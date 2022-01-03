Are Prince Harry & Meghan looking to sell their Montecito home & relocate?

You know how the British media has spent the past year and half hysterically reporting on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Montecito mansion? The one which cost anywhere from $10 million to $25 million, because they couldn’t decide which number sounds worse? The same mansion with twenty bathrooms, fifty bedrooms, a yoga room and four kitchens, because they couldn’t decide what sounds worse? That Montecito mansion, Casa de Sussex, for the California royals. Well, according to British sources, Meghan and Harry might be moving out?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning to leave their £11million California mansion because they are ‘not over the moon’ with it, reports say. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly looking to move from their nine-bedroom property in the exclusive neighbourhood of Montecito after just 18 months as they do not like its location.
Insiders have claimed the couple are now looking at other places to raise their children Archie, two, and Lilibet, six months.
It comes after they spent their first Christmas as a family in the sprawling mansion, even showing a glimpse of their baby Lilibet for the first time on their Christmas card.
A source told the Daily Mirror: ‘They are thinking of selling their house there. However, it won’t be on the market because of who they are. It’s only being shown to people who are confirmed with funds and are serious buyers.’
The insider added: ‘They want to stay in the neighbourhood or nearby but they aren’t over the moon about the house and the location.’
The couple bought their mansion, which boasts 16 bathrooms, in Montecito, California, last year after quitting frontline royal duties and moving to the US. The keys to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor were later handed to Princess Eugenie, who is living there with husband Jack Brooksbank and their son August.
This wasn’t their first Christmas in Montecito, it was their second. They bought the home in the summer of 2020. Personally, I would not be surprised if Harry and Meghan did want to live somewhere else, Meghan especially. I think Harry has driven their real estate choices, from Frogmore Cottage to this Montecito palace. He has wanted to cocoon his little family and keep them far away from everywhere else. I still think that if it was solely Meghan’s call, they would have stayed in London (not moved to Windsor) and they probably would live in Malibu or Bel Air. Anyway, this could be true or maybe not, who knows. Maybe they’re looking to flip the property for a profit. The California real estate market is bonkers, I would imagine they could turn a significant profit, honestly.
This weekend the Sussex’s PR people made it clear that no sources who ever speak for them. They would either speak on the record or not at all. So this story is bullshit.
I second this.
I was about to make the same comment. Until I see confirmation from the couple themselves that they’re moving I’m not believing a word of this.
That statement was from 2020, a royal rat pulled it out to make it appear as if was new, this was the same statement, where they named the tabloids they would not deal with.
On this kind of insight TMZ would have more credibility than a british tabloids
Even TMZ had no clue they bought the Montecito place until it officially came out
Exactly!! I hate to say it but I would believe tmz over the daily fail any day when it comes to scoops like this. They have an inside on Hollywood celebrity real estate. I think they were the ones who broke the story about the Sussexes Montecito move in the first place.
@Mandy: It wasn’t TMZ who broke the story it was Page Six.
Exactly. I would believe it if it came from TMZ. This is the kind of stuff they know about.
I think this is a set up for future fake stories. If the Mail on Sunday had to give Meghan tens of millions of dollars as part of their settlement, they want to paint her as a spendthrift who wastes her money on flashy real estate and expensive clothing and not on charity “like the royals”.
By the way, on the clothes front. I’m well aware she has the money to buy all the fancy clothes that she wants, but I’m 99.9% sure that she’s getting freebies and loaners left and right. Especially for public appearances. It’s the Hollywood way. Whatever she wears, sells out.
Although I agree she can wear whatever the hell she wants, I wish she wore some affordable clothes that I can buy for myself sometimes 🤣😭. She’s always in high end fashion that my bank card would be caught running away from if I’m ever near it.
Snuffles- and if she’s getting freebies and loaners, good for her! I don’t understand the problem with that. It makes sense, as a public figure to get loaners because new stuff for every event is wasteful and hard to store.
And freebies are, to me, only fair. Celebrities spike sales. Why shouldn’t they get freebies in return? It’s a nice, symbiotic relationship. One the taxpayer funded BRF could benefit from. I mean, who’s going to get mad if Kate wears loanets/freebies instead of buying clothes with taxpayer money?
Someone post a picture of Meghan’s shoe closet from the ‘tig’ and most of the shoes she wore for royal engagements, she owned already.
They’re trying to imply that she use to shop at Topshop, before she met Harry.
If they are looking to move I think it would be because of constant breaches of their privacy. They said how they constantly have issues with drones flying over and paparazzi trying to infiltrate the neighbourhood
They haven’t had that problem in Montecito. That’s why I don’t think this is true because Montecito is a gated community and paparazzi aren’t allowed in the neighborhood, only at the industrial or shopping areas, that’s why they were able to photograph Meghan out shopping.
I think maybe they’ve not had drone issues, but there was an article saying that they’d had to call the police a crazy amount of times or something because their security system kept being tripped.
I don’t buy this story. At all. It’s just a smear to make the Sussexes look like greedy snobs. It “oh look at these horrid people not appreciating their multi-million dollar mansion and abandoning it cause it’s not good enough”
It’s especially about making Meg look like a gold digger, upgrading the house with 17 bathrooms to 25.
EtA: and if they are moving. it’s for a good reason, like making money, or increasing security, or being closer to something important. It’s not cause they don’t like the house.
And even if they don’t like it, they have a right to be picky, since they only have one house… unlike the 3 homes the Cambridges have.
I agree with the reasons you stated. It’s theirs to sell if they wish, bought and paid for with their own money.
how would the BM know anything? If they do move, it will happen, and people will learn about it anywhere from 2-6 months after the fact. That’s how the Sussexes roll. I think this is the BM starved for stories and making shit up–also because they can pound in the “black people aren’t supposed to have nice things” angle to engage with their racist base.
