Prince Andrew needs to provide evidence of his sweat glands & the Woking pizza trip

Virginia Giuffre keeps winning various pre-trial motions in her lawsuit against Prince Andrew. On Friday, Judge Lewis A Kaplan released a written order that Andrew must turn over documents on a set schedule and not try to slow-walk proceedings. Judge Kaplan also rejected Andrew’s lawyers’ attempts to nitpick Virginia’s residence status – Andrew claimed that Virginia (an American citizen) couldn’t bring a lawsuit in American federal court because she lives in Australia. Virginia said that she maintains a residence in Colorado too, and the judge took her side. Now Virginia doesn’t have to provide “evidence” of her dual residency, which is what Andrew’s lawyers were demanding. Andrew’s lawyers have also been unable to provide any evidence or witnesses to Andrew’s malfunctioning sweat glands OR his trip to a Pizza Express in Woking on the night he raped 17-year-old Virginia at Ghislaine Maxwell’s home.
There’s a lot of energy now being focused on how things are looking pretty bad for Andrew in a dozen different ways. While his name wasn’t mentioned during Ghislaine Maxwell’s criminal trial, Maxwell’s conviction is being seen as a harbinger of doom for Andrew. Rightly so! Especially since it looks like Virginia might make a victim-impact statement at Ghislaine’s sentencing:
Virginia Giuffre – the woman who claims she was forced to sleep with Prince Andrew when she was 17 – could be set to give a victim impact statement to a New York judge for the sentencing of Ghislaine Maxwell.
Although a number of accusers did not give evidence at the trial, the women will instead be given the chance to make a statement to Judge Alison Nathan, according to the Telegraph. One of them is said to be Ms Giuffre – known before her marriage as Virginia Roberts – who alleges having sex with Andrew three times in 2001, at a time when she was a teenager and under the control of Epstein. The Prince has denied the claims.
Victim impact statements are testimonies presented to the court which outline the effects of an offender’s actions. While guidelines and reports are what are primarily used to determine the length of sentence, a judge should also consider victim impact statements.
Sigrid McCawley, who represents Ms Giuffre, told the paper: ‘At the sentencing, I anticipate that there will be a lot of testimony from many, many other women who were not able to be heard at the trial, who will come forward and bring information about their suffering at the hands of Ghislaine Maxwell. I believe this will be considered by the court before Judge Nathan renders her decision on the length of time Ghislaine will serve behind bars.’
It comes amid claims that Buckingham Palace ‘sleepwalked’ into the Prince Andrew crisis and has been paralysed with indecision over to how to handle things. Senior royal insiders said the duke operated with ‘impunity’ as a member of the Royal Family because staff were ‘too scared’ to stand up to him. And they say the idea he could still return to public life, despite the swirling controversy around his friendship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, must be quashed.
Yes, the prosecution limited the scope of the criminal trial, which ended up being a smart choice because Maxwell was convicted of five out of six charges, and she’ll likely be sentenced to prison for the rest of her life anyway. Victim impact statements at sentencing don’t have the same burden of proof, and Virginia absolutely should give a statement.
As for Andrew… there’s a lot of energy in the UK about how Andrew just needs to settle out of court. Which is what I’ve been saying for months! It should have never gotten this far, from a “royal perspective.” Andrew should have settled with Virginia a long time ago.
Dear Goliath…you remember David, yes????
YES!!! Comment of the year so far. I can very well imagine Andrew saying “Am I a dog, that you come at me with sticks?” Well Randy Andy you are LOWER than a dog.
Whoa now. Let’s leave dogs out of this. 🐶🐾 the two snuggled up with me right now are better than most humans. To quote Frenchie, Andy is lower than “amoebas on fleas on rats.”
Would she have accepted a settlement though? I’m genuinely curious if his side offered some sort of settlement and she refused it. Maybe she would have, or maybe she has wanted it aired publicly all along.
Whether she settles or not, it has now been aired publicly and with one of the toxic trio dead, another about to go to prison for hopefully a long time, Paedrew NEEDS the settlement more than Virginia. The RF has been disgraced all over the world and the shocking thing for me was the amount of animosity people have towards the queen. The RF is about to go through some things.
If she did, I can’t blame her. No amount of money could provide restitution for what happened to her, but there must be some satisfaction in dragging her abusers out of the shadows and shining the krieg light of public scrutiny on them. It would be best if they were punished by law, but at the very least this has done irreparable damage to Maxwell and Andrew’s reputations and possibly to the entire royal firm after their shambolic handling of this.
Andrew’s name did come up in the Maxwell case. On the first two days, he was identified by the pilot of Epstein’s private jet and one of the victims said that she saw Andrew on the island. Anyway, I’m just waiting for Andrew to settle this case because he’s already said he can’t provide any evidence of being at the Pizza Express in Woking or medical documents that he can’t sweat.
‘Buckingham palace sleepwalked into the Prince Andrew crisis and has been paralyzed by indecision’.
