DM: Prince William ‘flies off the handle’ whenever Kate is ‘being patronized’

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posted this photo on New Year’s Eve with the message “Wishing everyone a Happy New Year!” Yes, it is Photoshopped, especially everything having to do with William. It’s very funny to me that they posed for this in the limo, and then as soon as they got out of the car, William completely ignored Kate at the premiere for No Time To Die. Even this posed photo has such a weird energy. Speaking of, this is Part 2 of our coverage of Becky English’s latest Keen Extravaganza. Part 1 was all about Kate being lazy and hating Meghan. Part 2 is all about Kate throwing her husband and father-in-law under the button bus. This is far from the first time that “sources close to Kate” have made William sound like a wrathful, hysterical moron who punches walls and screams. But it’s still an interesting strategy to use when the story is supposed to be about how Kate is amazing ahead of her 40th birthday. Some highlights from this Daily Mail story:
William wanted Kate to be lazy from the start: For his part, William had impressed on his bride the need for them to take their time. Another of the couple’s collaborators told me: ‘And that’s exactly what she has done — with William as her guide. He’s encouraged her to do things gradually, saying: ‘This is for you to work out how you want to do it. He may not shout from the roof-tops about equality, but theirs is a true partnership.’
Charles didn’t like Kate: That’s not to say royal life has always been plain sailing for Kate. Initially, there was a definite sense of ‘defensiveness’ towards the newcomer from the other royal households — particularly Clarence House. It is no secret that William didn’t enjoy the best of relationships with his father at the time. Charles and Camilla were clearly fond of their new daughter-in-law…but there was an element of professional envy within their household at Kate’s burgeoning popularity.
LMAO: The fact is there was no precedent for such a delicate dynamic. Charles was 62, still years from becoming king, and there was a fear in some quarters that the Cambridges’ glamour was starting to make him look irrelevant. A courtier told me: ‘The co-ordination required with three generations working alongside each other has been tricky.’ The situation was frustrating for the duchess, whose priority as a new member of the family was to contribute as part of the team. But tensions persisted. ‘It took a while to get the balance right,’ the courtier said. The situation is much more relaxed now. ‘Family relations are markedly better and everyone is really pulling in the same direction,’ a source says.
Kate is basically calling William hysterical, emotional & incandescent: A well-placed source says of her approach with the Sussexes: ‘She treated the whole issue in terms of supporting her husband who, while angry at some of what was being said and done, was largely just consumed with sadness about what was happening with his brother. Deeply aware how very, very upset William was, Catherine’s focus was on supporting him and making sure that they, as a couple, never did anything that was contrary to their values.’
This is very curious: Sources close to Meghan, however, have continued to indicate that she found Kate cold and unsupportive. ‘All I can say is that no one who has worked for her [Kate] has ever seen any evidence of that,’ my source contests. ‘But is it really so surprising that in the middle of such terrible family difficulties, she made her own husband her number-one priority?’
William’s biggest trigger? A source says: ‘He flies off the handle at any sign of Kate being patronised and stamps that out very quickly. It’s one of his triggers. Over the years, many people have come up with great ideas for her, but if they are put across in a dismissive way, they’ve got pretty short shrift from him.’ In private, they couldn’t be tighter, and rarely spend time apart aside from when working.
While sources close to Kate make William sound permanently engorged with rage and hyper-protective and controlling of Kate, I don’t even believe that’s their dynamic as a couple. I think William is an incredibly angry person, of course. But I just don’t buy that William feels protective of Kate or that he’s monitoring how people approach Kate or that people dismissing Kate is one of his triggers. I don’t think he gives a sh-t about any of that, especially Kate. Anyway, Kate’s big birthday PR is basically: William is hyper-controlling, he rages at everyone all the time, Charles is jealous of Kate and Kate is brilliant because she’s so lazy.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar and Backgrid.
I may agree with the article on how William hates when Kate is approached with new projects, but from another perspective. I think he’s trying to avoid another Princess Diana. He will do everything it takes to stop Kate’s popularity to soar and surpass him. In the 2017 Diana HBO Special, he mentioned something along those lines, and to this day Charles is eclipsed by Diana. Just yesterday I was reading on how she’s considered the 3rd best Briton of all time, and QEII is #24. That must sting, and he will never allow that to happen.
