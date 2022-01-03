Are Prince Harry & Meghan looking to sell their Montecito home & relocate?

You know how the British media has spent the past year and half hysterically reporting on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Montecito mansion? The one which cost anywhere from $10 million to $25 million, because they couldn’t decide which number sounds worse? The same mansion with twenty bathrooms, fifty bedrooms, a yoga room and four kitchens, because they couldn’t decide what sounds worse? That Montecito mansion, Casa de Sussex, for the California royals. Well, according to British sources, Meghan and Harry might be moving out?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning to leave their £11million California mansion because they are ‘not over the moon’ with it, reports say. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly looking to move from their nine-bedroom property in the exclusive neighbourhood of Montecito after just 18 months as they do not like its location. Insiders have claimed the couple are now looking at other places to raise their children Archie, two, and Lilibet, six months. It comes after they spent their first Christmas as a family in the sprawling mansion, even showing a glimpse of their baby Lilibet for the first time on their Christmas card. A source told the Daily Mirror: ‘They are thinking of selling their house there. However, it won’t be on the market because of who they are. It’s only being shown to people who are confirmed with funds and are serious buyers.’ The insider added: ‘They want to stay in the neighbourhood or nearby but they aren’t over the moon about the house and the location.’ The couple bought their mansion, which boasts 16 bathrooms, in Montecito, California, last year after quitting frontline royal duties and moving to the US. The keys to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor were later handed to Princess Eugenie, who is living there with husband Jack Brooksbank and their son August.

This wasn’t their first Christmas in Montecito, it was their second. They bought the home in the summer of 2020. Personally, I would not be surprised if Harry and Meghan did want to live somewhere else, Meghan especially. I think Harry has driven their real estate choices, from Frogmore Cottage to this Montecito palace. He has wanted to cocoon his little family and keep them far away from everywhere else. I still think that if it was solely Meghan’s call, they would have stayed in London (not moved to Windsor) and they probably would live in Malibu or Bel Air. Anyway, this could be true or maybe not, who knows. Maybe they’re looking to flip the property for a profit. The California real estate market is bonkers, I would imagine they could turn a significant profit, honestly.