Timing of story was suspicious. I think this story will be used to justify Keens new home which must be coming soon. This is a rivalry story. This follows seem pattern as clothing story last week…one day is Kate being thrifty and her decreased COVID spending and next pointing out the cost of Meghan’s, while failing to mention that taxpayers do not fund MH.
We find out today whether Andrew was mentioned in deal between Guiffre and Maxwell, the Meghan story was a distraction.
They are running this story because one of their neighbors is selling their mansion and they believe Harry and Meghan are snatching it. Hello! Magazine ran a story last week suggesting the Sussexes could move into the mansion and now the daily mail are playing catchup.
Harry and Meghan said unnamed royal sources and insiders won’t speak for them. This isn’t true. Let’s start 2022 off by not blindly believing the Daily Mail. They might move or not move but if it doesn’t come from their mouth it isn’t true. Besides, Meghan said on the James Corden show that they’ve had enough moving.
There’s not much of a difference between Montecito and Malibu so I doubt Meghan would choose Malibu over Montecito. The only thing Montecito brings to the couple is privacy which I believe they both agreed on from the beginning. Moving to Montecito was as much of a decision from Harry as it was from Meghan and even in their statement from 2020 they said this would be their family home. I don’t see them selling anytime soon but I do see them getting a second house though.
“ Besides, Meghan said on the James Corden show that they’ve had enough moving.”
And I believe them. They seem to have settled in quite nicely and are even involved in community activities (like the Christmas parade). They just had a baby. They wouldn’t want to go through another major upheaval for a while.
OK That I would believe. A move down the street is still a pain in the ass, but sometimes you just realize that this other house has some real benefit you current one doesn’t. You also know that you will regret not moving every time you drive by.
Is probably total BS, however.
The only reason I see them moving is to be in LA or NYC. Santa Barbara is lovely but it is a full 2 hours from LA. If they need to be in LA often that drive may get tiresome.
Once again the BM is lying. Quelle surprise. Just yesterday the Sussexes stated (again) that any legit news that is coming from them will NOT be through unnamed sources. They will put a name to any and all news relating to Harry, Meghan, and Archewell. So…yup…the BM is once again trying to stir up trouble by suggesting that they’re not happy at home.
I just wonder what Camb news this is actually trying to deflect from? The continuing rumors about The Other Brother cheating (allegedly) and out of wedlock children (allegedly), the Cambs living separately, deflecting from Keen criticism of 40 years of do-nothingness…? You know it’s something related to Keen and WanderingPeen.
NO WAY! Meghan said on the H with James episode that they are set for a while…..this is another BS article from the British trashy press!
They have the “important” royals in the uk, yet they can’t stop talking about H&M
As if a gossip at the daily mirror or whatever will know 😀😀😀, the same sources who didn’t know Meghan was pregnant, the same source who saw Lilibet the day the world saw her, the same source who didn’t know they have moved or lived at Tyler Perry’s house now want to tell us they are planning to move . Also if they are not advertising the house and only showing it to their rich friends I really those rich pple will blab to anyone at the daily mirror
I’m not buying this for four reasons. Meghan and Harry, when they confirmed that they had bought the house, said that it was their forever home where they would be bringing up their children. No sources close to them are talking to the Mirror who was still writing about them living at Tyler Perry’s house when they had already moved to Montecito. Meghan said on James Corden’s show that they were done moving. I tend to believe that Meghan has agency when comes to decision making in the family and that Harry would not have made a decision to move to Montecito on his own.
I don’t think the British tabloids know a thing. However, I could see them wanting to move closer to her mom, or to get a more modern house that is built more for a young family. Their current house is built for entertaining, which isn’t always practical for tiny kids.
Modern homes aren’t designed for kids either. The house they have has large grounds, with playgrounds, tennis courts, swimming pools and kids cottages. Perfect for kids. Modern houses are designed for couples, single people or families with adult children not little children like Archie and Lili. The house they have is a perfect family home for a rich family.
Totally BS!
Interesting story, I saw someone had posted a link on Twitter, showing the house had been listed 154day @ 16+ mill, so it could be they had already moved. For security reasons or someone else is selling similar property.
Could you share the link here?
I don’t believe this story. I mean, how would the DM have any idea IF the Sussexes are planning on moving or the reasons why?
I would not be surprised if they did end up buying another piece of property, maybe an apt in NYC or something, but I doubt they’ll be moving from that house. It just seems to have everything that I would want if I were a rich person who wanted privacy for my children.
It wouldn’t surprise me at all if they purchased an apartment in NYC. It would be much more private than a hotel if they are planning to have ongoing commitments there
There is nothing to indicate that their moves have been anything less than mutual decisions. I don’t get the suggestion that they have been driven by Harry. They had the house in the Cotswolds long before frogmore and were spending most of their time there. What makes it seem that Meghan would prefer Malibu or Bel Air? This story is simply an attempt to make it seem as if they are unhappy and unsettled in Montecito. That holiday picture has them shook. They can’t keep making up Harry is unhappy stories so they make up a story about them not being happy where they are living. Anytime Meghan and Harry are seen together looking happy there is some story trying to undermine that. If there were any truth to this story they would have the name of the realtor or the realty company. There aren’t many that deal with sellers so high end that they don’t list the house or buyers so high end that they meet financial proof requirements.
Even when they purchased it the writeup said Meghan saw it as a good investment opportunity so it wouldn’t surprise me.
You’re right about our CA home prices been crazy high-even more than usual. No reputable real estate agency selling luxury properties would ever reveal their clients. It is possible they’re looking? Yes. But since safety and privacy for the family is a primary concern, it limits some of the upscale gated communities closer to LA.