I see that patronizing stuff as an excuse- “it’s not that Kate doesn’t want to work, it’s just the way folks approach her about it, it’s offensive.”
And I can believe Will puts the kibosh on big projects using this excuse, because if Kate does big projects, it’s expected of him too.
Exactly! Like Kate would have worked if they asked her nicely enough. 🙄🙄
What big projects? What work? Who is beating down this woman’s door so hard with work that William has to shoo them away? I don’t believe that William had to put the kibosh on anything in relation to Kate because she’s been doing absolutely nothing for a decade. Besides, it wasn’t until Meghan came along that big projects were a concern at all and what they came up with was Broken Britain and look where that went.
It makes it sound like its not Kate’s fault she doesn’t work, its just how other people approach her, THEY’RE all wrong, if they were better than Kate would work more.
This photo is weird indeed. They want us to believe this is a happy, close couple but nothing in this photo says that. Only Kate is leaning towards William and it feels like he doesn’t want to be close to her. The smiles are so forced… there is no warmth and they don’t look comfortable around each other. If you separate them, it looks like they are posing for two different pictures.
Its the most “nothing to see here” strategy ever
Look at how she clenches his hand, her knuckles white, and leans into him! But suuuure – no trouble in Paradise there…
It’s weird bc it wouldn’t be necessary if there were cute pictures of them from the red carpet, pictures where they were actually interacting with each other or something. But there aren’t, so instead we get this super-posed picture from the car.
@Bea I noticed the exact same things you did about this photo. If you drew a line down the middle you could look at William’s side and think he is posing for a picture alone. Looking at Kate’s side she’s clearly leaning in towards him to evoke some type of connection. I read a while ago that this is typical of controlling narcissists. The body self centeredness and the controlling personality. I also noticed the same thing while watching the news about the Maxwell trial. They showed a bunch of pictures of her with Epstein and they all have this same dynamic, him smiling towards the camera with her leaning in towards him trying to show affection. It’s uncanny.
Well, I will be the one to say I think it’s a nice, joyful photograph . . .
So basically her big achievement is (checks notes) turning 40. Got it.
“Consumed with sadness over what was happening with his brother”? Like, literally nothing happened to his brother except he fell in love and got married. And created his own life and family of his own.
That is not something to be consumed by sadness over! This basically proves that Will is a self absorbed racist. Because the only reasons to get sad over Harry and Meghan’s love is narcissism and bigotry.
There’s a category of women who play the submissive wife so well the husband think he has all the power and control over his wife. Obviously here it’s a little different since William has indeed power and control over her but Kate has control and power over him too and much more than he thinks due to her playig the submissive part so well. The articles about her are always about throwing other people under the bus and coming up with different excuses for why she has done so little in 10 years.
Not only william but also charles and camilla need to be very careful with kate. Or they will have their diana 2.0
I believe the same. People want to believe that Kate is some damsel in distress who is controlled by everyone around her, when it is clear that she is the driving her own actions. The cry story is back with Kate blaming Meghan once again, she’s calling her husband a raging asshole, and calling her laziness regal. Kate is a very calculating, most likely manipulative, person who hides behind her perceived submissiveness, as you’ve said @Woke. I think there have been many moments where William has thought he was in charge and Kate pulled the rug from under him. “Queen Kate and her husband” anyone? Their competing PR is just the both of them fighting for control.
I saw so many backhand “compliments” in the article, I had a hard time figuring out if this was another Tatler article. From the constant referencing of the Middleton ways to William not shouting about equality from the rooftops to Philip reminding her that royal service is what you make of it (meaning: do more!), was this article a good thing for K?
“In private, they couldn’t be tighter, and rarely spend time apart aside from when working.”
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Someone trying to gaslight the #princewilliamaffair crowd.
Working? Right
They rarely spend time apart ? Isn’t William visiting Rose lassie at least 3 times a week? And that he hides his identity and wears a mask but everybody knows who he is. Such hypocritical piece of SH__t.