Ooooor for literal decades nobody in that family thought what he did was particularly wrong or creepy and if they did they didn’t have the juice to do anything about the Queen’s favorite son. And now they’re caught between doing what she wants and doing what’s almost certainly best for the monarchy and since they’ve spent the past few years exiling and ostracizing anyone who tries to do something new or modern, they don’t have any means of reconciling the two positions.
Either or.
Yeah that part and they’ve spent hundreds of years not being held accountable for their actions (ex: Philips will being sealed for 90 years to hide his side kids) so why would they think this would be different?
Charles’ favorite uncle (Lord Mountbatten) was a pedo, his best friend (Saville) was a pedo, as was his mentor (Van Der Pelt). They see NOTHING WRONG with BEING a pedo… only getting “caught out”.
I applaud the bravery of Virginia. With Andrew maybe chickens are finally coming home to roost for that family. They are not bright, smart and are utterly amoral, so Andrew may stupidly not settle. They’ve harboured and awarded medals to paedos every generation. I think the panic now is because Wrath and Sloth have been dragged into it. Their name is now mud and it serves them right. The Sussexes got out at the right time.
Claiming he can’t sweat was truly the dumbest thing he could have said.
Of course it would bite him in the ass one day. Karma’s a bitch, Andy!
You meant Queen should have settled. It looks like PA might have to sell that Swiss chalet after all
I thought he already did bc he was in arrears on payments?
Even Phil at A Different Bias made an Andrew joke in his yesterday’s Brexit car-crash update ( video is “Not Hiding Brexit Damage Very We’ll” – not to be confused with the latest
Video “Why Won’t The Tories Protect Schools?”) I think he is in Scotland and he is strictly political so for him to mention Andrew, I think it is the 1st time he has ever mentioned a Royal – they are paying attention to the non-news over there!
I hope Virginia doesn’t settle. All of the information needs to come out so that Andrew and the inbreds are taught a lesson. They are so used to being above the law and using Baldimort and Keen McButtons to blackmail journalists on Shutter Island, that this civil case has thrown them for a loop.
For all of their trashing of her and refusal to take an ounce of responsibility, I hope Andrew is dragged publicly and forever tarnished after going broke to pay her off.
We all obviously know it is all lies, but even if we did not know that, let’s be real here. If prince andrew and the princesses were actually dining in a Pizza Express in Woking, a picture would have absolutely made it into the paper at the time, or there would be someone out there that remebered seeing them there that night
There was a tweet that said “if someone in England saw a member of the royal family, they wouldn’t stop talking about it” or something like that and honestly that’s true (and I say this as someone who lives in the UK). If I saw a royal, I would tell people I did, even if I didn’t like them very much.
The fact that there isn’t a single person who can say that Andrew was there just strengthens his guilt.
I didn’t know that Virginia Giuffre lives in in Oz now. For some reason this made me remember that the fictional victim of horrific abuse in The Girl With the Dragon Tatoo also took refuge and created a life for herself in Australia. Maybe the land is known for its healing properties or maybe it is just the furthest one can get from the the US and the EU. Based on this motion from A’s team, I have good feeling about this lawsuit.
I’ve said it on another post they are introducing the narrative that Andrew’s arrogance is what prolonged his hesitance to comply with the law, rather than the fact that Buckingham palace and the British media played main player’s in the cover up of his misconduct. He will end up settling out of court and the british media will help him presenting that as not an admission of guilt and he only did it to not embarass the queen by going to trial.
Why not both? He is arrogant so he drug his feet, and he knew the British establishment would cover for him.
Why would he settle? Based on his attitude from the interview, he truly believes he did nothing wrong. He acted and spoke as if he is superior to everyone else, especially invisible ‘servants’. It’s like he lives in a different century. I strongly suspect the Queen and most of the senior royals have that same belief. It was shocking to witness.
Also, from what I have read, Virginia is not interested in settling. She is not suing for money, but to expose the crime and the criminals. Settlements almost always include a confidentiality agreement. And she previously settled a civil lawsuit with Ghislaine that will finally be unsealed and become public this week.
People/companies settle all the time without admitting guilt. It’s a legal strategy. But “strategy” is the key world here. You gotta have one. The whole situation is so bizarre. How does the RF not have access to good legal advisors?
I suspect its a case of having good legal advisors but having an arrogant dimwit of a client who has never been told no in his life, and has done whatever he wanted with impunity for the last 60 odd years.
Or maybe they really do have the old boys network lawyers who aren’t that smart.
@ Willow I think you got it. She has probably been offered payouts before, and may have been part of some of the cases that have been settled (there have been many Epstein-adjacent settlements).
This is a very expensive lawsuit. I like to think that maybe past payouts are being used to finance this one last big case: nothing like having the perpetrators finance their own comeuppance.
Andrew’s behavior makes perfect sense given his upbringing and reality. He has spent his whole life believing he is appointed by God to be a part of this family and set apart from and above everyone else. He’s been waited on hand and foot, has always been told he’s smart, interesting, and, above all, correct. And he has had the protection of his government and media when he needed it
Why anyone is surprised that he behaves like a total sociopath is beyond me. He is living exactly as one could expect given his environment.
