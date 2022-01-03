Prince William wants to put homeless people in Duchy of Cornwall properties

Currently, Prince Charles is the largest land-holder in the UK. The real estate and farm land is not held by him personally – the bulk of “his” land is held by the Duchy of Cornwall, which is where Charles makes most of his money. The Duchy owns everything from commercial properties, historic mansions, farms, villages, etc. Charles has used his position to force Duchy farmers to go organic, to combat urban sprawl and go green in many cases. At some point, Prince William will take over the Duchy. That will happen concurrently at William’s investiture as Prince of Wales, which will happen after Queen Elizabeth passes. No one really knows if William will keep up with all of Charles’ many projects and visions for the Duchy estates. But the Telegraph reported that William does have one little scheme he’d like to work on: using some of the property to house the homeless.
Prince William is reportedly interested in using royal properties to help the homeless when he becomes the Prince of Wales — a title he’ll inherit when his father Prince Charles becomes King. The royal, 39, has asked his team to explore how buildings that are part of the Duchy of Cornwall — the estate that was set up around 700 years ago by Edward III to provide funds for the heir to the throne — could be used to combat homelessness, according to The Telegraph.
A source told the outlet that the idea was currently in an investigative stage but confirmed, “The Duke is interested in finding ways to help alleviate the homelessness situation in any way he can.”
Under Prince Charles, the Duchy of Cornwall has been turned into a multi-million dollar enterprise, providing income to run the Prince of Wales’s office as well as Prince William’s family. It currently includes property in London and more than 130,000 acres of land — with 160 miles of British coastline — in 23 counties of England and Wales.
“I’ve started to think about how I will inherit the Duchy one day,” William told farmers in Prince Charles: Inside The Duchy of Cornwall, which aired in 2019. “Well, rest assured I’m not going to rock the boat; I’ll do much the same as what my father’s doing. I’m not so into the architecture — that’s the only thing.”
I mean… I’m not a homelessness expert, but I think the priority (in general) should be on affordable housing and better-paying jobs and making real estate investments accessible to middle-class and low-income families. All of which is antithetical to the Duchy of Cornwall – those are rental properties, and people are not able (in many cases) to “own” the land they farm, or own the homes they’ve lived in all their lives. It’s a bigger issue than simply shuffling some homeless peeps into Duchy apartments.
So in effect he’s talking about after his grandmother dies. Not nice of him. With William, it is all talk about “what he will do” and no action.
As I’ve commented below, this will never ever happen. A) because william DGAF and b) this story was purely an exercise in SEO optimisation fiddling to try to override #princewilliamaffair with #princewilliamaffordablehousing
Is this the same person who does not want to take over the Prince’s Trust. Or did not even complete a 10 week course about Duchy Management?
Since we’ve now seen how the Prince’s Trust is funded, I don’t blame William for staying hands off.
Didn’t he do a counseling course too?
This was purely so that #princewilliamaffair was replaced by #princewilliamaffordablehousing on search engines. Obviously it has not worked and no one believes this is a genuine initiative that has sprung up from nowhere.
Drop a vague idea. Take credit for having vague idea. Do nothing to implement it. Pretend you never said anything years later.
He did this so that when people Google “prince william aff”, prince William affordable housing pops up, not prince William affair. It’s so sad that his vision is informed by switching SEO results.
You guys are starting to sound QAnon-ish. There’s enough real shady crap glong on with the royals. No need for this nonsense.
How bizarre to equate theorising about this stuff to Qanon, when the last few years have showed us the way the palaces and royal adjacent media operate…
The practice of intentionally putting stories out there to replace ones that need burying is common and well documented.
It’s because Twitter literally took down the offending hashtag and replaced it with just “Prince William.” There was clearly manipulation going on behind the scenes.
Plus, the royal family does collude with the English media all the time.
@winnie
You can’t be that blind, no need to think, this all of a sudden thingy is/was a distraction, from the affair. I mean these people take they don’t give.
We all watched the dragging real time and it was glorious. Try to blame Meghan for an intruder and this the reward, #princewilliamaffair was viral for hours globally.
I just typed Prince William Aff into my browser. I got Prince William Affordable Housing, which took me to a Prince William County, MD website, and Prince William Affair 2019. PW County, which is just south of me and locked down that SEO years ago. Investigate conspiracy theories before you believe them.
Hello KP Staff. We know the devil works hard but you work harder. You called people bots, now they are QAnon level conspiracy theorists. Don’t you have bigger fish to fry with your bosses’ name being dragged into Andrew’s mess?
Keens are gonna keen. Of course he likes the idea of helping the homeless . Actually helping the homeless is another story.
There it is, that’s who he is. A talker not a doer.
If he truly wanted to help, he could be doing all kinds of homeless projects right now. Like, today.
Isn’t this more about making twitter come up with #PrinceWilliamaffordablehousing than #PrinceWilliamaffair? (Looks like I’m not the only one thinking this?)
The Duchy of Cornwall is well managed so I don’t imagine they would leave any housing empty for long? Or certainly have the space to create housing for the homeless?
The issue of homelessness is worse in the bigger cities, like London. Now, I wonder where they could house them? Just where has lots of bedrooms that are not being used? Hmmm?
But, seriously, if there were jobs in the smaller towns and in the north of England there would not have been so much of a drift south, to London? I’d rather William focused on stopping people becoming homeless rather than doing something afterwards? Just a thought?
“The Duke is interested in finding ways to help alleviate the homelessness situation in any way he can.”
So he’ll be moving out of those two massive homes and in to a small apartment at Windsor Castle then?
I hear they have two kitchens at the palace apartments themselves…maybe he and Kate could go make some chutney for the homeless in one of them
William will inherit the Prince of Wales title and control of the Duchy automatically when the Queen dies. The investiture is the official ceremony. Charles wasn’t invested for a decade after his mother became Queen but he was already known as the POW and he was already running the Duchy. That transition is going to be very interesting because William is such a lazy f up that Charles is probably dreading the idea of him having control.