His smile is so forced and creepy lol
I have never seen the face of someone change so much from one picture to the next! she ages and rejuvenates from one day to another…..amazing! that’s her true talent
Those second and third photos. His profile is startling. That must’ve taken a moment to get used to mentally. No wonder he’s angry all the time.
If William gets enraged about anything to do with Kate, I’m guessing it has less to do with him being protective of her and more to do with him worrying about how it reflects on HIM.
Yep. I can buy that he’s controlling-in the first part of the article it said that HE wants her to be called Catherine, not that it was her preference. The protective part I don’t buy. This is the guy who has left her to follow behind him down steps without concern and who left her behind without an umbrella at least once.
He ignores her when they’re in public and cringes when she speaks. There is nothing protective about him.
I thought the part about him wanting her to be called Catherine was interesting too. It’s clear that he thinks that’s going to sound better than Queen Kate, but I feel like if Catherine hasn’t stuck after 11 years, its not going to.
I read this as : William is violent and controlling, Kate has to run everything past him and ‘family difficulties ‘ were William’s own making. Harry slipped from his right wing leash
“ they couldn’t be tighter, and rarely spend time apart aside from when working.”
That was a curious tidbit. Methinks the palaces are starting to take note of the online discourse about the Cambridges living separately.
I have my doubts that photo was done on the night of the Bond Premiere. When the premiere started it was still daylight so if they took that picture before they left home, how come in the photo it looks like it’s dark outside? Another thing Kate’s hair seems different to the night of the premiere. I think they did a photoshoot on another day with the purpose of releasing it on NYE. Lame but this is where we are with the Cambridges who are trying to be Harry and Meghan.
As for piece, there was nothing to praise Kate for so Becky resorted to bashing the people around her including Meghan.
Of course Wee Willy flies off the handle whenever anyone patronizes Kate, that is his job.
« a wrathful, hysterical moron who punches walls and screams » KAISER!! Happy new year, you’re in top form.
This article was so weird (I gave them a click, I couldn’t wait for prinstcreens/archived links).
Did y’all see how Kate’s secret weapon is her family? Wonder where that nugget came from.
God bless Doria, she’s so classy and removed from the spotlight.
As for the rest of it… Kate is turning 40 and her big accomplishment is playing the long lazy game to trick us all into thinking she’s lazy when really she’s a mastermind. Got it.
The comments on the Fail are hilarious. Bar the odd few KP and Middleton plants, BTLers have resoundingly called Buttoned Mutton out for her laziness, her Waitying, her lack of ambition and her refusal to work. Can we hope against hope that the tide is turning?
The Sun had an insane body language break down of the photo. If that isn’t an indication it’s a plant I don’t know what is. The broke down there ‘mirrored body language’ , ‘ hand grasp’ the lot.
These two in my opinion have been desperately trying for a viral umbrella picture but it just doesn’t work. Harry and Meghan just have that palpable chemistry these 2 can’t even fake.
His head looks like he has a giant eyebrow on the side facing the camera. 🤡
The thing that KP keeps missing is that you don’t need these embiggening articles if the work or behavior would just speak for itself. Like its not like the article is saying “Kate is such a hard worker, look at XYZ initiatives, look at how she was involved with fundraising for this charity or that one, look at how her numbers have steadily increased so now, even during a pandemic, she is doing 300 public engagements a year.”
Likewise, you don’t need articles that emphasize how tight Kate and William are and how supportive and protective he is etc if we could tell that from their public events. Instead we have a husband who ignores her on the red carpet, walks ahead of her and doesn’t even bother to help her into the car at their own wedding, grimaces when she gives a public speech, and can’t be bothered to fake a friendly smile at a christmas event that she “hosted.”
The article is a puff piece but also full of snark. PA to Kate “you have philanthropic world at your feet and can do anything you want, where do you want to start?” Ohh I don’t want to do anything vulgar or flashy or limelight seeking so I shall take my time listening and learning , somewhere over there, gestures vaguely. The entire article is fairy tale nonsense to counter internet speculation on the state of that marriage and none of it convincing other than Will is controlling and very bad tempered. He seems to hold his nose around her so the laughable description of him being protective of him is just projection.
LMAO about the Cambridge “”glamour” making Charles look irrelevant. If anything, those two buffoons make Charles look pretty good even though he’s a complete disaster.