Is there anything more dangerous in western society than a mediocre white man who’s been told he’s special?
A dumb white man who’s been told he’s special? Thinking of Dump.
Yup. And he’s extremely dangerous.
I think Andrew is too stupid and arrogant to settle. It also occurred to me thought that he may not have the money to settle. Andrew is entirely reliant on the crown at this point. He’s no longer a working Royal. So, he has no actual income anymore. He also doesn’t have the same kind of pull with all his shady friends. Can’t sell government secrets if you aren’t privy to them. So, there’s no money coming in, but I’d bet he’s still living as if there is. I firmly believe the Queen’s in denial about the whole thing. So, I think she’d pay for lawyers to take care of it, but she might not be willing to pay a settlement. That would seem like an admission of guilt and I don’t think she’d want that.
Well, let’s see… he lost the chalet for lack of payment (Mummy paid off the mortgage so he wouldn’t be sued), he has NO official income anymore, but about 6 mos or so ago, had pics taken of him driving to Windsor Castle in his new $250K Bentley. Pics were released yesterday of him in his new $150K Land Rover. Mummy must give a *very* generous allowance to her favorite boy!
How can he recall being at the pizza place on that specific day, but not remember whose birthday they attended? Surely pics of the happy occasion would have been taken by the hosting family? And other guests?
His comment was that he drove her to Woking, not that he went inside. Which begs the question; why hasn’t his driver and security detail for that night been found and questioned?
The Head of the Metropolitan Police made a statement and then dropped the case. They investigated nothing. https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/oct/10/uk-met-police-reportedly-speak-prince-andrew-accuser-virginia-giuffre
If he went, so did his POs. Where are the logs?? Oh, burned, of course!
The fact that Andrew’s terrible interview is coming back around to bite him is kismet. To say those inane lies about Pizza Express in Woking and not sweating is the height of entitlement. He has no evidence whatsoever to back those lies and yet he said them in a interview like it was nothing. Love how Virginia is pressing him on these details. Don’t let up.
Royal staffers were too scared to stand up to Prince Andrew over entertaining Epstein & Maxwell & yet theres never been a ‘review’ over how he treats staff eh?
Anyway these palace sources are talking crap. Epstein was at Sandringham or Windsor when there was an arrest warrant out for him. I find it hard to believe there aren’t security clearances for palace guests or someone didn’t decide to waive that requirement for Epstein.
The queen gave Andrew a medal after he had been seen with Epstein in NYC after his first conviction. They also threatened ABC on talking about Andrew & Virginia’s allegations using access to Kate & William as a bargaining chip. Some in the palace were clearly hoping to ease Andrew back into public life which is why he was seen with the queen after sussexit was announced, hasn’t lost most of his patronage’s & honorary military roles and was front & centre doing interviews with the BBC after Philip died. It’s only public backlash that is stopping it.
The palace are complicit in covering up for Andrew because as their past associations with likes of Peter Ball, Jimmy Saville etc show – they don’t have an issue with paedophiles. They are just trying to distance themselves now.
It’s so curious that the press haven’t tried to track down pizza express or trap nightclub employees or done line by line review of his excuses on Newsnight, especially now Andrew is saying they he doesn’t have proof about the no sweating thing or witnesses to his pizza express trip. Proper Scrutiny isn’t for the white royals like Andrew.
It was very interesting to see the headline in The Fail yesterday calling for HIS TITLE. Now, they won’t *take* it away, but they are calling for him “not to use it”. Interesting how pics of Eug’s baby, “not seen Christening pics!!” were put out immediately after this. Want to bet we’ll see a pic with the back of Sienna’s head next?
How does Prince Andrew have no medical proof about his non-functioning sweat glands? Who diagnosed this condition and when? Shouldn’t this be noted in his medical records? And the idea that he can’t prove that he was at the Pizza Express at Woking? Wasn’t this a birthday party? Weren’t there other guests? They can’t just rely on Beatrice’s recollections.
How about the PARENTS of the birthday girl whose party it was. Surely the ADULTS know when they gave a party for their child. Yet…silence. Complete crickets.
There was an article over the weekend that said Andrew’s response to anyone who challenges him is to F–off out of my office. His lawyers must hate working with him and would probably push a settlement for their own sanity, but why would Virginia settle at this point? She can get a book deal for millions if she needs money. One of the British tabloids had a story listing all the witnesses who will attest to seeing Andrew with Virginia, and even Fergie left him home alone and trotted off to Verbier with the girls for New Years.
What kind of numbskull poses for a smiling photo with his dang victim?
Also if he had come forward in the beginning and said “yes I had sex with her but I had no idea she was underage and I deeply regret my actions and the harm I have caused” would anyone still be talking about this? I mean, even if he did know she was 17 it would certainly be hard to prove.
Not being able to sweat would place a person in danger of overheating, so it would be a BFD medically speaking. Andrew is such a dumbass in addition to being a sick pedophile predator.