sh—Sherlock, but reading through the quotes, I think this to be yet another, though perhaps uncharacteristically subtle, swipe at Meghan. Duchess Kate wouldn’t be in a public role without her husband, unlike Meghan who was already a known actress and would have lived a public life with or without Harry. William plucked his English rose (gag) from obscurity, while Harry married a career woman.
If it’s swipe, it’s not very convincing. In any normal world, “I married a career woman, who knows how to navigate public life, who can support herself, who is a philanthropist and activist, who has both beauty and brains,” that would be a really good thing.
Kate would have been better off if she had married some garden variety rich due and lived in Belgravia or Mayfair.
I do not believe for one second that “Kate loves the country life”. I think Kate stays in the country so much to be close to her mommy and because she has no friends, let alone London friends. Other than being polite through gritted teeth, I cannot see anyone in the aristocratic “London Set” wanting anything to do with Kate as Kate really does not have much “to do” with. Think about it: who would you want at your chichi poo-pah London shindig party, Keen Queen or Rose Hanbury, Emma Thynn and the Manners sister?
Kate didn’t happen to marry a prince. She literally chased him down. There was no coincidence about it.
Sure, Jan.
Imagine your husband proposing to you out of sheer exhaustion, because everyone else said no. Ugh.
Kate would not be in the spotlight if not for William–that much we can agree on. Everything else is some kind of trippy fairy dust that turns Mean Girls into innocent, good-hearted country girls.
If she “never wanted to disappoint,” she would have rolled up her ridiculous sleeves and got to work; she would have welcomed her sister-in-law as a family member instead of being a jealous racist; she would have NOT shown up at her grandfather-in-law’s funeral looking like she was hunting her next husband.
She has accomplished nothing. She contributes nothing. This is what the taxpayers foot the bill for, so Waity Katy can swan around like just being alive is her gift to Great Britain?
Exactly. Other than birthing 3 children, she has accomplished nothing of impact.
I completely agree with your exasperation. This crap has gone too far. She’s worse than useless; the only motivation she has is to feed her own ego and to do so by making other women kneel so she can look bigger, never by doing anything or contributing an iota of substance in her meaningless life.
Oh I absolutely believe Kate would not have a public life without marrying William and would much prefer to be a rich SAHM mother who spends her days shopping, going to the gym, going on holiday, having beauty treatments etc etc all day. BUT BUT BUT she’s married to the future future king and therefore is expected to have a public role. She might get away with doing very little right NOW but when she’s Queen and all the current working royals except the Wessexes are going to be dead, the spotlight will be on her and her family and they will be told to work – especially since they won’t have Elizabeth to hide behind.
And if she decides that she doesn’t want to still? I’m curious, as an American, what happens if she decides to only show up to tiara events and tells everyone to screw off, she’s not doing squat now that she has the ultimate prize?
It’s genuinely hard to say because we’re talking about something 20 or so years in the future but I doubt she would get away with it to the level she’s getting away with now at least. Like I said, they’ve got everyone else doing engagements so W&K get away with doing a big event once a year because everyone else picks up the slack but once they’re gone, it’s only going to be W&K left so much harder to hide.
She’s not shy about making herself the “star” of the Concert by hitting the same chords and grinning. She did not design and create the Garden but HER picture was shown in “Her” Garden. She posed for fashion shot at Philip’s funeral. She likes attention without the real work.
omg the Kate narrative and press stories — what a snooze. I am starting to miss the days of Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton…or heck throw in a Kardashian.
Of course Kare wouldn’t be a public person if she hadn’t married Bill. That’s why she married him: to become a public figure.
Love has nothing to do with it.
I’m more than ever convinced this is part of a plan to have Kate left behind by Bill with the excuse that “this was never what she wanted; she tried, but love wasn’t enough to male her up to the role, so she’ll let someone else do it.” Pretend that it’s a noble sacrifice for Kate/Will to separate and for Will to move on and do his duty, unlike that ungrateful brother of his.
Exactly. She married William because she wanted to be famous end of. I don’t even think she loved him but he was a means to an end to get to her actual goal of being queen. She was in love with the fantasy of what being with him would do for her. I can’t believe after all of this attention seeking behavior for a whole week, people still want to believe the lie that she doesn’t like attention and she is being controlled. Where!? She LOVES the attention. This whole birthday PR is proof of that. Stop smoking the Kate lies. Kate is showing people who she really is. Believe her actions not the PR pieces.
Again, how is THIS the complimentary narrative? There is nothing inspiring about giving up the life you envision for yourself* just to keep a man. And how do you raise your daughter to think this way? My dad, like Kate’s parents, spent a fortune on private school and generously paid for university (and grad school). If I turned out like she did, he would be disappointed and embarrassed, and he’d probably make me pay back every penny, too. It’s just sad and desperate and archaic. These people really don’t live in the 21st century.
*Yes, all of us here are very much aware that Kate was groomed for this and was game enough herself to literally show her ass to catch her prince. I’m playing along with their nonsense for a moment for the sake of argument.
I’ve said this before but I hope that the British public demands that along with a slim-down monarchy and fewer engagements, the funding that the royals receive will be greatly reduced to reflect their reduced workload.
The real story is why is she shooting that lovely man the bird? Never put a foot wrong? This pic clearly begs to differ.
*pours one out for William’s hair*
And I mean…..most people aren’t in the public eye. The idea that she would not be in the public eye if she hadn’t married William isn’t really groundbreaking. If she hadn’t dated and then married William, the whole Middleton clan would be unknown to the vast majority of the world, even the vast majority of England.
Anyway, of course Kate is just a simple country girl who couldn’t help but fall in love with the prince. She doesn’t want to be Queen, she wants a simple life, but she has no choice but to follow her heart. As Fergie would say, Her Heart for a Compass! As Wallis would say, The Heart Has Its Reasons!
It’s like a Lifetime movie come to life, except for the part where she stalked him for years.
No, the stalking part definitely makes it a Lifetime movie as opposed to a Hallmark movie. I think Hallmark has a series of movies of a “regular girl who falls in love with a prince and gives up everything to go be his queen” anyway.
Actually you know what would be really interesting? Writing Kate and William’s “romance” as a horror story— the kind where you don’t like any of the characters yet makes you deeply uncomfortable, but also incredulous due to the sheer absurdity of it. Like a mix between Kafka and Gogol.
Or maybe just an original Grimms’ fairy tale.
🤣🤣🤣🤣 You’re right HeatherC, Lifetime movies have that dark twist to them sometimes (besides Christmas time.) It’s Hallmark that has the cheesy royal romance prince and commoner series.
And LOL @LaraW…..I could totally see that. Twinges of Talented Mr Ripley or Single White female. “I look just like your mother William. DO YOU LOVE ME NOW?!?!?!”
It’s so sad, really. No matter how the royal experts try to phrase things, it always comes out as “Kate is average.”
They definitely push the narrative that Kate is average, she is just a simple country girl. And then push out that Kate is the most perfect princess in all the land and never puts a foot wrong and no one will ever, ever be as perfect as her. It’s nauseating.
But you are right, no matter how hard the reporters try, she is completely average.
And the thing is, it’s okay for her to be average. Except for H&M, the rest of the royals are pretty average including the first in line and his wife so there’s no need to push W&K as these glamorous royals.
Absolutely. At the end of the day, I think the public wants their royals to be average, to be public but not make waves, to be a comfortable habit. And the RF wants everything to be average – we’ve seen what happens to the tall poppies. So, Will married an average woman, with an average mind and capabilities, who is presentable and couldn’t outshine him even if she tried. There’s nothing wrong with that. It’s just funny to watch the media try to twist Kate’s story into something that it isn’t.
Wow, The white coat picture and red dress show the differences one can have if they have endless money for grooming. She looks good in that red dress and she is good which means she wasted a good amount of taxpayer money on her hair and grooming. I wish I had that kind of money to waste. But the thing is pre-Meghan kate cares way more about dress, hair, and makeup. Meghan shows dressing is not that important when comes to charity and that shook kate. Currently, she is dressing like rose, Meghan and her hair dye is like the new blond chick of William. No shy woman will flash her arse in charity and public engagement. They gave her complete whitewash because pictures of kate clearly flashing her underwear from the front side are scrubbed from the net. During that time she constantly flashes and queen and courtiers got pissed at her and ask her to get a princess lesson. That too she half arsed.
Someone posted photos of her flashing and I saw one from the front which shocked me. She wasn’t wearing underwear and you can literally see her lady parts. And she is supposed to be the shy, introverted, classy Duchess?
Yup I just looked and the photos are still there for everyone to see. 🤦🏽
I bumped into that one on Twitter recently and was pretty shocked. I’m guessing a few people saved that one from a long time ago because I doubt you’d be able to find that now. All negative Kate photos disappear from the net.
Wait, who’s the “new blond chick of William”? Do we have a name? Is that the barrister?
Here, I fixed it: “Duchess Kate Wouldn’t Be A Public Person If Her Mother Hadn’t Groomed Her To Stalk Prince William.”
As they say, the devil works hard but not as hard as Kris Jenner. And Carole Middleton, apparently.
And if Kate had not spent years waiting for the ring, not doing work so she would not miss William’s phone calls.she would have done SOOO MUCH.
Same Brilliant Sense of humor. LOL. Like William telling jokes about COVID?
I cannot read any story about K now without looking for the Meghan slur. Maybe this one is basically saying “Kate didn’t want a public life but she still stuck with it, unlike H&M who quit.” It annoys me because K&W are praised for wanting a private life when H&M were expected to not have one. It could also be seen as slamming PC by going on about their long, stable marriage. I’m sorry but “grew up together”? When I started college, I was an adult and had a plan for my life.
And she “just happened” to change the dress she was assigned to model to a see through one, knowing Will was in the audience. And she could not “help” rushing out of the University of her choice to transfer to St. Andrew’s. ANd stage the “media events” at nightclubs during the breakup to show William what he was missing.
That see through dress was actually a skirt, and I believe it had a lining that mysteriously disappeared.
The skirt was actually part of a “beach” cover-up ensemble.
I think there’s a hint of truth in the “they tease each other” line. We seen often enough that William’s sense of humour is in making snide comments about other people, including his own wife in public. Kate’s made some similar “jokes” about him in public too.
It’s not pleasant humour, but look! Something they have in common.
Kate teased Will after she won the yacht race and he was seen scolding her off to the side after. It was what should have been a cute moment of lovers kidding around, but William showed us what he thinks of himself and what he thinks of Kate.
That picture where she dresses like Jecca is creepy.
So she fell in love with William BEFORE she cancelled her own uni and went to William’s instead? Yeah, that makes sense.
I’m so glad the Sussex have the class to stay out of this marathon big birthday mess.